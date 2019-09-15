|
|
|SEMOST
|MIZZOU
Missouri scores in all phases in 50-0 victory over SEMO
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) After a humbling performance in the season opener, Missouri's defense has taken out its frustration on two straight opponents, including a 50-0 shutout of Southeast Missouri on Saturday night.
The Tigers (2-1) held the Redhawks (1-2) to 94 total yards.
''Our defense played with good urgency, made things happen and got off the field on third downs, put them in position behind the sticks most of the night, controlled the line of scrimmage and were really aggressive in our coverage,'' Missouri coach Barry Odom said.
The Tigers were haunted by missed tackles in their season-opening loss at Wyoming. They rebounded by holding West Virginia to just 171 yards and seven points last week before dominating SEMO.
For the second straight week, Missouri scored a defensive touchdown. This time, linebacker Cale Garrett intercepted a Daniel Santacaterina pass and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.
That was part of an early all-phases assault by Missouri. The Tigers opened a 27-0 first-quarter lead. In addition to Garrett's score, Larry Rountree III rushed for a 3-yard touchdown, Kelly Bryant floated a 3-yard TD pass to tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and Richaud Floyd took a punt 71 yards to the end zone.
Garrett said the defense ignored the lopsided score.
''We have a 0-0 mentality, approaching every drive as a new opportunity, being able to get takeaways, too,'' Garrett said.
Rountree finished with 142 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Bryant completed 15 of 20 passes for 225 yards and a touchdown. Jalen Knox caught two passes for 104 yards. Tyler Badie carried seven times for 73 yards and a touchdown. Tucker McCann converted field goals of 52, 44 and 42 yards.
Santacaterina was 7-of-22 passing for 45 yards for the Redhawks. Jake Reynolds had a serious workout with 14 punts.
HAPPY RETURN
Floyd was moved from wide receiver to cornerback in the offseason, but that didn't mean his touchdown-scoring days were over. In the first quarter, Floyd fielded a punt on his own 29-yard line, followed his blockers to the right sideline and had just one SEMO player in his way.
''I saw a sea of black in front of me, and then I saw the punter,'' Floyd said. ''I thought, `I made it this far. I can't get tackled by the punter.' "
Floyd returned two punts for touchdowns as a sophomore, but during an injury-plagued junior year, he finished with three punt returns for minus-4 yards.
''He's a senior, and had every chance in the world to leave and go somewhere else,'' Odom said. ''He continues to make plays. He's as good of a teammate as we've got.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Missouri: The Tigers used a new lineup on the offensive line, giving former backups Bobby Lawrence and Case Cook starts at right tackle and left guard, respectively.
''They had a better week of practice,'' Odom said. ''If you practice the right way and your habits are where they need to be with the urgency, then you're going to be rewarded for it.''
Left tackle Yasir Durant left the game in the third quarter with a neck injury, but Odom said he would have returned if the score was closer.
Southeast Missouri State: The Redhawks, who entered the game ranked 20th in the Football Championship Subdivision coaches' poll, dropped to 1-24 against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents.
UP NEXT
Missouri: The Tigers open Southeastern Conference play at home Saturday against South Carolina. Missouri is in the middle of a five-game homestand.
Southeast Missouri State: After stepping up in class to face FBS Missouri, the Redhawks host Division II-member West Virginia State on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|19
|Rushing
|3
|10
|Passing
|4
|7
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-18
|2-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|75
|499
|Total Plays
|64
|65
|Avg Gain
|1.2
|7.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|40
|259
|Rush Attempts
|32
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.3
|6.5
|Net Yards Passing
|35
|240
|Comp. - Att.
|11-32
|16-25
|Yards Per Pass
|1.1
|9.6
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-19
|1-2
|Penalties - Yards
|6-50
|9-79
|Touchdowns
|0
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|14-41.1
|5-55.4
|Return Yards
|39
|122
|Punts - Returns
|3-27
|5-95
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-12
|1-27
|Kicking
|0/0
|8/9
|Extra Points
|0/0
|5/6
|Field Goals
|0/0
|3/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|35
|PASS YDS
|240
|
|
|40
|RUSH YDS
|259
|
|
|75
|TOTAL YDS
|499
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Wilkerson 6 WR
|K. Wilkerson
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Cornett 16 WR
|C. Cornett
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
Z. Smith 9 WR
|Z. Smith
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Waller 18 WR
|T. Waller
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Young 1 CB
|A. Young
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Swift 3 LB
|J. Swift
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Donnell 93 DL
|B. Donnell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Avery 90 DL
|J. Avery
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Douglas 4 LB
|O. Douglas
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Hall 5 LB
|Z. Hall
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Knighten 2 DB
|B. Knighten
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Davis 24 DB
|S. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Alexander 8 LB
|D. Alexander
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thornton 50 DL
|C. Thornton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wilkerson 6 WR
|K. Wilkerson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Calhoun 29 LB
|D. Calhoun
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ochoa 92 DL
|R. Ochoa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jenkins 21 DB
|T. Jenkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Reynolds 36 K
|J. Reynolds
|14
|41.1
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Smith 9 WR
|Z. Smith
|3
|9.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|18
|142
|2
|30
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|7
|73
|1
|49
|
A. Watkins 19 RB
|A. Watkins
|6
|19
|0
|5
|
D. Downing 28 RB
|D. Downing
|5
|17
|0
|13
|
K. Bryant 7 QB
|K. Bryant
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
S. Bakare 20 RB
|S. Bakare
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Bazelak 8 QB
|C. Bazelak
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Knox 9 WR
|J. Knox
|2
|104
|0
|54
|
B. Banister 11 WR
|B. Banister
|3
|37
|0
|22
|
A. Okwuegbunam 81 TE
|A. Okwuegbunam
|2
|24
|1
|21
|
J. Nance 4 WR
|J. Nance
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
K. Scott 13 WR
|K. Scott
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|3
|16
|0
|8
|
D. Parker Jr. 82 TE
|D. Parker Jr.
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Johnson 12 WR
|J. Johnson
|2
|3
|0
|4
|
M. Massey 84 WR
|M. Massey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Gicinto 14 WR
|D. Gicinto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Hea 48 TE
|N. Hea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Garrett 47 LB
|C. Garrett
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Wilkins 40 LB
|C. Wilkins
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brooks 25 LB
|J. Brooks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bolton 32 LB
|N. Bolton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sparks 14 DB
|A. Sparks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Elliott 1 DL
|J. Elliott
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 93 DL
|T. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Brooks 92 DL
|Z. Brooks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Turner 39 DL
|C. Turner
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
F. Agbasimere 45 DL
|F. Agbasimere
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Byers 97 DL
|A. Byers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Utsey 90 DL
|M. Utsey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Holmes 21 DB
|C. Holmes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bledsoe 18 S
|J. Bledsoe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 20 DB
|K. Oliver
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Williams 88 DL
|C. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Whiteside 78 DL
|K. Whiteside
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ware 8 DB
|J. Ware
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ulmer 11 S
|J. Ulmer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Manuel 31 S
|M. Manuel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hansford 28 DL
|J. Hansford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 4 S
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gillespie 9 S
|T. Gillespie
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. McCann 19 K
|T. McCann
|3/3
|52
|5/6
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. McCann 19 K
|T. McCann
|5
|55.4
|2
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Floyd 17 DB
|R. Floyd
|5
|19.0
|71
|1
