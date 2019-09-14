Drive Chart
The Citadel stuns Georgia Tech with overtime upset win

  • AP
  • Sep 14, 2019

ATLANTA (AP) Jacob Godek kicked a 37-yard field goal in overtime, quarterback Brandon Rainey ran for one touchdown and passed for another, and FCS The Citadel stunned Georgia Tech with a 27-24 upset victory on Saturday.

Georgia Tech's defense allowed 320 yards rushing against the triple-option, a scheme it faced in practice the last 11 years under former coach Paul Johnson, but the Yellow Jackets (1-2) still figured to have an enough talent to overcome The Citadel.

Instead, the Bulldogs (1-2) never trailed despite having lost at home to Towson and on the road to Elon. Beating the Jackets gave The Citadel its first win over an FBS opponent since 2015 against South Carolina. Before that, the Bulldogs had not won against the higher classification since knocking off Arkansas and Army in 1992.

Momentum turned toward in the third quarter when Rainey broke a 14-all tie with a 22-yard TD run, and strong safety Sean-Thomas Faulkner stopped Georgia Tech's Jordan Mason for no gain on the ensuing drive.

Rainey limped off the field early in the fourth and was replaced by Evan Schickel before Godek split the uprights to make it 24-21 with 1:51 to go. Brenton King sent the game to overtime with a 34-yard field goal at the end of regulation, but he missed wide left from 46 yards to end the first possession of the extra period.

New Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins has struggled to find a formula for his up-tempo, pro-style offense, rotating quarterbacks Lucas Johnson and Tobias Oliver to mixed results in a blowout loss at No. 1 Clemson and a narrow home win over South Florida.

Georgia Tech tied it at 14-all when Johnson completed a 33-yard touchdown pass and a conversion pass to Jalen Camp. Mason ran for 25 yards to make it 21-all with 7:29 remaining.

The Citadel got on the board in the first when Raleigh Webb ran past the coverage for an easy 30-yard touchdown catch. It was Rainey's only completion in four attempts.

Georgia Tech scored on its third drive when Oliver pitched to Mason for a 4-yard score. The Jackets quickly fizzled when Wesley Wells, a sophomore, missed his first career extra-point attempt.

The Citadel used up most of the final 6 minutes of the second quarter with a 13-play, 67-yard drive that ended with Dante Smith's 12-yard touchdown run and a 14-6 halftime lead.

King replaced Wells in the fourth, kicking the PAT that tied it at 21-all.

INJURIES

Rainey had to be helped off the field as he limped toward the sideline with an apparent left leg injury. He stood and watched the rest of the game. ... Georgia Tech left tackle Jahaziel Lee was carted off the field with a left leg injury after getting cut-blocked early in the fourth. ... Bulldogs linebacker Phil Davis limped off the field after getting hurt on Mason's TD run with an undisclosed injury. ... The Citadel B-back Clay Harris walked slowly off the field midway through the fourth.

THE TAKEAWAY

The Citadel: The Bulldogs can enjoy this one for a long time, a victory that gives coach Brent Thompson a new recruiting tool after undergoing consecutive 5-6 seasons.

Georgia Tech: The Jackets have enough problems without being undisciplined. They were unruly on the fourth defensive series as cornerback Kaleb Oliver was flagged for taunting and defensive tackle Chris Martin was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct to nullify linebacker David Curry's 4-yard stop on Rainey's third-down scramble. After Rainey threw an interception, T.K. Chimedza was called for unsportsmanlike conduct.

UP NEXT

The Citadel: Hosts FCS Charleston Southern on Saturday.

Georgia Tech: Visits Temple on Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
Overtime
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal
86-J.Godek 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
5
yds
pos
27
24
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:23
37-B.King 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
36
yds
01:33
pos
24
24
Field Goal 2:01
86-J.Godek 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
40
yds
05:36
pos
24
21
Point After TD 7:37
37-B.King extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
21
Touchdown 7:37
27-J.Mason runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
67
yds
01:16
pos
21
20
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:05
86-J.Godek extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 6:12
16-B.Rainey runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
04:38
pos
20
14
Two Point Conversion 10:50
7-L.Johnson complete to 1-J.Camp. 1-J.Camp to CIT End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 10:57
7-L.Johnson complete to 1-J.Camp. 1-J.Camp runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
33
yds
00:07
pos
14
12
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:15
86-J.Godek extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
6
Touchdown 0:20
18-D.Smith runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
72
yds
05:21
pos
13
6
Missed Point After Touchdown 12:49
38-W.Wells extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
7
6
Touchdown 12:55
27-J.Mason runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
71
yds
01:42
pos
7
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:55
86-J.Godek extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 6:01
16-B.Rainey complete to 22-R.Webb. 22-R.Webb runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
80
yds
04:54
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 14
Rushing 21 10
Passing 1 4
Penalty 3 0
3rd Down Conv 8-17 3-9
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 346 279
Total Plays 75 46
Avg Gain 4.6 6.1
Net Yards Rushing 320 183
Rush Attempts 71 33
Avg Rush Yards 4.5 5.5
Net Yards Passing 26 96
Comp. - Att. 1-4 7-13
Yards Per Pass 6.5 7.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-4 3-22
Penalties - Yards 5-55 8-80
Touchdowns 3 3
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 3-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 3-38.0 4-40.3
Return Yards 1 165
Punts - Returns 1-1 2-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 4-157
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-8
Kicking 5/6 2/4
Extra Points 3/3 1/2
Field Goals 2/3 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234 OTT
Citadel 1-2 7773327
Georgia Tech 1-2 06810024
GATECH -26.5, O/U 58.5
Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field Atlanta, GA
 26 PASS YDS 96
320 RUSH YDS 183
346 TOTAL YDS 279
Citadel
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Rainey 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 30 1 1 120.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 30 1 1 120.5
B. Rainey 1/4 30 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Harris 5 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 93 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 93 0
C. Harris 26 93 0 15
B. Rainey 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 70 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 70 1
B. Rainey 17 70 1 22
D. Smith 18 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 43 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 43 1
D. Smith 6 43 1 12
N. Njoku 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 39 0
N. Njoku 3 39 0 25
R. Bulmer 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 36 0
R. Bulmer 6 36 0 12
B. Murdaugh 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 21 0
B. Murdaugh 11 21 0 8
R. Webb 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 16 0
R. Webb 1 16 0 16
K. Sessions 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
K. Sessions 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Webb 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 30 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 30 1
R. Webb 1 30 1 30
R. McCarthy 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. McCarthy 0 0 0 0
N. Njoku 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
N. Njoku 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Randolph II 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
J. Randolph II 2-0 2.0 0
D. Greene IV 76 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Greene IV 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Godek 86 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/3 3/3
J. Godek 2/3 47 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Botkin 6 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
L. Botkin 1 1.0 1 0
Georgia Tech
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Johnson 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 91 1 0 159.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 91 1 0 159.4
L. Johnson 5/10 91 1 0
T. Oliver 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 27 0 0 142.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 27 0 0 142.3
T. Oliver 2/3 27 0 0
J. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 9 0 0 175.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 9 0 0 175.6
J. Thomas 1/1 9 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Oliver 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 92 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 92 0
T. Oliver 11 92 0 22
J. Mason 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 78 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 78 2
J. Mason 11 78 2 25
J. Howard Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
J. Howard Jr. 2 12 0 12
L. Johnson 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 5 0
L. Johnson 7 5 0 9
Do. Smith 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
Do. Smith 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Ja. Camp 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 62 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 62 1
Ja. Camp 2 62 1 33
M. Carter 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 28 0
M. Carter 1 28 0 28
J. Mason 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Mason 1 11 0 11
A. Brown 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
A. Brown 1 10 0 10
J. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Thomas 1 9 0 9
T. Davis 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
T. Davis 1 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Curry 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
D. Curry 1-0 1.0 1
T. Carpenter 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Carpenter 1-0 0.0 0
C. Thomas 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. King 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/2 1/1
B. King 1/2 34 1/1 4
W. Wells 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/2
W. Wells 0/0 0 1/2 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Harvin III 27 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 40.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 40.3 2
P. Harvin III 4 40.3 2 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Cottrell 31 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 34.0 34 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 34.0 34 0
N. Cottrell 2 34.0 34 0
T. Oliver 8 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 48.0 52 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 48.0 52 0
T. Oliver 2 48.0 52 0
Do. Smith 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
Do. Smith 1 27.0 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Brown 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 0.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 0.0 3 0
A. Brown 2 0.0 3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CIT 25 1:46 4 5 Punt
10:55 CIT 20 4:54 9 80 TD
3:48 CIT 13 1:36 3 8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:49 CIT 25 5:39 12 58 INT
5:41 CIT 33 5:21 14 72 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:16 CIT 4 1:35 3 9 Punt
10:50 CIT 25 4:38 9 75 TD
2:35 CIT 24 2:04 14 68 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:37 CIT 25 5:36 11 40 FG
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 GATECH 25 0:00 3 5 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:01 GATECH 31 1:32 5 38 Punt
5:55 GATECH 45 2:01 6 10 Punt
1:46 GATECH 29 1:42 8 71 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:45 GATECH 28 0:34 3 -2 Punt
0:15 GATECH 35 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 GATECH 43 0:00 3 2 Punt
11:04 CIT 33 0:07 1 33 TD
6:05 GATECH 25 2:52 8 51 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:53 GATECH 33 1:16 4 67 TD
1:56 CIT 48 1:33 6 36 FG
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:06 CIT 25 0:06 3 -3 FG Miss
