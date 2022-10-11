Since I'm asking you to trust me every time you open this newsletter and read my advice, I figure a little transparency isn't too much to ask in return. So, with five weeks of the NFL season in the books, here's how things stand in my 14 fantasy leagues to date:
- Six teams at 4-1
- Five teams at 3-2
- Two teams at 2-3
- One team at 1-4
That comes out to a 44-26 overall record after I went 10-4 in Week 5. I'm pretty happy with that start, with that one 1-4 team being a SuperFlex league where a rotating door at RB2 -- J.D. McKissic was in there ahead of Darrell Henderson this week and the disappointments of George Kittle and Darnell Mooney really holding me back.
Of course, even in that league, I'm not giving up hope. I still have Lamar Jackson, and Alvin Kamara looks poised to take off after a very strong Week 5 and some flukey, injury-based concerns in the season's first month. And hey, I've got Eno Benjamin on my bench, and it looks like he could help solve by RB2 conundrum in a big way for at least one week.
Benjamin is one of Jamey Eisenberg's top waiver-wire targets this week, and he's a top-12 RB in my first round of rankings for Week 6 for each position. You can find both of those in the rest of today's newsletter, with my top-150 flex rankings down at the bottom, too.
email your trade questions to Chris.Towers@ViacomCBS.com with the subject line "#AskFFT" to be included.
- ➕Top Week 6 Waiver Wire Targets
- 📈Week 6 Rankings📉
➕Top Week 6 Waiver Wire Targets
This might be the best crop of waiver-wire targets of the season, led by one running back who is staring at a significant rest-of-season role and another who could be a must-start option this week. Here are Jamey Eisenberg's top waiver-wire targets for Week 6:
Jamey Eisenberg's top targets
- Kenneth Walker, RB, Seahawks (70%) -- With Rashaad Penny out for the season, Walker is positioned very well to be an impact player. He's not available everywhere, but you need to make sure he's not out there in your league. Walker has a clear runway to season-long RB2 upside, and he's the kind of player you can blow out most, if not all, of your remaining FAB budget for. Just think about it this way: How much would you spend on Dameon Pierce if he were dropped in your league? That's what you should be willing to spend on Walker.
- Eno Benjamin, RB, Cardinals (22%) -- If we were just talking about Week 6 ... well, I'd still prefer Walker, because I don't know if James Conner and Darrel Williams are going to be out this week. But if they are, I'm going to rank Benjamin higher than Walker this week as the Cardinals lead back. Hopefully, we get some kind of update on Conner and Williams before Tuesday night's run.
- Taysom Hill, TE, Saints (52%) -- If Hill wasn't tight end eligible, I'd scoff at the idea that you should be buying his early-season production. At tight end? Well, he's my No. 9 player at the position this season. He has one target and one pass attempt this season, so you're better on a rushing touchdown, or at least a long run. It's gross, but I genuinely don't feel any better about the prospect of starting Tyler Conklin or Hayden Hurst this week, so here we are.
- Geno Smith, QB, Seahawks (57%) -- I have no idea if Smith can keep playing at the level he is. I'd bet against it, because he's been one of the best passers in the league. But he's looked legitimately excellent and has two terrific wide receivers he's targeting on more than half his passes, which simplifies things quite a bit for him. He's just outside of my top-12 for this week, and that may be too low.
- Jakobi Meyers, WR, Patriots (59%) -- If we're not considering positions here, Meyers might just be the second-best option on the wire this week for the rest of the season. He's earning targets at an incredibly high rate so far this season and his performance with rookie Bailey Zappe in Week 5 was one of the more impressive showings by any WR this season. He's legitimately good.
📈Week 6 Rankings📉
Here are my initial rankings for Week 6, but you should check out the links below for more of my thoughts on more than 90 players for Week 6 at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. And those will be updated throughout the week, so make sure you keep them handy for when you're setting your lineups. These are all for PPR leagues:
Quarterbacks
- Josh Allen @KC
- Patrick Mahomes vs. BUF
- Lamar Jackson @NYG
- Jalen Hurts vs. DAL
- Justin Herbert vs. DEN
- Kyler Murray @SEA
- Tom Brady @PIT
- Kirk Cousins @MIA
- Joe Burrow @NO
- Trevor Lawrence @IND
- Aaron Rodgers vs. NYJ
- Russell Wilson @LAC
- Geno Smith vs. ARI
- Carson Wentz @CHI
- Matthew Stafford vs. CAR
- Marcus Mariota vs. SF
- Justin Fields vs. WAS
- Andy Dalton vs. CIN
- Kenny Pickett vs. TB
- Daniel Jones vs. BAL
- Skylar Thompson vs. MIN
- Matt Ryan vs. JAX
- Jacoby Brissett vs. NE
- Zach Wilson @GB
- Jimmy Garoppolo @ATL
- Cooper Rush @PHI
- P.J. Walker @LAR
- Bailey Zappe @CLE
Running backs
- Christian McCaffrey @LAR
- Saquon Barkley vs. BAL
- Leonard Fournette @PIT
- Rhamondre Stevenson @CLE
- Austin Ekeler vs. DEN
- Alvin Kamara vs. CIN
- Dalvin Cook @MIA
- Joe Mixon @NO
- Aaron Jones vs. NYJ
- Nick Chubb vs. NE
- Eno Benjamin @SEA
- David Montgomery vs. WAS
- Breece Hall @GB
- Jeff Wilson @ATL
- Melvin Gordon @LAC
- Kenneth Walker vs. ARI
- Raheem Mostert vs. MIN
- James Robinson @IND
- Ezekiel Elliott @PHI
- Miles Sanders vs. DAL
- Devin Singletary @KC
- Kareem Hunt vs. NE
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. BUF
- J.K. Dobbins @NYG
- Najee Harris vs. TB
- Travis Etienne @IND
- AJ Dillon vs. NYJ
- Michael Carter @GB
- Darrell Henderson vs. CAR
- Deon Jackson vs. JAX
- Tyler Allgeier vs. SF
- Cam Akers vs. CAR
- Tony Pollard @PHI
- J.D. McKissic @CHI
- Mike Boone @LAC
- Phillip Lindsay vs. JAX
- Tevin Coleman @ATL
- Zack Moss @KC
- Antonio Gibson @CHI
- Mark Ingram vs. CIN
- Khalil Herbert vs. WAS
- Brian Robinson Jr. @CHI
- Caleb Huntley vs. SF
- Alexander Mattison @MIA
- Chase Edmonds vs. MIN
- Kenyan Drake @NYG
- Samaje Perine @NO
- Kenneth Gainwell vs. DAL
- Rachaad White @PIT
- DeeJay Dallas vs. ARI
- Joshua Kelley vs. DEN
- Jaylen Warren vs. TB
- Sony Michel vs. DEN
- James Cook @KC
- Damien Harris @CLE
- D'Onta Foreman @LAR
- Myles Gaskin vs. MIN
- Matt Breida vs. BAL
- Isaiah Pacheco vs. BUF
- Avery Williams vs. SF
Wide receivers
- Cooper Kupp vs. CAR
- Justin Jefferson @MIA
- Stefon Diggs @KC
- A.J. Brown vs. DAL
- Ja'Marr Chase @NO
- Deebo Samuel @ATL
- Mike Williams vs. DEN
- Michael Pittman vs. JAX
- Marquise Brown @SEA
- Courtland Sutton @LAC
- Mike Evans @PIT
- CeeDee Lamb @PHI
- Tyreek Hill vs. MIN
- DeVonta Smith vs. DAL
- Diontae Johnson vs. TB
- Tyler Lockett vs. ARI
- Christian Kirk @IND
- DK Metcalf vs. ARI
- Chris Godwin @PIT
- Amari Cooper vs. NE
- Jakobi Meyers @CLE
- Jaylen Waddle vs. MIN
- Gabe Davis @KC
- Curtis Samuel @CHI
- D.J. Moore @LAR
- Adam Thielen @MIA
- Jerry Jeudy @LAC
- Allen Lazard vs. NYJ
- Rondale Moore @SEA
- JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. BUF
- Terry McLaurin @CHI
- Drake London vs. SF
- Romeo Doubs vs. NYJ
- George Pickens vs. TB
- Josh Palmer vs. DEN
- Brandon Aiyuk @ATL
- Garrett Wilson @GB
- Darius Slayton vs. BAL
- Devin Duvernay @NYG
- Richie James vs. BAL
- Alec Pierce vs. JAX
- Allen Robinson vs. CAR
- K.J. Osborn @MIA
- Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. NE
- Darnell Mooney vs. WAS
- Marvin Jones @IND
- Tyler Boyd @NO
- Chase Claypool vs. TB
- Corey Davis @GB
- Zay Jones @IND
