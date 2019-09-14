|
|
Buechele, McDaniel help SMU run past Texas State 47-17
DALLAS (AP) Shane Buechele threw for two touchdowns and TJ McDaniel rushed for 159 yards and three scores as SMU sprinted to a 47-17 victory over Texas State on Saturday evening.
The Mustangs started the season 3-0 for the first time since 1984. The Ponies opened this year with wins over Arkansas State, 37-30, and North Texas, 49-27. They will face TCU in Fort Worth next week.
Buechele was 14-of-18 passing for 219 yards but also had two interceptions. McDaniel had just eight carries with his longest being 48 yards. Xavier Jones added 108 yards and one score on 20 carries.
The Mustangs took the opening kickoff and drove 74 yards for the score when Buechele hit James Proche from the 4. They added a field goal and another touchdown to go up 13-0 at the half. Jones and McDaniel had a TD apiece in the third to go ahead 27-3 before the Bobcats would cross the goal line.
SMU amassed 639 yards while limiting the Bobcats to 241 total yards.
Gresch Jensen threw for 285 yards and one score for Texas State (0-3).
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|23
|Rushing
|6
|15
|Passing
|5
|8
|Penalty
|4
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-17
|7-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|203
|639
|Total Plays
|69
|75
|Avg Gain
|2.9
|8.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|16
|390
|Rush Attempts
|29
|56
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.6
|7.0
|Net Yards Passing
|187
|249
|Comp. - Att.
|25-40
|15-19
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|13.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|5-38
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-38
|7-75
|Touchdowns
|2
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|5
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|10-37.5
|4-37.8
|Return Yards
|104
|113
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|4-46
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-90
|3-63
|Int. - Returns
|2-13
|1-4
|Kicking
|3/3
|5/7
|Extra Points
|2/2
|5/7
|Field Goals
|1/1
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|187
|PASS YDS
|249
|
|
|16
|RUSH YDS
|390
|
|
|203
|TOTAL YDS
|639
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Jensen 2 QB
|G. Jensen
|22/37
|185
|1
|1
|
T. Vitt 11 QB
|T. Vitt
|3/3
|40
|1
|0
|
A. Pacheco 2 DB
|A. Pacheco
|1/1
|9
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Twyford 24 WR
|C. Twyford
|11
|25
|0
|7
|
An. Taylor 25 RB
|An. Taylor
|8
|18
|0
|6
|
J. Nelson 5 RB
|J. Nelson
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
T. Vitt 11 QB
|T. Vitt
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
G. Jensen 2 QB
|G. Jensen
|6
|-35
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Twyford 24 WR
|C. Twyford
|3
|53
|1
|35
|
H. White 80 WR
|H. White
|6
|42
|0
|28
|
T. Graham Jr. 13 WR
|T. Graham Jr.
|2
|33
|0
|24
|
An. Taylor 25 RB
|An. Taylor
|4
|27
|1
|10
|
M. Hilts 83 WR
|M. Hilts
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
M. Hays 10 WR
|M. Hays
|2
|14
|0
|8
|
J. Haydel 3 WR
|J. Haydel
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
H. Hebert 49 TE
|H. Hebert
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Sheread 1 WR
|J. Sheread
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
J. Hopkins 8 WR
|J. Hopkins
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. London II 9 LB
|B. London II
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Smith 24 S
|Ja. Smith
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Morris 15 DB
|J. Morris
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
N. Daniels 30 LB
|N. Daniels
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Winters 20 DB
|K. Winters
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
An. Taylor 25 RB
|An. Taylor
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Davis 11 DE
|I. Davis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lewis Jr. 12 LB
|C. Lewis Jr.
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Revels 91 DL
|J. Revels
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Patton 88 DT
|C. Patton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Griffin 18 LB
|F. Griffin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Coleman 22 LB
|M. Coleman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Waddy 16 CB
|J. Waddy
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ezidore 95 DL
|N. Ezidore
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Anderson 5 DB
|K. Anderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Daniels 98 NT
|G. Daniels
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Schaefer 93 DL
|D. Schaefer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Alley 40 LB
|M. Alley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Rodgers 3 CB
|K. Rodgers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pacheco 2 DB
|A. Pacheco
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Lo. Harris 27 LB
|Lo. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Smith 45 DE
|Ja. Smith
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hines 7 DE
|K. Hines
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Jo. Rowland 14 K
|Jo. Rowland
|1/1
|27
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. O'Kelly 38 P
|S. O'Kelly
|10
|37.5
|3
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Sheread 1 WR
|J. Sheread
|3
|18.7
|25
|0
|
J. Nelson 5 RB
|J. Nelson
|2
|17.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. White 80 WR
|H. White
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Buechele 7 QB
|S. Buechele
|14/18
|219
|2
|2
|
T. Gipson 10 QB
|T. Gipson
|1/1
|30
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. McDaniel 25 RB
|T. McDaniel
|8
|159
|3
|48
|
X. Jones 5 RB
|X. Jones
|20
|108
|1
|20
|
K. Freeman 2 RB
|K. Freeman
|14
|67
|0
|20
|
T. Gipson 10 QB
|T. Gipson
|4
|19
|0
|9
|
M. Pierce 31 RB
|M. Pierce
|4
|19
|1
|7
|
T. Williams 21 RB
|T. Williams
|3
|12
|0
|5
|
S. Buechele 7 QB
|S. Buechele
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
|U. Bentley IV
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Re. Roberson Jr. 8 WR
|Re. Roberson Jr.
|4
|68
|0
|34
|
M. Gailliard 22 WR
|M. Gailliard
|5
|61
|0
|43
|
K. Granson 83 TE
|K. Granson
|1
|58
|1
|58
|
J. Proche 3 WR
|J. Proche
|3
|33
|1
|26
|
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
|U. Bentley IV
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
X. Jones 5 RB
|X. Jones
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Bell 13 WR
|J. Bell
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Nelson 2 S
|P. Nelson
|7-0
|3.0
|0
|
T. Denbow 16 S
|T. Denbow
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 3 LB
|D. Robinson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips Jr. 24 LB
|J. Phillips Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Holloway 43 LB
|B. Holloway
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Moore 14 LB
|R. Moore
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Scott 35 DE
|D. Scott
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
R. McBryde 50 LB
|R. McBryde
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Coxe 97 DE
|T. Coxe
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cromartie 18 S
|C. Cromartie
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stephens 26 DB
|B. Stephens
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ndukwe 38 DE
|T. Ndukwe
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Sutton 1 CB
|E. Sutton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bell 13 WR
|J. Bell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gary 10 DT
|D. Gary
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Neals 22 DE
|T. Neals
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hayes Jr. 7 CB
|R. Hayes Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Abercrumbia 96 DT
|Z. Abercrumbia
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Biggurs 68 DT
|C. Biggurs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Paul 90 DE
|N. Paul
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 15 S
|T. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Chatman 93 DT
|E. Chatman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Clemons 23 S
|R. Clemons
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Johnson 5 CB
|A. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wiley 55 DE
|G. Wiley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Robledo 89 K
|K. Robledo
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|
L. Hogan 46 K
|L. Hogan
|0/0
|0
|5/7
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Scott 99 P
|W. Scott
|4
|37.8
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Sanders 1 WR
|C. Sanders
|3
|21.0
|26
|0
