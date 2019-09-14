|
|
|ARKST
|UGA
No. 3 Georgia romps to another win, 55-0 over Arkansas State
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) Now, the real season begins for No. 3 Georgia.
Finishing off a dominating run through their first three games, the Bulldogs romped to a 55-0 win over Arkansas State on Saturday. Jake Fromm threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns before taking the rest of the day off, while Georgia's defense turned in a dominating performance.
Bring on Notre Dame.
The No. 7 Fighting Irish will make their first trip ever to Athens next Saturday night, a game that has been eagerly anticipated by Georgia fans ever since the home-and-home series was announced.
''We've played in a lot of big games,'' coach Kirby Smart said. ''They're not going to be intimidated by that.''
The Bulldogs (3-0) have yet to be tested, blowing through a stretch that felt more like an NFL preseason by a cumulative margin of 148-23.
''The physical conditioning of playing a four-quarter game, there's only one way to simulate that - play it. And we haven't,'' Smart said. ''But I can't rightfully keep guys out there and not play other players. That's the toughest thing. We've got to be in shape and ready for a four-quarter game the rest of the season.''
With thousands of Georgia fans wearing pink instead of red to honor Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson's wife, Wendy, who died last month from breast cancer, the Bulldogs (3-0) took control as soon as they got their hands on the ball. They scored on six of seven possessions in the first half, building a 34-0 lead.
The Georgia defense was equally stout, posting its first shutout since the 2018 opener. The Red Wolves (1-2) went three-and-out four times in the first half and crossed midfield only once, settling for a 50-yard field goal try that faded wide right.
The Bulldogs went to the locker room with a 382-81 edge in total yards, and many of the fans didn't bother coming back to watch the final two quarters.
Brian Herrien got Georgia rolling with a 3-yard scoring run, and Rodrigo Blankenship booted a couple of field goals to make it 13-0 at the end of the first period.
Fromm took it from there.
He connected with Dominick Blaylock on a 60-yard touchdown pass, went to D'Andre Swift out of the backfield for a 48-yard score, and finished it off by zipping a 5-yard TD throw to Lawrence Cager just inside the pylon with less than a minute to go in the half.
Anderson, coaching his second game since returning from a leave of absence, was moved by the support of the Georgia fans. A group of shirtless students sitting in the first row behind the Arkansas State bench painted their upper bodies pink and wrote ''Remember Wendy'' across their backs.
''One of the classiest moves I've ever seen,'' Anderson said, choking up. ''I would say thank you to all those who showed up today wearing pink or thinking pink. They don't know my wife, they don't know me, and they didn't have to do it. I'm just very grateful and honored and obviously overwhelmed.''
The Red Wolves were thoroughly overmatched on the field. Georgia finished with 656 yards total while holding the visitors to 220.
Arkansas State's only decent drive came midway through the fourth quarter, reaching the Georgia 13. But on fourth-and-5, backup quarterback Layne Hatcher's pass was picked off in the end zone to preserve the shutout.
''We needed Georgia to be thinking ahead and looking ahead,'' Anderson said. ''We needed them to make some mistakes. They didn't.''
MR. PERFECT
Blankenship made seven extra points, pushing his streak to 173 in a row for his career. He is second in Southeastern Conference history behind Daniel Carlson, who made 198 consecutive PATs at Auburn.
Blankenship also is perfect on five field goal attempts this season. He connected from 29 and 41 yards.
THE TAKEAWAY
Arkansas State: A discouraging performance for one of the Sun Belt's powerhouse programs. The best thing they can do is forget about this one and enjoy the massive $1.8 million check the got for making the trip to Athens.
Georgia: It's hard to get a read on a team that's beaten Vanderbilt, Murray State and Arkansas State. The Bulldogs have been able to get many of their younger players some playing time, which could pay off later in the season. Seven players scored touchdowns, including freshmen Blaylock and Kenny McIntosh and redshirt freshman Zamir White. Freshman wide receiver George Pickens turned in another highlight-reel catch, a toe-tapper along the sideline.
UP NEXT
Arkansas State: Returns home to face Southern Illinois in its final nonconference game before the start of Sun Belt play.
Georgia: Plays Notre Dame for only the third time. The Bulldogs clinched their lone national title with a victory over the Fighting Irish in the 1981 Sugar Bowl. Two years ago in South Bend, Georgia prevailed 20-19 in Fromm's first career start.
---
Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|27
|Rushing
|4
|9
|Passing
|8
|18
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-17
|4-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|198
|656
|Total Plays
|68
|66
|Avg Gain
|2.9
|9.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|43
|268
|Rush Attempts
|28
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.5
|8.1
|Net Yards Passing
|155
|388
|Comp. - Att.
|23-40
|26-33
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|11.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|4-22
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|5-41
|Touchdowns
|0
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|10-38.6
|3-48.7
|Return Yards
|20
|32
|Punts - Returns
|1-8
|1-17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-12
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-15
|Kicking
|0/1
|9/9
|Extra Points
|0/0
|7/7
|Field Goals
|0/1
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|155
|PASS YDS
|388
|
|
|43
|RUSH YDS
|268
|
|
|198
|TOTAL YDS
|656
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Bonner 12 QB
|L. Bonner
|20/35
|124
|0
|0
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|3/5
|53
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Chatman 28 RB
|D. Chatman
|7
|24
|0
|10
|
I. Azubuike 23 RB
|I. Azubuike
|6
|15
|0
|6
|
R. Graham 18 RB
|R. Graham
|7
|14
|0
|6
|
Ja. Jones 21 RB
|Ja. Jones
|3
|8
|0
|3
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|2
|-1
|0
|5
|
L. Bonner 12 QB
|L. Bonner
|3
|-17
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Adams Jr. 9 WR
|J. Adams Jr.
|7
|85
|0
|45
|
O. Bayless 7 WR
|O. Bayless
|7
|54
|0
|17
|
K. Merritt 13 WR
|K. Merritt
|6
|25
|0
|10
|
R. Graham 18 RB
|R. Graham
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
B. Ogbebor 8 WR
|B. Ogbebor
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
R. Tyler 87 TE
|R. Tyler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Bowling 82 WR
|B. Bowling
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Azubuike 23 RB
|I. Azubuike
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Grupe 25 K
|B. Grupe
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Grace 41 P
|C. Grace
|10
|38.6
|3
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Bowling 82 WR
|B. Bowling
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Edmonds 3 DB
|B. Edmonds
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Fromm 11 QB
|J. Fromm
|17/22
|279
|3
|0
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|9/10
|109
|0
|0
|
N. Priestley 9 QB
|N. Priestley
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Swift 7 RB
|D. Swift
|9
|76
|0
|39
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|4
|67
|1
|62
|
J. Cook 4 RB
|J. Cook
|3
|51
|1
|37
|
B. Herrien 35 RB
|B. Herrien
|4
|25
|1
|19
|
Z. White 3 RB
|Z. White
|6
|18
|1
|8
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
T. Simmons 87 WR
|T. Simmons
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Fromm 11 QB
|J. Fromm
|2
|6
|0
|3
|
S. Clark 20 RB
|S. Clark
|2
|6
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Blaylock 8 WR
|D. Blaylock
|4
|112
|1
|60
|
G. Pickens 1 WR
|G. Pickens
|5
|84
|0
|32
|
D. Swift 7 RB
|D. Swift
|2
|64
|1
|48
|
T. Simmons 87 WR
|T. Simmons
|2
|21
|0
|12
|
Ja. Johnson 81 WR
|Ja. Johnson
|2
|20
|0
|11
|
J. Cook 4 RB
|J. Cook
|2
|17
|0
|13
|
L. Cager 15 WR
|L. Cager
|3
|16
|1
|6
|
P. Hudson 24 RB
|P. Hudson
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
T. Blount 14 WR
|T. Blount
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
W. Erdman 23 WR
|W. Erdman
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
E. Wolf 17 TE
|E. Wolf
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
Z. White 3 RB
|Z. White
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Herrien 35 RB
|B. Herrien
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Landers 5 WR
|M. Landers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Woerner 89 TE
|C. Woerner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Q. Walker 25 LB
|Q. Walker
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Clark 52 DL
|T. Clark
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
Je. Johnson 11 LB
|Je. Johnson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Ojulari 13 LB
|A. Ojulari
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
L. Cine 8 DB
|L. Cine
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Blankenship 98 K
|R. Blankenship
|2/2
|41
|7/7
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 90 K
|J. Camarda
|3
|48.7
|1
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Simmons 87 WR
|T. Simmons
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
-
NRFST
CSTCAR
7
46
4th 2:35
-
NMEX
7ND
7
66
4th 7:14 NBC
-
AKRON
CMICH
10
30
4th 12:15 ESPN+
-
UNLV
NWEST
14
16
3rd 6:36 BTN
-
MEMP
SALA
30
0
3rd 1:03 ESPNU
-
GAS
MINN
20
21
3rd 3:50 BTN
-
ECU
NAVY
3
42
3rd 4:57 CBSSN
-
OKLAST
TULSA
20
21
3rd 6:52 ESPN2
-
2BAMA
SC
24
13
3rd 11:26 CBS
-
STNFRD
17UCF
7
38
3rd 11:50 ESPN
-
ARMY
TXSA
10
7
3rd 2:23 NFLN
-
24USC
BYU
17
17
3rd 5:25 ABC
-
LVILLE
WKY
31
7
3rd 14:10 STAD
-
SELOU
MISS
17
27
2nd 0:03 SECN+
-
IDAHO
WYO
10
0
2nd 12:00 ESP3
-
LATECH
BGREEN
14
7
1st 0:00 ESPN+
-
ARIZST
18MICHST
3
0
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
BTHN
MIAMI
0
28
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
COLOST
ARK
24
27
2nd 0:00 SECN
-
IDST
11UTAH
0
24
2nd 0:00 PACN
-
NTEXAS
CAL
3
20
2nd 0:00 PACN
-
CPOLY
OREGST
7
38
2nd 0:00 PACN
-
19IOWA
IOWAST
3
7
Delay FS1
-
UNC
WAKE
18
24
Final ESPN
-
KANSAS
BC
48
24
Final ACCN
-
20WASHST
HOU
31
24
Final ESPN
-
PITT
13PSU
10
17
Final ABC
-
MIAOH
CINCY
13
35
Final ESPNU
-
ARKST
3UGA
0
55
Final ESPN2
-
6OHIOST
IND
51
10
Final FOX
-
21MD
TEMPLE
17
20
Final CBSSN
-
KSTATE
MISSST
31
24
Final ESPN
-
TNCHAT
TENN
0
45
Final SECN
-
EMICH
ILL
34
31
Final BTN
-
NCST
WVU
27
44
Final FS1
-
FUR
VATECH
17
24
Final ACCN
-
CIT
GATECH
27
24
Final/OT
-
AF
COLO
30
23
Final/OT PACN
-
FAU
BALLST
41
31
Final ESPN+
-
USM
TROY
0
049 O/U
-3
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
MA
CHARLO
0
066.5 O/U
-21
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
BUFF
LIB
0
055 O/U
+6
Sat 6:00pm ESPN+
-
SCST
SFLA
0
049.5 O/U
-27
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
OHIO
MRSHL
0
048.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 6:30pm FBOOK
-
LAMAR
16TXAM
0
063 O/U
-45
Sat 7:00pm ESPNU
-
TXSTSM
SMU
0
062.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
DUKE
MTSU
0
050.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:00pm FBOOK
-
WBRST
NEVADA
0
051.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
9FLA
UK
0
046 O/U
+9.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
NH
FIU
0
043.5 O/U
-13
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
MURYST
TOLEDO
0
070 O/U
-36
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
KENTST
8AUBURN
0
053.5 O/U
-35.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN2
-
GAST
WMICH
0
069.5 O/U
-9
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
NWST
4LSU
0
068 O/U
-51.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
TXSO
LALAF
0
075 O/U
-47
Sat 7:30pm ESP3
-
SEMOST
MIZZOU
0
067 O/U
-35
Sat 7:30pm SECN+
-
HAWAII
23WASH
0
059 O/U
-21.5
Sat 7:30pm PACN
-
FSU
25UVA
0
055.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-
1CLEM
CUSE
0
064.5 O/U
+28
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TCU
PURDUE
0
053 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
5OKLA
UCLA
0
072 O/U
+23.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
MOST
TULANE
0
055 O/U
-31.5
Sat 8:00pm ESP3
-
SDGST
NMEXST
0
051 O/U
+16
Sat 8:00pm FloSports
-
12TEXAS
RICE
0
056 O/U
+31.5
Sat 8:00pm CBSSN
-
NILL
NEB
0
054 O/U
-14
Sat 8:00pm FS1
-
PORTST
22BOISE
0
054 O/U
-34.5
Sat 10:15pm ESPN2
-
TXTECH
ARIZ
0
075 O/U
+1.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
MT
15OREG
0
065.5 O/U
-37
Sat 10:45pm PACN