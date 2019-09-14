Drive Chart
No. 9 Florida rallies past Kentucky 29-21 in SEC opener

  Sep 14, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Kyle Trask relieved an injured Feleipe Franks and rallied No. 9 Florida with three fourth-quarter touchdown drives, including his go-ahead, 4-yard scoring run with 4:11 remaining that lifted the Gators to a 29-21 victory over Kentucky on Saturday night.

Franks, the Gators' third-year starter, was carted off with a right leg injury late in the third quarter with his team trailing 21-10. Stopped for no gain on fourth-and-1 at the Kentucky 38, Franks appeared to bend backward on the play. Medical personnel placed an inflatable cast under his right leg and he was taken off to applause from the sellout crowd.

Gators coach Dan Mullen had no immediate update on Franks' condition but said afterward, ''It looked like a dislocation and a break, so he would be out for the year.''

Trask entered and led Florida (3-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) on a 62-yard drive, ending with Lamical Perine's 8-yard TD run to get the Gators within 21-16. Shawn Davis's interception with 6:05 to go gave the Gators another opportunity, and Trask capitalized with his go-ahead touchdown.

The two-point conversion failed, though, and Kentucky (2-1, 0-1) had a final chance to regain the lead. But Chance Poore's 35-yard field-goal attempt with 54 seconds left was wide right, and Josh Hammond's 76-yard TD run three plays later helped Florida avenge last year's loss in Gainesville.

''Still have a long way to go,'' Mullen added. ''Came on the road and in a very tough environment and got a big win. We found ways to win.''

Sawyer Smith accounted for all three Kentucky touchdowns with scoring passes of 26 and 13 yards sandwiched around his 2-yard run. Making his first Kentucky start a week after Terry Wilson was lost for the season with a torn left patellar tendon, the junior completed his first nine passes for 119 yards. He finished 23 of 35 passing for 267 yards, but also threw three interceptions.

''We had an opportunity with a couple of plays, but we fell short,'' Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Florida should remain in the top 10 after an emotional victory in Lexington.

THE TAKEAWAY

Florida's immediate concern is moving forward without Franks, who was 12 of 17 for 174 yards and 15-yard TD to wide-open Freddie Swain before the injury. Franks also committed two turnovers, with a fumble leading to Kentucky's go-ahead touchdown, but the Gators would prefer to have the veteran on the field as they hit the meat of the SEC schedule.

Kentucky's offense operated well behind Smith and seemed in control midway through the third quarter. But his costly interception, a failed fourth down early in the fourth quarter and a defensive letdown allowed Florida to rally, ending any chance of consecutive wins against Florida for the first time since 1976-77.

UP NEXT

Florida hosts Tennessee on Saturday.

Kentucky visits Mississippi State on Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:33
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
29
21
Touchdown 0:44
10-J.Hammond runs 76 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
80
yds
00:14
pos
28
21
Missed Two Point Conversion 4:11
11-K.Trask to KEN 2 for no gain (56-K.Daniel).
plays
yds
pos
22
21
Touchdown 4:15
11-K.Trask runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
66
yds
01:57
pos
22
21
Missed Two Point Conversion 12:41
11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Grimes.
plays
yds
pos
16
21
Touchdown 12:46
2-L.Perine runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
62
yds
02:14
pos
16
21
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:39
12-C.Poore extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
21
Touchdown 6:04
12-S.Smith complete to 88-K.Upshaw. 88-K.Upshaw runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
62
yds
01:50
pos
10
20
Field Goal 8:39
19-E.McPherson 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
45
yds
01:28
pos
10
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:46
12-C.Poore extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 7:52
12-S.Smith runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
54
yds
06:07
pos
7
13
Point After TD 14:16
12-C.Poore extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 14:30
12-S.Smith complete to 14-A.Wagner. 14-A.Wagner runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
89
yds
05:57
pos
7
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:27
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 6:33
13-F.Franks complete to 16-F.Swain. 16-F.Swain runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
8
yds
1:21
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 26
Rushing 4 10
Passing 12 14
Penalty 5 2
3rd Down Conv 4-8 8-15
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 436 399
Total Plays 57 76
Avg Gain 7.6 5.3
Net Yards Rushing 138 140
Rush Attempts 27 41
Avg Rush Yards 5.1 3.4
Net Yards Passing 298 259
Comp. - Att. 21-30 23-35
Yards Per Pass 9.9 7.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-2 1-8
Penalties - Yards 7-78 9-79
Touchdowns 4 3
Rushing TDs 3 1
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 4
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 3
Punts - Avg 1-44.0 2-54.5
Return Yards 70 40
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-18
Int. - Returns 3-70 1-22
Kicking 3/4 3/4
Extra Points 2/2 3/3
Field Goals 1/2 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
9 Florida 3-0 7031929
Kentucky 2-1 0147021
UK 9.5, O/U 46
Kroger Field Lexington, KY
 298 PASS YDS 259
138 RUSH YDS 140
436 TOTAL YDS 399
Kentucky
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FLA 25 1:35 5 0 INT
11:37 UK 31 5:04 11 36 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:16 FLA 25 0:00 2 21 Fumble
7:46 FLA 25 4:19 10 85 FG Miss
0:18 FLA 10 0:00 1 0 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:07 UK 21 1:28 5 45 FG
5:39 FLA 25 1:25 8 22 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FLA 38 2:14 6 62 TD
10:50 FLA 4 2:58 8 44 Punt
6:12 FLA 49 1:57 7 66 TD
0:58 FLA 20 0:14 3 80 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:58 UK 25 0:44 3 6 Fumble
6:27 UK 21 5:57 13 89 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:59 UK 46 6:07 12 54 TD
2:41 UK 20 2:16 7 24 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:11 UK 25 0:00 10 64 INT
7:54 UK 25 1:50 7 62 TD
3:29 UK 38 2:59 8 29 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:41 UK 25 1:08 3 8 Punt
7:52 UK 8 0:57 4 45 INT
4:11 UK 25 3:09 9 58 FG Miss
0:33 UK 25 0:27 7 -16 Game
