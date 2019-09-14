|
|
|NMEX
|ND
Book throws for 5 TDs as No. 7 Notre Dame routs New Mexico
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) Ian Book and No. 7 Notre Dame got some kinks out Saturday against New Mexico and now have No. 3 Georgia on their minds.
''It felt good to get in a rhythm at Louisville . and in this game,'' Book said after throwing a career-high five touchdown passes and adding another rushing TD in a 66-14 rout of the Lobos in the home opener.
The senior quarterback rebounded from a lackluster opening performance in a 35-17 victory at Louisville to complete 15 of 24 passes for 360 yards against New Mexico. Book finished with another 46 yards rushing yards before sitting the final 1 1/2 quarters.
''To come in here and get the win that we wanted felt really good,'' Book said. ''We'll enjoy it tonight and once tomorrow hits it's Georgia week and everyone knows that.''
Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly couldn't agree more.
''To get this game under our belts going into Georgia was really big for us,'' Kelly said.
The Fighting Irish (2-0) had their way with the Lobos (1-1), who were without head coach Bob Davie. Saga Tuitele acted as head coach for Davie, the former Irish head coach from 1997-2001 who was hospitalized following New Mexico's opening victory Aug. 31 against Sam Houston State and did not make the trip.
''When you turn the ball over and give anybody a chance, it's going to be a tough uphill swing,'' Tuitele said. ''Against a good team like that, it could've gotten uglier, but our kids fought our tails off. They didn't give in.''
The Irish had three first-half interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown by freshman Kyle Hamilton.
Notre Dame finished with 591 total yards to 363 by New Mexico, which got touchdown runs by Bryson Carroll (47 yards) and Bobby Cole (37). The Lobos outrushed the Irish 212-157.
''I think we needed this game to find some of the right pieces that are going to be needed to make explosive plays,'' Kelly said. ''You're not going to beat Georgia by just 3 yards here, 4 yards. You're going to have to make some explosive plays. We needed to see that happen today.''
Three of Book's ''long'' scoring passes were short throws that receivers turned into big plays. Avery Davis went 59 yards, Javon McKinley went 65 and Chris Finke had a 54-yarder. The touchdowns by Davis and Finke came on shovel passes while McKinley turned a 3-yard cross into his score.
McKinley added another TD on a 20-yard scoring reception in the third quarter after Chase Claypool had a 37-yard TD reception in Notre Dame's 31-point second quarter.
''We were able to make the big play when we needed it,'' Book said. ''I thought we might have started a little slow in the beginning, but you saw we were able to pick it up as the game went on.''
THE TAKEAWAY
New Mexico: The Lobos struggled offensively in the first half, gaining just 80 yards on 35 plays in their seven possessions before going 75 yards on five plays, three of them rushes, the last being Carroll's 47-yard TD run. Starting quarterback Sheriron Jones, who was 4-of-15 passing for 19 yards with three interceptions in the first half, was replaced by sophomore Tevaka Tuioti at the start of the second half.
Tuioti completed 6-of-13 passes for 132 yards before being relieved by freshman Trae Hall late. Tuitele wasn't going to say if Tuioti's performance was enough to get him the starting nod next week against New Mexico State.
Notre Dame: The Irish were outgained 136-54 on the ground in the first half. Book threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns as offensive coordinator Chip Long had the Irish senior throwing from the start to build his confidence for next Saturday night's rumble between the hedges in Athens.
''From an offensive line standpoint, could we have done better today?'' Kelly said. ''Yeah, probably. But they weren't going to let us run the ball up inside so we had to move on to some other things we do. That's the nature of college football today. You've got to be able to do both.''
GAME BALL FOR DAVIS
After an ineffective 2018, Notre Dame moved Avery Davis from running back to cornerback during the spring and he was battling for playing time there until Jafar Armstrong's injury at Louisville. Upon their return to South Bend, Kelly and his staff moved Davis back to offense, and on his first touch of the season he scored.
Because of his willingness to make another move to benefit the team, Kelly awarded the junior the game ball in the locker room.
''For him being so humble as a player,'' Kelly said, ''and unselfish to flip from quarterback to running back to defense and back to the offensive side of the ball and come up big with an electric run. That really got the entire team and stadium into it.''
Kelly was also impressed again with the play of Hamilton. ''That kid 14 (Hamilton), he just has a great nose for the football,'' Kelly said. ''The interception for a touchdown got us great momentum. We were able to feed off that.''
UP NEXT
New Mexico: The Lobos return home next Saturday afternoon to play New Mexico State in the Rio Grande Rivalry for the 110th time.
Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish play Georgia for the third time, looking for their first victory.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|25
|Rushing
|11
|9
|Passing
|7
|12
|Penalty
|4
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|4-18
|1-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|5-5
|Total Net Yards
|363
|584
|Total Plays
|75
|65
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|9.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|212
|157
|Rush Attempts
|46
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|4.1
|Net Yards Passing
|151
|427
|Comp. - Att.
|10-29
|17-27
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|15.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|1-7
|Penalties - Yards
|5-39
|7-53
|Touchdowns
|2
|9
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|6
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|4
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-46.5
|4-40.8
|Return Yards
|32
|117
|Punts - Returns
|2-2
|2-17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-30
|2-64
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-36
|Kicking
|2/2
|10/10
|Extra Points
|2/2
|9/9
|Field Goals
|0/0
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|151
|PASS YDS
|427
|
|
|212
|RUSH YDS
|157
|
|
|363
|TOTAL YDS
|584
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Tuioti 8 QB
|T. Tuioti
|6/13
|132
|0
|0
|
S. Jones 4 QB
|S. Jones
|4/15
|19
|0
|3
|
Q. Drennan 15 WR
|Q. Drennan
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Carroll 6 RB
|B. Carroll
|6
|69
|1
|47
|
B. Cole 34 RB
|B. Cole
|1
|37
|1
|37
|
S. Jones 4 QB
|S. Jones
|8
|23
|0
|17
|
A. Davis 28 RB
|A. Davis
|9
|22
|0
|7
|
D. Vigilant 5 RB
|D. Vigilant
|3
|19
|0
|15
|
K. Moran 24 RB
|K. Moran
|5
|16
|0
|8
|
J. Jones 33 RB
|J. Jones
|5
|15
|0
|11
|
T. Hall 10 QB
|T. Hall
|2
|15
|0
|11
|
L. Johnson 2 RB
|L. Johnson
|3
|9
|0
|4
|
J. Griffin IV 23 WR
|J. Griffin IV
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Tuioti 8 QB
|T. Tuioti
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Dyer 96 P
|T. Dyer
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Molina 13 WR
|A. Molina
|2
|79
|0
|41
|
J. Griffin IV 23 WR
|J. Griffin IV
|3
|27
|0
|14
|
E. Lilly 3 WR
|E. Lilly
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
J. Jones Jr. 82 TE
|J. Jones Jr.
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Carroll 6 RB
|B. Carroll
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Jones 33 RB
|J. Jones
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Williams 88 TE
|M. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Somoye 80 WR
|A. Somoye
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Vigilant 5 RB
|D. Vigilant
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Kress 9 WR
|J. Kress
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Hart 33 LB
|A. Hart
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Beaton 15 S
|L. Beaton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hernandez 32 S
|J. Hernandez
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Horton 18 LB
|D. Horton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hearn 20 LB
|J. Hearn
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Peek 3 S
|P. Peek
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Austin 90 DL
|E. Austin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 97 DL
|J. Harris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Shook 46 LB
|B. Shook
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Miller 11 S
|K. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Vainikolo 30 LB
|A. Vainikolo
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed II 9 S
|J. Reed II
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. LoVett III 14 CB
|M. LoVett III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sellers 84 DL
|T. Sellers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Martin 8 CB
|D. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rogers 6 CB
|D. Rogers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Soremekun 95 DL
|A. Soremekun
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Murphree 99 P
|D. Murphree
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 33 RB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sanders 19 LB
|D. Sanders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Noble 98 DL
|J. Noble
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Shelley 94 K
|A. Shelley
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Dyer 96 P
|T. Dyer
|6
|46.5
|3
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. Drennan 15 WR
|Q. Drennan
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|
D. Martin 8 CB
|D. Martin
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Rogers 6 CB
|D. Rogers
|2
|1.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|15/24
|360
|5
|0
|
P. Jurkovec 15 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|1/2
|52
|0
|0
|
B. Clark 7 QB
|B. Clark
|1/1
|22
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|9
|46
|1
|24
|
K. Williams 23 RB
|K. Williams
|4
|26
|0
|14
|
B. Clark 7 QB
|B. Clark
|4
|24
|0
|14
|
P. Jurkovec 15 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|3
|17
|0
|23
|
T. Jones Jr 6 RB
|T. Jones Jr
|6
|17
|0
|9
|
B. Lenzy 25 WR
|B. Lenzy
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
M. Assaf 32 RB
|M. Assaf
|3
|8
|0
|8
|
L. Keys III 13 WR
|L. Keys III
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Flemister 20 RB
|C. Flemister
|7
|-2
|1
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Claypool 83 WR
|C. Claypool
|4
|96
|1
|37
|
J. McKinley 88 WR
|J. McKinley
|2
|85
|2
|65
|
B. Lenzy 25 WR
|B. Lenzy
|2
|74
|1
|52
|
A. Davis 4 CB
|A. Davis
|1
|59
|1
|59
|
C. Finke 10 WR
|C. Finke
|2
|57
|1
|0
|
T. Tremble 24 TE
|T. Tremble
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
L. Keys III 13 WR
|L. Keys III
|2
|20
|0
|15
|
T. Jones Jr 6 RB
|T. Jones Jr
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Wright 89 TE
|B. Wright
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Williams 23 RB
|K. Williams
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
G. Takacs 85 TE
|G. Takacs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Bilal 22 LB
|A. Bilal
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ogundeji 91 DL
|A. Ogundeji
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Ademilola 57 DL
|Ja. Ademilola
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Elliott 21 S
|J. Elliott
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Brown 12 S
|D. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gilman 11 S
|A. Gilman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bauer 52 LB
|B. Bauer
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hayes 9 DL
|D. Hayes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Pelini 32 S
|P. Pelini
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Crawford 20 CB
|S. Crawford
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Bracy 28 DB
|T. Bracy
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hamilton 14 DB
|K. Hamilton
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
P. Moala 13 LB
|P. Moala
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kareem 53 DL
|K. Kareem
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Agoro 26 CB
|T. Agoro
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Genmark Heath 2 LB
|J. Genmark Heath
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Owusu-Koramoah 6 LB
|J. Owusu-Koramoah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ju. Ademilola 19 DL
|Ju. Ademilola
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Vaughn 8 CB
|D. Vaughn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. White 40 LB
|D. White
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lamb 31 LB
|J. Lamb
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Spears 90 DL
|H. Spears
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Foskey 94 DL
|I. Foskey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lacey 54 DL
|J. Lacey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wilkins 18 WR
|J. Wilkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wallace 16 DB
|K. Wallace
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Oghoufo 29 DL
|O. Oghoufo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Cross III 56 DL
|H. Cross III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Doerer 39 K
|J. Doerer
|1/1
|36
|7/7
|10
|
H. Leonard 98 K
|H. Leonard
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bramblett 19 P
|J. Bramblett
|4
|40.8
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Keys III 13 WR
|L. Keys III
|1
|45.0
|45
|0
|
K. Williams 23 RB
|K. Williams
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Finke 10 WR
|C. Finke
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|
J. Wilkins 18 WR
|J. Wilkins
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
-
PORTST
22BOISE
10
21
2nd 2:38 ESPN2
-
TXTECH
ARIZ
7
13
2nd 8:25 ESPN
-
MT
15OREG
0
14
2nd 6:34 PACN
-
UNC
WAKE
18
24
Final ESPN
-
KANSAS
BC
48
24
Final ACCN
-
20WASHST
HOU
31
24
Final ESPN
-
KSTATE
MISSST
31
24
Final ESPN
-
EMICH
ILL
34
31
Final BTN
-
FUR
VATECH
17
24
Final ACCN
-
ARKST
3UGA
0
55
Final ESPN2
-
MIAOH
CINCY
13
35
Final ESPNU
-
6OHIOST
IND
51
10
Final FOX
-
TNCHAT
TENN
0
45
Final SECN
-
21MD
TEMPLE
17
20
Final CBSSN
-
PITT
13PSU
10
17
Final ABC
-
NCST
WVU
27
44
Final FS1
-
CIT
GATECH
27
24
Final/OT
-
AF
COLO
30
23
Final/OT PACN
-
FAU
BALLST
41
31
Final ESPN+
-
NRFST
CSTCAR
7
46
Final
-
NMEX
7ND
14
66
Final NBC
-
AKRON
CMICH
24
45
Final ESPN+
-
2BAMA
SC
47
23
Final CBS
-
STNFRD
17UCF
27
45
Final ESPN
-
GAS
MINN
32
35
Final BTN
-
ECU
NAVY
10
42
Final CBSSN
-
UNLV
NWEST
14
30
Final BTN
-
ARMY
TXSA
31
13
Final NFLN
-
24USC
BYU
27
30
Final/OT ABC
-
MEMP
SALA
42
6
Final ESPNU
-
OKLAST
TULSA
40
21
Final ESPN2
-
LVILLE
WKY
38
21
Final STAD
-
COLOST
ARK
34
55
Final SECN
-
ARIZST
18MICHST
10
7
Final FOX
-
BTHN
MIAMI
0
63
Final ACCN
-
19IOWA
IOWAST
18
17
Final FS1
-
SELOU
MISS
29
40
Final SECN+
-
IDST
11UTAH
0
31
Final PACN
-
NTEXAS
CAL
17
23
Final PACN
-
CPOLY
OREGST
7
45
Final PACN
-
LATECH
BGREEN
35
7
Final ESPN+
-
IDAHO
WYO
16
21
Final ESP3
-
SCST
SFLA
16
55
Final ESP3
-
MA
CHARLO
17
52
Final ESP3
-
BUFF
LIB
17
35
Final ESPN+
-
USM
TROY
47
42
Final ESP+
-
OHIO
MRSHL
31
33
Final FBOOK
-
WBRST
NEVADA
13
19
Final ESP3
-
LAMAR
16TXAM
3
62
Final ESPNU
-
9FLA
UK
29
21
Final ESPN
-
NH
FIU
17
30
Final ESP3
-
GAST
WMICH
10
57
Final ESP+
-
TXSTSM
SMU
17
47
Final ESP3
-
DUKE
MTSU
41
18
Final FBOOK
-
KENTST
8AUBURN
16
55
Final ESPN2
-
MURYST
TOLEDO
0
45
Final ESP3
-
TXSO
LALAF
6
77
Final ESP3
-
NWST
4LSU
14
65
Final SECN
-
FSU
25UVA
24
31
Final ACCN
-
1CLEM
CUSE
41
6
Final ABC
-
TCU
PURDUE
34
13
Final BTN
-
SEMOST
MIZZOU
0
50
Final SECN+
-
HAWAII
23WASH
20
52
Final PACN
-
12TEXAS
RICE
48
13
Final CBSSN
-
MOST
TULANE
6
58
Final ESP3
-
SDGST
NMEXST
31
10
Final FloSports
-
5OKLA
UCLA
48
14
Final FOX
-
NILL
NEB
8
44
Final FS1