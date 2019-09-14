|
The Citadel stuns Georgia Tech with overtime upset win
ATLANTA (AP) Jacob Godek kicked a 37-yard field goal in overtime, quarterback Brandon Rainey ran for one touchdown and passed for another, and FCS The Citadel stunned Georgia Tech with a 27-24 upset victory on Saturday.
Georgia Tech's defense allowed 320 yards rushing against the triple-option, a scheme it faced in practice the last 11 years under former coach Paul Johnson, but the Yellow Jackets (1-2) still figured to have an enough talent to overcome The Citadel.
Instead, the Bulldogs (1-2) never trailed despite having lost at home to Towson and on the road to Elon. Beating the Jackets gave The Citadel its first win over an FBS opponent since 2015 against South Carolina. Before that, the Bulldogs had not won against the higher classification since knocking off Arkansas and Army in 1992.
Momentum turned toward in the third quarter when Rainey broke a 14-all tie with a 22-yard TD run, and strong safety Sean-Thomas Faulkner stopped Georgia Tech's Jordan Mason for no gain on the ensuing drive.
Rainey limped off the field early in the fourth and was replaced by Evan Schickel before Godek split the uprights to make it 24-21 with 1:51 to go. Brenton King sent the game to overtime with a 34-yard field goal at the end of regulation, but he missed wide left from 46 yards to end the first possession of the extra period.
New Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins has struggled to find a formula for his up-tempo, pro-style offense, rotating quarterbacks Lucas Johnson and Tobias Oliver to mixed results in a blowout loss at No. 1 Clemson and a narrow home win over South Florida.
Georgia Tech tied it at 14-all when Johnson completed a 33-yard touchdown pass and a conversion pass to Jalen Camp. Mason ran for 25 yards to make it 21-all with 7:29 remaining.
The Citadel got on the board in the first when Raleigh Webb ran past the coverage for an easy 30-yard touchdown catch. It was Rainey's only completion in four attempts.
Georgia Tech scored on its third drive when Oliver pitched to Mason for a 4-yard score. The Jackets quickly fizzled when Wesley Wells, a sophomore, missed his first career extra-point attempt.
The Citadel used up most of the final 6 minutes of the second quarter with a 13-play, 67-yard drive that ended with Dante Smith's 12-yard touchdown run and a 14-6 halftime lead.
King replaced Wells in the fourth, kicking the PAT that tied it at 21-all.
INJURIES
Rainey had to be helped off the field as he limped toward the sideline with an apparent left leg injury. He stood and watched the rest of the game. ... Georgia Tech left tackle Jahaziel Lee was carted off the field with a left leg injury after getting cut-blocked early in the fourth. ... Bulldogs linebacker Phil Davis limped off the field after getting hurt on Mason's TD run with an undisclosed injury. ... The Citadel B-back Clay Harris walked slowly off the field midway through the fourth.
THE TAKEAWAY
The Citadel: The Bulldogs can enjoy this one for a long time, a victory that gives coach Brent Thompson a new recruiting tool after undergoing consecutive 5-6 seasons.
Georgia Tech: The Jackets have enough problems without being undisciplined. They were unruly on the fourth defensive series as cornerback Kaleb Oliver was flagged for taunting and defensive tackle Chris Martin was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct to nullify linebacker David Curry's 4-yard stop on Rainey's third-down scramble. After Rainey threw an interception, T.K. Chimedza was called for unsportsmanlike conduct.
UP NEXT
The Citadel: Hosts FCS Charleston Southern on Saturday.
Georgia Tech: Visits Temple on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|14
|Rushing
|21
|10
|Passing
|1
|4
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|8-17
|3-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|346
|279
|Total Plays
|75
|46
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|320
|183
|Rush Attempts
|71
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|5.5
|Net Yards Passing
|26
|96
|Comp. - Att.
|1-4
|7-13
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|7.4
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-4
|3-22
|Penalties - Yards
|5-55
|8-80
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-38.0
|4-40.3
|Return Yards
|1
|165
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|2-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|4-157
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-8
|Kicking
|5/6
|2/4
|Extra Points
|3/3
|1/2
|Field Goals
|2/3
|1/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|26
|PASS YDS
|96
|
|
|320
|RUSH YDS
|183
|
|
|346
|TOTAL YDS
|279
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Rainey 16 QB
|B. Rainey
|1/4
|30
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Harris 5 LB
|C. Harris
|26
|93
|0
|15
|
B. Rainey 16 QB
|B. Rainey
|17
|70
|1
|22
|
D. Smith 18 RB
|D. Smith
|6
|43
|1
|12
|
N. Njoku 28 RB
|N. Njoku
|3
|39
|0
|25
|
R. Bulmer 21 RB
|R. Bulmer
|6
|36
|0
|12
|
B. Murdaugh 10 QB
|B. Murdaugh
|11
|21
|0
|8
|
R. Webb 22 WR
|R. Webb
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
K. Sessions 8 RB
|K. Sessions
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Webb 22 WR
|R. Webb
|1
|30
|1
|30
|
R. McCarthy 12 WR
|R. McCarthy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Njoku 28 RB
|N. Njoku
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Randolph II 98 DL
|J. Randolph II
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
D. Greene IV 76 DL
|D. Greene IV
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Godek 86 K
|J. Godek
|2/3
|47
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Botkin 6 DB
|L. Botkin
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Johnson 7 QB
|L. Johnson
|5/10
|91
|1
|0
|
T. Oliver 8 QB
|T. Oliver
|2/3
|27
|0
|0
|
J. Thomas 1 DB
|J. Thomas
|1/1
|9
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Oliver 8 QB
|T. Oliver
|11
|92
|0
|22
|
J. Mason 27 RB
|J. Mason
|11
|78
|2
|25
|
J. Howard Jr. 5 RB
|J. Howard Jr.
|2
|12
|0
|12
|
L. Johnson 7 QB
|L. Johnson
|7
|5
|0
|9
|
Do. Smith 28 RB
|Do. Smith
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Ja. Camp 1 WR
|Ja. Camp
|2
|62
|1
|33
|
M. Carter 15 WR
|M. Carter
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
J. Mason 27 RB
|J. Mason
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
A. Brown 10 WR
|A. Brown
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Thomas 1 DB
|J. Thomas
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Davis 9 TE
|T. Davis
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Curry 6 LB
|D. Curry
|1-0
|1.0
|1
|
T. Carpenter 2 DB
|T. Carpenter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 25 LB
|C. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Harvin III 27 P
|P. Harvin III
|4
|40.3
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Cottrell 31 RB
|N. Cottrell
|2
|34.0
|34
|0
|
T. Oliver 8 QB
|T. Oliver
|2
|48.0
|52
|0
|
Do. Smith 28 RB
|Do. Smith
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Brown 10 WR
|A. Brown
|2
|0.0
|3
|0
