No. 13 Penn State uses late stand to hold off Pitt 17-10
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi joked before the 100th meeting between the Panthers and 13th-ranked Penn State that the next time the rivals face off, he'll either be retired or ''in a coffin.''
That's a long time to live with some curious decision-making that helped the Nittany Lions escape with a 17-10 win.
Pitt opted to kick a field goal on fourth-and-goal at the Penn State 1 trailing by a touchdown with less than 4 minutes to go. Alex Kessman's 19-yard attempt clanked off the upright and the Nittany Lion defense later turned away Pitt's last-ditch possession to win their third straight in the series since it was renewed in 2016.
Journey Brown ran for 109 yards and a touchdown for Penn State (3-0) and Noah Cain's 13-yard third-quarter sprint to the end zone gave Penn State the lead for good. Sean Clifford completed 14 of 30 passes for 222 yards while spending most of the afternoon under heavy duress.
Pitt's Kenny Pickett threw for a career-high 372 yards, but Penn State held firm when it mattered. The Panthers had first-and-goal at the Penn State 1 midway through the fourth quarter. Two passes and a run went nowhere, and Narduzzi opted to kick, despite trailing by seven.
Kessman's miss allowed the Nittany Lions to bleed the clock a bit. Pitt drove from its 16 to the Penn State 26 in the final seconds, but Pickett's 51st and final pass attempt smacked off a sea of hands in the end zone and fell incomplete to let Penn State improve to 53-43-4 in the series.
A rivalry that dates back to 1893 is going on indefinite hiatus. The uncertain future provided a sense of finality, one Narduzzi didn't run from. He stressed to his players the outcome will give the winner bragging rights for years and possibly forever.
While Pitt fought gamely - overcoming a slow start following a 30-minute weather delay to take a 10-7 lead - the Panthers allowed Penn State to get into a rhythm late in the first half. Jordan Stout's school-record 57-yard field goal tied it at 10 going into the break.
Using the no huddle to help slow the Panther defense, Clifford led Penn State 88 yards in 13 plays, the last Cain's burst up the middle that put Penn State in front to stay.
Barely.
THE TAKEAWAY
Pitt: Five seasons into his tenure, the swaggering, aggressive defensive style Narduzzi cultivated during his long run as an assistant at Michigan State has finally become a part of the culture at Pitt. The secondary may be the best in the Atlantic Coast Conference and the defensive line looks capable even with starters Rashad Weaver and Keyshon Camp both done for the season with knee injuries.
Penn State: Things didn't come quite so easily for the Nittany Lions after a pair of blowouts to open the season. Yet Clifford proved his toughness while taking a pounding and - just as importantly - took care of the ball.
UP NEXT
Pitt: Welcomes No. 17 UCF to Heinz Field next Saturday. The Golden Knights drilled the Panthers 45-14 last year in Orlando.
Penn State: Off next week then opens Big Ten play by traveling to Maryland on Friday, Sept. 27. The Nittany Lions have beaten the Terrapins by a combined 104-6.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|17
|Rushing
|1
|5
|Passing
|17
|11
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|382
|368
|Total Plays
|76
|62
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|24
|167
|Rush Attempts
|25
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.0
|5.2
|Net Yards Passing
|358
|201
|Comp. - Att.
