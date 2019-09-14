Drive Chart
Huntley, Moss Lead No. 11 Utah over Idaho State, 31-0

  • AP
  • Sep 14, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Tyler Huntley and No. 11 Utah didn't use much of the playbook as the Utes romped through the nonconference season. They did put Pac-12 defenses on notice Saturday with a long passing game to compliment the ground-and-pound of Zack Moss.

In the first quarter of Utah's 31-0 victory over Idaho State, Huntley approached speedster Bryan Thompson on the sideline and said a call was coming that would allow him to shine.

''I told him he just needed to get on top of the DB and we'd make a play,'' said Huntley, who launched a career-long 82-yard touchdown throw to Thompson to make it 17-0 in the first quarter.

So have the Utes (3-0) shown much of what they can do?

''Not much. (Offensive coordinator Andy) Ludwig has done a very good job of just keeping things really basic. We've just been running the first couple installs we did going into this year ... but if you can win with your basic stuff, that's really good for your offense,'' Moss said.

A vertical pass game is essential to keep defenses honest and the Utes may have found their deep threat in Thompson.

''It's been a long time coming, but it's nice showing everyone what I can do. But I'll leave the spotlight to those other guys,'' Thompson said as he walked off the field.

Huntley threw for 282 yards and three touchdowns, and Moss ran for 106 yards and another score.

In the first quarter, Moss passed Tony Lindsay for second place on Utah's career rushing yards list.

''It's a good accomplishment, but there's so much more to come,'' Moss said. ''We got off to a fast start and the plan was to just get me in and get me out.''

His 1-yard scoring plunge later in the quarter moved him into the No. 2 spot by himself in career rushing touchdowns at 27. On just 10 carries, Moss also recorded his 13th 100-yard rushing performance with 10:05 still left in the second quarter.

''Finally, the coaches had been preaching it all week. They were dying and begging to have us get a good start, so it felt good. Hopefully, we can carry that forward,'' Moss said.

Huntley completed 15 of 19 passes before leaving in the third quarter as Utah moved to 3-0 for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

Through the first two games, Utah didn't throw many long passes, but Huntley aired it out on his third pass - an 82-yard TD strike to Bryan Thompson that traveled 55 yards in the air.

On Utah's next possession, Huntley connected on a 60-yard pass to Brant Kuithe for another score.

''I think it means a lot to Tyler and Zack, too. Teams can't just focus on the run if we can stretch the field,'' Thompson said.

Thompson, who has battled injuries in his career, had 105 yards receiving and two touchdowns as the Utes went deep a few times.

''What he did today is exactly what we need from him all season long. He's got a great skillset - he's big, 6-2, 205 pounds, he can run, he's got great hands,'' Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. ''It didn't surprise me. It was impressive.''

The lone first-half highlight for the Bengals (1-1) was stopping the Utes on fourth down at the 1 when Huntley mishandled the snap on a sneak attempt.

''Your margin for error is minimal when you play one of these games and you can't give up big plays,'' lamented ISU coach Rob Phenicie. ''But there was never a sense of panic in the whole game on the sideline. It's a tribute to these guys.''

Utah was the only team in the FBS that had yet to commit a turnover or allow a sack this season until Britain Covey lost a fumble with 9:46 to play.

Idaho State only managed 116 yards in the game and the Utah defense was proud of the shutout.

''That's what you shoot for every game - zero points. If you don't score, you don't win,'' said linebacker Devin Lloyd, who had nine tackles including 3.5 for a loss.

The Utes have won all eight games they've played against the Bengals and the closest game was 24-0 in 1944.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Utes scored on their first four possessions and drove to the 1 on their fifth drive while holding the Bengals to 57 yards in the first half while most starters were still in the game. Considering the FCS competition, the gaudy statistics and lopsided score may not be enough to move the Utes up or even hold steady.

THE TAKEAWAY

Idaho State: The Bengals looked overmatched from the start and didn't cross mid-field until the second half. Idaho State played both Matt Struck and Gunnar Amos but neither had much time to throw and often missed their targets.

Utah: The offense showed a few new formations and plays and completed a few downfield passes to gain a comfortable lead that allowed them to sit Moss midway through the second quarter. Other than 11 penalties and a fourth-quarter lost fumble ("It got sloppy there toward the end,'' Whittingham said), the Utes achieved their goal of playing clean and getting a host of second- and third-team players some experience. The defense bolstered its suffocating reputation.

UP NEXT

Idaho visits Northern Iowa next Saturday.

The Utes open Pac-12 play at No. 24 Southern California on Friday.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:51
97-J.Redding extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
31
Touchdown 7:58
1-T.Huntley complete to 19-B.Thompson. 19-B.Thompson runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
80
yds
04:18
pos
0
30
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 12:53
97-J.Redding extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
24
Touchdown 13:05
1-T.Huntley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
82
yds
00:10
pos
0
23
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:26
97-J.Redding extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
Touchdown 1:39
1-T.Huntley complete to 19-B.Thompson. 19-B.Thompson runs 82 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
87
yds
00:47
pos
0
16
Point After TD 5:57
97-J.Redding extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 6:01
2-Z.Moss runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
71
yds
04:17
pos
0
9
Field Goal 13:05
97-J.Redding 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
46
yds
01:55
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 9 22
Rushing 3 10
Passing 3 12
Penalty 3 0
3rd Down Conv 3-12 7-13
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 115 543
Total Plays 48 62
Avg Gain 2.4 8.8
Net Yards Rushing 36 223
Rush Attempts 25 36
Avg Rush Yards 1.4 6.2
Net Yards Passing 79 320
Comp. - Att. 10-23 21-26
Yards Per Pass 3.4 12.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties - Yards 1-5 11-105
Touchdowns 0 4
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 9-40.3 3-32.0
Return Yards 2 35
Punts - Returns 1-2 5-22
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-6
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-7
Kicking 0/0 5/5
Extra Points 0/0 4/4
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Idaho State 1-1 00000
11 Utah 3-0 1777031
UTAH -38, O/U 63.5
Rice-Eccles Stadium Salt Lake City, UT
 79 PASS YDS 320
36 RUSH YDS 223
115 TOTAL YDS 543
Idaho State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Amos 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.2% 52 0 1 55.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.2% 52 0 1 55.1
G. Amos 7/17 52 0 1
M. Struck 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 28 0 0 89.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 28 0 0 89.2
M. Struck 3/6 28 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Flanagan 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 46 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 46 0
T. Flanagan 13 46 0 10
M. Dean 20 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
M. Dean 1 4 0 4
S. Gasu 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 0 0
S. Gasu 5 0 0 3
G. Amos 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -3 0
G. Amos 2 -3 0 -1
M. Struck 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -9 0
M. Struck 3 -9 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Campbell 46 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 33 0
A. Campbell 4 33 0 17
M. Dean 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 0
M. Dean 4 28 0 17
T. Conner 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
T. Conner 1 15 0 15
N. Shubert 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
N. Shubert 1 4 0 4
T. Flanagan 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Flanagan 0 0 0 0
M. Gueller 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Gueller 0 0 0 0
S. Gasu 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Gasu 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Graves 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-3 0 0.0
K. Graves 10-3 0.0 0
C. Wills 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
C. Wills 6-2 0.0 0
A. Aguirre 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
A. Aguirre 5-2 0.0 0
O. Trujillo 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
O. Trujillo 4-2 0.0 0
C. McFarland 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
C. McFarland 4-4 0.0 0
L. Holloway 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
L. Holloway 4-2 0.0 0
J. Irvine 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Irvine 3-0 0.0 0
T. Jones 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Jones 3-1 0.0 0
T. Togiai 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Togiai 2-1 0.0 0
K. Fuiava 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
K. Fuiava 2-2 0.0 0
H. Eborn 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
H. Eborn 2-0 0.0 0
M. Time 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Time 1-0 0.0 0
C. Bennion 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Bennion 1-0 0.0 0
K. Smith 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
G. Crane 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Crane 1-0 0.0 0
G. Varela 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Varela 1-0 0.0 0
D. Green 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Green 1-0 0.0 0
A. Parker 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Parker 1-0 0.0 0
R. Trevino 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
R. Trevino 0-3 0.0 0
C. Brown 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Brown 0-1 0.0 0
J. Genova 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Genova 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Ryan 90 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 40.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 40.3 2
K. Ryan 9 40.3 2 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Dean 20 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
M. Dean 1 2.0 2 0
Utah
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.9% 282 3 0 255.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.9% 282 3 0 255.7
T. Huntley 15/19 282 3 0
D. Lisk 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 38 0 0 153.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 38 0 0 153.2
D. Lisk 6/6 38 0 0
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. Shelley 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 106 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 106 1
Z. Moss 10 106 1 39
J. Wilmore 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 38 0
J. Wilmore 7 38 0 23
D. Brumfield 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 22 0
D. Brumfield 3 22 0 13
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 22 0
T. Huntley 6 22 0 7
T. Green 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 18 0
T. Green 5 18 0 13
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
D. Henry-Cole 4 13 0 7
D. Lisk 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Lisk 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Thompson 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 105 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 105 2
B. Thompson 2 105 2 82
Br. Kuithe 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 80 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 80 1
Br. Kuithe 3 80 1 60
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 42 0
B. Covey 4 42 0 17
J. Dixon 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 37 0
J. Dixon 3 37 0 20
S. Enis 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
S. Enis 3 18 0 11
D. Vickers 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
D. Vickers 2 11 0 8
D. Banton 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
D. Banton 1 10 0 10
T. Perriman 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
T. Perriman 2 9 0 7
C. Fotheringham 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
C. Fotheringham 1 8 0 8
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Henry-Cole 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Lloyd 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 1.0
D. Lloyd 7-2 1.0 0
R. Hubert 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
R. Hubert 5-1 0.0 0
F. Bernard 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
F. Bernard 5-1 0.0 0
V. Moala 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
V. Moala 3-1 0.0 0
J. Johnson 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
V. Davis 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
V. Davis 2-3 0.0 0
B. Anae 6 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Anae 1-0 0.0 0
M. Haynes 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Haynes 1-0 0.0 0
B. Boyd 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Boyd 1-0 0.0 0
T. Burgess 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Burgess 1-0 0.0 0
J. Penisini 52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Penisini 1-1 0.0 0
T. Lewis 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Lewis 1-0 0.0 0
F. Pututau 50 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
F. Pututau 1-0 0.0 0
A. Mata'afa 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Mata'afa 1-0 0.0 0
L. Fotu 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
L. Fotu 0-3 0.0 0
M. Tafua 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Tafua 0-1 0.0 0
H. Pututau 41 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
H. Pututau 0-1 0.0 0
T. Carlson 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Carlson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Redding 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
J. Redding 1/1 35 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Lennon 33 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 32.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 32.0 2
B. Lennon 3 32.0 2 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Lund 24 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
S. Lund 1 6.0 6 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 4.4 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 4.4 10 0
B. Covey 5 4.4 10 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:21 IDST 25 1:57 5 12 Punt
5:57 IDST 25 2:53 7 29 Punt
1:26 IDST 25 1:08 3 2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:53 IDST 25 1:13 3 1 Punt
5:04 IDST 1 3:47 11 30 Punt
0:28 IDST 22 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:21 IDST 25 0:00 8 33 Punt
7:51 IDST 25 0:45 3 7 Punt
1:56 IDST 25 1:08 3 7 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:00 IDST 48 0:14 2 8 INT
5:03 IDST 17 2:02 6 27 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UTAH 37 1:55 4 46 FG
10:18 UTAH 29 4:17 8 71 TD
2:26 UTAH 13 0:47 2 87 TD
0:12 UTAH 18 0:10 5 82 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:52 UTAH 32 5:28 12 74 Downs
1:12 UTAH 38 0:37 3 7 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:16 UTAH 20 4:18 8 80 TD
6:31 UTAH 35 4:15 7 20 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:09 UTAH 27 0:00 9 35 Fumble
9:40 IDST 44 4:29 8 26 Fumble
2:18 UTAH 11 0:55 3 17 Game
