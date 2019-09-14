Drive Chart
McCloud helps South Florida end eight-game skid

  • Sep 14, 2019

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Jordan McCloud threw three touchdown passes and ran for two scores to help South Florida end an eight-game losing streak with a 55-16 victory over South Carolina State on Saturday.

McCloud completed 16 of 27 passes for 217 yards and added 56 yards on the ground on 12 carries for the Bulls (1-2).

South Carolina State (2-1), which was off to its best start since 2009, took a 3-0 lead midway through the first quarter on a 26-yard field goal by Dillon Bredsen. On the ensuing possession, McCloud directed a six-play, 75-yard drive that he capped off with a 42-yard scoring strike to Johnny Ford for a 7-3 lead.

The Bulls took control of the game in the second quarter. Coby Weiss kicked a 20-yard field goal to make it 10-3. McCloud added a 20-yard TD toss to Mitchell Wilcox and then scored on a 9-yard run for a 24-3 lead at halftime.

Ford stretched the South Florida lead to 31-3 on a 32-yard TD run. McCloud hit Wilcox for a 10-yard TD and a 41-9 lead by the end of the third quarter. McCloud ended his scoring barrage with a 3-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

South Carolina State coach Buddy Pough remains one win away from tying Hall of Fame coach Wille Jeffries' record win total at the school at 128.

Ford finished with four catches for 100 yards for the Bulls.

Bulldogs QB Tyrece Nicks completed just 9 of 24 passes for 138 yards and an interception. Backup Corey Fields hit 9 of 18 passes for 145 yards with one TD and two picks. De'Montrez Burroughs had six receptions for 108 yards and a score.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:15
32-S.Shrader extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
55
Touchdown 6:22
11-B.Barnett complete to 80-T.Horne. 80-T.Horne runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
3
yds
01:22
pos
16
54
Point After TD 9:41
41-D.Bredesen extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
48
Missed Two Point Conversion 9:41
42-A.Kemp extra point is good. Team penalty on SCS 12 players 5 yards enforced at USF 2. No Play.
plays
yds
pos
15
48
Touchdown 9:41
2-C.Fields complete to 1-D.Burroughs. 1-D.Burroughs runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
41
yds
01:46
pos
15
48
Point After TD 14:26
32-S.Shrader extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
9
48
Touchdown 14:32
12-J.McCloud runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
56
yds
00:12
pos
9
47
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:12
32-S.Shrader extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
9
41
Touchdown 2:20
12-J.McCloud complete to 89-M.Wilcox. 89-M.Wilcox runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
14
yds
00:37
pos
9
40
Field Goal 3:25
32-S.Shrader 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
7
yds
0:53
pos
9
34
Missed Point After Touchdown 8:18
41-D.Bredesen extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
9
31
Touchdown 8:18
18-D.James runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
82
yds
03:45
pos
9
31
Point After TD 12:03
32-S.Shrader extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
31
Touchdown 12:10
20-J.Ford runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
32
yds
00:15
pos
3
30
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:32
24-C.Weiss extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
24
Touchdown 0:40
12-J.McCloud scrambles runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
100
yds
04:00
pos
3
23
Point After TD 9:22
24-C.Weiss extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
17
Touchdown 9:27
12-J.McCloud complete to 89-M.Wilcox. 89-M.Wilcox runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
23
yds
00:36
pos
3
16
Field Goal 14:24
24-C.Weiss 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
32
yds
00:31
pos
3
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:05
24-C.Weiss extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 5:12
12-J.McCloud complete to 20-J.Ford. 20-J.Ford runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
02:05
pos
3
6
Field Goal 7:17
41-D.Bredesen 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
72
yds
5:08
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 18
Rushing 6 9
Passing 13 9
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 11-23 7-16
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 359 445
Total Plays 87 73
Avg Gain 4.1 6.1
Net Yards Rushing 95 218
Rush Attempts 45 40
Avg Rush Yards 2.1 5.5
Net Yards Passing 264 227
Comp. - Att. 18-42 18-33
Yards Per Pass 6.3 6.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-19 2-14
Penalties - Yards 1-5 6-51
Touchdowns 2 7
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 1 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 8 0
Fumbles - Lost 5-5 0-0
Int. Thrown 3 0
Punts - Avg 5-34.6 6-44.0
Return Yards 50 137
Punts - Returns 3-22 2-39
Kickoffs - Returns 3-28 2-35
Int. - Returns 0-0 3-63
Kicking 2/3 9/9
Extra Points 1/2 7/7
Field Goals 1/1 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
SC State 2-1 306716
South Florida 1-2 717171455
SFLA -27, O/U 49.5
Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL
 264 PASS YDS 227
95 RUSH YDS 218
359 TOTAL YDS 445
SC State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Fields 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 145 1 2 113.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 145 1 2 113.8
C. Fields 9/18 145 1 2
T. Nick 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37.5% 138 0 1 77.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37.5% 138 0 1 77.5
T. Nick 9/24 138 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Morris 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 36 0
L. Morris 10 36 0 8
T. Nick 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 32 0
T. Nick 16 32 0 12
D. James 18 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 19 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 19 1
D. James 4 19 1 8
J. Benson 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
J. Benson 4 9 0 4
O. Cummings 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
O. Cummings 3 4 0 3
C. Fields 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -11 0
C. Fields 3 -11 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Burroughs 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 108 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 108 1
D. Burroughs 6 108 1 34
W. Vereen 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 76 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 76 0
W. Vereen 4 76 0 28
S. Davis 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 35 0
S. Davis 1 35 0 35
D. Dubose 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
D. Dubose 1 22 0 22
T. Dubose 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
T. Dubose 1 17 0 17
Y. Washington 48 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
Y. Washington 1 9 0 9
D. James 18 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
D. James 1 8 0 8
D. Hamilton 25 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
D. Hamilton 1 5 0 5
O. Cummings 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
O. Cummings 0 0 0 0
L. Morris 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
L. Morris 1 -4 0 -4
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Goodwin 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Goodwin 1-0 1.0 0
Br. Johnson 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
Br. Johnson 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Benjamin Jr. 45 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 34.6 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 34.6 0
C. Benjamin Jr. 5 34.6 0 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Y. Washington 48 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
Y. Washington 1 0.0 0 0
D. Dubose 29 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
D. Dubose 1 13.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Br. Johnson 98 DL
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
Br. Johnson 1 6.0 6 0
D. Burroughs 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
D. Burroughs 1 2.0 2 0
South Florida
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. McCloud 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.3% 217 3 0 163.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.3% 217 3 0 163.4
J. McCloud 16/27 217 3 0
B. Barnett 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 24 1 0 121.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 24 1 0 121.9
B. Barnett 2/6 24 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Joiner Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 64 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 64 0
K. Joiner Jr. 12 64 0 51
J. McCloud 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 56 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 56 2
J. McCloud 12 56 2 31
J. Ford 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 37 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 37 1
J. Ford 3 37 1 32
M. Burnett 21 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 21 0
M. Burnett 1 21 0 21
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 21 0
J. Cronkrite 7 21 0 10
K. Trina 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
K. Trina 2 13 0 10
J. Evans 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
J. Evans 2 8 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Ford 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 100 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 100 1
J. Ford 4 100 1 52
E. McDoom 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 35 0
E. McDoom 1 35 0 35
M. Wilcox 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 30 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 30 2
M. Wilcox 2 30 2 20
K. Joiner Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 0
K. Joiner Jr. 3 21 0 15
J. Mathis 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
J. Mathis 1 20 0 20
X. Weaver 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
X. Weaver 2 18 0 13
T. Horne 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 1
T. Horne 2 9 1 5
K. Purlett 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
K. Purlett 2 7 0 4
J. Phillips 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
J. Phillips 1 1 0 1
R. St. Felix 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. St. Felix 0 0 0 0
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Cronkrite 0 0 0 0
G. Reaves 4 DE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
G. Reaves 0 0 0 0
S. Clerveaux 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Clerveaux 0 0 0 0
D. Dukes 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Dukes 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Mims 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Mims 1-0 0.0 0
D. Bellamy 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Bellamy 1-0 1.0 0
G. Reaves 4 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Reaves 1-0 0.0 0
B. Sanders 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
B. Sanders 1-0 1.0 0
B. Nichols 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
B. Nichols 0-0 0.0 1
V. Davis 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
V. Davis 0-0 0.0 1
N. Roberts 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
N. Roberts 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Weiss 24 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
C. Weiss 1/1 20 4/4 7
S. Shrader 32 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
S. Shrader 1/1 34 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Schneider 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 44.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 44.0 3
T. Schneider 6 44.0 3 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Evans 14 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.5 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 17.5 18 0
J. Evans 2 17.5 18 0
D. Evans 10 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
D. Evans 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Sails 9 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.5 34 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 19.5 34 0
K. Sails 2 19.5 34 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:50 SCST 45 0:00 1 -2 Fumble
13:02 SCST 20 5:08 14 72 FG
5:05 SCST 25 0:10 3 0 Punt
2:09 SCST 3 1:29 3 3 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:20 SCST 25 1:19 3 -4 Punt
12:35 SCST 12 1:50 7 65 Fumble
9:22 SCST 20 4:42 14 80 Fumble
0:32 SCST 25 0:00 1 0 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:29 SCST 25 0:00 8 43 INT
12:03 SCST 25 3:45 12 82 TD
5:20 SCST 19 0:23 3 0 Punt
3:25 SCST 13 0:24 1 3 Fumble
2:12 SCST 25 1:48 5 19 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:26 SCST 25 1:12 3 5 Punt
11:27 SFLA 41 1:46 3 41 TD
9:05 SCST 33 0:46 3 64 Fumble
6:15 SCST 25 2:18 6 -21 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SFLA 22 0:33 3 -11 Punt
13:39 SCST 43 0:33 3 -1 Punt
7:17 SFLA 25 2:05 6 75 TD
4:51 SFLA 42 1:57 5 9 Punt
0:36 SCST 35 0:31 5 32 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:56 SFLA 49 0:18 4 0 Punt
10:03 SCST 23 0:36 3 23 TD
4:40 SFLA 20 4:00 12 100 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:25 SCST 32 0:15 1 32 TD
8:18 SFLA 22 2:25 6 15 Punt
4:53 SCST 24 0:53 3 7 FG
2:57 SCST 14 0:37 2 14 TD
0:20 SFLA 44 0:12 4 56 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:33 SFLA 33 1:01 4 19 Punt
9:41 SFLA 35 0:32 3 1 Punt
7:44 SCST 3 1:22 3 3 TD
3:40 SFLA 4 2:54 8 118
NCAA FB Scores