Drive Chart
LVILLE
WKY

No Text

Atwell catches 3 TDs, Louisville tops Western Kentucky 38-21

  • AP
  • Sep 14, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) No starting quarterback, no problem for the Louisville Cardinals in their 38-21 victory over Western Kentucky on Saturday in a neutral-site nonconference game at Nissan Stadium.

Louisville announced prior to kickoff that starting quarterback Jawon Pass would miss the game due to a foot injury. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Malik Cunningham directed four first-half scoring drives before leaving in the third quarter following a hit to the head. True freshman Evan Conley finished up and threw a 62-yard touchdown pass on his second throw of the game as the Cardinals (2-1) dominated the Hilltoppers (1-2).

In fact, Louisville coach Steve Satterfield hinted after the game that he would be fine playing any of the Cardinals' top three quarterbacks so long as whoever is under center moves the offense.

''We always go into every week (seeing) who's healthy. That's obviously No. 1. And who's going to give us the best chance to move the offense? I don't care. I tell our quarterbacks all the time, `I don't care who plays. I really don't.' I just want whoever is playing to move our offense,'' Satterfield said. ''As we go throughout the week, we'll evaluate it. I think our team feels good about anybody that's playing. Evan came in and did a good job. I think they love Malik and they love (Pass). Whoever gives us the best chance of winning, that's what our team wants from our quarterback.''

Cunningham, who could have gone back into the game according to Satterfield, completed 7 of 10 passes in the first half for 114 yards and two touchdowns as Louisville built 31-7 halftime lead. A 9-yard shovel pass to Tutu Atwell gave Louisville a 7-0 first-quarter lead with 4:18 left. On the Cardinals' next offensive series, Cunningham and Atwell hooked up again on a 46-yard touchdown throw.

Western Kentucky closed to within 14-7 when Steven Duncan found Joshua Simon for a 77-yard TD pass. But the Hilltoppers gave up 17 unanswered points to close out the first half, including a 30-yard score on a fumble return by Rodjay Burns with 47 seconds remaining in the first half.

Hilltoppers first-year coach Tyson Helton said the Cardinals dominated his squad at the line of scrimmage, and that was the difference in the game.

''They just overpowered us, to be honest with you. Defensively for them, they controlled the line of scrimmage. They were able to hold the point and control it,'' Helton said. ''I thought the O-line battled. They were doing the right things. They just got a little bit outmatched here and there. Defensively for us, I think they do a good job in the run game. They can cover the whole field. I thought our defense did fairly well. They moved the ball, but we were able to keep them at bay, but they were able to get those shots down the field, and that's what really hurt us.''

For the game, Cunningham completed 8 of 13 passes for 119 yards and added 46 yards rushing on 16 carries. He left with 4:54 remaining in the third quarter on a hit by Western Kentucky's Jeremy Darvin that knocked his helmet off.

THE TAKEWAY

Louisville: No matter the quarterback, Tutu Atwell proved to be a big-play receiver for Louisville on Saturday. He caught four passes for 141 yards for the Cardinals, with three of the receptions going for touchdowns. Atwell caught touchdown passes of 9, 46 and 62 yards on Saturday. The Cardinals were balanced on offense with 205 yards passing to go with 210 yards rushing.

Western Kentucky: After trailing 31-7 at halftime, Western Kentucky's offense played much better in the second half, but it was highly one-dimensional. Steven Duncan, who had a 77-yard touchdown pass for the Hilltoppers' only first-half points, threw for two more scores in the second half and finished 25 of 47 for 245 yards. Gaej Walker, who came into the game ranked 11th in FBS with 252 yards rushing, was held to 41 yards on 14 attempts.

INOPPORTUNE REVIEW

A fourth-quarter sequence that ended with a fourth-down conversion that was taken away because a third-down play was reviewed, ended up getting Louisville's Jack Fagot ejected for targeting.

Western Kentucky, facing third-and-14 from its own 44, got a 12-yard completion from Duncan to Xavier Lane, setting up fourth-and-2. The Hilltoppers ran a fourth-down play and picked up the first down. But the officials blew the play dead.

A replay of the third-down play was instigated, and after review, Fagot was ejected from the game for a late hit on Lane. It left Louisville coach Satterfield perplexed about the whole sequence.

''There were a couple of things I didn't quite understand today. We were all shocked on that because they snapped the ball on fourth down,'' he said. ''We thought they were reviewing the fourth-down play but they said they were reviewing the third-down play, and I thought it was whether he caught the ball or not. Then, they said it was targeting.''

LONG TIME

Conley's 62-yard touchdown pass to Atwell marked the longest touchdown completion by a true freshman quarterback since Brian Brohm threw a 74-yard touchdown pass against Houston on Nov. 20, 2004.

MORE LOOKS

The big-play abilities of Atwell certainly caught the attention of Satterfield, who said the Cardinals need to look at more ways to get the football in the speedy wide receiver's hands. Atwell had three touchdowns on his four receptions for 141 yards. He also ran the ball twice for 10 yards.

''We've got to look back and see how many times he was targeted. We've got to find ways to get him the ball,'' Satterfield said.

SPOTLIGHT ON WKU

Helton said he relished the chance to get to play a Power 5 in-state school, and always looks to use those games to get his program more recognition.

''I love the fact that we got a chance to play them. I've said it before and I'll say it again, we'd love to play Louisville or Kentucky every year,'' Helton said. ''We always want to be able to put ourselves on a platform to compete at the highest level and play against teams like that. We've got an inexperienced football team, and I think that was a good lesson for us out there today - about keep competing and getting better.''

UP NEXT

Louisville: The Cardinals, now 2-1, move into Atlantic Coast Conference play next Saturday when they travel to face Florida State. The Cardinals' win Saturday was their first win away from Louisville since a November 2017 victory over arch-rival Kentucky.

Western Kentucky: The Hilltoppers, who fell to 1-2, have a bye week upcoming. The Hilltoppers will play host to Conference USA foe Alabama-Birmingham on Sept. 28 in WKU's first conference game of the season.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 12:50
46-C.Munson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
21
Touchdown 12:56
10-S.Duncan complete to 42-K.Fourtenbary. 42-K.Fourtenbary runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
68
yds
01:23
pos
38
20
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:26
45-B.Creque extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
14
Touchdown 1:36
6-E.Conley complete to 1-C.Atwell. 1-C.Atwell runs 62 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
62
yds
00:10
pos
37
14
Point After TD 11:37
46-C.Munson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
14
Touchdown 11:44
10-S.Duncan complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
36
yds
02:36
pos
31
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:47
45-B.Creque extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
7
Touchdown 0:55
10-S.Duncan to WKY 30 FUMBLES (53-A.Caban). 10-R.Burns runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
72
yds
0:00
pos
30
7
Field Goal 1:38
45-B.Creque 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
44
yds
05:22
pos
24
7
Point After TD 8:08
45-B.Creque extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 8:15
10-J.Hawkins runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
20
yds
0:15
pos
20
7
Point After TD 11:12
46-C.Munson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 11:30
10-S.Duncan complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon runs 77 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
82
yds
00:34
pos
14
6
Point After TD 12:04
45-B.Creque extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 12:30
3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-C.Atwell. 1-C.Atwell runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
83
yds
01:16
pos
13
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:18
45-B.Creque extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 4:23
3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-C.Atwell. 1-C.Atwell runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
53
yds
04:47
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 14
Rushing 13 3
Passing 6 8
Penalty 2 3
3rd Down Conv 4-11 4-16
4th Down Conv 1-2 1-4
Total Net Yards 407 279
Total Plays 67 70
Avg Gain 6.1 4.0
Net Yards Rushing 210 43
Rush Attempts 51 23
Avg Rush Yards 4.1 1.9
Net Yards Passing 197 236
Comp. - Att. 10-16 25-47
Yards Per Pass 12.3 5.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-8 1-9
Penalties - Yards 6-69 5-25
Touchdowns 5 3
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 3 3
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 2-2
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 4-38.3 5-41.6
Return Yards 49 109
Punts - Returns 3-22 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-27 6-109
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 6/6 3/3
Extra Points 5/5 3/3
Field Goals 1/1 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Louisville 2-1 7247038
W. Kentucky 1-2 077721
WKY 10.5, O/U 48.5
Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN
 197 PASS YDS 236
210 RUSH YDS 43
407 TOTAL YDS 279
Louisville
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Cunningham 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 119 2 0 189.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 119 2 0 189.2
M. Cunningham 8/13 119 2 0
E. Conley 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 86 1 0 417.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 86 1 0 417.5
E. Conley 2/3 86 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Hawkins 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 93 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 93 1
J. Hawkins 19 93 1 20
H. Hall 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 55 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 55 0
H. Hall 12 55 0 17
M. Cunningham 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 46 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 46 0
M. Cunningham 16 46 0 9
C. Atwell 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
C. Atwell 2 10 0 4
E. Conley 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
E. Conley 2 6 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Atwell 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 141 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 141 3
C. Atwell 4 141 3 62
M. Ford 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 23 0
M. Ford 1 23 0 23
S. Dawkins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 0
S. Dawkins 3 21 0 10
D. Peete 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
D. Peete 1 11 0 11
T. Jackson 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
T. Jackson 1 9 0 9
Defense T-A SACK INT
An. Johnson 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
An. Johnson 7-0 0.0 0
C. Jones 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
C. Jones 6-0 0.0 0
C. Sturghill 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Sturghill 4-0 0.0 0
K. Pass 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Pass 4-1 0.0 0
A. Caban 53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Caban 3-1 0.0 0
R. Burns 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Burns 3-0 0.0 0
C. Avery 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Avery 2-1 0.0 0
M. Clark 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Clark 2-0 0.0 0
B. Whitlow 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Whitlow 2-0 0.0 0
M. Montgomery 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
M. Montgomery 2-0 1.0 0
J. Fagot 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Fagot 1-1 0.0 0
Y. Abdullah 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Y. Abdullah 1-0 0.0 0
T. Tyler 18 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Tyler 1-0 0.0 0
M. Character 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Character 1-0 0.0 0
R. Yeast 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Yeast 1-1 0.0 0
T. Peterson 29 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Peterson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Goldwire 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Goldwire 1-0 0.0 0
D. Etheridge 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Etheridge 1-1 0.0 0
Q. Head 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Q. Head 1-0 0.0 0
N. Okeke 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Okeke 0-1 0.0 0
G. McCrae 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
G. McCrae 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Creque 45 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/5
B. Creque 1/1 43 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. King 28 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 38.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 38.3 0
M. King 4 38.3 0 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
H. Hall 19 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
H. Hall 1 27.0 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Burns 10 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 7.3 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 7.3 12 0
R. Burns 3 7.3 12 0
J. Hawkins 10 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
J. Hawkins 1 12.0 12 0
W. Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Duncan 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.2% 245 3 0 118.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.2% 245 3 0 118.0
S. Duncan 25/47 245 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 41 0
G. Walker 14 41 0 7
K. McClendon 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
K. McClendon 2 15 0 9
J. Samuel 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
J. Samuel 1 -2 0 -2
J. Pearson 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
J. Pearson 1 -4 0 -4
S. Duncan 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -6 0
S. Duncan 4 -6 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Simon 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 77 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 77 1
J. Simon 1 77 1 77
L. Jackson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 40 0
L. Jackson 4 40 0 20
J. Pearson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 37 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 37 1
J. Pearson 5 37 1 9
J. Sloan 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 35 0
J. Sloan 6 35 0 14
G. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
G. Walker 2 21 0 17
Q. Jernighan 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 20 0
Q. Jernighan 5 20 0 11
X. Lane 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
X. Lane 1 12 0 12
K. Fourtenbary 42 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 1
K. Fourtenbary 1 3 1 3
M. Allen 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Allen 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Malone 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.5
D. Malone 7-3 0.5 0
T. Darden 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
T. Darden 7-2 0.0 0
A. Kincade 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
A. Kincade 7-2 0.0 0
D. Key 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
D. Key 6-2 0.0 0
K. Bailey 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
K. Bailey 6-1 0.0 0
J. Jones 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.5
J. Jones 4-2 1.5 0
J. George 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. George 4-1 0.0 0
J. Darvin 53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
J. Darvin 3-1 1.0 0
B. Bishop 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Bishop 3-1 0.0 0
J. Madden 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Madden 2-0 0.0 0
T. Meadows 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
T. Meadows 2-2 0.0 0
D. Lowe 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Lowe 1-0 0.0 0
J. Pearson 7 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Pearson 1-0 0.0 0
M. Staples 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Staples 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hunter 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Hunter 1-1 0.0 0
R. Barber 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Barber 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Munson 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/3
C. Munson 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Haggerty 47 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 41.6 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 41.6 2
J. Haggerty 5 41.6 2 63
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. LaFrance 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 19.8 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 19.8 24 0
G. LaFrance 5 19.8 24 0
S. Witchoskey 48 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
S. Witchoskey 1 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:40 LVILLE 18 1:10 4 2 Punt
9:10 LVILLE 42 4:47 11 53 TD
1:26 LVILLE 17 1:16 10 83 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:12 LVILLE 25 2:25 9 70 TD
7:00 LVILLE 26 5:22 10 44 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:42 LVILLE 27 0:00 2 9 Fumble
11:37 LVILLE 25 2:28 6 13 Punt
6:47 LVILLE 21 2:06 5 13 Punt
1:46 LVILLE 38 0:10 1 62 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:36 LVILLE 43 1:26 6 29 Downs
4:30 LVILLE 8 0:54 3 6 Punt
3:06 WKY 39 1:45 6 31 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WKY 22 1:45 6 21 Punt
10:42 WKY 46 0:57 4 -3 Punt
4:18 WKY 25 2:47 6 14 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:04 WKY 18 0:34 2 82 TD
8:08 WKY 19 0:48 3 4 Punt
1:30 WKY 22 0:30 3 8 TD
0:47 WKY 28 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:20 LVILLE 36 2:36 7 36 TD
9:02 WKY 26 1:32 5 21 Punt
4:34 WKY 35 2:14 6 27 Fumble
1:26 WKY 32 1:23 10 68 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:50 LVILLE 49 2:01 7 11 Downs
8:20 WKY 48 3:05 11 56 Downs
3:29 WKY 39 0:19 4 0 Downs
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores