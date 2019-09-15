Drive Chart
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Justin Herbert isn't satisfied yet but he's confident that the Ducks are on the right path.

The senior quarterback threw for 316 yards and five touchdowns in No. 15 Oregon's 35-3 victory Saturday night over Montana, the Ducks' final tuneup before opening Pac-12 play at Stanford next week.

Jacob Breeland and Johnny Johnson III each caught a pair of touchdowns for the Ducks (2-1), who won their 25th straight nonconference game at Autzen Stadium.

''I think we've been doing some good things and definitely some stuff we can learn and fix, but I like the direction we're going in and I like the guys who've stepped up and made plays,'' Herbert said.

Herbert has thrown for a touchdown in 31 straight games, the longest current streak in the nation. It was his fifth career five-touchdown game, most by an Oregon quarterback. Marcus Mariota had four.

Fifth-year senior Dalton Sneed threw for 184 yards for FCS-level Montana (2-1), which avoided its first shutout since 1988 with Brandon Purdy's 25-yard field goal late in the third quarter.

''We need to get better. We lost,'' Montana coach Bobby Hauck said when asked what his team can take away from the game. ''We came here to win, and we didn't do it.''

Oregon was coming off a 77-6 rout of Nevada that helped get the team back on track after a disappointing loss to Auburn in the season opener. Herbert also threw five TDs against the Wolf Pack and now has 11 for the season.

''We're a real brotherhood this year, and you know it's a real family on this team and I think he (Herbert) knows that and he's a big part of this family and we all look up to him,'' Johnson said.

Montana opened the season with wins over South Dakota and North Alabama, climbing into the STATS FCS Top 25 at No. 20. The Ducks are the second-highest ranked team the Grizzlies have faced in the modern era after a 63-7 loss to No. 7 Washington two years ago.

Montana senior receiver Jerry Louie-McGee caught six passes for 66 yards. He went into the game needing just three catches to break Raul Pacheco's career record of 192 set in 1998.

Herbert made his first 10 passes of the game for 113 yards and two scores, both to Breeland.

Oregon scored on its first drive when Herbert connected with Breeland on a 5-yard touchdown pass. Ducks linebacker Mase Funa ended Montana's opening drive when he sacked Sneed. Funa, a true freshman, went into the game with four tackles for loss to lead the Pac-12.

Breeland caught a 17-yard scoring pass before the first quarter was over to make it 14-0.

As time wound down in the half, Herbert's pass on a fourth-and-1 attempt was incomplete, giving the ball to the Grizzlies on their own 45. But the drive ended when Brandon Purdy's 50-yard field goal attempt was short.

With 10 seconds left, Herbert shook off a defender for an 18-yard pass to a diving Johnson in the end zone, sending the Ducks into the break with a 21-0 lead.

''It shows how strong he is at 240 pounds, I thought he was wrapped up, the whole stadium thought he was wrapped up,'' Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said about Herbert's evasiveness. ''He found a way to shake out of that and show how strong he really is.''

Herbert found Johnson with a 1-yard TD pass in the third quarter, before a 10-yard scoring pass early in the fourth to Jaylon Redd.

Oregon was without graduate transfer Juwan Johnson for the third straight game because of a leg injury. Johnson was expected to be one of Herbert's top targets this season.

THE TAKEAWAY

Montana: The Grizzlies will make $650,000 for the visit to Eugene. Hauck was asked about those guarantee games during his Monday news conference. ... Montana had scored 92 points in its first two games. ... Sneed, who started his career at UNLV, was the Big Sky's newcomer of the year last season, when he led the Grizzlies in both passing and rushing. He threw for 2,723 yards and 22 touchdowns while rushing for 675 yards and two more scores.

Oregon: Travis Dye led Oregon's rushers with 17 carries for 101 yards. ... The Ducks now lead the series 8-0-1 with all the games played in Eugene. The closest the Grizzlies came was a 14-all tie in 1952. ... Oregon senior point guard Peyton Pritchard announced the Ducks' starters before the game.

SMOOTH OPERATOR: Hauck, who has a connection to the Herbert family, had high praise for the senior quarterback.

''His dad went to Montana for a couple of years. Mark was at Montana when we were there. I think he was a sophomore when I was a freshman,'' Hauck said. ''He's a good player. You guys know, I talked about him all week. I had high regard for him before the game. I just think he's a smooth operator.''

UP NEXT:

Montana: The Grizzlies host Monmouth of the FCS-level Big South Conference on Saturday.

Oregon: The Ducks open league play on Saturday at Stanford, which lost 45-27 to No. 17 UCF this weekend.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 12:27
49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
35
Touchdown 12:34
10-J.Herbert 30-J.Redd runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
85
yds
00:08
pos
3
34
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:20
39-B.Purdy 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
3
28
Point After TD 9:03
49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 9:06
10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
56
yds
02:53
pos
0
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:10
49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 0:19
10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
52
yds
00:41
pos
0
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:28
49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 0:34
10-J.Herbert complete to 27-J.Breeland. 27-J.Breeland runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
70
yds
04:11
pos
0
13
Point After TD 11:58
49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:02
10-J.Herbert complete to 27-J.Breeland. 27-J.Breeland runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
02:58
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 30
Rushing 1 10
Passing 11 16
Penalty 0 4
3rd Down Conv 6-17 6-13
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-4
Total Net Yards 226 560
Total Plays 64 81
Avg Gain 3.5 6.9
Net Yards Rushing 8 247
Rush Attempts 21 38
Avg Rush Yards 0.4 6.5
Net Yards Passing 218 313
Comp. - Att. 24-43 31-43
Yards Per Pass 5.1 7.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-16 0-0
Penalties - Yards 7-79 2-20
Touchdowns 0 5
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 5
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 8-38.6 3-42.3
Return Yards 89 35
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-8
Kickoffs - Returns 4-89 2-27
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 1/2 5/6
Extra Points 0/0 5/5
Field Goals 1/2 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Montana 2-1 00303
15 Oregon 2-1 1477735
OREG -39, O/U 65.5
Autzen Stadium Eugene, OR
 218 PASS YDS 313
8 RUSH YDS 247
226 TOTAL YDS 560
Montana
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Sneed 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 184 0 1 111.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 184 0 1 111.5
D. Sneed 20/30 184 0 1
C. Humphrey 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
30.8% 50 0 0 63.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
30.8% 50 0 0 63.1
C. Humphrey 4/13 50 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Knight 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 19 0
M. Knight 10 19 0 5
J. Louie-McGee 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Louie-McGee 1 3 0 3
N. Ostmo 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
N. Ostmo 2 2 0 2
D. Sneed 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -8 0
D. Sneed 7 -8 0 3
C. Humphrey 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
C. Humphrey 1 -8 0 -8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Akem 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 85 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 85 0
S. Akem 6 85 0 26
J. Louie-McGee 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 66 0
J. Louie-McGee 6 66 0 30
S. Toure 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
S. Toure 3 26 0 16
M. Knight 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 22 0
M. Knight 4 22 0 8
M. Roberts 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
M. Roberts 1 16 0 16
C. Bingham 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
C. Bingham 2 12 0 10
G. Sulser 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
G. Sulser 1 6 0 6
M. Rensvold 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
M. Rensvold 1 1 0 1
Br. Deming 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Br. Deming 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Olson 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-3 0 0.0
D. Olson 11-3 0.0 0
R. Hauck 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
R. Hauck 8-1 0.0 0
G. Robertson 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
G. Robertson 5-0 0.0 0
J. Calhoun 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Calhoun 4-1 0.0 0
D. Nash 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Nash 4-1 0.0 0
M. Welnel 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Welnel 3-0 0.0 0
J. Sandry 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Sandry 3-2 0.0 0
J. Sims 37 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Sims 3-0 0.0 0
J. Lewis 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Lewis 3-2 0.0 0
M. Matthews 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Matthews 2-0 0.0 0
M. Mamula 59 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Mamula 2-1 0.0 0
P. O'Connell 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. O'Connell 1-0 0.0 0
Br. Deming 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Br. Deming 1-0 0.0 0
M. McGinnis 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. McGinnis 1-0 0.0 0
T. Flink 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Flink 1-0 0.0 0
N. Fouch 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Fouch 1-0 0.0 0
J. Babros 56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Babros 1-1 0.0 0
R. Rice 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
R. Rice 1-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Purdy 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/2 0/0
B. Purdy 1/2 24 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Wilson 61 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 38.6 6
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 38.6 6
A. Wilson 8 38.6 6 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Flowers 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 22.3 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 22.3 26 0
M. Flowers 4 22.3 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Oregon
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 316 5 0 173.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 316 5 0 173.9
J. Herbert 30/42 316 5 0
T. Shough 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% -3 0 0 74.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% -3 0 0 74.8
T. Shough 1/1 -3 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Tr. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 101 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 101 0
Tr. Dye 17 101 0 23
S. Dollars 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 69 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 69 0
S. Dollars 3 69 0 63
D. Felix 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 40 0
D. Felix 8 40 0 10
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
J. Herbert 2 18 0 11
C. Verdell 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 13 0
C. Verdell 5 13 0 6
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
C. Habibi-Likio 2 5 0 3
J. Redd 30 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
J. Redd 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Johnson III 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 76 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 76 2
J. Johnson III 8 76 2 18
J. Breeland 27 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 49 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 49 2
J. Breeland 5 49 2 17
J. Delgado 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 35 0
J. Delgado 3 35 0 18
D. Davis 17 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 30 0
D. Davis 3 30 0 19
J. Redd 30 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 23 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 1
J. Redd 3 23 1 12
Tr. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
Tr. Dye 2 22 0 18
C. Verdell 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
C. Verdell 1 21 0 21
R. Bay 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
R. Bay 2 19 0 10
D. Felix 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
D. Felix 1 19 0 19
S. Webb 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
S. Webb 1 18 0 18
B. Addison 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
B. Addison 1 4 0 4
H. Kampmoyer 48 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
H. Kampmoyer 0 0 0 0
S. Dollars 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
S. Dollars 1 -3 0 -3
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Holland 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Holland 4-1 0.0 0
N. Pickett 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
N. Pickett 4-0 0.0 0
B. Breeze 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Breeze 3-0 0.0 0
I. Slade-Matautia 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
I. Slade-Matautia 3-1 0.0 0
M. Wright 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
M. Wright 3-0 0.0 1
M. Funa 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
M. Funa 3-0 1.0 0
S. Niu 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Niu 2-1 0.0 0
D. Lenoir 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Lenoir 2-0 0.0 0
Tr. Dye 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
Tr. Dye 2-0 1.0 0
D. Carlberg 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
D. Carlberg 2-1 1.0 0
J. Hill 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Hill 2-0 0.0 0
K. Thibodeaux 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Thibodeaux 2-0 0.0 0
G. Baker 51 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Baker 1-0 0.0 0
T. Graham Jr. 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Graham Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
H. Woods Jr. 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
H. Woods Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
D. Johnson 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
L. Winston Jr. 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Winston Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
J. Scott 34 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Scott 1-0 0.0 0
V. McKinley III 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
V. McKinley III 1-2 0.0 0
D. James 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. James 1-0 0.0 0
S. Kava 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
S. Kava 0-1 0.5 0
M. Cunningham 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
M. Cunningham 0-1 0.5 0
S. Stephens 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Stephens 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Lewis 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/5
SEASON FG XP
0/0 5/5
C. Lewis 0/0 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Maimone 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 42.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 42.3 0
B. Maimone 3 42.3 0 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Tr. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 13.5 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 13.5 21 0
Tr. Dye 2 13.5 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Holland 8 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
J. Holland 1 8.0 8 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:58 MT 10 3:04 6 31 Punt
6:25 MT 33 0:58 3 -1 Punt
0:28 MT 29 0:12 9 29 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:29 MT 20 1:48 5 11 Punt
2:19 MT 45 1:15 4 23 FG Miss
0:10 MT 25 0:00 1 4 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:10 MT 22 0:00 9 22 INT
9:03 MT 25 0:50 3 1 Punt
6:14 MT 25 5:12 10 68 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:27 MT 28 1:23 3 7 Punt
8:03 MT 41 0:58 7 21 Punt
6:15 MT 41 2:07 8 21 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OREG 25 2:58 9 75 TD
8:21 OREG 14 1:11 3 8 Punt
4:45 OREG 15 4:11 10 70 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:37 OREG 5 5:03 13 82 Punt
4:32 OREG 35 1:42 7 20 Downs
1:00 OREG 33 0:41 6 52 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:59 OREG 44 2:53 8 56 TD
7:34 OREG 46 1:13 5 29 Downs
0:20 OREG 15 0:08 9 85 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:15 OREG 19 2:07 7 40 Downs
7:01 OREG 14 0:42 3 6 Punt
3:21 OREG 11 1:52 5 72
