Drive Chart
SELOU
MISS

No Text

Ealy leads Ole Miss past Southeastern Louisiana 40-29

  • AP
  • Sep 14, 2019

Mississippi running back Jerrion Ealy had flashes of brilliance in preseason practice and in limited appearances in his first two games. The true freshman had that much-anticipated breakout performance Saturday in a 40-29 win over Southeastern Louisiana.

Ealy turned in 273 all-purpose yards, including a 94-yard kickoff return touchdown and a 30-yard scoring run, as the Rebels (2-1) beat back a challenge from the FCS Lions (1-1), who had two drives finish inside Ole Miss territory in the final period.

''Man, I'm so proud of Jerrion. Really proud,'' Ole Miss coach Matt Luke said. ''He was the difference in the game with that kickoff return and run. That got us in front and we scrapped and clawed to get the win.''

Matt Corral finished 21 of 30 for 239 yards and two touchdowns as well as directing a pair of time-consuming, fourth quarter field goal drives. Luke Logan connected on field goals of 22 and 32 yards that preserved the win.

''On that kickoff return, I saw it open to the left and all I could think was I better score,'' Ealy said. ''It was open and I don't get caught (from behind). Well, it's never happened. On the touchdown run, it's always about the offensive line and the job they do.''

Chason Virgil kept the Lions within striking distance with 309 passing yards and two touchdowns on 29-of-44 passing, but was intercepted three times.

''Ultimately, we turned the ball over four times and did not play well on special teams,'' Southeastern Louisiana coach Frank Scelfo said. ''You can't do those things against good teams like Ole Miss and expect to win.''

The Rebels never trailed but could not break away despite rolling up 459 yards of total offense, including a game-high 103 rushing yards by Scottie Phillips. Corral threw touchdown passes of 9 and 5 yards to Elijah Moore and Jason Pellerin, respectively.

Virgil threw touchdown passes of 45 and 5 yards to Juwan Petit-Frere and Bransen Schwebel, respectively, in the third quarter to pull the Lions within 34-29 and set up the heroics by the Ole Miss defense.

THE TAKEAWAY

Southeastern Louisiana: A loss to an SEC team did nothing to hurt the reputation of a solid FCS program from a strong conference, the Southland. The Lions rallied from a 17-point deficit in the third quarter and were more than competitive throughout. Devonte Williams finished with 206 all-purpose yards, but was limited in the final period.

''I'm really proud of how we didn't blink when we went down by 17 points,'' Scelfo said. ''We gave ourselves a chance to win in the final quarter, which is all we can ask for.''

Ole Miss: The consistency of Phillips was complemented by continued improvement of Corral and the big-play versatility of true freshman Ealy. Defensively, the Rebels struggled, but made enough big plays - three interceptions, a fumble recovery and two late stops on fourth down - to seal it.

''I was proud of those fourth-quarter drives,'' Luke said. ''We put them in a two-score situation and that was enough to win.''

KICK STAND

The battle of two of the nation's best punters ended in a draw. Ole Miss punter Mac Brown punted four times for a 46.0 average that included a 57-yard best effort. Freshman Austin Dunlap countered with a 47.0 average on four punts, including a 50-yard kick that eventually trapped the Ole Miss returner for an additional 15-yard loss.

UP NEXT

Southeastern Louisiana: The Lions visit Lamar in a Southland Conference game on Saturday.

Ole Miss: The Rebels continue non-conference play by hosting undefeated California on Saturday.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:29
92-L.Logan 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
69
yds
04:04
pos
29
40
Field Goal 11:20
92-L.Logan 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
70
yds
00:55
pos
29
37
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 1:26
9-C.Virgil incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Schwebel.
plays
yds
pos
29
34
Touchdown 1:32
9-C.Virgil complete to 88-B.Schwebel. 88-B.Schwebel runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
9
yds
00:48
pos
29
34
Missed Point After Touchdown 6:11
29-B.Broussard extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
23
34
Touchdown 6:19
9-C.Virgil complete to 5-J.Petit-Frere. 5-J.Petit-Frere runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
78
yds
04:08
pos
23
34
Point After TD 10:27
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
34
Touchdown 10:45
22-S.Phillips runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
69
yds
03:05
pos
17
33
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:54
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
27
Touchdown 1:00
2-M.Corral complete to 7-J.Pellerin. 7-J.Pellerin runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
52
yds
03:35
pos
17
26
Point After TD 6:29
29-B.Broussard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
20
Touchdown 6:40
1-D.Williams runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
74
yds
04:27
pos
16
20
Point After TD 12:28
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
20
Touchdown 12:35
9-J.Ealy runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
82
yds
00:37
pos
10
19
Point After TD 13:12
29-B.Broussard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
13
Touchdown 13:20
4-M.Cooper runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
57
yds
00:13
pos
9
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:33
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
13
Touchdown 6:47
33-N.Holliday kicks 59 yards from SEL 35. 9-J.Ealy runs 94 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
94
yds
0:00
pos
3
12
Field Goal 7:33
29-B.Broussard 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
29
yds
01:47
pos
3
6
Missed Point After Touchdown 11:01
92-L.Logan extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
0
6
Touchdown 11:01
2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
72
yds
03:59
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 24
Rushing 4 12
Passing 16 11
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 5-13 8-17
4th Down Conv 2-3 1-1
Total Net Yards 365 420
Total Plays 69 80
Avg Gain 5.3 5.3
Net Yards Rushing 66 220
Rush Attempts 24 50
Avg Rush Yards 2.8 4.4
Net Yards Passing 299 200
Comp. - Att. 29-45 21-30
Yards Per Pass 6.6 6.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-10 3-39
Penalties - Yards 6-53 3-15
Touchdowns 4 5
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 1
Turnovers 4 2
Fumbles - Lost 4-1 4-2
Int. Thrown 3 0
Punts - Avg 4-47.0 4-46.0
Return Yards 185 172
Punts - Returns 3-33 2--15
Kickoffs - Returns 5-152 6-172
Int. - Returns 0-0 3-15
Kicking 3/5 6/8
Extra Points 2/3 4/5
Field Goals 1/2 2/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
SE Louisiana 1-1 31412029
Ole Miss 2-1 13147640
MISS -30.5, O/U 53
Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Oxford, MS
 299 PASS YDS 200
66 RUSH YDS 220
365 TOTAL YDS 420
SE Louisiana
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Virgil 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.9% 309 2 3 126.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.9% 309 2 3 126.3
C. Virgil 29/44 309 2 3
C. Kelley 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
C. Kelley 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Williams 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 50 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 50 1
D. Williams 13 50 1 20
M. Cooper 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 27 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 27 1
M. Cooper 5 27 1 14
C. Kelley 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
C. Kelley 2 6 0 4
J. Conner 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
J. Conner 1 -2 0 0
C. Virgil 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -15 0
C. Virgil 3 -15 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Petit-Frere 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 74 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 74 1
J. Petit-Frere 3 74 1 45
A. Mitchell 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 67 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 67 0
A. Mitchell 6 67 0 15
D. Williams 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 65 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 65 0
D. Williams 7 65 0 18
C. Turner 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 39 0
C. Turner 3 39 0 35
B. Schwebel 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 32 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 32 1
B. Schwebel 5 32 1 11
J. Conner 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
J. Conner 2 19 0 12
D. Dawson 38 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
D. Dawson 1 8 0 8
M. Cooper 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 5 0
M. Cooper 2 5 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Mason 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
M. Mason 8-1 0.0 0
I. Adeyemi-Berglund 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 2.0
I. Adeyemi-Berglund 8-2 2.0 0
A. Ramos 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-5 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-5 0 0.5
A. Ramos 6-5 0.5 0
J. Carr Jr. 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.5
J. Carr Jr. 6-2 0.5 0
F. Jordan 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
F. Jordan 5-2 0.0 0
D. Ward-Magee 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Ward-Magee 4-1 0.0 0
T. Spann 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
T. Spann 4-2 0.0 0
Z. Jenkins 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Z. Jenkins 3-0 0.0 0
X. Lewis 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
X. Lewis 3-2 0.0 0
F. Ailua 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
F. Ailua 3-0 0.0 0
D. Fields 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
D. Fields 3-3 0.0 0
D. Lynch 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Lynch 2-1 0.0 0
F. Brown 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
F. Brown 2-1 0.0 0
D. Turner II 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
D. Turner II 2-2 0.0 0
S. Wright 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Wright 2-0 0.0 0
P. Johnson 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
P. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
M. Johnson 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Olsen 85 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Olsen 1-0 0.0 0
R. Cherry III 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Cherry III 0-1 0.0 0
A. Mitchell 81 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Mitchell 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Broussard 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/3
B. Broussard 1/1 30 2/3 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Dunlap 26 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 47.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 47.0 0
A. Dunlap 4 47.0 0 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Petit-Frere 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 33.0 66 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 33.0 66 0
J. Petit-Frere 4 33.0 66 0
M. Cooper 4 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
M. Cooper 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Williams 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 25 0
D. Williams 2 16.5 25 0
A. Mitchell 81 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
A. Mitchell 1 0.0 0 0
Ole Miss
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Corral 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 239 2 0 158.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 239 2 0 158.9
M. Corral 21/30 239 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Phillips 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 103 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 103 1
S. Phillips 26 103 1 27
J. Ealy 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 95 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 95 1
J. Ealy 9 95 1 52
S. Conner 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 51 0
S. Conner 9 51 0 37
M. Corral 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -28 0
M. Corral 6 -28 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
E. Moore 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 88 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 88 1
E. Moore 7 88 1 24
D. Drummond 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
D. Drummond 2 31 0 18
J. Mingo 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
J. Mingo 3 25 0 23
J. Pellerin 7 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 1
J. Pellerin 2 24 1 19
D. Gregory 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
D. Gregory 1 20 0 20
O. Cooley 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
O. Cooley 1 16 0 16
M. Battle 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
M. Battle 1 14 0 14
T. Knight 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
T. Knight 1 11 0 11
J. Ealy 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Ealy 1 6 0 6
S. Phillips 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 4 0
S. Phillips 2 4 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Julius 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
J. Julius 6-0 0.0 0
Ja. Jones 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
Ja. Jones 5-0 0.0 0
W. Hibbler 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
W. Hibbler 5-1 0.0 0
A. Robinson 38 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Robinson 3-0 0.0 0
A. Linton 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Linton 3-0 0.0 0
D. Evans 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
D. Evans 3-1 0.0 1
C. Wiley 99 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
C. Wiley 3-1 1.0 0
Q. Sheppard 97 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
Q. Sheppard 3-1 0.0 0
J. Haynes 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 1 0.0
J. Haynes 3-3 0.0 1
L. Henry 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Henry 2-0 0.0 0
M. Hartsfield 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
M. Hartsfield 2-0 0.0 1
R. Anderson 89 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
R. Anderson 2-1 1.0 0
B. Jones 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
J. Coatney 40 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Coatney 1-2 0.0 0
C. Miller 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Miller 1-0 0.0 0
S. Williams 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
K. Smith 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Smith 0-1 0.0 0
Q. Bivens 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Q. Bivens 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Logan 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 4/5
SEASON FG XP
2/3 4/5
L. Logan 2/3 32 4/5 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Brown 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 46.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 46.0 0
M. Brown 4 46.0 0 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Ealy 9 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
6 28.7 94 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 28.7 94 0
J. Ealy 6 28.7 94 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Moore 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -7.5 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 -7.5 0 0
E. Moore 2 -7.5 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:01 SELOU 25 0:00 2 4 INT
9:20 MISS 41 1:47 7 29 FG
6:33 SELOU 25 1:03 3 8 Punt
4:19 SELOU 17 0:49 3 3 Punt
0:30 SELOU 43 0:13 5 57 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:07 SELOU 26 4:27 10 74 TD
5:53 SELOU 23 0:38 3 25 INT
0:54 SELOU 35 0:48 5 29 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 SELOU 24 0:00 3 -2 Punt
10:27 SELOU 22 4:08 9 78 TD
4:31 SELOU 24 1:00 4 36 Punt
2:20 MISS 9 0:48 2 9 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:43 SELOU 35 5:10 12 -19 INT
0:44 MISS 29 0:18 3 -8
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MISS 28 3:59 12 72 TD
10:45 MISS 29 1:00 4 12 Fumble
5:26 MISS 26 0:56 5 14 Punt
3:24 MISS 15 2:45 8 42 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:12 MISS 18 0:37 2 82 TD
12:28 SELOU 25 1:13 4 5 FG Miss
6:29 MISS 19 0:30 3 -1 Punt
4:35 MISS 48 3:35 9 52 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:50 MISS 31 3:05 9 69 TD
6:11 MISS 27 1:11 3 0 Punt
3:06 MISS 25 0:40 3 66 Fumble
1:26 MISS 17 0:55 14 70 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:33 MISS 16 4:04 9 69 FG
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores