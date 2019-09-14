Drive Chart
AF
COLO

No Text

Remsberg scores on 1st play of OT, Air Force beats Colorado

  • AP
  • Sep 14, 2019

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) Kadin Remsberg scored on a 25-yard run to start overtime Saturday and Air Force beat Colorado 30-23 after squandering a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Remsberg took a pitch, scampered down the sideline and dove into the end zone for the go-ahead score. The Falcons defense went to work and on fourth down forced Steven Montez to throw wide to Laviska Shenault Jr. in the corner of the end zone. The Falcons (2-0) stormed the field in the first meeting between the schools since 1974.

''We want to be the kings of Colorado,'' said Remsberg, whose team plays at Colorado State on Nov. 16. ''That's how we look at it.''

The Falcons rushed for 289 yards and overcame three turnovers to snap a five-game skid against the Buffaloes (2-1). It's their first win over Colorado since Nov. 23, 1968, at Folsom Field.

It was another furious finish for the Buffaloes, who trailed 23-10 with 10:23 remaining. The Buffaloes came back from a 17-point deficit to beat Nebraska 34-31 in OT a week ago in Boulder. This marked the first time in Colorado history the team has played in back-to-back overtimes.

Running out of the wildcat formation, Shenault took a direct snap and twisted his way into the end zone from 2 yards out with 28 seconds remaining. James Stefanou's extra point tied it at 23.

Donald Hammond III threw for two TDs and ran for another as the Falcons offense kept the Buffaloes guessing most of the afternoon. Air Force set the tone with a throw on the first play. Then, the team effectively mixed the throw (Hammond was 7 of 12 for 155 yards) and the run (the team averaged 5.6 yards per carry). They also dominated time of possession 34:04 to 25:56 in a game the Falcons had two weeks to prepare. They had a bye week after beating Colgate 48-7 on Aug. 31.

''They hit us with what we knew we were going to get hit with,'' Colorado safety Mikial Onu said. ''They had a good game plan. Credit to those guys. We have to tackle better. ... A lot of places to improve.''

Steven Montez found Dimitri Stanley for a 13-yard TD with 6:09 left. But the extra point by Stefanou was blocked, making it 23-16. That snapped a string of 107 straight extra-points made.

After Air Force went three-and-out - the Falcons had two false-start penalties - the Buffaloes methodically drove it down the field to tie the game.

Air Force proved to be the only one who could really stop Air Force, punting just twice. Taven Birdow and Remsberg fumbled, while Hammond had a pass in the closing minute of the first half bounce off Birdow and intercepted by Onu in the end zone to keep it 20-10 Air Force heading into the locker room.

Montez threw an early strike to Shenault, but then banged up his right hand in the first half. He wore tape near his wrist and finished with 220 yards passing, two TDs and an interception.

THE TAKEAWAY

Air Force: It's the first win by Air Force on the road over a Pac-12 team since knocking off No. 23 California on Sept. 21, 2002.

Colorado: Coach Mel Tucker's first loss at Colorado.

SCARY SCENE

Colorado safety Aaron Maddox was carted off in the third quarter with a left leg injury after he crashed into the Air Force sideline on a tackle.

''You hate to see that happen to a guy like that, that loves football that much, that cares about his team that much,'' Onu said.

LONG PLAY

Hammond's 81-yard TD strike to Ben Waters in the second quarter ties the fourth-longest in school history. It was also the eighth-longest surrendered by Colorado.

THIS & THAT

There was a flyover after the national anthem. The pilots were graduates of the U.S. Air Force Academy. ... Air Force will face Colorado and Colorado State in the same season for the first time since 1972. ... Colorado will travel to Air Force in 2022.

UP NEXT

Air Force: Start Mountain West play by traveling to Boise State on Friday. The Broncos lead the series 4-3.

Colorado: At Arizona State on Saturday to open Pac-12 play. Shenault led the way to a win over the Sun Devils last season with four TDs.

--

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
Overtime
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
30
23
Touchdown
24-K.Remsberg runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
25
yds
pos
29
23
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:28
48-J.Stefanou extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
23
Touchdown 0:33
2-L.Shenault runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
60
yds
03:57
pos
23
22
Missed Point After Touchdown 6:09
48-J.Stefanou extra point is no good. blocked by 94-J.Jackson.
plays
yds
pos
23
16
Touchdown 6:16
12-S.Montez complete to 14-D.Stanley. 14-D.Stanley runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
75
yds
04:13
pos
23
16
Field Goal 11:13
92-J.Koehnke 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
61
yds
03:29
pos
23
10
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:37
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
10
Touchdown 6:48
5-D.Hammond complete to 20-B.Waters. 20-B.Waters runs 81 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
80
yds
00:43
pos
19
10
Point After TD 10:27
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
10
Touchdown 10:31
5-D.Hammond runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
78
yds
01:24
pos
12
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 4:03
92-J.Koehnke extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
6
10
Touchdown 4:12
5-D.Hammond complete to 7-G.Sanders. 7-G.Sanders runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
85
yds
03:16
pos
6
10
Field Goal 7:34
48-J.Stefanou 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
15
yds
01:14
pos
0
10
Point After TD 9:37
48-J.Stefanou extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:49
12-S.Montez complete to 2-L.Shenault. 2-L.Shenault runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
75
yds
4:45
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 19
Rushing 16 10
Passing 6 9
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 7-12 11-19
4th Down Conv 1-1 2-3
Total Net Yards 444 309
Total Plays 64 75
Avg Gain 6.9 4.1
Net Yards Rushing 289 105
Rush Attempts 52 32
Avg Rush Yards 5.6 3.3
Net Yards Passing 155 204
Comp. - Att. 7-12 26-43
Yards Per Pass 12.9 4.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 2-16
Penalties - Yards 4-30 6-35
Touchdowns 4 3
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 3-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 2-40.5 4-49.8
Return Yards 4 17
Punts - Returns 2-4 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-17
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-0
Kicking 4/5 3/4
Extra Points 3/4 2/3
Field Goals 1/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234 OTT
Air Force 2-0 61403730
Colorado 2-1 100013023
COLO -3, O/U 59
Folsom Field Boulder, CO
 155 PASS YDS 204
289 RUSH YDS 105
444 TOTAL YDS 309
Air Force
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Hammond III 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 155 2 1 205.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 155 2 1 205.2
D. Hammond III 7/12 155 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Remsberg 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 146 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 146 1
K. Remsberg 23 146 1 25
T. Birdow 33 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 67 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 67 0
T. Birdow 12 67 0 19
T. Jackson 34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 27 0
T. Jackson 6 27 0 11
D. Hammond III 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 22 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 22 1
D. Hammond III 6 22 1 7
N. Eriksen 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
N. Eriksen 3 18 0 9
B. Waters 20 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
B. Waters 1 6 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Waters 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 92 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 92 1
B. Waters 2 92 1 81
G. Sanders 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 56 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 56 1
G. Sanders 4 56 1 32
K. Waguespack 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
K. Waguespack 1 7 0 7
T. Birdow 33 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Birdow 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Fejedelem 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-2 0 1.0
J. Fejedelem 12-2 1.0 0
G. Theil 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
G. Theil 7-0 0.0 0
D. Meeks 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
D. Meeks 6-1 0.0 0
M. Bugg III 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
M. Bugg III 5-0 0.0 1
K. Johnson 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
K. Johnson 5-1 0.0 0
G. Kauppila 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
G. Kauppila 4-1 0.0 0
L. Wills 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
L. Wills 4-1 1.0 0
Z. Lewis 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Z. Lewis 3-0 0.0 0
P. Noren 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
P. Noren 1-1 0.0 0
M. Fifita 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Fifita 1-1 0.0 0
J. Jackson 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
K. Nunez 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Nunez 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Koehnke 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/4
J. Koehnke 1/1 47 3/4 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Scott 15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 40.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 40.5 1
C. Scott 2 40.5 1 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Peterson 27 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 2.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 2.0 6 0
B. Peterson 2 2.0 6 0
Colorado
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Montez 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.5% 220 2 1 114.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.5% 220 2 1 114.1
S. Montez 26/43 220 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Mangham 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 56 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 56 0
J. Mangham 10 56 0 19
A. Fontenot 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 42 0
A. Fontenot 13 42 0 8
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 25 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 25 1
L. Shenault Jr. 3 25 1 19
D. Smith 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Smith 1 2 0 2
D. Stanley 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
D. Stanley 1 0 0 0
S. Montez 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -16 0
S. Montez 2 -16 0 -8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 124 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 124 1
L. Shenault Jr. 8 124 1 42
D. Stanley 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 35 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 35 1
D. Stanley 5 35 1 13
J. Harris 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 22 0
J. Harris 4 22 0 8
K. Nixon 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
K. Nixon 3 20 0 7
T. Brown 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
T. Brown 2 20 0 13
B. Russell 38 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
B. Russell 1 2 0 2
M. Bell 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Bell 0 0 0 0
J. Mangham 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -1 0
J. Mangham 2 -1 0 0
A. Fontenot 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
A. Fontenot 1 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Onu 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 1 0.0
M. Onu 9-2 0.0 1
A. Maddox 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
A. Maddox 8-0 0.0 0
D. Abrams Jr. 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
D. Abrams Jr. 7-1 0.0 0
N. Landman 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
N. Landman 7-2 0.0 0
A. Jones 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
A. Jones 4-1 0.0 0
A. Tchangam 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Tchangam 3-0 0.0 0
D. Taylor 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Taylor 3-0 0.0 0
D. Rakestraw 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Rakestraw 2-0 0.0 0
M. Johnson 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
M. Johnson 2-2 0.0 0
C. Miller 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Miller 2-0 0.0 0
N. Rodman 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Rodman 2-0 0.0 0
N. Falo Jr. 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Falo Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
T. Lang 54 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
T. Lang 1-2 0.0 0
J. Sami 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Sami 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Stefanou 48 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/3
J. Stefanou 1/1 36 2/3 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Kinney 89 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 49.8 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 49.8 0
A. Kinney 4 49.8 0 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Nixon 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
K. Nixon 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:37 AF 25 0:06 3 9 Fumble
7:28 AF 25 3:16 8 85 TD
1:42 AF 22 1:24 12 78 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:31 AF 20 0:43 2 80 TD
5:58 COLO 44 5:00 10 -36 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:17 AF 25 0:00 7 40 Fumble
8:13 AF 20 2:27 6 19 Punt
4:07 AF 20 3:29 13 61 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:09 AF 25 1:00 5 6 Punt
0:28 AF 25 0:00 2 -2
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:28 COLO 25 0:28 1 25 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 COLO 25 5:11 12 80 TD
8:48 AF 34 1:14 4 15 FG
4:03 COLO 25 2:15 8 32 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:27 COLO 17 2:49 7 16 Fumble
6:37 COLO 25 0:23 3 36 INT
0:25 COLO 20 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:08 COLO 35 2:51 8 28 Punt
5:41 COLO 19 1:27 4 21 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:29 COLO 25 4:13 12 75 TD
4:30 COLO 40 3:57 13 60 TD
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 AF 25 0:00 7 9 End of Quarter
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores