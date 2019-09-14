Drive Chart
Reynolds with 2 TDs as Charlotte beats UMass 52-17

  • AP
  • Sep 14, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Chris Reynolds threw two touchdown passes as Charlotte ran up an early lead and never looked back, beating Massachusetts 52-17 on Saturday.

Reynolds had 155 yards passing for the 49ers (2-1). Benny LeMay ran for 113 yards on 16 carries.

Charlotte scored 28-unanswered points, beginning with a 46-yard touchdown strike from Reynolds to Cameron Dollar on the third play of the game. Ishod Finger scored from a yard out to make it 14-0 and, on the first play following the ensuing kickoff, Henry Segura picked off UMass QB Andrew Brito and returned it 49 yards for another touchdown to make it 21-0 with 4:11 left in the first quarter.

Reynolds struck again early in the second, this time to Tyler Ringwood, for a 28-0 advantage. UMass managed a touchdown and a field goal late in the half but it made little difference as a 53-yard field goal by Jonathan Cruz in the final second put the 49ers up 31-10 at halftime.

UMass scored just once in the second half, on a 42-yard punt return for a touchdown by Isaiah Rodgers.

Brito threw for 127 yards and a score for the Minutemen (0-3).

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 12:07
11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
52
Touchdown 12:19
5-A.McAllister runs 69 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
69
yds
00:07
pos
17
51
Point After TD 12:26
37-C.Garcia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
45
Touchdown 13:20
19-C.Bowler punts 29 yards from CHA 13. 9-I.Rodgers runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
0
yds
00:55
pos
16
45
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:18
11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
45
Touchdown 1:26
7-B.Kean complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
69
yds
01:36
pos
10
44
Point After TD 10:14
11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
38
Touchdown 10:20
30-I.Finger runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
69
yds
03:06
pos
10
37
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:17
11-J.Cruz 53 yards Field Goal is Good.
1
plays
26
yds
00:00
pos
10
31
Point After TD 0:17
37-C.Garcia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
28
Touchdown 0:17
12-A.Brito complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
19
plays
108
yds
06:01
pos
9
28
Field Goal 11:23
37-C.Garcia 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
51
yds
02:34
pos
3
28
Point After TD 13:57
11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 14:05
3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
61
yds
01:05
pos
0
27
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:11
11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 4:25
12-A.Brito incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 22-H.Segura at UMASS 49. 22-H.Segura runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
66
yds
00:00
pos
0
20
Point After TD 4:25
11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 4:33
30-I.Finger runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
14
plays
84
yds
07:10
pos
0
13
Point After TD 13:22
11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:31
3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
60
yds
01:29
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 22
Rushing 8 14
Passing 6 7
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 3-14 4-9
4th Down Conv 2-3 0-1
Total Net Yards 241 528
Total Plays 63 56
Avg Gain 3.8 9.4
Net Yards Rushing 135 338
Rush Attempts 36 40
Avg Rush Yards 3.8 8.5
Net Yards Passing 106 190
Comp. - Att. 18-27 13-16
Yards Per Pass 3.9 11.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 5-21 1-5
Penalties - Yards 6-64 4-45
Touchdowns 2 7
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 1 1
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 7-38.7 4-35.0
Return Yards 113 147
Punts - Returns 3-62 1-17
Kickoffs - Returns 2-51 3-81
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-49
Kicking 3/3 8/8
Extra Points 2/2 7/7
Field Goals 1/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Massachusetts 0-3 0100717
Charlotte 2-1 211014752
CHARLO -21, O/U 66.5
Jerry Richardson Stadium Charlotte, NC
 106 PASS YDS 190
135 RUSH YDS 338
241 TOTAL YDS 528
Massachusetts
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Brito 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 127 1 1 111.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 127 1 1 111.0
A. Brito 18/27 127 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Roberson 23 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 73 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 73 0
C. Roberson 10 73 0 29
B. Ally 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 59 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 59 0
B. Ally 14 59 0 10
G. Torres 48 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
G. Torres 4 14 0 5
V. Santiago 43 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
V. Santiago 1 4 0 4
A. Brito 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -15 0
A. Brito 7 -15 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Johnson Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 38 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 38 1
J. Johnson Jr. 5 38 1 23
S. Emilus 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
S. Emilus 3 27 0 11
S. Palmer 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
S. Palmer 2 20 0 13
Z. Simon 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
Z. Simon 2 17 0 10
J. Britt 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 15 0
J. Britt 4 15 0 12
K. Horn 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
K. Horn 1 15 0 15
T. Edwards 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Edwards 0 0 0 0
C. Roberson 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -5 0
C. Roberson 1 -5 0 -5
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Lebeau 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
T. Lebeau 7-0 1.0 0
C. McCubrey 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
C. McCubrey 5-3 0.0 0
J. Bowe Jr. 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Bowe Jr. 5-0 0.0 0
J. Norwood 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Norwood 5-1 0.0 0
M. Ruane 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Ruane 3-1 0.0 0
I. Rodgers 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
I. Rodgers 3-0 0.0 0
C. Cherrelus 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Cherrelus 3-0 0.0 0
J. Miller 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Miller 3-1 0.0 0
M. Nesmith 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Nesmith 2-0 0.0 0
J. Wallace 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Wallace 2-2 0.0 0
M. Mangram 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
M. Mangram 1-4 0.0 0
T. Ingram 21 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Ingram 1-0 0.0 0
T. Moulton 60 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
T. Moulton 1-2 0.0 0
C. Washington 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Washington 1-0 0.0 0
C. Ogbonna 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Ogbonna 1-0 0.0 0
D. Osagiede 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Osagiede 1-0 0.0 0
J. Byczko 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Byczko 1-1 0.0 0
G. Laws 63 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Laws 1-0 0.0 0
W. Frederic 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
W. Frederic 0-1 0.0 0
A. Domond 36 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Domond 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Garcia 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
C. Garcia 1/1 26 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Georgopoulos 88 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 38.7 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 38.7 3
G. Georgopoulos 7 38.7 3 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Rodgers 9 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 51.0 51 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 51.0 51 0
I. Rodgers 1 51.0 51 0
D. Nardi 39 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
D. Nardi 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Rodgers 9 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 20.7 42 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 20.7 42 1
I. Rodgers 3 20.7 42 1
Charlotte
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Reynolds 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
83.3% 155 2 0 246.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
83.3% 155 2 0 246.8
C. Reynolds 10/12 155 2 0
B. Kean 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 40 1 0 322.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 40 1 0 322.0
B. Kean 3/3 40 1 0
E. Shirreffs 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
E. Shirreffs 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. LeMay 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 113 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 113 0
B. LeMay 16 113 0 26
A. McAllister 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 94 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 94 1
A. McAllister 7 94 1 69
I. Finger 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 71 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 71 2
I. Finger 11 71 2 45
C. Reynolds 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 34 0
C. Reynolds 3 34 0 17
E. Shirreffs 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 26 0
E. Shirreffs 1 26 0 26
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Dollar 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 46 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 46 1
C. Dollar 1 46 1 46
T. Ringwood 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 46 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 46 2
T. Ringwood 2 46 2 41
M. Elder 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 45 0
M. Elder 2 45 0 39
V. Tucker 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 30 0
V. Tucker 4 30 0 17
B. LeMay 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
B. LeMay 2 17 0 14
C. Bent 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
C. Bent 1 6 0 6
J. Hunt 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Hunt 1 5 0 5
I. Finger 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
I. Finger 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Gibbs 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.5
M. Gibbs 6-3 0.5 0
J. Fugate 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
J. Fugate 5-0 1.0 0
H. Segura 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
H. Segura 4-0 0.0 1
A. Highsmith 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
A. Highsmith 4-1 0.0 0
P. Bemah 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 1.5
P. Bemah 4-3 1.5 0
J. Sharpe 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Sharpe 3-0 0.0 0
N. Lyon 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. Lyon 3-0 0.0 0
T. Doctor 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Doctor 2-1 0.0 0
S. Rogers 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Rogers 2-1 0.0 0
L. Martin 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
L. Martin 2-1 0.5 0
T. Chandler 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Chandler 2-0 0.0 0
M. Martinez 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Martinez 2-0 0.0 0
L. McMillan 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. McMillan 2-0 0.0 0
J. Ray 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ray 1-0 0.0 0
T. Horne 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
T. Horne 1-1 0.5 0
B. Wallace 60 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Wallace 1-0 0.0 0
J. Pitman 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Pitman 1-0 0.0 0
M. Osborne 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Osborne 1-0 0.0 0
J. Gemmell 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Gemmell 1-0 0.0 0
D. Anderson 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Anderson 1-0 0.0 0
M. Watts 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
M. Watts 0-1 0.5 0
M. Kelly 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
M. Kelly 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Cruz 11 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 7/7
SEASON FG XP
1/1 7/7
J. Cruz 1/1 53 7/7 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Bowler 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 35.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 35.0 1
C. Bowler 4 35.0 1 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Elder 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 32.0 40 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 32.0 40 0
M. Elder 2 32.0 40 0
A. McAllister 5 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
A. McAllister 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Lyon 8 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
N. Lyon 1 17.0 17 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:22 MA 25 0:50 3 6 Punt
4:25 MA 32 0:00 1 66 INT
4:11 MA 25 2:19 6 10 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:57 MA 25 2:34 10 51 FG
6:18 MA 12 6:01 19 108 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 MA 25 0:00 3 9 Punt
10:14 MA 25 1:27 7 31 Downs
5:32 MA 38 1:36 5 26 Punt
1:18 CHARLO 49 0:30 3 -1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:07 MA 25 1:59 6 14 Punt
5:48 MA 15 1:31 3 9 Punt
1:10 MA 22 0:10 2 9 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CHARLO 40 1:29 3 60 TD
11:43 CHARLO 16 7:10 14 84 TD
1:40 CHARLO 44 1:05 6 61 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:42 CHARLO 35 3:40 6 16 Punt
0:17 CHARLO 38 0:00 1 26 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:26 CHARLO 31 3:06 7 69 TD
8:13 CHARLO 44 2:08 4 18 Punt
3:02 CHARLO 31 1:36 4 69 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:15 CHARLO 13 0:55 3 0 TD
12:26 CHARLO 31 0:07 1 69 TD
10:03 CHARLO 17 3:30 7 83 Downs
3:39 CHARLO 37 1:42 3 7 Fumble
