Anderson runs for 179 yards, 2 TDs; TCU beats Purdue 34-13

  • AP
  • Sep 14, 2019

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Darius Anderson paced a powerful rushing attack with 179 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries to help TCU beat Purdue 34-13 on Saturday night.

Sewo Olonilua chipped in with 106 yards rushing and a score for the Horned Frogs.

The Horned Frogs piled up 160 rushing yards on 28 attempts in the opening half compared to minus-1 on 12 attempts for the Boilermakers. Purdue finished with 23 rushing yards on 25 carries.

After the teams traded field goals, Anderson scored on a 32-yard run to put TCU ahead 10-3 with 1:14 left in the first quarter and the Boilermakers trailed the rest of the way.

Redshirt freshman Jack Plummer completed 13 of 29 passes for 181 yards with two interceptions for Purdue (1-2). Plummer started in place of Elijah Sindelar, who was sidelined with concussion. Sindelar led the FBS with 932 yards passing after two games.

J.D. Dellinger hit a career-long 53-yard field goal before Jonathan Song's 40-yard field goal pushed the Horned Frogs' lead to 13-6 with 1:09 left in the first half. Max Duggan found a wide-open Al'Dontre Davis for a 22-yard touchdown and Olonilua's 1-yard TD run made it 27-6 in third quarter before Anderson's 8-yard touchdown run pushed the lead to 34-6 in the fourth quarter.

Plummer connected with Amad Anderson Jr. for a 54-yard touchdown with 3:40 left.

THE TAKEAWAY

TCU: Although the Horned Frogs dominated offensively and defensively much of the game, they had just a 13-6 lead to show for it at halftime. TCU pulled away in the second half with three unanswered TDs. One concern might be just eight completions in 24 passing attempts for 75 yards by TCU's two quarterbacks.

Purdue: The Boilermakers' offense sputtered without Elijah Sindelar. With a non-existent running game, TCU was able to pressure Plummer constantly. That left receiver Rondale Moore, who had a FBS-high 334 yards in the first two games, few opportunities. Moore caught just three catches for 25 yards.

UP NEXT

TCU: The Horned Frogs will host SMU on Saturday.

Purdue: The Boilermakers have a bye week before returning home to open the Big Ten season against Minnesota

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:40
85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
13
Touchdown 3:49
13-J.Plummer complete to 10-A.Anderson. 10-A.Anderson runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
01:56
pos
34
12
Point After TD 5:45
46-J.Song extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
6
Touchdown 5:52
6-D.Anderson runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
42
yds
05:36
pos
33
6
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:24
46-J.Song extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
6
Touchdown 1:33
33-S.Olonilua runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
72
yds
04:23
pos
26
6
Point After TD 8:12
46-J.Song extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
6
Touchdown 8:19
15-M.Duggan complete to 80-A.Davis. 80-A.Davis runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
92
yds
04:01
pos
19
6
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:00
46-J.Song 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
64
yds
04:22
pos
13
6
Field Goal 12:45
85-J.Dellinger 53 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
43
yds
01:15
pos
10
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:14
46-J.Song extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
3
Touchdown 1:21
6-D.Anderson runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
43
yds
01:36
pos
9
3
Field Goal 4:13
46-J.Song 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
34
yds
4:28
pos
3
3
Field Goal 11:44
85-J.Dellinger 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
7
yds
00:47
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 8
Rushing 17 1
Passing 6 6
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 6-18 4-15
4th Down Conv 2-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 409 186
Total Plays 82 54
Avg Gain 5.0 3.4
Net Yards Rushing 346 23
Rush Attempts 58 25
Avg Rush Yards 6.0 0.9
Net Yards Passing 63 163
Comp. - Att. 8-24 13-29
Yards Per Pass 2.6 5.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-12 3-18
Penalties - Yards 7-60 2-20
Touchdowns 4 1
Rushing TDs 3 0
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 2
Punts - Avg 7-39.6 7-44.1
Return Yards 8 55
Punts - Returns 1-8 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 3-55
Int. - Returns 2-0 1-0
Kicking 6/6 3/3
Extra Points 4/4 1/1
Field Goals 2/2 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
TCU 2-0 10314734
Purdue 1-2 330713
PURDUE 2.5, O/U 53
Ross-Ade Stadium West Lafayette, IN
 63 PASS YDS 163
346 RUSH YDS 23
409 TOTAL YDS 186
TCU
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Duggan 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
38.9% 70 1 0 89.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
38.9% 70 1 0 89.9
M. Duggan 7/18 70 1 0
A. Delton 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
16.7% 5 0 1 -9.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
16.7% 5 0 1 -9.7
A. Delton 1/6 5 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 179 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 179 2
D. Anderson 16 179 2 37
S. Olonilua 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 106 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 106 1
S. Olonilua 18 106 1 17
E. Demercado 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 33 0
E. Demercado 6 33 0 20
M. Duggan 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 20 0
M. Duggan 12 20 0 9
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
J. Reagor 3 11 0 5
A. Delton 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -3 0
A. Delton 3 -3 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
J. Reagor 3 29 0 13
A. Davis 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 1
A. Davis 1 22 1 22
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
D. Anderson 2 13 0 8
P. Wells 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
P. Wells 1 6 0 6
S. Olonilua 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
S. Olonilua 1 5 0 5
T. Hights 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Hights 0 0 0 0
A. Lynn 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Lynn 0 0 0 0
T. Hunt 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Hunt 0 0 0 0
D. Thomas 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Thomas 0 0 0 0
D. Davis 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Davis 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Wallow 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 1.0
G. Wallow 9-1 1.0 0
I. Gaines 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
I. Gaines 4-2 0.0 0
D. Winters 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
D. Winters 3-0 1.0 0
R. Blacklock 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
R. Blacklock 2-0 1.0 0
V. Scott 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
V. Scott 2-0 0.0 0
J. Gladney 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
J. Gladney 2-0 0.0 1
T. Moehrig 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
T. Moehrig 2-1 0.0 1
A. Washington 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Washington 2-0 0.0 0
K. Stewart 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
K. Stewart 2-2 0.0 0
C. Bethley 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Bethley 1-0 0.0 0
O. Mathis 32 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Mathis 1-0 0.0 0
S. Blackshear 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Blackshear 1-0 0.0 0
K. Johnson 31 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Cooper 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Cooper 1-0 0.0 0
P. Workman 40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
P. Workman 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Song 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
2/2 4/4
J. Song 2/2 0 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Sandy 31 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 39.6 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 39.6 3
J. Sandy 7 39.6 3 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Olonilua 33 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
S. Olonilua 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
J. Reagor 1 8.0 8 0
Purdue
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Plummer 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.8% 181 1 2 94.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.8% 181 1 2 94.8
J. Plummer 13/29 181 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Doerue 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 27 0
K. Doerue 11 27 0 8
Z. Horvath 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
Z. Horvath 4 10 0 7
J. Anthrop 33 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Anthrop 1 2 0 2
R. Moore 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
R. Moore 1 0 0 0
J. Plummer 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -4 0
J. Plummer 7 -4 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Hopkins 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 77 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 77 0
B. Hopkins 4 77 0 38
A. Anderson Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 59 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 59 1
A. Anderson Jr. 2 59 1 54
R. Moore 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
R. Moore 3 25 0 13
K. Doerue 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
K. Doerue 1 9 0 9
B. Perkins 17 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
B. Perkins 1 6 0 6
Z. Horvath 40 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
Z. Horvath 1 6 0 6
M. Wright 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Wright 0 0 0 0
J. Anthrop 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Anthrop 0 0 0 0
T. Sheffield 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Sheffield 0 0 0 0
D. Bell 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
D. Bell 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Holt 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-4 0 0.0
B. Holt 11-4 0.0 0
C. Jones 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
C. Jones 8-2 0.0 0
B. Thieneman 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
B. Thieneman 7-2 0.0 0
G. Karlaftis 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 1.0
G. Karlaftis 6-0 1.0 1
A. Watts 8 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
A. Watts 6-1 1.0 0
K. Major 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
K. Major 5-1 0.0 0
D. Barnes 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
D. Barnes 5-1 0.0 0
J. Graham 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Graham 3-0 0.0 0
S. Smiley 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Smiley 2-0 0.0 0
L. Johnson 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
L. Johnson 1-4 0.0 0
K. Smith 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
B. Deen 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Deen 1-0 0.0 0
M. Grant 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Grant 1-0 0.0 0
G. Reviere 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
G. Reviere 1-2 0.0 0
D. Mackey 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Mackey 1-0 0.0 0
C. Allen 10 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Allen 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Dellinger 85 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/2 1/1
J. Dellinger 2/2 53 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Cormier 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 46.4 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 46.4 1
B. Cormier 5 46.4 1 63
Z. Collins 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 38.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 38.5 1
Z. Collins 2 38.5 1 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Moore 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 18.3 34 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 18.3 34 0
R. Moore 3 18.3 34 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:35 TCU 18 0:33 3 61 INT
11:39 TCU 25 1:25 7 13 Punt
9:24 PURDUE 41 4:28 10 34 FG
2:57 PURDUE 43 1:36 4 43 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TCU 46 0:21 3 0 Punt
12:40 TCU 25 4:25 9 43 Punt
6:22 TCU 48 4:22 10 64 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:10 TCU 25 0:00 3 1 Punt
12:20 TCU 8 4:01 9 92 TD
8:06 TCU 43 0:54 4 17 Punt
5:56 TCU 28 4:23 7 72 TD
0:24 TCU 34 0:06 4 17 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:28 PURDUE 42 5:36 9 42 TD
3:40 PURDUE 45 2:23 4 7 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PURDUE 25 0:48 3 9 Punt
12:31 TCU 21 0:47 3 7 FG
10:11 PURDUE 18 0:07 2 41 INT
4:13 PURDUE 8 0:31 3 -2 Punt
1:14 PURDUE 25 0:54 3 -17 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:00 PURDUE 21 1:15 4 43 FG
8:05 PURDUE 3 1:04 3 9 Punt
1:09 PURDUE 23 0:38 6 14 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:18 PURDUE 33 1:15 6 15 Punt
8:12 PURDUE 40 0:00 1 3 INT
7:08 PURDUE 2 0:45 3 7 Punt
1:24 PURDUE 25 0:18 3 8 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:03 PURDUE 20 1:30 5 22 Downs
5:45 PURDUE 25 1:56 6 75 TD
1:17 PURDUE 20 0:43 5 41 Game
