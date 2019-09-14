Drive Chart
FSU
UVA

No Text

No. 25 Virginia barely hangs on, beats Seminoles 31-24

  AP
  Sep 14, 2019

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Wayne Taulapapa ran for three touchdowns, the second with 2:34 remaining, and No. 25 Virginia hung on, barely, to beat Florida State 31-24 on Saturday night.

The Cavaliers (3-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed for much of the night and looked to have blown their chance when Brian Delaney missed a tying extra point with 6:02 to play. A three-and-out by the Seminoles and a six-play, 72-yard Virginia drive capped by Taulapapa's 2-yard run gave them the lead. The Cavaliers went for two and Bryce Perkins was intent on passing, but when the Seminoles applied pressure in the backfield, he scrambled away from it and finally slithered through the defense and converted for the points.

The Seminoles (1-2, 0-1) drove to the Virginia 4 for the final play of the game, helped by four 15-yard penalty calls against the Cavaliers, but with no timeouts remaining and both teams scrambling to line up, a run attempt by Cam Akers that just beat the final gun was stopped when De'Vante Cross slowed him and Bryce Hall finished him off. The play was reminiscent of one 24 years ago when Virginia stopped Warrick Dunn inches from the end zone on the final play for a 33-28 Cavaliers' victory that ended the Seminoles' 29-game ACC winning streak.

Virginia improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2005, and fans stormed the field after the frenetic final few plays.

With the game tied at 17, Blackman hit Tamorrion Terry for 17 yards on third-and-10 from the FSU 25, and the Seminoles went up-tempo. Blackman hit Tre McKitty for 30 yards on the next play, three runs by Cam Akers netted 11 yards and Blackman hit Keyshawn Helton for a 17-yard touchdown to put them ahead 24-17.

Perkins completed all nine attempts for 67 yards - the last a 12-yard score to Joe Reed - in a 75-play drive to pull Virginia even at 17 with 14:15 left.

The Seminoles turned a shanked punt by Nash Griffin into a three-play, 39-yard touchdown drive, Blackman hitting Gabe Nabers for the last 10 yards. Virginia responded by going 75 yards in six plays to Wayne Taulpapa's 3-yard scoring run to lead 10-7, but Florida State drove 87 yards just before halftime to lead 14-10.

Akers, who ran for just 20 yards in the half, capped the drive by catching a 3-yard pass from Blackman.

THE TAKEAWAY

Florida State: Rumors of the Seminoles' demise are exaggerated. Blackman played well after a slow start, and the maligned defense was solid until late in the game when the Florida State offense did a quick three-and-out between two Cavaliers scoring drives.

Virginia: The Cavaliers have often flinched when faced with adversity - or possible prosperity - in recent years, but with Perkins showing poise and the defense doing exactly what the team needed following the missed extra point, the new standard that coach Bronco Mendenhall has tried to instill seems to be taking hold.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Virginia trailed much of the night against a maligned FSU team, but the finish is unlikely to hurt them in the rankings.

UP NEXT

Florida State: The Seminoles return home to face Louisville in their ACC home opener.

Virginia: The Cavaliers are at home against next Saturday night to face Old Dominion.

Follow Hank on Twitter: www.twitter.com/hankkurzjr

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Two Point Conversion 2:34
3-B.Perkins scrambles to FSU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
31
Touchdown 2:37
21-W.Taulapapa runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
72
yds
02:28
pos
24
29
Missed Point After Touchdown 6:02
26-B.Delaney extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
24
23
Touchdown 6:02
21-W.Taulapapa runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
75
yds
05:40
pos
24
23
Point After TD 11:42
23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
17
Touchdown 11:47
1-J.Blackman complete to 20-K.Helton. 20-K.Helton runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
02:28
pos
23
17
Point After TD 14:15
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
17
Touchdown 14:23
3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
75
yds
05:22
pos
17
16
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 6:45
23-R.Aguayo 53 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
23
yds
01:10
pos
17
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:38
23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 0:45
1-J.Blackman complete to 3-C.Akers. 3-C.Akers runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
87
yds
02:51
pos
13
10
Point After TD 8:58
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 9:02
21-W.Taulapapa runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
84
yds
03:19
pos
7
9
Point After TD 12:21
23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 12:27
1-J.Blackman complete to 32-G.Nabers. 32-G.Nabers runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
39
yds
00:49
pos
6
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:29
26-B.Delaney 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
48
yds
04:01
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 27
Rushing 6 8
Passing 10 14
Penalty 5 5
3rd Down Conv 7-16 5-12
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 317 408
Total Plays 66 72
Avg Gain 4.8 5.7
Net Yards Rushing 97 120
Rush Attempts 29 32
Avg Rush Yards 3.3 3.8
Net Yards Passing 220 288
Comp. - Att. 22-37 30-40
Yards Per Pass 5.9 7.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-14 2-7
Penalties - Yards 10-83 9-97
Touchdowns 3 4
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 3 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 6-42.3 4-42.5
Return Yards 0 35
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-35
Int. - Returns 2-0 0-0
Kicking 4/4 3/4
Extra Points 3/3 2/3
Field Goals 1/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Florida State 1-2 0143724
25 Virginia 3-0 3702131
UVA -7, O/U 54
Scott Stadium Charlottesville, VA
 220 PASS YDS 288
97 RUSH YDS 120
317 TOTAL YDS 408
Florida State
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Blackman 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.5% 234 3 0 139.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.5% 234 3 0 139.3
J. Blackman 22/37 234 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Akers 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 78 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 78 0
C. Akers 18 78 0 17
K. Laborn 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 27 0
K. Laborn 3 27 0 36
K. Helton 20 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
K. Helton 1 5 0 5
J. Blackman 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -11 0
J. Blackman 6 -11 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Terry 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 78 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 78 0
T. Terry 4 78 0 28
T. McKitty 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 70 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 70 0
T. McKitty 4 70 0 30
K. Helton 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 34 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 34 1
K. Helton 5 34 1 17
T. Harrison 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
T. Harrison 1 18 0 18
K. Laborn 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
K. Laborn 2 11 0 10
G. Nabers 32 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 1
G. Nabers 1 10 1 0
C. Akers 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 9 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 9 1
C. Akers 3 9 1 7
O. Wilson 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 4 0
O. Wilson 2 4 0 4
W. Thompson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
W. Thompson 0 0 0 0
K. Gavin 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Gavin 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Durden 16 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
C. Durden 1-1 1.5 0
E. Rice 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Rice 1-0 0.0 0
L. Taylor 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
L. Taylor 0-0 0.0 1
J. Lars-Woodbey 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Lars-Woodbey 0-1 0.5 0
A. Samuel Jr. 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Samuel Jr. 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Aguayo 23 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
R. Aguayo 1/1 53 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Martin 30 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 42.3 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 42.3 3
T. Martin 6 42.3 3 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Virginia
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Perkins 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 295 1 2 135.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 295 1 2 135.2
B. Perkins 30/40 295 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 53 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 53 3
W. Taulapapa 18 53 3 8
B. Perkins 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 46 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 46 0
B. Perkins 12 46 0 16
J. Reed 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 22 0
J. Reed 1 22 0 22
P. Kier 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
P. Kier 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Jana 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 85 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 85 0
T. Jana 7 85 0 28
J. Reed 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 83 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 83 1
J. Reed 8 83 1 14
H. Dubois 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 75 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 75 0
H. Dubois 7 75 0 35
T. Cowley 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 0
T. Cowley 3 21 0 13
B. Kemp IV 80 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
B. Kemp IV 2 20 0 13
L. Atkins 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 11 0
L. Atkins 3 11 0 8
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
W. Taulapapa 0 0 0 0
T. Chatman 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Chatman 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Mack 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Mack 1-0 1.0 0
Z. Zandier 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
Z. Zandier 1-0 1.0 0
N. Taylor 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
N. Taylor 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Delaney 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/3
B. Delaney 1/1 49 2/3 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Griffin 81 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 42.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 42.5 1
N. Griffin 4 42.5 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Reed 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 35.0 35 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 35.0 35 0
J. Reed 1 35.0 35 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Kemp IV 80 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 0.0 0 0
B. Kemp IV 2 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:34 FSU 13 1:27 7 43 Punt
7:28 FSU 22 0:00 1 5
7:20 FSU 22 1:11 6 15 Punt
0:50 FSU 25 0:35 4 25 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:16 UVA 39 0:49 3 39 TD
8:58 FSU 25 1:19 5 18 Punt
3:36 FSU 13 2:51 8 87 TD
0:09 FSU 10 0:00 1 -4 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 FSU 25 0:00 7 28 Punt
7:55 FSU 41 1:10 5 23 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:15 FSU 25 2:28 8 75 TD
6:02 FSU 25 0:20 3 4 Punt
2:34 FSU 25 2:21 15 58 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UVA 25 3:41 10 -7 INT
9:03 UVA 18 1:29 3 2 Punt
5:30 UVA 20 4:01 8 48 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UVA 7 1:44 4 3 Punt
12:21 UVA 25 3:19 8 84 TD
7:35 UVA 20 3:18 6 26 Punt
0:38 UVA 35 0:23 4 -25 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:33 UVA 11 4:00 8 19 Punt
5:54 UVA 25 5:22 11 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:42 UVA 25 5:40 13 75 TD
5:05 UVA 28 2:28 6 72 TD
NCAA FB Scores