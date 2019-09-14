Drive Chart
Tagovailoa has career day in No. 2 Alabama's 47-23 victory

  • AP
  • Sep 14, 2019

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa focused on what his team needs to work on instead of his career performance.

Sounds familiar, huh?

Tagovailoa threw for a career-best 444 yards - the third most in history for No. 2 Alabama - and tied his high with five touchdown passes in a 47-23 victory over South Carolina on Saturday.

But there was no gushing or celebrations for Tagovailoa, who seemed to channel his coach Nick Saban in a single-minded focus on what the Crimson Tide (3-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) must do to improve.

''When we start drives, we've got to finish them,'' he said. ''We were able to move the ball really well, but we got stuck.''

It seemed like Tagovailoa, the All-American and Heisman Trophy contender, unstuck the Tide much of the game against South Carolina (1-2, 0-1).

He had TD throws of 24 yards to Najee Harris and 81 yards to Henry Ruggs III in the opening quarter. When the Gamecocks closed to 17-10, Tagovailoa hit Harris who finished a nifty run where he broke through one tackler, leaped over another and dragged a third over the goal line with him.

''I always tell him not to do that. I think it could be dangerous,'' Saban said about Harris' jump. ''But he's got a good feel for it.''

Tagovailoa finished 28 of 36. He surpassed his previous best of 387 yards set against Texas A&M last year. Tagovailoa matched his career high of five TDs on an 11-yard toss to DeVonta Smith in the final quarter.

''As a quarterback, you have to expect to throw the ball a lot whether you want to or not,'' Tagovailoa said.

Saban improved to 12-1 at Alabama in SEC openers and wiped away some bad memories of his last visit to Williams-Brice Stadium nine years ago.

The passing numbers are gaudy and great, but Saban said his team must show more balance offensively. ''It's great that we're a great passing team,'' he said. ''I also think from a team standpoint, we need to be able to run the ball well.''

The Crimson Tide finished with 76 yards rushing against 495 passing.

Saban reminded his players, about all who were in middle or elementary school in 2010, of the Tides' previous game here when the top-ranked Tide were soundly beaten 35-21.

And the Gamecocks tried anything they could to pull off another miracle, but little worked - especially with Tagovailoa in complete control.

Parker White's fake field goal run to the end zone was called back because of holding. Alabama snuffed out a fake punt to stop the Gamecocks well short of a first down. And when South Carolina drove to Alabama's 1 on the final play of the half, freshman Ryan Hilinski's pass to the back of the end zone was off target.

Tagovailoa's passing yards were the third most in school history. He bettered his previous mark of 387 yards against Texas A&M and tied his personal best for touchdowns set against Auburn, both of those coming in 2018.

Smith and Ruggs both surpassed 100 yards receiving. Smith had 136 yards on eight catches, including two TDs. Ruggs had six catches for 122 yards.

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said his team's errors near the goal line - Hilinski threw high on one fourth-and-goal and threw an interception into the end zone - cost them the chance to keep things closer.

''I thought we made some nice drives today, but we didn't get what we wanted and that's to win the game,'' he said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Alabama: The Crimson Tide played a game sure to please Saban: Good enough to win by double-digits but with enough mistakes on defense for him to drill into players before next week. Alabama allowed a 300-yard passer and a 100-yard rusher, both benchmarks Saban will likely hone in going forward.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks showed some pluck in the face of the defending national champions. Freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns in his second career game with expected starter in injured Jake Bentley lost for the season.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Alabama's performance wasn't perfect, but it should certainly keep the Tide at No. 2 without major upheaval in the rankings.

RAPINOE TRIBUTE

Alabama tailback Najee Harris gave a personal salute to U.S. women's soccer star Megan Rapinoe when at the end of his 42-yard TD reception, he extended his arms in celebration as Rapinoe did after scoring goals in helping the Americans win the World Cup this past summer. ''Shout out to her,'' Harris said.

DECISVE STRETCH

South Carolina faces a pair of season-making games the next two weeks, first at Missouri and then back home against Kentucky. Losing either of those makes a winning season near impossible given the Gamecocks must faces ranked opponents in Georgia, Texas A&M and Clemson down the stretch. ''We're going to be desperate, we're going to be hungry,'' offensive lineman Donnell Stanley said. ''We need wins.''

UP NEXT

Alabama returns home to another daytime kickoff when it plays Southern Miss on Saturday.

South Carolina plays its first SEC road game when it faces Missouri on Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:11
43-P.White extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
47
23
Touchdown 0:15
3-R.Hilinski complete to 84-K.Markway. 84-K.Markway runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
76
yds
01:49
pos
47
22
Point After TD 2:04
16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
47
16
Touchdown 2:05
10-M.Jones runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
85
yds
07:56
pos
46
16
Missed Point After Touchdown 13:41
16-W.Reichard extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
40
16
Touchdown 13:45
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
40
yds
01:10
pos
40
16
Field Goal 15:00
43-P.White 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
45
yds
00:54
pos
34
16
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:29
16-W.Reichard 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
70
yds
06:05
pos
34
13
Point After TD 9:52
16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
13
Touchdown 10:01
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
01:29
pos
30
13
Field Goal 11:34
43-P.White 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
71
yds
00:00
pos
24
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:40
16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
10
Touchdown 7:53
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
04:12
pos
23
10
Field Goal 13:20
16-W.Reichard 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
80
yds
01:33
pos
17
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:49
43-P.White extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 1:56
3-R.Hilinski complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
70
yds
01:19
pos
14
9
Point After TD 3:15
16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
3
Touchdown 3:26
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 11-H.Ruggs. 11-H.Ruggs runs 81 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
96
yds
01:52
pos
13
3
Field Goal 9:07
43-P.White 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
65
yds
04:14
pos
7
3
Point After TD 13:21
16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 13:27
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
65
yds
01:33
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 31
Rushing 6 5
Passing 18 22
Penalty 1 4
3rd Down Conv 6-12 8-18
4th Down Conv 2-2 2-4
Total Net Yards 559 454
Total Plays 64 86
Avg Gain 8.7 5.3
Net Yards Rushing 76 135
Rush Attempts 25 29
Avg Rush Yards 3.0 4.7
Net Yards Passing 483 319
Comp. - Att. 31-39 36-57
Yards Per Pass 12.4 5.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-12 3-5
Penalties - Yards 11-92 5-32
Touchdowns 6 2
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 5 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 1-14.0 2-45.5
Return Yards 18 62
Punts - Returns 1-18 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 4-62
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kicking 7/9 5/5
Extra Points 5/6 2/2
Field Goals 2/3 3/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
2 Alabama 3-0 1410101347
South Carolina 1-2 10031023
SC 26, O/U 59.5
Williams-Brice Stadium Columbia, SC
 483 PASS YDS 319
76 RUSH YDS 135
559 TOTAL YDS 454
Alabama
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Tu. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 444 5 0 227.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 444 5 0 227.2
Tu. Tagovailoa 28/36 444 5 0
M. Jones 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 51 0 0 242.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 51 0 0 242.8
M. Jones 3/3 51 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 36 0
N. Harris 7 36 0 12
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 33 0
B. Robinson Jr. 8 33 0 11
K. Robinson 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
K. Robinson 4 12 0 4
J. Waddle 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Waddle 1 5 0 5
S. Bolden 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
S. Bolden 1 2 0 2
M. Jones 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
M. Jones 1 1 1 1
Tu. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -12 0
Tu. Tagovailoa 2 -12 0 -4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 136 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 136 2
D. Smith 8 136 2 42
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 122 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 122 1
H. Ruggs III 6 122 1 81
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 87 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 87 2
N. Harris 5 87 2 42
J. Jeudy 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 68 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 68 0
J. Jeudy 6 68 0 30
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 37 0
B. Robinson Jr. 2 37 0 34
S. Bolden 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
S. Bolden 1 14 0 14
M. Tennison 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
M. Tennison 1 12 0 12
J. Waddle 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
J. Waddle 1 12 0 12
M. Forristall 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
M. Forristall 1 7 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
X. McKinney 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 1 0.0
X. McKinney 8-1 0.0 1
P. Surtain II 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
P. Surtain II 7-1 0.0 0
S. Lee 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
S. Lee 5-2 0.0 0
A. Jennings 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
A. Jennings 5-1 1.0 0
J. Jobe 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Jobe 5-1 0.0 0
R. Davis 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Davis 4-0 0.0 0
Sh. Carter 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Sh. Carter 3-0 0.0 0
T. Diggs 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Diggs 3-0 0.0 0
C. Harris 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Harris 3-1 0.0 0
P. Mathis 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
P. Mathis 3-0 0.0 0
J. Mayden 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Mayden 3-1 0.0 0
M. Benton 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Benton 2-1 0.0 0
L. Ray 89 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Ray 2-0 0.0 0
D. Dale 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
D. Dale 2-1 1.0 0
S. Bolden 18 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Bolden 1-0 0.0 0
D. Wright 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Wright 1-0 0.0 0
E. Smith 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
A. Kaho 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Kaho 1-1 0.0 0
T. Lewis 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Lewis 1-0 0.0 0
J. Battle 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Battle 1-0 1.0 0
Sc. Carter 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Sc. Carter 0-1 0.0 0
C. Barmore 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Barmore 0-1 0.0 0
M. Jones 10 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Jones 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
W. Reichard 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 5/6
SEASON FG XP
2/3 5/6
W. Reichard 2/3 23 5/6 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. DeLong 12 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 14.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 14.0 0
S. DeLong 1 14.0 0 14
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Waddle 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
J. Waddle 1 18.0 18 0
South Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Hilinski 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 324 2 1 119.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 324 2 1 119.0
R. Hilinski 36/57 324 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Dowdle 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 102 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 102 0
R. Dowdle 12 102 0 33
T. Feaster 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 33 0
T. Feaster 10 33 0 7
P. White 43 K
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
P. White 1 3 0 33
S. Smith 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
S. Smith 1 2 0 2
R. Hilinski 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -5 0
R. Hilinski 5 -5 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Smith 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 90 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 90 1
S. Smith 6 90 1 31
B. Edwards 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 79 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 79 0
B. Edwards 9 79 0 27
K. Markway 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 46 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 46 1
K. Markway 5 46 1 13
J. Vann 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 23 0
J. Vann 4 23 0 9
R. Dowdle 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 0
R. Dowdle 3 21 0 11
N. Muse 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 21 0
N. Muse 4 21 0 10
T. Feaster 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
T. Feaster 2 17 0 10
O. Smith 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
O. Smith 2 14 0 10
D. Joyner 7 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
D. Joyner 1 13 0 13
Defense T-A SACK INT
I. Mukuamu 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
I. Mukuamu 7-1 0.0 0
J. Ibe 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
J. Ibe 6-0 0.0 0
E. Jones 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
E. Jones 6-2 0.0 0
J. Robinson 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Robinson 4-0 0.0 0
DJ. Wonnum 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
DJ. Wonnum 4-0 0.0 0
J. Kinlaw 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
J. Kinlaw 4-0 1.0 0
R. Roderick 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 1.0
R. Roderick 4-3 1.0 0
J. Williams 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
T. Brunson 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
T. Brunson 2-2 0.0 0
J. Dixon 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Dixon 2-0 0.0 0
K. Smith 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Smith 1-1 0.0 0
K. Enagbare 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Enagbare 1-0 0.0 0
D. Fennell 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Fennell 1-0 0.0 0
A. Sterling 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Sterling 1-1 0.0 0
J. Horn 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Horn 1-0 0.0 0
S. Greene 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Greene 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. White 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
3/3 2/2
P. White 3/3 48 2/2 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Charlton 20 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 45.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 45.5 1
J. Charlton 2 45.5 1 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Smith 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 15.5 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 15.5 18 0
S. Smith 4 15.5 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BAMA 35 1:33 5 65 TD
8:36 BAMA 25 1:26 3 -9 Punt
5:18 BAMA 4 1:52 4 96 TD
1:49 BAMA 25 1:33 11 80 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:05 BAMA 35 4:12 7 65 TD
6:07 SC 32 1:18 5 27 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:30 BAMA 25 1:29 5 75 TD
7:34 BAMA 47 6:05 12 70 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 SC 40 1:10 3 40 TD
10:01 BAMA 20 7:56 13 85 TD
0:11 BAMA 25 0:00 1 -1 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:21 SC 14 4:14 15 65 FG
6:35 BAMA 30 1:08 4 40 Punt
3:15 SC 25 1:19 7 70 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:14 SC 25 0:14 3 8 Punt
7:40 SC 25 0:52 4 7 Downs
4:10 SC 20 3:51 16 87 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:06 SC 19 0:00 10 71 FG
9:52 SC 14 1:52 7 33 Fumble
0:55 SC 25 0:54 5 45 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:41 SC 25 3:08 11 -5 INT
2:04 SC 24 1:49 12 76 TD
