Drive Chart
TXTECH
ARIZ

No Text

Arizona grinds out 28-14 win over Texas Tech

  • AP
  • Sep 15, 2019

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Arizona scored one touchdown on a bursting run, hit some chunk plays in the passing game.

When it mattered most, the Wildcats played the power game - and Texas Tech was helpless to stop them.

Arizona ran the ball 13 straight times during a 99-yard drive in the fourth quarter and Gary Brightwell capped it with his second touchdown, lifting the Wildcats to a 28-14 win over Texas Tech Saturday night.

''They imposed their will on us,'' Red Raiders coach Matt Wells said. ''That's tough to take.''

Khalil Tate accounted for 314 yards and two touchdowns, including an 84-yard run, and Arizona (2-1) racked up 499 total yards in what was expected to be an offensive showcase in the desert.

The deciding drive was power-driven.

Backed up to their 1-yard line in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats ran the ball right down the Red Raiders' throat, 13 times in all until Brightwell scored on a 1-yard run with four minutes left.

''To go 99 yards to win the game, that is a step that should give us confidence heading into conference play,'' Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin said.

The Wildcats also bounced back from shaky defensive performances their first two games, keeping Texas Tech's vaunted passing game under control most of the night.

Alan Bowman threw for 311 yards and hit McLane Mannix on an 8-yard touchdown to put the Red Raiders (2-1) up 14-13 in the third quarter.

Texas Tech couldn't hold its ground against the Wildcats after that, pushed around during two fourth quarter drives capped by Brightwell 1-yard touchdowns.

''We just physically wore down,'' Wells said. ''Teams that run the ball like Arizona, they make the pay.''

Arizona's offense was sharp the first two games, averaging 629.5 yards and 51.5 points per game.

Texas Tech has had one of the nation's most prolific offenses since the Mike Leach days and won its first two games by a combined score of 83-13.

The expected offensive showdown never really got going.

The Red Raiders and Wildcats had four turnovers in a span of five possessions in the first quarter: Two Bowman interceptions, a fumble and interception by Tate.

T.J. Vasher seemed to get Texas Tech going with a diving 39-yard catch, setting up SaRodorick Thompson's 1-yard TD run.

Darrius Smith jumpstarted Arizona by turning a screen pass into a 46-yard gain, setting the stage for Tate's 12-yard scoring pass to Stanley Berryhill III.

Tate followed with an 84-yard touchdown run, but the offenses went dormant again for the rest of the half.

''Everyone expected this big offensive game, but both defenses played well,'' Wells said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas Tech was solid defensively in two opening wins, but got shoved around by Arizona in its first big test of the season.

Arizona appears to be back on track after an opening loss to Hawaii and a shaky second-half defensive performance last week against Northern Arizona.

SMITH EJECTED

Texas Tech lost one of its starting defensive backs in the second quarter when cornerback Desmon Smith was ejected for targeting.

Smith was called for a personal foul when he lowered his head to tackle Berryhill on a 22-yard gain. Smith hit Berryhill helmet to helmet and was ejected following a video review.

TATE'S TD

Tate put himself in the Heisman Trophy conversation with his running and passing ability as a sophomore in 2017. Hampered by injuries and a new offensive system, he wasn't nearly as effective last season, rarely taking off on runs.

Tate gave Arizona fans a flashback with his second quarter run, making one defender miss and sprinting past two more on his 84-yard touchdown.

''We put some more run plays in this week,'' Tate said. ''We knew that would be an X factor this week, allowing me to use my legs more.''

UP NEXT

Texas Tech opens its Big 12 season at No. 5 Oklahoma on Sept. 28.

Arizona opens Pac-12 play against UCLA on Sept. 28.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Two Point Conversion 4:05
14-K.Tate complete to 10-J.Joiner. 10-J.Joiner to TT End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
28
Touchdown 4:10
23-G.Brightwell runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
99
yds
07:16
pos
14
26
Point After TD 14:57
43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
20
Touchdown 15:00
23-G.Brightwell runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
16
plays
87
yds
05:28
pos
14
19
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:08
36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
13
Touchdown 6:14
10-A.Bowman complete to 13-M.Mannix. 13-M.Mannix runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
86
yds
02:45
pos
13
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 8:35
43-L.Havrisik extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
7
13
Touchdown 8:49
14-K.Tate runs 84 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
87
yds
00:51
pos
7
13
Point After TD 13:37
43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 13:45
14-K.Tate complete to 86-S.Berryhill. 86-S.Berryhill runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
00:45
pos
7
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:49
36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 0:53
28-S.Thompson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
51
yds
01:33
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 23
Rushing 7 13
Passing 15 9
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 7-17 15-21
4th Down Conv 1-3 0-0
Total Net Yards 415 488
Total Plays 80 84
Avg Gain 5.2 5.8
Net Yards Rushing 104 314
Rush Attempts 25 61
Avg Rush Yards 4.2 5.1
Net Yards Passing 311 174
Comp. - Att. 30-55 14-23
Yards Per Pass 5.7 7.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 2-11
Penalties - Yards 7-60 5-37
Touchdowns 2 4
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 3
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 2 2
Punts - Avg 7-46.7 5-36.2
Return Yards 23 26
Punts - Returns 0-0 1--1
Kickoffs - Returns 1-23 0-0
Int. - Returns 2-0 2-27
Kicking 2/3 2/4
Extra Points 2/2 2/3
Field Goals 0/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Texas Tech 2-1 707014
Arizona 2-1 01301528
ARIZ 1.5, O/U 74
Arizona Stadium Tucson, AZ
 311 PASS YDS 174
104 RUSH YDS 314
415 TOTAL YDS 488
Texas Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Bowman 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 311 1 2 100.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 311 1 2 100.8
A. Bowman 30/55 311 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Shyne 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 68 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 68 0
A. Shyne 13 68 0 23
T. Henry 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 21 0
T. Henry 4 21 0 19
S. Thompson 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 20 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 20 1
S. Thompson 7 20 1 8
M. Richardson 35 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
M. Richardson 1 -5 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Vasher 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 96 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 96 0
T. Vasher 6 96 0 39
M. Mannix 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 78 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 78 1
M. Mannix 4 78 1 66
E. Ezukanma 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
E. Ezukanma 3 27 0 11
X. White 24 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 0
X. White 3 24 0 12
D. Thompson 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
D. Thompson 2 22 0 15
R. Turner 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
R. Turner 2 20 0 10
D. Rigdon 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 19 0
D. Rigdon 3 19 0 10
K. Carter 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
K. Carter 1 15 0 15
A. Shyne 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 5 0
A. Shyne 4 5 0 5
S. Thompson 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
S. Thompson 1 4 0 4
T. Henry 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
T. Henry 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Brooks 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-0 0 0.0
J. Brooks 12-0 0.0 0
D. Coleman III 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 2 0.0
D. Coleman III 7-0 0.0 2
B. Washington Jr. 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
B. Washington Jr. 5-0 0.0 0
J. Hutchings 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
J. Hutchings 5-0 1.0 0
A. Beck 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. Beck 5-0 0.0 0
R. Jeffers 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
R. Jeffers 5-0 0.0 0
J. Ingram 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Ingram 4-0 0.0 0
Z. McPhearson 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
Z. McPhearson 4-1 0.0 0
E. Rambo 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Rambo 3-0 0.0 0
X. Benson 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
X. Benson 3-0 0.0 0
D. Fields 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
D. Fields 2-0 1.0 0
A. Frye 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Frye 2-1 0.0 0
T. Leggett 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Leggett 1-0 0.0 0
D. Smith 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
C. Leggett 89 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Leggett 1-0 0.0 0
B. Stringer 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Stringer 1-0 0.0 0
N. Mbanasor 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Mbanasor 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Wolff 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
T. Wolff 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. McNamara 31 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 46.7 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 46.7 4
A. McNamara 7 46.7 4 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Carter 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
K. Carter 1 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Arizona
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Tate 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.9% 185 1 2 125.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.9% 185 1 2 125.4
K. Tate 14/23 185 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Tate 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 129 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 129 1
K. Tate 17 129 1 84
G. Brightwell 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 85 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 85 2
G. Brightwell 21 85 2 13
B. Smith 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 63 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 63 0
B. Smith 9 63 0 40
J. Taylor 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 39 0
J. Taylor 11 39 0 8
M. Wiley 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
M. Wiley 2 0 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Peterson 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 47 0
C. Peterson 1 47 0 47
B. Smith 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 46 0
B. Smith 1 46 0 46
T. Cunningham 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 35 0
T. Cunningham 5 35 0 14
S. Berryhill III 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 34 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 34 1
S. Berryhill III 2 34 1 22
J. Joiner 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
J. Joiner 2 14 0 7
D. Dixon 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
D. Dixon 1 10 0 10
B. Casteel 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
B. Casteel 1 2 0 2
M. Wiley 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
M. Wiley 1 -3 0 -3
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Schooler 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
C. Schooler 8-0 0.0 0
T. Fields II 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
T. Fields II 7-2 0.0 0
A. Pandy 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
A. Pandy 6-1 0.0 1
L. Burns 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
L. Burns 5-1 0.0 1
S. Young Jr. 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
S. Young Jr. 5-0 0.0 0
J. Harris 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Harris 3-0 0.0 0
J. Whittaker 17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Whittaker 3-0 0.0 0
C. Young 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Young 2-1 0.0 0
M. Tapusoa 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Tapusoa 2-0 0.0 0
T. Mason 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Mason 2-1 0.0 0
M. Gaines 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Gaines 1-0 0.0 0
K. Barrs 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Barrs 1-0 0.0 0
F. Connolly 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
F. Connolly 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Havrisik 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/3
SEASON FG XP
0/1 2/3
L. Havrisik 0/1 0 2/3 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Aragon 26 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 36.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 36.2 2
M. Aragon 5 36.2 2 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Berryhill III 86 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
S. Berryhill III 1 -1.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:08 TXTECH 34 1:21 7 20 Punt
9:04 TXTECH 16 1:04 3 2 Punt
7:41 TXTECH 26 2:37 8 -6 INT
3:43 TXTECH 49 0:52 3 3 INT
2:26 TXTECH 49 1:33 6 51 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:37 TXTECH 25 0:23 3 5 Punt
11:24 TXTECH 40 1:36 6 12 Punt
8:35 TXTECH 25 2:32 10 55 Downs
3:04 TXTECH 33 0:53 5 15 Punt
0:30 ARIZ 40 0:13 3 1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:10 TXTECH 25 0:00 8 36 Punt
8:59 TXTECH 14 2:45 7 86 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:57 TXTECH 23 3:24 6 20 Punt
4:05 TXTECH 25 1:42 11 53 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARIZ 25 0:43 3 7 Punt
12:43 ARIZ 20 3:22 9 40 Punt
7:52 ARIZ 35 0:00 1 -9 INT
4:51 ARIZ 20 0:44 3 -8 Punt
2:37 TXTECH 48 0:00 1 -1 Fumble
0:49 ARIZ 25 0:45 7 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:39 ARIZ 24 0:47 3 8 Punt
9:40 ARIZ 13 0:51 3 87 TD
5:58 ARIZ 20 2:48 9 42 FG Miss
2:11 ARIZ 1 1:24 7 59 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:15 ARIZ 8 3:37 10 27 Punt
6:08 ARIZ 25 5:28 16 87 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:26 ARIZ 1 7:16 13 99 TD
2:17 ARIZ 22 0:52 5 22 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores