Drive Chart
TEXAS
RICE

No Text

Ehlinger throws 3 TD passes, No. 12 Texas beats Rice 48-13

  • AP
  • Sep 15, 2019

HOUSTON (AP) Texas coach Tom Herman wanted to see his team put last week's loss behind them and start fast Saturday night.

The Longhorns did just that.

Sam Ehlinger threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns, Jake Smith caught six passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns and No. 12 Texas rebounded from its first loss of the season with a 48-13 rout of Rice.

''We said all week elite teams, you don't prove to yourself you're an elite team by winning every top 10 matchup that you face,'' Herman said. ''Obviously, we wish we would have played better last week, but this week was going to be the big test to prove to ourselves that we could prepare, train, take care of our bodies at an elite level. And then, obviously, we had to go out there and play and start fast, and I thought both sides of the ball really, really showed they believed in that.''

Ehlinger threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Roschon Johnson to cap the opening drive before throwing touchdown passes of 53 yards and 12 yards to Smith in the first half. Ehlinger finished 23 of 27 passing in less than three quarters.

''Any type of game where you win after a loss is huge,'' Ehlinger said. ''For us to come out and play to our standard, continue to prove to ourselves that when we work really hard and play to our standard, it is hard for people to beat us is great.''

Keaontay Ingraham rushed for 74 yards and had touchdown runs of 26 yards and 14 yards after rushing for 29 yards on 10 carries last week.

''I think Keaontay definitely bounced back,'' Herman said. ''Early I thought he got a little bit frustrated, and we had to remind him `Hey we knew it was going to be this kind of game, especially early'. He found his groove, the (offensive) line found their groove. I think it was important for him to have a game like this.''

Cameron Dicker nailed a career-long 57-yard field goal a minute before halftime to push Texas' lead to 31-0.

D'Shawn Jamison put the icing on the win for Texas with a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown with a minute left.

Texas (2-1) outgained Rice, 509-266, after losing at home last week to LSU. The Longhorns finished with 28 first downs compared to 13 for the Owls (0-3).

''Amazed at how well we worked this week and how well we executed during game time,'' Texas linebacker Jeffrey McCulloch said. ''To be able to bounce back from what happened last week and just wipe the plate, go out and do what we needed to do was a big step for us.''

Tom Stewart was 11 of 22 for 175 yards and threw touchdown passes of 3 yards and 4 yards to Aston Walter in the fourth quarter. Austin Trammell caught six passes for 97 yards to lead Rice.

''Tonight was a very frustrating day to be a coach,'' Rice coach Mike Bloomgren said. ''It was a hard day at the office. We weren't just committed to the run, we were trying other things. Luckily, we popped a few passes at the end of the game and a few runs, and it was a little bit better.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas: Texas clicked in every phase of the game and looked like a team ready for Big 12 play. The Longhorns have won 14 consecutive games against the Owls and are now 42-1 in the series since 1966.

''When we're doing things on offense and long drives, that really takes the life out of the defense,'' Ehlinger said. ''By the end of the game, when we string those together, we are so well trained that it's really hard on opposing defenses. It's great to do what we want on offense to wear the defense down.''

Rice: The Owls were overmatched and struggled to get any momentum going. The Owls played a clean game, with no turnovers and only one penalty.

''They did a lot of things to make it tough on us,'' Bloomgren said. ''I think from one to 22, we couldn't really match up with them. We had a handful of guys that could match up with them for 60 minutes.''

BY THE NUMBERS

Texas finished 9 of 14 on third downs, compared to 5 of 13 on third downs for Rice. . Johnson had 11 carries for 59 yards, and Devin Duvernay had six catches for 60 yards for the Longhorns. ... Walter rushed for 69 yards on 16 carries.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Texas should maintain its spot after the blowout win over Rice.

UP NEXT

Texas: Hosts Oklahoma State Saturday to open Big 12 play.

Rice: Hosts Baylor on Saturday.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:53
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
48
13
Touchdown 1:07
25-W.Harrison kicks 62 yards from RICE 35. 5-D.Jamison runs 97 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
97
yds
0:00
pos
47
13
Point After TD 1:13
1-A.Montero extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
13
Touchdown 1:13
14-T.Stewart complete to 1-A.Walter. 1-A.Walter runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
02:20
pos
41
12
Field Goal 3:40
17-C.Dicker 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
50
yds
04:10
pos
41
6
Missed Point After Touchdown 7:50
25-W.Harrison extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
38
6
Touchdown 7:57
14-T.Stewart complete to 1-A.Walter. 1-A.Walter runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
73
yds
06:27
pos
38
6
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:32
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
0
Touchdown 6:38
26-K.Ingram runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
91
yds
04:53
pos
37
0
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:42
17-C.Dicker 57 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
2
yds
00:18
pos
31
0
Point After TD 6:33
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
0
Touchdown 6:40
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 16-J.Smith. 16-J.Smith runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
79
yds
03:34
pos
27
0
Point After TD 12:11
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
Touchdown 12:19
26-K.Ingram runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
73
yds
01:47
pos
20
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:21
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 3:30
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 16-J.Smith. 16-J.Smith runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
100
yds
03:12
pos
13
0
Point After TD 8:46
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 8:55
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 2-R.Johnson. 2-R.Johnson runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
87
yds
06:05
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 28 13
Rushing 13 5
Passing 15 6
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 9-14 5-14
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 501 247
Total Plays 70 54
Avg Gain 7.2 4.6
Net Yards Rushing 171 87
Rush Attempts 36 31
Avg Rush Yards 4.8 2.8
Net Yards Passing 330 160
Comp. - Att. 28-34 12-23
Yards Per Pass 9.7 7.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-8 3-19
Penalties - Yards 6-50 1-5
Touchdowns 6 2
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 3 2
Other 1 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 2-44.5 8-38.5
Return Yards 128 22
Punts - Returns 4--1 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-129 1-22
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 8/8 1/2
Extra Points 6/6 1/2
Field Goals 2/2 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
12 Texas 2-1 141771048
Rice 0-3 0001313
RICE 32.5, O/U 56
NRG Stadium Houston, TX
 330 PASS YDS 160
171 RUSH YDS 87
501 TOTAL YDS 247
Texas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
85.2% 279 3 0 208.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
85.2% 279 3 0 208.7
S. Ehlinger 23/27 279 3 0
C. Thompson 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 59 0 0 142.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 59 0 0 142.2
C. Thompson 5/7 59 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 74 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 74 2
K. Ingram 13 74 2 26
R. Johnson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 59 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 59 0
R. Johnson 11 59 0 13
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 27 0
S. Ehlinger 5 27 0 14
D. Young 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
D. Young 4 16 0 13
C. Thompson 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -5 0
C. Thompson 3 -5 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Ja. Smith 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 75 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 75 2
Ja. Smith 6 75 2 53
De. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 60 0
De. Duvernay 6 60 0 17
M. Epps 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 53 0
M. Epps 4 53 0 18
K. Lewis 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 37 0
K. Lewis 1 37 0 37
R. Johnson 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 30 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 30 1
R. Johnson 3 30 1 25
B. Eagles 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 28 0
B. Eagles 1 28 0 28
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
K. Ingram 2 19 0 10
J. Burt 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
J. Burt 1 18 0 18
J. Pouncey 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Pouncey 1 8 0 8
D. Young 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
D. Young 2 7 0 8
M. Washington 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
M. Washington 1 3 0 3
A. Woodard 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Woodard 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Mitchell 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
J. Mitchell 5-0 1.0 0
J. Thompson 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Thompson 4-0 0.0 0
J. Ossai 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Ossai 3-1 0.0 0
A. Adeoye 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
A. Adeoye 3-1 0.5 0
J. Jones 36 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Jones 3-0 0.0 0
K. Coburn 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
K. Coburn 3-1 1.0 0
T. Owens 44 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Owens 2-0 0.0 0
B. Jones 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Jones 2-1 0.0 0
T. Graham 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Graham 2-1 0.0 0
Do. Duvernay 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Do. Duvernay 2-0 0.0 0
D. Jamison 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Jamison 2-1 0.0 0
M. Roach 32 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Roach 1-1 0.0 0
J. McCulloch 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
J. McCulloch 1-2 0.5 0
J. Green 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Green 1-0 0.0 0
P. Mpagi 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Mpagi 1-0 0.0 0
T. Sweat 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Sweat 1-0 0.0 0
C. Adimora 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Adimora 1-0 0.0 0
C. Sterns 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Sterns 0-1 0.0 0
J. Chisholm 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Chisholm 0-1 0.0 0
M. Estell 39 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Estell 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dicker 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 6/6
SEASON FG XP
2/2 6/6
C. Dicker 2/2 57 6/6 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Bujcevski 8 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 44.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 44.5 1
R. Bujcevski 2 44.5 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Jamison 5 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 60.0 98 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 60.0 98 0
D. Jamison 2 60.0 98 0
De. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
De. Duvernay 1 9.0 9 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ja. Smith 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 0.3 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 0.3 1 0
Ja. Smith 3 0.3 1 0
B. Jones 19 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 0 0
B. Jones 1 -2.0 0 0
Rice
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Stewart 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.2% 179 2 0 146.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.2% 179 2 0 146.2
T. Stewart 12/23 179 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Walter 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 69 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 69 0
A. Walter 16 69 0 15
C. Booker 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 26 0
C. Booker 6 26 0 14
N. Ellerbe 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
N. Ellerbe 2 0 0 1
T. Stewart 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -8 0
T. Stewart 7 -8 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Trammell 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 97 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 97 0
A. Trammell 6 97 0 45
B. Rozner 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 41 0
B. Rozner 1 41 0 41
A. Pitre III 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 26 0
A. Pitre III 2 26 0 22
C. Montgomery 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
C. Montgomery 1 8 0 8
A. Walter 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 2
A. Walter 2 7 2 4
C. Booker 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Booker 0 0 0 0
J. Bailey 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Bailey 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Alldredge 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
B. Alldredge 7-0 1.0 0
T. Thornton 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
T. Thornton 6-1 0.0 0
N. Smith 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
N. Smith 5-0 0.0 0
D. Newsome 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Newsome 4-0 0.0 0
A. Bird 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Bird 4-0 0.0 0
T. Chamberlain 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Chamberlain 3-1 0.0 0
My. Adams 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
My. Adams 3-1 0.0 0
G. Nyakwol 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
G. Nyakwol 3-2 0.0 0
G. Grammer 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
G. Grammer 3-0 0.0 0
K. Orji 10 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Orji 2-1 0.0 0
I. Richardson 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
I. Richardson 2-0 0.0 0
T. Schuman 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Schuman 2-1 0.0 0
E. Garcia 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
E. Garcia 2-3 0.0 0
I. Enechukwu 91 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
I. Enechukwu 2-0 0.0 0
A. Montero 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
A. Montero 1-3 0.0 0
J. Doddridge 48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Doddridge 1-0 0.0 0
D. Silcox 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Silcox 1-1 0.0 0
Mi. Adams 89 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Mi. Adams 1-0 0.0 0
C. Valentine 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Valentine 1-0 0.0 0
D. Carroll 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Carroll 1-0 0.0 0
K. Lockhart 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Lockhart 0-1 0.0 0
A. Ekpe 33 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Ekpe 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
W. Harrison 25 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 0/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 0/1
W. Harrison 0/0 0 0/1 0
A. Montero 1 LB
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
A. Montero 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Nunez 29 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 36.2 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 36.2 3
A. Nunez 5 36.2 3 46
C. Barnes 86 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 42.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 42.3 1
C. Barnes 3 42.3 1 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Trammell 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
A. Trammell 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TEXAS 18 6:05 13 87 TD
6:42 TEXAS 10 3:12 8 100 TD
1:50 TEXAS 27 1:47 10 73 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:14 TEXAS 21 3:34 8 79 TD
4:40 TEXAS 35 1:29 4 11 Punt
2:00 RICE 41 0:18 3 2 FG
0:25 TEXAS 8 0:00 1 3 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:31 TEXAS 9 4:53 11 91 TD
2:59 TEXAS 9 2:50 8 18 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:50 TEXAS 32 4:10 8 50 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:56 RICE 25 2:09 4 19 Punt
3:21 RICE 25 1:26 3 7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:11 RICE 25 1:20 3 8 Punt
6:33 RICE 25 1:21 3 6 Punt
2:27 RICE 11 0:20 4 11 Punt
1:07 RICE 25 0:38 4 20 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:17 RICE 25 0:00 7 73 Punt
6:32 RICE 25 2:48 6 37 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:24 RICE 27 6:27 12 73 TD
3:33 RICE 25 2:20 8 75 TD
0:53 RICE 25 0:00 2 16 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores