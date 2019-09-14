|
|
|OHIOST
|IND
Dobbins, Fields help No. 6 Ohio St. knock out Indiana 51-10
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Justin Fields and J.K. Dobbins keep finding holes in opposing defenses.
Their ability to take advantage of them quickly is turning Ohio State's dynamic duo into an unbeatable combination.
Dobbins ran for 193 yards and one touchdown, caught one of Fields' three touchdown passes and then watched most of the second half from the bench as the sixth-ranked Buckeyes blew out Indiana 51-10 on Saturday.
''I just told the offensive line I was going to meet them in the end zone and I think that gets them excited,'' Dobbins said. ''I love those guys. I love them like they're my own brother. I think that helps us. We have a great bond.''
It shows.
The Buckeyes (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) have won each game this season by at least 24 points, and they've won nine straight overall and 24 in a row against the Hoosiers. Their 41-point victory margin Saturday was the largest in the series since 2006, and it was the most lopsided road win for the Buckeyes in a series that dates to 1901.
Dobbins perfectly played the role of setup man by repeatedly crashing through the middle, breaking tackles and leaving Indiana defenders on the ground . He only needed 22 carries to eclipse the 181-yard game he had in his only other trip to Bloomington in 2017.
Fields took care of the rest, going 14 of 24 for 199 yards while starting the scoring with a 3-yard TD run. Since transferring from Georgia, Fields has logged nine TD passes and four touchdown runs.
Just four plays after Chris Olave caught a 37-yard TD pass to give Ohio State a 14-3 lead, he blocked a punt out of the end zone for a safety. On Ohio State's next offensive play, Dobbins sprinted up the middle for 56 yards and, four plays after that, K.J. Hill Jr. caught a 9-yard TD pass to put the Hoosiers on their heels and the game out of reach.
''We've got a lot of weapons,'' Dobbins said. ''You've got to watch out for us.''
Indiana's hopes seemed doomed even before kickoff.
Peyton Ramsey replaced the injured Michael Penix Jr. as the starting quarterback and about the only thing that went right after that was a trick play in which Ramsey threw the ball to Donovan Hale, who turned and threw a 49-yard TD pass to a wide open Peyton Hendershot.
That cut the Buckeyes' lead to 30-10 just before halftime.
Otherwise, it was pure misery for the Hoosiers (2-1, 0-1).
They ran 31 times for 42 yards, the offensive line allowed five sacks, Damon Arnette Jr. picked off Ramsey and ran it back 96 yards for a touchdown, and the defense gave up 528 yards - 314 of it on the ground, including a 40-yard TD run by Master Teague III, who had 10 carries for 106 yards.
''Rough day for the Hoosiers. Very disappointed with how we performed,'' Indiana coach Tom Allen said. ''But I stand before you, take responsibility for how our team takes the field and plays each and every week, and it wasn't good enough.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Ohio State has been everything expected of the Buckeyes. Fields was efficient, Dobbins proficient and the defense almost impenetrable. Ohio State scored in all three phases, including Arnette's pick-six - the fifth-longest interception return for a touchdown in school history.
Indiana found out how far it needs to go to compete against the conference's best teams. With the running game stalled, Ramsey had to rely almost exclusively on his arm. And when the Hoosiers couldn't sustain drives, their defense wore down fast.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Ohio State easily avoided an early-season stumble, but a third straight blowout in a one-sided series probably won't impress the voters.
MISSING MAN
Penix Jr. missed the game with an undisclosed injury, giving Ramsey a chance to play against his home-state team. It didn't go well for the Hoosiers, who didn't gain a yard on their first two series and only put together two scoring drives. Ramsey wound up 19 of 33 with 162 yards, no touchdowns, the interception and four sacks. It's also unclear whether Penix could play next week.
UP NEXT
Ohio State hosts Miami of Ohio next Saturday.
Indiana closes out the non-conference season against Connecticut next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|30
|15
|Rushing
|15
|4
|Passing
|11
|9
|Penalty
|4
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-10
|3-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|516
|227
|Total Plays
|70
|67
|Avg Gain
|7.4
|3.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|314
|42
|Rush Attempts
|41
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.7
|1.4
|Net Yards Passing
|202
|185
|Comp. - Att.
|17-29
|21-36
|Yards Per Pass
|7.0
|5.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-12
|5-30
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|5-54
|Touchdowns
|7
|1
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-44.0
|7-38.6
|Return Yards
|147
|112
|Punts - Returns
|2-19
|1--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-32
|7-113
|Int. - Returns
|1-96
|0-0
|Kicking
|7/8
|2/2
|Extra Points
|7/7
|1/1
|Field Goals
|0/1
|1/1
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|
|202
|PASS YDS
|185
|
|
|314
|RUSH YDS
|42
|
|
|516
|TOTAL YDS
|227
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|14/24
|199
|3
|0
|
G. Hoak 12 QB
|G. Hoak
|1/1
|9
|0
|0
|
C. Chugunov 4 QB
|C. Chugunov
|2/4
|6
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Dobbins 2 RB
|J. Dobbins
|22
|193
|1
|56
|
M. Teague III 33 RB
|M. Teague III
|10
|106
|1
|40
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|4
|11
|1
|8
|
M. Crowley 23 RB
|M. Crowley
|2
|6
|0
|3
|
D. McCall 30 RB
|D. McCall
|2
|5
|0
|9
|
G. Hoak 12 QB
|G. Hoak
|2
|-15
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Olave 17 WR
|C. Olave
|3
|70
|1
|37
|
B. Victor 9 WR
|B. Victor
|4
|66
|0
|21
|
A. Mack 11 WR
|A. Mack
|2
|27
|0
|14
|
K. Hill 14 WR
|K. Hill
|2
|23
|1
|14
|
J. Dobbins 2 RB
|J. Dobbins
|2
|14
|1
|10
|
G. Wilson 5 WR
|G. Wilson
|2
|8
|0
|9
|
C. Brown 26 CB
|C. Brown
|2
|6
|0
|0
|
J. Hausmann 81 TE
|J. Hausmann
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Davin 84 TE
|B. Davin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Ruckert 88 TE
|J. Ruckert
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Wade 24 CB
|S. Wade
|0
|0
|0
|9
|
L. Farrell 89 TE
|L. Farrell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Williams 6 WR
|J. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Fuller 4 S
|J. Fuller
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Werner 20 LB
|P. Werner
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Wade 24 CB
|S. Wade
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Okudah 1 CB
|J. Okudah
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ch. Young 2 DE
|Ch. Young
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
M. Harrison 39 LB
|M. Harrison
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. White 25 S
|B. White
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hamilton 53 DT
|D. Hamilton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williamson 21 CB
|M. Williamson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mitchell 7 LB
|T. Mitchell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Arnette 3 CB
|D. Arnette
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Browning 5 LB
|B. Browning
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Harrison 33 DE
|Z. Harrison
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Jean-Baptiste 8 DE
|J. Jean-Baptiste
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Brown 26 CB
|C. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Friday 54 DE
|T. Friday
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Hilliard 47 LB
|J. Hilliard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jackson 52 DT
|A. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cornell 9 DT
|J. Cornell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Borland 32 LB
|T. Borland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gant 19 LB
|D. Gant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Togiai 72 DT
|T. Togiai
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pope 36 LB
|K. Pope
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Landers 67 DT
|R. Landers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Haubeil 95 K
|B. Haubeil
|0/1
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Chrisman 91 P
|D. Chrisman
|3
|44.0
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. McCall 30 RB
|D. McCall
|2
|16.0
|16
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|19/33
|162
|0
|1
|
D. Hale 6 WR
|D. Hale
|1/1
|49
|1
|0
|
J. Tuttle 14 QB
|J. Tuttle
|1/2
|4
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|14
|14
|0
|20
|
S. James 24 RB
|S. James
|4
|14
|0
|9
|
S. Scott III 8 RB
|S. Scott III
|6
|9
|0
|5
|
C. Gest 22 RB
|C. Gest
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
W. Philyor 1 WR
|W. Philyor
|2
|4
|0
|5
|
R. Walker Jr. 23 RB
|R. Walker Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Tuttle 14 QB
|J. Tuttle
|2
|-5
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Hendershot 86 TE
|P. Hendershot
|4
|70
|1
|49
|
W. Philyor 1 WR
|W. Philyor
|3
|41
|0
|28
|
D. Hale 6 WR
|D. Hale
|2
|33
|0
|21
|
N. Westbrook 15 WR
|N. Westbrook
|3
|31
|0
|19
|
T. Fryfogle 3 WR
|T. Fryfogle
|2
|22
|0
|18
|
M. Marshall 13 WR
|M. Marshall
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
S. Scott III 8 RB
|S. Scott III
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
R. Walker Jr. 23 RB
|R. Walker Jr.
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
M. Bjorson 89 TE
|M. Bjorson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Brown Jr. 14 DB
|A. Brown Jr.
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
C. Gest 22 RB
|C. Gest
|3
|-5
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. McFadden 47 LB
|M. McFadden
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Elliott 94 DL
|D. Elliott
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Williams 23 DB
|J. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Layne 17 DB
|R. Layne
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ziemba 87 DL
|M. Ziemba
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jones 7 LB
|R. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Allen 44 LB
|T. Allen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Stallings IV 99 DL
|A. Stallings IV
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
|B. Fitzgerald
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burgess 5 DB
|J. Burgess
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 8 LB
|J. Miller
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Je. Johnson 98 DL
|Je. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Johnson 22 DB
|Ja. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Matthews 27 DB
|D. Matthews
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones 96 DL
|S. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ball 9 DB
|M. Ball
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brown Jr. 14 DB
|A. Brown Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bryant 92 DL
|A. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mullen 3 DB
|T. Mullen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bryant 29 DB
|K. Bryant
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Justus 82 K
|L. Justus
|1/1
|29
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Whitehead 94 P
|H. Whitehead
|7
|38.6
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Philyor 1 WR
|W. Philyor
|1
|-1.0
|0
|0
-
NMEX
7ND
14
66
4th 6:26 NBC
-
AKRON
CMICH
10
30
4th 12:01 ESPN+
-
MEMP
SALA
30
0
3rd 0:00 ESPNU
-
OKLAST
TULSA
20
21
3rd 5:50 ESPN2
-
24USC
BYU
17
17
3rd 5:25 ABC
-
UNLV
NWEST
14
23
3rd 5:58 BTN
-
2BAMA
SC
24
13
3rd 11:26 CBS
-
ECU
NAVY
3
42
3rd 3:08 CBSSN
-
ARMY
TXSA
10
7
3rd 2:23 NFLN
-
STNFRD
17UCF
7
38
3rd 9:40 ESPN
-
GAS
MINN
20
21
3rd 3:37 BTN
-
BTHN
MIAMI
0
28
3rd 14:53 ACCN
-
LVILLE
WKY
31
7
3rd 12:52 STAD
-
SELOU
MISS
17
27
2nd 0:03 SECN+
-
ARIZST
18MICHST
3
0
3rd 14:56 FOX
-
IDAHO
WYO
10
0
2nd 12:00 ESP3
-
LATECH
BGREEN
14
7
2nd 15:00 ESPN+
-
COLOST
ARK
24
27
2nd 0:00 SECN
-
IDST
11UTAH
0
24
2nd 0:00 PACN
-
NTEXAS
CAL
3
20
2nd 0:00 PACN
-
CPOLY
OREGST
7
38
2nd 0:00 PACN
-
19IOWA
IOWAST
3
7
Delay FS1
-
UNC
WAKE
18
24
Final ESPN
-
KANSAS
BC
48
24
Final ACCN
-
20WASHST
HOU
31
24
Final ESPN
-
PITT
13PSU
10
17
Final ABC
-
TNCHAT
TENN
0
45
Final SECN
-
MIAOH
CINCY
13
35
Final ESPNU
-
FUR
VATECH
17
24
Final ACCN
-
ARKST
3UGA
0
55
Final ESPN2
-
6OHIOST
IND
51
10
Final FOX
-
21MD
TEMPLE
17
20
Final CBSSN
-
NCST
WVU
27
44
Final FS1
-
KSTATE
MISSST
31
24
Final ESPN
-
EMICH
ILL
34
31
Final BTN
-
CIT
GATECH
27
24
Final/OT
-
AF
COLO
30
23
Final/OT PACN
-
NRFST
CSTCAR
7
46
Final
-
FAU
BALLST
41
31
Final ESPN+
-
USM
TROY
0
049 O/U
-3
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
MA
CHARLO
0
066.5 O/U
-21
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
BUFF
LIB
0
055 O/U
+6
Sat 6:00pm ESPN+
-
SCST
SFLA
0
049.5 O/U
-27
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
OHIO
MRSHL
0
048.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 6:30pm FBOOK
-
LAMAR
16TXAM
0
063 O/U
-45
Sat 7:00pm ESPNU
-
TXSTSM
SMU
0
062.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
DUKE
MTSU
0
050.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:00pm FBOOK
-
WBRST
NEVADA
0
051.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
9FLA
UK
0
046 O/U
+9.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
NH
FIU
0
043.5 O/U
-13
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
MURYST
TOLEDO
0
070 O/U
-36
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
KENTST
8AUBURN
0
053.5 O/U
-35.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN2
-
GAST
WMICH
0
069.5 O/U
-9
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
NWST
4LSU
0
068 O/U
-51.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
TXSO
LALAF
0
075 O/U
-47
Sat 7:30pm ESP3
-
SEMOST
MIZZOU
0
067 O/U
-35
Sat 7:30pm SECN+
-
HAWAII
23WASH
0
059 O/U
-21.5
Sat 7:30pm PACN
-
FSU
25UVA
0
055.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-
1CLEM
CUSE
0
064.5 O/U
+28
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TCU
PURDUE
0
053 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
5OKLA
UCLA
0
072 O/U
+23.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
MOST
TULANE
0
055 O/U
-31.5
Sat 8:00pm ESP3
-
SDGST
NMEXST
0
051 O/U
+16
Sat 8:00pm FloSports
-
12TEXAS
RICE
0
056 O/U
+31.5
Sat 8:00pm CBSSN
-
NILL
NEB
0
054 O/U
-14
Sat 8:00pm FS1
-
PORTST
22BOISE
0
054 O/U
-34.5
Sat 10:15pm ESPN2
-
TXTECH
ARIZ
0
075 O/U
+1.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
MT
15OREG
0
065.5 O/U
-37
Sat 10:45pm PACN