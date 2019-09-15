|
|
|NILL
|NEB
Nebraska puts away Northern Illinois early in a 44-8 win
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Nebraska took out some frustration on Northern Illinois after letting a win slip away last week.
Adrian Martinez threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Dedrick Mills rushed for 116 yards in the Cornhuskers' 44-8 win Saturday night.
The Cornhuskers (2-1) bounced back from blowing a 17-point lead in an overtime loss at Colorado. NIU (1-2) won 21-17 in Lincoln two years ago but was no match this time.
Nebraska had 525 yards of total offense and posted its largest margin of victory over a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent since a 39-point win over South Alabama in 2015.
''The offense wanted to prove something, and in the second half we wanted to finish the game,'' Martinez said. ''That's half the battle. Our guys approached it the right away today.''
Martinez threw for 257 yards and had 301 yards of total offense, the ninth time in 14 career starts he's gone over 300.
''Adrian is going to keep getting better, too,'' Frost said. ''There are still some things he needs to learn. But he's still a true sophomore. He's a really good player and he's going to make whatever plays we need him to.''
Maurice Washington scored the Huskers' first two touchdowns on their way to a 30-5 lead at half. He took a short forward pitch from Martinez to the end zone right after Austin Allen recovered punter Matt Ference's fumbled snap at the NIU 21.
Three series later, Washington ran left and beat safety Trequan Smith to the corner. Safety Marshe Terry had an angle on him, but Washington zoomed past him for a 60-yard run, the longest of his career.
''What's made us good as a staff is always keeping a foot on the gas,'' Nebraska coach Scott Frost said. ''I want our guys to play like that all the time.''
Mills, who averaged under 3 yards per carry in the first two games, raised that to an eye-popping 10.5 against NIU.
''It feels amazing,'' Mills said. ''First couple of weeks I was rushing the run instead of being patient and finding the holes. This week in practice I emphasized slowing down and making the right cuts.''
Mills, who broke a 61-yard run in the first quarter but fumbled on the next play, scored from 24 yards and Kanawai Noa caught a 27-yard TD pass just before half.
The Huskers mounted a goal-line stand early in the fourth quarter, with Eli Sullivan breaking up a pass on fourth down from the 1, and held the Huskies to 74 yards rushing.
''Obviously, not our best performance,'' NIU coach Thomas Hammock said. ''We wanted to give ourselves a chance. We didn't do that early. Credit to Nebraska, they had some explosive plays, which we knew could happen.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Northern Illinois: The Huskies were competitive for a half against 11th-ranked Utah last week. Against Nebraska, they couldn't establish a ground game and Ross Bowers, who threw for 248 yards, didn't find his rhythm until his team was down four touchdowns.
Nebraska: The Huskers did what they needed to do before they open Big Ten play. They took a couple hits to their health, though. Safety Cam Taylor-Britt left with what appeared to be a shoulder injury in the second quarter and left tackle Brenden Jaimes had to be helped off the field in the fourth.
HUSKIE GIVEN HEAVE-HO
NIU safety Trayshon Foster was ejected for targeting in the first quarter. He led with his helmet when he hit receiver JD Spielman above the shoulders on an incomplete pass along the sideline.
DICEY KICKING SITUATION
Both teams struggled in the kicking game.
Isaac Armstrong, whose miss from 48 yards ended the Huskers' overtime loss at Colorado, had plenty of leg on a 36-yard field goal to open the scoring. But he had an extra point and 37- and 32-yard tries blocked. Armstrong, the starting punter, has been filling in as kicker for the injured Barret Pickering. Lane McCallum, an Air Force transfer listed as a safety, kicked two extra points in the second half.
Punting and kickoffs were adventures for NIU. Ference fumbled a snap and had a punt blocked. Instead of tempting fate, the Huskies lined up as if they were going for it on fourth down twice in the second quarter and had Bowers pooch punt out of the shotgun. The Huskies also had two kickoffs go out of bounds.
UP NEXT
Northern Illinois plays Vanderbilt on Sept. 28 in its third straight road game against a Power Five conference opponent.
Nebraska opens Big Ten play at Illinois next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|22
|Rushing
|4
|9
|Passing
|15
|12
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-20
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-6
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|335
|525
|Total Plays
|81
|65
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|8.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|74
|238
|Rush Attempts
|32
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|7.2
|Net Yards Passing
|261
|287
|Comp. - Att.
|28-49
|19-32
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|9.0
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-15
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-40
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|0
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-45.0
|3-45.3
|Return Yards
|54
|47
|Punts - Returns
|2-5
|3-20
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-49
|1-18
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-9
|Kicking
|2/2
|6/9
|Extra Points
|0/0
|5/6
|Field Goals
|2/2
|1/3
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|
|261
|PASS YDS
|287
|
|
|74
|RUSH YDS
|238
|
|
|335
|TOTAL YDS
|525
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Bowers 12 QB
|R. Bowers
|25/44
|248
|0
|1
|
M. Childers 15 QB
|M. Childers
|3/5
|28
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Nettles 28 RB
|J. Nettles
|9
|43
|0
|22
|
T. Harbison 22 RB
|T. Harbison
|12
|30
|0
|7
|
R. Valentine 30 RB
|R. Valentine
|2
|9
|0
|7
|
S. Tears 14 WR
|S. Tears
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Childers 15 QB
|M. Childers
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
M. Ference 36 P
|M. Ference
|2
|-7
|0
|2
|
R. Bowers 12 QB
|R. Bowers
|4
|-11
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Crawford 88 TE
|D. Crawford
|5
|71
|0
|28
|
C. Tucker 18 WR
|C. Tucker
|5
|50
|0
|16
|
S. Tears 14 WR
|S. Tears
|3
|32
|0
|17
|
T. Richie 3 WR
|T. Richie
|3
|31
|0
|16
|
C. Lersch 44 TE
|C. Lersch
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
M. Brinkman 89 TE
|M. Brinkman
|3
|25
|0
|13
|
M. Jones 21 RB
|M. Jones
|2
|18
|0
|14
|
J. Nettles 28 RB
|J. Nettles
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Robinson 17 WR
|D. Robinson
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
T. Harbison 22 RB
|T. Harbison
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
R. Valentine 30 RB
|R. Valentine
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Love 2 WR
|M. Love
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Williams 8 S
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Heflin 98 DT
|J. Heflin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Richardson 39 K
|J. Richardson
|2/2
|45
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Ference 36 P
|M. Ference
|4
|45.3
|1
|57
|
R. Bowers 12 QB
|R. Bowers
|2
|44.5
|2
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Jones 21 RB
|M. Jones
|2
|13.0
|17
|0
|
C. Tucker 18 WR
|C. Tucker
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|
B. Bostad 32 FB
|B. Bostad
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Tucker 18 WR
|C. Tucker
|2
|2.5
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Martinez 2 QB
|A. Martinez
|16/27
|257
|2
|0
|
N. Vedral 16 QB
|N. Vedral
|3/5
|30
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Mills 26 RB
|D. Mills
|11
|116
|1
|61
|
M. Washington 28 RB
|M. Washington
|4
|63
|1
|60
|
A. Martinez 2 QB
|A. Martinez
|11
|44
|1
|11
|
R. Johnson 14 RB
|R. Johnson
|3
|9
|0
|5
|
W. Mazour 37 RB
|W. Mazour
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
N. Vedral 16 QB
|N. Vedral
|1
|3
|1
|3
|
W. Robinson 1 WR
|W. Robinson
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Spielman 10 WR
|J. Spielman
|4
|76
|0
|41
|
K. Noa 9 WR
|K. Noa
|3
|51
|1
|27
|
W. Robinson 1 WR
|W. Robinson
|3
|48
|0
|30
|
J. Stoll 86 TE
|J. Stoll
|2
|38
|0
|27
|
M. Williams 19 WR
|M. Williams
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
M. Washington 28 RB
|M. Washington
|3
|18
|1
|21
|
D. Chase 13 WR
|D. Chase
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
K. Rafdal 82 TE
|K. Rafdal
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. McQuitty 4 WR
|J. McQuitty
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
R. Johnson 14 RB
|R. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Mills 26 RB
|D. Mills
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Davis 96 DL
|C. Davis
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
I. Stalbird 49 S
|I. Stalbird
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Da. Daniels 79 DL
|Da. Daniels
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
B. Clark 17 CB
|B. Clark
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Fritzsche 78 OL
|J. Fritzsche
|0-1
|-0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
I. Armstrong 98 P
|I. Armstrong
|1/3
|36
|2/3
|5
|
L. McCallum 48 S
|L. McCallum
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Armstrong 98 P
|I. Armstrong
|3
|45.3
|3
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Mazour 37 RB
|W. Mazour
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Spielman 10 WR
|J. Spielman
|2
|5.5
|8
|0
|
I. Stalbird 49 S
|I. Stalbird
|1
|9.0
|0
|0
-
UNC
WAKE
18
24
Final ESPN
-
KANSAS
BC
48
24
Final ACCN
-
20WASHST
HOU
31
24
Final ESPN
-
FUR
VATECH
17
24
Final ACCN
-
TNCHAT
TENN
0
45
Final SECN
-
NCST
WVU
27
44
Final FS1
-
KSTATE
MISSST
31
24
Final ESPN
-
21MD
TEMPLE
17
20
Final CBSSN
-
EMICH
ILL
34
31
Final BTN
-
PITT
13PSU
10
17
Final ABC
-
MIAOH
CINCY
13
35
Final ESPU
-
ARKST
3UGA
0
55
Final ESP2
-
6OHIOST
IND
51
10
Final FOX
-
CIT
GATECH
27
24
Final/OT
-
AF
COLO
30
23
Final/OT PACN
-
FAU
BALLST
41
31
Final ESP+
-
NRFST
CSTCAR
7
46
Final ESP3
-
NMEX
7ND
14
66
Final NBC
-
AKRON
CMICH
24
45
Final ESP+
-
OKLAST
TULSA
40
21
Final ESP2
-
ARMY
TXSA
31
13
Final NFLN
-
24USC
BYU
27
30
Final/OT ABC
-
UNLV
NWEST
14
30
Final BTN
-
MEMP
SALA
42
6
Final ESPU
-
GAS
MINN
32
35
Final BTN
-
ECU
NAVY
10
42
Final CBSSN
-
STNFRD
17UCF
27
45
Final ESPN
-
2BAMA
SC
47
23
Final CBS
-
LVILLE
WKY
38
21
Final STAD
-
SELOU
MISS
29
40
Final SECN
-
ARIZST
18MICHST
10
7
Final FOX
-
19IOWA
IOWAST
18
17
Final FS1
-
BTHN
MIAMI
0
63
Final ACCN
-
COLOST
ARK
34
55
Final SECN
-
CPOLY
OREGST
7
45
Final PACN
-
NTEXAS
CAL
17
23
Final PACN
-
IDST
11UTAH
0
31
Final PACN
-
IDAHO
WYO
16
21
Final ESP3
-
LATECH
BGREEN
35
7
Final ESP+
-
USM
TROY
47
42
Final ESP+
-
MA
CHARLO
17
52
Final ESP3
-
SCST
SFLA
16
55
Final ESP3
-
BUFF
LIB
17
35
Final ESP+
-
OHIO
MRSHL
31
33
Final FBOOK
-
WBRST
NEVADA
13
19
Final ESP3
-
LAMAR
16TXAM
3
62
Final ESPU
-
DUKE
MTSU
41
18
Final FBOOK
-
TXSTSM
SMU
17
47
Final ESP3
-
9FLA
UK
29
21
Final ESPN
-
NH
FIU
17
30
Final ESP3
-
MURYST
TOLEDO
0
45
Final ESP3
-
KENTST
8AUBURN
16
55
Final ESP2
-
GAST
WMICH
10
57
Final ESP+
-
TXSO
LALAF
6
77
Final ESP3
-
HAWAII
23WASH
20
52
Final PACN
-
SEMOST
MIZZOU
0
50
Final SECN
-
NWST
4LSU
14
65
Final SECN
-
FSU
25UVA
24
31
Final ACCN
-
TCU
PURDUE
34
13
Final BTN
-
1CLEM
CUSE
41
6
Final ABC
-
SDGST
NMEXST
31
10
Final FloSports
-
MOST
TULANE
6
58
Final ESP3
-
5OKLA
UCLA
48
14
Final FOX
-
12TEXAS
RICE
48
13
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
NEB
8
44
Final FS1
-
PORTST
22BOISE
10
45
Final ESP2
-
TXTECH
ARIZ
14
28
Final ESPN
-
MT
15OREG
3
35
Final PACN