FUR
VATECH

Turner's scores help Virginia Tech pull past Furman

  • AP
  • Sep 14, 2019

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente always has been able to multi-task, and that trait certainly came in handy Saturday.

With his team trailing by double digits at halftime, Fuente morphed from coach into counselor, and certainly in his eyes and those of the Hokies' fan base, sanity prevailed in the end.

Tre Turner scored second half touchdowns rushing and receiving, pushing Virginia Tech past upset-minded Furman and propelling the Hokies to a 24-17 victory on Saturday.

The Hokies (2-1) trailed 14-3 at halftime, but scored on their first two possessions of the second half to grab the lead. Turner's 29-yard touchdown run with 5:04 remaining sealed the win.

''I told the team at halftime, `We're down by 11 points, and we have control over how this goes,''' Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente said. ''We can hang our heads and sulk, or we can stand up and can go compete and do our best to rectify what happened in the first half. I don't know that we wholly rectified it, but we at least found a way to get it done.''

Virginia Tech tailback Keshawn King, making his first collegiate start, rushed for 119 yards. His 54-yard run on the second play of the second half to set up a 3-yard touchdown run by James Mitchell that cut the Furman lead to 14-10.

A fumble by Furman's Devin Wynn on the ensuing possession was costly, with the Hokies converting on Ryan Willis' 2-yard touchdown pass to Turner with 8:12 left in the third. That score put Virginia Tech in the lead for good.

''We came out third quarter and scored on two straight drives,'' Turner said. ''We can do that for a whole game as long as we're consistent and not beating ourselves. The false starts, the turnovers, those things hurt us. That's why we were down 14-3 at halftime.''

Turner, a receiver, rushed for 68 yards and caught four passes for 29 yards. Willis completed 17 of 21 for 123 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.

Devin Abrams paced Furman (1-2) with 72 yards rushing on 10 carries.

''I thought our defense kept us in the game,'' Furman head coach Clay Hendrix said. ''We just couldn't get enough going on offense.''

TAKEAWAYS

Furman: The Paladins came into the game having amassed more than 500 yards of offense in their first two games, but outside of one 70-yard drive that led to a field goal late in the game, did little against Virginia Tech's defense. The Paladins' two touchdowns came after Virginia Tech turnovers gave them field position in Hokie territory.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies won, but didn't look particularly great again, and turnovers have been the problem. The Hokies entered the game tied for last among 130 FBS schools in turnover margin, and their two turnovers in the first half led to 14 Furman points. The Hokies now have turned the ball over eight times in three games this season.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Despite leading for much of the first half, Furman lost its 17th consecutive game against a Power 5 opponent. The Paladins last victory over a Power 5 team came in 1999 when they registered a 28-3 victory over North Carolina.

''It's disappointing,'' Hendrix said. ''We had all types of chances to win the football game.''

QUOTE TO NOTE

Turner gave an interesting quote on his 29-yard touchdown run that gave the Hokies a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter.

''The funny thing is coach just told me to get the first down,'' he said. ''So, when I got the first down, all I saw was green grass, and I chose to go get the touchdown because I didn't want to get tackled. I don't like getting tackled.''

YOUTH BEING SERVED

Part of Virginia Tech's issues on offense stem from the Hokies' youth. Fuente started four true freshmen - King, receiver Tayvion Robinson, and offensive linemen Bryan Hudson and Doug Nester. Willis represented the lone senior to start on offense.

UP NEXT

Furman: The Paladins begin Southern Conference play Saturday with a home game against Mercer.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies have a bye week before resuming play Sept. 27 against Duke.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:57
17-G.Atkins 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
75
yds
03:07
pos
17
24
Point After TD 5:04
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 5:11
11-T.Turner runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
62
yds
01:51
pos
14
23
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:12
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 8:18
5-R.Willis complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
26
yds
01:42
pos
14
16
Point After TD 10:00
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 10:04
82-J.Mitchell runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
83
yds
02:22
pos
14
9
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:35
17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
3
Touchdown 5:42
4-D.Grainger runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
42
yds
05:09
pos
13
3
Point After TD 14:56
17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 15:00
32-D.Abrams runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
36
yds
02:58
pos
6
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:41
93-B.Johnson 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
28
yds
4:00
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 18
Rushing 8 12
Passing 2 6
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 5-14 8-15
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 202 323
Total Plays 58 64
Avg Gain 3.5 5.0
Net Yards Rushing 163 227
Rush Attempts 42 43
Avg Rush Yards 3.9 5.3
Net Yards Passing 39 96
Comp. - Att. 9-16 17-21
Yards Per Pass 2.4 4.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 5-29 5-27
Penalties - Yards 3-15 6-40
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 6-42.0 4-52.0
Return Yards 1 7
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-1
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-10
Int. - Returns 1-1 1--4
Kicking 3/3 4/5
Extra Points 2/2 3/3
Field Goals 1/1 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Furman 1-2 0140317
Virginia Tech 2-1 3014724
VATECH -24, O/U 64.5
Lane Stadium Blacksburg, VA
 39 PASS YDS 96
163 RUSH YDS 227
202 TOTAL YDS 323
Furman
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Grainger 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.3% 63 0 1 75.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.3% 63 0 1 75.3
D. Grainger 8/15 63 0 1
H. Sisson 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 5 0 0 142.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 5 0 0 142.0
H. Sisson 1/1 5 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Abrams 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 72 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 72 1
D. Abrams 10 72 1 48
D. Wynn 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 66 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 66 0
D. Wynn 13 66 0 20
D. Grainger 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 19 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 19 1
D. Grainger 15 19 1 15
T. Gordon 89 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
T. Gordon 1 5 0 5
C. Watkins 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
C. Watkins 3 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Gordon 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 33 0
T. Gordon 4 33 0 11
W. Anderson Jr. 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
W. Anderson Jr. 2 19 0 13
R. Miller 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
R. Miller 1 8 0 8
D. Wynn 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
D. Wynn 1 5 0 5
A. Armstrong 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
A. Armstrong 1 3 0 3
R. DeLuca 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. DeLuca 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Gilby 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-0 0 0.0
B. Gilby 12-0 0.0 0
D. Perryman 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
D. Perryman 7-0 0.0 0
J. Willis 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Willis 4-1 0.0 0
T. Blackshear 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
T. Blackshear 3-0 0.0 1
D. Kearse 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Kearse 3-1 0.0 0
B. Okeh 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Okeh 2-1 0.0 0
J. Tibbs 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
J. Tibbs 2-2 0.5 0
A. Trapp 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Trapp 2-0 0.0 0
M. Sochovka 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
M. Sochovka 2-0 1.0 0
D. Wilkins 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Wilkins 2-0 0.0 0
C. Chizik 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
C. Chizik 2-1 0.5 0
E. McKoy 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
E. McKoy 2-1 0.0 0
A. Hope 81 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
A. Hope 2-1 0.5 0
P. Wells 46 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Wells 1-0 0.0 0
H. Ryan 48 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
H. Ryan 1-5 0.0 0
C. Watkins 3 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Watkins 1-0 0.0 0
D. Seabrook 40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
D. Seabrook 1-1 1.5 0
P. Stokes 95 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Stokes 1-0 0.0 0
A. Hanff 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Hanff 1-0 0.0 0
T. Hodge 51 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Hodge 1-0 0.0 0
W. Anderson Jr. 21 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Anderson Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
L. Lawrence 53 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Lawrence 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Atkins 17 P
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
G. Atkins 1/1 22 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Atkins 17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 42.0 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 42.0 4
G. Atkins 6 42.0 4 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Virginia Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Willis 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
81% 123 1 1 136.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
81% 123 1 1 136.3
R. Willis 17/21 123 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. King 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 119 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 119 0
K. King 12 119 0 54
T. Turner 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 68 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 68 1
T. Turner 5 68 1 29
D. McClease 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 24 0
D. McClease 10 24 0 4
T. Robinson 83 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 21 0
T. Robinson 1 21 0 21
J. Mitchell 82 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 1
J. Mitchell 1 3 1 3
C. Steward 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
C. Steward 1 3 0 3
R. Willis 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 -5 0
R. Willis 10 -5 0 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Robinson 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 31 0
T. Robinson 4 31 0 12
T. Turner 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 29 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 29 1
T. Turner 4 29 1 17
K. Smith 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
K. Smith 2 22 0 22
K. King 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
K. King 2 16 0 13
D. Keene 29 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
D. Keene 2 14 0 11
J. Mitchell 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
J. Mitchell 2 10 0 7
D. McClease 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
D. McClease 1 1 0 1
H. Grimsley 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
H. Grimsley 0 0 0 0
P. Patterson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
P. Patterson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Conner 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
C. Conner 8-0 1.0 0
D. Hollifield 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
D. Hollifield 8-1 0.0 0
D. Crawford 36 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
D. Crawford 4-0 1.0 0
E. Belmar 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.5
E. Belmar 4-2 1.5 0
R. Floyd 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
R. Floyd 3-1 0.0 0
J. Hewitt 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Hewitt 3-2 0.0 0
D. Deablo 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Deablo 2-0 0.0 0
C. Farley 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
C. Farley 2-1 0.0 1
E. Adams 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
E. Adams 2-3 0.0 0
J. Waller 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Waller 2-1 0.0 0
D. Hunter 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Hunter 1-0 0.0 0
K. Ladler 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Ladler 1-0 0.0 0
J. Griffin 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Griffin 1-0 0.0 0
R. Ashby 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
R. Ashby 1-2 0.5 0
M. Kendricks 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Kendricks 1-0 0.0 0
D. Griffith 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Griffith 0-1 0.0 0
J. Quillen 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Quillen 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Johnson 93 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/2 3/3
B. Johnson 1/2 35 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. Bradburn 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 52.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 52.0 2
O. Bradburn 4 52.0 2 66
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Wheatley 24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
T. Wheatley 1 10.0 10 0
H. Grimsley 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
H. Grimsley 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
H. Grimsley 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
H. Grimsley 1 1.0 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:50 FUR 11 0:51 3 -5 Punt
5:41 FUR 25 1:13 3 3 Punt
3:20 VATECH 41 2:58 7 36 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:05 FUR 49 1:27 3 8 Punt
10:51 VATECH 42 5:09 9 42 TD
1:44 FUR 32 1:22 5 23 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:16 FUR 25 0:00 5 16 Punt
10:00 FUR 25 0:00 1 1 Fumble
8:12 FUR 25 2:08 5 22 Punt
1:02 FUR 20 0:52 9 25 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:48 FUR 15 0:07 2 23 INT
5:04 FUR 25 3:07 10 75 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 VATECH 11 2:44 8 38 Punt
10:17 FUR 44 4:00 9 28 FG
3:51 VATECH 20 0:10 2 21 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 VATECH 25 1:15 4 -3 Punt
10:58 VATECH 15 0:00 1 43 INT
5:35 VATECH 25 3:46 9 43 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:26 VATECH 17 2:22 6 83 TD
10:00 FUR 26 1:42 4 26 TD
5:29 VATECH 9 3:58 8 25 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:17 VATECH 13 3:23 6 20 Punt
7:02 VATECH 38 1:51 5 62 TD
1:53 FUR 36 1:01 4 8
NCAA FB Scores