OKLAST
TULSA

Hubbard's 256 yards, 3 TDs lead Oklahoma St. past Tulsa

  • AP
  • Sep 14, 2019

TULSA, Okla. (AP) One Oklahoma State star got slowed down, so the other took over.

With Tulsa focused on receiver Tylan Wallace, Chuba Hubbard rushed for a career-high 256 yards and three touchdowns, and Oklahoma State defeated the Golden Hurricane 40-21 on Saturday afternoon.

Hubbard ripped off touchdown runs of 75 and 30 yards in the first four minutes of the game. His first score came on the first play from scrimmage, 10 seconds into the contest.

''He was awesome,'' Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders said. ''The first play of the game - that was such a confidence booster. It's awesome to hand somebody the ball that can do that.''

The Cowboys (3-0) opened up a 17-0 lead before Tulsa recovered. The Golden Hurricane took a 21-20 lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by Shamari Brooks late in the first half.

Wallace was bottled up for much of the game, but he broke loose for a 90-yard touchdown reception late in the third quarter - the third longest scoring connection in school history - to give the Cowboys a 33-21 lead. He finished with five catches for 118 yards.

Oklahoma State outscored Tulsa 20-0 in the second half.

''We were just shooting ourselves in the foot,'' Hubbard said. ''I felt that we should have been ahead by a lot more. Just mental errors that we've got to fix, but in the second half, we had a lot of leadership in the locker room and talked about how we've got to come out and just hit them again how we did the first play. And we did that.''

It was Oklahoma State's first game since billionaire booster T. Boone Pickens died on Wednesday. He donated more than $650 million to the school, and the football stadium is named for him. The Cowboys wore stickers with ''Boone'' on the back of their helmets in his honor.

''It's sad,'' Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said. ''Mr. Pickens and I went head-to-head a lot, he won most all of them, but I had a lot of respect for him and I think he respected me. He's been his own boss for 70 years, and I've been mine for 15, so sometimes you have confrontation. I have a ton of respect, and it's kind of sad knowing that he's not there, it really is. It feels weird.''

Brooks ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns and Keylon Stokes had seven catches for 109 yards and a score for Tulsa (1-2).

The Golden Hurricane felt they wasted an opportunity.

''With the score 21-20 at the half, no one was surprised and we thought we could win the game,'' Tulsa safety Manny Bunch said. ''We played hard enough to win the game, but we just left a couple plays out there that decided the score.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys learned that Hubbard can carry the team and that they can win without a dominant performance by Wallace. It was Hubbard's second game this season with at least 200 yards rushing - he had 227 yards against Oregon State in the opener.

Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane were overpowered in the second half and finally lost track of Wallace for the backbreaking touchdown in the third quarter. But the Golden Hurricane stood toe-to-toe for most of the game with a solid Power Five team that was receiving Top 25 votes.

DEFENSIVE SHUTDOWN

Oklahoma State held Tulsa scoreless after halftime. The Golden Hurricane mustered only 138 yards of offense after the break. Tulsa had 21 rushes for 32 yards in the second half, with Brooks netting just 16 yards on 11 carries.

''We changed our alignments, got another guy up closer to the ball, and essentially, another guy got up in the box,'' Gundy said. ''For the most part, we took another guy out of coverage and put him up in the box to give us another gap. They had a nice little scheme, so we got another guy up there.''

LONG DISTANCE

The only two longer Oklahoma State pass plays than the connection between Sanders and Wallace were a 95-yarder from Zac Robinson to Jeremy Broadway in 2008 and a 91-yarder from Mason Rudolph to James Washington in 2016. The play left Wallace with 1,999 career yards receiving.

DEFENDING WALLACE

Wallace was targeted eight times. He had five catches and drew pass interference calls against Tulsa on the other three. He also was interfered with on the long touchdown.

ELITE TD CLUB

Tulsa's Brooks scored the 20th rushing touchdown of his career, tying him for 10th place in school history with Ken Lacy. D'Angelo Brewer is in ninth place with 23.

ANOTHER ONE

It was Oklahoma State's seventh straight win over Tulsa, and all of them have been by double digits. The closest during that span was a 36-26 win at Tulsa in 2000.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State will play at Texas on Saturday.

Tulsa will host Wyoming on Saturday.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
Point After TD 2:34
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
40
21
Touchdown 2:34
30-C.Hubbard runs 33 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on TSA 97-T.Stevenson Offside declined.
8
plays
65
yds
02:24
pos
39
21
Missed Two Point Conversion 1:29
39-J.McClure to TSA 2 for no gain.
plays
yds
pos
27
21
Touchdown 1:41
3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace runs 90 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on TSA Pass interference declined.
1
plays
90
yds
00:06
pos
33
21
Point After TD 4:35
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
21
Touchdown 4:35
3-S.Sanders runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
52
yds
02:17
pos
26
21
Point After TD 2:29
95-J.Rainey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
21
Touchdown 2:31
3-S.Brooks runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
17
plays
89
yds
06:23
pos
20
20
Point After TD 9:57
95-J.Rainey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
14
Touchdown 10:01
3-S.Brooks runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
01:53
pos
20
13
Field Goal 12:41
49-M.Ammendola 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
23
yds
00:47
pos
20
7
Point After TD 4:23
95-J.Rainey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
7
Touchdown 4:29
11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
01:35
pos
17
6
Field Goal 6:10
49-M.Ammendola 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
67
yds
03:26
pos
17
0
Point After TD 11:23
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 11:29
30-C.Hubbard runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
59
yds
02:14
pos
13
0
Point After TD 14:50
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 15:00
30-C.Hubbard runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 22
Rushing 12 13
Passing 4 7
Penalty 5 2
3rd Down Conv 5-15 10-22
4th Down Conv 2-2 1-3
Total Net Yards 506 377
Total Plays 68 88
Avg Gain 7.4 4.3
Net Yards Rushing 337 158
Rush Attempts 46 53
Avg Rush Yards 7.3 3.0
Net Yards Passing 169 219
Comp. - Att. 12-22 19-35
Yards Per Pass 7.7 6.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 3-19
Penalties - Yards 9-80 17-156
Touchdowns 5 3
Rushing TDs 4 2
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 5-44.8 8-45.0
Return Yards 75 73
Punts - Returns 4-48 2-10
Kickoffs - Returns 2-27 3-59
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-4
Kicking 6/6 3/3
Extra Points 4/4 3/3
Field Goals 2/2 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Oklahoma State 3-0 17313740
Tulsa 1-2 7140021
TULSA 14, O/U 64
Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium Tulsa, OK
 169 PASS YDS 219
337 RUSH YDS 158
506 TOTAL YDS 377
Oklahoma State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Sanders 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 169 1 1 125.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 169 1 1 125.0
S. Sanders 12/22 169 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
32 256 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 256 3
C. Hubbard 32 256 3 75
S. Sanders 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 59 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 59 1
S. Sanders 9 59 1 27
L. Brown 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 22 0
L. Brown 5 22 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Wallace 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 118 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 118 1
T. Wallace 5 118 1 90
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 32 0
D. Stoner 4 32 0 11
L. Wolf 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
L. Wolf 2 17 0 9
B. Johnson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
B. Johnson 1 2 0 2
J. McCray 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. McCray 0 0 0 0
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Hubbard 0 0 0 0
L. Carter 87 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Carter 0 0 0 0
C. Moore 35 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Moore 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Harvell-Peel 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 1.0
K. Harvell-Peel 8-1 1.0 0
M. Rodriguez 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-5 0 0.0
M. Rodriguez 6-5 0.0 0
A. Green 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
A. Green 5-1 0.0 0
S. Tuihalamaka 35 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
S. Tuihalamaka 5-1 0.0 0
B. Martin 40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
B. Martin 5-3 0.0 0
A. Ogbongbemiga 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 1.5
A. Ogbongbemiga 5-3 1.5 0
J. Jernigan 42 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Jernigan 4-1 0.0 0
T. Lacy 89 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
T. Lacy 4-2 0.0 0
A. Fofana 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Fofana 3-0 0.0 0
T. McCalister 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. McCalister 3-1 0.0 0
K. Henry 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Henry 2-1 0.0 0
T. Sterling 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.5
T. Sterling 2-4 0.5 0
J. Bernard 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Bernard 2-2 0.0 0
S. Michael Flanagan 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Michael Flanagan 1-0 0.0 0
T. Ford 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
T. Ford 1-2 0.0 0
J. Taylor II 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Taylor II 1-0 0.0 0
T. Harper 10 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Harper 1-1 0.0 0
R. Williams 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
K. Williams 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Williams 0-1 0.0 0
N. Dizadare 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Dizadare 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Ammendola 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
2/2 4/4
M. Ammendola 2/2 37 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Hutton 29 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 44.8 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 44.8 3
T. Hutton 5 44.8 3 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Brown 7 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
L. Brown 1 14.0 14 0
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
C. Hubbard 1 13.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 12.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 12.0 16 0
D. Stoner 4 12.0 16 0
Tulsa
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Smith 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.7% 228 1 0 131.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.7% 228 1 0 131.5
Z. Smith 17/30 228 1 0
S. Boomer 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 10 0 0 56.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 10 0 0 56.8
S. Boomer 2/5 10 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Brooks 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
29 107 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 107 2
S. Brooks 29 107 2 16
C. Taylor II 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 43 0
C. Taylor II 13 43 0 12
T. Wilkerson 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 25 0
T. Wilkerson 4 25 0 9
S. Boomer 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
S. Boomer 1 0 0 0
Z. Smith 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -17 0
Z. Smith 6 -17 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Stokes 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 109 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 109 1
K. Stokes 7 109 1 39
S. Crawford Jr. 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 55 0
S. Crawford Jr. 3 55 0 44
J. Santana 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 0
J. Santana 1 25 0 25
S. Brooks 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
S. Brooks 2 16 0 16
K. Johnson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
K. Johnson 2 15 0 9
C. Montgomery 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
C. Montgomery 2 11 0 10
D. Carter 19 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
D. Carter 2 7 0 5
J. Johnson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Johnson 0 0 0 0
A. Anderson 38 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Anderson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Williams 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
C. Williams 7-2 0.0 0
A. Green IV 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
A. Green IV 4-2 0.0 0
T. Gipson 15 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Gipson 4-0 0.0 0
J. Player 90 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Player 4-0 0.0 0
B. Johnson 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
B. Johnson 4-1 0.0 0
D. Cannon 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Cannon 3-1 0.0 0
R. Robinson II 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
R. Robinson II 3-0 0.0 1
C. Edmiston 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
C. Edmiston 3-3 0.0 0
M. Bunch 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Bunch 3-1 0.0 0
Z. Collins 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
Z. Collins 3-3 0.0 0
J. Blankenship 93 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Blankenship 3-0 0.0 0
Y. Burnett 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
Y. Burnett 3-1 0.0 0
S. Robinson 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Robinson 2-1 0.0 0
C. Wick 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
C. Wick 1-3 0.0 0
T. Stevenson 97 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Stevenson 1-1 0.0 0
S. Crawford Jr. 9 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Crawford Jr. 0-0 0.0 1
A. Evans 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Evans 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Rainey 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/3
J. Rainey 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Bennett 33 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 45.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 45.0 1
T. Bennett 8 45.0 1 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Stokes 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 19.7 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 19.7 30 0
K. Stokes 3 19.7 30 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Stokes 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 5.0 5 0
K. Stokes 2 5.0 5 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OKLAST 25 0:00 1 75 TD
13:43 OKLAST 41 2:14 7 59 TD
9:36 OKLAST 23 3:26 12 67 FG
4:23 OKLAST 18 0:08 2 40 INT
2:23 OKLAST 20 2:11 6 35 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:28 TULSA 42 0:47 4 23 FG
9:57 OKLAST 30 0:50 3 7 Punt
2:29 OKLAST 18 1:06 7 33 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:02 OKLAST 25 2:57 10 81 Punt
6:52 OKLAST 48 2:17 8 52 TD
1:47 OKLAST 10 0:06 1 90 TD
0:44 OKLAST 50 0:16 3 4 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:47 OKLAST 15 3:48 8 30 Punt
4:58 OKLAST 35 2:24 8 65 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:50 TULSA 30 1:02 3 5 Punt
11:23 TULSA 10 1:01 4 15 Punt
6:04 TULSA 25 1:35 6 75 TD
3:58 OKLAST 42 1:31 3 -8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TULSA 10 1:26 5 12 Punt
11:54 TULSA 25 1:53 7 75 TD
8:54 TULSA 16 6:23 17 89 TD
1:19 TULSA 20 0:43 4 9 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:32 TULSA 25 0:00 5 8 Punt
8:23 TULSA 10 1:26 3 2 Punt
4:35 TULSA 25 1:50 10 40 Punt
1:41 TULSA 25 0:52 3 -5 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OKLAST 48 4:13 11 -27 Downs
6:49 TULSA 35 1:29 6 35 Downs
2:34 TULSA 37 2:04 12 40 Game
NCAA FB Scores