Miami gives Diaz 1st win by beating Bethune-Cookman 63-0
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) When former walk-on Jimmy Murphy scored his first career touchdown in the closing minutes for the Miami Hurricanes, he was tackled by an exuberant teammate, rose and performed a running handspring, climbed onto the bench, waved some team bling and pounded his chest.
He also drew a 15-yard penalty for excessive celebrating. Teammates didn't mind.
''I give it a 10,'' quarterback Jarren Williams said.
The Hurricanes had reason to celebrate excessively Saturday. After starting the season with two losses for the first time since 1978, they gave rookie coach Manny Diaz his first victory by beating Bethune-Cookman 63-0.
Williams threw for 254 yards and three scores. DeeJay Dallas ran for 108 yards and three touchdowns. Miami outgained the Wildcats 590-137 and held them to four first downs.
And then there was Murphy, a 5-foot-7 senior beloved by his teammates. He went viral with his wild display after a 4-yard run for the game's final score.
''I'm pretty sure it's close to when your child's born,'' he said. ''I'll have that for life. There's nothing better than being a Hurricane.''
Said Diaz: ''I didn't know he could do a flip.''
Miami (1-2) won its home opener to bounce back from season-opening losses at Florida and North Carolina.
''I prefer winning over losing,'' said Diaz, who replaced Mark Richt as coach after last season. ''This is way more fun than the past two weeks.''
Williams went 19 for 24 without a turnover or a sack, and his scoring passes covered 22 yards to K.J. Osborn, 32 yards to Michael Harley and 1 yard to Larry Hodges. Williams' longest throw was to Mark Pope for a 54-yard gain, and he departed late in the third quarter.
''I'm a winner,'' Williams said. ''I hate losing more than anything. To get that first win for coach Diaz means a lot, because we play for him.''
Bethune-Cookman (1-1) remained winless in five games against the Hurricanes, all since 2011, with the defeats by a combined score of 232-37.
''Obviously they're better,'' Wildcats coach Terry Sims said. ''You can't make the mistakes we made against a team of that caliber.''
The defeat was Bethune-Cookman's most lopsided since 1996.
MORE BLING
The Hurricanes' turnover chain came out for the first time in two weeks when Robert Knowles recovered a fumble at midfield in the final minute of the first half. Two plays later, with two seconds remaining, Miami made the score 28-0 on Osborn's touchdown catch.
Miami had no takeaways in last week's loss at North Carolina.
''Defensively we had a statement we had to get off our chest,'' tackle Pat Bethel said.
MISSED CHANCES
The Hurricanes came up empty in the red zone twice in the first half. Bubba Baxa missed a 30-yard field goal try, and they were stuffed on a fourth-and-1 run.
Miami was 0 for 5 converting thirds downs in the first half.
INJURY REPORT
Pope had three catches for 92 yards before he limped off the field late in the third quarter with an apparent left ankle injury. Diaz said the Hurricanes are hoping the injury's not serious.
THE TAKEAWAY
The schedule is favorable for the Hurricanes, whose next four games are also at home. Their only game against a ranked team is Oct. 11 at home against No. 25 Virginia.
UP NEXT
Miami: The Hurricanes play host to Central Michigan and former Florida coach Jim McElwain next Saturday. The teams have never met.
''There's plenty for us to still work on,'' Diaz said.
Bethune-Cookman: The Wildcats play the second of three consecutive road games Saturday at Mississippi Valley State.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|4
|26
|Rushing
|1
|10
|Passing
|3
|15
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-15
|4-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|127
|590
|Total Plays
|48
|71
|Avg Gain
|2.6
|8.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|61
|257
|Rush Attempts
|25
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|6.9
|Net Yards Passing
|66
|333
|Comp. - Att.
|11-23
|26-34
|Yards Per Pass
|2.9
|9.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-10
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|9-65
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|0
|9
|Rushing TDs
|0
|5
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|11-34.3
|2-43.5
|Return Yards
|103
|41
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|6-103
|1-37
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|0/1
|9/10
|Extra Points
|0/0
|9/9
|Field Goals
|0/1
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|66
|PASS YDS
|333
|
|
|61
|RUSH YDS
|257
|
|
|127
|TOTAL YDS
|590
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Williams 10 QB
|A. Williams
|9/18
|42
|0
|0
|
K. Smith 15 QB
|K. Smith
|1/3
|29
|0
|0
|
D. Black 17 QB
|D. Black
|1/2
|5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Thompson 35 RB
|A. Thompson
|5
|29
|0
|11
|
I. Washington 34 RB
|I. Washington
|7
|16
|0
|10
|
A. Williams 10 QB
|A. Williams
|6
|10
|0
|8
|
J. Robinson 1 WR
|J. Robinson
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Gear 32 RB
|T. Gear
|2
|2
|0
|3
|
L. Wilson 27 RB
|L. Wilson
|3
|0
|0
|6
|
D. Black 17 QB
|D. Black
|2
|-6
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Jackson 83 WR
|T. Jackson
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
J. Robinson 1 WR
|J. Robinson
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
T. Spain 84 WR
|T. Spain
|3
|17
|0
|8
|
L. Wilson 27 RB
|L. Wilson
|2
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Thomas 82 WR
|J. Thomas
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
R. Huesner 80 WR
|R. Huesner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Thompson 35 RB
|A. Thompson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Powell Jr 85 WR
|D. Powell Jr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Humphrey 88 WR
|K. Humphrey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Mallard 13 TE
|T. Mallard
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|
I. Washington 34 RB
|I. Washington
|2
|-4
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Merritt 20 CB
|T. Merritt
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. McNeil 18 LB
|R. McNeil
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Laguerre 29 CB
|J. Laguerre
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Maxwell 4 CB
|D. Maxwell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hampton 25 CB
|D. Hampton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hendrix 19 LB
|M. Hendrix
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Marc 24 CB
|S. Marc
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
U. Johnson 12 LB
|U. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Peters 21 S
|T. Peters
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. James 31 LB
|D. James
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson IV 37 S
|D. Johnson IV
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stubbs 52 LB
|D. Stubbs
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. McKenzie 92 DL
|J. McKenzie
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Walker III 23 S
|V. Walker III
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bowman 91 DL
|T. Bowman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Clark 99 DL
|D. Clark
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Howard 96 DL
|G. Howard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Miller II 28 CB
|H. Miller II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cleophat 43 LB
|C. Cleophat
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Whyte 90 DL
|S. Whyte
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Young 95 DL
|N. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Barton 22 CB
|E. Barton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
U. Ratliff 38 S
|U. Ratliff
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Coward 46 P
|B. Coward
|11
|34.3
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Robinson 1 WR
|J. Robinson
|6
|17.2
|43
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Williams 15 QB
|J. Williams
|19/24
|254
|3
|0
|
N. Perry 5 QB
|N. Perry
|7/10
|79
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Dallas 13 RB
|D. Dallas
|12
|108
|3
|51
|
D. Wiggins 8 WR
|D. Wiggins
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
R. Burns 22 RB
|R. Burns
|5
|32
|0
|9
|
C. Harris 23 RB
|C. Harris
|10
|30
|1
|13
|
M. Pope 6 WR
|M. Pope
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
J. Payton 12 WR
|J. Payton
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Thomas 4 WR
|J. Thomas
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Martell 18 QB
|T. Martell
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
N. Perry 5 QB
|N. Perry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Pope 6 WR
|M. Pope
|3
|92
|0
|54
|
K. Osborn 2 WR
|K. Osborn
|4
|58
|1
|22
|
B. Hightower 7 WR
|B. Hightower
|5
|51
|0
|16
|
M. Harley 3 WR
|M. Harley
|3
|49
|1
|32
|
J. Thomas 4 WR
|J. Thomas
|3
|24
|0
|12
|
J. Payton 12 WR
|J. Payton
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
C. Harris 23 RB
|C. Harris
|2
|17
|0
|14
|
D. Wiggins 8 WR
|D. Wiggins
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
L. Hodges 81 TE
|L. Hodges
|2
|3
|2
|2
|
B. Jordan 9 TE
|B. Jordan
|2
|2
|0
|1
|
T. Martell 18 QB
|T. Martell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Finley 30 DB
|R. Finley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Blades Jr. 7 CB
|A. Blades Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Pinckney 56 LB
|M. Pinckney
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Bethel 93 DL
|P. Bethel
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brooks Jr. 6 LB
|S. Brooks Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ivey 8 CB
|D. Ivey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Garvin 97 DL
|J. Garvin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hall Jr. 26 S
|G. Hall Jr.
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
Z. McCloud 53 LB
|Z. McCloud
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Patchan 71 DL
|S. Patchan
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Knowles 20 S
|R. Knowles
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Quarterman 55 LB
|S. Quarterman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ch. Williams 24 CB
|Ch. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Rousseau 15 DL
|G. Rousseau
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Nnoruka 99 DL
|C. Nnoruka
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter 5 S
|A. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Payton 12 WR
|J. Payton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bandy 2 CB
|T. Bandy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blissett Jr. 92 DL
|J. Blissett Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 4 S
|K. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Couch 23 CB
|T. Couch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stephenson 41 LB
|D. Stephenson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Baxa 21 K
|B. Baxa
|0/1
|0
|9/9
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Hedley 94 P
|L. Hedley
|2
|43.5
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Thomas 4 WR
|J. Thomas
|1
|37.0
|37
|0
-
PORTST
22BOISE
10
21
2nd 0:57 ESPN2
-
TXTECH
ARIZ
7
13
2nd 5:26 ESPN
-
MT
15OREG
0
14
2nd 4:20 PACN
-
UNC
WAKE
18
24
Final ESPN
-
KANSAS
BC
48
24
Final ACCN
-
20WASHST
HOU
31
24
Final ESPN
-
KSTATE
MISSST
31
24
Final ESPN
-
EMICH
ILL
34
31
Final BTN
-
FUR
VATECH
17
24
Final ACCN
-
ARKST
3UGA
0
55
Final ESPN2
-
MIAOH
CINCY
13
35
Final ESPNU
-
6OHIOST
IND
51
10
Final FOX
-
TNCHAT
TENN
0
45
Final SECN
-
21MD
TEMPLE
17
20
Final CBSSN
-
PITT
13PSU
10
17
Final ABC
-
NCST
WVU
27
44
Final FS1
-
CIT
GATECH
27
24
Final/OT
-
AF
COLO
30
23
Final/OT PACN
-
FAU
BALLST
41
31
Final ESPN+
-
NRFST
CSTCAR
7
46
Final
-
NMEX
7ND
14
66
Final NBC
-
AKRON
CMICH
24
45
Final ESPN+
-
2BAMA
SC
47
23
Final CBS
-
STNFRD
17UCF
27
45
Final ESPN
-
GAS
MINN
32
35
Final BTN
-
ECU
NAVY
10
42
Final CBSSN
-
UNLV
NWEST
14
30
Final BTN
-
ARMY
TXSA
31
13
Final NFLN
-
24USC
BYU
27
30
Final/OT ABC
-
MEMP
SALA
42
6
Final ESPNU
-
OKLAST
TULSA
40
21
Final ESPN2
-
LVILLE
WKY
38
21
Final STAD
-
COLOST
ARK
34
55
Final SECN
-
ARIZST
18MICHST
10
7
Final FOX
-
BTHN
MIAMI
0
63
Final ACCN
-
19IOWA
IOWAST
18
17
Final FS1
-
SELOU
MISS
29
40
Final SECN+
-
IDST
11UTAH
0
31
Final PACN
-
NTEXAS
CAL
17
23
Final PACN
-
CPOLY
OREGST
7
45
Final PACN
-
LATECH
BGREEN
35
7
Final ESPN+
-
IDAHO
WYO
16
21
Final ESP3
-
SCST
SFLA
16
55
Final ESP3
-
MA
CHARLO
17
52
Final ESP3
-
BUFF
LIB
17
35
Final ESPN+
-
USM
TROY
47
42
Final ESP+
-
OHIO
MRSHL
31
33
Final FBOOK
-
WBRST
NEVADA
13
19
Final ESP3
-
LAMAR
16TXAM
3
62
Final ESPNU
-
9FLA
UK
29
21
Final ESPN
-
NH
FIU
17
30
Final ESP3
-
GAST
WMICH
10
57
Final ESP+
-
TXSTSM
SMU
17
47
Final ESP3
-
DUKE
MTSU
41
18
Final FBOOK
-
KENTST
8AUBURN
16
55
Final ESPN2
-
MURYST
TOLEDO
0
45
Final ESP3
-
TXSO
LALAF
6
77
Final ESP3
-
NWST
4LSU
14
65
Final SECN
-
FSU
25UVA
24
31
Final ACCN
-
1CLEM
CUSE
41
6
Final ABC
-
TCU
PURDUE
34
13
Final BTN
-
SEMOST
MIZZOU
0
50
Final SECN+
-
HAWAII
23WASH
20
52
Final PACN
-
12TEXAS
RICE
48
13
Final CBSSN
-
MOST
TULANE
6
58
Final ESP3
-
SDGST
NMEXST
31
10
Final FloSports
-
5OKLA
UCLA
48
14
Final FOX
-
NILL
NEB
8
44
Final FS1