Burrow clinical, No. 4 LSU downs Northwestern State, 65-14

  • AP
  • Sep 14, 2019

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) Joe Burrow completed 21 of 24 passes for 373 yards and two touchdowns, and fourth-ranked LSU pulled away from Northwestern State in the second half for a 65-14 victory Saturday night.

Burrow has played through the third quarter only once in three games because of lopsided scores. He is now 75 of 90 (83.3 percent) passing for 1,122 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, making a case early on for the Heisman Trophy.

Burrow also ran for 30 yards and a touchdown against Northwestern State (0-3), an FCS team that was surprisingly competitive in the first half before the Tigers (3-0) dominated the third quarter.

In leading LSU to the 800th victory in the program's 126-year history, Burrow also became just the school's sixth quarterback to throw for 300 or more yards in consecutive games. Only Rohan Davey did it three times in a row, a mark Burrow can match next weekend.

Both of Burrow's TD tosses went to sophomore Terrace Marshall Jr., who has six touchdown catches this season after none last season.

The Tigers' Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Tyrion Davis-Price each ran for two TDs and John Emery had one, while Justin Jefferson caught five passes for 124 yards.

Northwestern State QB Shelton Eppler, who came in averaging 35 completions per game, connected on 21 of 38 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns. Quan Shorts had eight catches for 66 yards and a TD, and David Fitzwater had 68 yards receiving and a score on just three catches.

LSU players heard a few boos after a surprisingly competitive first half ended with a 24-14 lead.

Having lost 33-7 at home to Division II Midwestern State a week earlier, the Demons were not expected to be competitive against a Tigers squad coming off a victory at Texas. But they took a 7-3 lead nevertheless when Eppler fired a 17-yard scoring pass to Shorts in the first quarter.

The Tigers responded with consecutive touchdown drives, one ending with Edwards-Helaire's 4-yard run and the other with Marshall's 14-yard catch. But Northwestern State came back with a six-play, 75-yard scoring drive, which ended with Fitzwater uncovered in the end zone after freshman cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and outside linebacker Andre Anthony had lost track of the tight end.

LSU went back up 10 on Edwards-Helaire's second short TD run, but the Tigers' chance to widen the lead further before halftime took a hit when Dylan Wilson intercepted one of only two Burrow passes all half that did not find a receiver.

The Tigers turned up the intensity after halftime, scoring on their next four possessions while holding the Demons without a first down on their first three series of the third quarter.

LSU's Trey Palmer added a 54-yard punt return touchdown in the fourth quarter.

GETTING REST

With LSU opening SEC play next weekend, a handful of starters and regulars were held out. They included wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, tight end Thaddeus Moss, left tackle Saahdiq Charles, outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson, middle linebacker Michael Divinity and defensive ends Glen Logan and Rashard Lawrence.

THE TAKEAWAY

While a number of Tigers appeared susceptible to a letdown early, the only player who remained sharp throughout was Burrow. In an otherwise forgettable first half for LSU, Burrow's 16-of-18 passing for 231 yards and a TD set him apart. He was even better after halftime, highlighted by his 48-yard completion to Jefferson and a 65-yard connection with Jontre Kirklin.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Despite its sluggish start, LSU's lopsided final margin of victory should help the Tigers remain among the top five.

UP NEXT

Northwestern State visits Houston Baptist next Saturday.

LSU visits Vanderbilt next Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:12
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
65
Touchdown 2:45
3-T.Davis-Price runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
62
yds
03:00
pos
14
64
Point After TD 7:22
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
58
Touchdown 7:38
9-P.Pastorello punts 38 yards from NWS 16. 33-T.Palmer runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
54
yds
0:00
pos
14
57
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:16
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
51
Touchdown 2:25
3-T.Davis-Price runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
64
yds
02:39
pos
14
50
Point After TD 6:26
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
44
Touchdown 6:30
4-J.Emery runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
78
yds
01:37
pos
14
43
Point After TD 9:36
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
37
Touchdown 9:46
9-J.Burrow complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
33
yds
02:32
pos
14
36
Missed Point After Touchdown 13:19
36-C.York extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
14
30
Touchdown 13:35
9-J.Burrow runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
74
yds
00:00
pos
14
30
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:27
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 3:35
22-C.Edwards-Helaire runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
70
yds
02:03
pos
14
23
Point After TD 5:38
43-S.Roblow extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 5:45
5-S.Eppler complete to 17-D.Fitzwater. 17-D.Fitzwater runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
90
yds
03:05
pos
13
17
Point After TD 8:50
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 8:57
9-J.Burrow complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
77
yds
02:51
pos
7
16
Point After TD 12:38
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 12:44
22-C.Edwards-Helaire runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
69
yds
00:07
pos
7
9
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:16
43-S.Roblow extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 0:25
5-S.Eppler complete to 1-Q.Shorts. 1-Q.Shorts runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
89
yds
05:11
pos
6
3
Field Goal 5:57
36-C.York 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
57
yds
03:59
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 31
Rushing 3 12
Passing 10 18
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 6-17 5-7
4th Down Conv 0-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 278 605
Total Plays 64 68
Avg Gain 4.3 8.9
Net Yards Rushing 46 122
Rush Attempts 23 35
Avg Rush Yards 2.0 3.5
Net Yards Passing 232 483
Comp. - Att. 23-41 29-33
Yards Per Pass 5.7 14.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 1-5
Penalties - Yards 3-34 4-55
Touchdowns 2 9
Rushing TDs 0 6
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 1
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 7-41.4 1-36.0
Return Yards 24 184
Punts - Returns 0-0 4-108
Kickoffs - Returns 1-16 3-76
Int. - Returns 1-8 0-0
Kicking 2/3 9/10
Extra Points 2/2 8/9
Field Goals 0/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Demons 0-3 770014
4 Tigers 3-0 321271465
LSU -51.5, O/U 68
Tiger Stadium Baton Rouge, LA
 232 PASS YDS 483
46 RUSH YDS 122
278 TOTAL YDS 605
Demons
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Eppler 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.3% 225 2 0 122.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.3% 225 2 0 122.4
S. Eppler 21/38 225 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Anderson 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 30 0
S. Anderson 9 30 0 7
J. West 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 16 0
J. West 7 16 0 6
S. Eppler 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
S. Eppler 1 4 0 4
Ja. Jackson 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
Ja. Jackson 1 2 0 2
T. Morgan 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
T. Morgan 2 1 0 1
K. Fletcher 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
K. Fletcher 2 -1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Fitzwater 17 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 68 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 68 1
D. Fitzwater 3 68 1 27
Q. Shorts 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 66 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 66 1
Q. Shorts 8 66 1 17
A. Davis 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 37 0
A. Davis 3 37 0 28
C. Smallwood 16 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
C. Smallwood 1 17 0 17
J. West 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
J. West 1 12 0 12
G. Landry 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
G. Landry 2 8 0 4
L. Gumms 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
L. Gumms 1 8 0 8
T. Morgan 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
T. Morgan 2 7 0 8
T. Ash 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Ash 1 6 0 6
K. Ward 26 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
K. Ward 1 3 0 3
K. Price 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Price 0 0 0 0
R. Williams III 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Williams III 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Sonnier 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
M. Sonnier 5-1 0.0 0
L. King 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
L. King 4-0 0.0 0
R. Reed 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 0.0
R. Reed 4-5 0.0 0
A. Robertson 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
A. Robertson 4-1 0.0 0
D. Wilson 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
D. Wilson 4-0 0.0 1
N. Forde 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. Forde 3-0 0.0 0
S. Bartholomew 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
S. Bartholomew 3-1 0.0 0
J. Pough 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Pough 3-1 0.0 0
O. Jackson 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
O. Jackson 3-1 1.0 0
D. Thompson 99 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Thompson 2-1 0.0 0
R. Powell 47 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Powell 2-0 0.0 0
N. Nanai 51 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Nanai 2-0 0.0 0
B. Breaux 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
B. Breaux 2-2 0.0 0
Q. Whitley 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
Q. Whitley 2-3 0.0 0
J. Valsin Jr. 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Valsin Jr. 2-1 0.0 0
T. Johnson 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
R. Chatman 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Chatman 1-0 0.0 0
T. Cormier 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Cormier 1-1 0.0 0
I. Armstrong 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Armstrong 1-0 0.0 0
K. Ratliff 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Ratliff 1-0 0.0 0
J. Yarber 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Yarber 1-0 0.0 0
D. Gabriel 71 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Gabriel 0-1 0.0 0
K. Moore 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Moore 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Roblow 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/1 2/2
S. Roblow 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Pastorello 9 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 41.4 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 41.4 1
P. Pastorello 7 41.4 1 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Ward 26 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
K. Ward 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Tigers
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
87.5% 373 2 1 237.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
87.5% 373 2 1 237.2
J. Burrow 21/24 373 2 1
M. Brennan 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
88.9% 115 0 0 196.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
88.9% 115 0 0 196.2
M. Brennan 8/9 115 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 50 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 50 2
C. Edwards-Helaire 13 50 2 13
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 30 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 30 1
J. Burrow 7 30 1 9
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 29 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 29 2
T. Davis-Price 7 29 2 9
M. Brennan 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
M. Brennan 1 9 0 9
L. Fournette 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
L. Fournette 3 7 0 9
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -2 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -2 1
J. Emery Jr. 3 -2 1 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Jefferson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 124 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 124 0
J. Jefferson 5 124 0 48
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 75 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 75 2
T. Marshall Jr. 6 75 2 21
J. Kirklin 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 75 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 75 0
J. Kirklin 2 75 0 65
J. Jenkins 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 67 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 67 0
J. Jenkins 5 67 0 35
S. Sullivan 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 51 0
S. Sullivan 4 51 0 19
D. Dillon 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 41 0
D. Dillon 3 41 0 26
D. Lee 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 28 0
D. Lee 1 28 0 28
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
T. Davis-Price 2 20 0 18
T. Carter 44 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Carter 1 7 0 7
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Emery Jr. 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Phillips 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
J. Phillips 5-3 0.0 0
D. Clark 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
D. Clark 5-1 0.0 0
K. Vincent Jr. 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Vincent Jr. 4-1 0.0 0
C. Lewis 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
C. Lewis 3-1 0.5 0
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
N. Farrell Jr. 3-2 0.0 0
J. Stevens 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Stevens 3-0 0.0 0
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Stingley Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
T. Moore 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
T. Moore 2-1 0.5 0
J. Evans 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Evans 2-0 0.0 0
A. Anthony 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Anthony 2-1 0.0 0
T. Shelvin 72 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Shelvin 2-1 0.0 0
S. Ika 62 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Ika 2-0 0.0 0
E. Monroe 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Monroe 2-0 0.0 0
G. Delpit 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
G. Delpit 1-1 0.0 0
T. Harris Jr. 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Harris Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
M. Baskerville 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Baskerville 1-1 0.0 0
B. Fehoko 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Fehoko 1-1 0.0 0
B. Hubicz 82 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Hubicz 1-0 0.0 0
R. Thornton 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Thornton 0-1 0.0 0
P. Queen 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
P. Queen 0-4 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. York 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 8/9
SEASON FG XP
1/1 8/9
C. York 1/1 27 8/9 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Von Rosenberg 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 36.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 36.0 1
Z. Von Rosenberg 1 36.0 1 36
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 25.3 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 25.3 31 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 3 25.3 31 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 18.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 18.0 26 0
D. Stingley Jr. 3 18.0 26 0
T. Palmer 33 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 54.0 54 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 54.0 54 1
T. Palmer 1 54.0 54 1
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NWST 25 4:58 11 40 Downs
5:36 NWST 25 5:11 10 89 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:38 NWST 25 0:43 3 3 Punt
8:50 NWST 25 3:05 7 90 TD
3:27 NWST 25 2:02 4 23 Punt
1:06 LSU 17 0:20 3 0 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:19 NWST 16 0:54 3 5 Punt
9:36 NWST 25 0:43 3 4 Punt
6:26 NWST 25 1:16 3 6 Punt
2:16 NWST 25 1:52 12 60 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:07 NWST 14 1:48 3 2 TD
7:22 NWST 25 0:55 3 1 Punt
2:12 NWST 25 0:47 3 1 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:56 LSU 35 3:59 10 57 FG
0:16 LSU 31 0:07 8 69 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:48 LSU 23 2:51 7 77 TD
5:38 LSU 30 2:03 6 70 TD
1:17 LSU 15 0:00 1 71
1:06 LSU 15 0:00 1 68 INT
0:41 LSU 20 0:24 4 19 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:07 LSU 26 0:00 4 74 TD
12:18 NWST 33 2:32 7 33 TD
8:07 LSU 22 1:37 4 78 TD
5:04 LSU 45 2:39 8 64 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:12 LSU 20 1:58 4 30 Punt
5:45 LSU 38 3:00 7 62 TD
