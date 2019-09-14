Drive Chart
ECU
NAVY

No Text

Perry runs, passes Navy past outclassed East Carolina 42-10

  • AP
  • Sep 14, 2019

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) Navy's first priority on offense under coach Ken Niumatalolo will always be to run the football, yet there are times when the forward pass can also be a weapon.

Such was the case Saturday, when quarterback Malcolm Perry drilled East Carolina on the ground and in the air during a 42-10 blowout.

Perry ran for four touchdowns and threw for two scores. Operating as the focal point of the triple option, he carried 24 times for 156 yards. Just as impressive: Perry completed 5 of 7 passes for 151 yards to become the first Navy quarterback to amass at least 150 yards both running and passing since Ricky Dobbs against Arkansas State in November 2010.

The 5-foot-9 senior has rushed for at least 100 yards in seven of his 10 career starts at quarterback. His passing numbers, however, are what he will remember most about this game.

''We recognized what they were doing and we found a way to make it hurt,'' Perry said. ''Passing for 151 yards, it feels good. That's what I worked on all summer. That was a weakness in my game. It feels good for all that practice to show on the field.''

Navy scored TDs on each of its first four possessions and coasted to the finish. The Midshipmen (2-0, 1-0 American Athletic Conference) have won four straight against the Pirates, averaging 52 points per game.

East Carolina (1-2, 0-1) has lost 10 straight on the road and is 1-17 in away games since 2016.

Perry ran for touchdowns of 18 and 11 yards before capping an 85-yard drive with a 29-yard pass to CJ Williams for a 21-0 lead. After the Pirates temporarily interrupted the one-sided show with a field goal, Perry scored from the 6 to cap an 11-play march during which the Midshipmen converted a fourth-and-4.

Slithering through the East Carolina defense with remarkable ease, Perry topped the 100-yard mark rushing before the middle of the second quarter and had 128 yards on 18 attempts by halftime.

''The thing that is hard about preparing for a team like this is simulating how fast they operate,'' ECU coach Mike Houston said. ''Hopefully, we will be more prepared the next time we see them.''

Navy opened the second half with a 75-yard drive that lasted more than seven minutes and ended with Perry scoring from the 1. After an ECU punt, Perry immediately hit a wide-open Williams for an 80-yard TD, Navy's longest pass play since an 85-yarder by Dobbs that 2010 game against Arkansas State.

After that throw, with the score 42-3, Perry's work was done.

''Just his command of the offense, I'm just really pleased with the way he is playing,'' Niumatalolo said. ''We have to be able to throw the ball like that.''

Defense was not the Pirates' lone shortcoming in their third game under Houston. Unable to reach the end zone until the fourth quarter, East Carolina displayed none of the firepower it showed one week earlier in a 48-9 win over Gardner-Webb.

Holton Ahlers went 11 for 23 for 138 yards and an interception.

ROBINSON INJURED

Pirates DB Davondre Robinson ran into a teammate late in the game and sustained an injury that required him to be strapped to a board and taken from the field on a cart. He flashed a thumbs up as the cart went in motion.

Houston said Robinson had feeling in all his extremities.

IT'S HOW YOU START

Navy improved to 58-12 under Niumatalolo when scoring first and 56-18 when scoring on its first possession. The Midshipmen are 33-40 when they don't get points on their opening series.

THE TAKEAWAY

East Carolina: With a roster containing nearly 47 percent freshman, the Pirates are in the opening stage of a major rebuild. It showed in a big way in this mismatch.

Navy: After stomping Holy Cross and ECU, the Midshipmen appear far better than the team that went 3-10 in 2018. The schedule gets tougher, but Perry and the offense appear up to the task.

UP NEXT

East Carolina hosts William & Mary next Saturday.

Navy opens the road portion of its schedule on Sept. 26 against Memphis.

----

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 12:30
9-J.Verity extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
42
Touchdown 12:34
12-H.Ahlers runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
50
yds
00:07
pos
9
42
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:34
43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
42
Touchdown 6:46
10-M.Perry complete to 20-C.Williams. 20-C.Williams runs 80 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
80
yds
00:08
pos
3
41
Point After TD 7:53
43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
35
Touchdown 7:58
10-M.Perry runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
14
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
3
34
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:25
43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
28
Touchdown 5:30
10-M.Perry runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
57
yds
03:44
pos
3
27
Field Goal 9:19
9-J.Verity 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
74
yds
04:19
pos
3
21
Point After TD 13:38
43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 13:44
10-M.Perry complete to 20-C.Williams. 20-C.Williams runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
100
yds
03:13
pos
0
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:46
43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 5:53
10-M.Perry runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
04:24
pos
0
13
Point After TD 11:26
43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:32
10-M.Perry runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
38
yds
02:11
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 10 27
Rushing 3 22
Passing 5 3
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 2-13 6-14
4th Down Conv 1-1 3-4
Total Net Yards 222 456
Total Plays 52 72
Avg Gain 4.3 6.3
Net Yards Rushing 84 315
Rush Attempts 29 64
Avg Rush Yards 2.9 4.9
Net Yards Passing 138 141
Comp. - Att. 11-23 6-8
Yards Per Pass 6.0 17.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 2-12
Penalties - Yards 6-55 5-54
Touchdowns 1 6
Rushing TDs 1 4
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 3-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 7-37.0 3-43.3
Return Yards 75 46
Punts - Returns 1-0 3-15
Kickoffs - Returns 5-75 1-21
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-10
Kicking 2/2 6/6
Extra Points 1/1 6/6
Field Goals 1/1 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
East Carolina 1-2 030710
Navy 2-0 141414042
NAVY -7.5, O/U 53.5
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium Annapolis, MD
 138 PASS YDS 141
84 RUSH YDS 315
222 TOTAL YDS 456
East Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Ahlers 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.8% 138 0 1 89.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.8% 138 0 1 89.5
H. Ahlers 11/23 138 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
H. Ahlers 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 36 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 36 1
H. Ahlers 9 36 1 24
H. Howe 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 31 0
H. Howe 6 31 0 17
D. Mauney 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 23 0
D. Mauney 12 23 0 6
J. Hatfield 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -6 0
J. Hatfield 2 -6 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Snead 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 54 0
T. Snead 3 54 0 41
D. Farrier 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
D. Farrier 2 32 0 22
B. Proehl 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
B. Proehl 2 19 0 12
C. Johnson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
C. Johnson 2 17 0 9
L. Henley 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
L. Henley 1 11 0 11
J. Hatfield 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Hatfield 1 5 0 5
D. Mauney 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Mauney 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Stringer 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
G. Stringer 7-1 1.0 0
B. Bivens 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
B. Bivens 6-0 0.0 0
D. Robinson 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
D. Robinson 6-2 0.0 0
D. Charles 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
D. Charles 6-2 0.0 0
C. Purvis 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
C. Purvis 6-1 0.0 0
K. Futrell 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
K. Futrell 4-3 0.0 0
X. Smith 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
X. Smith 4-2 0.0 0
J. Price 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Price 4-0 0.0 0
A. Turner 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
A. Turner 3-1 1.0 0
J. McMillian 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. McMillian 3-0 0.0 0
A. Ramseur 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Ramseur 3-1 0.0 0
C. Gore 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Gore 2-0 0.0 0
J. Wilson 35 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Wilson 1-0 0.0 0
R. D'Abreu 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. D'Abreu 1-1 0.0 0
M. Berry 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Berry 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Verity 9 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/1 1/1
J. Verity 1/1 23 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Young 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 37.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 37.0 1
J. Young 7 37.0 1 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Gore 26 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 19.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 19.0 23 0
C. Gore 3 19.0 23 0
D. Farrier 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
D. Farrier 1 6.0 6 0
T. Snead 22 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
T. Snead 1 12.0 12 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Snead 22 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
T. Snead 1 0.0 0 0
Navy
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Perry 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 151 2 0 346.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 151 2 0 346.9
M. Perry 5/7 151 2 0
P. Olsen 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 2 0 0 116.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 2 0 0 116.8
P. Olsen 1/1 2 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Perry 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 156 4
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 156 4
M. Perry 24 156 4 30
N. Smith 43 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 52 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 52 0
N. Smith 14 52 0 12
P. Olsen 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 30 0
P. Olsen 10 30 0 12
I. Ruoss 32 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 24 0
I. Ruoss 3 24 0 9
T. Brannan 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 20 0
T. Brannan 1 20 0 20
T. Maloy 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
T. Maloy 2 15 0 11
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
C. Williams 2 11 0 10
J. Harris II 37 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
J. Harris II 2 5 0 4
M. Fells 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
M. Fells 1 -1 0 0
T. King-El 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
T. King-El 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 117 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 117 2
C. Williams 3 117 2 80
K. Makekau 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 27 0
K. Makekau 1 27 0 27
M. Fells 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
M. Fells 2 9 0 7
T. Matthews 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Matthews 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Nash 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
E. Nash 7-1 0.0 0
J. Perkins 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Perkins 4-0 0.0 0
D. Fagot 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Fagot 4-1 0.0 0
K. Brennan 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
K. Brennan 3-0 0.0 1
T. Tuitele 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
T. Tuitele 2-3 0.0 0
J. Springer 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Springer 2-1 0.0 0
C. Bankston 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Bankston 2-0 0.0 0
E. Fochtman 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
E. Fochtman 2-1 0.0 0
C. Kinley 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Kinley 2-0 0.0 0
M. McMorris 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. McMorris 2-0 0.0 0
D. Polk 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Polk 2-1 0.0 0
J. Warren 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Warren 1-1 0.0 0
A. Talbert-Loving 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Talbert-Loving 1-0 0.0 0
W. Little 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Little 1-0 0.0 0
N. Cromartie 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Cromartie 1-0 0.0 0
T. Brown 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Brown 1-1 0.0 0
T. Okafor 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Okafor 1-0 0.0 0
B. Moore 55 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Moore 1-0 0.0 0
D. Williams 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Williams 1-1 0.0 0
P. Carothers 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
P. Carothers 0-1 0.0 0
M. Edwards 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Edwards 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Nichols 43 P
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 6/6
SEASON FG XP
0/0 6/6
B. Nichols 0/0 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. White 4 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 43.3 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 43.3 3
O. White 3 43.3 3 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Fells 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
M. Fells 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 8.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 8.0 11 0
C. Williams 2 8.0 11 0
D. Taylor 9 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
D. Taylor 1 -1.0 -1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ECU 23 1:17 5 3 Punt
11:26 ECU 17 0:51 4 21 Punt
5:46 ECU 11 1:29 7 60 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:38 ECU 25 4:19 11 74 FG
5:25 ECU 26 0:33 3 9 Punt
1:30 ECU 13 0:38 3 16 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:53 ECU 25 0:26 3 7 Punt
6:34 ECU 22 1:17 3 4 Punt
0:23 NAVY 50 0:07 9 50 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:16 ECU 10 1:18 3 0 Fumble
7:50 ECU 42 0:48 3 6 INT
2:46 ECU 7 0:37 3 14 Fumble
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:43 ECU 38 2:11 6 38 TD
10:17 NAVY 35 4:24 8 65 TD
3:55 NAVY 15 3:13 11 100 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:14 NAVY 28 3:44 9 57 TD
4:15 NAVY 27 1:59 4 10 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:19 NAVY 25 0:00 14 75 TD
6:54 NAVY 20 0:08 1 80 TD
5:11 NAVY 31 4:02 9 34 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:30 NAVY 25 2:27 5 24 Punt
6:28 NAVY 38 3:21 6 21 Punt
1:37 ECU 21 0:52 3 -6
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores