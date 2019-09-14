Drive Chart
Buechele, McDaniel help SMU run past Texas State 47-17

  Sep 14, 2019

DALLAS (AP) Shane Buechele threw for two touchdowns and TJ McDaniel rushed for 159 yards and three scores as SMU sprinted to a 47-17 victory over Texas State on Saturday evening.

The Mustangs started the season 3-0 for the first time since 1984. The Ponies opened this year with wins over Arkansas State, 37-30, and North Texas, 49-27. They will face TCU in Fort Worth next week.

Buechele was 14-of-18 passing for 219 yards but also had two interceptions. McDaniel had just eight carries with his longest being 48 yards. Xavier Jones added 108 yards and one score on 20 carries.

The Mustangs took the opening kickoff and drove 74 yards for the score when Buechele hit James Proche from the 4. They added a field goal and another touchdown to go up 13-0 at the half. Jones and McDaniel had a TD apiece in the third to go ahead 27-3 before the Bobcats would cross the goal line.

SMU amassed 639 yards while limiting the Bobcats to 241 total yards.

Gresch Jensen threw for 285 yards and one score for Texas State (0-3).

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:38
89-K.Robledo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
47
Touchdown 0:38
31-M.Pierce runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
68
yds
05:12
pos
17
46
Point After TD 5:50
14-J.Rowland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
40
Touchdown 6:00
11-T.Vitt complete to 24-C.Twyford. 24-C.Twyford runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
37
yds
01:07
pos
16
40
Missed Point After Touchdown 12:32
46-L.Hogan extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
10
39
Touchdown 12:42
7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
58
yds
0:00
pos
10
40
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:06
46-L.Hogan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
34
Touchdown 0:15
25-T.McDaniel runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
51
yds
01:10
pos
10
33
Point After TD 4:29
14-J.Rowland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
27
Touchdown 4:38
2-G.Jensen complete to 25-A.Taylor. 25-A.Taylor runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
02:48
pos
9
27
Point After TD 7:26
46-L.Hogan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
27
Touchdown 7:37
25-T.McDaniel runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
64
yds
01:27
pos
3
26
Touchdown 12:50
5-X.Jones runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
4
plays
64
yds
01:16
pos
3
19
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 13:02
46-L.Hogan extra point is no good. blocked by 18-F.Griffin.
plays
yds
pos
3
13
Touchdown 13:12
25-T.McDaniel runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
78
yds
00:11
pos
3
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 8:15
14-J.Rowland 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
3
7
Point After TD 11:47
46-L.Hogan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:54
7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
74
yds
2:25
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 23
Rushing 6 15
Passing 5 8
Penalty 4 0
3rd Down Conv 4-17 7-14
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 203 639
Total Plays 69 75
Avg Gain 2.9 8.5
Net Yards Rushing 16 390
Rush Attempts 29 56
Avg Rush Yards 0.6 7.0
Net Yards Passing 187 249
Comp. - Att. 25-40 15-19
Yards Per Pass 4.7 13.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 5-38 0-0
Penalties - Yards 4-38 7-75
Touchdowns 2 7
Rushing TDs 0 5
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 2
Punts - Avg 10-37.5 4-37.8
Return Yards 104 113
Punts - Returns 1-1 4-46
Kickoffs - Returns 5-90 3-63
Int. - Returns 2-13 1-4
Kicking 3/3 5/7
Extra Points 2/2 5/7
Field Goals 1/1 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Texas State 0-3 307717
SMU 3-0 76211347
SMU -17.5, O/U 62.5
Gerald J. Ford Stadium Dallas, TX
 187 PASS YDS 249
16 RUSH YDS 390
203 TOTAL YDS 639
Texas State
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Jensen 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.5% 185 1 1 105.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.5% 185 1 1 105.0
G. Jensen 22/37 185 1 1
T. Vitt 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 40 1 0 322.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 40 1 0 322.0
T. Vitt 3/3 40 1 0
A. Pacheco 2 DB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 9 0 0 175.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 9 0 0 175.6
A. Pacheco 1/1 9 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Twyford 24 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 25 0
C. Twyford 11 25 0 7
An. Taylor 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 18 0
An. Taylor 8 18 0 6
J. Nelson 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
J. Nelson 2 5 0 4
T. Vitt 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
T. Vitt 2 3 0 2
G. Jensen 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -35 0
G. Jensen 6 -35 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Twyford 24 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 53 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 53 1
C. Twyford 3 53 1 35
H. White 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 42 0
H. White 6 42 0 28
T. Graham Jr. 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 33 0
T. Graham Jr. 2 33 0 24
An. Taylor 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 27 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 27 1
An. Taylor 4 27 1 10
M. Hilts 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
M. Hilts 2 15 0 9
M. Hays 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
M. Hays 2 14 0 8
J. Haydel 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
J. Haydel 2 14 0 9
H. Hebert 49 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
H. Hebert 1 12 0 12
J. Sheread 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
J. Sheread 2 8 0 6
J. Hopkins 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Hopkins 1 7 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. London II 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
B. London II 7-3 0.0 0
Ja. Smith 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
Ja. Smith 6-0 0.0 1
J. Morris 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
J. Morris 6-0 0.0 1
N. Daniels 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
N. Daniels 5-0 0.0 0
K. Winters 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Winters 4-1 0.0 0
An. Taylor 25 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
An. Taylor 3-1 0.0 0
I. Davis 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
I. Davis 3-1 0.0 0
C. Lewis Jr. 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
C. Lewis Jr. 3-2 0.0 0
J. Revels 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Revels 3-2 0.0 0
C. Patton 88 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Patton 3-0 0.0 0
F. Griffin 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
F. Griffin 3-1 0.0 0
M. Coleman 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Coleman 2-0 0.0 0
J. Waddy 16 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Waddy 2-1 0.0 0
N. Ezidore 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
N. Ezidore 2-1 0.0 0
K. Anderson 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Anderson 2-0 0.0 0
G. Daniels 98 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Daniels 1-0 0.0 0
D. Schaefer 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Schaefer 1-0 0.0 0
M. Alley 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Alley 1-0 0.0 0
K. Rodgers 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Rodgers 1-0 0.0 0
A. Pacheco 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Pacheco 1-0 0.0 0
Lo. Harris 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Lo. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
Ja. Smith 45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
Ja. Smith 0-2 0.0 0
K. Hines 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Hines 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Jo. Rowland 14 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
Jo. Rowland 1/1 27 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. O'Kelly 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
10 37.5 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
10 37.5 3
S. O'Kelly 10 37.5 3 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Sheread 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 18.7 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 18.7 25 0
J. Sheread 3 18.7 25 0
J. Nelson 5 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 17.0 22 0
J. Nelson 2 17.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
H. White 80 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
H. White 1 1.0 1 0
SMU
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Buechele 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 219 2 2 194.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 219 2 2 194.4
S. Buechele 14/18 219 2 2
T. Gipson 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 30 0 0 352.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 30 0 0 352.0
T. Gipson 1/1 30 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. McDaniel 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 159 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 159 3
T. McDaniel 8 159 3 48
X. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 108 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 108 1
X. Jones 20 108 1 20
K. Freeman 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 67 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 67 0
K. Freeman 14 67 0 20
T. Gipson 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 19 0
T. Gipson 4 19 0 9
M. Pierce 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 19 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 19 1
M. Pierce 4 19 1 7
T. Williams 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
T. Williams 3 12 0 5
S. Buechele 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
S. Buechele 2 6 0 4
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
U. Bentley IV 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Re. Roberson Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 68 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 68 0
Re. Roberson Jr. 4 68 0 34
M. Gailliard 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 61 0
M. Gailliard 5 61 0 43
K. Granson 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 58 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 58 1
K. Granson 1 58 1 58
J. Proche 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 33 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 1
J. Proche 3 33 1 26
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 30 0
U. Bentley IV 1 30 0 30
X. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
X. Jones 0 0 0 0
J. Bell 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. Bell 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Nelson 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 3.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 3.0
P. Nelson 7-0 3.0 0
T. Denbow 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Denbow 5-0 0.0 0
D. Robinson 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Robinson 5-0 0.0 0
J. Phillips Jr. 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Phillips Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
B. Holloway 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Holloway 3-0 0.0 0
R. Moore 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Moore 3-0 0.0 0
D. Scott 35 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
D. Scott 3-2 1.0 0
R. McBryde 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. McBryde 2-1 0.0 0
T. Coxe 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Coxe 2-1 0.0 0
C. Cromartie 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
C. Cromartie 2-2 0.0 0
B. Stephens 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Stephens 2-0 0.0 0
T. Ndukwe 38 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Ndukwe 1-0 1.0 0
E. Sutton 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Sutton 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bell 13 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bell 1-0 0.0 0
D. Gary 10 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Gary 1-0 0.0 0
T. Neals 22 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Neals 1-0 0.0 0
R. Hayes Jr. 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Hayes Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
Z. Abercrumbia 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Abercrumbia 1-0 0.0 0
C. Biggurs 68 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Biggurs 1-0 0.0 0
N. Paul 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Paul 1-0 0.0 0
T. Johnson 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
E. Chatman 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Chatman 1-0 0.0 0
R. Clemons 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
R. Clemons 0-0 0.0 1
A. Johnson 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Johnson 0-1 0.0 0
G. Wiley 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
G. Wiley 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Robledo 89 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
K. Robledo 0/0 0 1/1 1
L. Hogan 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/7
SEASON FG XP
0/0 5/7
L. Hogan 0/0 0 5/7 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Scott 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 37.8 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 37.8 0
W. Scott 4 37.8 0 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Sanders 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 21.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 21.0 26 0
C. Sanders 3 21.0 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Proche 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 13.3 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 13.3 20 0
J. Proche 3 13.3 20 0
T. Page 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
T. Page 1 6.0 6 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:47 TXSTSM 25 1:03 3 8 Punt
9:45 SMU 19 1:05 3 9 FG
6:55 TXSTSM 45 1:38 5 9 Punt
1:42 TXSTSM 38 0:43 3 9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:02 TXSTSM 27 2:00 5 22 Punt
9:15 TXSTSM 39 1:55 7 27 Punt
3:59 TXSTSM 24 0:13 3 25 INT
1:25 TXSTSM 17 0:38 6 21 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:18 TXSTSM 21 0:00 4 1 Punt
12:46 TXSTSM 15 2:57 10 49 Downs
7:26 TXSTSM 35 2:48 7 65 TD
3:15 TXSTSM 25 1:10 5 0 Punt
0:06 TXSTSM 8 0:06 5 8 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:32 TXSTSM 25 1:17 3 6 Punt
7:07 SMU 37 1:07 3 37 TD
0:38 TXSTSM 25 0:00 2 5
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SMU 26 3:06 7 74 TD
10:05 SMU 24 0:08 2 57 INT
8:15 SMU 14 0:40 3 9 Punt
4:42 SMU 5 2:20 6 19 Punt
0:22 SMU 22 0:11 6 78 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:25 TXSTSM 40 0:36 3 -21 INT
7:10 SMU 5 2:32 8 32 Punt
3:22 SMU 49 1:30 6 39 Downs
0:41 SMU 14 0:17 3 17 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:06 SMU 36 1:16 4 64 TD
9:04 SMU 36 1:27 4 64 TD
4:29 SMU 29 1:07 3 5 Punt
1:25 SMU 49 1:10 3 51 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:10 SMU 42 0:38 2 58 TD
10:40 SMU 33 2:55 8 48 Fumble
5:50 SMU 32 5:12 11 68 TD
