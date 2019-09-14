Drive Chart
Dobbins, Fields help No. 6 Ohio St. knock out Indiana 51-10

  • AP
  • Sep 14, 2019

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Justin Fields and J.K. Dobbins keep finding holes in opposing defenses.

Their ability to take advantage of them quickly is turning Ohio State's dynamic duo into an unbeatable combination.

Dobbins ran for 193 yards and one touchdown, caught one of Fields' three touchdown passes and then watched most of the second half from the bench as the sixth-ranked Buckeyes blew out Indiana 51-10 on Saturday.

''I just told the offensive line I was going to meet them in the end zone and I think that gets them excited,'' Dobbins said. ''I love those guys. I love them like they're my own brother. I think that helps us. We have a great bond.''

It shows.

The Buckeyes (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) have won each game this season by at least 24 points, and they've won nine straight overall and 24 in a row against the Hoosiers. Their 41-point victory margin Saturday was the largest in the series since 2006, and it was the most lopsided road win for the Buckeyes in a series that dates to 1901.

Dobbins perfectly played the role of setup man by repeatedly crashing through the middle, breaking tackles and leaving Indiana defenders on the ground . He only needed 22 carries to eclipse the 181-yard game he had in his only other trip to Bloomington in 2017.

Fields took care of the rest, going 14 of 24 for 199 yards while starting the scoring with a 3-yard TD run. Since transferring from Georgia, Fields has logged nine TD passes and four touchdown runs.

Just four plays after Chris Olave caught a 37-yard TD pass to give Ohio State a 14-3 lead, he blocked a punt out of the end zone for a safety. On Ohio State's next offensive play, Dobbins sprinted up the middle for 56 yards and, four plays after that, K.J. Hill Jr. caught a 9-yard TD pass to put the Hoosiers on their heels and the game out of reach.

''We've got a lot of weapons,'' Dobbins said. ''You've got to watch out for us.''

Indiana's hopes seemed doomed even before kickoff.

Peyton Ramsey replaced the injured Michael Penix Jr. as the starting quarterback and about the only thing that went right after that was a trick play in which Ramsey threw the ball to Donovan Hale, who turned and threw a 49-yard TD pass to a wide open Peyton Hendershot.

That cut the Buckeyes' lead to 30-10 just before halftime.

Otherwise, it was pure misery for the Hoosiers (2-1, 0-1).

They ran 31 times for 42 yards, the offensive line allowed five sacks, Damon Arnette Jr. picked off Ramsey and ran it back 96 yards for a touchdown, and the defense gave up 528 yards - 314 of it on the ground, including a 40-yard TD run by Master Teague III, who had 10 carries for 106 yards.

''Rough day for the Hoosiers. Very disappointed with how we performed,'' Indiana coach Tom Allen said. ''But I stand before you, take responsibility for how our team takes the field and plays each and every week, and it wasn't good enough.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Ohio State has been everything expected of the Buckeyes. Fields was efficient, Dobbins proficient and the defense almost impenetrable. Ohio State scored in all three phases, including Arnette's pick-six - the fifth-longest interception return for a touchdown in school history.

Indiana found out how far it needs to go to compete against the conference's best teams. With the running game stalled, Ramsey had to rely almost exclusively on his arm. And when the Hoosiers couldn't sustain drives, their defense wore down fast.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Ohio State easily avoided an early-season stumble, but a third straight blowout in a one-sided series probably won't impress the voters.

MISSING MAN

Penix Jr. missed the game with an undisclosed injury, giving Ramsey a chance to play against his home-state team. It didn't go well for the Hoosiers, who didn't gain a yard on their first two series and only put together two scoring drives. Ramsey wound up 19 of 33 with 162 yards, no touchdowns, the interception and four sacks. It's also unclear whether Penix could play next week.

UP NEXT

Ohio State hosts Miami of Ohio next Saturday.

Indiana closes out the non-conference season against Connecticut next Saturday.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:00
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
51
10
Touchdown 0:04
12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Bjorson INTERCEPTED by 3-D.Arnette at OSU 4. 3-D.Arnette runs 96 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
96
yds
0:00
pos
50
10
Point After TD 4:58
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
44
10
Touchdown 5:05
33-M.Teague runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
97
yds
03:33
pos
43
10
Point After TD 12:15
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
37
10
Touchdown 12:21
1-J.Fields complete to 2-J.Dobbins. 2-J.Dobbins runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
36
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:07
82-L.Justus extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
30
10
Touchdown 1:16
6-D.Hale complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
78
yds
02:53
pos
30
9
Point After TD 4:09
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
30
3
Touchdown 4:18
2-J.Dobbins runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
58
yds
01:49
pos
29
3
Point After TD 8:30
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
3
Touchdown 8:34
1-J.Fields complete to 14-K.Hill. 14-K.Hill runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
80
yds
01:47
pos
22
3
Safety 10:28
94-H.Whitehead punts 0 yards from IU 18 blocked by 17-C.Olave. 14-K.Hill to IU End Zone for no gain. to IU End Zone for no gain safety.
plays
yds
pos
16
3
Point After TD 11:26
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
3
Touchdown 11:34
1-J.Fields complete to 17-C.Olave. 17-C.Olave runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
63
yds
02:21
pos
13
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:28
82-L.Justus 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
59
yds
03:00
pos
7
3
Point After TD 7:28
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 7:32
1-J.Fields runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
68
yds
03:01
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 30 15
Rushing 15 4
Passing 11 9
Penalty 4 2
3rd Down Conv 5-10 3-17
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 516 227
Total Plays 70 67
Avg Gain 7.4 3.4
Net Yards Rushing 314 42
Rush Attempts 41 31
Avg Rush Yards 7.7 1.4
Net Yards Passing 202 185
Comp. - Att. 17-29 21-36
Yards Per Pass 7.0 5.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-12 5-30
Penalties - Yards 5-45 5-54
Touchdowns 7 1
Rushing TDs 3 0
Passing TDs 3 1
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 2-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 3-44.0 7-38.6
Return Yards 147 112
Punts - Returns 2-19 1--1
Kickoffs - Returns 2-32 7-113
Int. - Returns 1-96 0-0
Kicking 7/8 2/2
Extra Points 7/7 1/1
Field Goals 0/1 1/1
Safeties 1 0
1234T
6 Ohio State 3-0 72321051
Indiana 2-1 370010
IND 18, O/U 59.5
Memorial Stadium Bloomington, IN
 202 PASS YDS 185
314 RUSH YDS 42
516 TOTAL YDS 227
Ohio State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 199 3 0 169.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 199 3 0 169.2
J. Fields 14/24 199 3 0
G. Hoak 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 9 0 0 175.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 9 0 0 175.6
G. Hoak 1/1 9 0 0
C. Chugunov 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 6 0 0 62.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 6 0 0 62.6
C. Chugunov 2/4 6 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 193 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 193 1
J. Dobbins 22 193 1 56
M. Teague III 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 106 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 106 1
M. Teague III 10 106 1 40
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 11 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 11 1
J. Fields 4 11 1 8
M. Crowley 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
M. Crowley 2 6 0 3
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
D. McCall 2 5 0 9
G. Hoak 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -15 0
G. Hoak 2 -15 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Olave 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 70 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 70 1
C. Olave 3 70 1 37
B. Victor 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 66 0
B. Victor 4 66 0 21
A. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
A. Mack 2 27 0 14
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 1
K. Hill 2 23 1 14
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 1
J. Dobbins 2 14 1 10
G. Wilson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
G. Wilson 2 8 0 9
C. Brown 26 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
C. Brown 2 6 0 0
J. Hausmann 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Hausmann 0 0 0 0
B. Davin 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Davin 0 0 0 0
J. Ruckert 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Ruckert 0 0 0 0
S. Wade 24 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Wade 0 0 0 9
L. Farrell 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Farrell 0 0 0 0
J. Williams 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Williams 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Fuller 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Fuller 5-0 0.0 0
P. Werner 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
P. Werner 5-0 0.0 0
S. Wade 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Wade 3-0 0.0 0
J. Okudah 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Okudah 3-0 0.0 0
Ch. Young 2 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
Ch. Young 3-0 2.0 0
M. Harrison 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Harrison 3-1 0.0 0
B. White 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. White 3-0 0.0 0
D. Hamilton 53 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Hamilton 2-0 0.0 0
M. Williamson 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Williamson 2-0 0.0 0
T. Mitchell 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Mitchell 2-1 0.0 0
D. Arnette 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
D. Arnette 2-0 0.0 1
B. Browning 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Browning 2-0 0.0 0
Z. Harrison 33 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
Z. Harrison 2-0 1.0 0
J. Jean-Baptiste 8 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Jean-Baptiste 2-0 1.0 0
C. Brown 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Brown 2-0 0.0 0
T. Friday 54 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
T. Friday 2-1 1.0 0
J. Hilliard 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hilliard 1-0 0.0 0
A. Jackson 52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Jackson 1-1 0.0 0
J. Cornell 9 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Cornell 1-0 0.0 0
T. Borland 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Borland 1-0 0.0 0
D. Gant 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Gant 1-0 0.0 0
T. Togiai 72 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Togiai 1-0 0.0 0
K. Pope 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Pope 1-0 0.0 0
R. Landers 67 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Landers 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Haubeil 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 7/7
SEASON FG XP
0/1 7/7
B. Haubeil 0/1 0 7/7 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Chrisman 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 44.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 44.0 2
D. Chrisman 3 44.0 2 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 16 0
D. McCall 2 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
D. McCall 1 1.0 1 0
C. Olave 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 0 0
C. Olave 1 18.0 0 0
Indiana
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. Ramsey 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.6% 162 0 1 92.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.6% 162 0 1 92.8
P. Ramsey 19/33 162 0 1
D. Hale 6 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 49 1 0 841.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 49 1 0 841.6
D. Hale 1/1 49 1 0
J. Tuttle 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 4 0 0 66.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 4 0 0 66.8
J. Tuttle 1/2 4 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
P. Ramsey 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 14 0
P. Ramsey 14 14 0 20
S. James 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
S. James 4 14 0 9
S. Scott III 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 9 0
S. Scott III 6 9 0 5
C. Gest 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
C. Gest 2 6 0 5
W. Philyor 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
W. Philyor 2 4 0 5
R. Walker Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
R. Walker Jr. 1 0 0 0
J. Tuttle 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -5 0
J. Tuttle 2 -5 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
P. Hendershot 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 70 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 70 1
P. Hendershot 4 70 1 49
W. Philyor 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 41 0
W. Philyor 3 41 0 28
D. Hale 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 33 0
D. Hale 2 33 0 21
N. Westbrook 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
N. Westbrook 3 31 0 19
T. Fryfogle 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
T. Fryfogle 2 22 0 18
M. Marshall 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
M. Marshall 1 10 0 10
S. Scott III 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
S. Scott III 1 9 0 9
R. Walker Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 4 0
R. Walker Jr. 2 4 0 3
M. Bjorson 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Bjorson 0 0 0 0
A. Brown Jr. 14 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
A. Brown Jr. 1 -3 0 -3
C. Gest 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 -5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 -5 0
C. Gest 3 -5 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. McFadden 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. McFadden 4-0 0.0 0
D. Elliott 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
D. Elliott 4-0 1.0 0
J. Williams 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Williams 4-0 0.0 0
R. Layne 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Layne 4-0 0.0 0
M. Ziemba 87 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Ziemba 3-1 0.0 0
R. Jones 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Jones 3-0 0.0 0
T. Allen 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Allen 3-0 0.0 0
A. Stallings IV 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
A. Stallings IV 3-0 1.0 0
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Fitzgerald 3-0 0.0 0
J. Burgess 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Burgess 3-1 0.0 0
J. Miller 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Miller 3-0 0.0 0
Je. Johnson 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Je. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
Ja. Johnson 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Ja. Johnson 2-1 0.0 0
D. Matthews 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Matthews 2-0 0.0 0
S. Jones 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
M. Ball 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Ball 1-1 0.0 0
A. Brown Jr. 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Brown Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
A. Bryant 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Bryant 1-0 0.0 0
T. Mullen 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Mullen 1-0 0.0 0
K. Bryant 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Bryant 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Justus 82 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/1 1/1
L. Justus 1/1 29 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
H. Whitehead 94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 38.6 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 38.6 1
H. Whitehead 7 38.6 1 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Ellis 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
6 18.3 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 18.3 25 0
D. Ellis 6 18.3 25 0
A. Lloyd 37 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
A. Lloyd 1 3.0 3 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Philyor 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
W. Philyor 1 -1.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:47 IND 41 1:52 6 26 FG Miss
10:33 OHIOST 32 3:01 10 68 TD
3:48 OHIOST 25 2:57 8 51 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:55 OHIOST 37 2:21 7 63 TD
10:21 OHIOST 25 1:47 6 80 TD
6:07 OHIOST 42 1:49 6 58 TD
1:07 OHIOST 16 0:38 4 26 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:18 OHIOST 25 0:00 7 75 TD
8:38 OHIOST 3 3:33 11 97 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:04 OHIOST 40 1:59 6 23 Punt
7:58 OHIOST 23 0:42 3 2 Fumble
5:15 OHIOST 28 2:26 5 0 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 IND 20 1:07 3 -4 Punt
11:49 IND 20 1:11 3 -3 Punt
7:28 IND 30 3:00 8 59 FG
0:46 IND 8 0:10 4 18 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:26 IND 23 0:58 3 -5 Safety
8:30 IND 19 2:00 4 27 Punt
4:09 IND 22 2:53 8 78 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:15 IND 15 2:58 8 31 Punt
4:58 IND 25 4:50 13 73 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 IND 30 0:00 3 -4 Punt
10:50 IND 20 2:14 5 13 Punt
6:50 OHIOST 25 1:20 4 -3 Downs
2:10 IND 17 0:52 3 7 Game
NCAA FB Scores