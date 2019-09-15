|
|
|TXTECH
|ARIZ
Arizona grinds out 28-14 win over Texas Tech
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Arizona scored one touchdown on a bursting run, hit some chunk plays in the passing game.
When it mattered most, the Wildcats played the power game - and Texas Tech was helpless to stop them.
Arizona ran the ball 13 straight times during a 99-yard drive in the fourth quarter and Gary Brightwell capped it with his second touchdown, lifting the Wildcats to a 28-14 win over Texas Tech Saturday night.
''They imposed their will on us,'' Red Raiders coach Matt Wells said. ''That's tough to take.''
Khalil Tate accounted for 314 yards and two touchdowns, including an 84-yard run, and Arizona (2-1) racked up 499 total yards in what was expected to be an offensive showcase in the desert.
The deciding drive was power-driven.
Backed up to their 1-yard line in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats ran the ball right down the Red Raiders' throat, 13 times in all until Brightwell scored on a 1-yard run with four minutes left.
''To go 99 yards to win the game, that is a step that should give us confidence heading into conference play,'' Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin said.
The Wildcats also bounced back from shaky defensive performances their first two games, keeping Texas Tech's vaunted passing game under control most of the night.
Alan Bowman threw for 311 yards and hit McLane Mannix on an 8-yard touchdown to put the Red Raiders (2-1) up 14-13 in the third quarter.
Texas Tech couldn't hold its ground against the Wildcats after that, pushed around during two fourth quarter drives capped by Brightwell 1-yard touchdowns.
''We just physically wore down,'' Wells said. ''Teams that run the ball like Arizona, they make the pay.''
Arizona's offense was sharp the first two games, averaging 629.5 yards and 51.5 points per game.
Texas Tech has had one of the nation's most prolific offenses since the Mike Leach days and won its first two games by a combined score of 83-13.
The expected offensive showdown never really got going.
The Red Raiders and Wildcats had four turnovers in a span of five possessions in the first quarter: Two Bowman interceptions, a fumble and interception by Tate.
T.J. Vasher seemed to get Texas Tech going with a diving 39-yard catch, setting up SaRodorick Thompson's 1-yard TD run.
Darrius Smith jumpstarted Arizona by turning a screen pass into a 46-yard gain, setting the stage for Tate's 12-yard scoring pass to Stanley Berryhill III.
Tate followed with an 84-yard touchdown run, but the offenses went dormant again for the rest of the half.
''Everyone expected this big offensive game, but both defenses played well,'' Wells said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Texas Tech was solid defensively in two opening wins, but got shoved around by Arizona in its first big test of the season.
Arizona appears to be back on track after an opening loss to Hawaii and a shaky second-half defensive performance last week against Northern Arizona.
SMITH EJECTED
Texas Tech lost one of its starting defensive backs in the second quarter when cornerback Desmon Smith was ejected for targeting.
Smith was called for a personal foul when he lowered his head to tackle Berryhill on a 22-yard gain. Smith hit Berryhill helmet to helmet and was ejected following a video review.
TATE'S TD
Tate put himself in the Heisman Trophy conversation with his running and passing ability as a sophomore in 2017. Hampered by injuries and a new offensive system, he wasn't nearly as effective last season, rarely taking off on runs.
Tate gave Arizona fans a flashback with his second quarter run, making one defender miss and sprinting past two more on his 84-yard touchdown.
''We put some more run plays in this week,'' Tate said. ''We knew that would be an X factor this week, allowing me to use my legs more.''
UP NEXT
Texas Tech opens its Big 12 season at No. 5 Oklahoma on Sept. 28.
Arizona opens Pac-12 play against UCLA on Sept. 28.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|23
|Rushing
|7
|13
|Passing
|15
|9
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-17
|15-21
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|415
|488
|Total Plays
|80
|84
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|104
|314
|Rush Attempts
|25
|61
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|5.1
|Net Yards Passing
|311
|174
|Comp. - Att.
|30-55
|14-23
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|7.6
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|2-11
|Penalties - Yards
|7-60
|5-37
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|2
|Punts - Avg
|7-46.7
|5-36.2
|Return Yards
|23
|26
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-23
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|2-27
|Kicking
|2/3
|2/4
|Extra Points
|2/2
|2/3
|Field Goals
|0/1
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|311
|PASS YDS
|174
|
|
|104
|RUSH YDS
|314
|
|
|415
|TOTAL YDS
|488
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Bowman 10 QB
|A. Bowman
|30/55
|311
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Shyne 5 RB
|A. Shyne
|13
|68
|0
|23
|
T. Henry 26 RB
|T. Henry
|4
|21
|0
|19
|
S. Thompson 28 RB
|S. Thompson
|7
|20
|1
|8
|
M. Richardson 35 WR
|M. Richardson
|1
|-5
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Vasher 9 WR
|T. Vasher
|6
|96
|0
|39
|
M. Mannix 13 WR
|M. Mannix
|4
|78
|1
|66
|
E. Ezukanma 84 WR
|E. Ezukanma
|3
|27
|0
|11
|
X. White 24 WR
|X. White
|3
|24
|0
|12
|
D. Thompson 11 TE
|D. Thompson
|2
|22
|0
|15
|
R. Turner 2 WR
|R. Turner
|2
|20
|0
|10
|
D. Rigdon 86 WR
|D. Rigdon
|3
|19
|0
|10
|
K. Carter 82 WR
|K. Carter
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
A. Shyne 5 RB
|A. Shyne
|4
|5
|0
|5
|
S. Thompson 28 RB
|S. Thompson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Henry 26 RB
|T. Henry
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Brooks 1 LB
|J. Brooks
|12-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Coleman III 3 DB
|D. Coleman III
|7-0
|0.0
|2
|
B. Washington Jr. 96 DL
|B. Washington Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hutchings 95 DL
|J. Hutchings
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Beck 24 DB
|A. Beck
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jeffers 6 LB
|R. Jeffers
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ingram 22 CB
|J. Ingram
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. McPhearson 8 DB
|Z. McPhearson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rambo 21 LB
|E. Rambo
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Benson 37 LB
|X. Benson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Fields 23 DB
|D. Fields
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Frye 7 DB
|A. Frye
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Leggett 16 DB
|T. Leggett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 4 DB
|D. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Leggett 89 WR
|C. Leggett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stringer 33 LB
|B. Stringer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Mbanasor 91 DL
|N. Mbanasor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Wolff 36 K
|T. Wolff
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. McNamara 31 K
|A. McNamara
|7
|46.7
|4
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Carter 82 WR
|K. Carter
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Tate 14 QB
|K. Tate
|14/23
|185
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Tate 14 QB
|K. Tate
|17
|129
|1
|84
|
G. Brightwell 23 RB
|G. Brightwell
|21
|85
|2
|13
|
B. Smith 20 RB
|B. Smith
|9
|63
|0
|40
|
J. Taylor 21 RB
|J. Taylor
|11
|39
|0
|8
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Peterson 18 WR
|C. Peterson
|1
|47
|0
|47
|
B. Smith 20 RB
|B. Smith
|1
|46
|0
|46
|
T. Cunningham 11 WR
|T. Cunningham
|5
|35
|0
|14
|
S. Berryhill III 86 WR
|S. Berryhill III
|2
|34
|1
|22
|
J. Joiner 10 WR
|J. Joiner
|2
|14
|0
|7
|
D. Dixon 1 WR
|D. Dixon
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
B. Casteel 5 WR
|B. Casteel
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Schooler 7 LB
|C. Schooler
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fields II 1 LB
|T. Fields II
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pandy 8 LB
|A. Pandy
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|
L. Burns 2 CB
|L. Burns
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
S. Young Jr. 6 S
|S. Young Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 49 DE
|J. Harris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Whittaker 17 CB
|J. Whittaker
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Young 5 S
|C. Young
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tapusoa 99 DL
|M. Tapusoa
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mason 90 DL
|T. Mason
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Gaines 28 CB
|M. Gaines
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Barrs 92 DT
|K. Barrs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Connolly 91 DT
|F. Connolly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Havrisik 43 K
|L. Havrisik
|0/1
|0
|2/3
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Aragon 26 P
|M. Aragon
|5
|36.2
|2
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Berryhill III 86 WR
|S. Berryhill III
|1
|-1.0
|0
|0
-
UNC
WAKE
18
24
Final ESPN
-
KANSAS
BC
48
24
Final ACCN
-
20WASHST
HOU
31
24
Final ESPN
-
FUR
VATECH
17
24
Final ACCN
-
TNCHAT
TENN
0
45
Final SECN
-
NCST
WVU
27
44
Final FS1
-
KSTATE
MISSST
31
24
Final ESPN
-
21MD
TEMPLE
17
20
Final CBSSN
-
EMICH
ILL
34
31
Final BTN
-
PITT
13PSU
10
17
Final ABC
-
MIAOH
CINCY
13
35
Final ESPU
-
ARKST
3UGA
0
55
Final ESP2
-
6OHIOST
IND
51
10
Final FOX
-
CIT
GATECH
27
24
Final/OT
-
AF
COLO
30
23
Final/OT PACN
-
FAU
BALLST
41
31
Final ESP+
-
NRFST
CSTCAR
7
46
Final ESP3
-
NMEX
7ND
14
66
Final NBC
-
AKRON
CMICH
24
45
Final ESP+
-
OKLAST
TULSA
40
21
Final ESP2
-
ARMY
TXSA
31
13
Final NFLN
-
24USC
BYU
27
30
Final/OT ABC
-
UNLV
NWEST
14
30
Final BTN
-
MEMP
SALA
42
6
Final ESPU
-
GAS
MINN
32
35
Final BTN
-
ECU
NAVY
10
42
Final CBSSN
-
STNFRD
17UCF
27
45
Final ESPN
-
2BAMA
SC
47
23
Final CBS
-
LVILLE
WKY
38
21
Final STAD
-
SELOU
MISS
29
40
Final SECN
-
ARIZST
18MICHST
10
7
Final FOX
-
19IOWA
IOWAST
18
17
Final FS1
-
BTHN
MIAMI
0
63
Final ACCN
-
COLOST
ARK
34
55
Final SECN
-
CPOLY
OREGST
7
45
Final PACN
-
NTEXAS
CAL
17
23
Final PACN
-
IDST
11UTAH
0
31
Final PACN
-
IDAHO
WYO
16
21
Final ESP3
-
LATECH
BGREEN
35
7
Final ESP+
-
USM
TROY
47
42
Final ESP+
-
MA
CHARLO
17
52
Final ESP3
-
SCST
SFLA
16
55
Final ESP3
-
BUFF
LIB
17
35
Final ESP+
-
OHIO
MRSHL
31
33
Final FBOOK
-
WBRST
NEVADA
13
19
Final ESP3
-
LAMAR
16TXAM
3
62
Final ESPU
-
DUKE
MTSU
41
18
Final FBOOK
-
TXSTSM
SMU
17
47
Final ESP3
-
9FLA
UK
29
21
Final ESPN
-
NH
FIU
17
30
Final ESP3
-
MURYST
TOLEDO
0
45
Final ESP3
-
KENTST
8AUBURN
16
55
Final ESP2
-
GAST
WMICH
10
57
Final ESP+
-
TXSO
LALAF
6
77
Final ESP3
-
HAWAII
23WASH
20
52
Final PACN
-
SEMOST
MIZZOU
0
50
Final SECN
-
NWST
4LSU
14
65
Final SECN
-
FSU
25UVA
24
31
Final ACCN
-
TCU
PURDUE
34
13
Final BTN
-
1CLEM
CUSE
41
6
Final ABC
-
SDGST
NMEXST
31
10
Final FloSports
-
MOST
TULANE
6
58
Final ESP3
-
5OKLA
UCLA
48
14
Final FOX
-
12TEXAS
RICE
48
13
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
NEB
8
44
Final FS1
-
PORTST
22BOISE
10
45
Final ESP2
-
TXTECH
ARIZ
14
28
Final ESPN
-
MT
15OREG
3
35
Final PACN