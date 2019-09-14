|
Remsberg scores on 1st play of OT, Air Force beats Colorado
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) Kadin Remsberg scored on a 25-yard run to start overtime Saturday and Air Force beat Colorado 30-23 after squandering a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter.
Remsberg took a pitch, scampered down the sideline and dove into the end zone for the go-ahead score. The Falcons defense went to work and on fourth down forced Steven Montez to throw wide to Laviska Shenault Jr. in the corner of the end zone. The Falcons (2-0) stormed the field in the first meeting between the schools since 1974.
''We want to be the kings of Colorado,'' said Remsberg, whose team plays at Colorado State on Nov. 16. ''That's how we look at it.''
The Falcons rushed for 289 yards and overcame three turnovers to snap a five-game skid against the Buffaloes (2-1). It's their first win over Colorado since Nov. 23, 1968, at Folsom Field.
It was another furious finish for the Buffaloes, who trailed 23-10 with 10:23 remaining. The Buffaloes came back from a 17-point deficit to beat Nebraska 34-31 in OT a week ago in Boulder. This marked the first time in Colorado history the team has played in back-to-back overtimes.
Running out of the wildcat formation, Shenault took a direct snap and twisted his way into the end zone from 2 yards out with 28 seconds remaining. James Stefanou's extra point tied it at 23.
Donald Hammond III threw for two TDs and ran for another as the Falcons offense kept the Buffaloes guessing most of the afternoon. Air Force set the tone with a throw on the first play. Then, the team effectively mixed the throw (Hammond was 7 of 12 for 155 yards) and the run (the team averaged 5.6 yards per carry). They also dominated time of possession 34:04 to 25:56 in a game the Falcons had two weeks to prepare. They had a bye week after beating Colgate 48-7 on Aug. 31.
''They hit us with what we knew we were going to get hit with,'' Colorado safety Mikial Onu said. ''They had a good game plan. Credit to those guys. We have to tackle better. ... A lot of places to improve.''
Steven Montez found Dimitri Stanley for a 13-yard TD with 6:09 left. But the extra point by Stefanou was blocked, making it 23-16. That snapped a string of 107 straight extra-points made.
After Air Force went three-and-out - the Falcons had two false-start penalties - the Buffaloes methodically drove it down the field to tie the game.
Air Force proved to be the only one who could really stop Air Force, punting just twice. Taven Birdow and Remsberg fumbled, while Hammond had a pass in the closing minute of the first half bounce off Birdow and intercepted by Onu in the end zone to keep it 20-10 Air Force heading into the locker room.
Montez threw an early strike to Shenault, but then banged up his right hand in the first half. He wore tape near his wrist and finished with 220 yards passing, two TDs and an interception.
THE TAKEAWAY
Air Force: It's the first win by Air Force on the road over a Pac-12 team since knocking off No. 23 California on Sept. 21, 2002.
Colorado: Coach Mel Tucker's first loss at Colorado.
SCARY SCENE
Colorado safety Aaron Maddox was carted off in the third quarter with a left leg injury after he crashed into the Air Force sideline on a tackle.
''You hate to see that happen to a guy like that, that loves football that much, that cares about his team that much,'' Onu said.
LONG PLAY
Hammond's 81-yard TD strike to Ben Waters in the second quarter ties the fourth-longest in school history. It was also the eighth-longest surrendered by Colorado.
THIS & THAT
There was a flyover after the national anthem. The pilots were graduates of the U.S. Air Force Academy. ... Air Force will face Colorado and Colorado State in the same season for the first time since 1972. ... Colorado will travel to Air Force in 2022.
UP NEXT
Air Force: Start Mountain West play by traveling to Boise State on Friday. The Broncos lead the series 4-3.
Colorado: At Arizona State on Saturday to open Pac-12 play. Shenault led the way to a win over the Sun Devils last season with four TDs.
--
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|19
|Rushing
|16
|10
|Passing
|6
|9
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-12
|11-19
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|444
|309
|Total Plays
|64
|75
|Avg Gain
|6.9
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|289
|105
|Rush Attempts
|52
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.6
|3.3
|Net Yards Passing
|155
|204
|Comp. - Att.
|7-12
|26-43
|Yards Per Pass
|12.9
|4.7
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|2-16
|Penalties - Yards
|4-30
|6-35
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|3-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-40.5
|4-49.8
|Return Yards
|4
|17
|Punts - Returns
|2-4
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-17
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Kicking
|4/5
|3/4
|Extra Points
|3/4
|2/3
|Field Goals
|1/1
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|155
|PASS YDS
|204
|
|
|289
|RUSH YDS
|105
|
|
|444
|TOTAL YDS
|309
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Hammond III 5 QB
|D. Hammond III
|7/12
|155
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Remsberg 24 RB
|K. Remsberg
|23
|146
|1
|25
|
T. Birdow 33 FB
|T. Birdow
|12
|67
|0
|19
|
T. Jackson 34 FB
|T. Jackson
|6
|27
|0
|11
|
D. Hammond III 5 QB
|D. Hammond III
|6
|22
|1
|7
|
N. Eriksen 19 RB
|N. Eriksen
|3
|18
|0
|9
|
B. Waters 20 WR
|B. Waters
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Waters 20 WR
|B. Waters
|2
|92
|1
|81
|
G. Sanders 7 WR
|G. Sanders
|4
|56
|1
|32
|
K. Waguespack 87 TE
|K. Waguespack
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Birdow 33 FB
|T. Birdow
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Fejedelem 2 DB
|J. Fejedelem
|12-2
|1.0
|0
|
G. Theil 14 DB
|G. Theil
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Meeks 38 LB
|D. Meeks
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bugg III 3 DB
|M. Bugg III
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Johnson 40 LB
|K. Johnson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Kauppila 22 DB
|G. Kauppila
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wills 8 LB
|L. Wills
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Lewis 6 DB
|Z. Lewis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Noren 44 LB
|P. Noren
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fifita 99 DL
|M. Fifita
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 94 DT
|J. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nunez 97 DL
|K. Nunez
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Koehnke 92 K
|J. Koehnke
|1/1
|47
|3/4
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Scott 15 P
|C. Scott
|2
|40.5
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Peterson 27 RB
|B. Peterson
|2
|2.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Montez 12 QB
|S. Montez
|26/43
|220
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mangham 1 RB
|J. Mangham
|10
|56
|0
|19
|
A. Fontenot 8 RB
|A. Fontenot
|13
|42
|0
|8
|
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
|L. Shenault Jr.
|3
|25
|1
|19
|
D. Smith 20 RB
|D. Smith
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Montez 12 QB
|S. Montez
|2
|-16
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
|L. Shenault Jr.
|8
|124
|1
|42
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|5
|35
|1
|13
|
J. Harris 9 TE
|J. Harris
|4
|22
|0
|8
|
K. Nixon 3 WR
|K. Nixon
|3
|20
|0
|7
|
T. Brown 18 WR
|T. Brown
|2
|20
|0
|13
|
B. Russell 38 TE
|B. Russell
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
M. Bell 13 WR
|M. Bell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Mangham 1 RB
|J. Mangham
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|
A. Fontenot 8 RB
|A. Fontenot
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Onu 2 S
|M. Onu
|9-2
|0.0
|1
|
A. Maddox 9 S
|A. Maddox
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Abrams Jr. 1 CB
|D. Abrams Jr.
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Landman 53 LB
|N. Landman
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 36 LB
|A. Jones
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tchangam 52 LB
|A. Tchangam
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 20 S
|D. Taylor
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rakestraw 3 S
|D. Rakestraw
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Johnson 34 DE
|M. Johnson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Miller 14 CB
|C. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Rodman 91 DT
|N. Rodman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Falo Jr. 42 LB
|N. Falo Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lang 54 DE
|T. Lang
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sami 99 DT
|J. Sami
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Stefanou 48 K
|J. Stefanou
|1/1
|36
|2/3
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Kinney 89 P
|A. Kinney
|4
|49.8
|0
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nixon 3 WR
|K. Nixon
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
