Thompson leads Kansas State past Mississippi State 31-24

  • AP
  • Sep 14, 2019

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) Skylar Thompson only threw one touchdown pass in Kansas State's 31-24 road win at Mississippi State, but boy was it a big one.

With 5:37 left in the fourth quarter and the game tied 24-24, Thompson rolled out and found Dalton Schoen wide open in the right side of the end zone and hit him with a 15-yard pass that would ultimately stand as the game-winner.

''He lives for those moments,'' KSU head coach Klieman said. ''He's prepared for that moment.''

Thompson threw for 123 yards on 10-of-18 passing and managed to keep the Wildcat offense from crumbling under the pressure of self-inflicted wounds and a hostile crowd. It is the first time Kansas State has beaten a Power Five team on the road since 2011.

''I thought he did a great job of staying calm under a lot of pressure,'' Klieman said. ''I think we were running the football pretty successfully in the first half, and I think in the second half they decided they were going to find a way to bring pressure.''

KSU (3-0) led 17-14 at halftime but trailed 24-17 in the fourth quarter. Then a 100-yard Malik Knowles kickoff return tied the game, and Thompson's touchdown pass gave the Wildcats a 7-point lead.

MSU (2-1) drove 55 yards on their final meaningful possession, but ultimately turned the ball over on downs at the Kansas State 20-yard line, one yard short of the first-down marker.

''The guys just never quit,'' Klieman said. ''It was hot out there and we played a ton of bodies, had guys cramping up, but one thing we talked about was finishing the game and they did that. The guys were really excited about playing this game.''

The Wildcats managed only 269 yards of total offense, 146 of it on the ground. Schoen caught a team-high three balls for 50 yards and James Mitchell rushed for 59 yards on 17 carries.

Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead benched senior transfer quarterback Tommy Stevens in the third quarter after his second interception and turned the Bulldog offense over to freshman Garrett Shrader.

''When we went in at halftime, he stiffened up a bit,'' Moorhead said. ''He wasn't able to make the throws he did in the first half, so we decided to let him be.''

Shrader led the Bulldogs on a methodical 12-play, 79-yard drive, running the ball into the end zone himself to give the team its first lead. From there, though, he presided over three-and-outs on three of the next four drives and the Bulldogs never reached the end zone again.

''We're going to look back and see probably three or four plays in each phase that we could improve on,'' Moorhead said.

MSU's Osirus Mitchell led all receivers with 74 yards and Kylin Hill, the Southeastern Conference's leading rusher, had a game-high 111 yards on 24 carries.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kansas State: The Wildcats are not a flashy team, but they have a balanced offensive attack with lots of ways to beat you. This was a big road win for a program that needed it.

Mississippi State: Despite flashes of prowess, the Bulldogs looked sloppy and unprepared at some point in every phase of Saturday's game. Big questions remain on both sides of the ball.

HOT AND HUMID

With an 11 a.m. start in the balmy Mississippi heat, neither team played mistake-free football. Mississippi State had two interceptions and two fumbles, but managed to recover one. Kansas State fumbled the ball four times, twice on punts, and also managed to recover only one of them. The two teams combined for 14 penalties and 142 yards.

''You have to try to minimize those things, but you can't let them destroy you,'' Klieman said. ''Nobody panicked on the sideline in any of those situations.''

LONG TIME COMING

This is Kansas State's first program victory over Mississippi State in four meetings. The Wildcats lost 31-10 last year in Manhattan. The two schools traded home-and-home games in 1974 and 1977 and both were Bulldog wins.

UP NEXT:

Kansas State has an open week before traveling to Oklahoma State.

Mississippi State returns to Southeastern Conference play next week, hosting Kentucky.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:37
10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
24
Touchdown 5:43
10-S.Thompson complete to 83-D.Schoen. 83-D.Schoen runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
53
yds
03:19
pos
30
24
Point After TD 14:36
10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
24
Touchdown 14:50
48-S.Goodman kicks 65 yards from MSST 35. 4-M.Knowles runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
100
yds
0:00
pos
23
24
Field Goal 15:00
47-J.Christmann 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
26
yds
01:52
pos
17
24
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:47
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
21
Touchdown 4:52
6-G.Shrader runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
80
yds
07:49
pos
17
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:09
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
14
Touchdown 0:17
7-T.Stevens complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
66
yds
00:29
pos
17
13
Point After TD 0:46
10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
7
Touchdown 0:49
10-S.Thompson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
30
yds
02:37
pos
16
7
Point After TD 5:39
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 5:43
7-T.Stevens runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
51
yds
05:09
pos
10
6
Point After TD 13:31
10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
0
Touchdown 13:31
6-J.Brown runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
60
yds
01:01
pos
9
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:00
10-B.Lynch 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
36
yds
03:36
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 20
Rushing 8 9
Passing 7 8
Penalty 2 3
3rd Down Conv 3-10 5-14
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 259 339
Total Plays 53 71
Avg Gain 4.9 4.8
Net Yards Rushing 146 201
Rush Attempts 35 44
Avg Rush Yards 4.2 4.6
Net Yards Passing 113 138
Comp. - Att. 10-18 11-27
Yards Per Pass 6.3 5.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-10 2-13
Penalties - Yards 7-59 7-83
Touchdowns 4 3
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 1 0
Turnovers 3 3
Fumbles - Lost 4-3 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 5-50.6 6-40.3
Return Yards 207 72
Punts - Returns 4-44 1-1
Kickoffs - Returns 3-124 4-71
Int. - Returns 2-39 0-0
Kicking 5/5 4/4
Extra Points 4/4 3/3
Field Goals 1/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Kansas St. 3-0 31401431
Miss. State 2-1 0147324
MISSST -7, O/U 50.5
Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field Starkville, MS
 113 PASS YDS 138
146 RUSH YDS 201
259 TOTAL YDS 339
Kansas St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 123 1 0 131.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 123 1 0 131.3
S. Thompson 10/18 123 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Gilbert 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 59 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 59 0
J. Gilbert 17 59 0 11
J. Brown 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 41 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 41 1
J. Brown 5 41 1 17
H. Trotter 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 25 0
H. Trotter 5 25 0 9
M. Knowles 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
M. Knowles 2 12 0 7
S. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 8 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 8 1
S. Thompson 4 8 1 16
W. Gill 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
W. Gill 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Schoen 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 50 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 50 1
D. Schoen 3 50 1 20
N. Lenners 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 0
N. Lenners 1 24 0 24
L. Weber 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 23 0
L. Weber 1 23 0 23
M. Knowles 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
M. Knowles 1 12 0 12
W. Gill 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
W. Gill 2 9 0 6
P. Brooks 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 5 0
P. Brooks 2 5 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Goolsby 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-4 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-4 1 0.0
D. Goolsby 7-4 0.0 1
D. Patton 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
D. Patton 7-1 0.0 0
K. Ball 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
K. Ball 7-1 1.0 0
J. Mittie 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
J. Mittie 7-0 0.0 0
J. McPherson 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. McPherson 5-1 0.0 0
W. Jones 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
W. Jones 3-2 0.0 0
E. Sullivan 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
E. Sullivan 3-3 0.0 0
T. Dishon 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
T. Dishon 2-1 1.0 0
R. Walker 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Walker 2-0 0.0 0
A. Parker 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
A. Parker 2-2 0.0 1
K. McGee 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. McGee 2-1 0.0 0
B. Massie 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Massie 1-1 0.0 0
D. Green 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
D. Green 1-5 0.0 0
D. Wiley 59 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Wiley 1-0 0.0 0
J. Alexander 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Alexander 1-0 0.0 0
E. Huggins 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Huggins 0-1 0.0 0
D. Patterson 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Patterson 0-1 0.0 0
M. Knowles 4 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Knowles 0-1 0.0 0
J. Durham 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Durham 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Lynch 10 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
B. Lynch 1/1 35 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Anctil 21 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 50.6 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 50.6 1
D. Anctil 5 50.6 1 61
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Knowles 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 41.3 100 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 41.3 100 0
M. Knowles 3 41.3 100 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
P. Brooks 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 22.5 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 22.5 25 0
P. Brooks 2 22.5 25 0
J. Brown 6 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Brown 1 0.0 0 0
S. Porter 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
S. Porter 1 -1.0 -1 0
Miss. State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Stevens 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.7% 100 1 2 98.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.7% 100 1 2 98.0
T. Stevens 7/15 100 1 2
G. Shrader 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 51 0 0 69.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 51 0 0 69.0
G. Shrader 4/12 51 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Hill 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 111 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 111 0
K. Hill 24 111 0 22
G. Shrader 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 82 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 82 1
G. Shrader 10 82 1 16
T. Stevens 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 5 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 5 1
T. Stevens 7 5 1 13
L. Witherspoon 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
L. Witherspoon 3 4 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
O. Mitchell 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 74 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 74 1
O. Mitchell 5 74 1 35
D. Thomas 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
D. Thomas 2 32 0 26
K. Hill 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
K. Hill 2 20 0 12
F. Green 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
F. Green 1 13 0 13
D. Jones 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
D. Jones 1 12 0 12
I. Zuber 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
I. Zuber 0 0 0 0
S. Guidry 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Guidry 0 0 0 0
Q. Torbor 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Q. Torbor 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Lewis 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-3 0 0.0
L. Lewis 9-3 0.0 0
E. Thompson 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
E. Thompson 7-2 0.0 0
B. Cole II 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
B. Cole II 5-1 1.0 0
J. Landrews 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
J. Landrews 5-3 0.0 0
C. Morgan 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Morgan 4-0 0.0 0
C. Rivers 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Rivers 3-1 0.0 0
M. Smitherman 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Smitherman 2-0 0.0 0
T. Washington 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
T. Washington 2-3 0.0 0
M. Spencer 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Spencer 1-0 0.0 0
T. Williams 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
T. Williams 1-2 0.0 0
M. Emerson 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Emerson 1-1 0.0 0
Ko. Jones 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Ko. Jones 0-1 0.0 0
J. Crumedy 84 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Crumedy 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Christmann 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
J. Christmann 1/1 47 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Day 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 40.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 40.3 0
T. Day 6 40.3 0 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Payton 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 20.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 20.0 24 0
J. Payton 2 20.0 24 0
D. Thomas 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
D. Thomas 1 14.0 14 0
B. Cole II 32 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
B. Cole II 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Dear 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
M. Dear 1 1.0 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:37 KSTATE 32 3:16 8 53 Downs
6:36 KSTATE 47 3:36 8 36 FG
1:37 KSTATE 45 1:01 7 60 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:39 KSTATE 25 1:15 3 6 Punt
3:26 MISSST 30 2:37 5 30 TD
0:09 KSTATE 32 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:07 KSTATE 22 0:00 5 17 Punt
4:47 KSTATE 25 0:47 4 -2 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:36 KSTATE 30 2:15 5 20 Punt
9:02 KSTATE 47 3:19 6 53 TD
2:46 KSTATE 20 1:18 6 13 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MISSST 22 2:20 5 17 Punt
8:45 MISSST 20 1:30 5 27 INT
2:27 MISSST 25 0:45 3 1 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:31 MISSST 28 1:57 4 0 Fumble
10:52 MISSST 49 5:09 10 51 TD
4:20 MISSST 28 0:49 3 11 Fumble
0:46 MISSST 34 0:29 4 66 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:41 MISSST 20 7:49 15 80 TD
3:53 MISSST 13 1:06 3 5 Fumble
2:07 MISSST 45 1:52 5 26 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:36 MISSST 10 0:53 3 5 Punt
10:28 MISSST 8 1:24 3 8 Punt
5:37 MISSST 25 2:45 9 60 Downs
0:39 MISSST 20 0:00 1 11
