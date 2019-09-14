|
|
|TCU
|PURDUE
Anderson runs for 179 yards, 2 TDs; TCU beats Purdue 34-13
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Darius Anderson paced a powerful rushing attack with 179 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries to help TCU beat Purdue 34-13 on Saturday night.
Sewo Olonilua chipped in with 106 yards rushing and a score for the Horned Frogs.
The Horned Frogs piled up 160 rushing yards on 28 attempts in the opening half compared to minus-1 on 12 attempts for the Boilermakers. Purdue finished with 23 rushing yards on 25 carries.
After the teams traded field goals, Anderson scored on a 32-yard run to put TCU ahead 10-3 with 1:14 left in the first quarter and the Boilermakers trailed the rest of the way.
Redshirt freshman Jack Plummer completed 13 of 29 passes for 181 yards with two interceptions for Purdue (1-2). Plummer started in place of Elijah Sindelar, who was sidelined with concussion. Sindelar led the FBS with 932 yards passing after two games.
J.D. Dellinger hit a career-long 53-yard field goal before Jonathan Song's 40-yard field goal pushed the Horned Frogs' lead to 13-6 with 1:09 left in the first half. Max Duggan found a wide-open Al'Dontre Davis for a 22-yard touchdown and Olonilua's 1-yard TD run made it 27-6 in third quarter before Anderson's 8-yard touchdown run pushed the lead to 34-6 in the fourth quarter.
Plummer connected with Amad Anderson Jr. for a 54-yard touchdown with 3:40 left.
THE TAKEAWAY
TCU: Although the Horned Frogs dominated offensively and defensively much of the game, they had just a 13-6 lead to show for it at halftime. TCU pulled away in the second half with three unanswered TDs. One concern might be just eight completions in 24 passing attempts for 75 yards by TCU's two quarterbacks.
Purdue: The Boilermakers' offense sputtered without Elijah Sindelar. With a non-existent running game, TCU was able to pressure Plummer constantly. That left receiver Rondale Moore, who had a FBS-high 334 yards in the first two games, few opportunities. Moore caught just three catches for 25 yards.
UP NEXT
TCU: The Horned Frogs will host SMU on Saturday.
Purdue: The Boilermakers have a bye week before returning home to open the Big Ten season against Minnesota
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|8
|Rushing
|17
|1
|Passing
|6
|6
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-18
|4-15
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|409
|186
|Total Plays
|82
|54
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|3.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|346
|23
|Rush Attempts
|58
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.0
|0.9
|Net Yards Passing
|63
|163
|Comp. - Att.
|8-24
|13-29
|Yards Per Pass
|2.6
|5.6
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-12
|3-18
|Penalties - Yards
|7-60
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|4
|1
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|7-39.6
|7-44.1
|Return Yards
|8
|55
|Punts - Returns
|1-8
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|3-55
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|1-0
|Kicking
|6/6
|3/3
|Extra Points
|4/4
|1/1
|Field Goals
|2/2
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|63
|PASS YDS
|163
|
|
|346
|RUSH YDS
|23
|
|
|409
|TOTAL YDS
|186
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|16
|179
|2
|37
|
S. Olonilua 33 RB
|S. Olonilua
|18
|106
|1
|17
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|6
|33
|0
|20
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|12
|20
|0
|9
|
J. Reagor 1 WR
|J. Reagor
|3
|11
|0
|5
|
A. Delton 16 QB
|A. Delton
|3
|-3
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Reagor 1 WR
|J. Reagor
|3
|29
|0
|13
|
A. Davis 80 WR
|A. Davis
|1
|22
|1
|22
|
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
P. Wells 81 TE
|P. Wells
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
S. Olonilua 33 RB
|S. Olonilua
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Hights 87 WR
|T. Hights
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Lynn 88 TE
|A. Lynn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Hunt 9 WR
|T. Hunt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Thomas 11 WR
|D. Thomas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Davis 12 WR
|D. Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Wallow 30 LB
|G. Wallow
|9-1
|1.0
|0
|
I. Gaines 6 S
|I. Gaines
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Winters 13 LB
|D. Winters
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Blacklock 90 DT
|R. Blacklock
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
V. Scott 26 S
|V. Scott
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gladney 12 CB
|J. Gladney
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Moehrig 7 S
|T. Moehrig
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
A. Washington 27 S
|A. Washington
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Stewart 2 CB
|K. Stewart
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bethley 94 DT
|C. Bethley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Mathis 32 DE
|O. Mathis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blackshear 91 DE
|S. Blackshear
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 31 DT
|K. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cooper 95 DT
|T. Cooper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Workman 40 DE
|P. Workman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Song 46 K
|J. Song
|2/2
|0
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sandy 31 P
|J. Sandy
|7
|39.6
|3
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Olonilua 33 RB
|S. Olonilua
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reagor 1 WR
|J. Reagor
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|13/29
|181
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Doerue 22 RB
|K. Doerue
|11
|27
|0
|8
|
Z. Horvath 40 RB
|Z. Horvath
|4
|10
|0
|7
|
J. Anthrop 33 WR
|J. Anthrop
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
R. Moore 4 WR
|R. Moore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|7
|-4
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Hopkins 89 TE
|B. Hopkins
|4
|77
|0
|38
|
A. Anderson Jr. 10 WR
|A. Anderson Jr.
|2
|59
|1
|54
|
R. Moore 4 WR
|R. Moore
|3
|25
|0
|13
|
K. Doerue 22 RB
|K. Doerue
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Perkins 17 CB
|B. Perkins
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
Z. Horvath 40 RB
|Z. Horvath
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Wright 17 WR
|M. Wright
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Anthrop 33 WR
|J. Anthrop
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Sheffield 8 WR
|T. Sheffield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Bell 3 WR
|D. Bell
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Holt 44 LB
|B. Holt
|11-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 46 LB
|C. Jones
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thieneman 38 S
|B. Thieneman
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Karlaftis 5 DE
|G. Karlaftis
|6-0
|1.0
|1
|
A. Watts 8 DT
|A. Watts
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Major 2 CB
|K. Major
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Barnes 55 DE
|D. Barnes
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Graham 6 S
|J. Graham
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Smiley 29 CB
|S. Smiley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 90 DL
|L. Johnson
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 11 DB
|K. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Deen 58 DL
|B. Deen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Grant 26 S
|M. Grant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Reviere 92 DE
|G. Reviere
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mackey 1 CB
|D. Mackey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Allen 10 CB
|C. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Dellinger 85 K
|J. Dellinger
|2/2
|53
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Cormier 19 P
|B. Cormier
|5
|46.4
|1
|63
|
Z. Collins 38 P
|Z. Collins
|2
|38.5
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Moore 4 WR
|R. Moore
|3
|18.3
|34
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
