Drive Chart
DUKE
MTSU

No Text

Harris throws 4 TDs as Duke routs Middle Tennessee 41-18

  • AP
  • Sep 14, 2019

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) David Cutcliffe likes to attack early and often. Knowing how high-powered Middle Tennessee can be, the Duke coach decided well before kickoff that he wanted to steal a possession.

So he had his Blue Devils onside kick on their second kickoff of the game.

That set the tone as Quentin Harris threw for 237 yards and four touchdowns and also ran for 107 yards as the Duke Blue Devils scored 34 straight points in beating Middle Tennessee 41-18 Saturday night.

''I thought it had a chance of building momentum,'' Cutcliffe said of the onside kick. ''And when you steal a possession and then score, that really hurts the opposing team.''

The Blue Devils (2-1) recovered their own onside kick after scoring a TD on their first drive, then Harris hit a 27-yard pass on fourth-and-3 as they scored on four of their first five possessions and led 31-3 at halftime.

Harris completed his first 12 passes before finally missing Noah Gray when hurried at 6:25 of the second quarter. Harris finished 24 of 27 with a 12-yard TD pass to Jalon Calhoun, an 11-yarder to Eli Pancol and a 25-yarder to Aaron Young ruled good after review in the final seconds of the first half for a 31-3 halftime lead. He added an 18-yard TD to Young in the third.

''We want to be an aggressive team and really give the fight to the other team, so I thought we did a good job of being on the offensive side of things today,'' said Harris, who now has thrown four TD passes in back-to-back games.

The Blue Devils outgained Middle Tennessee (1-2) 463-339 in total offense. Chris Rumph II had two of Duke's six sacks.

''The big thing was we could never get off the field,'' Stockstill said. ''We couldn't stop them. Then offensively, they pretty much dominated us the first half.''

Middle Tennessee has plenty of history upsetting Power Five teams, the last in 2017 with a win at Syracuse. The Blue Raiders' opening drive ended with a field goal after an offensive pass interference followed by a sack backed them up, and the Blue Raiders salvaged a 41-yard field goal only after Asher O'Hara scrambled 20 yards for a 3-0 lead that didn't last long.

Duke answered with a 14-play drive capped by a 3-yard TD by Deon Jackson before Damond Philyaw-Jackson recovered the onside kick. Harris capped that drive with the first of his TD passes.

Middle Tennessee went three-and-out on the next possession and didn't find the end zone until 10:41 of the third quarter. O'Hara hit CJ Windham with a pair of TD passes in the second half for the final margin.

THE TAKEAWAY

Duke: Cutcliffe may be friends with Stockstill and like home-and-home games with Group of Five teams to prep for Atlantic Coast Conference portion of the Blue Devils' schedule. That doesn't mean Cutcliffe takes it easy on an opponent. He went for it on fourth down twice in the first half, converting both. Young finished with six catches for a career-high 106 yards and two TDs.

Middle Tennessee: Senior Ty Lee, the NCAA's active leader with 222 career receptions coming into the game, tied the school record with a catch in his 43rd consecutive game. O'Hara, a redshirt sophomore, hit his first seven passes in his third career start. He finished throwing for 201 yards and running for 67 more.

SURPRISE TIME

The onside kick came early enough it took at least one of the Blue Devils by surprise. Safety Michael Carter said they knew they'd have a chance from watching film.

''I wasn't expecting that, so I know they weren't either so everything worked out,'' Carter said. Just going for it on fourth down, it just shows how aggressive we are and how bad we want to win the game.''

UP NEXT

Duke: Blue Devils get week off before visiting Virginia Tech on Sept. 27.

Middle Tennessee: Week off before visiting Iowa on Sept. 28.

---

Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 12:35
18-C.Holt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
18
Touchdown 12:41
10-A.O'Hara complete to 81-C.Windham. 81-C.Windham runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
16
plays
70
yds
03:46
pos
41
17
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:58
48-A.Reed extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
11
Touchdown 4:06
18-Q.Harris complete to 81-A.Young. 81-A.Young runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
84
yds
06:35
pos
40
11
Two Point Conversion 10:41
10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall to DUK End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
11
Touchdown 10:49
10-A.O'Hara complete to 81-C.Windham. 81-C.Windham runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
02:06
pos
34
9
Field Goal 12:55
48-A.Reed 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
71
yds
1:59
pos
34
3
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:17
48-A.Reed extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
3
Touchdown 0:24
18-Q.Harris complete to 81-A.Young. 81-A.Young runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
67
yds
02:53
pos
30
3
Point After TD 4:30
48-A.Reed extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
3
Touchdown 4:37
18-Q.Harris complete to 6-E.Pancol. 6-E.Pancol runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
62
yds
03:14
pos
23
3
Field Goal 12:34
48-A.Reed 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
31
yds
01:59
pos
17
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:18
48-A.Reed extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
3
Touchdown 0:25
18-Q.Harris complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
47
yds
01:40
pos
13
3
Point After TD 2:05
48-A.Reed extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 2:10
25-D.Jackson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
67
yds
5:31
pos
6
3
Field Goal 8:58
18-C.Holt 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
81
yds
06:02
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 26 19
Rushing 14 6
Passing 12 11
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 8-14 5-12
4th Down Conv 2-2 2-4
Total Net Yards 463 314
Total Plays 72 59
Avg Gain 6.4 5.3
Net Yards Rushing 226 138
Rush Attempts 45 32
Avg Rush Yards 5.0 4.3
Net Yards Passing 237 176
Comp. - Att. 24-27 19-27
Yards Per Pass 8.8 6.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 5-25
Penalties - Yards 3-20 2-20
Touchdowns 5 2
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 4 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 2-42.0 2-37.5
Return Yards 90 30
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 4-90 1-30
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 7/7 2/2
Extra Points 5/5 1/1
Field Goals 2/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Duke 2-1 141710041
Middle Tenn. 1-2 308718
MTSU 6.5, O/U 50.5
Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium Murfreesboro, TN
 237 PASS YDS 176
226 RUSH YDS 138
463 TOTAL YDS 314
Duke
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Q. Harris 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
88.9% 237 4 0 211.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
88.9% 237 4 0 211.5
Q. Harris 24/27 237 4 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Q. Harris 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 107 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 107 0
Q. Harris 11 107 0 65
D. Jackson 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 71 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 71 1
D. Jackson 22 71 1 9
M. Durant 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 47 0
M. Durant 10 47 0 22
J. Waters 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Waters 1 7 0 7
J. Coleman 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
J. Coleman 1 -6 0 -6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Young 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 106 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 106 2
A. Young 6 106 2 27
J. Calhoun 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 46 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 46 1
J. Calhoun 6 46 1 14
N. Gray 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 33 0
N. Gray 5 33 0 9
S. Bracey 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
S. Bracey 2 17 0 9
M. Durant 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
M. Durant 2 15 0 9
E. Pancol 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 1
E. Pancol 1 11 1 11
D. Harding Jr. 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
D. Harding Jr. 1 6 0 6
D. Jackson 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Jackson 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Quansah 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
K. Quansah 6-2 0.0 0
D. Singleton 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
D. Singleton 6-2 1.0 0
B. Hill 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
B. Hill 5-1 1.0 0
M. Carter II 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Carter II 5-0 0.0 0
L. Johnson 33 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
L. Johnson 5-0 0.0 0
C. Rumph II 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
C. Rumph II 4-0 2.0 0
J. Blackwell 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Blackwell 4-0 0.0 0
E. Cerenord 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
E. Cerenord 2-0 1.0 0
T. Hornbuckle 59 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
T. Hornbuckle 2-0 1.0 0
S. Heyward 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Heyward 2-0 0.0 0
D. Tangelo 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
D. Tangelo 2-2 0.0 0
T. McSwain 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. McSwain 1-0 0.0 0
D. Jordan 86 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Jordan 1-0 0.0 0
J. Alexander 30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Alexander 1-0 0.0 0
V. Dimukeje 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
V. Dimukeje 1-1 0.0 0
M. Waters 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Waters 1-0 0.0 0
J. Waters 7 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Waters 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Reed 48 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
2/2 5/5
A. Reed 2/2 49 5/5 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Parker 45 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 42.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 42.0 2
A. Parker 2 42.0 2 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Carter II 26 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 24.3 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 24.3 31 0
M. Carter II 3 24.3 31 0
S. Bracey 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
S. Bracey 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Middle Tenn.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. O'Hara 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.4% 201 2 0 157.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.4% 201 2 0 157.3
A. O'Hara 19/27 201 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. O'Hara 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 67 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 67 0
A. O'Hara 18 67 0 28
T. West 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 31 0
T. West 4 31 0 23
J. McDonald 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
J. McDonald 3 15 0 9
B. Anderson 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
B. Anderson 1 14 0 14
D. England-Chisolm 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
D. England-Chisolm 1 6 0 6
Z. Dobson 24 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
Z. Dobson 1 5 0 5
C. Mobley 44 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 0 0
C. Mobley 4 0 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Marshall 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 42 0
J. Marshall 3 42 0 17
C. Windham 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 40 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 40 2
C. Windham 2 40 2 26
D. England-Chisolm 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 33 0
D. England-Chisolm 2 33 0 28
T. Lee 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 19 0
T. Lee 3 19 0 8
Y. Ali 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
Y. Ali 3 16 0 9
D. Frantz 47 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
D. Frantz 1 13 0 13
B. Anderson 11 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 10 0
B. Anderson 3 10 0 6
Z. Dobson 24 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Z. Dobson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Blankenship 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
R. Blankenship 8-1 0.0 0
J. Moffatt 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
J. Moffatt 7-1 0.0 0
T. Render 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Render 5-0 0.0 0
K. Brooks 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
K. Brooks 5-1 0.0 0
B. Shepherd 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
B. Shepherd 4-1 0.0 0
C. Melton 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Melton 4-0 0.0 0
T. Philpots 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Philpots 3-0 0.0 0
D. Anderson 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Anderson 3-0 0.0 0
D. Thomas 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Thomas 3-1 0.0 0
K. Stribling 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Stribling 3-0 0.0 0
J. Starling 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Starling 3-0 0.0 0
M. Manciel 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Manciel 2-0 0.0 0
W. Parks 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
W. Parks 2-0 0.0 0
R. Kinley 85 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Kinley 2-0 0.0 0
C. Smith 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Smith 2-0 0.0 0
K. Gladney 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Gladney 2-0 0.0 0
R. Poydras 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Poydras 2-0 0.0 0
J. Branch 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Branch 1-1 0.0 0
G. Grate Jr 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
G. Grate Jr 1-1 0.0 0
Q. Riley 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Q. Riley 1-0 0.0 0
J. Wyatt 88 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Wyatt 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Holt 18 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/1 1/1
C. Holt 1/1 41 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Ulbrich 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 37.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 37.5 0
K. Ulbrich 2 37.5 0 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Lee 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 30.0 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 30.0 30 0
T. Lee 1 30.0 30 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:14 DUKE 33 6:04 14 67 TD
2:05 MTSU 47 1:40 5 47 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:33 DUKE 38 1:59 5 31 FG
7:51 DUKE 38 3:14 10 62 TD
3:17 DUKE 33 2:53 10 67 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 DUKE 21 0:00 5 71 FG
10:41 DUKE 16 6:35 12 84 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:35 DUKE 21 4:01 7 31 Punt
3:48 DUKE 35 2:53 5 3 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MTSU 25 6:02 13 81 FG
0:18 MTSU 25 0:00 3 7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:49 MTSU 25 3:21 9 37 Downs
4:30 MTSU 25 1:06 3 2 Punt
0:17 MTSU 33 0:08 2 34 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:55 MTSU 25 2:06 7 75 TD
3:58 MTSU 25 3:46 16 70 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:47 MTSU 12 3:20 9 23 Downs
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores