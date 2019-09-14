|
|
|OKLA
|UCLA
Hurts has 439 scrimmage yards, No. 5 Oklahoma's routs UCLA
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) Jalen Hurts racked up 439 scrimmage yards, became the first Oklahoma quarterback to pass for 200 yards and rush for 100 in the first half and directed the fifth-ranked Sooners to scores on their first six drives in a 48-14 rout of UCLA on Saturday night.
The graduate transfer from Alabama completed 15 of 20 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns and ran 14 times for 150 yards and a score.
CeeDee Lamb and Charleston Rambo each had two touchdowns to help the Sooners (3-0) win their 21st straight true road game. That is tied with Alabama (1970-75) the second-longest away streak after World War II.
UCLA drops to 0-3 for the second straight lead and has lost 12 of 15 games under second-year coach Chip Kelly. Dorian Thompson-Robinson passed for 201 yards and two touchdowns.
Hurts rushed for 99 yards on four carries during the opening drive. The Sooners started on their own 11 after a short kick return, but it didn't matter as Hurts went around left end on the opening play for a 52-yard gain. He then completed the five-play drive with a 30-yard run up the middle for a touchdown. He gained 103 rushing yards in the first quarter, topping Jamelle Holieway's 98 in a 1985 game vs. Missouri.
Hurts added a 32-yard touchdown pass to Lane with 3:31 remaining in the quarter to extend the Sooners' lead to 17-0. Oklahoma had 258 yards of offense in the first quarter, which was the second-most in an opening quarter in school history.
Midway through the second quarter Hurts connected with Charleston Rambo for a 49-yard score to extend the lead to 27-7. On both TDs, Hurts rolled to the right of the pocket to give the receivers more time to get open. The Sooners gained 15 or more yards on 13 of their first 31 plays.
Rambo, who had five receptions for 116 yards, also had a 39-yard TD reception late in the third quarter.
Kyle Philips put UCLA on the board early in the second quarter with a 13-yard TD catch to bring the Bruins within 17-7. UCLA would not score again until the opening drive of the third quarter when Jaylen Erwin capped a 14-play possession with an 8-yard reception.
MORE HURTS SUPERLATIVES
Hurts' 141 rushing yards in the first half also are a school record. The previous record was 128 by Hurts and Holieway.
Hurts also is the first Big 12 quarterback with 100 or more rushing yards in the first quarter since Texas' Vince Young in 2005.
RARE TRIFECTA
With his 1-yard run around left end during the second quarter, Lamb is the first Oklahoma player since Brandon Daniels (1996-99) to have a receiving, rushing and passing TD in a career.
Lamb, who has 21 touchdown catches, had his lone TD pass in the 2018 College Football Playoff semifinal against Georgia, which was also at the Rose Bowl. Lamb had a 2-yard toss to Baker Mayfield.
THE TAKEAWAY
Oklahoma: The Sooners were expected to roll to an easy win, but Hurts continues to put up amazing numbers. Oklahoma has scored on 19 of 27 possessions with Hurts at the controls with all but two being touchdowns. They have gone three-and-out just twice.
UCLA: The Bruins, who came into the game last in the nation in time of possession, had their first drive of over 10 plays and five minutes on the opening drive of the second half.
UP NEXT
Oklahoma: Has next week off before opening Big 12 play on Sept. 28 against Texas Tech. The Sooners have won the last seven meetings and have scored at least 38 points in their last nine meetings against the Red Raiders.
UCLA: Travels to Washington State next Saturday for its first Pac-12 game this season. The teams last played in 2016 when the Cougars prevailed 27-21.
---
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|21
|Rushing
|12
|9
|Passing
|13
|10
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-9
|3-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|604
|257
|Total Plays
|64
|63
|Avg Gain
|9.4
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|309
|110
|Rush Attempts
|41
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.5
|3.0
|Net Yards Passing
|295
|147
|Comp. - Att.
|16-23
|15-26
|Yards Per Pass
|12.8
|5.7
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-7
|4-54
|Penalties - Yards
|5-50
|6-38
|Touchdowns
|6
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|2-42.0
|5-41.8
|Return Yards
|11
|23
|Punts - Returns
|2--1
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-11
|1-23
|Int. - Returns
|2-1
|0-0
|Kicking
|8/8
|2/3
|Extra Points
|6/6
|2/2
|Field Goals
|2/2
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|295
|PASS YDS
|147
|
|
|309
|RUSH YDS
|110
|
|
|604
|TOTAL YDS
|257
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
|J. Hurts
|15/20
|289
|3
|0
|
T. Mordecai 15 QB
|T. Mordecai
|1/3
|13
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
|J. Hurts
|14
|150
|1
|52
|
K. Brooks 26 RB
|K. Brooks
|7
|62
|0
|18
|
T. Sermon 4 RB
|T. Sermon
|7
|51
|0
|32
|
R. Stevenson 25 RB
|R. Stevenson
|9
|37
|1
|9
|
T. Mordecai 15 QB
|T. Mordecai
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Lamb 2 WR
|C. Lamb
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
J. Hall 27 FB
|J. Hall
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
C. Rambo 14 WR
|C. Rambo
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Rambo 14 WR
|C. Rambo
|5
|116
|2
|48
|
L. Morris 84 WR
|L. Morris
|2
|43
|0
|25
|
G. Calcaterra 80 TE
|G. Calcaterra
|2
|40
|0
|24
|
C. Lamb 2 WR
|C. Lamb
|1
|39
|1
|39
|
N. Basquine 83 WR
|N. Basquine
|2
|17
|0
|12
|
D. Stoops 12 WR
|D. Stoops
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
T. Bridges 8 WR
|T. Bridges
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Haselwood 11 WR
|J. Haselwood
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Hall 27 FB
|J. Hall
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Willis 81 FB
|B. Willis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Wease 10 WR
|T. Wease
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Bonitto 35 LB
|N. Bonitto
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
I. Thomas 95 DL
|I. Thomas
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Asamoah 24 LB
|B. Asamoah
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Redmond 31 LB
|J. Redmond
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Reeves 37 LB
|E. Reeves
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jones 21 LB
|R. Jones
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Brown 6 CB
|T. Brown
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Sutherland 30 K
|C. Sutherland
|2/2
|32
|6/6
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Mundschau 46 P
|R. Mundschau
|2
|42.0
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Brown 6 CB
|T. Brown
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|15/26
|201
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Felton 10 WR
|D. Felton
|5
|65
|0
|42
|
J. Kelley 27 RB
|J. Kelley
|18
|51
|0
|13
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|14
|-6
|0
|14
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Asiasi 86 TE
|D. Asiasi
|3
|71
|0
|28
|
D. Felton 10 WR
|D. Felton
|4
|44
|0
|18
|
K. Philips 2 WR
|K. Philips
|2
|20
|1
|13
|
M. Martinez 88 TE
|M. Martinez
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
J. Erwin 15 WR
|J. Erwin
|2
|15
|1
|8
|
C. Cota 23 WR
|C. Cota
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
G. Dulcich 85 TE
|G. Dulcich
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Wilson 87 TE
|J. Wilson
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Kelley 27 RB
|J. Kelley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Priebe 83 TE
|D. Priebe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Le. Toailoa 26 LB
|Le. Toailoa
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Molson 17 K
|J. Molson
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Felton 10 WR
|D. Felton
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
