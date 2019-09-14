|
|
|MA
|CHARLO
Reynolds with 2 TDs as Charlotte beats UMass 52-17
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Chris Reynolds threw two touchdown passes as Charlotte ran up an early lead and never looked back, beating Massachusetts 52-17 on Saturday.
Reynolds had 155 yards passing for the 49ers (2-1). Benny LeMay ran for 113 yards on 16 carries.
Charlotte scored 28-unanswered points, beginning with a 46-yard touchdown strike from Reynolds to Cameron Dollar on the third play of the game. Ishod Finger scored from a yard out to make it 14-0 and, on the first play following the ensuing kickoff, Henry Segura picked off UMass QB Andrew Brito and returned it 49 yards for another touchdown to make it 21-0 with 4:11 left in the first quarter.
Reynolds struck again early in the second, this time to Tyler Ringwood, for a 28-0 advantage. UMass managed a touchdown and a field goal late in the half but it made little difference as a 53-yard field goal by Jonathan Cruz in the final second put the 49ers up 31-10 at halftime.
UMass scored just once in the second half, on a 42-yard punt return for a touchdown by Isaiah Rodgers.
Brito threw for 127 yards and a score for the Minutemen (0-3).
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|22
|Rushing
|8
|14
|Passing
|6
|7
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-14
|4-9
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|241
|528
|Total Plays
|63
|56
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|9.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|135
|338
|Rush Attempts
|36
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|8.5
|Net Yards Passing
|106
|190
|Comp. - Att.
|18-27
|13-16
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|11.9
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|5-21
|1-5
|Penalties - Yards
|6-64
|4-45
|Touchdowns
|2
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-38.7
|4-35.0
|Return Yards
|113
|147
|Punts - Returns
|3-62
|1-17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-51
|3-81
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-49
|Kicking
|3/3
|8/8
|Extra Points
|2/2
|7/7
|Field Goals
|1/1
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|106
|PASS YDS
|190
|
|
|135
|RUSH YDS
|338
|
|
|241
|TOTAL YDS
|528
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Brito 12 QB
|A. Brito
|18/27
|127
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Roberson 23 WR
|C. Roberson
|10
|73
|0
|29
|
B. Ally 22 RB
|B. Ally
|14
|59
|0
|10
|
G. Torres 48 LB
|G. Torres
|4
|14
|0
|5
|
V. Santiago 43 RB
|V. Santiago
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Brito 12 QB
|A. Brito
|7
|-15
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Johnson Jr. 10 WR
|J. Johnson Jr.
|5
|38
|1
|23
|
S. Emilus 19 WR
|S. Emilus
|3
|27
|0
|11
|
S. Palmer 6 WR
|S. Palmer
|2
|20
|0
|13
|
Z. Simon 11 WR
|Z. Simon
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
J. Britt 1 WR
|J. Britt
|4
|15
|0
|12
|
K. Horn 85 TE
|K. Horn
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
T. Edwards 18 TE
|T. Edwards
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Roberson 23 WR
|C. Roberson
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Lebeau 32 LB
|T. Lebeau
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. McCubrey 46 LB
|C. McCubrey
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bowe Jr. 13 LB
|J. Bowe Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Norwood 7 S
|J. Norwood
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ruane 33 LB
|M. Ruane
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Rodgers 9 CB
|I. Rodgers
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cherrelus 20 LB
|C. Cherrelus
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 2 LB
|J. Miller
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Nesmith 23 LB
|M. Nesmith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wallace 12 CB
|J. Wallace
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mangram 29 S
|M. Mangram
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ingram 21 DL
|T. Ingram
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moulton 60 DL
|T. Moulton
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Washington 92 DL
|C. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ogbonna 17 LB
|C. Ogbonna
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Osagiede 99 DL
|D. Osagiede
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Byczko 97 DL
|J. Byczko
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Laws 63 DL
|G. Laws
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Frederic 55 DL
|W. Frederic
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Domond 36 S
|A. Domond
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Garcia 37 K
|C. Garcia
|1/1
|26
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Georgopoulos 88 P
|G. Georgopoulos
|7
|38.7
|3
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Rodgers 9 CB
|I. Rodgers
|1
|51.0
|51
|0
|
D. Nardi 39 CB
|D. Nardi
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Rodgers 9 CB
|I. Rodgers
|3
|20.7
|42
|1
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|10/12
|155
|2
|0
|
B. Kean 7 QB
|B. Kean
|3/3
|40
|1
|0
|
E. Shirreffs 16 QB
|E. Shirreffs
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. LeMay 32 RB
|B. LeMay
|16
|113
|0
|26
|
A. McAllister 5 RB
|A. McAllister
|7
|94
|1
|69
|
I. Finger 30 RB
|I. Finger
|11
|71
|2
|45
|
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|3
|34
|0
|17
|
E. Shirreffs 16 QB
|E. Shirreffs
|1
|26
|0
|26
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Dollar 4 WR
|C. Dollar
|1
|46
|1
|46
|
T. Ringwood 81 WR
|T. Ringwood
|2
|46
|2
|41
|
M. Elder 1 WR
|M. Elder
|2
|45
|0
|39
|
V. Tucker 9 WR
|V. Tucker
|4
|30
|0
|17
|
B. LeMay 32 RB
|B. LeMay
|2
|17
|0
|14
|
C. Bent 2 WR
|C. Bent
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Hunt 88 TE
|J. Hunt
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
I. Finger 30 RB
|I. Finger
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Gibbs 15 DB
|M. Gibbs
|6-3
|0.5
|0
|
J. Fugate 1 DB
|J. Fugate
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
H. Segura 22 DB
|H. Segura
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Highsmith 5 DE
|A. Highsmith
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Bemah 18 LB
|P. Bemah
|4-3
|1.5
|0
|
J. Sharpe 33 LB
|J. Sharpe
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Lyon 8 DB
|N. Lyon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Doctor 90 DL
|T. Doctor
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Rogers 24 DB
|S. Rogers
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Martin 17 LB
|L. Martin
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Chandler 99 DE
|T. Chandler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Martinez 23 DB
|M. Martinez
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. McMillan 4 DB
|L. McMillan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ray 58 DL
|J. Ray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Horne 98 DL
|T. Horne
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
B. Wallace 60 DL
|B. Wallace
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pitman 29 DB
|J. Pitman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Osborne 6 DB
|M. Osborne
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gemmell 34 LB
|J. Gemmell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Anderson 20 DB
|D. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Watts 40 LB
|M. Watts
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Kelly 48 DL
|M. Kelly
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Cruz 11 K
|J. Cruz
|1/1
|53
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bowler 19 P
|C. Bowler
|4
|35.0
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Elder 1 WR
|M. Elder
|2
|32.0
|40
|0
|
A. McAllister 5 RB
|A. McAllister
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Lyon 8 DB
|N. Lyon
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
