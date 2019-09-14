Drive Chart
NMEX
ND

No Text

Book throws for 5 TDs as No. 7 Notre Dame routs New Mexico

  • AP
  • Sep 14, 2019

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) Ian Book and No. 7 Notre Dame got some kinks out Saturday against New Mexico and now have No. 3 Georgia on their minds.

''It felt good to get in a rhythm at Louisville . and in this game,'' Book said after throwing a career-high five touchdown passes and adding another rushing TD in a 66-14 rout of the Lobos in the home opener.

The senior quarterback rebounded from a lackluster opening performance in a 35-17 victory at Louisville to complete 15 of 24 passes for 360 yards against New Mexico. Book finished with another 46 yards rushing yards before sitting the final 1 1/2 quarters.

''To come in here and get the win that we wanted felt really good,'' Book said. ''We'll enjoy it tonight and once tomorrow hits it's Georgia week and everyone knows that.''

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly couldn't agree more.

''To get this game under our belts going into Georgia was really big for us,'' Kelly said.

The Fighting Irish (2-0) had their way with the Lobos (1-1), who were without head coach Bob Davie. Saga Tuitele acted as head coach for Davie, the former Irish head coach from 1997-2001 who was hospitalized following New Mexico's opening victory Aug. 31 against Sam Houston State and did not make the trip.

''When you turn the ball over and give anybody a chance, it's going to be a tough uphill swing,'' Tuitele said. ''Against a good team like that, it could've gotten uglier, but our kids fought our tails off. They didn't give in.''

The Irish had three first-half interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown by freshman Kyle Hamilton.

Notre Dame finished with 591 total yards to 363 by New Mexico, which got touchdown runs by Bryson Carroll (47 yards) and Bobby Cole (37). The Lobos outrushed the Irish 212-157.

''I think we needed this game to find some of the right pieces that are going to be needed to make explosive plays,'' Kelly said. ''You're not going to beat Georgia by just 3 yards here, 4 yards. You're going to have to make some explosive plays. We needed to see that happen today.''

Three of Book's ''long'' scoring passes were short throws that receivers turned into big plays. Avery Davis went 59 yards, Javon McKinley went 65 and Chris Finke had a 54-yarder. The touchdowns by Davis and Finke came on shovel passes while McKinley turned a 3-yard cross into his score.

McKinley added another TD on a 20-yard scoring reception in the third quarter after Chase Claypool had a 37-yard TD reception in Notre Dame's 31-point second quarter.

''We were able to make the big play when we needed it,'' Book said. ''I thought we might have started a little slow in the beginning, but you saw we were able to pick it up as the game went on.''

THE TAKEAWAY

New Mexico: The Lobos struggled offensively in the first half, gaining just 80 yards on 35 plays in their seven possessions before going 75 yards on five plays, three of them rushes, the last being Carroll's 47-yard TD run. Starting quarterback Sheriron Jones, who was 4-of-15 passing for 19 yards with three interceptions in the first half, was replaced by sophomore Tevaka Tuioti at the start of the second half.

Tuioti completed 6-of-13 passes for 132 yards before being relieved by freshman Trae Hall late. Tuitele wasn't going to say if Tuioti's performance was enough to get him the starting nod next week against New Mexico State.

Notre Dame: The Irish were outgained 136-54 on the ground in the first half. Book threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns as offensive coordinator Chip Long had the Irish senior throwing from the start to build his confidence for next Saturday night's rumble between the hedges in Athens.

''From an offensive line standpoint, could we have done better today?'' Kelly said. ''Yeah, probably. But they weren't going to let us run the ball up inside so we had to move on to some other things we do. That's the nature of college football today. You've got to be able to do both.''

GAME BALL FOR DAVIS

After an ineffective 2018, Notre Dame moved Avery Davis from running back to cornerback during the spring and he was battling for playing time there until Jafar Armstrong's injury at Louisville. Upon their return to South Bend, Kelly and his staff moved Davis back to offense, and on his first touch of the season he scored.

Because of his willingness to make another move to benefit the team, Kelly awarded the junior the game ball in the locker room.

''For him being so humble as a player,'' Kelly said, ''and unselfish to flip from quarterback to running back to defense and back to the offensive side of the ball and come up big with an electric run. That really got the entire team and stadium into it.''

Kelly was also impressed again with the play of Hamilton. ''That kid 14 (Hamilton), he just has a great nose for the football,'' Kelly said. ''The interception for a touchdown got us great momentum. We were able to feed off that.''

UP NEXT

New Mexico: The Lobos return home next Saturday afternoon to play New Mexico State in the Rio Grande Rivalry for the 110th time.

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish play Georgia for the third time, looking for their first victory.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:26
94-A.Shelley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
66
Touchdown 6:38
34-B.Cole runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
75
yds
00:36
pos
13
66
Point After TD 7:14
98-H.Leonard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
66
Touchdown 7:23
7-B.Clark complete to 25-B.Lenzy. 25-B.Lenzy runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
88
yds
03:45
pos
7
65
Point After TD 14:25
98-H.Leonard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
59
Touchdown 14:28
20-C.Flemister runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
14
plays
73
yds
03:25
pos
7
58
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:19
39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
52
Touchdown 7:25
12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
01:58
pos
7
51
Point After TD 13:24
39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
45
Touchdown 13:33
12-I.Book complete to 10-C.Finke. 10-C.Finke runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
60
yds
00:30
pos
7
44
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:10
39-J.Doerer 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
46
yds
00:19
pos
7
38
Point After TD 0:29
94-A.Shelley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
35
Touchdown 0:39
6-B.Carroll runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
01:11
pos
6
35
Point After TD 1:50
39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
35
Touchdown 1:56
12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
54
yds
00:10
pos
0
34
Point After TD 3:21
39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 3:36
12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
80
yds
00:20
pos
0
27
Point After TD 6:34
39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 6:34
12-I.Book complete to 4-A.Davis. 4-A.Davis runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
59
yds
00:15
pos
0
20
Point After TD 11:47
39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 11:51
12-I.Book runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
49
yds
00:36
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:09
39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:01
4-S.Jones incomplete. Intended for 88-M.Williams INTERCEPTED by 14-K.Hamilton at NM 32. 14-K.Hamilton runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
96
yds
00:35
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 25
Rushing 11 9
Passing 7 12
Penalty 4 4
3rd Down Conv 4-18 1-10
4th Down Conv 1-3 5-5
Total Net Yards 363 584
Total Plays 75 65
Avg Gain 4.8 9.0
Net Yards Rushing 212 157
Rush Attempts 46 38
Avg Rush Yards 4.6 4.1
Net Yards Passing 151 427
Comp. - Att. 10-29 17-27
Yards Per Pass 5.2 15.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 1-7
Penalties - Yards 5-39 7-53
Touchdowns 2 9
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 0 6
Other 0 1
Turnovers 4 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 3 0
Punts - Avg 6-46.5 4-40.8
Return Yards 32 117
Punts - Returns 2-2 2-17
Kickoffs - Returns 2-30 2-64
Int. - Returns 0-0 3-36
Kicking 2/2 10/10
Extra Points 2/2 9/9
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
New Mexico 1-1 070714
7 Notre Dame 2-0 731141466
ND -34.5, O/U 64
Notre Dame Stadium South Bend, IN
 151 PASS YDS 427
212 RUSH YDS 157
363 TOTAL YDS 584
New Mexico
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Tuioti 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.2% 132 0 0 131.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.2% 132 0 0 131.4
T. Tuioti 6/13 132 0 0
S. Jones 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
26.7% 19 0 3 -2.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
26.7% 19 0 3 -2.7
S. Jones 4/15 19 0 3
Q. Drennan 15 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
Q. Drennan 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Carroll 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 69 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 69 1
B. Carroll 6 69 1 47
B. Cole 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 37 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 37 1
B. Cole 1 37 1 37
S. Jones 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 23 0
S. Jones 8 23 0 17
A. Davis 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 22 0
A. Davis 9 22 0 7
D. Vigilant 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 19 0
D. Vigilant 3 19 0 15
K. Moran 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
K. Moran 5 16 0 8
J. Jones 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 15 0
