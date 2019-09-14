Drive Chart
Last-second field goal lifts EMU over Illinois 34-31

  • Sep 14, 2019

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) Eastern Michigan coach Chris Creighton clearly enjoyed the postgame media gathering following his team's impressive last-second 34-31 road win over Illinois on Saturday.

''I love this team,'' he said, smiling. ''I mean, wow. What a great bunch of guys.''

Creighton had good reason to be joyous. Chad Ryland booted a 24-yard field goal as time expired to give the Eagles their third win over a Big Ten team, following victories against Rutgers in 2017 and Purdue in 2018.

Mike Glass was 23 of 36 for 316 yards and three touchdowns to lead EMU (2-1). Jarius Grissom rushed three times for 52 yards, while Willie Parker had 23 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown.

''Awesome, awesome day for our program,'' Creighton said. ''Our defense played well. We knew we weren't going to shut them out, because they are really good, but we did what we needed to. Our guys just executed.''

Brandon Peterson was 22 of 37 for 297 yards passing, two touchdowns and an interception for Illinois (2-1). Reggie Corbin, who sat out the last game with a hip pointer, carried the ball 18 times for 144 yards for the Illini.

''A lot of people need to do a better job, including me,'' said Illinois coach Lovie Smith. ''We didn't play our best today, but we have a lot to build on. We're a 2-1 football team, so we've done some good things.

Next week (against conference foe Nebraska) will be a better indicator of where we are.''

GOOD START

In a first-half shoot-out, both teams showed plenty of offense and periods of ineffective defense. The Eagles rushed for 93 yards and Glass was 11 of 20 for 183 yards and three touchdowns, while Illinois rushed for 76 yards and Peters went 13 of 17 for 164 yards and one TD.

''One positive? We were down by 14 points at one point and still managed to get ourselves into a position to win the game,'' Smith said. ''We have to maintain a sense of consistency, in both halves, whether it's running, passing or on defense.''

TOUGH END

Illinois was still in the hunt with less than three minutes left after tying the game at 31 on a 36-yard touchdown pass from Peters to Josh Imatorbhebhe.

But Glass, who looked calm and collected all day, methodically put his team in a position to win with a 23-yard pass to Dylan Drummond followed by a 13-yard run by Breck Turner. Ryland then trotted onto the field with one second left for the game winner.

THE BATTLE UP FRONT

''They beat us up front,'' Smith said of his Illini. ''It's a one-on-one battle out there, and the losing team doesn't win that battle. That was us today.''

Creighton credited hard work and preparation for his team's win. ''We definitely had a better week of practice this week,'' he said. ''We prepared hard. Our team believes, and that's deep and very powerful when it comes to a game like this.''

THE TAKEAWAY

EMU: Good win for Creighton's team, which came in as the underdog and which has a habit of upsetting Power Five teams (Rutgers and Purdue in the past two seasons).

Illinois: Ugly loss for the Illini. The offense played essentially half a game, and the defense was suspect all afternoon. Smith took over as defensive coordinator after Hardy Nickerson left last October, and has said it would be his number-one priority. But there remains considerable work to be done before conference play begins next week in a prime-time game against Nebraska.

UP NEXT

EMU: Hosts Central Connecticut State next Saturday.

Illinois: Hosts Nebraska next Saturday to begin Big Ten play.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:08
38-C.Ryland 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
68
yds
01:36
pos
34
31
Point After TD 1:44
17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
31
Touchdown 1:52
18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
93
yds
01:12
pos
31
30
Point After TD 7:55
17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
24
Touchdown 7:55
2-R.Corbin runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
75
yds
03:25
pos
31
23
Two Point Conversion 11:20
9-M.Glass complete to 2-M.Sexton. 2-M.Sexton to ILL End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
17
Touchdown 11:24
26-W.Parker runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
49
yds
03:32
pos
29
17
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:28
38-C.Ryland 52 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
26
yds
02:23
pos
23
17
Missed Point After Touchdown 8:28
38-C.Ryland extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
20
17
Touchdown 8:35
9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
70
yds
01:33
pos
20
17
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:42
17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 1:49
21-R.Bonner runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
60
yds
02:10
pos
14
16
Point After TD 3:59
38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 4:00
9-M.Glass complete to 2-M.Sexton. 2-M.Sexton runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
54
yds
00:16
pos
13
10
Point After TD 6:52
17-J.McCourt extra point is good. Team penalty on EMC Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 7:00
18-B.Peters complete to 4-R.Smalling. 4-R.Smalling runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
95
yds
01:02
pos
7
9
Point After TD 8:02
38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 8:09
9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
01:15
pos
6
3
Field Goal 9:27
17-J.McCourt 57 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
43
yds
03:19
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 24
Rushing 10 11
Passing 12 12
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 3-13 7-17
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 474 418
Total Plays 76 77
Avg Gain 6.2 5.4
Net Yards Rushing 164 167
Rush Attempts 40 40
Avg Rush Yards 4.1 4.2
Net Yards Passing 310 251
Comp. - Att. 23-36 22-37
Yards Per Pass 8.6 6.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-6 6-46
Penalties - Yards 2-20 9-80
Touchdowns 4 4
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 3 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 8-36.9 7-48.3
Return Yards 32 6
Punts - Returns 4-32 1-6
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kicking 4/5 5/5
Extra Points 2/3 4/4
Field Goals 2/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
E. Michigan 2-1 14901134
Illinois 2-1 17001431
ILL -7.5, O/U 57
Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) Champaign, IL
 310 PASS YDS 251
164 RUSH YDS 167
474 TOTAL YDS 418
E. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Glass III 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.9% 316 3 0 165.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.9% 316 3 0 165.1
M. Glass III 23/36 316 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Grissom 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 52 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 52 0
J. Grissom 3 52 0 47
M. Glass III 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 37 0
M. Glass III 10 37 0 18
B. Turner 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 26 0
B. Turner 10 26 0 13
W. Parker 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 23 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 23 1
W. Parker 11 23 1 13
S. Vann 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
S. Vann 3 18 0 10
E. Daugherty IV 40 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
E. Daugherty IV 1 6 0 6
M. Sexton 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
M. Sexton 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Jackson III 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 80 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 80 2
A. Jackson III 3 80 2 31
B. Cannon 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 60 0
B. Cannon 4 60 0 26
M. Sexton 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 54 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 54 1
M. Sexton 1 54 1 54
D. Drummond 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 43 0
D. Drummond 5 43 0 23
L. Latu 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 38 0
L. Latu 3 38 0 14
B. Turner 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 27 0
B. Turner 5 27 0 9
B. Kemp 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
B. Kemp 1 13 0 13
S. Vann 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
S. Vann 1 1 0 1
T. Odukoya 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Odukoya 0 0 0 0
W. Parker 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
W. Parker 0 0 0 0
G. Oakes 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
G. Oakes 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
V. Calhoun 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-6 0 0.0
V. Calhoun 9-6 0.0 0
B. Bogan 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
B. Bogan 5-1 0.0 0
K. Beltram 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
K. Beltram 5-1 0.0 0
S. Simeon 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
S. Simeon 4-0 0.0 0
B. Hoying 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.0
B. Hoying 3-3 1.0 0
F. McGee III 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
F. McGee III 3-0 0.0 0
H. Andrews 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
H. Andrews 3-1 1.0 0
J. Hubbard 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Hubbard 3-0 0.0 0
T. Rush 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
T. Rush 3-0 1.0 0
B. Burks 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Burks 2-0 0.0 0
T. Myrick 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Myrick 2-1 0.0 0
T. Abram 59 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
T. Abram 2-0 1.0 0
N. LaFleur 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. LaFleur 2-0 0.0 0
C. Holford 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Holford 1-0 0.0 0
M. Haney 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
M. Haney 1-1 1.0 0
K. Hernandez 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
K. Hernandez 1-0 0.0 1
J. Vines 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Vines 1-0 0.0 0
D. Kelly 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Kelly 1-0 0.0 0
K. Shine 35 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Shine 1-0 0.0 0
W. Scott 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 1.5
W. Scott 0-2 1.5 0
C. Hunt 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
C. Hunt 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Ryland 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/3
SEASON FG XP
2/2 2/3
C. Ryland 2/2 52 2/3 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Julien 31 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 36.9 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 36.9 2
J. Julien 8 36.9 2 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Drummond 80 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 8.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 8.0 14 0
D. Drummond 4 8.0 14 0
Illinois
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Peters 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.5% 297 2 1 139.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.5% 297 2 1 139.3
B. Peters 22/37 297 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Corbin 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 144 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 144 1
R. Corbin 18 144 1 35
D. Brown 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 46 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 46 0
D. Brown 7 46 0 12
J. Norwood 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Norwood 1 4 0 4
R. Bonner 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 3 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 3 1
R. Bonner 4 3 1 8
B. Peters 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 -34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 -34 0
B. Peters 9 -34 0 16
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Imatorbhebhe 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 91 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 91 1
J. Imatorbhebhe 4 91 1 36
D. Barker 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 90 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 90 0
D. Barker 4 90 0 52
R. Smalling 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 49 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 49 1
R. Smalling 5 49 1 16
D. Stampley 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 36 0
D. Stampley 2 36 0 27
T. Sidney 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
T. Sidney 3 22 0 11
D. Navarro 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
D. Navarro 1 10 0 10
J. Williams 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Williams 1 2 0 2
R. Corbin 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
R. Corbin 1 0 0 0
J. Norwood 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
J. Norwood 1 -3 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Harding 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-4 0 0.0
D. Harding 12-4 0.0 0
J. Hansen 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
J. Hansen 6-1 0.0 0
S. Brown 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
S. Brown 6-1 0.0 0
K. Joseph 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
K. Joseph 5-3 0.0 0
O. Betiku Jr. 47 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
O. Betiku Jr. 5-2 1.0 0
J. Martin 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Martin 4-1 0.0 0
D. Ware 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Ware 4-0 0.0 0
N. Hobbs 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
N. Hobbs 3-1 0.0 0
T. Oliver 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Oliver 3-0 0.0 0
M. Eifler 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
M. Eifler 2-2 0.0 0
D. Pate 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Pate 2-1 0.0 0
J. Milan 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Milan 2-0 0.0 0
O. Carney Jr. 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Carney Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
I. Gay 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
I. Gay 0-1 0.0 0
A. Shogbonyo 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
A. Shogbonyo 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. McCourt 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
J. McCourt 1/1 57 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Hayes 14 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 48.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 48.3 2
B. Hayes 7 48.3 2 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Sidney 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
T. Sidney 1 6.0 6 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 EMICH 25 1:26 3 9 Punt
9:24 EMICH 25 1:15 5 75 TD
6:52 EMICH 25 1:20 3 5 Punt
4:16 EMICH 46 0:16 2 54 TD
1:42 EMICH 25 1:29 7 29 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:15 EMICH 30 0:00 1 20
10:08 EMICH 30 1:33 5 70 TD
7:51 EMICH 39 2:23 7 26 FG
3:25 EMICH 31 2:02 6 8 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:04 EMICH 13 2:10 5 10 Punt
8:52 EMICH 15 0:36 3 36
6:14 EMICH 37 0:55 3 4 Punt
3:31 ILL 39 1:19 3 2 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 ILL 49 3:32 8 49 TD
7:55 EMICH 25 4:46 10 35 Punt
1:44 EMICH 25 1:36 7 68 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:46 ILL 23 3:19 9 43 FG
8:02 ILL 35 1:02 4 95 TD
5:27 ILL 27 0:35 3 -5 Punt
3:59 ILL 25 2:10 7 60 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:45 ILL 18 3:25 8 16 Punt
8:28 ILL 25 0:27 3 -7 Punt
4:48 ILL 25 1:18 4 -9 Punt
1:18 ILL 20 0:56 5 62 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:06 ILL 25 0:00 3 7 Punt
11:49 ILL 36 2:26 6 7 Punt
7:45 ILL 49 1:31 5 14 Fumble
5:14 ILL 21 1:38 6 40 INT
1:25 ILL 20 1:15 5 34 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:20 ILL 25 3:25 11 75 TD
3:04 ILL 7 1:12 7 93 TD