|35-51
|14-30
|Yards Per Pass
|7.0
|6.7
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-14
|3-21
|Penalties - Yards
|2-18
|3-40
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-45.2
|7-42.4
|Return Yards
|8
|62
|Punts - Returns
|2-8
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|3-57
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|2/3
|3/3
|Extra Points
|1/1
|2/2
|Field Goals
|1/2
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|358
|PASS YDS
|201
|
|
|24
|RUSH YDS
|167
|
|
|382
|TOTAL YDS
|368
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|35/51
|372
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|9
|7
|0
|7
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|4
|6
|1
|8
|
A. Davis 21 RB
|A. Davis
|8
|5
|0
|3
|
V. Carter 19 WR
|V. Carter
|2
|-1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Mack 11 WR
|T. Mack
|12
|125
|0
|29
|
A. Davis 21 RB
|A. Davis
|7
|94
|0
|48
|
M. Ffrench 2 WR
|M. Ffrench
|8
|43
|0
|16
|
N. Griffin-Stewart 86 TE
|N. Griffin-Stewart
|2
|39
|0
|36
|
T. Tipton 5 WR
|T. Tipton
|2
|28
|0
|17
|
D. Butler-Jenkins 88 WR
|D. Butler-Jenkins
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
A. Mathews 6 WR
|A. Mathews
|2
|17
|0
|15
|
W. Gragg 10 TE
|W. Gragg
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Ford 12 DB
|P. Ford
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hamlin 3 DB
|D. Hamlin
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brightwell 9 LB
|S. Brightwell
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 28 LB
|K. Johnson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Twyman 97 DL
|J. Twyman
|4-2
|1.5
|0
|
P. Campbell III 24 LB
|P. Campbell III
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
H. Baldonado 87 DL
|H. Baldonado
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mathis 21 DB
|D. Mathis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stocker 7 DB
|J. Stocker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Pine 36 LB
|C. Pine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Alexandre 5 DL
|D. Alexandre
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 11 DB
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Reynolds 44 LB
|E. Reynolds
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Danielson 95 DL
|D. Danielson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Watts 34 DL
|A. Watts
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bright 38 LB
|C. Bright
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Jones II 91 DL
|P. Jones II
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Kessman 97 K
|A. Kessman
|1/2
|25
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Christodoulou 98 P
|K. Christodoulou
|6
|45.2
|4
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Ffrench 2 WR
|M. Ffrench
|2
|4.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|14/30
|222
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brown 4 RB
|J. Brown
|10
|109
|0
|85
|
N. Cain 21 RB
|N. Cain
|6
|40
|1
|13
|
D. Ford 28 RB
|D. Ford
|5
|9
|1
|3
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|7
|5
|0
|13
|
R. Slade 3 RB
|R. Slade
|4
|4
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
|K. Hamler
|3
|68
|0
|53
|
R. Slade 3 RB
|R. Slade
|2
|42
|0
|40
|
J. Shorter 6 WR
|J. Shorter
|2
|29
|0
|18
|
J. Dotson 5 WR
|J. Dotson
|2
|21
|0
|13
|
J. Brown 4 RB
|J. Brown
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
|P. Freiermuth
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
N. Cain 21 RB
|N. Cain
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
D. Ford 28 RB
|D. Ford
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Sullivan-Brown 81 WR
|C. Sullivan-Brown
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
N. Bowers 83 TE
|N. Bowers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Hippenhammer 12 WR
|M. Hippenhammer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Chisena 88 WR
|D. Chisena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Parsons 11 LB
|M. Parsons
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Taylor 17 S
|G. Taylor
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brown 6 LB
|C. Brown
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Simmons 34 DE
|S. Simmons
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 3 CB
|D. Johnson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 36 LB
|J. Johnson
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
|T. Castro-Fields
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Toney 18 DE
|S. Toney
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
L. Wade 38 S
|L. Wade
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reid 29 CB
|J. Reid
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Shelton 55 DT
|A. Shelton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sutherland 26 S
|J. Sutherland
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gordon 19 CB
|T. Gordon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Slade 3 RB
|R. Slade
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Luketa 40 LB
|J. Luketa
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brooks 13 LB
|E. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Mustipher 97 DT
|P. Mustipher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Windsor 54 DT
|R. Windsor
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ellis 2 CB
|K. Ellis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Hansard 53 DT
|F. Hansard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Stout 98 K
|J. Stout
|1/1
|57
|0/0
|3
|
J. Pinegar 92 K
|J. Pinegar
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Gillikin 93 P
|B. Gillikin
|7
|42.4
|6
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
|K. Hamler
|3
|19.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
|K. Hamler
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
