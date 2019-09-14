Drive Chart
PITT
PSU

No Text

No. 13 Penn State uses late stand to hold off Pitt 17-10

  • AP
  • Sep 14, 2019

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi joked before the 100th meeting between the Panthers and 13th-ranked Penn State that the next time the rivals face off, he'll either be retired or ''in a coffin.''

That's a long time to live with some curious decision-making that helped the Nittany Lions escape with a 17-10 win.

Pitt opted to kick a field goal on fourth-and-goal at the Penn State 1 trailing by a touchdown with less than 4 minutes to go. Alex Kessman's 19-yard attempt clanked off the upright and the Nittany Lion defense later turned away Pitt's last-ditch possession to win their third straight in the series since it was renewed in 2016.

Journey Brown ran for 109 yards and a touchdown for Penn State (3-0) and Noah Cain's 13-yard third-quarter sprint to the end zone gave Penn State the lead for good. Sean Clifford completed 14 of 30 passes for 222 yards while spending most of the afternoon under heavy duress.

Pitt's Kenny Pickett threw for a career-high 372 yards, but Penn State held firm when it mattered. The Panthers had first-and-goal at the Penn State 1 midway through the fourth quarter. Two passes and a run went nowhere, and Narduzzi opted to kick, despite trailing by seven.

Kessman's miss allowed the Nittany Lions to bleed the clock a bit. Pitt drove from its 16 to the Penn State 26 in the final seconds, but Pickett's 51st and final pass attempt smacked off a sea of hands in the end zone and fell incomplete to let Penn State improve to 53-43-4 in the series.

A rivalry that dates back to 1893 is going on indefinite hiatus. The uncertain future provided a sense of finality, one Narduzzi didn't run from. He stressed to his players the outcome will give the winner bragging rights for years and possibly forever.

While Pitt fought gamely - overcoming a slow start following a 30-minute weather delay to take a 10-7 lead - the Panthers allowed Penn State to get into a rhythm late in the first half. Jordan Stout's school-record 57-yard field goal tied it at 10 going into the break.

Using the no huddle to help slow the Panther defense, Clifford led Penn State 88 yards in 13 plays, the last Cain's burst up the middle that put Penn State in front to stay.

Barely.

THE TAKEAWAY

Pitt: Five seasons into his tenure, the swaggering, aggressive defensive style Narduzzi cultivated during his long run as an assistant at Michigan State has finally become a part of the culture at Pitt. The secondary may be the best in the Atlantic Coast Conference and the defensive line looks capable even with starters Rashad Weaver and Keyshon Camp both done for the season with knee injuries.

Penn State: Things didn't come quite so easily for the Nittany Lions after a pair of blowouts to open the season. Yet Clifford proved his toughness while taking a pounding and - just as importantly - took care of the ball.

UP NEXT

Pitt: Welcomes No. 17 UCF to Heinz Field next Saturday. The Golden Knights drilled the Panthers 45-14 last year in Orlando.

Penn State: Off next week then opens Big Ten play by traveling to Maryland on Friday, Sept. 27. The Nittany Lions have beaten the Terrapins by a combined 104-6.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:50
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
17
Touchdown 5:55
21-N.Cain runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
88
yds
04:52
pos
10
16
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:26
98-J.Stout 57 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
48
yds
01:42
pos
10
10
Point After TD 2:08
97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 2:15
22-V.Davis runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
78
yds
03:20
pos
9
7
Field Goal 7:23
97-A.Kessman 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
17
plays
85
yds
00:47
pos
3
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:31
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 4:34
28-D.Ford runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
98
yds
02:08
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 17
Rushing 1 5
Passing 17 11
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 5-16 4-13
4th Down Conv 3-3 1-1
Total Net Yards 382 368
Total Plays 76 62
Avg Gain 5.0 5.9
Net Yards Rushing 24 167
Rush Attempts 25 32
Avg Rush Yards 1.0 5.2
Net Yards Passing 358 201
Comp. - Att. 35-51 14-30
Yards Per Pass 7.0 6.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-14 3-21
Penalties - Yards 2-18 3-40
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 6-45.2 7-42.4
Return Yards 8 62
Punts - Returns 2-8 1-5
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 3-57
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 2/3 3/3
Extra Points 1/1 2/2
Field Goals 1/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Pittsburgh 1-2 0100010
13 Penn State 3-0 737017
PSU -17, O/U 53
Beaver Stadium University Park, PA
 358 PASS YDS 201
24 RUSH YDS 167
382 TOTAL YDS 368
Pittsburgh
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.6% 372 0 0 129.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.6% 372 0 0 129.9
K. Pickett 35/51 372 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
S. Jacques-Louis 1 9 0 9
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 7 0
K. Pickett 9 7 0 7
V. Davis 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 6 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 6 1
V. Davis 4 6 1 8
A. Davis 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 5 0
A. Davis 8 5 0 3
V. Carter 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
V. Carter 2 -1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
12 125 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 125 0
T. Mack 12 125 0 29
A. Davis 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 94 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 94 0
A. Davis 7 94 0 48
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 43 0
M. Ffrench 8 43 0 16
N. Griffin-Stewart 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 39 0
N. Griffin-Stewart 2 39 0 36
T. Tipton 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 0
T. Tipton 2 28 0 17
D. Butler-Jenkins 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 27 0
D. Butler-Jenkins 1 27 0 27
A. Mathews 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
A. Mathews 2 17 0 15
W. Gragg 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
W. Gragg 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Ford 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
P. Ford 8-2 0.0 0
D. Hamlin 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
D. Hamlin 6-1 0.0 0
S. Brightwell 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
S. Brightwell 5-0 0.0 0
K. Johnson 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
K. Johnson 4-2 0.0 0
J. Twyman 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.5
J. Twyman 4-2 1.5 0
P. Campbell III 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
P. Campbell III 3-1 1.0 0
H. Baldonado 87 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
H. Baldonado 2-2 0.0 0
D. Mathis 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Mathis 2-0 0.0 0
J. Stocker 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Stocker 2-0 0.0 0
C. Pine 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Pine 1-0 0.0 0
D. Alexandre 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Alexandre 1-0 0.0 0
D. Jackson 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
E. Reynolds 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
E. Reynolds 1-2 0.5 0
D. Danielson 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Danielson 1-1 0.0 0
A. Watts 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
A. Watts 0-2 0.0 0
C. Bright 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Bright 0-1 0.0 0
P. Jones II 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
P. Jones II 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Kessman 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/2 1/1
A. Kessman 1/2 25 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Christodoulou 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 45.2 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 45.2 4
K. Christodoulou 6 45.2 4 62
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 4.0 8 0
M. Ffrench 2 4.0 8 0
Penn State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.7% 222 0 0 108.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.7% 222 0 0 108.8
S. Clifford 14/30 222 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 109 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 109 0
J. Brown 10 109 0 85
N. Cain 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 40 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 40 1
N. Cain 6 40 1 13
D. Ford 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 9 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 9 1
D. Ford 5 9 1 3
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 5 0
S. Clifford 7 5 0 13
R. Slade 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 4 0
R. Slade 4 4 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 68 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 68 0
K. Hamler 3 68 0 53
R. Slade 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 42 0
R. Slade 2 42 0 40
J. Shorter 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 29 0
J. Shorter 2 29 0 18
J. Dotson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
J. Dotson 2 21 0 13
J. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
J. Brown 1 16 0 16
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
P. Freiermuth 1 16 0 16
N. Cain 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
N. Cain 1 13 0 13
D. Ford 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
D. Ford 1 9 0 9
C. Sullivan-Brown 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
C. Sullivan-Brown 1 8 0 8
N. Bowers 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
N. Bowers 0 0 0 0
M. Hippenhammer 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Hippenhammer 0 0 0 0
D. Chisena 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Chisena 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Parsons 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
M. Parsons 9-0 0.0 0
G. Taylor 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
G. Taylor 7-0 0.0 0
C. Brown 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
C. Brown 7-0 1.0 0
S. Simmons 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
S. Simmons 4-0 0.0 0
D. Johnson 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Johnson 4-0 0.0 0
J. Johnson 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
J. Johnson 4-1 1.0 0
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
T. Castro-Fields 3-2 0.0 0
S. Toney 18 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
S. Toney 3-2 1.0 0
L. Wade 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
L. Wade 2-1 0.0 0
J. Reid 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Reid 2-1 0.0 0
A. Shelton 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Shelton 2-0 0.0 0
J. Sutherland 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Sutherland 2-1 0.0 0
T. Gordon 19 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Gordon 2-1 0.0 0
R. Slade 3 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Slade 1-0 0.0 0
J. Luketa 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Luketa 1-1 0.0 0
E. Brooks 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Brooks 1-0 0.0 0
P. Mustipher 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Mustipher 1-0 0.0 0
R. Windsor 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
R. Windsor 1-2 0.0 0
K. Ellis 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Ellis 1-0 0.0 0
F. Hansard 53 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
F. Hansard 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Stout 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
J. Stout 1/1 57 0/0 3
J. Pinegar 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
J. Pinegar 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Gillikin 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 42.4 6
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 42.4 6
B. Gillikin 7 42.4 6 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 19.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 19.0 24 0
K. Hamler 3 19.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
K. Hamler 1 5.0 5 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PITT 25 0:25 3 3 Punt
10:13 PITT 13 2:39 6 50 Punt
4:31 PITT 25 1:12 3 9 Punt
0:59 PITT 8 0:47 17 85 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:35 PITT 22 3:20 9 78 TD
0:07 PITT 25 0:06 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:01 PITT 19 2:09 6 17 Punt
5:50 PITT 25 2:12 6 15 Punt
1:00 PITT 11 0:40 9 41 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:53 PITT 34 3:50 10 85 FG Miss
2:06 PITT 16 1:57 10 58 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:57 PSU 26 3:10 7 30 Punt
6:42 PSU 2 2:08 6 98 TD
2:39 PSU 4 1:36 4 52 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:38 PSU 24 0:59 3 1 Punt
2:08 PSU 13 1:42 10 48 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 PSU 21 0:00 6 66 Punt
10:47 PSU 12 4:52 13 88 TD
3:23 PSU 30 1:48 5 21 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:34 PSU 15 2:07 5 20 Punt
4:59 PSU 20 2:45 5 25 Punt
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores