Eason throws 3 TDs, No. 23 Washington beats Hawaii 52-20

  • Sep 14, 2019

SEATTLE (AP) Jacob Eason threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Bryant on the third play of the game and added two more and No. 23 Washington rebounded from a loss with a 52-20 romp over Hawaii on Saturday night.

Eason and the Huskies (2-1) overwhelmed the Rainbow Warriors, taking a 21-0 lead in less than 9 minutes. Eason was 18 of 25 for 262 yards, Richard Newton had three short TD runs, and Washington quickly bounced back from last week's 20-19 home loss to California in its Pac-12 opener.

''It always feels good to be in the end zone quick,'' Eason said. ''Last week we struggled with some things and this week we got to jump on it early. That just shows how well we can bounce back and respond to adversity.''

While the final numbers look impressive, Washington did what was expected. Other than showing it could respond to last week's setback, answers about how good the Huskies are will come the next three weeks with games at BYU, vs. USC and at Stanford.

Hawaii (2-1) was looking to beat three Pac-12 opponents in a season for the first time in school history. The Warriors opened with wins over Arizona and Oregon State at home, but the first trip away from the island was a quick slap of reality.

Cole McDonald was 22 of 35 for 218 yards and a touchdown, but was also intercepted three times.

''Coach Pete had his guys ready. We knew it was going to be a challenge. I would liked to have seen us get to the fourth quarter and make it a game but it got out of hand pretty early,'' Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich said.

Hunter Bryant's TD catch was the beginning of Washington's early onslaught. Myles Bryant came up with Washington's first forced turnovers on Hawaii's second offensive play, stepping in front of McDonald's pass for the first of his two interceptions in the first half. Washington made it 14-0 moments later on Sean McGrew's 22-yard TD run, and it was 21-0 when Puka Nacua's first career catch was a 28-yard TD on a perfectly placed throw from Eason.

Eason's best TD throw was his last one, hitting Aaron Fuller on a 37-yard TD early in the second quarter, placing the deep post ball just out of the reach of the defensive back.

''It's just really nice to be able to build a lead,'' Washington coach Chris Petersen said. ''I don't think that happens most every game and I think that was really important for this game because Hawaii can score.''

LATE WAKEUP CALL

It wasn't until nearly halftime before Hawaii's offensive finally woke up. After going scoreless on their first six possessions, the Warriors scored on back-to-back series on either side of halftime. Miles Reed recovered his own fumble in the end zone shortly before half for Hawaii's first points. Reed scored on a 7-yard TD run on the opening drive of the second half.

McDonald hit Cedric Byrd II on a 4-yard TD pass late in the third quarter to pull Hawaii within 38-20 but that was as close as the Warriors would get. Newton's second TD run early in the fourth quarter pushed the Huskies lead back to 25.

THE TAKEAWAY

Hawaii: The Warriors will lament their sluggish start on offense. Hawaii's first six drives led to just 100 yards of offensive, zero points and two missed field goal attempts. The three drives that followed led to 20 points and 228 yards.

Washington: Hunter Bryant has quickly developed into Eason's favorite target. The tight end had five catches for 115 yards. His most important may have been a 20-yard reception on third-down late in the third quarter after Hawaii had scored 20 straight points.

UP NEXT

Hawaii: The Warriors return home to host Central Arkansas next Saturday.

Washington: The Huskies hit the road for the first time this season, traveling to BYU next Saturday.

Team Stats
1st Downs 25 22
Rushing 10 10
Passing 15 11
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 7-16 4-8
4th Down Conv 3-3 0-0
Total Net Yards 389 449
Total Plays 81 57
Avg Gain 4.8 7.9
Net Yards Rushing 141 190
Rush Attempts 34 31
Avg Rush Yards 4.1 6.1
Net Yards Passing 248 259
Comp. - Att. 26-47 19-26
Yards Per Pass 5.3 10.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-6 1-1
Penalties - Yards 3-25 3-30
Touchdowns 3 7
Rushing TDs 2 4
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 3 0
Punts - Avg 3-36.3 3-43.7
Return Yards 84 87
Punts - Returns 1-9 1-1
Kickoffs - Returns 4-75 3-61
Int. - Returns 0-0 3-25
Kicking 2/4 8/8
Extra Points 2/2 7/7
Field Goals 0/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Hawaii 2-1 0713020
23 Washington 2-1 211701452
WASH -21.5, O/U 59
Husky Stadium Seattle, WA
 248 PASS YDS 259
141 RUSH YDS 190
389 TOTAL YDS 449
Hawaii
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. McDonald 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.9% 218 1 3 107.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.9% 218 1 3 107.5
C. McDonald 22/35 218 1 3
C. Cordeiro 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 36 0 0 58.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 36 0 0 58.5
C. Cordeiro 4/12 36 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Reed 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 70 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 70 2
M. Reed 15 70 2 12
C. McDonald 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 29 0
C. McDonald 6 29 0 11
H. Keliiliki 44 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 27 0
H. Keliiliki 5 27 0 11
F. Holly III 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
F. Holly III 4 13 0 5
C. Cordeiro 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 2 0
C. Cordeiro 3 2 0 4
M. Stovall 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
M. Stovall 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Byrd II 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 72 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 72 1
C. Byrd II 6 72 1 22
J. Ward 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 66 0
J. Ward 6 66 0 15
J. Smart 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 54 0
J. Smart 6 54 0 13
J. Phillips 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
J. Phillips 2 24 0 15
M. Stovall 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 21 0
M. Stovall 4 21 0 11
J. Sharsh 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
J. Sharsh 2 17 0 10
M. Reed 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Reed 0 0 0 0
J. Panoke 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Panoke 0 0 0 0
N. Mardner 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
N. Mardner 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Thomas 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
D. Thomas 7-0 0.0 0
K. Hicks 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
K. Hicks 6-1 0.0 0
D. Dalton 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
D. Dalton 6-1 0.0 0
E. Ford 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
E. Ford 5-1 0.0 0
R. Farris II 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Farris II 4-0 0.0 0
K. Picanco 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Picanco 3-1 0.0 0
C. Davis 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Davis 2-1 0.0 0
S. Matautia 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
S. Matautia 2-2 0.0 0
M. Vega 43 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Vega 1-0 0.0 0
K. Hune 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Hune 1-0 0.0 0
M. Williams 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Williams 1-1 0.0 0
Ka. Padello 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
Ka. Padello 1-0 1.0 0
Z. Ritner 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Ritner 1-0 0.0 0
K. Bethley 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Bethley 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Meskell 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/2 2/2
R. Meskell 0/2 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Gaudion 9 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 36.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 36.5 0
S. Gaudion 2 36.5 0 40
B. Scruton 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 36.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 36.0 0
B. Scruton 1 36.0 0 36
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Stovall 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 18.8 36 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 18.8 36 0
M. Stovall 4 18.8 36 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Stovall 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
M. Stovall 1 9.0 9 0
Washington
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Eason 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72% 262 3 0 199.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72% 262 3 0 199.6
J. Eason 18/25 262 3 0
Ja. Sirmon 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% -2 0 0 83.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% -2 0 0 83.2
Ja. Sirmon 1/1 -2 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 83 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 83 0
S. Ahmed 8 83 0 42
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 63 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 63 1
S. McGrew 8 63 1 22
R. Newton 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 29 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 29 3
R. Newton 8 29 3 8
A. Baccellia 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
A. Baccellia 1 8 0 8
J. Eason 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
J. Eason 3 7 0 8
K. Pleasant 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
K. Pleasant 2 2 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Bryant 1 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 115 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 115 1
H. Bryant 5 115 1 47
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 55 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 55 1
A. Fuller 5 55 1 37
A. Baccellia 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 39 0
A. Baccellia 4 39 0 14
P. Nacua 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 28 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 28 1
P. Nacua 1 28 1 28
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
S. Ahmed 2 13 0 7
C. McClatcher 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
C. McClatcher 1 12 0 12
A. Osborne 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
A. Osborne 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Gordon 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
K. Gordon 8-1 0.0 0
K. Taylor 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
K. Taylor 6-1 0.0 0
E. Molden 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
E. Molden 6-0 0.0 0
M. Bryant 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 1.0
M. Bryant 4-0 1.0 2
M. Tafisi 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Tafisi 3-0 0.0 0
T. Letuligasenoa 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
T. Letuligasenoa 2-2 0.0 0
R. Bowman 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Bowman 2-1 0.0 0
B. Potoa'e 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Potoa'e 2-0 0.0 0
B. Wellington 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Wellington 2-1 0.0 0
K. Manu 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
K. Manu 2-3 0.0 0
B. McKinney 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. McKinney 2-0 0.0 0
A. Cook 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Cook 1-0 0.0 0
M. Rice 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Rice 1-0 0.0 0
L. Onwuzurike 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Onwuzurike 1-1 0.0 0
J. Tryon 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Tryon 1-1 0.0 0
J. Irvin 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Irvin 1-0 0.0 0
D. Hampton 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Hampton 1-0 0.0 0
S. Taimani 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Taimani 1-0 0.0 0
T. McDuffie 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. McDuffie 1-0 0.0 0
A. Tuputala 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Tuputala 1-1 0.0 0
A. Turner 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Turner 1-0 0.0 0
C. Williams 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
C. Williams 1-0 0.0 1
J. Bronson 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Bronson 0-1 0.0 0
Ja. Sirmon 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Ja. Sirmon 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. Henry 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 7/7
SEASON FG XP
1/1 7/7
P. Henry 1/1 23 7/7 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Whitford 32 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 43.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 43.7 1
J. Whitford 3 43.7 1 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 20.3 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 20.3 24 0
S. McGrew 3 20.3 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
A. Fuller 1 1.0 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:44 HAWAII 25 0:00 2 33 INT
11:36 HAWAII 18 2:35 5 15 Punt
6:02 HAWAII 38 3:35 9 25 FG Miss
1:22 HAWAII 28 0:59 3 -4 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:32 HAWAII 25 3:38 8 44 FG Miss
7:45 HAWAII 25 0:42 3 46 INT
3:32 HAWAII 18 2:46 10 87 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:33 HAWAII 7 0:00 14 93 TD
8:25 HAWAII 47 6:25 14 53 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:02 HAWAII 25 0:00 2 44 INT
8:08 HAWAII 25 0:41 3 2 Punt
5:13 HAWAII 15 3:32 8 40
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WASH 24 1:07 4 61 TD
13:10 HAWAII 42 1:27 5 42 TD
8:56 WASH 28 2:47 7 67 TD
2:22 WASH 37 0:53 4 19 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WASH 40 1:21 5 60 TD
9:49 WASH 31 1:59 5 69 TD
6:32 HAWAII 34 2:23 7 38 FG
0:39 WASH 24 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:16 WASH 22 0:44 4 0 Punt
1:56 WASH 25 1:41 11 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:27 HAWAII 31 3:09 6 31 TD
7:22 WASH 40 1:35 3 0 Punt
