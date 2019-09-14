|
|
|FLA
|UK
No. 9 Florida rallies past Kentucky 29-21 in SEC opener
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Kyle Trask relieved an injured Feleipe Franks and rallied No. 9 Florida with three fourth-quarter touchdown drives, including his go-ahead, 4-yard scoring run with 4:11 remaining that lifted the Gators to a 29-21 victory over Kentucky on Saturday night.
Franks, the Gators' third-year starter, was carted off with a right leg injury late in the third quarter with his team trailing 21-10. Stopped for no gain on fourth-and-1 at the Kentucky 38, Franks appeared to bend backward on the play. Medical personnel placed an inflatable cast under his right leg and he was taken off to applause from the sellout crowd.
Gators coach Dan Mullen had no immediate update on Franks' condition but said afterward, ''It looked like a dislocation and a break, so he would be out for the year.''
Trask entered and led Florida (3-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) on a 62-yard drive, ending with Lamical Perine's 8-yard TD run to get the Gators within 21-16. Shawn Davis's interception with 6:05 to go gave the Gators another opportunity, and Trask capitalized with his go-ahead touchdown.
The two-point conversion failed, though, and Kentucky (2-1, 0-1) had a final chance to regain the lead. But Chance Poore's 35-yard field-goal attempt with 54 seconds left was wide right, and Josh Hammond's 76-yard TD run three plays later helped Florida avenge last year's loss in Gainesville.
''Still have a long way to go,'' Mullen added. ''Came on the road and in a very tough environment and got a big win. We found ways to win.''
Sawyer Smith accounted for all three Kentucky touchdowns with scoring passes of 26 and 13 yards sandwiched around his 2-yard run. Making his first Kentucky start a week after Terry Wilson was lost for the season with a torn left patellar tendon, the junior completed his first nine passes for 119 yards. He finished 23 of 35 passing for 267 yards, but also threw three interceptions.
''We had an opportunity with a couple of plays, but we fell short,'' Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Florida should remain in the top 10 after an emotional victory in Lexington.
THE TAKEAWAY
Florida's immediate concern is moving forward without Franks, who was 12 of 17 for 174 yards and 15-yard TD to wide-open Freddie Swain before the injury. Franks also committed two turnovers, with a fumble leading to Kentucky's go-ahead touchdown, but the Gators would prefer to have the veteran on the field as they hit the meat of the SEC schedule.
Kentucky's offense operated well behind Smith and seemed in control midway through the third quarter. But his costly interception, a failed fourth down early in the fourth quarter and a defensive letdown allowed Florida to rally, ending any chance of consecutive wins against Florida for the first time since 1976-77.
UP NEXT
Florida hosts Tennessee on Saturday.
Kentucky visits Mississippi State on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|26
|Rushing
|4
|10
|Passing
|12
|14
|Penalty
|5
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-8
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|436
|399
|Total Plays
|57
|76
|Avg Gain
|7.6
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|138
|140
|Rush Attempts
|27
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|3.4
|Net Yards Passing
|298
|259
|Comp. - Att.
|21-30
|23-35
|Yards Per Pass
|9.9
|7.4
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-2
|1-8
|Penalties - Yards
|7-78
|9-79
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|3
|Punts - Avg
|1-44.0
|2-54.5
|Return Yards
|70
|40
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-18
|Int. - Returns
|3-70
|1-22
|Kicking
|3/4
|3/4
|Extra Points
|2/2
|3/3
|Field Goals
|1/2
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|298
|PASS YDS
|259
|
|
|138
|RUSH YDS
|140
|
|
|436
|TOTAL YDS
|399
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hammond 10 WR
|J. Hammond
|1
|76
|1
|76
|
L. Perine 2 RB
|L. Perine
|14
|27
|1
|8
|
F. Franks 13 QB
|F. Franks
|8
|23
|0
|13
|
D. Pierce 27 RB
|D. Pierce
|2
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Trask 11 QB
|K. Trask
|1
|4
|1
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Jefferson 12 WR
|V. Jefferson
|7
|93
|0
|31
|
K. Pitts 84 TE
|K. Pitts
|4
|63
|0
|30
|
F. Swain 16 WR
|F. Swain
|4
|57
|1
|20
|
T. Grimes 8 WR
|T. Grimes
|2
|50
|0
|32
|
L. Perine 2 RB
|L. Perine
|3
|23
|0
|9
|
J. Hammond 10 WR
|J. Hammond
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
M. Davis 20 RB
|M. Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Krull 7 TE
|L. Krull
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Cleveland 89 WR
|T. Cleveland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Reese II 33 LB
|D. Reese II
|15-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Miller 51 LB
|V. Miller
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Greenard 58 LB
|J. Greenard
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. Davis 31 DB
|S. Davis
|4-1
|0.0
|2
|
J. Moon 7 LB
|J. Moon
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Ancrum 98 DL
|L. Ancrum
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Campbell 55 DL
|K. Campbell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Carter 17 DL
|Z. Carter
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stewart Jr. 2 DB
|B. Stewart Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brunson 34 LB
|L. Brunson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 3 DB
|M. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Slaton 56 DL
|T. Slaton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stiner 13 DB
|D. Stiner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dean III 21 DB
|T. Dean III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Elam 5 DB
|K. Elam
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Taylor 29 DB
|J. Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 19 K
|E. McPherson
|1/2
|32
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 43 P
|T. Townsend
|1
|44.0
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Smith 12 QB
|S. Smith
|23/35
|267
|2
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Smoke 20 RB
|K. Smoke
|16
|81
|0
|16
|
A. Rose 10 RB
|A. Rose
|14
|46
|0
|21
|
S. Smith 12 QB
|S. Smith
|9
|12
|1
|6
|
L. Bowden Jr. 1 WR
|L. Bowden Jr.
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Bowden Jr. 1 WR
|L. Bowden Jr.
|7
|70
|0
|21
|
A. Wagner 14 WR
|A. Wagner
|3
|70
|1
|26
|
J. Rigg 83 TE
|J. Rigg
|5
|50
|0
|23
|
J. Ali 6 WR
|J. Ali
|2
|28
|0
|18
|
A. Rose 10 RB
|A. Rose
|2
|18
|0
|12
|
K. Upshaw 88 TE
|K. Upshaw
|1
|13
|1
|13
|
D. Schlegel 46 TE
|D. Schlegel
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
A. Dailey Jr. 89 WR
|A. Dailey Jr.
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Smoke 20 RB
|K. Smoke
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Daniel 56 LB
|K. Daniel
|11-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Echols 26 DB
|B. Echols
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Square 17 LB
|D. Square
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Watson 31 LB
|J. Watson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor Jr. 91 DE
|C. Taylor Jr.
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 32 DB
|J. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ajian 23 S
|T. Ajian
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Looney 59 DT
|K. Looney
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Griffin 3 S
|J. Griffin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Corker 29 S
|Y. Corker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carter 90 DE
|T. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Paschal 4 LB
|J. Paschal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McCall 50 DL
|M. McCall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 15 LB
|J. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dodson 30 DB
|T. Dodson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bohanna 95 NT
|Q. Bohanna
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Delahunty 11 QB
|P. Delahunty
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Poore 12 K
|C. Poore
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Duffy 93 P
|M. Duffy
|2
|54.5
|2
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Bowden Jr. 1 WR
|L. Bowden Jr.
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
