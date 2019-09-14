Drive Chart
No. 3 Georgia romps to another win, 55-0 over Arkansas State

  • AP
  • Sep 14, 2019

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) Now, the real season begins for No. 3 Georgia.

Finishing off a dominating run through their first three games, the Bulldogs romped to a 55-0 win over Arkansas State on Saturday. Jake Fromm threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns before taking the rest of the day off, while Georgia's defense turned in a dominating performance.

Bring on Notre Dame.

The No. 7 Fighting Irish will make their first trip ever to Athens next Saturday night, a game that has been eagerly anticipated by Georgia fans ever since the home-and-home series was announced.

''We've played in a lot of big games,'' coach Kirby Smart said. ''They're not going to be intimidated by that.''

The Bulldogs (3-0) have yet to be tested, blowing through a stretch that felt more like an NFL preseason by a cumulative margin of 148-23.

''The physical conditioning of playing a four-quarter game, there's only one way to simulate that - play it. And we haven't,'' Smart said. ''But I can't rightfully keep guys out there and not play other players. That's the toughest thing. We've got to be in shape and ready for a four-quarter game the rest of the season.''

With thousands of Georgia fans wearing pink instead of red to honor Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson's wife, Wendy, who died last month from breast cancer, the Bulldogs (3-0) took control as soon as they got their hands on the ball. They scored on six of seven possessions in the first half, building a 34-0 lead.

The Georgia defense was equally stout, posting its first shutout since the 2018 opener. The Red Wolves (1-2) went three-and-out four times in the first half and crossed midfield only once, settling for a 50-yard field goal try that faded wide right.

The Bulldogs went to the locker room with a 382-81 edge in total yards, and many of the fans didn't bother coming back to watch the final two quarters.

Brian Herrien got Georgia rolling with a 3-yard scoring run, and Rodrigo Blankenship booted a couple of field goals to make it 13-0 at the end of the first period.

Fromm took it from there.

He connected with Dominick Blaylock on a 60-yard touchdown pass, went to D'Andre Swift out of the backfield for a 48-yard score, and finished it off by zipping a 5-yard TD throw to Lawrence Cager just inside the pylon with less than a minute to go in the half.

Anderson, coaching his second game since returning from a leave of absence, was moved by the support of the Georgia fans. A group of shirtless students sitting in the first row behind the Arkansas State bench painted their upper bodies pink and wrote ''Remember Wendy'' across their backs.

''One of the classiest moves I've ever seen,'' Anderson said, choking up. ''I would say thank you to all those who showed up today wearing pink or thinking pink. They don't know my wife, they don't know me, and they didn't have to do it. I'm just very grateful and honored and obviously overwhelmed.''

The Red Wolves were thoroughly overmatched on the field. Georgia finished with 656 yards total while holding the visitors to 220.

Arkansas State's only decent drive came midway through the fourth quarter, reaching the Georgia 13. But on fourth-and-5, backup quarterback Layne Hatcher's pass was picked off in the end zone to preserve the shutout.

''We needed Georgia to be thinking ahead and looking ahead,'' Anderson said. ''We needed them to make some mistakes. They didn't.''

MR. PERFECT

Blankenship made seven extra points, pushing his streak to 173 in a row for his career. He is second in Southeastern Conference history behind Daniel Carlson, who made 198 consecutive PATs at Auburn.

Blankenship also is perfect on five field goal attempts this season. He connected from 29 and 41 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arkansas State: A discouraging performance for one of the Sun Belt's powerhouse programs. The best thing they can do is forget about this one and enjoy the massive $1.8 million check the got for making the trip to Athens.

Georgia: It's hard to get a read on a team that's beaten Vanderbilt, Murray State and Arkansas State. The Bulldogs have been able to get many of their younger players some playing time, which could pay off later in the season. Seven players scored touchdowns, including freshmen Blaylock and Kenny McIntosh and redshirt freshman Zamir White. Freshman wide receiver George Pickens turned in another highlight-reel catch, a toe-tapper along the sideline.

UP NEXT

Arkansas State: Returns home to face Southern Illinois in its final nonconference game before the start of Sun Belt play.

Georgia: Plays Notre Dame for only the third time. The Bulldogs clinched their lone national title with a victory over the Fighting Irish in the 1981 Sugar Bowl. Two years ago in South Bend, Georgia prevailed 20-19 in Fromm's first career start.

---

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:07
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
55
Touchdown 9:19
6-K.McIntosh runs 62 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
98
yds
02:39
pos
0
54
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:20
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
48
Touchdown 4:30
3-Z.White runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
95
yds
05:01
pos
0
47
Point After TD 12:02
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
41
Touchdown 12:16
4-J.Cook runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
0
40
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:54
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
34
Touchdown 1:04
11-J.Fromm complete to 15-L.Cager. 15-L.Cager runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
66
yds
01:41
pos
0
33
Point After TD 10:21
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
27
Touchdown 10:38
11-J.Fromm complete to 7-D.Swift. 7-D.Swift runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
109
yds
02:07
pos
0
26
Point After TD 14:47
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
20
Touchdown 15:00
11-J.Fromm complete to 8-D.Blaylock. 8-D.Blaylock runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
68
yds
00:41
pos
0
19
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:21
98-R.Blankenship 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
41
yds
02:40
pos
0
13
Field Goal 6:21
98-R.Blankenship 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
41
yds
01:25
pos
0
10
Point After TD 9:02
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:11
35-B.Herrien runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
60
yds
02:55
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 27
Rushing 4 9
Passing 8 18
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 5-17 4-10
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 198 656
Total Plays 68 66
Avg Gain 2.9 9.9
Net Yards Rushing 43 268
Rush Attempts 28 33
Avg Rush Yards 1.5 8.1
Net Yards Passing 155 388
Comp. - Att. 23-40 26-33
Yards Per Pass 3.9 11.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-22 0-0
Penalties - Yards 2-10 5-41
Touchdowns 0 7
Rushing TDs 0 4
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 10-38.6 3-48.7
Return Yards 20 32
Punts - Returns 1-8 1-17
Kickoffs - Returns 1-12 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-15
Kicking 0/1 9/9
Extra Points 0/0 7/7
Field Goals 0/1 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Arkansas State 1-2 00000
3 Georgia 3-0 132114755
UGA -33, O/U 58.5
Sanford Stadium Athens, GA
 155 PASS YDS 388
43 RUSH YDS 268
198 TOTAL YDS 656
Arkansas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Bonner 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 124 0 0 86.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 124 0 0 86.9
L. Bonner 20/35 124 0 0
L. Hatcher 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 53 0 1 109.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 53 0 1 109.0
L. Hatcher 3/5 53 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Chatman 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 24 0
D. Chatman 7 24 0 10
I. Azubuike 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 15 0
I. Azubuike 6 15 0 6
R. Graham 18 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 14 0
R. Graham 7 14 0 6
Ja. Jones 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
Ja. Jones 3 8 0 3
L. Hatcher 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
L. Hatcher 2 -1 0 5
L. Bonner 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -17 0
L. Bonner 3 -17 0 -2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Adams Jr. 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 85 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 85 0
J. Adams Jr. 7 85 0 45
O. Bayless 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 54 0
O. Bayless 7 54 0 17
K. Merritt 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 25 0
K. Merritt 6 25 0 10
R. Graham 18 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
R. Graham 1 13 0 13
B. Ogbebor 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
B. Ogbebor 1 4 0 4
R. Tyler 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Tyler 0 0 0 0
B. Bowling 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Bowling 0 0 0 0
I. Azubuike 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
I. Azubuike 1 -4 0 -4
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Grupe 25 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/0
B. Grupe 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Grace 41 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
10 38.6 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
10 38.6 3
C. Grace 10 38.6 3 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Bowling 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
B. Bowling 1 12.0 12 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Edmonds 3 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
B. Edmonds 1 8.0 8 0
Georgia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.3% 279 3 0 228.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.3% 279 3 0 228.8
J. Fromm 17/22 279 3 0
S. Bennett 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
90% 109 0 0 181.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
90% 109 0 0 181.6
S. Bennett 9/10 109 0 0
N. Priestley 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
N. Priestley 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 76 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 76 0
D. Swift 9 76 0 39
K. McIntosh 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 67 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 67 1
K. McIntosh 4 67 1 62
J. Cook 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 51 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 51 1
J. Cook 3 51 1 37
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 25 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 25 1
B. Herrien 4 25 1 19
Z. White 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 18 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 18 1
Z. White 6 18 1 8
S. Bennett 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
S. Bennett 1 14 0 14
T. Simmons 87 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Simmons 1 7 0 7
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
J. Fromm 2 6 0 3
S. Clark 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
S. Clark 2 6 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Blaylock 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 112 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 112 1
D. Blaylock 4 112 1 60
G. Pickens 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 84 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 84 0
G. Pickens 5 84 0 32
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 64 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 64 1
D. Swift 2 64 1 48
T. Simmons 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
T. Simmons 2 21 0 12
Ja. Johnson 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
Ja. Johnson 2 20 0 11
J. Cook 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
J. Cook 2 17 0 13
L. Cager 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 16 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 1
L. Cager 3 16 1 6
P. Hudson 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
P. Hudson 1 14 0 14
T. Blount 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
T. Blount 1 13 0 13
W. Erdman 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
W. Erdman 1 12 0 12
E. Wolf 17 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
E. Wolf 1 6 0 6
Z. White 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
Z. White 1 5 0 5
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
B. Herrien 1 4 0 4
M. Landers 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Landers 0 0 0 0
C. Woerner 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Woerner 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Q. Walker 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
Q. Walker 1-0 1.0 0
T. Clark 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
T. Clark 1-1 1.5 0
Je. Johnson 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
Je. Johnson 1-0 1.0 0
A. Ojulari 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
A. Ojulari 0-1 0.5 0
L. Cine 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
L. Cine 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Blankenship 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 7/7
SEASON FG XP
2/2 7/7
R. Blankenship 2/2 41 7/7 13
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Camarda 90 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 48.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 48.7 1
J. Camarda 3 48.7 1 61
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Simmons 87 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
T. Simmons 1 17.0 17 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARKST 25 2:14 6 14 Punt
9:02 ARKST 25 1:08 3 -5 Punt
5:35 ARKST 25 1:21 3 2 Punt
1:14 ARKST 25 0:19 4 0 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:47 ARKST 25 1:54 7 25 Punt
10:21 ARKST 25 3:58 14 47 FG Miss
4:44 ARKST 23 1:05 3 7 Punt
0:54 ARKST 25 0:00 2 9 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:02 ARKST 25 2:24 7 27 Punt
4:20 ARKST 20 0:54 3 6 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:25 ARKST 23 1:50 7 36 Punt
9:07 ARKST 25 2:15 8 -10 INT
4:51 ARKST 18 3:19 6 11 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:06 UGA 40 2:55 6 60 TD
7:46 UGA 47 1:25 4 41 FG
4:01 UGA 35 2:40 7 41 FG
0:49 UGA 32 0:41 3 68 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:45 UGA 11 2:07 5 109 TD
6:16 UGA 33 1:24 3 7 Punt
2:45 UGA 34 1:41 7 66 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:17 UGA 35 0:00 7 65 TD
9:31 UGA 17 5:01 10 95 TD
2:43 UGA 23 2:08 7 54 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:58 UGA 2 2:39 6 98 TD
6:33 UGA 15 1:31 3 6 Punt
0:46 UGA 40 0:00 1 -2 Game
NCAA FB Scores