Drive Chart
UNC
WAKE

No Text

Wake Forest beats North Carolina 24-18 in nonconference game

  • AP
  • Sep 13, 2019

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) Jamie Newman and Wake Forest had gone from dominant to hanging on, with North Carolina on the verge of yet another fourth-quarter comeback in a suddenly tense finish.

Yet these Demon Deacons have proven they can come up with big late-game plays, too.

Newman directed a clock-draining fourth-quarter drive, then watched as the Tar Heels ran out of time on their desperate final possession in Wake Forest's 24-18 win Friday night in an unusual nonconference matchup between same-state Atlantic Coast Conference teams.

''Making those first downs and driving the ball, that drive was the game-saver,'' Demon Deacons coach Dave Clawson said. ''Because if they get the ball back at midfield or on their 30 with 4 1/2 minutes left and three timeouts, I wasn't feeling real good about it.''

Newman and the Demon Deacons (3-0) took care of that.

The Tar Heels (2-1) had just closed a 21-0 deficit to 21-18 on Sam Howell's second fourth-quarter touchdown pass with 6:09 left, and the pressure increased when Newman took a sack to set up a second-and-16.

But Newman hit Scotty Washington for a 27-yard gain over the middle, then followed three plays later with a 4-yard scramble on third down to keep possession. That drive ultimately forced the Tar Heels to use all three of their timeouts, though not before Wake Forest had burned 5 minutes and tacked on a field goal.

That 12-play, 61-yard drive wasn't as dramatic as the one Newman led in the opener, ending with winning fourth-down touchdown throw with 1:08 left to beat Utah State.

It was a winner all the same.

''We stayed calm on the sideline,'' Newman said. ''We didn't panic. We've been in those situations before.''

UNC had a final drive, but the game ended when Michael Carter didn't get out of bounds in time on a run to set up a final desperation heave from just across midfield.

''The first half, we didn't feel like ourselves,'' Howell said. ''Most of that is because of me. I didn't play very well in the first half. We just fought as hard as we could in the second half and ended up running out of time.''

THE TAKEAWAY

UNC: The Tar Heels came in brimming with confidence after rallying from 20-9 down against South Carolina in the opener, then beating Miami on Howell's TD throw with 61 seconds left last week. This time, they dug themselves a hole they couldn't come back from with a miserable first-half performance then couldn't get the late-game stop quick enough to pull off another rally.

''I didn't think we played well emotionally in the first quarter and parts of the first half,'' UNC coach Mack Brown said, adding: ''We weren't used to this position to be in.''

Wake Forest: The good news is Wake Forest spent much of this one pushing the Tar Heels around, with Kenneth Walker running for 94 yards and receiver Sage Surratt having a career-best day with nine catches for 169 yards and a 51-yard TD catch from Newman. The bad news is Wake Forest didn't finish particularly well outside of that clock-killing drive, watching a well-in-hand game get unexpectedly tense in the final minutes.

THE FINAL PLAY

The Tar Heels were running out of time after Howell was taken down on a 3-yard run, forcing a hurried fourth-down play. Carter took the handoff and headed toward the UNC sideline for 13 yards with a chance to get out of bounds and stop the clock.

But Carter was pushed out of bounds by tacklers, and officials ran off the field immediately without a replay as Wake Forest's bench began spilling onto the field to celebrate.

''Honestly I kind of slowed down to try to set the blocks up,'' Carter said. ''If I would've just run straight out of bounds, we probably would've had probably like 3 seconds left. But I thought it was going to be the last play of the game. That was a mental error by me.''

INJURIES ABOUND

UNC didn't have starting receiver Antoine Green, center Nick Polino and defensive lineman Jason Strowbridge due to injuries, then lost offensive lineman Jordan Tucker to an apparent leg injury. For Wake Forest, No. 2 rusher Cade Carney didn't play due to injury, though Clawson said he was available in an emergency.

OUT OF THE ACC

This one doesn't count in the ACC standings. The teams had agreed in 2015 to play this year and in 2021 instead of waiting until 2022 for their next ACC matchup amid the 14-team league's scheduling rotation for teams in opposite divisions.

UP NEXT

UNC: The Tar Heels return home to host Appalachian State on Sept. 21.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons host Elon on Sept. 21.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball , http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25 and https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast

---

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:01
4-N.Sciba 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
61
yds
04:08
pos
18
24
Two Point Conversion 6:09
7-S.Howell complete to 84-G.Walston. 84-G.Walston to WF End Zone for 7 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
18
21
Missed Two Point Conversion 6:09
Team penalty on NC Delay of game 5 yards enforced at WF 2. No Play.
plays
yds
pos
16
21
Touchdown 6:09
7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
80
yds
01:43
pos
16
21
Point After TD 9:21
97-N.Ruggles extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
21
Touchdown 9:28
7-S.Howell complete to 8-M.Carter. 8-M.Carter runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
80
yds
03:03
pos
9
21
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:32
97-N.Ruggles 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
50
yds
04:18
pos
3
21
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 12:04
4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 12:14
12-J.Newman complete to 14-S.Surratt. 14-S.Surratt runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
85
yds
01:35
pos
0
20
Point After TD 14:54
4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 15:00
12-J.Newman runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
78
yds
01:22
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:02
4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 3:08
12-J.Newman runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
20
yds
00:32
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 21
Rushing 7 12
Passing 7 8
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 2-16 5-15
4th Down Conv 3-3 0-1
Total Net Yards 309 430
Total Plays 67 74
Avg Gain 4.6 5.8
Net Yards Rushing 144 222
Rush Attempts 37 48
Avg Rush Yards 3.9 4.6
Net Yards Passing 165 208
Comp. - Att. 18-30 14-26
Yards Per Pass 5.5 8.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 6-24 1-6
Penalties - Yards 7-43 2-15
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 10-46.0 8-47.8
Return Yards 37 26
Punts - Returns 1-9 3-3
Kickoffs - Returns 2-28 1-23
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kicking 2/2 4/4
Extra Points 1/1 3/3
Field Goals 1/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
North Carolina 2-1 0031518
Wake Forest 3-0 7140324
WAKE -3, O/U 65
BB&T Field Winston-Salem, NC
 165 PASS YDS 208
144 RUSH YDS 222
309 TOTAL YDS 430
North Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Howell 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.7% 182 2 0 138.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.7% 182 2 0 138.9
S. Howell 17/28 182 2 0
J. Ruder 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 7 0 0 79.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 7 0 0 79.4
J. Ruder 1/2 7 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Carter 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 96 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 96 0
M. Carter 13 96 0 50
J. Williams 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 27 0
J. Williams 9 27 0 17
J. Ruder 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 21 0
J. Ruder 3 21 0 22
D. Newsome 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Newsome 1 2 0 2
S. Howell 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 -2 0
S. Howell 11 -2 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Brown 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 84 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 84 1
D. Brown 3 84 1 55
D. Newsome 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 62 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 62 0
D. Newsome 7 62 0 32
M. Carter 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 1
M. Carter 2 22 1 11
J. Williams 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
J. Williams 2 10 0 7
E. Simmons 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
E. Simmons 1 8 0 8
G. Walston 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
G. Walston 1 4 0 4
S. Howell 7 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
S. Howell 1 3 0 3
B. Corrales 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Corrales 0 0 0 0
R. Groves 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
R. Groves 1 -4 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Morrison 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
T. Morrison 10-0 0.0 0
M. Wolfolk 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
M. Wolfolk 6-1 0.0 0
C. Surratt 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
C. Surratt 6-2 0.0 0
D. Ford 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Ford 4-1 0.0 0
J. Gemmel 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
J. Gemmel 4-2 0.0 0
To. Fox 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
To. Fox 4-2 0.0 0
D. Ross 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Ross 3-0 0.0 0
A. Crawford 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Crawford 3-1 0.0 0
R. Vohasek 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
R. Vohasek 3-1 0.0 0
M. Dorn 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
M. Dorn 3-2 0.0 1
T. Hopper 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
T. Hopper 2-1 1.0 0
X. Gill 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
X. Gill 2-1 0.0 0
G. Ross 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Ross 2-0 0.0 0
J. Taylor 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0
S. Duck 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Duck 1-0 0.0 0
To. Fox 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
To. Fox 1-0 0.0 0
A. Cater 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Cater 1-0 0.0 0
J. Smith 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Smith 0-1 0.0 0
B. Lawless-Sherrill 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Lawless-Sherrill 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Ruggles 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/1 1/1
N. Ruggles 1/1 49 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Kiernan 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
10 46.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
10 46.0 2
B. Kiernan 10 46.0 2 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Walston 84 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
G. Walston 1 6.0 6 0
M. Carter 8 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
M. Carter 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Newsome 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
D. Newsome 1 9.0 9 0
Wake Forest
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Newman 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.8% 214 1 1 128.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.8% 214 1 1 128.0
J. Newman 14/26 214 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Walker III 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 94 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 94 0
K. Walker III 13 94 0 21
J. Newman 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 78 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 78 2
J. Newman 19 78 2 11
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 51 0
C. Beal-Smith 15 51 0 14
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Surratt 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 169 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 169 1
S. Surratt 9 169 1 51
S. Washington 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
S. Washington 2 31 0 27
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
C. Beal-Smith 2 17 0 12
B. Chapman 23 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Chapman 0 0 0 0
K. Walker III 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Walker III 0 0 0 0
J. Roberson 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
J. Roberson 1 -3 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Strnad 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-6 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-6 0 1.0
J. Strnad 9-6 1.0 0
N. Greer 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
N. Greer 9-1 0.0 0
R. Bothroyd 40 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.5
R. Bothroyd 5-1 0.5 0
R. Smenda Jr. 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
R. Smenda Jr. 5-1 0.0 0
J. Johns 41 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Johns 4-1 0.0 0
C. Basham Jr. 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 2.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 2.5
C. Basham Jr. 3-2 2.5 0
J. Taylor 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Taylor 2-0 0.0 0
D. Bergan Jr. 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Bergan Jr. 2-1 0.0 0
T. Redd 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Redd 1-0 0.0 0
A. Henderson 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Henderson 1-1 0.0 0
C. Monroe 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Monroe 1-0 0.0 0
L. Masterson 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
L. Masterson 1-1 1.0 0
Z. Keith 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Keith 1-0 0.0 0
S. McCollum 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
S. McCollum 1-0 1.0 0
S. Kamara 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Kamara 1-0 0.0 0
E. Bassey 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Bassey 1-1 0.0 0
R. Francis 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Francis 0-1 0.0 0
M. Allen 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Allen 0-1 0.0 0
T. Rucker 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Rucker 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Sciba 4 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
N. Sciba 1/1 32 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Maggio 8 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 47.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 47.8 1
D. Maggio 8 47.8 1 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
C. Beal-Smith 1 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Surratt 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 1.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 1.0 10 0
S. Surratt 3 1.0 10 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UNC 25 0:58 3 2 Punt
9:57 UNC 20 1:03 3 7 Punt
8:05 UNC 29 1:32 4 -3 Fumble
4:21 UNC 3 0:13 2 17 Fumble
3:02 UNC 24 1:09 3 -2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 UNC 35 1:01 3 5 Punt
12:04 UNC 31 1:00 5 12 Punt
6:04 UNC 6 1:00 5 29 Punt
2:32 UNC 36 0:42 3 4 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:56 UNC 25 3:46 8 15 Punt
7:17 UNC 20 1:15 3 4 Punt
5:50 UNC 33 4:18 13 50 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:31 UNC 20 3:03 6 80 TD
7:52 UNC 20 1:43 5 80 TD
1:14 UNC 25 0:41 6 33
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:22 WAKE 42 3:22 9 40 Punt
8:50 WAKE 27 0:40 3 -2 Punt
5:55 WAKE 32 1:29 5 18 Punt
3:40 UNC 20 0:32 2 20 TD
1:47 WAKE 22 1:22 5 78 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:49 WAKE 15 1:35 5 85 TD
10:25 WAKE 20 3:35 13 74 Downs
4:21 WAKE 24 1:27 3 9 Punt
1:30 WAKE 19 0:07 2 2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:37 WAKE 25 0:00 3 5 Punt
9:34 WAKE 21 1:30 6 23 Punt
5:57 WAKE 30 0:00 1 3 INT
0:48 WAKE 25 0:07 5 28 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:21 WAKE 27 1:23 4 15 Punt
6:09 WAKE 25 4:08 11 61 FG
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores