|
|
|MT
|OREG
Oregon wraps nonconference slate with 35-3 win over Montana
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Justin Herbert isn't satisfied yet but he's confident that the Ducks are on the right path.
The senior quarterback threw for 316 yards and five touchdowns in No. 15 Oregon's 35-3 victory Saturday night over Montana, the Ducks' final tuneup before opening Pac-12 play at Stanford next week.
Jacob Breeland and Johnny Johnson III each caught a pair of touchdowns for the Ducks (2-1), who won their 25th straight nonconference game at Autzen Stadium.
''I think we've been doing some good things and definitely some stuff we can learn and fix, but I like the direction we're going in and I like the guys who've stepped up and made plays,'' Herbert said.
Herbert has thrown for a touchdown in 31 straight games, the longest current streak in the nation. It was his fifth career five-touchdown game, most by an Oregon quarterback. Marcus Mariota had four.
Fifth-year senior Dalton Sneed threw for 184 yards for FCS-level Montana (2-1), which avoided its first shutout since 1988 with Brandon Purdy's 25-yard field goal late in the third quarter.
''We need to get better. We lost,'' Montana coach Bobby Hauck said when asked what his team can take away from the game. ''We came here to win, and we didn't do it.''
Oregon was coming off a 77-6 rout of Nevada that helped get the team back on track after a disappointing loss to Auburn in the season opener. Herbert also threw five TDs against the Wolf Pack and now has 11 for the season.
''We're a real brotherhood this year, and you know it's a real family on this team and I think he (Herbert) knows that and he's a big part of this family and we all look up to him,'' Johnson said.
Montana opened the season with wins over South Dakota and North Alabama, climbing into the STATS FCS Top 25 at No. 20. The Ducks are the second-highest ranked team the Grizzlies have faced in the modern era after a 63-7 loss to No. 7 Washington two years ago.
Montana senior receiver Jerry Louie-McGee caught six passes for 66 yards. He went into the game needing just three catches to break Raul Pacheco's career record of 192 set in 1998.
Herbert made his first 10 passes of the game for 113 yards and two scores, both to Breeland.
Oregon scored on its first drive when Herbert connected with Breeland on a 5-yard touchdown pass. Ducks linebacker Mase Funa ended Montana's opening drive when he sacked Sneed. Funa, a true freshman, went into the game with four tackles for loss to lead the Pac-12.
Breeland caught a 17-yard scoring pass before the first quarter was over to make it 14-0.
As time wound down in the half, Herbert's pass on a fourth-and-1 attempt was incomplete, giving the ball to the Grizzlies on their own 45. But the drive ended when Brandon Purdy's 50-yard field goal attempt was short.
With 10 seconds left, Herbert shook off a defender for an 18-yard pass to a diving Johnson in the end zone, sending the Ducks into the break with a 21-0 lead.
''It shows how strong he is at 240 pounds, I thought he was wrapped up, the whole stadium thought he was wrapped up,'' Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said about Herbert's evasiveness. ''He found a way to shake out of that and show how strong he really is.''
Herbert found Johnson with a 1-yard TD pass in the third quarter, before a 10-yard scoring pass early in the fourth to Jaylon Redd.
Oregon was without graduate transfer Juwan Johnson for the third straight game because of a leg injury. Johnson was expected to be one of Herbert's top targets this season.
THE TAKEAWAY
Montana: The Grizzlies will make $650,000 for the visit to Eugene. Hauck was asked about those guarantee games during his Monday news conference. ... Montana had scored 92 points in its first two games. ... Sneed, who started his career at UNLV, was the Big Sky's newcomer of the year last season, when he led the Grizzlies in both passing and rushing. He threw for 2,723 yards and 22 touchdowns while rushing for 675 yards and two more scores.
Oregon: Travis Dye led Oregon's rushers with 17 carries for 101 yards. ... The Ducks now lead the series 8-0-1 with all the games played in Eugene. The closest the Grizzlies came was a 14-all tie in 1952. ... Oregon senior point guard Peyton Pritchard announced the Ducks' starters before the game.
SMOOTH OPERATOR: Hauck, who has a connection to the Herbert family, had high praise for the senior quarterback.
''His dad went to Montana for a couple of years. Mark was at Montana when we were there. I think he was a sophomore when I was a freshman,'' Hauck said. ''He's a good player. You guys know, I talked about him all week. I had high regard for him before the game. I just think he's a smooth operator.''
UP NEXT:
Montana: The Grizzlies host Monmouth of the FCS-level Big South Conference on Saturday.
Oregon: The Ducks open league play on Saturday at Stanford, which lost 45-27 to No. 17 UCF this weekend.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|30
|Rushing
|1
|10
|Passing
|11
|16
|Penalty
|0
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|6-17
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-4
|Total Net Yards
|226
|560
|Total Plays
|64
|81
|Avg Gain
|3.5
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|8
|247
|Rush Attempts
|21
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.4
|6.5
|Net Yards Passing
|218
|313
|Comp. - Att.
|24-43
|31-43
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|7.3
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|4-16
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|7-79
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|0
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-38.6
|3-42.3
|Return Yards
|89
|35
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-89
|2-27
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kicking
|1/2
|5/6
|Extra Points
|0/0
|5/5
|Field Goals
|1/2
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|218
|PASS YDS
|313
|
|
|8
|RUSH YDS
|247
|
|
|226
|TOTAL YDS
|560
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Sneed 11 QB
|D. Sneed
|20/30
|184
|0
|1
|
C. Humphrey 2 QB
|C. Humphrey
|4/13
|50
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Knight 21 RB
|M. Knight
|10
|19
|0
|5
|
J. Louie-McGee 16 WR
|J. Louie-McGee
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
N. Ostmo 20 RB
|N. Ostmo
|2
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Sneed 11 QB
|D. Sneed
|7
|-8
|0
|3
|
C. Humphrey 2 QB
|C. Humphrey
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Akem 18 WR
|S. Akem
|6
|85
|0
|26
|
J. Louie-McGee 16 WR
|J. Louie-McGee
|6
|66
|0
|30
|
S. Toure 8 WR
|S. Toure
|3
|26
|0
|16
|
M. Knight 21 RB
|M. Knight
|4
|22
|0
|8
|
M. Roberts 80 WR
|M. Roberts
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
C. Bingham 88 TE
|C. Bingham
|2
|12
|0
|10
|
G. Sulser 7 WR
|G. Sulser
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Rensvold 81 TE
|M. Rensvold
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
Br. Deming 87 TE
|Br. Deming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Olson 33 LB
|D. Olson
|11-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hauck 17 S
|R. Hauck
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Robertson 2 S
|G. Robertson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Calhoun 3 CB
|J. Calhoun
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Nash 7 CB
|D. Nash
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Welnel 10 LB
|M. Welnel
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sandry 13 S
|J. Sandry
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sims 37 DE
|J. Sims
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 34 LB
|J. Lewis
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Matthews 52 LB
|M. Matthews
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mamula 59 DE
|M. Mamula
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. O'Connell 58 LB
|P. O'Connell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Br. Deming 93 DE
|Br. Deming
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McGinnis 14 S
|M. McGinnis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Flink 54 LB
|T. Flink
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Fouch 4 S
|N. Fouch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Babros 56 DE
|J. Babros
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Rice 96 DE
|R. Rice
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Purdy 39 K
|B. Purdy
|1/2
|24
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Wilson 61 K
|A. Wilson
|8
|38.6
|6
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Flowers 19 WR
|M. Flowers
|4
|22.3
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
|J. Herbert
|30/42
|316
|5
|0
|
T. Shough 12 QB
|T. Shough
|1/1
|-3
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Tr. Dye 26 RB
|Tr. Dye
|17
|101
|0
|23
|
S. Dollars 5 RB
|S. Dollars
|3
|69
|0
|63
|
D. Felix 22 RB
|D. Felix
|8
|40
|0
|10
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
|J. Herbert
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
C. Verdell 7 RB
|C. Verdell
|5
|13
|0
|6
|
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
|C. Habibi-Likio
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
J. Redd 30 WR
|J. Redd
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Johnson III 3 WR
|J. Johnson III
|8
|76
|2
|18
|
J. Breeland 27 TE
|J. Breeland
|5
|49
|2
|17
|
J. Delgado 83 WR
|J. Delgado
|3
|35
|0
|18
|
D. Davis 17 CB
|D. Davis
|3
|30
|0
|19
|
J. Redd 30 WR
|J. Redd
|3
|23
|1
|12
|
Tr. Dye 26 RB
|Tr. Dye
|2
|22
|0
|18
|
C. Verdell 7 RB
|C. Verdell
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
R. Bay 87 TE
|R. Bay
|2
|19
|0
|10
|
D. Felix 22 RB
|D. Felix
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
S. Webb 18 TE
|S. Webb
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
B. Addison 80 WR
|B. Addison
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
H. Kampmoyer 48 TE
|H. Kampmoyer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Dollars 5 RB
|S. Dollars
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Holland 8 S
|J. Holland
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pickett 16 S
|N. Pickett
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Breeze 25 S
|B. Breeze
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Slade-Matautia 41 LB
|I. Slade-Matautia
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wright 2 CB
|M. Wright
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Funa 47 LB
|M. Funa
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Niu 55 LB
|S. Niu
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lenoir 6 CB
|D. Lenoir
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Tr. Dye 35 LB
|Tr. Dye
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Carlberg 90 DT
|D. Carlberg
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Hill 19 S
|J. Hill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thibodeaux 5 DE
|K. Thibodeaux
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Baker 51 DT
|G. Baker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Graham Jr. 4 CB
|T. Graham Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Woods Jr. 14 CB
|H. Woods Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 7 DE
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Winston Jr. 32 LB
|L. Winston Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scott 34 DT
|J. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. McKinley III 23 CB
|V. McKinley III
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. James 12 CB
|D. James
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kava 93 DT
|S. Kava
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Cunningham 39 LB
|M. Cunningham
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
S. Stephens 10 S
|S. Stephens
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lewis 49 K
|C. Lewis
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Maimone 42 P
|B. Maimone
|3
|42.3
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Tr. Dye 26 RB
|Tr. Dye
|2
|13.5
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Holland 8 S
|J. Holland
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
-
UNC
WAKE
18
24
Final ESPN
-
KANSAS
BC
48
24
Final ACCN
-
20WASHST
HOU
31
24
Final ESPN
-
FUR
VATECH
17
24
Final ACCN
-
TNCHAT
TENN
0
45
Final SECN
-
NCST
WVU
27
44
Final FS1
-
KSTATE
MISSST
31
24
Final ESPN
-
21MD
TEMPLE
17
20
Final CBSSN
-
EMICH
ILL
34
31
Final BTN
-
PITT
13PSU
10
17
Final ABC
-
MIAOH
CINCY
13
35
Final ESPU
-
ARKST
3UGA
0
55
Final ESP2
-
6OHIOST
IND
51
10
Final FOX
-
CIT
GATECH
27
24
Final/OT
-
AF
COLO
30
23
Final/OT PACN
-
FAU
BALLST
41
31
Final ESP+
-
NRFST
CSTCAR
7
46
Final ESP3
-
NMEX
7ND
14
66
Final NBC
-
AKRON
CMICH
24
45
Final ESP+
-
OKLAST
TULSA
40
21
Final ESP2
-
ARMY
TXSA
31
13
Final NFLN
-
24USC
BYU
27
30
Final/OT ABC
-
UNLV
NWEST
14
30
Final BTN
-
MEMP
SALA
42
6
Final ESPU
-
GAS
MINN
32
35
Final BTN
-
ECU
NAVY
10
42
Final CBSSN
-
STNFRD
17UCF
27
45
Final ESPN
-
2BAMA
SC
47
23
Final CBS
-
LVILLE
WKY
38
21
Final STAD
-
SELOU
MISS
29
40
Final SECN
-
ARIZST
18MICHST
10
7
Final FOX
-
19IOWA
IOWAST
18
17
Final FS1
-
BTHN
MIAMI
0
63
Final ACCN
-
COLOST
ARK
34
55
Final SECN
-
CPOLY
OREGST
7
45
Final PACN
-
NTEXAS
CAL
17
23
Final PACN
-
IDST
11UTAH
0
31
Final PACN
-
IDAHO
WYO
16
21
Final ESP3
-
LATECH
BGREEN
35
7
Final ESP+
-
USM
TROY
47
42
Final ESP+
-
MA
CHARLO
17
52
Final ESP3
-
SCST
SFLA
16
55
Final ESP3
-
BUFF
LIB
17
35
Final ESP+
-
OHIO
MRSHL
31
33
Final FBOOK
-
WBRST
NEVADA
13
19
Final ESP3
-
LAMAR
16TXAM
3
62
Final ESPU
-
DUKE
MTSU
41
18
Final FBOOK
-
TXSTSM
SMU
17
47
Final ESP3
-
9FLA
UK
29
21
Final ESPN
-
NH
FIU
17
30
Final ESP3
-
MURYST
TOLEDO
0
45
Final ESP3
-
KENTST
8AUBURN
16
55
Final ESP2
-
GAST
WMICH
10
57
Final ESP+
-
TXSO
LALAF
6
77
Final ESP3
-
HAWAII
23WASH
20
52
Final PACN
-
SEMOST
MIZZOU
0
50
Final SECN
-
NWST
4LSU
14
65
Final SECN
-
FSU
25UVA
24
31
Final ACCN
-
TCU
PURDUE
34
13
Final BTN
-
1CLEM
CUSE
41
6
Final ABC
-
SDGST
NMEXST
31
10
Final FloSports
-
MOST
TULANE
6
58
Final ESP3
-
5OKLA
UCLA
48
14
Final FOX
-
12TEXAS
RICE
48
13
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
NEB
8
44
Final FS1
-
PORTST
22BOISE
10
45
Final ESP2
-
TXTECH
ARIZ
14
28
Final ESPN
-
MT
15OREG
3
35
Final PACN