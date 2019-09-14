Drive Chart
Spiller helps No. 16 Texas A&M to 62-3 rout of Lamar

  • AP
  • Sep 14, 2019

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) Freshman Isaiah Spiller made sure there was no drop-off Saturday night in No. 16 Texas A&M's first game without Jashaun Corbin.

Spiller ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns as he took over as A&M's featured back in the first game since Corbin sustained a season-ending hamstring injury and the Aggies cruised to a 62-3 victory over Lamar. Spiller had touchdown runs for 1 and 34 yards.

Though Spiller has only played three games, coach Jimbo Fisher has already seen enormous growth.

''There's a lot put on him and the expectations for what he's doing,'' he said. ''He's having to fill some big shoes for us and what we lost and the way things are going. He's a very smart, talented young man and he's doing a really good job. Very mature for his age.''

Quarterback Kellen Mond helped the Aggies to the lopsided win by throwing for 317 yards with a touchdown pass and a run in three quarters. He was 20 of 28 with an interception.

''I wish we didn't have a turnover, you never want those but for the most part I saw what I wanted to see,'' Fisher said.

The Aggies (2-1) led 27-0 at halftime but Mond tried to throw in between two defenders on his first drive of the third quarter and was intercepted by Cameron Hayes. But the Cardinals couldn't get anything going on offense and had to punt.

Mond found Jhamon Ausbon, who had 109 yards receiving, for a 26-yard catch to get the next drive going and Spiller capped it with a 34-yard run to make it 34-0 midway through the third.

Lamar got on the board with a 32-yard field goal soon after that, but Mond orchestrated a 92-yard drive capped by a 10-yard TD pass to Ausbon on A&M's next drive to make it 41-3 and wrap up his night.

The Cardinals (2-1), an FCS team in the Southland Conference, were thoroughly overmatched in this one and were outgained 633 to 197 despite most of A&M's starters sitting down after three quarters. Dual-threat quarterback Jordan Hoy managed just 75 yards passing and six yards rushing.

''I thought they played hard from the first snap of the ball to the last,'' Lamar coach Mike Schultz said. ''I liked the effort I saw and we made some improvements in areas. Some people may say that is hard to see but we had one turnover and very few penalties. We took some steps and cleaned some things up.''

The Aggies started a bit slow in this one and had to settle for a 21-yard field goal on their first drive after they had a first down at the 3 and couldn't punch it in.

Things didn't start out great on defense either as Clifford Chattman got a penalty for roughing the punter to give the Cardinals a new set of downs. They weren't able to move the ball after that and had to punt again four plays later.

Texas A&M marched down the field on the ensuing drive and capped it with a 2-yard touchdown run by Jacob Kibodi to make it 10-0 with about 3 1/2 minutes left in the first.

Ausbon dropped a would-be touchdown on third-and-5 on the next drive and the Aggies added a 31-yard field goal to lead 13-0 entering the second quarter.

Ausbon couldn't appreciate his big night because of his miscue.

''I'm actually mad because I dropped that ball ... I want to make sure I don't have any more drops this season,'' Ausbon said.

Lamar put together a nice drive after that but came away empty when Bobby Brown blocked a 22-yard field goal attempt early in the second quarter.

Spiller had a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and Mond added a score on a 12-yard run later in the period to leave A&M up 27-0 at halftime.

Freshman Zach Calzada took over for Mond on the last play of the third quarter and threw for 68 yards and two touchdowns.

THE TAKEAWAY

Though the Aggies easily rolled by the Cardinals, they'll need to clean some things up - namely red-zone execution - if they hope to succeed in Southeastern Conference play starting next week.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Texas A&M should maintain its spot in the poll after handling a lesser opponent.

TOUCHDOWNS FOR EVERYBODY

The Aggies had seven different players score a touchdown on Saturday night. After Mond, Spiller, Ausbon and Kibodi got Texas A&M up big, three other players got in on the scoring late. Freshman tight end Jalen Wydermyer had 25-yard touchdown reception on the last play of the third quarter, fellow freshman Ainias Smith had a 13-yard scoring grab midway through the fourth and Cordarrian Richardson wrapped up the scoring with a 13-yard run with about two minutes left.

THEY SAID IT

Fisher on if he thinks his team is ready for the start of Southeastern Conference play next week: ''I don't know if they are but they better be. There's a lot of good ones coming.''

UP NEXT

Lamar: Open Southland play at Southeastern Louisiana next Saturday night.

Texas A&M: Hosts No. 8 Auburn in its SEC opener next Saturday.

--

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:51
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
62
Touchdown 1:56
25-C.Richardson runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
64
yds
03:25
pos
3
61
Point After TD 7:19
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
55
Touchdown 7:28
10-Z.Calzada complete to 17-A.Smith. 17-A.Smith runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
13
yds
00:15
pos
3
54
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:02
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
48
Touchdown 0:08
10-Z.Calzada complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
25
yds
00:14
pos
3
47
Point After TD 1:09
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
41
Touchdown 1:15
11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
102
yds
04:36
pos
3
40
Field Goal 5:57
63-B.Giffen 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
-19
yds
01:42
pos
3
34
Point After TD 7:39
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
34
Touchdown 7:50
28-I.Spiller runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
72
yds
01:14
pos
0
33
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:45
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
27
Touchdown 1:52
11-K.Mond runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
60
yds
02:14
pos
0
26
Point After TD 5:02
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
20
Touchdown 5:07
28-I.Spiller runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
77
yds
05:40
pos
0
19
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:05
47-S.Small 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
41
yds
1:34
pos
0
13
Point After TD 3:33
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 3:37
23-J.Kibodi runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
68
yds
03:45
pos
0
9
Field Goal 11:03
47-S.Small 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
71
yds
03:57
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 9 35
Rushing 4 13
Passing 3 20
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 1-16 4-9
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-2
Total Net Yards 197 633
Total Plays 55 75
Avg Gain 3.6 8.4
Net Yards Rushing 122 223
Rush Attempts 29 34
Avg Rush Yards 4.2 6.6
Net Yards Passing 75 410
Comp. - Att. 10-26 26-41
Yards Per Pass 2.9 10.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties - Yards 4-42 7-53
Touchdowns 0 8
Rushing TDs 0 5
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 10-40.2 1-35.0
Return Yards 26 123
Punts - Returns 0-0 4-107
Kickoffs - Returns 1-15 1-16
Int. - Returns 1-11 0-0
Kicking 1/2 10/10
Extra Points 0/0 8/8
Field Goals 1/2 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Lamar 2-1 00303
16 Texas A&M 2-1 1314211462
TXAM -45, O/U 63
Kyle Field College Station, TX
 75 PASS YDS 410
122 RUSH YDS 223
197 TOTAL YDS 633
Lamar
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Hoy 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.7% 75 0 0 67.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.7% 75 0 0 67.9
J. Hoy 10/24 75 0 0
J. Givens 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. Givens 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Wanza 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 53 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 53 0
M. Wanza 8 53 0 44
A. Walker 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 38 0
A. Walker 7 38 0 15
J. Givens 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 27 0
J. Givens 8 27 0 10
J. Hoy 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
J. Hoy 2 6 0 5
K. Banks 23 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
K. Banks 1 1 0 1
C. Starnes 39 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -3 0
C. Starnes 3 -3 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Sikes 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
M. Sikes 1 16 0 16
K. Allen 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
K. Allen 2 14 0 8
C. Green 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
C. Green 1 12 0 12
M. Wanza 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 11 0
M. Wanza 3 11 0 10
C. Robinson 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
C. Robinson 1 11 0 11
K. Banks 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
K. Banks 2 11 0 6
E. Pizarro 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
E. Pizarro 0 0 0 0
A. Walker 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Walker 0 0 0 0
J. Roe 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Roe 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Lawson 41 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
M. Lawson 7-3 0.0 0
K. Norwood 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
K. Norwood 6-1 0.0 0
S. Jones 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
S. Jones 5-1 0.0 0
A. Mulinax 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
A. Mulinax 3-2 0.0 0
I. Spencer 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
I. Spencer 3-0 0.0 0
C. Houston 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Houston 3-0 0.0 0
D. Martin 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-6 0 0.0
D. Martin 3-6 0.0 0
K. O'Neill 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. O'Neill 3-0 0.0 0
T. Gordon 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Gordon 3-1 0.0 0
C. Hayes 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
C. Hayes 2-0 0.0 1
D. May 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. May 2-0 0.0 0
Da. Crosley 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Da. Crosley 1-0 0.0 0
M. Meynisse 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Meynisse 1-1 0.0 0
J. Alton 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Alton 1-1 0.0 0
Da. Crosley 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
Da. Crosley 1-2 0.0 0
A. Daily 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Daily 1-0 1.0 0
N. Shepard-Creer 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Shepard-Creer 1-0 0.0 0
S. Norman 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Norman 0-1 0.0 0
R. Boseman 42 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
R. Boseman 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Giffen 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/2 0/0
B. Giffen 1/2 32 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
E. Carmona 32 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
10 40.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
10 40.2 2
E. Carmona 10 40.2 2 65
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Wanza 5 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
M. Wanza 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Texas A&M
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 317 1 1 171.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 317 1 1 171.2
K. Mond 20/28 317 1 1
Z. Calzada 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 68 2 0 203.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 68 2 0 203.9
Z. Calzada 4/8 68 2 0
J. Foster 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 25 0 0 82.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 25 0 0 82.0
J. Foster 2/5 25 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Spiller 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 116 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 116 2
I. Spiller 14 116 2 38
J. Kibodi 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 45 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 45 1
J. Kibodi 11 45 1 11
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 25 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 25 1
K. Mond 4 25 1 12
C. Richardson 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 22 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 22 1
C. Richardson 2 22 1 13
J. Foster 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
J. Foster 2 17 0 11
Z. Calzada 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
Z. Calzada 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Ausbon 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 109 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 109 1
J. Ausbon 4 109 1 37
K. Rogers 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 83 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 83 0
K. Rogers 6 83 0 22
A. Smith 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 66 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 66 1
A. Smith 6 66 1 20
C. Buckley 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 60 0
C. Buckley 4 60 0 27
J. Wydermyer 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 25 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 1
J. Wydermyer 1 25 1 25
I. Spiller 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
I. Spiller 2 21 0 16
R. Renick 46 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
R. Renick 1 19 0 19
J. Preston 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
J. Preston 1 18 0 18
G. Beal 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
G. Beal 1 9 0 9
C. Horry 42 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Horry 0 0 0 0
J. Kibodi 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Kibodi 0 0 0 0
R. Paul 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Paul 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Renfro 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Renfro 4-1 0.0 0
J. Rogers 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Rogers 3-0 0.0 0
L. Pryor 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Pryor 3-0 0.0 0
T. Wilson 40 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Wilson 3-0 0.0 0
D. Richardson 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Richardson 2-0 0.0 0
M. Clemons 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Clemons 2-0 0.0 0
L. O'Neal Jr. 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. O'Neal Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
A. Hines III 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Hines III 2-0 0.0 0
A. White Jr. 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. White Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
K. Carper 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Carper 1-0 0.0 0
M. Jones 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
J. Madubuike 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Madubuike 1-0 0.0 0
J. Martin 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Martin 1-0 0.0 0
C. Chattman 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Chattman 1-0 0.0 0
B. White 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. White 1-0 0.0 0
C. Oliver 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Oliver 1-1 0.0 0
T. Fuller 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Fuller 1-0 0.0 0
T. Johnson 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
B. Brown III 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Brown III 1-0 0.0 0
D. Tucker 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Tucker 0-1 0.0 0
Bu. Johnson 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
Bu. Johnson 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Small 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 8/8
SEASON FG XP
2/2 8/8
S. Small 2/2 31 8/8 14
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Mann 34 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 35.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 35.0 1
B. Mann 1 35.0 1 35
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Smith 22 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
A. Smith 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Paul 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 26.8 41 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 26.8 41 0
R. Paul 4 26.8 41 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:30 LAMAR 25 1:26 3 6 Punt
8:56 LAMAR 36 1:21 3 3 Punt
3:33 LAMAR 25 0:49 3 -2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 LAMAR 25 0:00 9 70 FG Miss
5:02 LAMAR 16 0:52 3 1 Punt
1:45 LAMAR 25 0:09 3 9 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 LAMAR 25 0:00 3 -1 Punt
11:11 LAMAR 34 2:01 4 15 Punt
7:39 LAMAR 25 1:42 6 -19 FG
1:09 LAMAR 25 0:43 3 3 Punt
0:02 LAMAR 25 0:00 3 13 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:46 LAMAR 32 1:15 3 8 Punt
9:53 LAMAR 5 2:05 4 12 Punt
7:19 LAMAR 25 1:18 3 -1 Punt
1:51 LAMAR 25 0:47 4 15 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXAM 25 3:57 8 71 FG
7:22 TXAM 32 3:45 7 68 TD
1:43 TXAM 45 1:34 4 41 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:47 TXAM 28 5:40 11 77 TD
4:06 TXAM 40 2:14 5 60 TD
0:50 TXAM 36 0:39 4 12 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:04 TXAM 11 2:17 6 23 INT
9:04 TXAM 28 1:14 3 72 TD
5:51 TXAM 8 4:36 10 102 TD
0:22 LAMAR 25 0:14 1 25 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 LAMAR 30 0:00 1 -2 Fumble
13:27 TXAM 15 3:30 9 45 Punt
7:43 LAMAR 13 0:15 1 13 TD
5:21 TXAM 41 3:25 10 64 TD
