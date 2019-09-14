|
|
|HAWAII
|WASH
Eason throws 3 TDs, No. 23 Washington beats Hawaii 52-20
SEATTLE (AP) Jacob Eason threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Bryant on the third play of the game and added two more and No. 23 Washington rebounded from a loss with a 52-20 romp over Hawaii on Saturday night.
Eason and the Huskies (2-1) overwhelmed the Rainbow Warriors, taking a 21-0 lead in less than 9 minutes. Eason was 18 of 25 for 262 yards, Richard Newton had three short TD runs, and Washington quickly bounced back from last week's 20-19 home loss to California in its Pac-12 opener.
''It always feels good to be in the end zone quick,'' Eason said. ''Last week we struggled with some things and this week we got to jump on it early. That just shows how well we can bounce back and respond to adversity.''
While the final numbers look impressive, Washington did what was expected. Other than showing it could respond to last week's setback, answers about how good the Huskies are will come the next three weeks with games at BYU, vs. USC and at Stanford.
Hawaii (2-1) was looking to beat three Pac-12 opponents in a season for the first time in school history. The Warriors opened with wins over Arizona and Oregon State at home, but the first trip away from the island was a quick slap of reality.
Cole McDonald was 22 of 35 for 218 yards and a touchdown, but was also intercepted three times.
''Coach Pete had his guys ready. We knew it was going to be a challenge. I would liked to have seen us get to the fourth quarter and make it a game but it got out of hand pretty early,'' Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich said.
Hunter Bryant's TD catch was the beginning of Washington's early onslaught. Myles Bryant came up with Washington's first forced turnovers on Hawaii's second offensive play, stepping in front of McDonald's pass for the first of his two interceptions in the first half. Washington made it 14-0 moments later on Sean McGrew's 22-yard TD run, and it was 21-0 when Puka Nacua's first career catch was a 28-yard TD on a perfectly placed throw from Eason.
Eason's best TD throw was his last one, hitting Aaron Fuller on a 37-yard TD early in the second quarter, placing the deep post ball just out of the reach of the defensive back.
''It's just really nice to be able to build a lead,'' Washington coach Chris Petersen said. ''I don't think that happens most every game and I think that was really important for this game because Hawaii can score.''
LATE WAKEUP CALL
It wasn't until nearly halftime before Hawaii's offensive finally woke up. After going scoreless on their first six possessions, the Warriors scored on back-to-back series on either side of halftime. Miles Reed recovered his own fumble in the end zone shortly before half for Hawaii's first points. Reed scored on a 7-yard TD run on the opening drive of the second half.
McDonald hit Cedric Byrd II on a 4-yard TD pass late in the third quarter to pull Hawaii within 38-20 but that was as close as the Warriors would get. Newton's second TD run early in the fourth quarter pushed the Huskies lead back to 25.
THE TAKEAWAY
Hawaii: The Warriors will lament their sluggish start on offense. Hawaii's first six drives led to just 100 yards of offensive, zero points and two missed field goal attempts. The three drives that followed led to 20 points and 228 yards.
Washington: Hunter Bryant has quickly developed into Eason's favorite target. The tight end had five catches for 115 yards. His most important may have been a 20-yard reception on third-down late in the third quarter after Hawaii had scored 20 straight points.
UP NEXT
Hawaii: The Warriors return home to host Central Arkansas next Saturday.
Washington: The Huskies hit the road for the first time this season, traveling to BYU next Saturday.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|22
|Rushing
|10
|10
|Passing
|15
|11
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|4-8
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|389
|449
|Total Plays
|81
|57
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|7.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|141
|190
|Rush Attempts
|34
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|6.1
|Net Yards Passing
|248
|259
|Comp. - Att.
|26-47
|19-26
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|10.0
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-6
|1-1
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|3
|7
|Rushing TDs
|2
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-36.3
|3-43.7
|Return Yards
|84
|87
|Punts - Returns
|1-9
|1-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-75
|3-61
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-25
|Kicking
|2/4
|8/8
|Extra Points
|2/2
|7/7
|Field Goals
|0/2
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|248
|PASS YDS
|259
|
|
|141
|RUSH YDS
|190
|
|
|389
|TOTAL YDS
|449
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. McDonald 13 QB
|C. McDonald
|22/35
|218
|1
|3
|
C. Cordeiro 12 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|4/12
|36
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Reed 26 RB
|M. Reed
|15
|70
|2
|12
|
C. McDonald 13 QB
|C. McDonald
|6
|29
|0
|11
|
H. Keliiliki 44 RB
|H. Keliiliki
|5
|27
|0
|11
|
F. Holly III 21 RB
|F. Holly III
|4
|13
|0
|5
|
C. Cordeiro 12 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|3
|2
|0
|4
|
M. Stovall 10 WR
|M. Stovall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Byrd II 6 WR
|C. Byrd II
|6
|72
|1
|22
|
J. Ward 9 WR
|J. Ward
|6
|66
|0
|15
|
J. Smart 23 WR
|J. Smart
|6
|54
|0
|13
|
J. Phillips 14 WR
|J. Phillips
|2
|24
|0
|15
|
M. Stovall 10 WR
|M. Stovall
|4
|21
|0
|11
|
J. Sharsh 3 WR
|J. Sharsh
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
M. Reed 26 RB
|M. Reed
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Panoke 15 WR
|J. Panoke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Mardner 84 WR
|N. Mardner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Thomas 48 DL
|D. Thomas
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hicks 3 DB
|K. Hicks
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dalton 29 DB
|D. Dalton
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ford 8 DB
|E. Ford
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Farris II 4 DB
|R. Farris II
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Picanco 12 LB
|K. Picanco
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Davis 18 DB
|C. Davis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Matautia 27 LB
|S. Matautia
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Vega 43 DL
|M. Vega
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hune 95 DL
|K. Hune
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 49 DL
|M. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ka. Padello 96 DL
|Ka. Padello
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Ritner 97 DL
|Z. Ritner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bethley 5 DB
|K. Bethley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Meskell 17 K
|R. Meskell
|0/2
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Gaudion 9 P
|S. Gaudion
|2
|36.5
|0
|40
|
B. Scruton 36 P
|B. Scruton
|1
|36.0
|0
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Stovall 10 WR
|M. Stovall
|4
|18.8
|36
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Stovall 10 WR
|M. Stovall
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Eason 10 QB
|J. Eason
|18/25
|262
|3
|0
|
Ja. Sirmon 11 QB
|Ja. Sirmon
|1/1
|-2
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Ahmed 26 RB
|S. Ahmed
|8
|83
|0
|42
|
S. McGrew 25 RB
|S. McGrew
|8
|63
|1
|22
|
R. Newton 28 RB
|R. Newton
|8
|29
|3
|8
|
A. Baccellia 5 WR
|A. Baccellia
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Eason 10 QB
|J. Eason
|3
|7
|0
|8
|
K. Pleasant 24 RB
|K. Pleasant
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Bryant 1 TE
|H. Bryant
|5
|115
|1
|47
|
A. Fuller 2 WR
|A. Fuller
|5
|55
|1
|37
|
A. Baccellia 5 WR
|A. Baccellia
|4
|39
|0
|14
|
P. Nacua 15 WR
|P. Nacua
|1
|28
|1
|28
|
S. Ahmed 26 RB
|S. Ahmed
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
C. McClatcher 6 WR
|C. McClatcher
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
A. Osborne 18 WR
|A. Osborne
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Gordon 19 DB
|K. Gordon
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Taylor 27 DB
|K. Taylor
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Molden 3 DB
|E. Molden
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bryant 5 DB
|M. Bryant
|4-0
|1.0
|2
|
M. Tafisi 53 LB
|M. Tafisi
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Letuligasenoa 91 DL
|T. Letuligasenoa
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Bowman 55 LB
|R. Bowman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Potoa'e 8 DL
|B. Potoa'e
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wellington 13 LB
|B. Wellington
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Manu 30 LB
|K. Manu
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. McKinney 23 DB
|B. McKinney
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cook 11 DB
|A. Cook
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rice 41 LB
|M. Rice
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Onwuzurike 95 DL
|L. Onwuzurike
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tryon 9 LB
|J. Tryon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Irvin 29 DB
|J. Irvin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hampton 21 DB
|D. Hampton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Taimani 94 DL
|S. Taimani
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McDuffie 22 DB
|T. McDuffie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tuputala 40 LB
|A. Tuputala
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Turner 20 DB
|A. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 16 DB
|C. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Bronson 90 DL
|J. Bronson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Sirmon 43 LB
|Ja. Sirmon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Henry 47 K
|P. Henry
|1/1
|23
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Whitford 32 P
|J. Whitford
|3
|43.7
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. McGrew 25 RB
|S. McGrew
|3
|20.3
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Fuller 2 WR
|A. Fuller
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
