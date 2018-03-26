2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Bold predictions, award picks, division winners and more

You know the deal, so there's no need for much throat clearing. We've got takes. You want them. Here they are:

Scott White's Bold Predictions

The Diamondbacks have three of the top five Cy Young finishers



David Dahl is a 20-20 player



Domingo Santana doesn't get even 400 at-bats



If you haven't heard, they've got a humidor in Arizona now, and he thinks it's going to have a big impact. How big? Well, big enough to turn Zack Godley and Robbie Ray into Cy Young contenders, along with Zack Greinke. Greinke isn't a stretch, but neither Ray nor Godley has managed to put together a full season at that level. However, if the humidor has as big an impact on the ball in Arizona as Scott thinks it will, you'll want to make Diamondbacks' pitchers a priority – while obviously avoiding their hitters.

Heath Cummings' Bold Predictions

Jose Quintana is a 20-game winner



No one on the Diamondbacks hits more than 25 home runs



Ian Happ finishes as a top-three 2B in Fantasy



Heath loves Ian Happ. Loves him. You can read all about that here. So, I'll focus on a different bit: Quintana winning 20 games. Despite establishing himself as one of the more reliable pitchers in baseball, Quintana has never won more than 13 games in a season. However, if he can get his ERA back down to the low-to-mid-3.00s range in 2018, he should sail past 13 wins. If gets to 20, well… Everyone probably has him too low in their rankings, including Heath.

Chris Towers' Bold Predictions

Tyler Glasnow is a top-20 SP from the moment he joins the rotation



Joey Gallo hits more homers than Aaron Judge



The Marlins won't have a single pitcher with 100-plus strikeouts



I wrote all about Gallo's upside last week, so I won't go into that one again. Let's focus on Glasnow, who wasn't even one of the 20 best Pirates pitchers last season. Things don't look much better based on the spring, where he posted a 7.31 ERA in five appearances. However, more than half of his runs came in one outing, and there are promising signs beyond that; Glasnow struck out 25 and walked just five of the 74 batters he faced. Control is what it's going to come down to, because if Glasnow can avoid handing out too many free passes, he's going to be a star. In 93 1/3 innings at Triple-A last season, he walked just 8.8 percent of opposing hitters. That's the target. I think he can get there.

Adam Aizer's Bold Predictions

Adam Eaton is a top 15 OF in points leagues and top 20 OF in Roto



Cody Allen saves 40 games



Masahiro Tanaka is the best NYY SP



Adam, I said "bold." I guess Tanaka being the Yankees' best starter is pretty bold, since Luis Severino is going off the board 50 spots higher than Tanaka these days. Severino had a huge breakout in 2017, but it was closer than their ERAs would make you think: Tanaka sported a 3.52 SIERA to Severino's 3.25 mark. If Tanaka can keep the ball in the yard while sustaining his swinging strike gains from 2017, he has ace upside.

Awards

Scott's Picks

NL MVP - Nolan Arenado

AL MVP - Mike Trout



NL Cy Young - Max Scherzer



AL Cy Young - Justin Verlander



NL Rookie of the Year - Ronald Acuna



AL Rookie of the Year - Gleyber Torres



Heath's Picks

NL MVP - Trea Turner



AL MVP - Mookie Betts



NL Cy Young - Clayton Kershaw



AL Cy Young - Chris Sale



NL Rookie of the Year - Ronald Acuna



AL Rookie of the Year - Willie Calhoun



Chris' Picks

NL MVP - Bryce Harper



AL MVP - Mike Trout



NL Cy Young - Stephen Strasburg



AL Cy Young - Gerrit Cole



NL Rookie of the Year - Lewis Brinson



AL Rookie of the Year - Shohei Ohtani



Adam's Picks

NL MVP - Bryce Harper



AL MVP - Carlos Correa



NL Cy Young - Clayton Kershaw



AL Cy Young - Dallas Keuchel



NL Rookie of the Year - Ronald Acuna



AL Rookie of the Year - Shohei Ohtani





World Series Picks