|
|
|DUKE
|MTSU
Harris throws 4 TDs as Duke routs Middle Tennessee 41-18
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) David Cutcliffe likes to attack early and often. Knowing how high-powered Middle Tennessee can be, the Duke coach decided well before kickoff that he wanted to steal a possession.
So he had his Blue Devils onside kick on their second kickoff of the game.
That set the tone as Quentin Harris threw for 237 yards and four touchdowns and also ran for 107 yards as the Duke Blue Devils scored 34 straight points in beating Middle Tennessee 41-18 Saturday night.
''I thought it had a chance of building momentum,'' Cutcliffe said of the onside kick. ''And when you steal a possession and then score, that really hurts the opposing team.''
The Blue Devils (2-1) recovered their own onside kick after scoring a TD on their first drive, then Harris hit a 27-yard pass on fourth-and-3 as they scored on four of their first five possessions and led 31-3 at halftime.
Harris completed his first 12 passes before finally missing Noah Gray when hurried at 6:25 of the second quarter. Harris finished 24 of 27 with a 12-yard TD pass to Jalon Calhoun, an 11-yarder to Eli Pancol and a 25-yarder to Aaron Young ruled good after review in the final seconds of the first half for a 31-3 halftime lead. He added an 18-yard TD to Young in the third.
''We want to be an aggressive team and really give the fight to the other team, so I thought we did a good job of being on the offensive side of things today,'' said Harris, who now has thrown four TD passes in back-to-back games.
The Blue Devils outgained Middle Tennessee (1-2) 463-339 in total offense. Chris Rumph II had two of Duke's six sacks.
''The big thing was we could never get off the field,'' Stockstill said. ''We couldn't stop them. Then offensively, they pretty much dominated us the first half.''
Middle Tennessee has plenty of history upsetting Power Five teams, the last in 2017 with a win at Syracuse. The Blue Raiders' opening drive ended with a field goal after an offensive pass interference followed by a sack backed them up, and the Blue Raiders salvaged a 41-yard field goal only after Asher O'Hara scrambled 20 yards for a 3-0 lead that didn't last long.
Duke answered with a 14-play drive capped by a 3-yard TD by Deon Jackson before Damond Philyaw-Jackson recovered the onside kick. Harris capped that drive with the first of his TD passes.
Middle Tennessee went three-and-out on the next possession and didn't find the end zone until 10:41 of the third quarter. O'Hara hit CJ Windham with a pair of TD passes in the second half for the final margin.
THE TAKEAWAY
Duke: Cutcliffe may be friends with Stockstill and like home-and-home games with Group of Five teams to prep for Atlantic Coast Conference portion of the Blue Devils' schedule. That doesn't mean Cutcliffe takes it easy on an opponent. He went for it on fourth down twice in the first half, converting both. Young finished with six catches for a career-high 106 yards and two TDs.
Middle Tennessee: Senior Ty Lee, the NCAA's active leader with 222 career receptions coming into the game, tied the school record with a catch in his 43rd consecutive game. O'Hara, a redshirt sophomore, hit his first seven passes in his third career start. He finished throwing for 201 yards and running for 67 more.
SURPRISE TIME
The onside kick came early enough it took at least one of the Blue Devils by surprise. Safety Michael Carter said they knew they'd have a chance from watching film.
''I wasn't expecting that, so I know they weren't either so everything worked out,'' Carter said. Just going for it on fourth down, it just shows how aggressive we are and how bad we want to win the game.''
UP NEXT
Duke: Blue Devils get week off before visiting Virginia Tech on Sept. 27.
Middle Tennessee: Week off before visiting Iowa on Sept. 28.
---
Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|19
|Rushing
|14
|6
|Passing
|12
|11
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|8-14
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|463
|314
|Total Plays
|72
|59
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|226
|138
|Rush Attempts
|45
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|237
|176
|Comp. - Att.
|24-27
|19-27
|Yards Per Pass
|8.8
|6.5
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|5-25
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|5
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|4
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-42.0
|2-37.5
|Return Yards
|90
|30
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-90
|1-30
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|7/7
|2/2
|Extra Points
|5/5
|1/1
|Field Goals
|2/2
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|237
|PASS YDS
|176
|
|
|226
|RUSH YDS
|138
|
|
|463
|TOTAL YDS
|314
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Q. Harris 18 QB
|Q. Harris
|24/27
|237
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Harris 18 QB
|Q. Harris
|11
|107
|0
|65
|
D. Jackson 25 RB
|D. Jackson
|22
|71
|1
|9
|
M. Durant 21 RB
|M. Durant
|10
|47
|0
|22
|
J. Waters 7 RB
|J. Waters
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Coleman 22 RB
|J. Coleman
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Young 81 WR
|A. Young
|6
|106
|2
|27
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|6
|46
|1
|14
|
N. Gray 87 TE
|N. Gray
|5
|33
|0
|9
|
S. Bracey 11 WR
|S. Bracey
|2
|17
|0
|9
|
M. Durant 21 RB
|M. Durant
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
E. Pancol 6 WR
|E. Pancol
|1
|11
|1
|11
|
D. Harding Jr. 3 WR
|D. Harding Jr.
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Jackson 25 RB
|D. Jackson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Quansah 49 LB
|K. Quansah
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Singleton 16 S
|D. Singleton
|6-2
|1.0
|0
|
B. Hill 32 LB
|B. Hill
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Carter II 26 S
|M. Carter II
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 33 CB
|L. Johnson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rumph II 96 DE
|C. Rumph II
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Blackwell 31 CB
|J. Blackwell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Cerenord 92 DT
|E. Cerenord
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Hornbuckle 59 DE
|T. Hornbuckle
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Heyward 42 LB
|S. Heyward
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tangelo 54 DT
|D. Tangelo
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. McSwain 95 DT
|T. McSwain
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jordan 86 DE
|D. Jordan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Alexander 30 S
|J. Alexander
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Dimukeje 51 DE
|V. Dimukeje
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Waters 10 S
|M. Waters
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Waters 7 RB
|J. Waters
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Reed 48 K
|A. Reed
|2/2
|49
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Parker 45 P
|A. Parker
|2
|42.0
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Carter II 26 S
|M. Carter II
|3
|24.3
|31
|0
|
S. Bracey 11 WR
|S. Bracey
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. O'Hara 10 QB
|A. O'Hara
|19/27
|201
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. O'Hara 10 QB
|A. O'Hara
|18
|67
|0
|28
|
T. West 1 RB
|T. West
|4
|31
|0
|23
|
J. McDonald 21 RB
|J. McDonald
|3
|15
|0
|9
|
B. Anderson 11 RB
|B. Anderson
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
D. England-Chisolm 22 WR
|D. England-Chisolm
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
Z. Dobson 24 WR
|Z. Dobson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Mobley 44 RB
|C. Mobley
|4
|0
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Marshall 83 WR
|J. Marshall
|3
|42
|0
|17
|
C. Windham 81 WR
|C. Windham
|2
|40
|2
|26
|
D. England-Chisolm 22 WR
|D. England-Chisolm
|2
|33
|0
|28
|
T. Lee 8 WR
|T. Lee
|3
|19
|0
|8
|
Y. Ali 89 WR
|Y. Ali
|3
|16
|0
|9
|
D. Frantz 47 RB
|D. Frantz
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
B. Anderson 11 RB
|B. Anderson
|3
|10
|0
|6
|
Z. Dobson 24 WR
|Z. Dobson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Blankenship 12 S
|R. Blankenship
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moffatt 7 S
|J. Moffatt
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Render 94 DE
|T. Render
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brooks 6 LB
|K. Brooks
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Shepherd 43 LB
|B. Shepherd
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Melton 32 LB
|C. Melton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Philpots 95 DE
|T. Philpots
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Anderson 25 CB
|D. Anderson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 20 LB
|D. Thomas
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Stribling 17 S
|K. Stribling
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Starling 49 DE
|J. Starling
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Manciel 93 DT
|M. Manciel
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Parks 26 LB
|W. Parks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Kinley 85 DE
|R. Kinley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 42 LB
|C. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gladney 38 S
|K. Gladney
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Poydras 90 DT
|R. Poydras
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Branch 99 DL
|J. Branch
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Grate Jr 3 S
|G. Grate Jr
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Riley 4 CB
|Q. Riley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wyatt 88 DT
|J. Wyatt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Holt 18 K
|C. Holt
|1/1
|41
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Ulbrich 48 P
|K. Ulbrich
|2
|37.5
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Lee 8 WR
|T. Lee
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
PORTST
22BOISE
10
21
2nd 3:57 ESPN2
-
TXTECH
ARIZ
7
13
2nd 8:35 ESPN
-
MT
15OREG
0
14
2nd 7:55 PACN
-
UNC
WAKE
18
24
Final ESPN
-
KANSAS
BC
48
24
Final ACCN
-
20WASHST
HOU
31
24
Final ESPN
-
KSTATE
MISSST
31
24
Final ESPN
-
EMICH
ILL
34
31
Final BTN
-
FUR
VATECH
17
24
Final ACCN
-
ARKST
3UGA
0
55
Final ESPN2
-
MIAOH
CINCY
13
35
Final ESPNU
-
6OHIOST
IND
51
10
Final FOX
-
TNCHAT
TENN
0
45
Final SECN
-
21MD
TEMPLE
17
20
Final CBSSN
-
PITT
13PSU
10
17
Final ABC
-
NCST
WVU
27
44
Final FS1
-
CIT
GATECH
27
24
Final/OT
-
AF
COLO
30
23
Final/OT PACN
-
FAU
BALLST
41
31
Final ESPN+
-
NRFST
CSTCAR
7
46
Final
-
NMEX
7ND
14
66
Final NBC
-
AKRON
CMICH
24
45
Final ESPN+
-
2BAMA
SC
47
23
Final CBS
-
STNFRD
17UCF
27
45
Final ESPN
-
GAS
MINN
32
35
Final BTN
-
ECU
NAVY
10
42
Final CBSSN
-
UNLV
NWEST
14
30
Final BTN
-
ARMY
TXSA
31
13
Final NFLN
-
24USC
BYU
27
30
Final/OT ABC
-
MEMP
SALA
42
6
Final ESPNU
-
OKLAST
TULSA
40
21
Final ESPN2
-
LVILLE
WKY
38
21
Final STAD
-
COLOST
ARK
34
55
Final SECN
-
ARIZST
18MICHST
10
7
Final FOX
-
BTHN
MIAMI
0
63
Final ACCN
-
19IOWA
IOWAST
18
17
Final FS1
-
SELOU
MISS
29
40
Final SECN+
-
IDST
11UTAH
0
31
Final PACN
-
NTEXAS
CAL
17
23
Final PACN
-
CPOLY
OREGST
7
45
Final PACN
-
LATECH
BGREEN
35
7
Final ESPN+
-
IDAHO
WYO
16
21
Final ESP3
-
SCST
SFLA
16
55
Final ESP3
-
MA
CHARLO
17
52
Final ESP3
-
BUFF
LIB
17
35
Final ESPN+
-
USM
TROY
47
42
Final ESP+
-
OHIO
MRSHL
31
33
Final FBOOK
-
WBRST
NEVADA
13
19
Final ESP3
-
LAMAR
16TXAM
3
62
Final ESPNU
-
9FLA
UK
29
21
Final ESPN
-
NH
FIU
17
30
Final ESP3
-
GAST
WMICH
10
57
Final ESP+
-
TXSTSM
SMU
17
47
Final ESP3
-
DUKE
MTSU
41
18
Final FBOOK
-
KENTST
8AUBURN
16
55
Final ESPN2
-
MURYST
TOLEDO
0
45
Final ESP3
-
TXSO
LALAF
6
77
Final ESP3
-
NWST
4LSU
14
65
Final SECN
-
FSU
25UVA
24
31
Final ACCN
-
1CLEM
CUSE
41
6
Final ABC
-
TCU
PURDUE
34
13
Final BTN
-
SEMOST
MIZZOU
0
50
Final SECN+
-
HAWAII
23WASH
20
52
Final PACN
-
12TEXAS
RICE
48
13
Final CBSSN
-
MOST
TULANE
6
58
Final ESP3
-
SDGST
NMEXST
31
10
Final FloSports
-
5OKLA
UCLA
48
14
Final FOX
-
NILL
NEB
8
44
Final FS1