Hurts has 439 scrimmage yards, No. 5 Oklahoma's routs UCLA

  • AP
  • Sep 14, 2019

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) Jalen Hurts racked up 439 scrimmage yards, became the first Oklahoma quarterback to pass for 200 yards and rush for 100 in the first half and directed the fifth-ranked Sooners to scores on their first six drives in a 48-14 rout of UCLA on Saturday night.

The graduate transfer from Alabama completed 15 of 20 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns and ran 14 times for 150 yards and a score.

CeeDee Lamb and Charleston Rambo each had two touchdowns to help the Sooners (3-0) win their 21st straight true road game. That is tied with Alabama (1970-75) the second-longest away streak after World War II.

UCLA drops to 0-3 for the second straight lead and has lost 12 of 15 games under second-year coach Chip Kelly. Dorian Thompson-Robinson passed for 201 yards and two touchdowns.

Hurts rushed for 99 yards on four carries during the opening drive. The Sooners started on their own 11 after a short kick return, but it didn't matter as Hurts went around left end on the opening play for a 52-yard gain. He then completed the five-play drive with a 30-yard run up the middle for a touchdown. He gained 103 rushing yards in the first quarter, topping Jamelle Holieway's 98 in a 1985 game vs. Missouri.

Hurts added a 32-yard touchdown pass to Lane with 3:31 remaining in the quarter to extend the Sooners' lead to 17-0. Oklahoma had 258 yards of offense in the first quarter, which was the second-most in an opening quarter in school history.

Midway through the second quarter Hurts connected with Charleston Rambo for a 49-yard score to extend the lead to 27-7. On both TDs, Hurts rolled to the right of the pocket to give the receivers more time to get open. The Sooners gained 15 or more yards on 13 of their first 31 plays.

Rambo, who had five receptions for 116 yards, also had a 39-yard TD reception late in the third quarter.

Kyle Philips put UCLA on the board early in the second quarter with a 13-yard TD catch to bring the Bruins within 17-7. UCLA would not score again until the opening drive of the third quarter when Jaylen Erwin capped a 14-play possession with an 8-yard reception.

MORE HURTS SUPERLATIVES

Hurts' 141 rushing yards in the first half also are a school record. The previous record was 128 by Hurts and Holieway.

Hurts also is the first Big 12 quarterback with 100 or more rushing yards in the first quarter since Texas' Vince Young in 2005.

RARE TRIFECTA

With his 1-yard run around left end during the second quarter, Lamb is the first Oklahoma player since Brandon Daniels (1996-99) to have a receiving, rushing and passing TD in a career.

Lamb, who has 21 touchdown catches, had his lone TD pass in the 2018 College Football Playoff semifinal against Georgia, which was also at the Rose Bowl. Lamb had a 2-yard toss to Baker Mayfield.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma: The Sooners were expected to roll to an easy win, but Hurts continues to put up amazing numbers. Oklahoma has scored on 19 of 27 possessions with Hurts at the controls with all but two being touchdowns. They have gone three-and-out just twice.

UCLA: The Bruins, who came into the game last in the nation in time of possession, had their first drive of over 10 plays and five minutes on the opening drive of the second half.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma: Has next week off before opening Big 12 play on Sept. 28 against Texas Tech. The Sooners have won the last seven meetings and have scored at least 38 points in their last nine meetings against the Red Raiders.

UCLA: Travels to Washington State next Saturday for its first Pac-12 game this season. The teams last played in 2016 when the Cougars prevailed 27-21.

---

Follow Joe Reedy at www.twitter.com/joereedy

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:15
30-C.Sutherland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
48
14
Touchdown 6:20
29-R.Stevenson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
15
plays
100
yds
06:52
pos
47
14
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:27
30-C.Sutherland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
14
Touchdown 0:36
1-J.Hurts complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
57
yds
02:54
pos
40
14
Point After TD 7:34
17-J.Molson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
14
Touchdown 7:41
1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 15-J.Erwin. 15-J.Erwin runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
105
yds
00:00
pos
34
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:01
30-C.Sutherland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
7
Touchdown 1:07
2-C.Lamb runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
36
yds
02:31
pos
33
7
Point After TD 4:11
30-C.Sutherland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
7
Touchdown 4:25
1-J.Hurts complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
70
yds
02:47
pos
26
7
Field Goal 10:20
30-C.Sutherland 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
80
yds
03:29
pos
20
7
Point After TD 13:49
17-J.Molson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
7
Touchdown 13:49
1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
75
yds
03:04
pos
17
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:31
30-C.Sutherland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
0
Touchdown 3:40
1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
69
yds
01:07
pos
16
0
Field Goal 6:35
30-C.Sutherland 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
90
yds
03:05
pos
10
0
Point After TD 12:24
30-C.Sutherland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 12:32
1-J.Hurts runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
99
yds
02:28
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 26 21
Rushing 12 9
Passing 13 10
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 4-9 3-13
4th Down Conv 1-1 2-3
Total Net Yards 604 257
Total Plays 64 63
Avg Gain 9.4 4.1
Net Yards Rushing 309 110
Rush Attempts 41 37
Avg Rush Yards 7.5 3.0
Net Yards Passing 295 147
Comp. - Att. 16-23 15-26
Yards Per Pass 12.8 5.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-7 4-54
Penalties - Yards 5-50 6-38
Touchdowns 6 2
Rushing TDs 3 0
Passing TDs 3 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 2-42.0 5-41.8
Return Yards 11 23
Punts - Returns 2--1 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-11 1-23
Int. - Returns 2-1 0-0
Kicking 8/8 2/3
Extra Points 6/6 2/2
Field Goals 2/2 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
5 Oklahoma 3-0 17177748
UCLA 0-3 077014
UCLA 23.5, O/U 71.5
Rose Bowl Pasadena, CA
 295 PASS YDS 147
309 RUSH YDS 110
604 TOTAL YDS 257
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Hurts 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 289 3 0 245.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 289 3 0 245.9
J. Hurts 15/20 289 3 0
T. Mordecai 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 13 0 0 69.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 13 0 0 69.7
T. Mordecai 1/3 13 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Hurts 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 150 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 150 1
J. Hurts 14 150 1 52
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 62 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 62 0
K. Brooks 7 62 0 18
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 51 0
T. Sermon 7 51 0 32
R. Stevenson 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 37 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 37 1
R. Stevenson 9 37 1 9
T. Mordecai 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
T. Mordecai 1 12 0 12
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
C. Lamb 1 1 1 1
J. Hall 27 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. Hall 1 -1 0 -1
C. Rambo 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
C. Rambo 1 -3 0 -3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Rambo 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 116 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 116 2
C. Rambo 5 116 2 48
L. Morris 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 43 0
L. Morris 2 43 0 25
G. Calcaterra 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 40 0
G. Calcaterra 2 40 0 24
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 39 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 39 1
C. Lamb 1 39 1 39
N. Basquine 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
N. Basquine 2 17 0 12
D. Stoops 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
D. Stoops 1 17 0 17
T. Bridges 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
T. Bridges 1 13 0 13
J. Haselwood 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Haselwood 1 9 0 9
J. Hall 27 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Hall 1 8 0 8
B. Willis 81 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Willis 0 0 0 0
T. Wease 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Wease 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Bonitto 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
N. Bonitto 1-0 1.0 0
I. Thomas 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
I. Thomas 1-0 1.0 0
B. Asamoah 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
B. Asamoah 1-0 1.0 0
J. Redmond 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Redmond 1-0 1.0 0
E. Reeves 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Reeves 1-0 0.0 0
R. Jones 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
R. Jones 0-0 0.0 1
T. Brown 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Brown 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Sutherland 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 6/6
SEASON FG XP
2/2 6/6
C. Sutherland 2/2 32 6/6 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Mundschau 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 42.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 42.0 1
R. Mundschau 2 42.0 1 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Brown 6 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
T. Brown 1 11.0 11 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
C. Lamb 1 0.0 0 0
D. Stoops 12 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
D. Stoops 1 -1.0 -1 0
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.7% 201 2 2 132.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.7% 201 2 2 132.6
D. Thompson-Robinson 15/26 201 2 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Felton 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 65 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 65 0
D. Felton 5 65 0 42
J. Kelley 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 51 0
J. Kelley 18 51 0 13
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 -6 0
D. Thompson-Robinson 14 -6 0 14
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Asiasi 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 71 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 71 0
D. Asiasi 3 71 0 28
D. Felton 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 44 0
D. Felton 4 44 0 18
K. Philips 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 1
K. Philips 2 20 1 13
M. Martinez 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
M. Martinez 1 18 0 18
J. Erwin 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 1
J. Erwin 2 15 1 8
C. Cota 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
C. Cota 1 11 0 11
G. Dulcich 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
G. Dulcich 1 11 0 11
J. Wilson 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Wilson 1 11 0 11
J. Kelley 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Kelley 0 0 0 0
D. Priebe 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Priebe 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Le. Toailoa 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
Le. Toailoa 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Molson 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/1 2/2
J. Molson 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Felton 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
D. Felton 1 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OKLA 11 2:28 6 99 TD
9:40 OKLA 6 3:05 8 90 FG
4:47 OKLA 31 1:07 3 69 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:49 OKLA 25 3:29 9 80 FG
7:12 OKLA 30 2:47 7 70 TD
3:38 UCLA 36 2:31 5 36 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:34 OKLA 25 0:34 3 8 Punt
3:30 OKLA 43 2:54 6 57 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:12 OKLA 20 6:52 15 100 TD
4:40 OKLA 36 0:48 3 7 Punt
2:28 OKLA 35 1:03 4 28 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:24 UCLA 25 2:38 6 28 Punt
5:54 UCLA 25 1:02 3 3 Punt
3:31 UCLA 25 3:04 12 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:30 UCLA 25 1:42 4 -2 Punt
4:11 UCLA 25 0:05 3 39 INT
1:01 UCLA 25 0:50 4 5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:06 UCLA 25 0:00 15 105 TD
6:23 UCLA 25 2:24 6 32 Downs
0:27 UCLA 25 0:20 7 42 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:15 UCLA 25 1:00 3 -7 Punt
3:43 UCLA 15 0:53 5 20 INT
