|ECU
|NAVY
Perry runs, passes Navy past outclassed East Carolina 42-10
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) Navy's first priority on offense under coach Ken Niumatalolo will always be to run the football, yet there are times when the forward pass can also be a weapon.
Such was the case Saturday, when quarterback Malcolm Perry drilled East Carolina on the ground and in the air during a 42-10 blowout.
Perry ran for four touchdowns and threw for two scores. Operating as the focal point of the triple option, he carried 24 times for 156 yards. Just as impressive: Perry completed 5 of 7 passes for 151 yards to become the first Navy quarterback to amass at least 150 yards both running and passing since Ricky Dobbs against Arkansas State in November 2010.
The 5-foot-9 senior has rushed for at least 100 yards in seven of his 10 career starts at quarterback. His passing numbers, however, are what he will remember most about this game.
''We recognized what they were doing and we found a way to make it hurt,'' Perry said. ''Passing for 151 yards, it feels good. That's what I worked on all summer. That was a weakness in my game. It feels good for all that practice to show on the field.''
Navy scored TDs on each of its first four possessions and coasted to the finish. The Midshipmen (2-0, 1-0 American Athletic Conference) have won four straight against the Pirates, averaging 52 points per game.
East Carolina (1-2, 0-1) has lost 10 straight on the road and is 1-17 in away games since 2016.
Perry ran for touchdowns of 18 and 11 yards before capping an 85-yard drive with a 29-yard pass to CJ Williams for a 21-0 lead. After the Pirates temporarily interrupted the one-sided show with a field goal, Perry scored from the 6 to cap an 11-play march during which the Midshipmen converted a fourth-and-4.
Slithering through the East Carolina defense with remarkable ease, Perry topped the 100-yard mark rushing before the middle of the second quarter and had 128 yards on 18 attempts by halftime.
''The thing that is hard about preparing for a team like this is simulating how fast they operate,'' ECU coach Mike Houston said. ''Hopefully, we will be more prepared the next time we see them.''
Navy opened the second half with a 75-yard drive that lasted more than seven minutes and ended with Perry scoring from the 1. After an ECU punt, Perry immediately hit a wide-open Williams for an 80-yard TD, Navy's longest pass play since an 85-yarder by Dobbs that 2010 game against Arkansas State.
After that throw, with the score 42-3, Perry's work was done.
''Just his command of the offense, I'm just really pleased with the way he is playing,'' Niumatalolo said. ''We have to be able to throw the ball like that.''
Defense was not the Pirates' lone shortcoming in their third game under Houston. Unable to reach the end zone until the fourth quarter, East Carolina displayed none of the firepower it showed one week earlier in a 48-9 win over Gardner-Webb.
Holton Ahlers went 11 for 23 for 138 yards and an interception.
ROBINSON INJURED
Pirates DB Davondre Robinson ran into a teammate late in the game and sustained an injury that required him to be strapped to a board and taken from the field on a cart. He flashed a thumbs up as the cart went in motion.
Houston said Robinson had feeling in all his extremities.
IT'S HOW YOU START
Navy improved to 58-12 under Niumatalolo when scoring first and 56-18 when scoring on its first possession. The Midshipmen are 33-40 when they don't get points on their opening series.
THE TAKEAWAY
East Carolina: With a roster containing nearly 47 percent freshman, the Pirates are in the opening stage of a major rebuild. It showed in a big way in this mismatch.
Navy: After stomping Holy Cross and ECU, the Midshipmen appear far better than the team that went 3-10 in 2018. The schedule gets tougher, but Perry and the offense appear up to the task.
UP NEXT
East Carolina hosts William & Mary next Saturday.
Navy opens the road portion of its schedule on Sept. 26 against Memphis.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|27
|Rushing
|3
|22
|Passing
|5
|3
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-13
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|3-4
|Total Net Yards
|222
|456
|Total Plays
|52
|72
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|84
|315
|Rush Attempts
|29
|64
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|4.9
|Net Yards Passing
|138
|141
|Comp. - Att.
|11-23
|6-8
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|17.6
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|2-12
|Penalties - Yards
|6-55
|5-54
|Touchdowns
|1
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-37.0
|3-43.3
|Return Yards
|75
|46
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|3-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-75
|1-21
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-10
|Kicking
|2/2
|6/6
|Extra Points
|1/1
|6/6
|Field Goals
|1/1
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|138
|PASS YDS
|141
|
|
|84
|RUSH YDS
|315
|
|
|222
|TOTAL YDS
|456
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|11/23
|138
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|9
|36
|1
|24
|
H. Howe 6 RB
|H. Howe
|6
|31
|0
|17
|
D. Mauney 3 RB
|D. Mauney
|12
|23
|0
|6
|
J. Hatfield 88 WR
|J. Hatfield
|2
|-6
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Snead 22 WR
|T. Snead
|3
|54
|0
|41
|
D. Farrier 1 WR
|D. Farrier
|2
|32
|0
|22
|
B. Proehl 11 WR
|B. Proehl
|2
|19
|0
|12
|
C. Johnson 5 WR
|C. Johnson
|2
|17
|0
|9
|
L. Henley 10 WR
|L. Henley
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Hatfield 88 WR
|J. Hatfield
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Mauney 3 RB
|D. Mauney
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Stringer 30 LB
|G. Stringer
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Bivens 38 LB
|B. Bivens
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 13 DB
|D. Robinson
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Charles 27 DB
|D. Charles
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Purvis 46 DL
|C. Purvis
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Futrell 44 DL
|K. Futrell
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
X. Smith 37 LB
|X. Smith
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Price 93 DL
|J. Price
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Turner 94 DL
|A. Turner
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. McMillian 21 DB
|J. McMillian
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ramseur 51 LB
|A. Ramseur
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gore 26 DB
|C. Gore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wilson 35 DB
|J. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. D'Abreu 45 DL
|R. D'Abreu
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Berry 34 LB
|M. Berry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Verity 9 K
|J. Verity
|1/1
|23
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Young 43 P
|J. Young
|7
|37.0
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Gore 26 DB
|C. Gore
|3
|19.0
|23
|0
|
D. Farrier 1 WR
|D. Farrier
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|
T. Snead 22 WR
|T. Snead
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Snead 22 WR
|T. Snead
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Perry 10 QB
|M. Perry
|24
|156
|4
|30
|
N. Smith 43 FB
|N. Smith
|14
|52
|0
|12
|
P. Olsen 6 QB
|P. Olsen
|10
|30
|0
|12
|
I. Ruoss 32 FB
|I. Ruoss
|3
|24
|0
|9
|
T. Brannan 22 RB
|T. Brannan
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
T. Maloy 25 RB
|T. Maloy
|2
|15
|0
|11
|
C. Williams 20 RB
|C. Williams
|2
|11
|0
|10
|
J. Harris II 37 FB
|J. Harris II
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
M. Fells 23 RB
|M. Fells
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|
T. King-El 21 RB
|T. King-El
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Williams 20 RB
|C. Williams
|3
|117
|2
|80
|
K. Makekau 28 RB
|K. Makekau
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
M. Fells 23 RB
|M. Fells
|2
|9
|0
|7
|
T. Matthews 84 WR
|T. Matthews
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Nash 8 S
|E. Nash
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Perkins 96 DE
|J. Perkins
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Fagot 54 LB
|D. Fagot
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brennan 10 S
|K. Brennan
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Tuitele 53 LB
|T. Tuitele
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Springer 1 S
|J. Springer
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bankston 33 LB
|C. Bankston
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Fochtman 11 S
|E. Fochtman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kinley 3 CB
|C. Kinley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McMorris 5 CB
|M. McMorris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Polk 52 DE
|D. Polk
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Warren 94 DT
|J. Warren
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Talbert-Loving 31 LB
|A. Talbert-Loving
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Little 35 LB
|W. Little
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Cromartie 56 LB
|N. Cromartie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 17 LB
|T. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Okafor 95 DT
|T. Okafor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Moore 55 OL
|B. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 92 DE
|D. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Carothers 51 LB
|P. Carothers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Edwards 93 DT
|M. Edwards
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Nichols 43 P
|B. Nichols
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. White 4 P
|O. White
|3
|43.3
|3
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Fells 23 RB
|M. Fells
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Williams 20 RB
|C. Williams
|2
|8.0
|11
|0
|
D. Taylor 9 CB
|D. Taylor
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
