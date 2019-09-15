Drive Chart
PORTST
BOISE

No Text

Hightower, Bachmeier lead No. 22 Boise St past Portland St

  • AP
  • Sep 15, 2019

BOISE, Idaho (AP) Defensive end Curtis Weaver shrugged and smiled wryly when asked about his record-tying performance in No. 22 Boise State's 45-10 victory over Portland State on Saturday night.

''It means something to me,'' Weaver said of matching the school's single-game record of four sacks. ''It's always good but, at the end of the day, the whole D-line played a role in it. But we've got to keep moving forward. We've got the Mountain West conference play now and that's still our goal.''

Weaver served as a perfect spokesperson for the Broncos' business-like approach to playing an FCS school for only the third time since 2010. Instead of getting caught looking past the Vikings, Boise State was laser focused.

But as focused as Boise State was, it didn't lack for flashy and explosive plays.

John Hightower returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown to get Boise State's scoring started. C.T. Thomas scored the first of two touchdowns on a one-handed snag after getting tipped by his defender. And Stefan Cobbs scored on his first ever catch, racing 44 yards to the end zone and losing his helmet on a hit after he had scored.

Then there was Weaver wreaking havoc in the Vikings' backfield on just about every play in the second half.

''If (Weaver) continues to stay humble and hungry, hopefully good things keep happening,'' Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said.

Good things have been happening by the boatloads for the Broncos' defense in the second half.

Boise State (3-0) has yet to allow any points in the second half this season, joining Wisconsin as the only two schools to still hold that distinction.

''Protection was a problem for us all night long,'' Portland State coach Bruce Barnum said. ''We had some things work for us early and I was pleased with the start, but we couldn't get them off the field after that first quarter.''

Portland State (1-2), which played Arkansas tough in a 20-13 loss in the Vikings' season opener, racked up 159 yards in the first quarter but only 85 over the final three. Last week, Boise State allowed zero yards of total offense against Marshall.

''We haven't talked about it as a team, so it's not a thing yet,'' Harsin said of his team's second-half shutout streak. ''For the whole team, the question has been how do we come out ready to play? The defense was ready to play tonight. We're not a total second half team yet, but we'd like to be a second half team together.''

Boise State used its big-play offense early to bury an outmatched Vikings squad. The Broncos had 11 plays from scrimmage go for 20 yards or more, including three touchdowns.

Hank Bachmeier was 16-of-25 passing for 238 yards with a pair of touchdowns and one interception.

THE TAKEAWAY

Portland State: The Vikings were picked to finish 10th in the Big Sky but three weeks into the season look as if they might be more competitive than previously believed in one of the toughest FCS conferences in the country.

Boise State: As one of the top contenders from the Group of 5 teams vying for a New Year's Six bowl game, the Broncos have little margin for error. And after cracking the rankings after an opening week upset of Florida State, Boise State appears poised to fight for that spot all the way through the end of November and has learned it has a freshman signal caller more than capable of getting the team there.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Boise State shouldn't fall any after manhandling Portland State. And with a couple of teams close to the Broncos in the polls, Michigan State and Maryland, suffering embarrassing losses, Boise State could continue to ascend in the rankings.

UP NEXT

Portland State closes out its non-conference schedule by traveling to Eastern Oregon on Saturday.

Boise State hosts Air Force on Friday in the Mountain West conference opener for both teams.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 12:30
36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
45
Touchdown 12:38
10-C.Cord complete to 82-S.Cobbs. 82-S.Cobbs runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
73
yds
01:44
pos
10
44
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 6:13
36-E.Sachse 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
29
yds
02:02
pos
10
38
Point After TD 8:53
36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
35
Touchdown 9:00
10-C.Cord complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
63
yds
1:15
pos
10
34
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:26
36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
28
Touchdown 0:26
19-H.Bachmeier complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
61
yds
02:04
pos
10
27
Point After TD 6:22
36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
21
Touchdown 6:22
19-H.Bachmeier complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
77
yds
02:22
pos
10
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:25
57-C.Williams extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 2:32
6-D.Alexander complete to 81-M.Talalemotu. 81-M.Talalemotu runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
01:41
pos
9
14
Point After TD 4:13
36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 4:13
10-C.Cord runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
86
yds
03:32
pos
3
13
Point After TD 10:12
36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 10:27
57-C.Williams kicks 63 yards from PRST 35. 16-J.Hightower runs 98 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
98
yds
0:00
pos
3
6
Field Goal 10:40
57-C.Williams 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
71
yds
04:20
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 23
Rushing 3 9
Passing 7 12
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 3-15 8-15
4th Down Conv 0-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 221 474
Total Plays 63 67
Avg Gain 3.5 7.1
Net Yards Rushing 111 150
Rush Attempts 39 31
Avg Rush Yards 2.8 4.8
Net Yards Passing 110 324
Comp. - Att. 11-24 21-36
Yards Per Pass 4.6 9.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-23 3-17
Penalties - Yards 12-95 7-65
Touchdowns 1 6
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 1 4
Other 0 1
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 8-44.1 3-35.0
Return Yards 28 141
Punts - Returns 0-0 3-33
Kickoffs - Returns 1-21 2-108
Int. - Returns 1-7 0-0
Kicking 2/3 7/8
Extra Points 1/1 6/6
Field Goals 1/2 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Portland State 1-2 1000010
22 Boise State 3-0 141410745
BOISE -35, O/U 54
Albertsons Stadium Boise, ID
 110 PASS YDS 324
111 RUSH YDS 150
221 TOTAL YDS 474
Portland State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Alexander 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.8% 133 1 0 110.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.8% 133 1 0 110.7
D. Alexander 11/23 133 1 0
J. Eason 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. Eason 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Kelly 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 52 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 52 0
B. Kelly 1 52 0 52
D. Alexander 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 21 0
D. Alexander 12 21 0 13
C. Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 20 0
C. Martin 5 20 0 8
J. Eason 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
J. Eason 4 8 0 6
E. Holtz 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 7 0
E. Holtz 7 7 0 3
D. Chachere 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
D. Chachere 2 5 0 3
S. Hoffman 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -1 0
S. Hoffman 4 -1 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Talalemotu 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 78 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 78 1
M. Talalemotu 5 78 1 52
D. Koetter 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
D. Koetter 1 20 0 20
B. Kelly 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
B. Kelly 1 12 0 12
G. McCorley 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
G. McCorley 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Inos 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
S. Inos 4-0 0.0 0
R. Holt 47 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Holt 3-0 0.0 0
A. Adams 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Adams 2-0 0.0 0
M. Brown 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Brown 2-0 0.0 0
A. Del Toro 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Del Toro 1-0 1.0 0
C. Taumoepeau 89 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Taumoepeau 1-0 0.0 0
N. Yunker 53 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Yunker 1-1 0.0 0
Z. Mandera 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Z. Mandera 1-1 0.0 0
N. Ah Sam 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
N. Ah Sam 1-1 0.5 0
M. Finau 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Finau 0-1 0.0 0
D. Hanley 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Hanley 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Williams 57 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/2 1/1
C. Williams 1/2 26 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Vernon 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 44.1 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 44.1 2
S. Vernon 8 44.1 2 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Boise State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64% 238 2 1 162.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64% 238 2 1 162.4
H. Bachmeier 16/25 238 2 1
C. Cord 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 103 2 0 202.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 103 2 0 202.5
C. Cord 5/10 103 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 59 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 59 0
R. Mahone 6 59 0 28
G. Holani 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 43 0
G. Holani 6 43 0 15
C. Cord 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 36 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 36 1
C. Cord 2 36 1 29
J. Henderson 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
J. Henderson 2 13 0 11
A. Van Buren 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
A. Van Buren 2 9 0 5
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
K. Shakir 1 4 0 4
D. Smith 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
D. Smith 3 4 0 3
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -13 0
H. Bachmeier 6 -13 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 79 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 79 1
J. Hightower 4 79 1 44
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 64 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 64 0
K. Shakir 4 64 0 25
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 61 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 61 2
C. Thomas 4 61 2 33
A. Butler 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 58 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 58 0
A. Butler 3 58 0 22
S. Cobbs 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 44 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 44 1
S. Cobbs 1 44 1 44
G. Holani 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
G. Holani 2 15 0 12
A. Van Buren 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
A. Van Buren 1 9 0 9
G. Collingham 5 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
G. Collingham 1 7 0 7
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
R. Mahone 1 4 0 4
O. Evans 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
O. Evans 0 0 0 0
D. Smith 37 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Smith 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Weaver 99 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 4.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 4.0
C. Weaver 5-1 4.0 0
T. Jones 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
T. Jones 5-0 1.0 0
E. Noa 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
E. Noa 5-1 0.0 0
R. Whimpey 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Whimpey 3-0 0.0 0
K. Nawahine 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Nawahine 3-0 0.0 0
D. Washington 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Washington 3-0 0.0 0
M. Reed 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Reed 2-0 0.0 0
S. Lui 98 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Lui 2-0 0.0 0
S. Igiehon 90 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Igiehon 2-0 0.0 0
E. Fesili 57 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Fesili 1-1 0.0 0
K. Kaniho 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Kaniho 1-0 0.0 0
M. Locher 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Locher 1-0 0.0 0
J. Walker 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Walker 1-0 0.0 0
B. Hawkins 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
B. Hawkins 1-0 1.0 0
A. Butler 7 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Butler 0-1 0.0 0
B. Wickersham 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Wickersham 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Velazquez 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/0
J. Velazquez 0/1 0 0/0 0
E. Sachse 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
1/1 6/6
E. Sachse 1/1 33 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Velazquez 46 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 35.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 35.0 0
J. Velazquez 3 35.0 0 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Provenzano 45 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
N. Provenzano 1 10.0 10 0
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 98.0 98 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 98.0 98 0
J. Hightower 1 98.0 98 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Williams 26 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 11.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 11.0 28 0
A. Williams 3 11.0 28 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PORTST 25 4:20 10 71 FG
10:12 PORTST 25 1:40 4 13 Punt
4:13 PORTST 25 1:41 7 75 TD
0:31 PORTST 22 0:16 4 20 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:09 PORTST 34 0:17 3 0 Punt
6:18 PORTST 25 1:16 5 15 Punt
4:20 BOISE 45 1:42 4 17 Punt
0:26 PORTST 21 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:53 PORTST 21 1:28 3 -5 Punt
8:53 PORTST 25 0:32 4 6 Punt
6:01 PORTST 25 5:40 12 53 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:30 PORTST 25 1:09 4 5 Punt
9:49 PORTST 27 2:03 6 26 Downs
3:37 PORTST 33 1:22 4 6 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:45 BOISE 14 3:32 9 86 TD
2:25 BOISE 44 1:15 3 0 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:30 BOISE 6 4:14 9 90 FG Miss
8:44 BOISE 23 2:22 6 77 TD
4:52 BOISE 26 0:20 2 29 INT
2:30 BOISE 44 2:04 12 61 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:15 BOISE 35 0:00 7 16 Punt
10:48 BOISE 37 1:48 4 63 TD
8:15 PORTST 45 2:02 6 29 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:22 BOISE 27 1:44 3 73 TD
11:02 BOISE 29 1:09 3 1 Punt
6:58 BOISE 47 2:40 5 20 Downs
1:30 PORTST 39 0:47 3 -2 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores