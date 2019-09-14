Drive Chart
Kendall throws 3 TDs, West Virginia beats NC State 44-27

  • Sep 14, 2019

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) Austin Kendall and Kennedy McKoy made sure that West Virginia didn't repeat a miserable offensive showing from its last game.

Kendall threw three touchdown passes to lead West Virginia to a 44-27 victory over North Carolina State on Saturday.

McKoy helped West Virginia's run game break out of a slump with a pair of scores, and the Mountaineers (2-1) had by far their highest offensive production of the season one week after looking lethargic in a 38-7 loss at Missouri.

''For us to play winning football, we have to identity ourselves as a blue-collar unit,'' West Virginia coach Neal Brown said. ''We have to outwork people, we have to outphysical people. And we embraced that this week. I think what you saw on that field today was a product of that.''

Kendall threw two interceptions against Missouri and had another pick on Saturday but overcame that with mostly solid decisions. Kendall had first-half TD tosses of 20 and 13 yards. His 25-yard run early in the fourth quarter set up his 9-yard scoring toss to freshman Ali Jennings for a 38-27 lead.

Kendall went 27 of 40 for 272 yards.

West Virginia broke a 21-21 halftime tie with the help of its special teams and defense, which had been criticized by the coaching staff for 22 missed tackles a week ago.

North Carolina State (2-1) managed just 97 yards of offense in the second half. Sophomore Matthew McKay threw a first-quarter touchdown pass but was harassed all game in his first road start.

McKay finished 23 of 48 for 207 yards. He was 9 of 24 for 72 yards after halftime.

West Virginia's McKoy had a 23-yard TD run in the first quarter and scored from 5 yards out in the third after Logan Thimons blocked a North Carolina State punt at the 12.

After combining for 27 points in its first two games, West Virginia finished with 445 yards of offense Saturday and avoided its worst three-game start to a season in 11 years.

''I told them, I said, they got embarrassed last week at Missouri. You're going to get their best,'' said North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren. ''They're going to come home and not want to show that to their fans. I knew that was coming. I told them that was coming.''

THE TAKEAWAY

North Carolina State: Facing its first Power 5 opponent, the Wolfpack ran 18 more offensive plays than West Virginia but fell flat. They were limited to two second-half field goals after outscoring their first two opponents 75-6.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers entered the game with an FBS-worst 1.1 yard per rushing attempt and wasn't expected to improve much with the pregame announcement that right guard Josh Sills would miss the game with an injured shoulder and left guard Michael Brown was out with an illness. But West Virginia's offense avoided the middle for most of the game. Its most effective plays went to the outside and through laterals.

McKoy said he saw a big difference in blocking on Saturday compared with the previous two games.

''When you get that movement, it makes it easier for us running backs to find those holes,'' he said.

STREAK BROKEN

Christopher Dunn's 51-yard field goal try on North Carolina State's first drive was well short, breaking his streak of 19 consecutive made field goals, the longest streak in the nation.

FROSH WR CONTRIBUTIONS

Three freshmen receivers helped infuse some needed life into West Virginia's offense.

Sam James caught nine passes for 155 yards and a score, Winston Wright had four catches for 13 yards and Jennings had three catches for 28 yards, including the fourth-quarter TD.

UP NEXT

North Carolina State: Hosts Ball State next Saturday.

West Virginia: Travels to Kansas for the Big 12 opener next Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 3:04
12-A.Kendall to NCST 2 for no gain.
plays
yds
pos
27
44
Touchdown 3:09
4-L.Brown runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
23
yds
01:44
pos
27
44
Point After TD 12:24
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
38
Touchdown 12:29
12-A.Kendall complete to 19-A.Jennings. 19-A.Jennings runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
00:04
pos
27
37
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:52
32-C.Dunn 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
1
yds
00:46
pos
27
31
Field Goal 2:22
32-C.Dunn 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
36
yds
04:02
pos
24
31
Point After TD 6:24
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
31
Touchdown 6:28
6-K.McKoy runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
12
yds
00:30
pos
21
30
Field Goal 11:24
30-E.Staley 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
89
yds
00:00
pos
21
24
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:34
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
21
Touchdown 0:40
12-A.Kendall complete to 15-G.Campbell. 15-G.Campbell runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
62
yds
02:33
pos
21
20
Point After TD 3:13
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 3:13
87-T.Thomas complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
92
yds
03:13
pos
20
14
Point After TD 12:11
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 12:13
20-J.Houston runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
14
plays
75
yds
02:04
pos
13
14
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:54
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 4:01
6-K.McKoy runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
75
yds
00:48
pos
7
13
Point After TD 4:49
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 4:54
7-M.McKay complete to 87-T.Thomas. 87-T.Thomas runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
75
yds
04:12
pos
6
7
Point After TD 9:06
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:15
12-A.Kendall complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
66
yds
02:03
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 25
Rushing 12 7
Passing 9 14
Penalty 3 4
3rd Down Conv 5-17 3-11
4th Down Conv 2-5 0-0
Total Net Yards 352 441
Total Plays 86 68
Avg Gain 4.1 6.5
Net Yards Rushing 144 173
Rush Attempts 37 28
Avg Rush Yards 3.9 6.2
Net Yards Passing 208 268
Comp. - Att. 24-49 27-40
Yards Per Pass 4.2 6.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-17 1-4
Penalties - Yards 9-88 12-105
Touchdowns 3 6
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 2 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 3-49.7 5-39.8
Return Yards 47 74
Punts - Returns 0-0 3-24
Kickoffs - Returns 2-36 3-50
Int. - Returns 1-11 0-0
Kicking 5/6 6/6
Extra Points 3/3 5/5
Field Goals 2/3 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
NC State 2-1 7146027
West Virginia 2-1 147101344
WVU 7, O/U 46
Milan Puskar Stadium Morgantown, WV
 208 PASS YDS 268
144 RUSH YDS 173
352 TOTAL YDS 441
NC State
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. McKay 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.9% 207 1 0 91.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.9% 207 1 0 91.0
M. McKay 23/48 207 1 0
T. Thomas 87 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 18 1 0 581.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 18 1 0 581.2
T. Thomas 1/1 18 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Knight 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 72 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 72 0
Z. Knight 12 72 0 26
R. Person 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 52 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 52 0
R. Person 11 52 0 11
M. McKay 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 9 0
M. McKay 10 9 0 14
P. Wilson 11 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
P. Wilson 1 9 0 9
J. Houston 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 2 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 2 1
J. Houston 3 2 1 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
E. Emezie 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
12 103 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 103 0
E. Emezie 12 103 0 17
C. Angeline 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 74 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 74 1
C. Angeline 4 74 1 39
T. Hines 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
T. Hines 2 19 0 11
D. Carter 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
D. Carter 2 16 0 10
T. Thomas 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 1
T. Thomas 1 8 1 8
J. Houston 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Houston 1 3 0 3
R. Person 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 2 0
R. Person 2 2 0 2
K. Lesane 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Lesane 0 0 0 0
Z. Knight 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Z. Knight 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Holden 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Holden 1-0 1.0 0
D. Thomas 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Thomas 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dunn 32 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/3 3/3
C. Dunn 2/3 41 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Gill 97 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 49.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 49.7 0
T. Gill 3 49.7 0 61
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Lesane 85 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 18 0
K. Lesane 2 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
West Virginia
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Kendall 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.5% 272 3 1 144.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.5% 272 3 1 144.4
A. Kendall 27/40 272 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 66 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 66 2
K. McKoy 10 66 2 23
A. Kendall 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 39 0
A. Kendall 5 39 0 25
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 35 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 35 1
L. Brown 7 35 1 15
S. Ryan 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 24 0
S. Ryan 1 24 0 24
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
A. Sinkfield 4 10 0 4
S. James 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
S. James 1 7 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. James 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 155 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 155 1
S. James 9 155 1 51
S. Ryan 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 38 0
S. Ryan 4 38 0 22
A. Jennings 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 28 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 1
A. Jennings 3 28 1 14
T. Simmons 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
T. Simmons 3 16 0 12
W. Wright 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 13 0
W. Wright 4 13 0 7
G. Campbell 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
G. Campbell 1 13 0 13
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 9 0
K. McKoy 3 9 0 5
B. Wheaton 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Wheaton 0 0 0 0
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Brown 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Da. Stills 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
Da. Stills 2-0 2.0 0
R. Donahue 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
R. Donahue 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Staley 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/5
E. Staley 1/1 23 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Growden 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 39.8 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 39.8 4
J. Growden 5 39.8 4 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. James 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 16.7 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 16.7 27 0
S. James 3 16.7 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 4.0 7 0
A. Sinkfield 2 4.0 7 0
L. Thimons 42 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 0 0
L. Thimons 1 16.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NCST 19 3:07 12 53 FG Miss
9:06 NCST 25 4:12 13 75 TD
3:54 NCST 18 0:12 3 0 Punt
2:31 NCST 20 2:04 14 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:42 NCST 7 0:35 3 6 Punt
6:26 NCST 8 3:13 8 92 TD
0:40 NCST 35 0:06 2 7 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:44 NCST 25 0:48 4 -2 Punt
8:40 NCST 21 1:03 3 7 Punt
6:24 NCST 25 4:02 11 36 FG
1:38 WVU 21 0:46 3 1 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:24 NCST 25 2:03 8 21 Downs
6:49 NCST 7 1:53 8 21 Downs
3:04 NCST 25 0:51 5 18 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:18 WVU 34 2:03 5 66 TD
4:49 WVU 25 0:48 4 75 TD
3:36 WVU 43 0:20 3 -4 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:11 WVU 27 1:46 6 21 Punt
9:04 WVU 45 2:38 6 18 Punt
3:13 WVU 25 2:33 10 62 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:28 WVU 5 0:00 11 89 FG
9:51 WVU 32 1:04 5 29 Punt
6:58 NCST 12 0:30 3 12 TD
2:19 WVU 19 0:17 3 60 INT
0:14 WVU 25 0:04 8 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:40 NCST 46 2:51 5 13 Punt
4:53 NCST 23 1:44 4 23 TD
1:42 NCST 43 0:50 3 1 Game
