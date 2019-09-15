Drive Chart
Missouri scores in all phases in 50-0 victory over SEMO

  AP
  Sep 15, 2019

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) After a humbling performance in the season opener, Missouri's defense has taken out its frustration on two straight opponents, including a 50-0 shutout of Southeast Missouri on Saturday night.

The Tigers (2-1) held the Redhawks (1-2) to 94 total yards.

''Our defense played with good urgency, made things happen and got off the field on third downs, put them in position behind the sticks most of the night, controlled the line of scrimmage and were really aggressive in our coverage,'' Missouri coach Barry Odom said.

The Tigers were haunted by missed tackles in their season-opening loss at Wyoming. They rebounded by holding West Virginia to just 171 yards and seven points last week before dominating SEMO.

For the second straight week, Missouri scored a defensive touchdown. This time, linebacker Cale Garrett intercepted a Daniel Santacaterina pass and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.

That was part of an early all-phases assault by Missouri. The Tigers opened a 27-0 first-quarter lead. In addition to Garrett's score, Larry Rountree III rushed for a 3-yard touchdown, Kelly Bryant floated a 3-yard TD pass to tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and Richaud Floyd took a punt 71 yards to the end zone.

Garrett said the defense ignored the lopsided score.

''We have a 0-0 mentality, approaching every drive as a new opportunity, being able to get takeaways, too,'' Garrett said.

Rountree finished with 142 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Bryant completed 15 of 20 passes for 225 yards and a touchdown. Jalen Knox caught two passes for 104 yards. Tyler Badie carried seven times for 73 yards and a touchdown. Tucker McCann converted field goals of 52, 44 and 42 yards.

Santacaterina was 7-of-22 passing for 45 yards for the Redhawks. Jake Reynolds had a serious workout with 14 punts.

HAPPY RETURN

Floyd was moved from wide receiver to cornerback in the offseason, but that didn't mean his touchdown-scoring days were over. In the first quarter, Floyd fielded a punt on his own 29-yard line, followed his blockers to the right sideline and had just one SEMO player in his way.

''I saw a sea of black in front of me, and then I saw the punter,'' Floyd said. ''I thought, `I made it this far. I can't get tackled by the punter.' "

Floyd returned two punts for touchdowns as a sophomore, but during an injury-plagued junior year, he finished with three punt returns for minus-4 yards.

''He's a senior, and had every chance in the world to leave and go somewhere else,'' Odom said. ''He continues to make plays. He's as good of a teammate as we've got.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Missouri: The Tigers used a new lineup on the offensive line, giving former backups Bobby Lawrence and Case Cook starts at right tackle and left guard, respectively.

''They had a better week of practice,'' Odom said. ''If you practice the right way and your habits are where they need to be with the urgency, then you're going to be rewarded for it.''

Left tackle Yasir Durant left the game in the third quarter with a neck injury, but Odom said he would have returned if the score was closer.

Southeast Missouri State: The Redhawks, who entered the game ranked 20th in the Football Championship Subdivision coaches' poll, dropped to 1-24 against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents.

UP NEXT

Missouri: The Tigers open Southeastern Conference play at home Saturday against South Carolina. Missouri is in the middle of a five-game homestand.

Southeast Missouri State: After stepping up in class to face FBS Missouri, the Redhawks host Division II-member West Virginia State on Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 12:39
19-T.McCann 52 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
18
yds
1:10
pos
0
50
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:42
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
47
Touchdown 4:42
1-T.Badie runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
02:59
pos
0
46
Field Goal 10:18
19-T.McCann 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
52
yds
03:51
pos
0
40
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:14
19-T.McCann 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
75
yds
01:03
pos
0
37
Point After TD 1:32
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
34
Touchdown 1:39
34-L.Rountree runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
64
yds
01:43
pos
0
33
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:39
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
27
Touchdown 7:03
36-J.Reynolds punts 38 yards from SEM 33. 17-R.Floyd runs 71 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
71
yds
0:00
pos
0
26
Point After TD 8:41
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
20
Touchdown 8:46
7-K.Bryant complete to 81-A.Okwuegbunam. 81-A.Okwuegbunam runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
60
yds
01:15
pos
0
19
Missed Point After Touchdown 11:07
19-T.McCann extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
0
13
Touchdown 12:01
10-D.Santacaterina incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 47-C.Garrett at SEM 27. 47-C.Garrett runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
73
yds
00:04
pos
0
13
Point After TD 12:05
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:09
34-L.Rountree runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
90
yds
02:51
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 8 19
Rushing 3 10
Passing 4 7
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 2-18 2-10
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 75 499
Total Plays 64 65
Avg Gain 1.2 7.7
Net Yards Rushing 40 259
Rush Attempts 32 40
Avg Rush Yards 1.3 6.5
Net Yards Passing 35 240
Comp. - Att. 11-32 16-25
Yards Per Pass 1.1 9.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-19 1-2
Penalties - Yards 6-50 9-79
Touchdowns 0 6
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 2
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 14-41.1 5-55.4
Return Yards 39 122
Punts - Returns 3-27 5-95
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-12 1-27
Kicking 0/0 8/9
Extra Points 0/0 5/6
Field Goals 0/0 3/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
SE Missouri St. 1-2 00000
Missouri 2-1 271010350
MIZZOU -35, O/U 67
Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium Columbia, MO
 35 PASS YDS 240
40 RUSH YDS 259
75 TOTAL YDS 499
SE Missouri St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Wilkerson 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
K. Wilkerson 1 15 0 15
C. Cornett 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
C. Cornett 1 8 0 8
Z. Smith 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 1 0
Z. Smith 2 1 0 1
T. Waller 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
T. Waller 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Young 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
A. Young 6-0 0.0 1
J. Swift 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Swift 4-0 0.0 0
B. Donnell 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Donnell 3-0 0.0 0
J. Avery 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Avery 3-0 0.0 0
O. Douglas 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
O. Douglas 2-1 1.0 0
Z. Hall 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Z. Hall 2-1 0.0 0
B. Knighten 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Knighten 2-0 0.0 0
S. Davis 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Davis 2-0 0.0 0
D. Alexander 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Alexander 1-0 0.0 0
C. Thornton 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Thornton 1-0 0.0 0
K. Wilkerson 6 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Wilkerson 1-0 0.0 0
D. Calhoun 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Calhoun 1-1 0.0 0
R. Ochoa 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Ochoa 1-0 0.0 0
T. Jenkins 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Jenkins 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Reynolds 36 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
14 41.1 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
14 41.1 2
J. Reynolds 14 41.1 2 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Z. Smith 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 9.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 9.0 13 0
Z. Smith 3 9.0 13 0
Missouri
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Bryant 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 225 1 1 176.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 225 1 1 176.0
K. Bryant 15/20 225 1 1
T. Powell 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
20% 17 0 0 48.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
20% 17 0 0 48.6
T. Powell 1/5 17 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Rountree III 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 142 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 142 2
L. Rountree III 18 142 2 30
T. Badie 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 73 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 73 1
T. Badie 7 73 1 49
A. Watkins 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
A. Watkins 6 19 0 5
D. Downing 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 17 0
D. Downing 5 17 0 13
K. Bryant 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
K. Bryant 1 8 0 8
S. Bakare 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
S. Bakare 1 1 0 1
C. Bazelak 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
C. Bazelak 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Knox 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 104 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 104 0
J. Knox 2 104 0 54
B. Banister 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 37 0
B. Banister 3 37 0 22
A. Okwuegbunam 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 1
A. Okwuegbunam 2 24 1 21
J. Nance 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
J. Nance 1 18 0 18
T. Badie 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
T. Badie 1 17 0 17
K. Scott 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
K. Scott 1 17 0 17
L. Rountree III 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
L. Rountree III 3 16 0 8
D. Parker Jr. 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
D. Parker Jr. 1 6 0 6
J. Johnson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 3 0
J. Johnson 2 3 0 4
M. Massey 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Massey 0 0 0 0
D. Gicinto 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Gicinto 0 0 0 0
N. Hea 48 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
N. Hea 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Garrett 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
C. Garrett 5-0 0.0 1
C. Wilkins 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Wilkins 4-1 0.0 0
J. Brooks 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Brooks 3-0 0.0 0
N. Bolton 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. Bolton 3-0 0.0 0
A. Sparks 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Sparks 3-0 0.0 0
J. Elliott 1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Elliott 3-0 0.0 0
T. Williams 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
Z. Brooks 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Z. Brooks 2-0 0.0 0
C. Turner 39 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
C. Turner 2-1 1.0 0
F. Agbasimere 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
F. Agbasimere 1-1 1.0 0
A. Byers 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Byers 1-0 0.0 0
M. Utsey 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Utsey 1-0 0.0 0
C. Holmes 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Holmes 1-1 0.0 0
J. Bledsoe 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bledsoe 1-0 0.0 0
K. Oliver 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Oliver 1-0 1.0 0
C. Williams 88 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
K. Whiteside 78 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Whiteside 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ware 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ware 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ulmer 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ulmer 1-0 0.0 0
M. Manuel 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Manuel 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hansford 28 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hansford 1-0 0.0 0
J. Williams 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
T. Gillespie 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
T. Gillespie 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. McCann 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 5/6
SEASON FG XP
3/3 5/6
T. McCann 3/3 52 5/6 14
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. McCann 19 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 55.4 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 55.4 2
T. McCann 5 55.4 2 62
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Floyd 17 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 19.0 71 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 19.0 71 1
R. Floyd 5 19.0 71 1
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:05 SEMOST 25 0:04 3 73 INT
11:07 SEMOST 25 1:01 3 0 Punt
8:41 SEMOST 25 1:20 5 8 TD
6:39 SEMOST 25 0:43 3 5 Punt
3:01 SEMOST 25 2:27 8 30 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:25 SEMOST 34 1:42 3 0 Punt
7:15 SEMOST 12 0:59 4 14 Punt
6:10 SEMOST 26 2:44 6 8 Punt
1:32 SEMOST 25 0:10 3 7 Punt
0:09 SEMOST 25 0:04 1 2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 SEMOST 25 0:00 4 15 Punt
9:42 SEMOST 25 1:22 4 7 Punt
4:58 SEMOST 25 2:49 6 24 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 SEMOST 35 0:59 3 -6 Punt
12:39 SEMOST 25 0:50 3 -2 Punt
8:57 SEMOST 8 2:27 6 16 Punt
3:42 SEMOST 14 1:36 3 2 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MIZZOU 25 2:51 9 90 TD
10:01 MIZZOU 40 1:15 3 60 TD
5:12 MIZZOU 10 1:28 3 9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:03 MIZZOU 11 0:58 3 7 Punt
9:39 MIZZOU 31 1:52 6 -9 INT
3:22 MIZZOU 36 1:43 5 64 TD
1:17 MIZZOU 28 1:03 7 75 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:09 MIZZOU 42 3:51 10 52 FG
7:41 MIZZOU 25 2:59 10 75 TD
2:01 MIZZOU 5 1:11 6 20 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:53 MIZZOU 47 1:10 4 18 FG
11:07 MIZZOU 30 1:28 3 8 Punt
5:49 MIZZOU 41 1:31 3 -2 Punt
1:25 MIZZOU 32 0:56 3 11 Game
