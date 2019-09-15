Drive Chart
Nebraska puts away Northern Illinois early in a 44-8 win

  AP
  Sep 15, 2019

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Nebraska took out some frustration on Northern Illinois after letting a win slip away last week.

Adrian Martinez threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Dedrick Mills rushed for 116 yards in the Cornhuskers' 44-8 win Saturday night.

The Cornhuskers (2-1) bounced back from blowing a 17-point lead in an overtime loss at Colorado. NIU (1-2) won 21-17 in Lincoln two years ago but was no match this time.

Nebraska had 525 yards of total offense and posted its largest margin of victory over a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent since a 39-point win over South Alabama in 2015.

''The offense wanted to prove something, and in the second half we wanted to finish the game,'' Martinez said. ''That's half the battle. Our guys approached it the right away today.''

Martinez threw for 257 yards and had 301 yards of total offense, the ninth time in 14 career starts he's gone over 300.

''Adrian is going to keep getting better, too,'' Frost said. ''There are still some things he needs to learn. But he's still a true sophomore. He's a really good player and he's going to make whatever plays we need him to.''

Maurice Washington scored the Huskers' first two touchdowns on their way to a 30-5 lead at half. He took a short forward pitch from Martinez to the end zone right after Austin Allen recovered punter Matt Ference's fumbled snap at the NIU 21.

Three series later, Washington ran left and beat safety Trequan Smith to the corner. Safety Marshe Terry had an angle on him, but Washington zoomed past him for a 60-yard run, the longest of his career.

''What's made us good as a staff is always keeping a foot on the gas,'' Nebraska coach Scott Frost said. ''I want our guys to play like that all the time.''

Mills, who averaged under 3 yards per carry in the first two games, raised that to an eye-popping 10.5 against NIU.

''It feels amazing,'' Mills said. ''First couple of weeks I was rushing the run instead of being patient and finding the holes. This week in practice I emphasized slowing down and making the right cuts.''

Mills, who broke a 61-yard run in the first quarter but fumbled on the next play, scored from 24 yards and Kanawai Noa caught a 27-yard TD pass just before half.

The Huskers mounted a goal-line stand early in the fourth quarter, with Eli Sullivan breaking up a pass on fourth down from the 1, and held the Huskies to 74 yards rushing.

''Obviously, not our best performance,'' NIU coach Thomas Hammock said. ''We wanted to give ourselves a chance. We didn't do that early. Credit to Nebraska, they had some explosive plays, which we knew could happen.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Northern Illinois: The Huskies were competitive for a half against 11th-ranked Utah last week. Against Nebraska, they couldn't establish a ground game and Ross Bowers, who threw for 248 yards, didn't find his rhythm until his team was down four touchdowns.

Nebraska: The Huskers did what they needed to do before they open Big Ten play. They took a couple hits to their health, though. Safety Cam Taylor-Britt left with what appeared to be a shoulder injury in the second quarter and left tackle Brenden Jaimes had to be helped off the field in the fourth.

HUSKIE GIVEN HEAVE-HO

NIU safety Trayshon Foster was ejected for targeting in the first quarter. He led with his helmet when he hit receiver JD Spielman above the shoulders on an incomplete pass along the sideline.

DICEY KICKING SITUATION

Both teams struggled in the kicking game.

Isaac Armstrong, whose miss from 48 yards ended the Huskers' overtime loss at Colorado, had plenty of leg on a 36-yard field goal to open the scoring. But he had an extra point and 37- and 32-yard tries blocked. Armstrong, the starting punter, has been filling in as kicker for the injured Barret Pickering. Lane McCallum, an Air Force transfer listed as a safety, kicked two extra points in the second half.

Punting and kickoffs were adventures for NIU. Ference fumbled a snap and had a punt blocked. Instead of tempting fate, the Huskies lined up as if they were going for it on fourth down twice in the second quarter and had Bowers pooch punt out of the shotgun. The Huskies also had two kickoffs go out of bounds.

UP NEXT

Northern Illinois plays Vanderbilt on Sept. 28 in its third straight road game against a Power Five conference opponent.

Nebraska opens Big Ten play at Illinois next Saturday.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:04
48-L.McCallum extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
8
44
Touchdown 4:09
16-N.Vedral runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
42
yds
02:23
pos
8
43
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:00
48-L.McCallum extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
8
37
Touchdown 3:06
2-A.Martinez runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
48
yds
02:47
pos
8
36
Field Goal 9:47
39-J.Richardson 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
66
yds
4:34
pos
8
30
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:05
48-L.McCallum extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
5
30
Touchdown 0:05
2-A.Martinez complete to 9-K.Noa. 9-K.Noa runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
87
yds
00:48
pos
5
29
Safety 1:41
2-A.Martinez complete to 28-M.Washington. 28-M.Washington to NEB End Zone for -4 yards. to NEB End Zone for -4 yards safety.
plays
yds
pos
5
23
Point After TD 7:12
98-I.Armstrong extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
23
Touchdown 7:24
26-D.Mills runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
50
yds
00:34
pos
3
22
Field Goal 7:58
39-J.Richardson 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
48
yds
3:28
pos
3
16
Missed Point After Touchdown 12:20
98-I.Armstrong extra point is no good. blocked by 23-J.McKie. Team penalty on NEB Pass touched or caught by ineligible receiver declined
plays
yds
pos
0
16
Touchdown 12:30
28-M.Washington runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
83
yds
01:14
pos
0
16
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:22
98-I.Armstrong extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 6:28
2-A.Martinez complete to 28-M.Washington. 28-M.Washington runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
64
yds
0:06
pos
0
9
Field Goal 12:31
98-I.Armstrong 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
58
yds
1:50
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 22
Rushing 4 9
Passing 15 12
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 5-20 6-13
4th Down Conv 2-6 1-1
Total Net Yards 335 525
Total Plays 81 65
Avg Gain 4.1 8.1
Net Yards Rushing 74 238
Rush Attempts 32 33
Avg Rush Yards 2.3 7.2
Net Yards Passing 261 287
Comp. - Att. 28-49 19-32
Yards Per Pass 5.3 9.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-15 0-0
Penalties - Yards 4-40 1-15
Touchdowns 0 6
Rushing TDs 0 4
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 2-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 6-45.0 3-45.3
Return Yards 54 47
Punts - Returns 2-5 3-20
Kickoffs - Returns 4-49 1-18
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-9
Kicking 2/2 6/9
Extra Points 0/0 5/6
Field Goals 2/2 1/3
Safeties 1 0
1234T
N. Illinois 1-2 05308
Nebraska 2-1 10207744
NEB -14, O/U 53.5
Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) Lincoln, NE
 261 PASS YDS 287
74 RUSH YDS 238
335 TOTAL YDS 525
N. Illinois
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Bowers 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.8% 248 0 1 99.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.8% 248 0 1 99.6
R. Bowers 25/44 248 0 1
M. Childers 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 28 0 0 107.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 28 0 0 107.0
M. Childers 3/5 28 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Nettles 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 43 0
J. Nettles 9 43 0 22
T. Harbison 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 30 0
T. Harbison 12 30 0 7
R. Valentine 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
R. Valentine 2 9 0 7
S. Tears 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
S. Tears 1 6 0 6
M. Childers 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
M. Childers 2 4 0 3
M. Ference 36 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -7 0
M. Ference 2 -7 0 2
R. Bowers 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -11 0
R. Bowers 4 -11 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Crawford 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 71 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 71 0
D. Crawford 5 71 0 28
C. Tucker 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 50 0
C. Tucker 5 50 0 16
S. Tears 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 0
S. Tears 3 32 0 17
T. Richie 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
T. Richie 3 31 0 16
C. Lersch 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 0
C. Lersch 1 26 0 26
M. Brinkman 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
M. Brinkman 3 25 0 13
M. Jones 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
M. Jones 2 18 0 14
J. Nettles 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
J. Nettles 1 10 0 10
D. Robinson 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
D. Robinson 2 8 0 5
T. Harbison 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Harbison 1 3 0 3
R. Valentine 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
R. Valentine 1 3 0 3
M. Love 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
M. Love 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Williams 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
J. Heflin 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Heflin 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Richardson 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
2/2 0/0
J. Richardson 2/2 45 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Ference 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 45.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 45.3 1
M. Ference 4 45.3 1 57
R. Bowers 12 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 44.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 44.5 2
R. Bowers 2 44.5 2 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Jones 21 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 13.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 13.0 17 0
M. Jones 2 13.0 17 0
C. Tucker 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
C. Tucker 1 17.0 17 0
B. Bostad 32 FB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
B. Bostad 1 6.0 6 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Tucker 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 2.5 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 2.5 4 0
C. Tucker 2 2.5 4 0
Nebraska
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Martinez 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.3% 257 2 0 163.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.3% 257 2 0 163.7
A. Martinez 16/27 257 2 0
N. Vedral 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 30 0 0 110.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 30 0 0 110.4
N. Vedral 3/5 30 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Mills 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 116 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 116 1
D. Mills 11 116 1 61
M. Washington 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 63 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 63 1
M. Washington 4 63 1 60
A. Martinez 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 44 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 44 1
A. Martinez 11 44 1 11
R. Johnson 14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
R. Johnson 3 9 0 5
W. Mazour 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
W. Mazour 1 3 0 3
N. Vedral 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 1
N. Vedral 1 3 1 3
W. Robinson 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
W. Robinson 2 0 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Spielman 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 76 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 76 0
J. Spielman 4 76 0 41
K. Noa 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 51 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 51 1
K. Noa 3 51 1 27
W. Robinson 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 48 0
W. Robinson 3 48 0 30
J. Stoll 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 38 0
J. Stoll 2 38 0 27
M. Williams 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 0
M. Williams 1 26 0 26
M. Washington 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 18 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 1
M. Washington 3 18 1 21
D. Chase 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
D. Chase 1 13 0 13
K. Rafdal 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
K. Rafdal 1 9 0 9
J. McQuitty 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. McQuitty 1 8 0 8
R. Johnson 14 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Johnson 0 0 0 0
D. Mills 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Mills 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Davis 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
C. Davis 1-1 1.5 0
I. Stalbird 49 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Stalbird 1-0 0.0 0
Da. Daniels 79 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
Da. Daniels 0-1 0.5 0
B. Clark 17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
B. Clark 0-0 0.0 1
J. Fritzsche 78 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 -0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 -0.5
J. Fritzsche 0-1 -0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
I. Armstrong 98 P
IN-GAME FG XP
1/3 2/3
SEASON FG XP
1/3 2/3
I. Armstrong 1/3 36 2/3 5
L. McCallum 48 S
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/3
L. McCallum 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
I. Armstrong 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 45.3 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 45.3 3
I. Armstrong 3 45.3 3 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Mazour 37 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
W. Mazour 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Spielman 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 5.5 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 5.5 8 0
J. Spielman 2 5.5 8 0
I. Stalbird 49 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 0 0
I. Stalbird 1 9.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:36 NILL 25 0:33 3 1 Punt
10:50 NILL 10 4:07 11 22 Fumble
6:22 NILL 25 0:47 4 9 Downs
4:00 NILL 49 0:54 3 -1 Punt
0:39 NILL 19 0:10 5 15 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:20 NILL 25 3:38 7 48 FG
7:19 NILL 22 0:52 3 1 Punt
5:35 NILL 20 1:35 6 50 Punt
1:55 NILL 35 0:38 3 9 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 NILL 25 0:00 11 66 FG
7:27 NILL 10 0:52 3 0 Punt
3:00 NILL 25 2:47 12 69 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:22 NILL 12 1:23 5 46 INT
4:04 NILL 17 3:32 9 41 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NEB 23 1:50 7 58 FG
11:26 NEB 23 0:08 2 67 Fumble
6:37 NILL 21 0:09 1 21 TD
5:30 NILL 34 0:53 4 14 FG Miss
2:40 NEB 20 1:27 3 9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:44 NEB 17 1:14 4 83 TD
7:58 NEB 50 0:34 4 50 TD
6:20 NILL 14 0:38 3 -1 FG Miss
2:20 NEB 4 0:00 1 -4 Safety
0:53 NEB 13 0:48 6 87 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:47 NEB 35 2:12 7 17 Punt
5:53 NILL 48 2:47 7 48 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:47 NEB 1 3:31 8 46 Punt
6:32 NILL 42 2:23 9 42 TD
0:27 NEB 42 0:00 1 3 Game
NCAA FB Scores