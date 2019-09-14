|
|
|MIAOH
|CINCY
Cincinnati wins 14th straight over oldest rival
CINCINNATI (AP) Michael Warren II scored three touchdowns and Cincinnati overcame a sluggish start for a 35-13 win over its oldest rival, Miami of Ohio, on Saturday, the Bearcats' 14th straight win over the RedHawks.
The Bearcats are now within one victory of drawing even in the series with Miami (1-2) that started in 1888. The RedHawks lead 59-58-7.
Warren, from Toledo, Ohio, and coach Luke Fickell, from Columbus, Ohio, were not aware of this rivalry until they arrived on the Cincinnati campus. The toughest thing Warren did all day was fight to get into the picture with the Victory Bell, a traditional, traveling trophy that the winner keeps until the next game.
''It is an honor to be in this rivalry. It was the first time I could get in the picture.'' Warren said. ''My message to the team at halftime was it is zero-zero. We aren't done. Last week is over and done with.''
Cincinnati (2-1) suffered a 42-0 loss to Ohio State last week and was scoreless against the RedHawks after the first quarter, falling behind 10-0.
`Wins are not easy to come by,'' Fickell said. ''The final score doesn't look like it, like it was for sure in the first half. You have to enjoy this, especially in a rivalry week. Coming off of what happened to us last week, we were a little shook sometimes and it showed in the first half.''
Desmond Ridder threw two touchdown passes in the third quarter, including a 51-yard strike to Thomas Geddis, and Warren sprinted 73 yards for the final score. He had two short touchdown runs in the second quarter. The Bearcats scored on four of five possessions between the 10-second mark in the second quarter through the third quarter.
Ridder was 14 of 30 for 186 yards passing. He threw one interception, the only turnover of the game.
Warren caught five passes for 45 yards and rushed 12 times for 113 yards.
Miami's Tyre Shelton scored his first collegiate touchdown on a 1-yard plunge to give the Redhawks the early lead.
Cincinnati outgained Miami 420-207 in scoring the most points in the series since a 37-33 win in 2015.
Miami's Brett Gabbard completed his first six passes but was sacked four times. He missed on his first six attempts in the second half when Miami only managed a field goal. Gabbard finished 10 of 18 for 143 yards.
''We came out a little slow after halftime, and they took advantage,'' Gabbert said. ''We'll have to learn from the film and get ready for Ohio State. We lost the Bell. This is the 14th straight year, I think. That's unacceptable.''
''I thought we played well in the first half - very solid and physical,'' Miami coach Chuck Martin said. ''Our running game was effective. In the third quarter, we played lousy football and got what we deserved.''
Injuries became a problem for the Redhawks
Miami senior offensive right tackle Mike Skibinski had to carted off the field with an injury early in the third quarter. Two other offensive linemen, left guard Pete Nank and left tackle Tommy Doyle, also were knocked out of the game.
''We lost three offensive linemen,'' Martin said. ''That hurt us in the second half.''
Cincinnati linebacker Bryan Wright sensed Miami's plight in the second half.
''I feel like summer workouts came into play. I felt that the mid-third quarter they were wearing down and we took it to them,'' said Wright, who has been at Cincinnati for five years and played in four wins over Miami.
OH BROTHER
A pair of brothers were on opposite sidelines: Cincinnati linebacker Kyle Bolden and younger brother, Luke, who started at linebacker for the RedHawks. Their father, Tom, is a celebrated high school coach at Cincinnati's Colerain High. Their cousin Joe Bolden was a standout linebacker at Michigan and his brother Dan is a linebacker at Toledo.
CRADLE OF COACHES
Miami has had several famous coaches in its history. Paul Brown, Woody Hayes, Bo Schembechler and Ara Parseghian coached in Oxford. John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens and Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams are former RedHawks.
FOREIGN CONNECTIONS
Two of Cincinnati's starting offensive lineman come from overseas. Lorentz Metz is from Germany where he had just two years of club football experience. Chris Ferguson is from Nassau, Bahamas. He is a sixth-year redshirt who played one year of high school football.
THROWBACK
Cincinnati is celebrating the oldest rivalry west of the Allegheny Mountains by wearing vintage uniforms from the late 1950s and early 60s. This is the oldest nonconference rivalry in the FBS.
The teams met on Dec. 8, 1988 in Oxford, the first college football game in the state of Ohio. They have played each other every year since 1945.
UP NEXT
Miami: The Redhawks will travel to play Ohio State next Saturday. The Redhawks last played the Buckeyes in 2012 in a 56-10 loss.
Cincinnati: The Bearcats will be on the road for a Sept. 28 game at Marshall.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|23
|Rushing
|7
|13
|Passing
|5
|8
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|165
|397
|Total Plays
|58
|78
|Avg Gain
|2.8
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|64
|234
|Rush Attempts
|40
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.6
|4.9
|Net Yards Passing
|101
|163
|Comp. - Att.
|10-18
|14-30
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|5.4
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|5-42
|4-23
|Penalties - Yards
|8-55
|11-115
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-44.3
|5-39.8
|Return Yards
|107
|110
|Punts - Returns
|3-14
|5-57
|Kickoffs - Returns
|6-93
|3-53
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|3/3
|5/5
|Extra Points
|1/1
|5/5
|Field Goals
|2/2
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|101
|PASS YDS
|163
|
|
|64
|RUSH YDS
|234
|
|
|165
|TOTAL YDS
|397
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Gabbert 5 QB
|B. Gabbert
|10/18
|143
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Shelton 20 RB
|T. Shelton
|11
|39
|1
|10
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|11
|32
|0
|10
|
M. Thomas 31 RB
|M. Thomas
|5
|17
|0
|8
|
B. Gabbert 5 QB
|B. Gabbert
|12
|-23
|0
|10
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Robinson 11 WR
|D. Robinson
|2
|46
|0
|42
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|2
|40
|0
|27
|
J. Walker 83 WR
|J. Walker
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
C. Blakely 8 WR
|C. Blakely
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Sorenson 13 WR
|J. Sorenson
|2
|10
|0
|13
|
T. Shelton 20 RB
|T. Shelton
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Thomas 31 RB
|M. Thomas
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
A. Homer 46 TE
|A. Homer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Mayock 86 WR
|L. Mayock
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Maye 19 WR
|J. Maye
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Weatherford 21 DB
|S. Weatherford
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rugamba 5 DB
|E. Rugamba
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Baratti 49 DB
|B. Baratti
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Butler 82 DL
|K. Butler
|6-1
|2.0
|0
|
M. Reid 17 LB
|M. Reid
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Costin 58 DL
|D. Costin
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Boswell 18 DB
|C. Boswell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lemon 90 DL
|D. Lemon
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Singleton 2 DB
|C. Singleton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Kimpler 95 DL
|B. Kimpler
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sharp 91 DL
|A. Sharp
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Raymond 14 DB
|Z. Raymond
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Burse 27 LB
|K. Burse
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Banks 6 DB
|T. Banks
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Maize 30 DL
|J. Maize
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Pace Jr. 23 LB
|I. Pace Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Manson 3 WR
|N. Manson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bolden 8 LB
|L. Bolden
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 44 TE
|R. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wynn 38 LB
|M. Wynn
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Sloman 79 K
|S. Sloman
|2/2
|41
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Kramer 9 P
|K. Kramer
|7
|44.3
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Thomas 31 RB
|M. Thomas
|6
|15.5
|23
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Ridder 9 QB
|D. Ridder
|14/30
|186
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Warren II 3 RB
|M. Warren II
|12
|113
|3
|73
|
T. Thomas 5 RB
|T. Thomas
|16
|65
|0
|12
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|5
|35
|0
|26
|
T. Tucker 21 WR
|T. Tucker
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
D. Ridder 9 QB
|D. Ridder
|13
|9
|0
|18
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Geddis 4 WR
|T. Geddis
|1
|51
|1
|51
|
M. Warren II 3 RB
|M. Warren II
|5
|45
|0
|23
|
J. Deguara 83 TE
|J. Deguara
|2
|42
|1
|27
|
J. Jackson 2 WR
|J. Jackson
|3
|20
|0
|8
|
A. Pierce 12 WR
|A. Pierce
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
R. Medaris 17 WR
|R. Medaris
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
T. Cloud 13 WR
|T. Cloud
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Forrest 5 S
|D. Forrest
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Tucky 19 DE
|E. Tucky
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Young 6 LB
|P. Young
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Vann 42 DE
|M. Vann
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
B. Wright 11 LB
|B. Wright
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
E. Ponder 93 DT
|E. Ponder
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brown 99 DT
|M. Brown
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dublanko 41 LB
|J. Dublanko
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Pitts 43 DE
|M. Pitts
|2-3
|2.0
|0
|
D. Beavers 27 LB
|D. Beavers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 90 DT
|J. Taylor
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryant 7 CB
|C. Bryant
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ward 15 CB
|T. Ward
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sanders 21 DE
|M. Sanders
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. White 8 LB
|J. White
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gardner 12 CB
|A. Gardner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brooks 92 DT
|C. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hicks 3 S
|J. Hicks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Potts 23 LB
|R. Potts
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ingle 30 LB
|B. Ingle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Crosa 31 K
|S. Crosa
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Smith 37 P
|J. Smith
|5
|39.8
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Tucker 21 WR
|T. Tucker
|3
|17.7
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|5
|11.4
|16
|0
-
NRFST
CSTCAR
7
46
4th 6:09
-
NMEX
7ND
7
59
4th 11:03 NBC
-
AKRON
CMICH
10
30
3rd 0:00 ESPN+
-
OKLAST
TULSA
20
21
3rd 10:12 ESPN2
-
24USC
BYU
17
17
3rd 10:57 ABC
-
MEMP
SALA
30
0
3rd 7:45 ESPNU
-
ECU
NAVY
3
35
3rd 6:46 CBSSN
-
ARMY
TXSA
10
7
3rd 5:40 NFLN
-
2BAMA
SC
24
10
3rd 15:00 CBS
-
GAS
MINN
20
21
3rd 9:58 BTN
-
UNLV
NWEST
14
16
3rd 10:22 BTN
-
SELOU
MISS
17
27
2nd 0:13 SECN+
-
COLOST
ARK
21
27
2nd 0:21 SECN
-
19IOWA
IOWAST
3
7
1st 0:00 FS1
-
NTEXAS
CAL
3
20
2nd 1:20 PACN
-
IDST
11UTAH
0
24
2nd 2:48 PACN
-
IDAHO
WYO
3
0
1st 1:13 ESP3
-
LATECH
BGREEN
14
7
1st 3:18 ESPN+
-
STNFRD
17UCF
7
33
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
LVILLE
WKY
31
7
2nd 0:00 STAD
-
ARIZST
18MICHST
3
0
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
BTHN
MIAMI
0
28
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
CPOLY
OREGST
7
38
2nd 0:00 PACN
-
UNC
WAKE
18
24
Final ESPN
-
KANSAS
BC
48
24
Final ACCN
-
20WASHST
HOU
31
24
Final ESPN
-
PITT
13PSU
10
17
Final ABC
-
TNCHAT
TENN
0
45
Final SECN
-
21MD
TEMPLE
17
20
Final CBSSN
-
MIAOH
CINCY
13
35
Final ESPNU
-
6OHIOST
IND
51
10
Final FOX
-
ARKST
3UGA
0
55
Final ESPN2
-
FUR
VATECH
17
24
Final ACCN
-
EMICH
ILL
34
31
Final BTN
-
KSTATE
MISSST
31
24
Final ESPN
-
NCST
WVU
27
44
Final FS1
-
CIT
GATECH
27
24
Final/OT
-
AF
COLO
30
23
Final/OT PACN
-
FAU
BALLST
41
31
Final ESPN+
-
USM
TROY
0
049 O/U
-3
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
MA
CHARLO
0
066.5 O/U
-21
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
BUFF
LIB
0
055.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 6:00pm ESPN+
-
SCST
SFLA
0
049.5 O/U
-27
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
OHIO
MRSHL
0
048.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 6:30pm FBOOK
-
LAMAR
16TXAM
0
063 O/U
-45
Sat 7:00pm ESPNU
-
TXSTSM
SMU
0
062.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
DUKE
MTSU
0
050.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:00pm FBOOK
-
WBRST
NEVADA
0
051.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
9FLA
UK
0
046 O/U
+9.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
NH
FIU
0
043.5 O/U
-13
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
MURYST
TOLEDO
0
070 O/U
-36
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
KENTST
8AUBURN
0
053.5 O/U
-35.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN2
-
GAST
WMICH
0
069.5 O/U
-9
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
NWST
4LSU
0
068 O/U
-51.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
TXSO
LALAF
0
075 O/U
-47
Sat 7:30pm ESP3
-
SEMOST
MIZZOU
0
067 O/U
-35
Sat 7:30pm SECN+
-
HAWAII
23WASH
0
059 O/U
-21.5
Sat 7:30pm PACN
-
FSU
25UVA
0
055.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-
1CLEM
CUSE
0
064.5 O/U
+28
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TCU
PURDUE
0
053 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
5OKLA
UCLA
0
072 O/U
+23.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
MOST
TULANE
0
055 O/U
-31.5
Sat 8:00pm ESP3
-
SDGST
NMEXST
0
051 O/U
+16
Sat 8:00pm FloSports
-
12TEXAS
RICE
0
056 O/U
+31.5
Sat 8:00pm CBSSN
-
NILL
NEB
0
054 O/U
-14
Sat 8:00pm FS1
-
PORTST
22BOISE
0
054 O/U
-34.5
Sat 10:15pm ESPN2
-
TXTECH
ARIZ
0
075 O/U
+1.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
MT
15OREG
0
065.5 O/U
-37
Sat 10:45pm PACN