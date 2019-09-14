|
|
|SCST
|SFLA
McCloud helps South Florida end eight-game skid
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Jordan McCloud threw three touchdown passes and ran for two scores to help South Florida end an eight-game losing streak with a 55-16 victory over South Carolina State on Saturday.
McCloud completed 16 of 27 passes for 217 yards and added 56 yards on the ground on 12 carries for the Bulls (1-2).
South Carolina State (2-1), which was off to its best start since 2009, took a 3-0 lead midway through the first quarter on a 26-yard field goal by Dillon Bredsen. On the ensuing possession, McCloud directed a six-play, 75-yard drive that he capped off with a 42-yard scoring strike to Johnny Ford for a 7-3 lead.
The Bulls took control of the game in the second quarter. Coby Weiss kicked a 20-yard field goal to make it 10-3. McCloud added a 20-yard TD toss to Mitchell Wilcox and then scored on a 9-yard run for a 24-3 lead at halftime.
Ford stretched the South Florida lead to 31-3 on a 32-yard TD run. McCloud hit Wilcox for a 10-yard TD and a 41-9 lead by the end of the third quarter. McCloud ended his scoring barrage with a 3-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
South Carolina State coach Buddy Pough remains one win away from tying Hall of Fame coach Wille Jeffries' record win total at the school at 128.
Ford finished with four catches for 100 yards for the Bulls.
Bulldogs QB Tyrece Nicks completed just 9 of 24 passes for 138 yards and an interception. Backup Corey Fields hit 9 of 18 passes for 145 yards with one TD and two picks. De'Montrez Burroughs had six receptions for 108 yards and a score.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|18
|Rushing
|6
|9
|Passing
|13
|9
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|11-23
|7-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|359
|445
|Total Plays
|87
|73
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|95
|218
|Rush Attempts
|45
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.1
|5.5
|Net Yards Passing
|264
|227
|Comp. - Att.
|18-42
|18-33
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|6.9
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-19
|2-14
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|6-51
|Touchdowns
|2
|7
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|8
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|5-5
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-34.6
|6-44.0
|Return Yards
|50
|137
|Punts - Returns
|3-22
|2-39
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-28
|2-35
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-63
|Kicking
|2/3
|9/9
|Extra Points
|1/2
|7/7
|Field Goals
|1/1
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|264
|PASS YDS
|227
|
|
|95
|RUSH YDS
|218
|
|
|359
|TOTAL YDS
|445
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Morris 5 RB
|L. Morris
|10
|36
|0
|8
|
T. Nick 3 QB
|T. Nick
|16
|32
|0
|12
|
D. James 18 RB
|D. James
|4
|19
|1
|8
|
J. Benson 6 RB
|J. Benson
|4
|9
|0
|4
|
O. Cummings 24 RB
|O. Cummings
|3
|4
|0
|3
|
C. Fields 2 QB
|C. Fields
|3
|-11
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Burroughs 1 WR
|D. Burroughs
|6
|108
|1
|34
|
W. Vereen 9 WR
|W. Vereen
|4
|76
|0
|28
|
S. Davis 12 WR
|S. Davis
|1
|35
|0
|35
|
D. Dubose 29 RB
|D. Dubose
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
T. Dubose 4 RB
|T. Dubose
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
Y. Washington 48 TE
|Y. Washington
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. James 18 RB
|D. James
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Hamilton 25 FB
|D. Hamilton
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
O. Cummings 24 RB
|O. Cummings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Morris 5 RB
|L. Morris
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Goodwin 97 DL
|T. Goodwin
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Br. Johnson 98 DL
|Br. Johnson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Benjamin Jr. 45 P
|C. Benjamin Jr.
|5
|34.6
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Y. Washington 48 TE
|Y. Washington
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Dubose 29 RB
|D. Dubose
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Br. Johnson 98 DL
|Br. Johnson
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|
D. Burroughs 1 WR
|D. Burroughs
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McCloud 12 QB
|J. McCloud
|16/27
|217
|3
|0
|
B. Barnett 11 QB
|B. Barnett
|2/6
|24
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Joiner Jr. 10 WR
|K. Joiner Jr.
|12
|64
|0
|51
|
J. McCloud 12 QB
|J. McCloud
|12
|56
|2
|31
|
J. Ford 20 RB
|J. Ford
|3
|37
|1
|32
|
M. Burnett 21 DB
|M. Burnett
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
|J. Cronkrite
|7
|21
|0
|10
|
K. Trina 17 WR
|K. Trina
|2
|13
|0
|10
|
J. Evans 14 QB
|J. Evans
|2
|8
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ford 20 RB
|J. Ford
|4
|100
|1
|52
|
E. McDoom 13 WR
|E. McDoom
|1
|35
|0
|35
|
M. Wilcox 89 TE
|M. Wilcox
|2
|30
|2
|20
|
K. Joiner Jr. 10 WR
|K. Joiner Jr.
|3
|21
|0
|15
|
J. Mathis 85 TE
|J. Mathis
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
X. Weaver 84 WR
|X. Weaver
|2
|18
|0
|13
|
T. Horne 80 WR
|T. Horne
|2
|9
|1
|5
|
K. Purlett 81 WR
|K. Purlett
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
J. Phillips 15 WR
|J. Phillips
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
R. St. Felix 5 WR
|R. St. Felix
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
|J. Cronkrite
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Reaves 4 DE
|G. Reaves
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Clerveaux 4 WR
|S. Clerveaux
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Dukes 18 WR
|D. Dukes
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Mims 59 LB
|A. Mims
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bellamy 41 LB
|D. Bellamy
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Reaves 4 DE
|G. Reaves
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Sanders 20 DB
|B. Sanders
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Nichols 16 DB
|B. Nichols
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
V. Davis 3 DB
|V. Davis
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
N. Roberts 2 DB
|N. Roberts
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Weiss 24 K
|C. Weiss
|1/1
|20
|4/4
|7
|
S. Shrader 32 K
|S. Shrader
|1/1
|34
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Schneider 39 P
|T. Schneider
|6
|44.0
|3
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Sails 9 DB
|K. Sails
|2
|19.5
|34
|0
