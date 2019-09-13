|
Jayhawks halt long road skid against Power 5 schools
BOSTON (AP) Carter Stanley threw for three touchdowns, Khalil Herbert rushed for 187 yards on just 11 carries and Kansas stunned Boston College 48-24 Friday night for its first road win over a Power Five school in nearly 11 years.
The Jayhawks (2-1), who entered as a three-touchdown underdog, won their first road game against a power conference opponent since a victory at Iowa State on Oct. 4, 2008, a span of 48 straight losses. Pooka Williams ran for 121 yards on 22 attempts with a TD, and Herbert added a late score. Stanley was 20 of 27 for 238 yards with an inception on his first attempt.
''If anybody wants to know why a guy would come back to college football, this tells you how fun and how important college football is,'' first-year coach Les Miles said.
AJ Dillon ran for 151 yards on 27 carries and Anthony Brown went 18 for 36 with 195 yards a TD pass for the Eagles (2-1). Brown also caught a TD.
''We didn't play very well,'' BC coach Steve Addazio said. ''I think we saw a few signs of this last week. I think today that we didn't play well at all, and that's my responsibility.''
Kansas went into the locker room with a 28-24 lead at the end of a wide-open first half that saw the teams combine for 623 yards (BC 313, Kansas 310). They also totaled 17 plays of 10 yards or more.
''I've been a Kansas fan my whole life and I can't remember when it was,'' Kansas linebacker Jay Dineen said of the last Power Five road win. ''It's huge having it off our shoulders.''
Trailing 24-21, Kansas ran a simple pitch play at their own 15 with 40 seconds left and Herbert broke up-the-middle and headed down the right sideline for 82 yards before being knocked out of bounds.
Two plays later, Stanley hit Andrew Parchment - his second of two TD catches - for a 3-yard score.
Midway into the third quarter, the Jayhawks increased it to 38-24 when Williams had a 12-yard scoring run, capping an 87-yard drive.
BC had taken a 24-21 edge when Brown caught his 12-yard score from receiver CJ Lewis.
The Eagles scored on their first two drives and led 10-0 before the Jayhawks scored on six straight possessions.
THE TAKEAWAY
Kansas: The Jayhawks rebounded from a miserable loss at home against Coastal Carolina when they collected only 280 total yards by putting up 567 yards Friday. . They beat Central Michigan on the road last season. Before that, their last road win was at Texas El-Paso on Sept. 12, 2009.
Boston College: It's the worst home - and probably overall - loss in Addazio's seven seasons at the school. Unless the defense gets fixed quickly, it could lead to a rough year when conference play and a tough late schedule loaded with road games at Clemson, Syracuse and Pittsburgh - and a nonconference matchup at Notre Dame - kicks in.
UP NEXT
Kansas: Hosts West Virginia in its first Big 12 matchup next Saturday.
Boston College: Travels to Rutgers next Saturday for its first road game.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|26
|Rushing
|13
|12
|Passing
|9
|11
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|8-15
|10-19
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|567
|444
|Total Plays
|72
|88
|Avg Gain
|7.9
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|329
|228
|Rush Attempts
|45
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.3
|4.9
|Net Yards Passing
|238
|216
|Comp. - Att.
|20-27
|21-41
|Yards Per Pass
|8.8
|5.3
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|1-3
|Penalties - Yards
|8-75
|8-55
|Touchdowns
|6
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-45.3
|4-41.5
|Return Yards
|96
|220
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-96
|8-203
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-17
|Kicking
|8/8
|4/5
|Extra Points
|6/6
|3/3
|Field Goals
|2/2
|1/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|238
|PASS YDS
|216
|329
|RUSH YDS
|228
|567
|TOTAL YDS
|444
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Stanley 9 QB
|C. Stanley
|20/27
|238
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Herbert 10 RB
|K. Herbert
|11
|187
|1
|82
|
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
|P. Williams Jr.
|22
|121
|1
|16
|
C. Stanley 9 QB
|C. Stanley
|5
|23
|0
|9
|
H. Hall 49 FB
|H. Hall
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
D. Williams 25 RB
|D. Williams
|6
|-3
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Parchment 4 WR
|A. Parchment
|8
|100
|2
|37
|
K. Lassiter II 8 WR
|K. Lassiter II
|5
|67
|0
|21
|
S. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
|S. Robinson Jr.
|2
|31
|0
|27
|
J. Luavasa 87 TE
|J. Luavasa
|1
|19
|1
|19
|
D. Charlot 2 WR
|D. Charlot
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
M. Fairchild 89 TE
|M. Fairchild
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
|P. Williams Jr.
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Prox 40 LB
|D. Prox
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 15 LB
|K. Johnson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ma. Lee 99 DT
|Ma. Lee
|6-1
|0.5
|0
|
N. Stevens-McKenzie 9 LB
|N. Stevens-McKenzie
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dineen 43 LB
|J. Dineen
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Potter 19 LB
|G. Potter
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCullough 12 S
|J. McCullough
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Torneden 1 S
|B. Torneden
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 90 DT
|J. Brown
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
Mi. Lee 11 S
|Mi. Lee
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. McCaleb 44 DE
|W. McCaleb
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris 2 CB
|C. Harris
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cole III 94 DE
|C. Cole III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mayberry 8 CB
|K. Mayberry
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Kamara 5 LB
|A. Kamara
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Ferguson 7 S
|D. Ferguson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Thomas 24 S
|R. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Charlot 2 WR
|D. Charlot
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lewis 55 DT
|R. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moragne 97 DE
|D. Moragne
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McNerney 26 LB
|C. McNerney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Defense 13 CB
|H. Defense
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Parker 14 LB
|S. Parker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sampson 98 DT
|C. Sampson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Jones 46 K
|L. Jones
|2/2
|30
|6/6
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Thompson 80 P
|K. Thompson
|3
|46.3
|2
|53
|
D. Gagen 92 P
|D. Gagen
|1
|42.0
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Horne 88 WR
|J. Horne
|5
|19.2
|37
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Brown 13 QB
|A. Brown
|18/36
|195
|1
|0
|
D. Grosel 6 QB
|D. Grosel
|2/4
|12
|0
|0
|
C. Lewis 11 WR
|C. Lewis
|1/1
|12
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Dillon 2 RB
|A. Dillon
|27
|151
|1
|31
|
D. Bailey 26 RB
|D. Bailey
|7
|25
|0
|8
|
A. Brown 13 QB
|A. Brown
|5
|18
|0
|12
|
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|5
|16
|0
|9
|
B. Glines 19 WR
|B. Glines
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|2
|9
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Long 80 TE
|H. Long
|2
|48
|0
|42
|
K. White 9 WR
|K. White
|3
|45
|0
|17
|
K. Idrizi 85 TE
|K. Idrizi
|2
|28
|1
|20
|
D. Bailey 26 RB
|D. Bailey
|2
|25
|0
|26
|
J. Burt 84 TE
|J. Burt
|3
|16
|0
|8
|
C. Garrison 81 TE
|C. Garrison
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
C. Lewis 11 WR
|C. Lewis
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
A. Brown 13 QB
|A. Brown
|1
|12
|1
|12
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
E. Robinson 1 WR
|E. Robinson
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Glines 19 WR
|B. Glines
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
A. Dillon 2 RB
|A. Dillon
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Karafa 48 DL
|T. Karafa
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. El Attrach 25 DB
|M. El Attrach
|5-5
|0.0
|1
|
Br. Sebastian 10 DB
|Br. Sebastian
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Haynes 7 DB
|T. Haynes
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lamot 28 LB
|J. Lamot
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. DePalma 42 LB
|V. DePalma
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Palmer 18 DB
|M. Palmer
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Richardson 14 LB
|M. Richardson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rayam 99 DT
|T. Rayam
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Valdez 97 DE
|M. Valdez
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Yeargin 2 DL
|R. Yeargin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Barlow 44 DL
|B. Barlow
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sparacio 34 LB
|J. Sparacio
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
I. Burke 96 DT
|I. Burke
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Luchetti 16 DE
|J. Luchetti
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Morais 90 DL
|B. Morais
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Theobald Jr. 36 LB
|P. Theobald Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bennermon 98 DT
|K. Bennermon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Witter 45 TE
|S. Witter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Boumerhi 41 K
|A. Boumerhi
|1/2
|40
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Carlson 95 P
|G. Carlson
|4
|41.5
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|7
|27.0
|41
|0
|
P. Theobald Jr. 36 LB
|P. Theobald Jr.
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