J. Jones 5 15 0 11
T. Hall 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
T. Hall 2 15 0 11
L. Johnson 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
L. Johnson 3 9 0 4
J. Griffin IV 23 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Griffin IV 1 8 0 8
T. Tuioti 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
T. Tuioti 1 5 0 5
T. Dyer 96 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
T. Dyer 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Molina 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 79 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 79 0
A. Molina 2 79 0 41
J. Griffin IV 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
J. Griffin IV 3 27 0 14
E. Lilly 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 0
E. Lilly 1 24 0 24
J. Jones Jr. 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Jones Jr. 1 8 0 8
B. Carroll 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
B. Carroll 1 7 0 7
J. Jones 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Jones 1 6 0 6
M. Williams 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Williams 0 0 0 0
A. Somoye 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Somoye 0 0 0 0
D. Vigilant 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
D. Vigilant 1 0 0 0
J. Kress 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Kress 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Hart 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
A. Hart 4-0 1.0 0
L. Beaton 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
L. Beaton 4-0 0.0 0
J. Hernandez 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Hernandez 4-1 0.0 0
D. Horton 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Horton 4-0 0.0 0
J. Hearn 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Hearn 3-0 0.0 0
P. Peek 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
P. Peek 3-0 0.0 0
E. Austin 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Austin 3-0 0.0 0
J. Harris 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Harris 3-0 0.0 0
B. Shook 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Shook 2-1 0.0 0
K. Miller 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Miller 2-0 0.0 0
A. Vainikolo 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Vainikolo 2-1 0.0 0
J. Reed II 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Reed II 2-1 0.0 0
M. LoVett III 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. LoVett III 2-0 0.0 0
T. Sellers 84 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Sellers 1-0 0.0 0
D. Martin 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Martin 1-0 0.0 0
D. Rogers 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Rogers 1-0 0.0 0
A. Soremekun 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Soremekun 1-0 0.0 0
D. Murphree 99 P
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Murphree 1-0 0.0 0
J. Jones 33 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
D. Sanders 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Sanders 1-0 0.0 0
J. Noble 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Noble 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Shelley 94 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
A. Shelley 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Dyer 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 46.5 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 46.5 3
T. Dyer 6 46.5 3 63
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Q. Drennan 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
Q. Drennan 1 15.0 15 0
D. Martin 8 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
D. Martin 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Rogers 6 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 1.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 1.0 2 0
D. Rogers 2 1.0 2 0
Notre Dame
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 360 5 0 257.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 360 5 0 257.3
I. Book 15/24 360 5 0
P. Jurkovec 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 52 0 0 268.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 52 0 0 268.4
P. Jurkovec 1/2 52 0 0
B. Clark 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 22 1 0 614.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 22 1 0 614.8
B. Clark 1/1 22 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 46 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 46 1
I. Book 9 46 1 24
K. Williams 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 26 0
K. Williams 4 26 0 14
B. Clark 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 24 0
B. Clark 4 24 0 14
P. Jurkovec 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 17 0
P. Jurkovec 3 17 0 23
T. Jones Jr 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 17 0
T. Jones Jr 6 17 0 9
B. Lenzy 25 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
B. Lenzy 1 14 0 14
M. Assaf 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
M. Assaf 3 8 0 8
L. Keys III 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
L. Keys III 1 7 0 7
C. Flemister 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -2 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -2 1
C. Flemister 7 -2 1 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Claypool 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 96 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 96 1
C. Claypool 4 96 1 37
J. McKinley 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 85 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 85 2
J. McKinley 2 85 2 65
B. Lenzy 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 74 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 74 1
B. Lenzy 2 74 1 52
A. Davis 4 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 59 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 59 1
A. Davis 1 59 1 59
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 57 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 57 1
C. Finke 2 57 1 0
T. Tremble 24 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 29 0
T. Tremble 1 29 0 29
L. Keys III 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
L. Keys III 2 20 0 15
T. Jones Jr 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Jones Jr 1 6 0 6
B. Wright 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
B. Wright 1 5 0 5
K. Williams 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
K. Williams 1 3 0 3
G. Takacs 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
G. Takacs 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Bilal 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
A. Bilal 8-0 0.0 0
A. Ogundeji 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
A. Ogundeji 7-1 0.0 0
Ja. Ademilola 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
Ja. Ademilola 3-1 0.0 0
J. Elliott 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
J. Elliott 3-0 0.0 1
D. Brown 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Brown 3-0 0.0 0
A. Gilman 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Gilman 3-0 0.0 0
B. Bauer 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Bauer 3-0 0.0 0
D. Hayes 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Hayes 2-0 0.0 0
P. Pelini 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
P. Pelini 2-0 0.0 0
S. Crawford 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
S. Crawford 2-0 0.0 1
T. Bracy 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Bracy 2-1 0.0 0
K. Hamilton 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
K. Hamilton 2-0 0.0 1
P. Moala 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
P. Moala 2-1 0.0 0
K. Kareem 53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Kareem 1-0 0.0 0
T. Agoro 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Agoro 1-0 0.0 0
J. Genmark Heath 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Genmark Heath 1-0 0.0 0
J. Owusu-Koramoah 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Owusu-Koramoah 1-0 0.0 0
Ju. Ademilola 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ju. Ademilola 1-0 0.0 0
D. Vaughn 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Vaughn 1-0 0.0 0
D. White 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
D. White 1-3 0.0 0
J. Lamb 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Lamb 1-0 0.0 0
H. Spears 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Spears 1-0 0.0 0
I. Foskey 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
I. Foskey 1-1 0.0 0
J. Lacey 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Lacey 0-1 0.0 0
J. Wilkins 18 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Wilkins 0-1 0.0 0
K. Wallace 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Wallace 0-1 0.0 0
O. Oghoufo 29 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
O. Oghoufo 0-1 0.0 0
H. Cross III 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
H. Cross III 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Doerer 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 7/7
SEASON FG XP
1/1 7/7
J. Doerer 1/1 36 7/7 10
H. Leonard 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
H. Leonard 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Bramblett 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 40.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 40.8 2
J. Bramblett 4 40.8 2 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Keys III 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 45.0 45 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 45.0 45 0
L. Keys III 1 45.0 45 0
K. Williams 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
K. Williams 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
C. Finke 1 17.0 17 0
J. Wilkins 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Wilkins 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:36 NMEX 2 0:35 5 96 INT
10:09 NMEX 17 5:33 10 39 Punt
1:50 NMEX 17 0:48 3 4 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:47 NMEX 25 1:16 3 -1 Punt
8:29 NMEX 38 1:01 7 3 INT
6:34 NMEX 16 2:32 7 27 Punt
3:21 NMEX 35 0:30 3 11 INT
1:50 NMEX 25 1:11 5 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:06 NMEX 25 0:00 3 2 Punt
13:24 NMEX 25 3:54 9 40 Downs
7:19 NMEX 25 3:09 8 42 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:25 NMEX 25 3:13 6 22 Punt
7:14 NMEX 25 0:36 2 75 TD
4:26 NMEX 34 3:17 8 37
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NMEX 49 2:37 7 11 Punt
4:01 ND 4 2:06 7 35 Punt
0:57 NMEX 49 0:36 10 49 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:50 ND 13 1:15 3 1 Punt
6:49 ND 41 0:15 2 59 TD
3:56 ND 20 0:20 3 80 TD
2:06 ND 46 0:10 2 54 TD
0:29 ND 37 0:19 3 46 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:03 ND 40 0:30 2 60 TD
9:23 ND 35 1:58 6 65 TD
3:32 ND 42 3:25 14 73 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:08 ND 12 3:45 10 88 TD
6:26 ND 25 1:17 3 8 Punt
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores