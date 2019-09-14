|
|
|NCST
|WVU
Kendall throws 3 TDs, West Virginia beats NC State 44-27
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) Austin Kendall and Kennedy McKoy made sure that West Virginia didn't repeat a miserable offensive showing from its last game.
Kendall threw three touchdown passes to lead West Virginia to a 44-27 victory over North Carolina State on Saturday.
McKoy helped West Virginia's run game break out of a slump with a pair of scores, and the Mountaineers (2-1) had by far their highest offensive production of the season one week after looking lethargic in a 38-7 loss at Missouri.
''For us to play winning football, we have to identity ourselves as a blue-collar unit,'' West Virginia coach Neal Brown said. ''We have to outwork people, we have to outphysical people. And we embraced that this week. I think what you saw on that field today was a product of that.''
Kendall threw two interceptions against Missouri and had another pick on Saturday but overcame that with mostly solid decisions. Kendall had first-half TD tosses of 20 and 13 yards. His 25-yard run early in the fourth quarter set up his 9-yard scoring toss to freshman Ali Jennings for a 38-27 lead.
Kendall went 27 of 40 for 272 yards.
West Virginia broke a 21-21 halftime tie with the help of its special teams and defense, which had been criticized by the coaching staff for 22 missed tackles a week ago.
North Carolina State (2-1) managed just 97 yards of offense in the second half. Sophomore Matthew McKay threw a first-quarter touchdown pass but was harassed all game in his first road start.
McKay finished 23 of 48 for 207 yards. He was 9 of 24 for 72 yards after halftime.
West Virginia's McKoy had a 23-yard TD run in the first quarter and scored from 5 yards out in the third after Logan Thimons blocked a North Carolina State punt at the 12.
After combining for 27 points in its first two games, West Virginia finished with 445 yards of offense Saturday and avoided its worst three-game start to a season in 11 years.
''I told them, I said, they got embarrassed last week at Missouri. You're going to get their best,'' said North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren. ''They're going to come home and not want to show that to their fans. I knew that was coming. I told them that was coming.''
THE TAKEAWAY
North Carolina State: Facing its first Power 5 opponent, the Wolfpack ran 18 more offensive plays than West Virginia but fell flat. They were limited to two second-half field goals after outscoring their first two opponents 75-6.
West Virginia: The Mountaineers entered the game with an FBS-worst 1.1 yard per rushing attempt and wasn't expected to improve much with the pregame announcement that right guard Josh Sills would miss the game with an injured shoulder and left guard Michael Brown was out with an illness. But West Virginia's offense avoided the middle for most of the game. Its most effective plays went to the outside and through laterals.
McKoy said he saw a big difference in blocking on Saturday compared with the previous two games.
''When you get that movement, it makes it easier for us running backs to find those holes,'' he said.
STREAK BROKEN
Christopher Dunn's 51-yard field goal try on North Carolina State's first drive was well short, breaking his streak of 19 consecutive made field goals, the longest streak in the nation.
FROSH WR CONTRIBUTIONS
Three freshmen receivers helped infuse some needed life into West Virginia's offense.
Sam James caught nine passes for 155 yards and a score, Winston Wright had four catches for 13 yards and Jennings had three catches for 28 yards, including the fourth-quarter TD.
UP NEXT
North Carolina State: Hosts Ball State next Saturday.
West Virginia: Travels to Kansas for the Big 12 opener next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|25
|Rushing
|12
|7
|Passing
|9
|14
|Penalty
|3
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|5-17
|3-11
|4th Down Conv
|2-5
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|352
|441
|Total Plays
|86
|68
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|144
|173
|Rush Attempts
|37
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|6.2
|Net Yards Passing
|208
|268
|Comp. - Att.
|24-49
|27-40
|Yards Per Pass
|4.2
|6.7
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-17
|1-4
|Penalties - Yards
|9-88
|12-105
|Touchdowns
|3
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-49.7
|5-39.8
|Return Yards
|47
|74
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-24
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-36
|3-50
|Int. - Returns
|1-11
|0-0
|Kicking
|5/6
|6/6
|Extra Points
|3/3
|5/5
|Field Goals
|2/3
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|208
|PASS YDS
|268
|
|
|144
|RUSH YDS
|173
|
|
|352
|TOTAL YDS
|441
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Knight 24 RB
|Z. Knight
|12
|72
|0
|26
|
R. Person 8 RB
|R. Person
|11
|52
|0
|11
|
M. McKay 7 QB
|M. McKay
|10
|9
|0
|14
|
P. Wilson 11 LB
|P. Wilson
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Houston 20 RB
|J. Houston
|3
|2
|1
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Emezie 3 WR
|E. Emezie
|12
|103
|0
|17
|
C. Angeline 6 TE
|C. Angeline
|4
|74
|1
|39
|
T. Hines 5 WR
|T. Hines
|2
|19
|0
|11
|
D. Carter 88 WR
|D. Carter
|2
|16
|0
|10
|
T. Thomas 87 WR
|T. Thomas
|1
|8
|1
|8
|
J. Houston 20 RB
|J. Houston
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
R. Person 8 RB
|R. Person
|2
|2
|0
|2
|
K. Lesane 85 WR
|K. Lesane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Knight 24 RB
|Z. Knight
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|2/3
|41
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Gill 97 P
|T. Gill
|3
|49.7
|0
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Lesane 85 WR
|K. Lesane
|2
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Kendall 12 QB
|A. Kendall
|27/40
|272
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. McKoy 6 RB
|K. McKoy
|10
|66
|2
|23
|
A. Kendall 12 QB
|A. Kendall
|5
|39
|0
|25
|
L. Brown 4 RB
|L. Brown
|7
|35
|1
|15
|
S. Ryan 18 WR
|S. Ryan
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|4
|10
|0
|4
|
S. James 13 WR
|S. James
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. James 13 WR
|S. James
|9
|155
|1
|51
|
S. Ryan 18 WR
|S. Ryan
|4
|38
|0
|22
|
A. Jennings 19 WR
|A. Jennings
|3
|28
|1
|14
|
T. Simmons 1 WR
|T. Simmons
|3
|16
|0
|12
|
W. Wright 16 WR
|W. Wright
|4
|13
|0
|7
|
G. Campbell 15 WR
|G. Campbell
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
K. McKoy 6 RB
|K. McKoy
|3
|9
|0
|5
|
B. Wheaton 83 WR
|B. Wheaton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Brown 4 RB
|L. Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Da. Stills 55 DL
|Da. Stills
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
R. Donahue 46 DL
|R. Donahue
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Staley 30 K
|E. Staley
|1/1
|23
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Growden 96 P
|J. Growden
|5
|39.8
|4
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. James 13 WR
|S. James
|3
|16.7
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|2
|4.0
|7
|0
|
L. Thimons 42 TE
|L. Thimons
|1
|16.0
|0
|0
