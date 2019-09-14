Drive Chart
No. 19 Iowa rallies to beat Iowa State, 18-17

  • Sep 14, 2019

AMES, Iowa (AP) In a rivalry as tight and as heated as Iowa and Iowa State, it's usually the little things that make the difference.

The No. 19 Hawkeyes yet again made three or four more plays than the Cyclones, and their winning streak over Iowa State now sits at five because of it.

Nate Stanley threw for 201 yards and ran for a score, and Iowa made a big fourth-down stop late in the game that allowed the Hawkeyes to beat Iowa State 18-17 on Saturday night.

Keith Duncan kicked four field goals for the Hawkeyes (3-0), who improved to 4-0 against Iowa State coach Matt Campbell in a game twice delayed nearly 3 hours because of lightning.

''It's hard to script and prepare for (the weather),'' Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. ''Games like this come down to mental toughness, physical toughness. Nobody got discouraged. We kept swinging the bat, kept playing.''

Six hours after the game started, the Hawkeyes kept their composure in two crucial sequences.

Trailing 18-17 in the closing minutes, Iowa State drove to the Iowa 34 before a false start, a slip by quarterback Brock Purdy and an incompletion brought up fourth-and-13. The Cyclones went for it and, after offsetting penalties led to a do-over, Purdy overthrew Deshaunte Jones near the end zone with 2:00 left to turn the ball over on downs.

The Cyclones got another chance when they forced a quick punt. But the ball hit Datrone Young in the back and Iowa's Devonte Young recovered it, sealing the closest win in the 67-game history of the series for the Hawkeyes.

''The game obviously, in a lot of ways was frustrating. And frustrating because it was our detail that really earned us what happened at the end,'' Campbell said.

Iowa State (1-1) opened the scoring on a 51-yard double pass from Purdy to Jones - a converted prep quarterback - to La'Michael Pettway midway through the first quarter. The Cyclones then moved ahead 14-6 just 57 seconds into the second half on a 73-yard strike from Purdy to Tarique Milton, who breezed past Iowa's banged-up secondary.

Iowa's defense stiffened, though, and Stanley's 1-yard touchdown plunge gave the Hawkeyes a 15-14 lead with 12:10 left. Connor Assalley's 26-yard field goal gave Iowa State the lead with 7:46 to go but Duncan answered from 39 yards with 4:51 left with what proved to be the game-winning kick.

''I missed some throws,'' said Stanley, who was 22 of 35 passing, ''but we won, and that's what matters to me.''

Purdy finished with 276 yards passing and a touchdown for the Cyclones, whose home winning streak ended after seven games.

TAKEAWAY

Iowa was on the road against its biggest rival and had to deal with two weather delays, turning an afternoon kickoff into a primetime affair. Yet the Hawkeyes still found a way to win, going 10 of 19 on third down and winning the turnover battle, 2-0.

Iowa State looked much better than it did in its opener two weeks ago, when it sleepwalked past Northern Iowa 29-26 in triple overtime. But this was yet another agonizing loss to the Hawkeyes for the Cyclones, who fell 44-41 in overtime two years ago in Ames.

THE NUMBERS

Iowa State ran the ball just 19 times as opposed to 35 passes, and Purdy was credited with nine of those carries. The Cyclones' search for a lead back will continue into next week. ... Duncan's field goals were from 25, 40, 42 and 39 yards. Though they weren't necessarily tough kicks, Duncan is now 8 of 8 this season. ... Four different Iowa players had at least three catches, led by Nico Ragaini with five for 43 yards. ... Iowa State outgained Iowa 418 to 313, but the Hawkeyes held the ball for 34:58. ... Milton finished with eight catches for 144 yards.

ISU DEJA VU

Iowa State was down a similar road in 2018. It started 1-3 after bad weather washed out the opener, but the Cyclones rallied to finish 8-5 and earn a bid to the Alamo Bowl. Iowa State was picked to finish third in the Big 12 this season, and if it can clean up some of its sloppiness that is still very possible. ''It's one of those things that's unfortunate,'' Campbell said. ''But from an attitude, effort, investment standpoint, really proud of our kids. From a Coach Campbell standpoint, it's obviously got to be better.''

HE SAID IT

''I came in (and) someone was eating a hoagie,'' Ferentz joked after support staffers went out and grabbed sandwiches during the second delay, which last just over 2 hours.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Hawkeyes might not move up that much, but the win was nevertheless impressive.

UP NEXT

Iowa is off next week before hosting Middle Tennessee on Sept. 28.

Iowa State hosts Louisiana-Monroe next Saturday.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:03
3-K.Duncan 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
54
yds
02:48
pos
18
17
Field Goal 7:56
96-C.Assalley 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
66
yds
04:14
pos
15
17
Missed Two Point Conversion 12:10
4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 39-N.Wieting.
plays
yds
pos
15
14
Touchdown 12:17
4-N.Stanley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
25
yds
00:10
pos
15
14
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:59
3-K.Duncan 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
56
yds
05:30
pos
9
14
Point After TD 14:03
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
14
Touchdown 14:15
15-B.Purdy complete to 1-T.Milton. 1-T.Milton runs 73 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
76
yds
00:00
pos
6
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:13
3-K.Duncan 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
59
yds
04:56
pos
6
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:44
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 5:53
8-D.Jones complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
86
yds
01:44
pos
3
6
Field Goal 7:37
3-K.Duncan 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
68
yds
6:35
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 20
Rushing 8 6
Passing 10 14
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 10-19 3-9
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 290 418
Total Plays 72 54
Avg Gain 4.0 7.7
Net Yards Rushing 112 91
Rush Attempts 37 19
Avg Rush Yards 3.0 4.8
Net Yards Passing 178 327
Comp. - Att. 22-35 25-35
Yards Per Pass 5.1 9.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-23 0-0
Penalties - Yards 4-15 4-21
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-2
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-47.2 4-39.3
Return Yards 50 46
Punts - Returns 1-15 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-35 3-46
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 4/4 3/3
Extra Points 0/0 2/2
Field Goals 4/4 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
19 Iowa 3-0 333918
Iowa State 1-1 707317
IOWAST 1, O/U 42.5
Jack Trice Stadium Ames, IA
 178 PASS YDS 327
112 RUSH YDS 91
290 TOTAL YDS 418
Iowa
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.9% 201 0 0 111.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.9% 201 0 0 111.1
N. Stanley 22/35 201 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 58 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 58 0
M. Sargent 13 58 0 22
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 20 0
I. Kelly-Martin 5 20 0 9
T. Goodson 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
T. Goodson 3 16 0 14
T. Young 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
T. Young 4 13 0 9
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 11 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 11 1
N. Stanley 7 11 1 14
B. Ross 36 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
B. Ross 1 2 0 2
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
I. Smith-Marsette 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Smith 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 51 0
B. Smith 4 51 0 28
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 46 0
I. Smith-Marsette 3 46 0 27
N. Ragaini 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 43 0
N. Ragaini 5 43 0 18
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
M. Sargent 3 25 0 14
T. Tracy Jr. 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
T. Tracy Jr. 1 15 0 15
T. Goodson 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 11 0
T. Goodson 3 11 0 5
N. Wieting 39 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
N. Wieting 2 10 0 6
S. Beyer 42 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Beyer 0 0 0 0
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
I. Kelly-Martin 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Johnson 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 1.0
D. Johnson 8-1 1.0 0
J. Koerner 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
J. Koerner 8-0 0.0 0
G. Stone 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
G. Stone 6-2 0.0 0
M. Ojemudia 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Ojemudia 5-0 0.0 0
K. Welch 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Welch 4-1 0.0 0
D. Colbert 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
D. Colbert 4-4 0.0 0
C. Golston 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Golston 2-0 0.0 0
A. Epenesa 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Epenesa 1-0 0.0 0
A. Schulte 74 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Schulte 1-1 0.0 0
A. Jones 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
N. Niemann 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Niemann 1-0 0.0 0
D. Nixon 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Nixon 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Duncan 3 K
IN-GAME FG XP
4/4 0/0
SEASON FG XP
4/4 0/0
K. Duncan 4/4 42 0/0 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Sleep-Dalton 22 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 47.2 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 47.2 1
M. Sleep-Dalton 5 47.2 1 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.5 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 17.5 22 0
I. Smith-Marsette 2 17.5 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Ragaini 89 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
N. Ragaini 1 15.0 15 0
Iowa State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.6% 276 1 0 148.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.6% 276 1 0 148.5
B. Purdy 24/34 276 1 0
D. Jones 8 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 51 1 0 858.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 51 1 0 858.4
D. Jones 1/1 51 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 54 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 54 0
K. Nwangwu 6 54 0 18
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 34 0
B. Purdy 9 34 0 10
J. Lang 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
J. Lang 2 6 0 7
B. Hall 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
B. Hall 1 0 0 0
D. Jones 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
D. Jones 1 -3 0 -3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Milton 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 144 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 144 1
T. Milton 8 144 1 73
L. Pettway 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 83 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 83 1
L. Pettway 5 83 1 51
C. Kolar 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 53 0
C. Kolar 5 53 0 17
D. Jones 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 31 0
D. Jones 4 31 0 17
D. Wilson 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
D. Wilson 1 11 0 11
J. Lang 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Lang 1 4 0 4
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
S. Croney Jr. 1 1 0 1
J. Scates 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Scates 0 0 0 0
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Nwangwu 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Eisworth 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
13-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-2 0 0.0
G. Eisworth 13-2 0.0 0
L. White 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
L. White 8-3 0.0 0
A. Johnson 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 1.0
A. Johnson 7-2 1.0 0
M. Spears Jr. 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
M. Spears Jr. 6-2 0.0 0
Z. Petersen 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Z. Petersen 3-0 0.0 0
M. Rose 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
M. Rose 3-4 0.0 0
B. McMillen III 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. McMillen III 2-1 0.0 0
Ja. Bailey 3 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
Ja. Bailey 2-2 0.0 0
A. Walker 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Walker 2-0 0.0 0
O. Vance 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
O. Vance 2-2 1.0 0
R. Lima 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Lima 1-1 0.0 0
B. Lewis 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Lewis 1-1 0.0 0
E. Uwazurike 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Uwazurike 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hummel 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hummel 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bickham 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Bickham 1-1 0.0 0
M. Leo 89 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Leo 1-0 0.0 0
D. Miller 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Miller 1-0 0.0 0
J. Johnson 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Johnson 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Assalley 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
C. Assalley 1/1 26 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Rivera 7 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 39.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 39.3 1
J. Rivera 4 39.3 1 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Lang 4 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 15.3 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 15.3 24 0
J. Lang 3 15.3 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Young 2 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
D. Young 1 0.0 0 0
S. Shaw Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -14.0 -14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -14.0 0 0
S. Shaw Jr. 1 -14.0 -14 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 IOWA 25 6:35 14 68 FG
5:44 IOWA 13 0:50 3 6 Punt
1:52 IOWA 20 1:17 8 35 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:47 IOWA 4 1:35 3 2 Punt
5:09 IOWA 19 4:56 11 59 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:03 IOWA 27 0:52 3 9 Punt
8:29 IOWA 20 5:30 11 56 FG
0:34 IOWAST 25 0:10 7 25 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:51 IOWA 25 2:48 7 54 FG
2:06 IOWA 39 0:29 5 7 Fumble
1:37 IOWAST 22 0:49 3 -8 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:37 IOWAST 14 1:44 5 86 TD
4:49 IOWAST 34 2:30 7 34 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:32 IOWAST 20 3:02 7 32 Punt
7:30 IOWAST 48 1:44 5 33 Fumble
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 IOWAST 24 0:00 2 76 TD
12:26 IOWAST 13 3:57 9 50 Punt
2:20 IOWAST 6 1:41 3 0 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:10 IOWAST 25 4:14 12 66 FG
4:56 IOWAST 25 2:43 7 41 Downs
