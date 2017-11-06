Early Week 10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Devontae Booker, Robert Woods, Josh McCown headline who you'll pick up this week

Fantasy owners might spend time worrying about Mike Evans or Michael Thomas or Kirk Cousins or DeMarco Murray. But they won't spend much time considering replacements for them.

The waiver wire won't churn out superstars this week. Instead, look for a couple of players with some decent long-term appeal and a few with flickers of hope for a big Week 10. Here they are:

Quarterbacks

The best passer you could expect to find off waivers these days is McCown. His Thursday night game against the Bills wasn't awesome -- he totaled two touchdowns but threw for just 140 yards on 20 attempts -- but it was still good enough to finish as a top-12 quarterback in Week 9. McCown has strung together multiple scores in five straight games and should be able to extend it to six next week at Tampa Bay. If you lost Deshaun Watson and used McCown as a spot starter, keep him and add Blake Bortles (really) to use during McCown's Week 11 bye.

You knew something was wrong with Jameis Winston when he walked into the locker room at halftime with his right arm not moving and at his side. Sure enough, he was held out of the second half of the Bucs loss at the Saints. Fitzpatrick took over for him and completed 8 of 15 passes for 68 yards with a touchdown to Luke Stocker. No Tampa Bay receiver had more than 25 yards receiving and the offense in general looked awful. Nevertheless, Fitzpatrick could get a chance to conjure up some Fitzmagic in a Week 10 home game against the Jets, particularly if two Jets starting cornerbacks -- Mo Claiborne and Buster Skrine -- don't end up playing.

Week 9 was the fifth straight week Bortles has produced below 20 Fantasy points in standard leagues, but it's his second in a row with 18. That's not a bad total for a streaming quarterback. Their home game against the Chargers in Week 10 is decent, but it's that Week 11 game at the Browns that looks mighty fine. Cam Newton's Fantasy owners should spend a waiver claim on Bortles this week to have him for that game in Cleveland.

Running backs

This isn't about Booker playing a great game on Sunday at Philadelphia, it's about him becoming a potential starter in the Denver offense. C.J. Anderson started, gained 13 yards on nine carries and then bowed out. He was affected by an ankle injury that kept him from playing past the early third quarter. But since the bye week, Anderson's playing time has shriveled and Booker's has risen. For now he's working most passing situations, including when the team was playing from behind on Sunday, but this Denver squad could be playing from behind a lot. Their home game against the Patriots next week should make Booker at least a bye-week replacement, but it's his long-term appeal that makes him a priority add.

Doug Martin played into the early third quarter and then vanished after averaging 0.9 yards per run. Barber polished off the game and managed 34 rush yards and 20 receiving yards on 23 snaps. This doesn't mean Martin has been benched for good, but it does mean Barber is the backup running back and potential part-timer moving forward. Owners in deeper leagues could consider him if they want to add depth at the position.

Was this a cruel joke? The Eagles had LeGarrette Blount and traded for Jay Ajayi, but it was Corey Clement who tallied three touchdowns and 66 yards on 13 total touches against the Broncos. Silly. Sick. Amazing. Crazy. Pick one of those words or come up with one of your own to describe this performance. Ultimately, Clement isn't expected to be a featured part of the Philly offense but his versatility combined with Ajayi's explosive style could actually push Blount to the bench. He qualifies as decent running back depth, but not someone worth prioritizing.

Ivory's delivered eight and nine Fantasy points in his last two games, respectively. Guess who's delivered zero and zero? That would be Leonard Fournette, who hasn't played since Week 6. Once Fournette comes back to the field, Ivory will be rendered useless. He's worth grabbing if you want to handcuff Fournette for the playoff run.

Wide receivers

Woods put together his best Fantasy game ever on Sunday, totaling two scores and 70 yards on four catches at the Giants. The first score was on a third-and-33 play where he caught a short pass and weaved his way into the end zone. His second score was more typical from four yards out. The matchup played a huge role as the Giants played with a depleted secondary, but the Rams' home game against the Texans next week is equally good. If you missed out on streaming him in Week 9, turn to him in Week 10.

For his entire career, Goodwin's been a big-play-or-bust receiver with very few large games. But now that Pierre Garcon's season is over, the 49ers are going to have to get creative on offense, and Goodwin's speed makes him a fun chess piece for Kyle Shanahan to utilize. He had eight targets from C.J. Beathard on Sunday, catching two for 68 yards. The good news is that we should eventually see him play with Jimmy Garoppolo. That'll help the quality of targets he receives. In the near-term he'll see the Giants in Week 10 and could end up being a good Fantasy option then if you're streaming receivers or looking for a one-week fill-in.

We expected Corey Davis to step up for the Titans passing game on Sunday, but it was Matthews who led all receivers with seven targets, four grabs and 70 yards with a 16-yard touchdown. What's become particularly interesting is the Titans' lack of a run game -- in their last two games Derrick Henry and DeMarco Murray were bottled up. Maybe that changes next week at home against the Bengals, but if that duo can't get going then Marcus Mariota must lean on his receiving corps, and Matthews has the most chemistry, history and credibility with the quarterback. He's worth a bench spot for now.

Williams and Beasley had great games on Sunday before Dez Bryant hurt his ankle in the fourth quarter. But if Dez is out because of his ankle injury then both receivers figure to play significant roles next week at Atlanta. Williams had just his second 100-yard game in four seasons and Beasley came through with two rare touchdowns. Look for both to be far more involved if Bryant misses playing time.

For the second time in three games with the Bills, Thompson came through with double-digit Fantasy points. Thompson provides a field-stretching element to the Buffalo offense that no one else, including Kelvin Benjamin, can offer. Perhaps he'll end up replacing Zay Jones as the team's third receiver. Not a lot of Fantasy owners will buy into Thompson until he has another big game, especially with Benjamin now on the roster, but the Bills could surprise some folks when the Saints head to Western New York in Week 10.

Tight ends

Kittle didn't do anything special against the Cardinals -- 27 yards on 3 of 5 targets caught. Maybe it was more impressive that he came back into the game after hurting his leg in the first quarter. But it's what he should do next week against the Giants that should get Fantasy owners psyched. New York has allowed a touchdown to a tight end in every game this season including one to the previously touchdownless Tyler Higbee in Week 9. Kittle should be a larger part of the 49ers gameplan next Sunday and is atop the Week 10 streaming options.

Deshaun Watson didn't regularly target his tight ends but Tom Savage has been known to. Anderson was a regular option for Savage on Sunday, especially after Ryan Griffin left with an injury, picking up four grabs on six targets for 44 yards. He also lined up all over the place, including the slot, over 39 snaps. He effectively became a mismatch type of option for Savage to lean on in short range. The Rams, Houston's Week 10 opponent, have allowed a score to a tight end in four of their last six games including one to Evan Engram on Sunday. Anderson works if you're desperate for tight end help.