|
|
|TNCHAT
|TENN
Vols finally get 1st win with 45-0 blowout of Chattanooga
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Tennessee got some desperately needed momentum just in time for the start of Southeastern Conference competition.
Jarrett Guarantano threw three first-half touchdown passes and Tennessee rolled to a 45-0 blowout of Football Championship Subdivision program Chattanooga as the Volunteers began digging their way out of their slowest start in over three decades.
Tennessee (1-2) is trying to bounce back from its first 0-2 start since 1988, when the Vols dropped their first six games before finishing 5-6.
''The one thing that you never want to get is where (losing) doesn't bother you,'' Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt said. ''It bothers me. I can't sleep at night. I probably make everybody in our building miserable because of it. I know I do at home. We've got to get our players to where that's the way they are, and we've got a lot of them in our program that are that way.''
Tennessee took out its frustrations on Chattanooga (1-2) before beginning a grueling monthlong stretch.
In its next four games, Tennessee visits No. 9 Florida, hosts No. 3 Georgia and Mississippi State and visits No. 2 Alabama.
''It felt good being able to build our confidence going into our SEC games and being able to know that we can execute,'' Tennessee linebacker Henry To'o To'o said.
Chattanooga coach Rusty Wright spent the last two seasons working as an assistant at Georgia State, which stunned Tennessee 38-30 as a 26-point underdog two weeks ago. But Wright's current team couldn't come close to producing a similar shcker.
Tennessee instead forced five turnovers and took the suspense out of this one early. The Vols capitalized on Chattanooga's mistakes to grab a 21-0 lead in the game's first 6 1/2 minutes.
''They got the momentum first -- and we never really got it back,'' said Chattanooga running back Elijah Ibitokun-Hanks, who rushed for 85 yards on 15 carries.
Tennessee's Ty Chandler returned the opening kickoff 58 yards to set up his own 13-yard touchdown run around left end. After Chattanooga went three-and-out on its first series, Tyler Byrd blocked a punt and Brandon Johnson picked up the loose ball and ran 24 yards into the end zone.
Chattanooga's next series ended when Nigel Warrior picked off a Nick Tiano pass and delivered a 22-yard interception return before going out of bounds at the Mocs' 16-yard line. The turnover set up Guarantano's 12-yard touchdown pass to Jauan Jennings,
Guarantano also threw touchdown passes of 39 yards to Marquez Callaway and 28 yards to Cedric Tillman in the second quarter as Tennessee built a 38-0 halftime lead. Guarantano went 7 of 8 for 142 yards before sitting out the second half.
Guarantano said his confidence never wavered during this season's tough start because ''I wasn't raised that way'' but acknowledged that these last couple of weeks had been difficult for him.
''There were definitely some trying times and tough times, but I learned more about myself in these past two weeks and these trying times than I ever have,'' Guarantano said. ''I don't think I ever really went through something like that, and I'm happy to get over the hump and am starting to feel like myself again.''
Guarantano's three touchdown passes set a new career single-game high for the junior, who was making his 21st start. Jeremy Banks sparked Tennessee's defense by recording two interceptions.
THE TAKEAWAY
Chattanooga: The Mocs made far too many mistakes to have a chance of competing with a Southeastern Conference team. Tiano and Drayton Arnold each threw two interceptions. Punter Colin Brewer also mishandled a snap early in the third quarter to set up another Tennessee touchdown. An offensive pass interference penalty wiped out Chattanooga's only touchdown.
Tennessee: It's tough to tell whether the lopsided result really indicates Tennessee has improved after its 0-2 start because Chattanooga was such an overmatched opponent. But the Vols' ability to force turnovers was encouraging. Tennessee had produced just 16 takeaways in the first 14 games of Pruitt's coaching tenure.
VOLS' CHANGES
Tennessee's Darnell Wright and K'Rojhn Calbert made their first career starts on the offensive line, with Wright at right guard and Calbert at right tackle. Freshman Wanya Morris got the start at left tackle in place of the injured Jahmir Johnson.
Linebacker Daniel Bituli, the Vols' leading tackler in 2017 and 2018, made his 2019 debut after recovering from an offseason knee procedure. Cornerback Kenneth George Jr. made his first career start.
SPECIAL SHIRT
Members of Tennessee's Pride of the Southland marching band briefly wore a T-shirt that the university designed this week to honor a young Vols fan who was teased at his school.
The fourth-grader's story went viral after his teacher posted on Facebook that the student's peers mocked a T-shirt he designed for his school's ''college colors'' day.
After the post gained attention, Tennessee's VolShop website created its own shirt featuring the boy's design. School officials say over 50,000 shirts have been presold. Proceeds benefit STOMP Out Bullying.
Tennessee has offered him a four-year scholarship starting in the fall of 2028, assuming he chooses Tennessee and meets admission requirements.
UP NEXT
Chattanooga hosts James Madison on Saturday.
Tennessee visits No. 9 Florida on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|22
|Rushing
|7
|13
|Passing
|5
|8
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-17
|4-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-4
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|227
|360
|Total Plays
|70
|57
|Avg Gain
|3.2
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|151
|195
|Rush Attempts
|44
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|5.1
|Net Yards Passing
|76
|165
|Comp. - Att.
|9-26
|10-19
|Yards Per Pass
|2.9
|8.7
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-49
|5-65
|Touchdowns
|0
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|5
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|4
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-46.5
|2-57.0
|Return Yards
|0
|126
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-40
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-58
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|4-28
|Kicking
|0/0
|7/7
|Extra Points
|0/0
|6/6
|Field Goals
|0/0
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|76
|PASS YDS
|165
|
|
|151
|RUSH YDS
|195
|
|
|227
|TOTAL YDS
|360
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Ibitokun-Hanks 24 RB
|E. Ibitokun-Hanks
|15
|85
|0
|37
|
A. Ford 32 RB
|A. Ford
|15
|41
|0
|8
|
N. Tiano 7 QB
|N. Tiano
|2
|15
|0
|13
|
J. Wood II 6 RB
|J. Wood II
|8
|14
|0
|7
|
D. Arnold 3 QB
|D. Arnold
|2
|9
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. James 17 QB
|C. James
|2
|18
|0
|10
|
L. Tucker 10 WR
|L. Tucker
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
D. Williams 8 WR
|D. Williams
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
A. Manning 81 WR
|A. Manning
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Tyus 88 WR
|J. Tyus
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Nunnelly 19 WR
|B. Nunnelly
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. McKinnon 2 WR
|K. McKinnon
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
G. Upshaw 84 TE
|G. Upshaw
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
R. Henderson 12 WR
|R. Henderson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Ford 32 RB
|A. Ford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Boring 61 P
|G. Boring
|1
|43.0
|0
|0
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Dowdell 1 DB
|B. Dowdell
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|7/8
|142
|3
|0
|
J. Shrout 12 QB
|J. Shrout
|3/9
|23
|0
|0
|
B. Maurer 18 QB
|B. Maurer
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|10
|41
|1
|13
|
T. Jordan 9 RB
|T. Jordan
|5
|33
|0
|14
|
F. Orr 40 RB
|F. Orr
|7
|32
|0
|12
|
E. Gray 3 RB
|E. Gray
|8
|32
|0
|11
|
C. Omer 42 RB
|C. Omer
|2
|24
|0
|18
|
B. Maurer 18 QB
|B. Maurer
|4
|16
|1
|8
|
J. Christian 28 RB
|J. Christian
|2
|12
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Callaway 1 WR
|M. Callaway
|2
|59
|1
|20
|
C. Tillman 85 WR
|C. Tillman
|2
|38
|1
|28
|
J. Palmer 5 WR
|J. Palmer
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
J. Jennings 15 WR
|J. Jennings
|1
|12
|1
|12
|
B. Johnson 7 WR
|B. Johnson
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Wood-Anderson 4 TE
|D. Wood-Anderson
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
E. Gray 3 RB
|E. Gray
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Omer 42 RB
|C. Omer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
F. Orr 40 RB
|F. Orr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Warren 87 TE
|J. Warren
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Keyton 80 WR
|R. Keyton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Warrior 18 DB
|N. Warrior
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Banks 33 LB
|J. Banks
|0-0
|0.0
|2
|
K. Solomon 31 DB
|K. Solomon
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Cimaglia 42 K
|B. Cimaglia
|1/1
|34
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|1
|58.0
|58
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Byrd 10 WR
|T. Byrd
|1
|16.0
|0
|0
-
NRFST
CSTCAR
7
46
4th 3:08
-
NMEX
7ND
7
66
4th 7:14 NBC
-
AKRON
CMICH
16
30
4th 12:15 ESPN+
-
UNLV
NWEST
14
16
3rd 6:36 BTN
-
MEMP
SALA
30
0
3rd 1:43 ESPNU
-
GAS
MINN
20
21
3rd 4:29 BTN
-
ECU
NAVY
3
42
3rd 4:57 CBSSN
-
OKLAST
TULSA
20
21
3rd 6:52 ESPN2
-
2BAMA
SC
24
13
3rd 11:26 CBS
-
STNFRD
17UCF
7
38
3rd 12:36 ESPN
-
ARMY
TXSA
10
7
3rd 3:35 NFLN
-
24USC
BYU
17
17
3rd 5:25 ABC
-
LVILLE
WKY
31
7
3rd 14:10 STAD
-
SELOU
MISS
17
27
2nd 0:03 SECN+
-
IDAHO
WYO
9
0
2nd 12:05 ESP3
-
LATECH
BGREEN
14
7
1st 0:00 ESPN+
-
ARIZST
18MICHST
3
0
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
BTHN
MIAMI
0
28
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
COLOST
ARK
24
27
2nd 0:00 SECN
-
IDST
11UTAH
0
24
2nd 0:00 PACN
-
NTEXAS
CAL
3
20
2nd 0:00 PACN
-
CPOLY
OREGST
7
38
2nd 0:00 PACN
-
19IOWA
IOWAST
3
7
Delay FS1
-
UNC
WAKE
18
24
Final ESPN
-
KANSAS
BC
48
24
Final ACCN
-
20WASHST
HOU
31
24
Final ESPN
-
PITT
13PSU
10
17
Final ABC
-
MIAOH
CINCY
13
35
Final ESPNU
-
ARKST
3UGA
0
55
Final ESPN2
-
6OHIOST
IND
51
10
Final FOX
-
21MD
TEMPLE
17
20
Final CBSSN
-
KSTATE
MISSST
31
24
Final ESPN
-
TNCHAT
TENN
0
45
Final SECN
-
EMICH
ILL
34
31
Final BTN
-
NCST
WVU
27
44
Final FS1
-
FUR
VATECH
17
24
Final ACCN
-
CIT
GATECH
27
24
Final/OT
-
AF
COLO
30
23
Final/OT PACN
-
FAU
BALLST
41
31
Final ESPN+
-
USM
TROY
0
049 O/U
-3
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
MA
CHARLO
0
066.5 O/U
-21
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
BUFF
LIB
0
055 O/U
+6
Sat 6:00pm ESPN+
-
SCST
SFLA
0
049.5 O/U
-27
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
OHIO
MRSHL
0
048.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 6:30pm FBOOK
-
LAMAR
16TXAM
0
063 O/U
-45
Sat 7:00pm ESPNU
-
TXSTSM
SMU
0
062.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
DUKE
MTSU
0
050.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:00pm FBOOK
-
WBRST
NEVADA
0
051.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
9FLA
UK
0
046 O/U
+9.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
NH
FIU
0
043.5 O/U
-13
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
MURYST
TOLEDO
0
070 O/U
-36
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
KENTST
8AUBURN
0
053.5 O/U
-35.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN2
-
GAST
WMICH
0
069.5 O/U
-9
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
NWST
4LSU
0
068 O/U
-51.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
TXSO
LALAF
0
075 O/U
-47
Sat 7:30pm ESP3
-
SEMOST
MIZZOU
0
067 O/U
-35
Sat 7:30pm SECN+
-
HAWAII
23WASH
0
059 O/U
-21.5
Sat 7:30pm PACN
-
FSU
25UVA
0
055.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-
1CLEM
CUSE
0
064.5 O/U
+28
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TCU
PURDUE
0
053 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
5OKLA
UCLA
0
072 O/U
+23.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
MOST
TULANE
0
055 O/U
-31.5
Sat 8:00pm ESP3
-
SDGST
NMEXST
0
051 O/U
+16
Sat 8:00pm FloSports
-
12TEXAS
RICE
0
056 O/U
+31.5
Sat 8:00pm CBSSN
-
NILL
NEB
0
054 O/U
-14
Sat 8:00pm FS1
-
PORTST
22BOISE
0
054 O/U
-34.5
Sat 10:15pm ESPN2
-
TXTECH
ARIZ
0
075 O/U
+1.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
MT
15OREG
0
065.5 O/U
-37
Sat 10:45pm PACN