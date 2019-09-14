Drive Chart
Starkel makes first start, leads Arkansas over Colorado St.

  • AP
  • Sep 14, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Nearly two years and one team ago. That was the last time Nick Starkel started a college football game at quarterback.

It won't be that long again.

Starkel, in his first start in an Arkansas uniform, led the Razorbacks on two fourth-quarter touchdown drives, breaking a 34-all tie and sending Arkansas to a 55-34 win over Colorado State on Saturday.

The Razorbacks (2-1) earned their first victory over an FBS opponent this season and only the second in coach Chad Morris' 15 games dating back to last year.

Those 15 games were all more recent than Starkel's last nod to begin a game. The transfer from Texas A&M threw for for 499 yards and four touchdowns in the Aggies' 2017 Belk Bowl loss to Wake Forest. That performance was followed by the loss of his starting job to Kellen Mond the next year. He then transferred to Arkansas in spring 2019.

''It felt great to start, finally be out there for the first snap. Definitely helps my confidence,'' Starkel said after his 305-yard, three-touchdown game against Colorado State.

He was named Arkansas' starter Monday after entering and playing well in the second half of the Razorbacks' loss to Ole Miss last Saturday. Starkel rewarded Morris' faith by going 20 for 35. After the game, though, he deferred praise to his youthful teammates, chiefly his two freshman wide receivers, Trey Knox and Treylon Burks.

Burks had 92 yards receiving on four catches. Knox had 90 yards on six grabs, including an impressive catch on a jump ball for a touchdown in the first quarter.

''I told them before the season, the SEC doesn't care how old you are,'' Starkel said. ''There is no age restriction in the SEC. They're freshmen; they can make plays just like everyone else can.''

Starkel was cool in the fourth quarter with the game tied. He completed three straight passes for 12, 17 and 20 yards on the go-ahead drive before Devwah Whaley's 5-yard touchdown run capped it for a 41-34 lead. He then threw a 62-yard touchdown to Cheyenne O'Grady on the ensuing series.

''I thought Nick did a great job. I really did. He had prepared himself very well. I thought his comfort level grew as the game went,'' Morris said.

Colorado State (1-2) rallied from a 14-point, first half deficit and tied it at 34 when back-up quarterback Patrick O'Brien scrambled and found Dante Wright for a 75-yard touchdown pass near the end of the third quarter. O'Brien entered for starter Collin Hill during the Rams' first drive of the second half when it appeared Hill, who has twice suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, tweaked his leg.

''Losing Collin Hill was a big blow,'' Colorado State coach Mike Bobo said. ''We'll get an MRI out on his knee tomorrow. After he went out, we couldn't really function as an offense and we've got to fix that.''

Colorado State's best offensive weapon was running back Marvin Kinsey Jr. The senior had a career-high 180 yards on 20 carries. He scored on a 75-yard scamper on the second play of the game.

Arkansas scored on its first five drives, including two touchdown passes by Starkel. The Razorbacks capped the scoring when LaDarrius Bishop picked up a Kinsey fumble and hauled it 25 yards to the end zone with 3:31 left in the game.

Morris was happy about his team's ability to overcome late, something Arkansas had not done once in his tenure. The Razorbacks squandered an 18-point lead in the second half of a loss against Colorado State in 2018.

''Our guys weren't going to let this happen again,'' Morris said. ''They were certain we were going to go win this thing in the fourth quarter.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Colorado State: The Rams' offense continued to prove its worth after scoring 31 and 38 points in its first two games, but the 522 yards allowed were the most given up on the season.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks' 24 first-quarter points were the most it has scored in Chad Morris' tenure as head coach. The 522 yards of total offense were the team's best mark under Morris. Already on his fifth quarterback, he may have finally found his man.

HE SAID IT

More than 50 players on Arkansas' roster are freshmen or sophomores. Morris was glad to see them respond under pressure: ''Response was it. We did that several times today. We had to. Our back was against the wall. We responded and we finished. That was the next thing. I thought you saw some youth making some plays out there.''

A PERMANENT GIG

Morris had played at least two quarterbacks in a majority of his previous 14 games coaching Arkansas. Saturday marked the first time in 2019 he had not. Starkel responded with the most passing yards and second most completions of any of the previous four quarterbacks Morris had played with regularity.

BACK IN THE FOLD

Whaley has played most of the last two seasons as the No. 2 to Boyd at running back. Ideally, Morris has said, the two would be a 1A and 1B. Whaley's showing Saturday (81 yards and a touchdown on nine carries) was his best since losing the starting job to Boyd after the Colorado State game last year.

THE BEAST IS BACK

O'Grady, a senior tight end, didn't play in the first quarter and missed part of the week's practice battling strep throat. But he shed five Colorado State tacklers, each one with at least a touch and three with a wrap-up, on his fourth-quarter touchdown.

PLAY OF THE GAME

O'Grady's score was the back-breaker. Colorado State was only down a touchdown when it happened with 5:32 left. The dejected feeling carried over into the next drive when the Rams fumbled and the Razorbacks scored on the recovery.

UP NEXT

Colorado State: The Rams conclude the nonconference portion of their schedule at home against Toledo on Saturday.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks host a second consecutive Mountain West opponent when San Jose State visits Fayetteville on Saturday.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:31
19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
55
Touchdown 4:21
12-P.O'Brien complete to 5-M.Kinsey. 5-M.Kinsey to CSU 25 FUMBLES (27-H.Henry). 24-L.Bishop runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
0
yds
01:11
pos
34
54
Point After TD 5:32
19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
48
Touchdown 5:47
17-N.Starkel complete to 85-C.O'Grady. 85-C.O'Grady runs 62 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
74
yds
02:04
pos
34
47
Point After TD 8:52
19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
41
Touchdown 8:57
21-D.Whaley runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
68
yds
02:44
pos
34
40
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:26
95-C.Camper extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
34
Touchdown 2:44
12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
72
yds
01:34
pos
33
34
Field Goal 6:12
95-C.Camper 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
72
yds
06:55
pos
27
34
Point After TD 13:07
19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
34
Touchdown 13:11
5-R.Boyd runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
24
33
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:15
95-C.Camper 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
52
yds
02:36
pos
24
27
Point After TD 7:31
95-C.Camper extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
27
Touchdown 7:41
15-C.Hill runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
40
yds
01:49
pos
20
27
Field Goal 12:29
19-C.Limpert 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
34
yds
02:31
pos
14
27
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:55
19-C.Limpert 54 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
33
yds
01:32
pos
14
24
Point After TD 3:27
95-C.Camper extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 3:33
15-C.Hill complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
80
yds
02:21
pos
13
21
Point After TD 5:59
19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Missed Two Point Conversion 5:59
19-C.Limpert extra point is good. Penalty on ARK 68-K.Adcock Holding 10 yards enforced at CSU 2. No Play.
plays
yds
pos
7
20
Touchdown 5:54
5-R.Boyd runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
75
yds
00:34
pos
7
20
Point After TD 7:54
19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 8:01
17-N.Starkel complete to 14-C.Harrell. 14-C.Harrell runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
82
yds
03:37
pos
7
13
Point After TD 13:00
19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 13:08
17-N.Starkel complete to 7-T.Knox. 7-T.Knox runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
01:34
pos
7
6
Point After TD 14:42
95-C.Camper extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 14:55
5-M.Kinsey runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
75
yds
00:05
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 23
Rushing 10 8
Passing 6 13
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 4-14 6-12
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 400 516
Total Plays 71 70
Avg Gain 5.6 7.4
Net Yards Rushing 220 215
Rush Attempts 38 35
Avg Rush Yards 5.8 6.1
Net Yards Passing 180 301
Comp. - Att. 20-33 20-35
Yards Per Pass 5.5 8.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-25 1-4
Penalties - Yards 4-51 5-49
Touchdowns 4 7
Rushing TDs 2 3
Passing TDs 2 3
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 6-47.5 4-44.0
Return Yards 48 44
Punts - Returns 0-0 3-8
Kickoffs - Returns 2-48 1-36
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 6/7 9/9
Extra Points 4/4 7/7
Field Goals 2/3 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Colorado State 1-2 141010034
Arkansas 2-1 24372155
ARK -10, O/U 64
Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium Fayetteville, AR
 180 PASS YDS 301
220 RUSH YDS 215
400 TOTAL YDS 516
Colorado State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. O'Brien 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 106 1 0 192.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 106 1 0 192.0
P. O'Brien 7/10 106 1 0
C. Hill 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.5% 99 1 0 107.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.5% 99 1 0 107.0
C. Hill 13/23 99 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Kinsey Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 180 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 180 1
M. Kinsey Jr. 20 180 1 75
M. McElroy 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 48 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 48 0
M. McElroy 6 48 0 34
D. Wright 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
D. Wright 2 5 0 4
J. Thomas 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
J. Thomas 2 2 0 2
C. Hill 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -7 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -7 1
C. Hill 2 -7 1 1
P. O'Brien 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -8 0
P. O'Brien 6 -8 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Wright 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 97 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 97 1
D. Wright 4 97 1 75
W. Jackson 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 53 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 53 1
W. Jackson 4 53 1 19
Tr. McBride 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
Tr. McBride 3 22 0 10
E. Scott 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
E. Scott 1 8 0 8
C. Butler 16 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
C. Butler 2 8 0 7
M. McElroy 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
M. McElroy 1 7 0 7
A. Prentice 46 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
A. Prentice 2 7 0 5
M. Kinsey Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 3 0
M. Kinsey Jr. 3 3 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Hicks 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
J. Hicks 7-0 0.0 0
L. Stewart 37 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
L. Stewart 5-0 0.0 0
T. Folsom 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
T. Folsom 5-1 0.0 0
M. Cameron 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Cameron 3-0 0.0 0
D. Jackson 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
D. Jackson 3-3 0.0 0
A. Neal 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Neal 2-0 0.0 0
E. Hubbard 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Hubbard 2-0 0.0 0
M. McDonald 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
M. McDonald 2-2 0.0 0
E. Jones 33 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
C. Carter 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Carter 2-1 0.0 0
J. Bombek 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Bombek 2-0 1.0 0
T. Francis 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Francis 2-1 0.0 0
R. Ajayi 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Ajayi 2-0 0.0 0
A. Giusti 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Giusti 1-0 0.0 0
D. Dickens 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Dickens 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bates 1 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Bates 1-1 0.0 0
D. Owens 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Owens 1-0 0.0 0
D. Phillips 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Phillips 1-0 0.0 0
K. Bailey 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Bailey 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Camper 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
2/3 4/4
C. Camper 2/3 46 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Stonehouse 41 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 47.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 47.5 1
R. Stonehouse 6 47.5 1 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Hawkins 14 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 32.0 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 32.0 32 0
A. Hawkins 1 32.0 32 0
C. Hunter 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
C. Hunter 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Arkansas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Starkel 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 305 3 0 158.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 305 3 0 158.6
N. Starkel 20/35 305 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Boyd 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 122 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 122 2
R. Boyd 20 122 2 59
D. Whaley 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 81 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 81 1
D. Whaley 9 81 1 25
C. Hayden 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
C. Hayden 2 17 0 15
D. Warren 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Warren 1 2 0 2
N. Starkel 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
N. Starkel 1 -4 0 -4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Burks 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 92 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 92 0
T. Burks 4 92 0 38
T. Knox 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 90 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 90 1
T. Knox 6 90 1 24
C. O'Grady 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 74 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 74 1
C. O'Grady 3 74 1 62
C. Harrell 14 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 1
C. Harrell 1 14 1 14
C. Hayden 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
C. Hayden 2 12 0 6
M. Woods 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
M. Woods 2 10 0 6
T. Morris 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
T. Morris 1 9 0 9
D. Warren 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Warren 1 4 0 4
K. Jackson 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Jackson 0 0 0 0
G. Gunter 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
G. Gunter 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Harris 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 0.0
D. Harris 10-2 0.0 0
K. Curl 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
K. Curl 7-1 0.0 0
J. Foucha 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Foucha 5-1 0.0 0
J. McClellion 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. McClellion 5-0 0.0 0
B. Pool 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
B. Pool 4-0 0.0 0
I. Nichols 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
I. Nichols 4-0 0.0 0
D. McClure 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. McClure 3-1 0.0 0
Mo. Brown 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
Mo. Brown 3-1 0.0 0
Ha. Henry 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
Ha. Henry 3-3 0.0 0
TJ. Smith 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
TJ. Smith 2-1 1.0 0
G. Morgan 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
G. Morgan 2-2 1.0 0
G. Richardson 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
G. Richardson 1-1 1.0 0
L. Bishop 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Bishop 1-0 0.0 0
G. Brooks Jr. 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Brooks Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
J. Marshall 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Marshall 1-1 0.0 0
M. Mason 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Mason 1-0 0.0 0
M. Agim 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Agim 1-1 0.0 0
Z. Williams 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Z. Williams 1-1 0.0 0
M. Woods 8 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Woods 1-0 0.0 0
M. Soli 11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Soli 0-1 0.0 0
Ma. Brown 34 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Ma. Brown 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Limpert 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 7/7
SEASON FG XP
2/2 7/7
C. Limpert 2/2 54 7/7 13
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Loy 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 44.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 44.0 0
S. Loy 4 44.0 0 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Warren 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 36.0 36 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 36.0 36 0
D. Warren 1 36.0 36 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Burks 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 2.7 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 2.7 7 0
T. Burks 3 2.7 7 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 COLOST 25 0:05 2 75 TD
13:00 COLOST 25 1:15 3 8 Punt
7:54 COLOST 19 1:19 3 5 Punt
5:54 COLOST 25 2:21 6 80 TD
1:09 COLOST 25 0:35 3 13 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:44 COLOST 25 1:01 3 -6 Punt
9:30 ARK 40 1:49 6 40 TD
6:22 COLOST 25 1:26 3 7 Punt
2:51 COLOST 20 2:36 9 52 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:07 COLOST 25 6:55 15 72 FG
4:18 COLOST 28 1:34 3 72 TD
0:40 COLOST 32 0:10 7 36 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:52 COLOST 25 0:53 3 3 Punt
5:32 COLOST 25 1:11 5 0 TD
3:31 COLOST 32 1:58 4 12 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:42 ARK 25 1:34 5 75 TD
11:38 ARK 18 3:37 11 82 TD
6:28 ARK 25 0:34 3 75 TD
3:27 ARK 36 1:32 6 33 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 COLOST 38 2:31 8 34 FG
10:06 ARK 35 0:11 2 5 Fumble
7:31 ARK 30 0:42 3 4 Punt
4:50 ARK 30 1:54 5 14 Punt
0:10 ARK 25 0:06 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 ARK 25 0:00 9 75 TD
5:49 ARK 25 1:26 3 6 Punt
2:26 ARK 25 1:46 4 9 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:41 ARK 32 2:44 9 68 TD
7:51 ARK 26 2:04 4 74 TD
0:50 ARK 39 0:00 1 -2
NCAA FB Scores