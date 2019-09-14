Drive Chart
STNFRD
UCF

No Text

Gabriel throws 4 TD passes, No. 17 UCF routs Stanford 45-27

  • AP
  • Sep 14, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) New quarterback, same results for No. UCF 17, which continues to state its case for inclusion in the discussion about elite teams in college football by lighting up the scoreboard and winning.

''I think since we've been here, we've been a part of the noise,'' coach Josh Heupel said Saturday after the Knights dominated Stanford 45-27 for their 28th win in 29 games.

''I think people that watch us play, know that we play championship caliber football,'' the second-year coach added. ''We'll hold our own every single week. They're probably the most competitive group of kids that I've ever been around. They knew this was big.''

Freshman Dillon Gabriel threw for 347 yards and four touchdowns in his second college start, and UCF scored at least 30 points for the 29th consecutive game - the longest streak in the Football Bowl Subdivision since 1936.

The Knights (3-0) scored on six of seven possessions, building a 31-point halftime lead in what was expected to be a much tougher test for the two-time defending American Athletic Conference champions, who won their first two games of the season by a combined score of 110-14 against Florida A&M and Florida Atlantic.

''Pretty straightforward today, we got beat by a very good football team. Going into it all this Group of Five talk ... I don't know what any of that stuff is,'' Stanford coach David Shaw said. ''Doesn't matter. What matters is they've got talent, they've got speed. They've got playmakers, and they're a tough team ... one of the best teams in America the last two years. They don't need a statement win.''

Gabriel completed 22 of 30 passes, including TD throws of 28 yards to Marlon Williams, 38 yards to Tre Nixon, 38 yards to Gabriel Davis and 1-yard to Jake Hescook. Greg McCrae rushed for109 yards and one touchdown for UCF, which has won 25 consecutive regular-season games and 28 of 29 overall since the start of 2017.

Stanford (1-2), which tumbled out of the Top 25 after losing 45-20 at Southern California the previous week, yielded four touchdowns in the opening quarter and 413 yards total offense in the first half alone.

''We tried to slow them down early, but you can't slow them down if you're giving up big passes,'' Shaw said. ''We gave up too many balls over our heads today. Double moves and straight up go routes. Too many big gains. Can't beat a good football team by giving up big plays.''

K.J. Costello returned to Stanford's lineup after sitting out against USC with a head injury and completed 21 of44 passes for 199 yards, one touchdown and an interception that led to one UCF score. Austin Jones had a 35-yard TD run and finished with 65 rushing for the Cardinal, while Costello's 24-yard TD pass to Michael Wilson's 24-yard TD reception trimmed the Cardinal's big halftime deficit to 38-17 early in the fourth quarter.

''I didn't feel like I played well,'' Costello said. ''There's certain situations that make the game hard, but there are certain situations where you have to make plays. I made a couple. But compared to what I expect from myself, I didn't play well.''

Gabriel started for the second straight week for UCF, which entered the game with an unsettled quarterback situation, even though the Knights beat FAMU 62-0 and FAU 48-14 the previous two weeks.

Brandon Wimbush, a senior transfer from Notre Dame, started the opener before sitting out last week with an undisclosed injury. He was inserted into Saturday's game for one play in the second quarter, losing 2 yards on a run on second-and-goal from the Stanford 2. Two plays later, the Knights settled for a field goal.

''They haven't changed their offense in three years,'' Shaw said. ''They don't care who plays quarterback. They run the ball and take (deep) shots.''

THE TAKEAWAY

UCF's quarterback situation was unsettled before Saturday only because Gabriel, Wimbush and Darriel Mack, Jr., who is practicing again after recovering from a broken ankle, have all demonstrated they are capable of thriving in the Knights' high-powered offense. Mack took over last season when McKenzie Milton was injured and led the team in the AAC championship game and Fiesta Bowl, where UCF's school-record 25-game winning streak was ended by LSU.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Critics of UCF's success the past two years argue the two-time defending AAC champions play a relatively weak schedule, so beating Stanford is huge for the Knights. Pittsburgh is the only other Power Five conference opponent they'll face during the regular season, so it's important to make the most of those limited opportunities.

TIGER'S JACKET

Tiger Woods, who lives in Orlando and attended Stanford, was among the crowd of 45,008. He spoke to the Cardinal before the game and even let Shaw slip on one of green jackets he received for winning the Masters.

''Tiger's great. He tries to come to at least one game a year and it's been awhile because he's been playing a lot and it's been tough for him to make it out to Stanford,'' Shaw said. ''So this was perfect for time, coming back to his hometown, perfect time to see him.''

RARE TRIP EAST

Stanford played a regular season game in Florida for the first time. It was the fourth appearance in the Sunshine State all-time. The Cardinal played Clemson in the 1986 Gator Bowl, Penn State in the 1993 Blockbuster Bowl and Virginia Tech in the 2011 Orange Bowl.

UP NEXT

Stanford: Returns home to face No. 15 Oregon next Saturday.

UCF: at Pittsburgh on Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:51
26-J.Toner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
45
Touchdown 1:57
12-Q.Jones to STA 28 FUMBLES. 32-J.McGill runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
17
yds
01:08
pos
26
45
Field Goal 8:06
26-J.Toner 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
58
yds
03:11
pos
20
45
Point After TD 11:17
39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
45
Touchdown 11:23
11-D.Gabriel complete to 88-J.Hescock. 88-J.Hescock runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
72
yds
03:31
pos
17
44
Point After TD 14:54
26-J.Toner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
38
Touchdown 15:00
3-K.Costello complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
80
yds
05:14
pos
16
38
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 9:00
26-J.Toner 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
28
yds
04:36
pos
10
38
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:00
39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
38
Touchdown 1:03
2-O.Anderson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
112
yds
03:47
pos
7
37
Field Goal 7:45
39-D.Barnas 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
69
yds
03:39
pos
7
31
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:33
39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
Touchdown 4:40
11-D.Gabriel complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
85
yds
01:09
pos
7
27
Point After TD 5:49
26-J.Toner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 6:00
20-A.Jones runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
84
yds
02:21
pos
6
21
Point After TD 8:21
39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 8:30
11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
103
yds
01:30
pos
0
20
Point After TD 10:44
39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 10:46
30-G.McCrae runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
1
plays
1
yds
0:00
pos
0
13
Point After TD 11:41
39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:50
11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams runs 28 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on STA 21-K.Williamson Pass interference declined.
8
plays
77
yds
1:39
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 24
Rushing 7 8
Passing 13 15
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 7-18 8-14
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 349 545
Total Plays 72 74
Avg Gain 4.8 7.4
Net Yards Rushing 116 198
Rush Attempts 23 44
Avg Rush Yards 5.0 4.5
Net Yards Passing 233 347
Comp. - Att. 24-49 22-30
Yards Per Pass 4.8 11.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties - Yards 6-48 8-72
Touchdowns 3 6
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 1 4
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 7-41.4 3-43.0
Return Yards 42 66
Punts - Returns 1-21 2-4
Kickoffs - Returns 1-21 1-22
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-40
Kicking 5/5 7/7
Extra Points 3/3 6/6
Field Goals 2/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Stanford 1-2 7031727
17 UCF 3-0 28100745
UCF -10, O/U 59
Spectrum Stadium Orlando, FL
 233 PASS YDS 347
116 RUSH YDS 198
349 TOTAL YDS 545
Stanford
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.7% 199 1 1 88.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.7% 199 1 1 88.7
K. Costello 21/44 199 1 1
D. Mills 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 34 0 0 117.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 34 0 0 117.1
D. Mills 3/5 34 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Jones 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 65 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 65 1
A. Jones 7 65 1 35
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 45 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 45 0
C. Scarlett 12 45 0 14
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 16 0
K. Costello 2 16 0 8
D. Maddox 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Maddox 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Wilson 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 71 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 71 1
M. Wilson 5 71 1 24
O. St. Brown 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 51 0
O. St. Brown 3 51 0 25
C. Parkinson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 51 0
C. Parkinson 6 51 0 14
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 34 0
C. Scarlett 5 34 0 18
C. Wedington 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
C. Wedington 3 26 0 15
A. Jones 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
A. Jones 1 4 0 4
S. Fehoko 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Fehoko 0 0 0 0
N. Peat 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
N. Peat 1 -3 0 -4
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Toohill 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
C. Toohill 7-0 0.0 0
C. Robinson 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
C. Robinson 7-0 0.0 0
T. Booker 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
T. Booker 6-1 0.0 0
P. Adebo 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
P. Adebo 4-0 0.0 0
K. Blu Kelly 17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Blu Kelly 3-0 0.0 0
R. Beecher 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
R. Beecher 3-1 0.0 0
K. Williamson 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Williamson 3-1 0.0 0
T. Schaffer 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Schaffer 3-0 0.0 0
D. Wade-Perry 50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Wade-Perry 3-1 0.0 0
O. Eboh 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
O. Eboh 2-0 0.0 0
J. Fox 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Fox 2-1 0.0 0
A. Pryts 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Pryts 2-0 0.0 0
G. Reid 90 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
G. Reid 2-1 0.0 0
M. Antoine 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
M. Antoine 1-4 0.0 0
J. Parson 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Parson 1-0 0.0 0
M. Williams 57 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Williams 1-1 0.0 0
J. McGill 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. McGill 1-1 0.0 0
J. Swann 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Swann 1-0 0.0 0
A. Trinh 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Trinh 1-0 0.0 0
T. Sinclair 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
T. Sinclair 1-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Toner 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/2 3/3
J. Toner 2/2 36 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Sanborn 27 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 41.4 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 41.4 3
R. Sanborn 7 41.4 3 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Wedington 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
C. Wedington 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Wilson 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
M. Wilson 1 21.0 21 0
UCF
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Gabriel 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.3% 347 4 0 214.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.3% 347 4 0 214.5
D. Gabriel 22/30 347 4 0
B. Wimbush 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 3 0 0 125.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 3 0 0 125.2
B. Wimbush 1/1 3 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. McCrae 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 109 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 109 1
G. McCrae 11 109 1 73
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 48 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 48 0
A. Killins Jr. 9 48 0 17
B. Thompson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 38 0
B. Thompson 7 38 0 30
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 31 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 31 1
O. Anderson 10 31 1 9
D. Gabriel 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
D. Gabriel 3 9 0 5
B. Wimbush 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
B. Wimbush 1 -2 0 0
Q. Jones 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -24 0
Q. Jones 1 -24 0 -24
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Nixon 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 88 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 88 1
T. Nixon 5 88 1 38
M. Williams 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 73 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 73 1
M. Williams 3 73 1 28
G. Davis 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 63 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 63 1
G. Davis 4 63 1 38
J. Hescock 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 47 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 47 1
J. Hescock 4 47 1 18
J. Harris 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 40 0
J. Harris 1 40 0 40
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 0
A. Killins Jr. 4 28 0 11
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
O. Anderson 1 8 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Grant 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
R. Grant 6-2 0.0 0
E. Gilyard 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
E. Gilyard 6-1 0.0 0
A. Collier 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
A. Collier 5-2 0.0 0
T. Bethune 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Bethune 5-0 0.0 0
N. Evans 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
N. Evans 4-1 0.0 0
T. Gowan 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Gowan 3-1 0.0 0
E. Mitchell 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
E. Mitchell 2-1 0.0 0
D. Lester 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Lester 2-0 0.0 0
R. Charlton 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
R. Charlton 2-2 0.0 0
D. Gainous 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Gainous 1-0 0.0 0
N. Hancock 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Hancock 1-0 0.0 0
L. Woodson 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Woodson 1-0 0.0 0
B. Hayes 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Hayes 1-0 0.0 0
K. Turnier 7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Turnier 1-0 0.0 0
N. Clarke 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Clarke 1-0 0.0 0
C. Goode 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Goode 1-0 0.0 0
J. Robinson 7 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Robinson 1-0 0.0 0
A. Robinson 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
A. Robinson 1-1 0.0 1
M. Loggins 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Loggins 1-0 0.0 0
J. McMillian 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. McMillian 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Barnas 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
1/1 6/6
D. Barnas 1/1 0 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Osteen 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 43.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 43.0 2
A. Osteen 3 43.0 2 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
A. Killins Jr. 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 2.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 2.0 0 0
O. Anderson 2 2.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 STNFRD 25 0:05 4 -1 Punt
11:41 STNFRD 25 0:44 4 138 INT
10:44 STNFRD 25 0:38 3 1 Punt
8:21 STNFRD 21 2:21 7 84 TD
4:33 STNFRD 25 3:01 6 22 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:30 STNFRD 12 3:01 6 15 Punt
7:41 STNFRD 35 2:47 6 16 Punt
1:00 STNFRD 35 0:28 4 14 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:36 UCF 46 4:36 10 28 FG
5:21 STNFRD 25 5:14 14 80 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:17 STNFRD 25 3:11 8 58 FG
5:43 STNFRD 17 2:33 6 44 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:11 UCF 23 2:21 8 77 TD
10:46 STNFRD 1 0:02 1 1 TD
10:00 UCF 38 1:30 7 103 TD
5:49 UCF 35 1:09 5 85 TD
1:05 UCF 8 1:03 6 40 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:24 UCF 24 3:39 11 69 FG
4:50 UCF 4 3:47 8 112 TD
0:26 UCF 12 0:00 1 0 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:20 UCF 25 0:00 3 6 Punt
8:21 UCF 25 2:46 12 50 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 UCF 33 3:31 9 72 TD
8:02 UCF 35 1:35 3 3 Punt
3:05 UCF 21 1:08 4 17 TD
1:51 UCF 25 0:10 2 -4
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores