|
|
|ARIZST
|MICHST
Arizona State edges No. 18 Spartans 10-7 in wild last minute
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Jayden Daniels and Arizona State spoiled Mark Dantonio's bid for a milestone.
Instead, the Michigan State coach was left to explain a chaotic finish to a disappointing home loss.
Daniels directed Arizona State on a pressure-packed 75-yard drive and, after Eno Benjamin reached the ball to the goal line for a 1-yard touchdown run with 50 seconds remaining, the Sun Devils held on for a 10-7 victory over No. 18 Michigan State on Saturday.
The Spartans had a tying field goal in the final seconds negated for having too many men on the field - a sour finish on a day when Dantonio had a chance to take over sole possession of the school record for victories.
After falling behind late, the Spartans drove back to the Arizona State 24 and, after spiking the ball to stop the clock with 11 seconds left, they appeared to have enough time for one more throw. But with no timeouts remaining, Michigan State (2-1) seemed indecisive, and eventually the field goal team rushed on. The Spartans barely snapped the ball in time to beat the play clock, and although Matt Coghlin's 42-yard kick went through, a replay review showed there were too many players on the field.
''Initially, we were going to try to take a shot to the end zone,'' Dantonio said. ''Then I said, `Hey listen, we need to kick it, because if we catch the ball the game's probably over- if we catch the ball and we're not in the end zone, the game's probably over. Line up and kick it.' Our field goal kicker was a little late, sort of watching, so he runs out, the clock's ticking down. He still makes the field goal, but I'm not sure how - we had injuries on the offensive line - I think maybe one guy stayed in. I'm not sure.''
Coghlin had to try again from farther back, and he hooked the kick left for his third miss of the day.
''We line up again, kick the field goal, they try and hurdle us. That should be a penalty. Call no penalty, it's not reviewable,'' Dantonio said. ''But that's just to get to overtime. There's a lot of opportunities prior to that where we could have won the football game. I think that they need to take a good hard look at the officiating, and that's all I'll say, because there were some disputes out there.''
Dantonio missed a chance to break a tie with Duffy Daugherty atop Michigan State's career victories list. Dantonio and Daugherty both have 109.
The Spartans' defense was stifling all day, but Arizona State finally broke through on the final drive. Daniels, the Sun Devils' freshman quarterback, ran 15 yards for a first down on fourth-and-13 from the Michigan State 28.
''Offensively, we knew it was going to be very difficult to run the football,'' Arizona State coach Herm Edwards said. ''We came in with a plan trying to get it out of our quarterback's hand fast because they can hit the quarterback. They hit him a couple of times, but at the end the kid did good. He really did good. He made a lot of plays with his legs. I think that's surprising for a lot of people - his ability to run, and he's a smart runner.''
Benjamin's touchdown put the Sun Devils ahead. That play also was reviewed, and Benjamin had just barely extended the ball far enough to score.
''He told me, `Just give me the ball. I'm going to win this game,''' Daniels said. ''I knew once he got hit I knew that he got the ball across the plane.''
Elijah Collins had a 9-yard touchdown run with 8:37 remaining for Michigan State, but the Spartans blew a fourth-quarter lead against Arizona State for a second straight year. The Sun Devils won 16-13 last season.
THE TAKEAWAY
Arizona State: The Sun Devils showed they could slug it out on the road with the physical Spartans, and although they didn't move the ball much, their young quarterback was impressive at the end.
Michigan State: Dantonio will have to wait for his milestone, and this game certainly wasn't his finest hour. Although the kicking game cost the Spartans dearly, the disorganized finish didn't reflect well on the coaching staff.
STREAK
Arizona State has scored more than seven points in 137 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the FBS. The Sun Devils just barely extended that run Saturday.
''You're not going to win too many games 10-7,'' Edwards said. ''We've got to get some offense generated. Our defense played pretty well in the end.''
The Suns Devils have held all three of their opponents to seven points, beating Kent State 30-7 and Sacramento State 19-7.
RARE MISSES
Coghlin was 40 of 48 on field goals for his career before Saturday. He missed from 47 yards in the second quarter, and Arizona State drove the other way for a 41-yard field goal by Cristian Zendejas. The Spartans appeared poised to tie the game late in the half, but Coghlin missed from 31 yards after a delay of game penalty had pushed that kick back.
Michigan State did not make Coghlin available to reporters after the game.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Michigan State will obviously drop, and it will be interesting to see how voters view Arizona State after the Sun Devils remained unbeaten with this tough road victory.
UP NEXT
Arizona State: Hosts Colorado next Saturday.
Michigan State: Visits Northwestern on Saturday.
---
Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|23
|Rushing
|5
|7
|Passing
|6
|14
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|9-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|209
|400
|Total Plays
|52
|74
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|76
|113
|Rush Attempts
|26
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|3.2
|Net Yards Passing
|133
|287
|Comp. - Att.
|15-26
|24-39
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|7.4
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|4-7
|1-4
|Penalties - Yards
|7-62
|10-91
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-41.1
|4-45.0
|Return Yards
|17
|30
|Punts - Returns
|1--3
|2-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-20
|2-19
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|2/2
|1/4
|Extra Points
|1/1
|1/1
|Field Goals
|1/1
|0/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|133
|PASS YDS
|287
|
|
|76
|RUSH YDS
|113
|
|
|209
|TOTAL YDS
|400
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|15/26
|140
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Benjamin 3 RB
|E. Benjamin
|11
|38
|1
|16
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|12
|37
|0
|15
|
A. Carter 25 RB
|A. Carter
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
Ky. Williams 10 WR
|Ky. Williams
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
|B. Aiyuk
|5
|64
|0
|40
|
Ky. Williams 10 WR
|Ky. Williams
|6
|49
|0
|15
|
E. Benjamin 3 RB
|E. Benjamin
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
F. Darby 84 WR
|F. Darby
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
R. Newsome 17 WR
|R. Newsome
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Hodges 86 WR
|C. Hodges
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Juarez 30 FB
|E. Juarez
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Fields 4 DB
|E. Fields
|9-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lole 90 DL
|J. Lole
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
Ko. Williams 5 DB
|Ko. Williams
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Robertson 8 LB
|M. Robertson
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Butler 37 LB
|D. Butler
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 21 DB
|J. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 41 DL
|T. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Phillips 15 S
|C. Phillips
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
Ke. Markham 12 DB
|Ke. Markham
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Crosswell 16 S
|A. Crosswell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Whiley 23 LB
|T. Whiley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lucas 24 DB
|C. Lucas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Lea 17 DL
|G. Lea
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Davidson 98 DL
|D. Davidson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
Ke. Markham 13 DB
|Ke. Markham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Forman 97 DL
|S. Forman
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Zendejas 45 K
|C. Zendejas
|1/1
|41
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Turk 35 P
|M. Turk
|7
|41.1
|3
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
F. Darby 84 WR
|F. Darby
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
|B. Aiyuk
|1
|-3.0
|-3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Lewerke 14 QB
|B. Lewerke
|24/38
|291
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|19
|72
|1
|16
|
B. Lewerke 14 QB
|B. Lewerke
|10
|25
|0
|11
|
A. Williams Jr. 34 RB
|A. Williams Jr.
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
C. Heyward 11 RB
|C. Heyward
|3
|6
|0
|4
|
L. Jefferson 15 RB
|L. Jefferson
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
|D. Stewart Jr.
|9
|121
|0
|36
|
M. Seybert 80 TE
|M. Seybert
|2
|50
|0
|48
|
M. Dotson 89 TE
|M. Dotson
|4
|42
|0
|20
|
C. White 7 WR
|C. White
|5
|39
|0
|13
|
J. Barnett 2 WR
|J. Barnett
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
C. Heyward 11 RB
|C. Heyward
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Hayes 4 WR
|C. Hayes
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
L. Jefferson 15 RB
|L. Jefferson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Bachie 35 LB
|J. Bachie
|10-2
|0.5
|0
|
X. Henderson 3 S
|X. Henderson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Willekes 48 DE
|K. Willekes
|4-3
|0.5
|0
|
T. Thompson 17 LB
|T. Thompson
|3-3
|0.5
|0
|
A. Simmons 34 LB
|A. Simmons
|3-6
|0.5
|0
|
J. Scott 22 CB
|J. Scott
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dowell 6 S
|D. Dowell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Panasiuk 72 DT
|M. Panasiuk
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Butler 19 CB
|J. Butler
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Panasiuk 96 DE
|J. Panasiuk
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Slade 64 DT
|J. Slade
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jones 93 DT
|N. Jones
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 99 DT
|R. Williams
|0-3
|1.0
|0
|
D. Beesley 86 DL
|D. Beesley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Coghlin 4 K
|M. Coghlin
|0/3
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hartbarger 5 P
|J. Hartbarger
|4
|45.0
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
|D. Stewart Jr.
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|
A. Simmons 34 LB
|A. Simmons
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. White 7 WR
|C. White
|2
|5.5
|8
|0
-
PORTST
22BOISE
10
21
2nd 1:54 ESPN2
-
TXTECH
ARIZ
7
13
2nd 7:54 ESPN
-
MT
15OREG
0
14
2nd 5:53 PACN
-
UNC
WAKE
18
24
Final ESPN
-
KANSAS
BC
48
24
Final ACCN
-
20WASHST
HOU
31
24
Final ESPN
-
KSTATE
MISSST
31
24
Final ESPN
-
EMICH
ILL
34
31
Final BTN
-
FUR
VATECH
17
24
Final ACCN
-
ARKST
3UGA
0
55
Final ESPN2
-
MIAOH
CINCY
13
35
Final ESPNU
-
6OHIOST
IND
51
10
Final FOX
-
TNCHAT
TENN
0
45
Final SECN
-
21MD
TEMPLE
17
20
Final CBSSN
-
PITT
13PSU
10
17
Final ABC
-
NCST
WVU
27
44
Final FS1
-
CIT
GATECH
27
24
Final/OT
-
AF
COLO
30
23
Final/OT PACN
-
FAU
BALLST
41
31
Final ESPN+
-
NRFST
CSTCAR
7
46
Final
-
NMEX
7ND
14
66
Final NBC
-
AKRON
CMICH
24
45
Final ESPN+
-
2BAMA
SC
47
23
Final CBS
-
STNFRD
17UCF
27
45
Final ESPN
-
GAS
MINN
32
35
Final BTN
-
ECU
NAVY
10
42
Final CBSSN
-
UNLV
NWEST
14
30
Final BTN
-
ARMY
TXSA
31
13
Final NFLN
-
24USC
BYU
27
30
Final/OT ABC
-
MEMP
SALA
42
6
Final ESPNU
-
OKLAST
TULSA
40
21
Final ESPN2
-
LVILLE
WKY
38
21
Final STAD
-
COLOST
ARK
34
55
Final SECN
-
ARIZST
18MICHST
10
7
Final FOX
-
BTHN
MIAMI
0
63
Final ACCN
-
19IOWA
IOWAST
18
17
Final FS1
-
SELOU
MISS
29
40
Final SECN+
-
IDST
11UTAH
0
31
Final PACN
-
NTEXAS
CAL
17
23
Final PACN
-
CPOLY
OREGST
7
45
Final PACN
-
LATECH
BGREEN
35
7
Final ESPN+
-
IDAHO
WYO
16
21
Final ESP3
-
SCST
SFLA
16
55
Final ESP3
-
MA
CHARLO
17
52
Final ESP3
-
BUFF
LIB
17
35
Final ESPN+
-
USM
TROY
47
42
Final ESP+
-
OHIO
MRSHL
31
33
Final FBOOK
-
WBRST
NEVADA
13
19
Final ESP3
-
LAMAR
16TXAM
3
62
Final ESPNU
-
9FLA
UK
29
21
Final ESPN
-
NH
FIU
17
30
Final ESP3
-
GAST
WMICH
10
57
Final ESP+
-
TXSTSM
SMU
17
47
Final ESP3
-
DUKE
MTSU
41
18
Final FBOOK
-
KENTST
8AUBURN
16
55
Final ESPN2
-
MURYST
TOLEDO
0
45
Final ESP3
-
TXSO
LALAF
6
77
Final ESP3
-
NWST
4LSU
14
65
Final SECN
-
FSU
25UVA
24
31
Final ACCN
-
1CLEM
CUSE
41
6
Final ABC
-
TCU
PURDUE
34
13
Final BTN
-
SEMOST
MIZZOU
0
50
Final SECN+
-
HAWAII
23WASH
20
52
Final PACN
-
12TEXAS
RICE
48
13
Final CBSSN
-
MOST
TULANE
6
58
Final ESP3
-
SDGST
NMEXST
31
10
Final FloSports
-
5OKLA
UCLA
48
14
Final FOX
-
NILL
NEB
8
44
Final FS1