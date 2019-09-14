Drive Chart
ARMY
TXSA

No Text

Army rebounds to upend Texas-San Antonio, 31-13

  • AP
  • Sep 14, 2019

SAN ANTONIO (AP) Army moved on quickly from an emotional loss, even if the sting of failing to pull off a monumental upset still lingers.

The Black Knights set several milestones on offense in rolling past the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners 31-13 Saturday at the Alamodome.

Army's triple-option offense continued to confound after nearly upsetting then seventh-ranked Michigan on Sept. 7 before falling 24-21 in double overtime in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Senior defensive back Elijah Riley said the Black Knights moved on from that loss, but not everyone was able to forget so easily.

''I'm glad they forgot about it right away,'' Army coach Jeff Monkey said. ''I didn't forget about that; I don't know if I'll ever forget about that. So, good for them. Losses like that are going to linger. They're hard, they are hard to overcome. When you've got the No. 7 team beat in their stadium, it's going to linger and it's hard to come back from.''

Monken admitted he was worried about a letdown, but he shouldn't have.

Aiding Army's recovery was a late switch at quarterback against UTSA. Jabari Laws started in place of an injured Kevin Hokins Jr. and the Black Knights responded with their most prolific output of the season.

Army (2-1) generated season-highs in total yards with 358 and rushing yards with 340 against UTSA (1-2).

''We knew what to expect from this team, but it's very hard to emulate that,'' Roadrunners coach Frank Wilson said of the triple-option offense. ''So, even when we practiced it, it probably was not at the speed that it was today.''

Laws' first collegiate play resulted in a 35-yard run to open the game. The Black Knights would score 53 seconds into the game, driving 75 yards on three plays capped by Kell Walker's 26-yard rushing touchdown.

It was the fastest opening score in Monken's 10-year career.

Laws finished with 137 yards rushing and a touchdown on 23 carries, becoming Army's first player to eclipse 100 yards rushing this season.

''It was definitely awesome,'' Laws said. ''All my teammates, they rallied behind me and I really appreciate them. I really couldn't have done it without them.''

UTSA's initial touchdown came on a two-yard dive by quarterback Lowell Narcisse. The Roadrunners scored after converting on fourth-and-eight at the Black Knights' 33-yard line.

UTSA was held to 51 yards rushing and lost two fumbles.

THE TAKEAWAY

Army: The Black Knights continue to thrive under Monken. Army has won three straight bowl games and closed last season with 13 straight victories. The offense continues to dazzle but the defense is limiting opponents to 281 yards per game this season and 11.3 points in regulation.

UTSA: Frank Wilson is off to another slow start in his fourth season in charge of the Roadrunners. UTSA is 1-2 despite returning 15 starters from last season's team that opened 0-3.

NEVER SEEN

Army's triple-option offense is rare, which makes it tough to game plan for. Most teams will not spend a lot of time preparing for an offense they only see once, opting instead to adjust after a week's preparation.

Well, planning for an opposing defense is just as difficult for the Black Knights for the same reasons.

''The defensive front that we faced, we didn't practice that one time this week,'' Monken said. ''Based on (the Roadrunners') experience as a staff, in being other places, we tried to practice against the defenses that we thought they might run based on what they had done against this offense prior. That's all you can do, you can't practice every play against every defense in a week, it's impossible. It was the second week in a row that's been the case.''

Making matters more difficult was the fact Laws was making his first collegiate start. Monken said Army's offensive staff gave Laws checks and adjusted during timeouts and between series based on what they saw from UTSA. It resulted in a lopsided win.

REMAIN CALM, ALL IS WELL

UTSA enters its conference schedule with a losing record for the third time in four seasons, but the Roadrunners are still optimistic about qualifying for a bowl game.

''You can go 0-3 and still win the conference,'' Jarrod Carter-McLin said. ''And that was our goal at the end of the day. Our goal is to win a conference championship, go to a bowl game. Everything we want, everything we're trying to get to, is still right in front of us.''

The Roadrunners lone bowl game in eight seasons came in 2016 after an 0-3 start. UTSA finished that season 6-7 and also won six games the following season to qualify for a bowl but were not invited to one.

UP NEXT

Army: Welcomes Morgan State to Michie Stadium next Saturday. The Black Knights throttled the Bears 60-3 in their previous matchup, Nov. 19, 2016, at West Point, N.Y.

UTSA: Opens Conference USA by traveling to North Texas Saturday. The Roadrunners are 3-3 against the Mean Green but have lost two straight, including a 24-21 loss Nov. 24, 2018, at the Alamodome.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:23
45-D.Cooper extra point is good. Team penalty on UTSA 12 men in the huddle declined.
plays
yds
pos
31
13
Touchdown 1:28
25-C.Slomka runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
70
yds
07:22
pos
30
13
Missed Two Point Conversion 8:50
to ARM 2 for no gain.
plays
yds
pos
24
13
Touchdown 8:56
23-S.McCormick runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
32
yds
01:47
pos
24
13
Point After TD 10:43
45-D.Cooper extra point is good. Team penalty on UTSA 12 men in the huddle declined.
plays
yds
pos
24
7
Touchdown 10:50
5-K.Walker runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
00:11
pos
23
7
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:23
45-D.Cooper extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
7
Touchdown 2:34
1-J.Laws runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
41
yds
01:11
pos
16
7
Point After TD 8:02
48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 8:08
10-L.Narcisse runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
89
yds
00:00
pos
10
6
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 11:18
45-D.Cooper 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
26
yds
02:02
pos
10
0
Point After TD 14:07
45-D.Cooper extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 14:20
5-K.Walker runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
60
yds
00:40
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 13
Rushing 21 3
Passing 0 10
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 5-9 5-13
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-2
Total Net Yards 352 245
Total Plays 57 60
Avg Gain 6.2 4.1
Net Yards Rushing 340 51
Rush Attempts 55 27
Avg Rush Yards 6.2 1.9
Net Yards Passing 12 194
Comp. - Att. 2-2 24-33
Yards Per Pass 6.0 5.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-6 5-15
Penalties - Yards 5-30 7-54
Touchdowns 4 2
Rushing TDs 4 2
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 3
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 3-2
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 3-43.3 5-42.6
Return Yards 6 103
Punts - Returns 1-6 1-3
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 3-100
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kicking 5/5 1/2
Extra Points 4/4 1/1
Field Goals 1/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Army West Point 2-1 10071431
UTSA 1-2 007613
TXSA 17, O/U 44.5
Alamodome San Antonio, TX
 12 PASS YDS 194
340 RUSH YDS 51
352 TOTAL YDS 245
Army West Point
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Laws 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 18 0 0 175.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 18 0 0 175.6
J. Laws 2/2 18 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Laws 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 137 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 137 1
J. Laws 23 137 1 41
K. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 80 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 80 2
K. Walker 5 80 2 26
C. Slomka 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 59 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 59 1
C. Slomka 17 59 1 12
A. Hobbs IV 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 54 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 54 0
A. Hobbs IV 7 54 0 17
S. McCoy 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
S. McCoy 2 12 0 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Harrison 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
C. Harrison 1 12 0 12
K. Cline 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
K. Cline 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Christiansen 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 1.0
C. Christiansen 8-1 1.0 0
C. Cunningham Jr. 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Cunningham Jr. 5-0 0.0 0
K. Bonsu 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
K. Bonsu 5-1 0.0 0
M. Morrison 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
M. Morrison 4-1 0.0 0
E. Riley 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
E. Riley 4-0 1.0 0
C. Jones 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Jones 4-0 0.0 0
A. West 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
A. West 3-2 0.0 0
C. Jones 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Jones 3-0 0.0 0
J. Bourdeau 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
J. Bourdeau 3-0 0.0 1
J. Moore 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Moore 2-2 0.0 0
J. Covington 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
J. Covington 2-1 1.0 0
E. Patterson 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Patterson 1-0 0.0 0
C. John 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. John 1-0 0.0 0
A. Smith 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
A. Smith 1-2 0.5 0
J. Lowery 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
J. Lowery 1-1 1.0 0
S. McCoy 3 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. McCoy 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ellington 18 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Ellington 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Cooper 45 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
D. Cooper 1/1 40 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Potter 17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 43.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 43.0 0
Z. Potter 2 43.0 0 51
Z. Harding 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 44.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 44.0 0
Z. Harding 1 44.0 0 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Miranda 4 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
A. Miranda 1 6.0 6 0
UTSA
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
F. Harris 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.2% 187 0 1 118.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.2% 187 0 1 118.4
F. Harris 23/31 187 0 1
L. Dean 35 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 22 0 0 284.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 22 0 0 284.8
L. Dean 1/1 22 0 0
L. Narcisse 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
L. Narcisse 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. McCormick 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 27 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 27 1
S. McCormick 5 27 1 11
D. Boston 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
D. Boston 3 16 0 13
L. Narcisse 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 1
L. Narcisse 2 7 1 5
B. Brady 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
B. Brady 2 4 0 4
F. Harris 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 1 0
F. Harris 14 1 0 7
L. Dean 35 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
L. Dean 1 0 0 0
S. Jones 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
S. Jones 1 -4 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Strickland II 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 38 0
C. Strickland II 4 38 0 19
L. Watson 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 37 0
L. Watson 1 37 0 37
S. McCormick 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
S. McCormick 3 26 0 10
G. Sharp 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 0
G. Sharp 3 23 0 12
R. Wisdom 39 S
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
R. Wisdom 1 22 0 22
B. Moorhead 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 20 0
B. Moorhead 4 20 0 8
J. Cephus 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
J. Cephus 2 16 0 11
S. Jones 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 13 0
S. Jones 3 13 0 14
B. Brady 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
B. Brady 1 7 0 7
T. Ogle-Kellogg 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Ogle-Kellogg 1 6 0 6
D. Boston 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
D. Boston 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Martel 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
A. Martel 9-1 0.0 0
R. Wisdom 39 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
R. Wisdom 6-0 1.0 0
J. Haynes 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Haynes 5-1 0.0 0
B. Baker 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
B. Baker 5-2 0.0 0
E. Banks 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
E. Banks 4-0 0.0 0
S. Harris 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
S. Harris 4-0 0.0 0
B. Matterson 50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Matterson 2-0 0.0 0
C. Grady 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Grady 2-0 0.0 0
C. Austin III 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
C. Austin III 2-3 0.0 0
J. Sam 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Sam 1-0 0.0 0
D. Henry 45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Henry 1-1 0.0 0
L. Dantzler 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Dantzler 1-0 0.0 0
L. McFarland 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. McFarland 1-1 0.0 0
K. Newton 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Newton 1-1 0.0 0
D. Guidry 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Guidry 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
H. Duplessis 48 P
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/1 1/1
H. Duplessis 0/1 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Dean 35 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 42.6 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 42.6 0
L. Dean 5 42.6 0 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Winnegan 20 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 33.7 65 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 33.7 65 0
B. Winnegan 3 33.7 65 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Jones 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
S. Jones 1 3.0 3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARMY 25 0:40 4 60 TD
13:20 TXSA 39 2:02 5 26 FG
7:54 ARMY 40 4:20 10 56 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:20 ARMY 25 4:35 8 24 Punt
7:01 ARMY 20 1:26 3 5 Punt
3:00 ARMY 31 0:11 2 -8 Fumble
0:19 ARMY 26 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:02 ARMY 25 1:52 4 11 Punt
3:45 TXSA 41 1:11 1 41 TD
0:25 ARMY 30 0:11 10 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:50 ARMY 30 7:22 13 70 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:07 TXSA 25 0:25 3 36 Fumble
10:45 TXSA 19 2:11 5 2 Punt
3:20 TXSA 9 3:07 8 37 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:04 TXSA 20 1:56 5 26 Punt
4:58 TXSA 30 1:14 3 8 Punt
2:20 ARMY 23 1:26 3 -2 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:13 TXSA 35 0:00 15 89 TD
5:57 TXSA 23 3:47 6 28 Fumble
2:34 TXSA 19 1:24 3 1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:43 ARMY 32 1:47 6 32 TD
1:23 TXSA 25 1:08 8 -5 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores