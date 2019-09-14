Drive Chart
WASHST
HOU

No Text

Gordon leads No. 20 Washington State over Houston 31-24

  • AP
  • Sep 14, 2019

HOUSTON (AP) After No. 20 Washington State struggled to get going early on Friday night against Houston before pulling away in the second half for a win, coach Mike Leach lamented that his team didn't have more time to play.

''I almost wish we had a fifth quarter because I thought we had more work to do and we could have grown a little bit more,'' he said. ''I thought we were playing our best football at the end.''

Anthony Gordon threw for 440 yards and three touchdowns for his third straight 400-yard game as Washington State got the 31-24 victory.

Gordon threw a 7-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and had two 39-yard scoring throws, including one in the third quarter that gave Washington State (3-0) the lead for good.

''I thought we were frantic the first half both offensively and defensively,'' Leach said. ''Then when we settled in I thought we played well the second half.''

It was the first meeting as head coaches for Leach and Houston's Dana Holgorsen, who first met almost 30 years ago when Holgorsen played at Iowa Wesleyan, where Leach was an assistant.

The two coached together at both Valdosta State and Texas Tech and have remained close since that time, adding some familiarity to this game between teams meeting for just the fourth time.

''Me and him go way back ... it's fun to compete with him,'' Holgorsen said. ''I thought our kids played hard and gave ourselves a chance, just came up a little short.''

D'Eriq King had 128 yards passing and a score and added 94 yards rushing and two touchdowns on a night Houston (1-2) led 14-7 at halftime. But Houston struggled to move the ball in the second half, lost two fumbles and didn't get in the end zone after halftime until King's 12-yard run with 2:21 left cut the lead to 31-24.

''We don't want moral victories or any of that ... we didn't play good enough to win,'' Holgorsen said. ''Didn't make enough plays and the ball didn't bounce our way enough for us to come out of here with a win and that needs to happen next week.''

Brandon Arconado had nine receptions for 115 yards and Max Borghi added 61 yards receiving and ran for a touchdown in the third quarter to help Washington State to the victory.

''We were a little out of control in the first half,'' Gordon said. ''We had some positive plays, but we were kind of stepping on our own feet taking penalties and me taking a sack ... we relaxed and trusted our game plan. I went through my reads and gave my playmakers the ball.''

Houston went for it on fourth-and-1 on its first drive of the second half and fumbled the snap. Washington State recovered and Borghi caught a 17-yard pass on the ensuing drive and tied it at 14-all with a 1-yard scoring run.

Gordon used a perfect throw to deposit the ball between two defenders to Dezmon Patmon for a 39-yard touchdown midway through the third to give Washington State its first lead of the game 21-14.

King looked to have scored on a 72-yard run late in the third quarter, but Jeremy Singleton was called for holding and it was brought back. Houston's drive stalled after that and the team had to punt.

There were about 11 minutes left when Houston got within 21-17 with a 42-yard field goal.

Another touchdown pass by Gordon, this one a 7-yard strike to Travell Harris, pushed Washington State's lead to 28-17 with about seven minutes remaining.

Houston took a 7-0 lead midway through the second quarter when King capped a 15-play, 82-yard drive with a 13-yard TD pass to Marquez Stevenson.

Washington State tied it up on the next drive when Easop Winston got in front of the defense to grab a 39-yard touchdown reception from Gordon.

''What I thought was impressive about him is he got better as the game went on,'' Leach said of Gordon. ''He got more precise. He got sharper with his throws and was quicker to get his eyes in the right place.''

King put Houston back on top 14-7 when he sneaked on from 1-yard out on the next drive. King has at least one TD pass and one scoring run in 14 straight games to tie the FBS record for consecutive games with a TD run and passing touchdown set by Tim Tebow.

Washington State put together a nice drive after that, but Gleson Sprewell made an acrobatic interception in the end zone to allow Houston to keep the lead heading into halftime. The play extended Houston's streak of games with a takeaway to 20, which is the longest active streak in the nation. It was also Houston's 103rd interception since 2013, which is the most in the country in that span.

THE TAKEAWAY

These teams combined for 209 yards of penalties on Friday night, something they'll need to clean up before the two schools open conference play next week.

THEY SAID IT

Holgorsen on the challenges of playing against a team with a longtime coach when he's in the first year at Houston: ''Mike he's been there eight years, I've been here eight months. I'm not frustrated with it, but I am disappointed in the loss and we've got to get better.''

UP NEXT

Washington State: Opens Pac-12 Conference play against UCLA next Saturday.

Houston: Visits Tulane on Thursday in its American Athletic Conference opener.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Washington State should maintain its spot in the poll after taking care of business against unranked Houston.

--

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:21
47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
24
Touchdown 2:27
4-D.King scrambles runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
01:28
pos
31
23
Field Goal 4:42
40-B.Mazza 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
21
yds
02:01
pos
31
17
Point After TD 6:43
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
17
Touchdown 6:52
18-A.Gordon complete to 5-T.Harris. 5-T.Harris runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
95
yds
03:59
pos
27
17
Field Goal 10:56
47-D.Witherspoon 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
29
yds
01:52
pos
21
17
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:30
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 7:36
18-A.Gordon complete to 12-D.Patmon. 12-D.Patmon runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
76
yds
01:27
pos
20
14
Point After TD 10:24
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 10:29
21-M.Borghi runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
44
yds
02:24
pos
13
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:27
47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 2:34
4-D.King runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
03:02
pos
7
13
Point After TD 5:36
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 5:44
18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
77
yds
01:49
pos
6
7
Point After TD 7:33
47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 7:40
4-D.King complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
17
plays
87
yds
00:00
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 22
Rushing 5 10
Passing 19 7
Penalty 1 5
3rd Down Conv 3-10 6-12
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 476 357
Total Plays 67 63
Avg Gain 7.1 5.7
Net Yards Rushing 49 239
Rush Attempts 19 39
Avg Rush Yards 2.6 6.1
Net Yards Passing 427 118
Comp. - Att. 36-48 13-24
Yards Per Pass 8.9 4.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-13 2-10
Penalties - Yards 11-132 8-77
Touchdowns 4 3
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 3 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-2
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 4-37.5 3-48.0
Return Yards 82 15
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 4-82 1-15
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 5/5 4/5
Extra Points 4/4 3/3
Field Goals 1/1 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
20 Washington St. 3-0 07141031
Houston 1-2 01401024
HOU 9, O/U 73.5
NRG Stadium Houston, TX
 427 PASS YDS 118
49 RUSH YDS 239
476 TOTAL YDS 357
Washington St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Gordon 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 440 3 1 168.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 440 3 1 168.5
A. Gordon 36/48 440 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Borghi 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 40 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 40 1
M. Borghi 9 40 1 17
A. Gordon 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 16 0
A. Gordon 7 16 0 10
D. McIntosh 16 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
D. McIntosh 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Arconado 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 115 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 115 0
B. Arconado 9 115 0 31
D. Martin 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 76 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 76 0
D. Martin 5 76 0 33
E. Winston Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 70 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 70 1
E. Winston Jr. 5 70 1 39
M. Borghi 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 61 0
M. Borghi 6 61 0 17
D. Patmon 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 52 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 52 1
D. Patmon 2 52 1 39
R. Bell 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 0
R. Bell 3 33 0 17
T. Harris 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 29 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 1
T. Harris 3 29 1 16
R. Fisher 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
R. Fisher 1 7 0 7
D. McIntosh 16 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -3 0
D. McIntosh 2 -3 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Beekman 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
B. Beekman 8-2 0.0 0
J. Woods 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
J. Woods 6-2 1.0 0
S. Thomas 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
S. Thomas 5-1 0.0 0
M. Strong 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Strong 4-0 0.0 0
J. Rogers 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Rogers 4-0 0.0 0
W. Rodgers III 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
W. Rodgers III 3-0 1.0 0
P. Nunn 32 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
P. Nunn 3-1 0.0 0
D. Isom 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Isom 2-0 0.0 0
D. Hobbs 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Hobbs 1-0 0.0 0
W. Taylor III 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
W. Taylor III 1-1 0.0 0
G. Hicks III 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Hicks III 1-0 0.0 0
A. Marsh 35 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Marsh 1-0 0.0 0
T. Ross 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Ross 1-1 0.0 0
M. Borghi 21 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Borghi 1-0 0.0 0
T. Brock 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Brock 1-0 0.0 0
C. Kwete 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
C. Kwete 1-2 0.0 0
N. Oguayo 30 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Oguayo 0-1 0.0 0
T. Brown 82 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Brown 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Mazza 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
B. Mazza 1/1 22 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. Draguicevich III 94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 37.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 37.5 2
O. Draguicevich III 4 37.5 2 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Harris 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 28.7 37 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 28.7 37 0
T. Harris 3 28.7 37 0
M. Borghi 21 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -4.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -4.0 0 0
M. Borghi 1 -4.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Houston
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. King 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.2% 128 1 0 112.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.2% 128 1 0 112.7
D. King 13/24 128 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. King 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 94 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 94 2
D. King 17 94 2 21
P. Carr 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 77 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 77 0
P. Carr 9 77 0 25
K. Porter 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 53 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 53 0
K. Porter 9 53 0 14
M. Stevenson 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 16 0
M. Stevenson 2 16 0 14
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Corbin 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 54 0
K. Corbin 3 54 0 37
M. Stevenson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 34 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 34 1
M. Stevenson 5 34 1 18
B. Smith 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
B. Smith 2 24 0 14
J. Singleton 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Singleton 1 11 0 11
C. Trahan 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
C. Trahan 1 7 0 7
C. Lark 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Lark 0 0 0 0
T. Bradley 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Bradley 0 0 0 0
C. McGowan 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. McGowan 0 0 0 0
K. Porter 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
K. Porter 1 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Sprewell 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 1 0.0
G. Sprewell 8-1 0.0 1
Z. Kirven 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
Z. Kirven 7-1 0.0 0
D. Mutin 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
D. Mutin 7-1 0.0 0
G. Stuard 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
G. Stuard 5-1 0.0 0
D. Williams 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Williams 4-1 0.0 0
D. Anderson 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Anderson 3-1 0.0 0
D. Anenih 12 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
D. Anenih 2-0 2.0 0
K. Smith 16 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Smith 2-0 0.0 0
A. Willis-Dalton 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Willis-Dalton 2-0 0.0 0
P. Turner 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Turner 1-0 0.0 0
L. Hall 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Hall 1-0 0.0 0
G. Owens 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Owens 1-0 0.0 0
D. Parish 31 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Parish 1-0 0.0 0
T. Edgeston 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Edgeston 1-0 0.0 0
A. Duke 30 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Duke 1-0 0.0 0
A. Fleming 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Fleming 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Witherspoon 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/2 3/3
D. Witherspoon 1/2 42 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Roy 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 48.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 48.0 3
D. Roy 3 48.0 3 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Smith 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
B. Smith 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WASHST 23 4:07 9 26 Punt
5:31 WASHST 31 4:41 9 33 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:33 WASHST 28 1:49 6 77 TD
2:27 WASHST 43 1:48 6 -23 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:53 HOU 44 2:24 6 44 TD
9:03 WASHST 9 1:27 6 76 TD
5:59 WASHST 2 2:20 5 32 Punt
0:46 WASHST 18 0:08 7 40 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:51 WASHST 5 3:59 8 95 TD
6:43 HOU 26 2:01 5 21 FG
2:21 WASHST 47 1:30 6 20
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:47 HOU 11 4:35 12 113 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:07 HOU 18 0:00 17 87 TD
5:36 HOU 25 3:02 7 75 TD
0:31 HOU 20 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:24 HOU 35 0:00 4 9 Fumble
10:24 HOU 25 1:13 5 25 Punt
7:30 HOU 31 1:03 3 8 Punt
3:33 HOU 12 2:39 8 104 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:48 HOU 46 1:52 5 29 FG
6:43 HOU 25 0:00 1 1 Fumble
3:55 HOU 25 1:28 7 75 TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores