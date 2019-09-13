Drive Chart
Jayhawks halt long road skid against Power 5 schools

  • AP
  • Sep 13, 2019

BOSTON (AP) Carter Stanley threw for three touchdowns, Khalil Herbert rushed for 187 yards on just 11 carries and Kansas stunned Boston College 48-24 Friday night for its first road win over a Power Five school in nearly 11 years.

The Jayhawks (2-1), who entered as a three-touchdown underdog, won their first road game against a power conference opponent since a victory at Iowa State on Oct. 4, 2008, a span of 48 straight losses. Pooka Williams ran for 121 yards on 22 attempts with a TD, and Herbert added a late score. Stanley was 20 of 27 for 238 yards with an inception on his first attempt.

''If anybody wants to know why a guy would come back to college football, this tells you how fun and how important college football is,'' first-year coach Les Miles said.

AJ Dillon ran for 151 yards on 27 carries and Anthony Brown went 18 for 36 with 195 yards a TD pass for the Eagles (2-1). Brown also caught a TD.

''We didn't play very well,'' BC coach Steve Addazio said. ''I think we saw a few signs of this last week. I think today that we didn't play well at all, and that's my responsibility.''

Kansas went into the locker room with a 28-24 lead at the end of a wide-open first half that saw the teams combine for 623 yards (BC 313, Kansas 310). They also totaled 17 plays of 10 yards or more.

''I've been a Kansas fan my whole life and I can't remember when it was,'' Kansas linebacker Jay Dineen said of the last Power Five road win. ''It's huge having it off our shoulders.''

Trailing 24-21, Kansas ran a simple pitch play at their own 15 with 40 seconds left and Herbert broke up-the-middle and headed down the right sideline for 82 yards before being knocked out of bounds.

Two plays later, Stanley hit Andrew Parchment - his second of two TD catches - for a 3-yard score.

Midway into the third quarter, the Jayhawks increased it to 38-24 when Williams had a 12-yard scoring run, capping an 87-yard drive.

BC had taken a 24-21 edge when Brown caught his 12-yard score from receiver CJ Lewis.

The Eagles scored on their first two drives and led 10-0 before the Jayhawks scored on six straight possessions.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kansas: The Jayhawks rebounded from a miserable loss at home against Coastal Carolina when they collected only 280 total yards by putting up 567 yards Friday. . They beat Central Michigan on the road last season. Before that, their last road win was at Texas El-Paso on Sept. 12, 2009.

Boston College: It's the worst home - and probably overall - loss in Addazio's seven seasons at the school. Unless the defense gets fixed quickly, it could lead to a rough year when conference play and a tough late schedule loaded with road games at Clemson, Syracuse and Pittsburgh - and a nonconference matchup at Notre Dame - kicks in.

UP NEXT

Kansas: Hosts West Virginia in its first Big 12 matchup next Saturday.

Boston College: Travels to Rutgers next Saturday for its first road game.

---

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:44
46-L.Jones extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
48
24
Touchdown 5:50
10-K.Herbert runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
6
yds
00:05
pos
47
24
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:23
46-L.Jones 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
60
yds
03:22
pos
41
24
Point After TD 5:25
46-L.Jones extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
24
Touchdown 5:31
1-P.Williams runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
87
yds
03:11
pos
37
24
Field Goal 10:31
46-L.Jones 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
99
yds
00:00
pos
31
24
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:05
46-L.Jones extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
24
Touchdown 0:10
9-C.Stanley complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
85
yds
00:35
pos
27
24
Point After TD 0:45
41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
24
Touchdown 0:52
11-C.Lewis complete to 13-A.Brown. 13-A.Brown runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
97
yds
02:49
pos
21
23
Point After TD 3:41
46-L.Jones extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
17
Touchdown 3:47
9-C.Stanley complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
91
yds
05:28
pos
20
17
Point After TD 14:19
46-L.Jones extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 14:28
49-H.Hall runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
3
plays
43
yds
00:00
pos
13
17
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:17
41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 0:22
13-A.Brown complete to 85-K.Idrizi. 85-K.Idrizi runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
73
yds
03:05
pos
7
16
Point After TD 3:27
46-L.Jones extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 3:33
9-C.Stanley complete to 87-J.Luavasa. 87-J.Luavasa runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
78
yds
03:55
pos
6
10
Field Goal 11:14
41-A.Boumerhi 40 yards Field Goal is Good. Team penalty on KAN Offside declined.
4
plays
4
yds
0:46
pos
0
10
Point After TD 12:41
41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:46
2-A.Dillon runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
60
yds
02:14
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 26
Rushing 13 12
Passing 9 11
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 8-15 10-19
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-3
Total Net Yards 567 444
Total Plays 72 88
Avg Gain 7.9 5.0
Net Yards Rushing 329 228
Rush Attempts 45 47
Avg Rush Yards 7.3 4.9
Net Yards Passing 238 216
Comp. - Att. 20-27 21-41
Yards Per Pass 8.8 5.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 1-3
Penalties - Yards 8-75 8-55
Touchdowns 6 3
Rushing TDs 3 1
Passing TDs 3 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 4-45.3 4-41.5
Return Yards 96 220
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 5-96 8-203
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-17
Kicking 8/8 4/5
Extra Points 6/6 3/3
Field Goals 2/2 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Kansas 2-1 72113748
Boston College 2-1 1770024
BC -20, O/U 51
Alumni Stadium Chestnut Hill, MA
 238 PASS YDS 216
329 RUSH YDS 228
567 TOTAL YDS 444
Kansas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Stanley 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.1% 238 3 1 177.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.1% 238 3 1 177.4
C. Stanley 20/27 238 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Herbert 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 187 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 187 1
K. Herbert 11 187 1 82
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 121 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 121 1
P. Williams Jr. 22 121 1 16
C. Stanley 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 23 0
C. Stanley 5 23 0 9
H. Hall 49 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
H. Hall 1 1 1 1
D. Williams 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -3 0
D. Williams 6 -3 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Parchment 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 100 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 100 2
A. Parchment 8 100 2 37
K. Lassiter II 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 67 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 67 0
K. Lassiter II 5 67 0 21
S. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
S. Robinson Jr. 2 31 0 27
J. Luavasa 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 1
J. Luavasa 1 19 1 19
D. Charlot 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
D. Charlot 1 10 0 10
M. Fairchild 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
M. Fairchild 1 9 0 9
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 2 0
P. Williams Jr. 2 2 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Prox 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
D. Prox 7-3 0.0 0
K. Johnson 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
K. Johnson 6-1 0.0 0
Ma. Lee 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.5
Ma. Lee 6-1 0.5 0
N. Stevens-McKenzie 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
N. Stevens-McKenzie 5-0 0.0 0
J. Dineen 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Dineen 4-0 0.0 0
G. Potter 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
G. Potter 4-1 0.0 0
J. McCullough 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. McCullough 4-1 0.0 0
B. Torneden 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-6 0 0.0
B. Torneden 3-6 0.0 0
J. Brown 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Brown 3-1 0.0 0
Mi. Lee 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Mi. Lee 3-0 0.0 0
W. McCaleb 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
W. McCaleb 2-0 0.0 0
C. Harris 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Harris 2-1 0.0 0
C. Cole III 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Cole III 2-0 0.0 0
K. Mayberry 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
K. Mayberry 2-3 0.0 0
A. Kamara 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
A. Kamara 2-2 0.5 0
D. Ferguson 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Ferguson 2-1 0.0 0
R. Thomas 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
D. Charlot 2 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Charlot 1-1 0.0 0
R. Lewis 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Lewis 1-0 0.0 0
D. Moragne 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Moragne 1-0 0.0 0
C. McNerney 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. McNerney 1-0 0.0 0
H. Defense 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Defense 1-0 0.0 0
S. Parker 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Parker 0-1 0.0 0
C. Sampson 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Sampson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Jones 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 6/6
SEASON FG XP
2/2 6/6
L. Jones 2/2 30 6/6 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Thompson 80 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 46.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 46.3 2
K. Thompson 3 46.3 2 53
D. Gagen 92 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 42.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 42.0 0
D. Gagen 1 42.0 0 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Horne 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 19.2 37 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 19.2 37 0
J. Horne 5 19.2 37 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Boston College
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Brown 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 195 1 0 104.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 195 1 0 104.7
A. Brown 18/36 195 1 0
D. Grosel 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 12 0 0 75.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 12 0 0 75.2
D. Grosel 2/4 12 0 0
C. Lewis 11 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 12 1 0 530.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 12 1 0 530.8
C. Lewis 1/1 12 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Dillon 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
27 151 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 151 1
A. Dillon 27 151 1 31
D. Bailey 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 25 0
D. Bailey 7 25 0 8
A. Brown 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 18 0
A. Brown 5 18 0 12
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
T. Levy 5 16 0 9
B. Glines 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
B. Glines 1 9 0 9
Z. Flowers 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
Z. Flowers 2 9 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Long 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 48 0
H. Long 2 48 0 42
K. White 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 45 0
K. White 3 45 0 17
K. Idrizi 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 1
K. Idrizi 2 28 1 20
D. Bailey 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
D. Bailey 2 25 0 26
J. Burt 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
J. Burt 3 16 0 8
C. Garrison 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
C. Garrison 2 13 0 9
C. Lewis 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
C. Lewis 2 13 0 9
A. Brown 13 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 1
A. Brown 1 12 1 12
Z. Flowers 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
Z. Flowers 1 10 0 10
E. Robinson 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
E. Robinson 1 8 0 8
B. Glines 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
B. Glines 1 3 0 3
A. Dillon 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
A. Dillon 1 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Karafa 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
T. Karafa 6-0 0.0 0
M. El Attrach 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-5 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-5 1 0.0
M. El Attrach 5-5 0.0 1
Br. Sebastian 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
Br. Sebastian 5-1 0.0 0
T. Haynes 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Haynes 5-0 0.0 0
J. Lamot 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Lamot 4-1 0.0 0
V. DePalma 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
V. DePalma 4-1 0.0 0
M. Palmer 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
M. Palmer 4-2 0.0 0
M. Richardson 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
M. Richardson 4-2 0.0 0
T. Rayam 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Rayam 4-0 0.0 0
M. Valdez 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Valdez 3-1 0.0 0
R. Yeargin 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Yeargin 3-0 0.0 0
B. Barlow 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Barlow 2-1 0.0 0
J. Sparacio 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 0.0
J. Sparacio 2-5 0.0 0
I. Burke 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
I. Burke 2-0 0.0 0
J. Luchetti 16 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Luchetti 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Flowers 4 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Flowers 1-0 0.0 0
B. Morais 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Morais 0-1 0.0 0
P. Theobald Jr. 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
P. Theobald Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
K. Bennermon 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Bennermon 0-1 0.0 0
S. Witter 45 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Witter 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Boumerhi 41 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/2 3/3
A. Boumerhi 1/2 40 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Carlson 95 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 41.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 41.5 1
G. Carlson 4 41.5 1 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
7 27.0 41 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 27.0 41 0
T. Levy 7 27.0 41 0
P. Theobald Jr. 36 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
P. Theobald Jr. 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:41 KANSAS 24 0:06 2 49 INT
11:14 KANSAS 26 0:54 4 22 Punt
7:28 KANSAS 22 3:55 8 78 TD
0:17 BC 43 0:00 3 43 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:15 KANSAS 19 5:28 13 91 TD
0:45 KANSAS 15 0:35 4 85 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 KANSAS 25 0:00 11 99 FG
8:42 KANSAS 13 3:11 8 87 TD
4:45 KANSAS 28 3:22 8 60 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:47 KANSAS 20 1:05 4 14 Punt
10:13 KANSAS 34 1:37 3 1 Punt
6:53 BC 48 0:18 3 7 Punt
5:55 BC 6 0:05 1 6 TD
5:11 KANSAS 21 2:32 4 -2 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BC 25 2:14 9 60 TD
12:05 KANSAS 27 0:46 3 5 FG
9:42 BC 3 2:09 8 25 Punt
3:27 BC 27 3:05 10 73 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:19 BC 12 4:34 15 69 Downs
3:41 BC 28 2:49 10 97 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:28 BC 42 1:07 3 7 Punt
5:25 BC 36 0:34 4 3 Punt
0:38 BC 17 0:26 13 69 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:58 BC 23 0:41 5 25 Downs
6:27 BC 4 0:27 4 2 Downs
5:44 BC 25 0:27 3 4 Punt
2:39 BC 33 1:40 6 39
NCAA FB Scores