- Khalil Shakir @KC
- Noah Brown @PHI
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. BUF
- DeVante Parker @CLE
- Greg Dortch @SEA
- Elijah Moore @GB
- Cedrick Wilson Jr. vs. MIN
- Russell Gage @PIT
- Randall Cobb vs. NYJ
- Robbie Anderson @LAR
Tight ends
- Travis Kelce vs. BUF
- Mark Andrews @NYG
- Dallas Goedert vs. DAL
- Tyler Higbee vs. CAR
- Zach Ertz @SEA
- David Njoku vs. NE
- George Kittle @ATL
- Gerald Everett vs. DEN
- Taysom Hill vs. CIN
- Hayden Hurst @NO
- Logan Thomas @CHI
- Evan Engram @IND
- Mike Gesicki vs. MIN
- Irv Smith @MIA
- Mo Alie-Cox vs. JAX
- Tyler Conklin @GB
- Cade Otton @PIT
- Hunter Henry @CLE
- Cole Kmet vs. WAS
- Robert Tonyan vs. NYJ
- Will Dissly vs. ARI
- Noah Fant vs. ARI
- Juwan Johnson vs. CIN
- Harrison Bryant vs. NE
Top-150 Flex Rankings
- Cooper Kupp vs. CAR
- Justin Jefferson @MIA
- Christian McCaffrey @LAR
- Saquon Barkley vs. BAL
- Stefon Diggs @KC
- Leonard Fournette @PIT
- Rhamondre Stevenson @CLE
- Austin Ekeler vs. DEN
- A.J. Brown vs. DAL
- Alvin Kamara vs. CIN
- Dalvin Cook @MIA
- Travis Kelce vs. BUF
- Joe Mixon @NO
- Ja'Marr Chase @NO
- Aaron Jones vs. NYJ
- Deebo Samuel @ATL
- Nick Chubb vs. NE
- Mike Williams vs. DEN
- Eno Benjamin @SEA
- Mark Andrews @NYG
- Michael Pittman vs. JAX
- Marquise Brown @SEA
- Courtland Sutton @LAC
- David Montgomery vs. WAS
- Melvin Gordon @LAC
- Mike Evans @PIT
- CeeDee Lamb @PHI
- Tyreek Hill vs. MIN
- Kenneth Walker vs. ARI
- Jeff Wilson @ATL
- DeVonta Smith vs. DAL
- Diontae Johnson vs. TB
- Tyler Lockett vs. ARI
- Breece Hall @GB
- Raheem Mostert vs. MIN
- James Robinson @IND
- Christian Kirk @IND
- Ezekiel Elliott @PHI
- DK Metcalf vs. ARI
- Chris Godwin @PIT
- Miles Sanders vs. DAL
- Devin Singletary @KC
- Amari Cooper vs. NE
- Jakobi Meyers @CLE
- Jaylen Waddle vs. MIN
- Gabe Davis @KC
- Curtis Samuel @CHI
- Kareem Hunt vs. NE
- D.J. Moore @LAR
- Darrell Henderson vs. CAR
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. BUF
- Adam Thielen @MIA
- J.K. Dobbins @NYG
- Jerry Jeudy @LAC
- Dallas Goedert vs. DAL
- Tyler Higbee vs. CAR
- Allen Lazard vs. NYJ
- Najee Harris vs. TB
- Travis Etienne @IND
- Zach Ertz @SEA
- AJ Dillon vs. NYJ
- Rondale Moore @SEA
- JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. BUF
- Terry McLaurin @CHI
- Drake London vs. SF
- Romeo Doubs vs. NYJ
- Michael Carter @GB
- David Njoku vs. NE
- Deon Jackson vs. JAX
- George Pickens vs. TB
- Josh Palmer vs. DEN
- Brandon Aiyuk @ATL
- Garrett Wilson @GB
- Darius Slayton vs. BAL
- Devin Duvernay @NYG
- Tyler Allgeier vs. SF
- George Kittle @ATL
- Richie James vs. BAL
- Alec Pierce vs. JAX
- Allen Robinson vs. CAR
- Cam Akers vs. CAR
- K.J. Osborn @MIA
- Gerald Everett vs. DEN
- Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. NE
- Taysom Hill vs. CIN
- Darnell Mooney vs. WAS
- Tony Pollard @PHI
- J.D. McKissic @CHI
- Robby Anderson @LAR
- Marvin Jones @IND
- Tyler Boyd @NO
- Mike Boone @LAC
- Chase Claypool vs. TB
- Corey Davis @GB
- Zay Jones @IND
- Khalil Shakir @KC
- Hayden Hurst @NO
- Phillip Lindsay vs. JAX
- Logan Thomas @CHI
- Mike Gesicki vs. MIN
- Irv Smith @MIA
- Noah Brown @PHI
- Tevin Coleman @ATL
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. BUF
- Mo Alie-Cox vs. JAX
- Zack Moss @KC
- DeVante Parker @CLE
- Greg Dortch @SEA
- Elijah Moore @GB
- Antonio Gibson @CHI
- Cedrick Wilson Jr. vs. MIN
- Mark Ingram vs. CIN
- Tyler Conklin @GB
- Evan Engram @IND
- Cade Otton @PIT
- Russell Gage @PIT
- Khalil Herbert vs. WAS
- Randall Cobb vs. NYJ
- Olamide Zaccheaus vs. SF
- Brian Robinson Jr. @CHI
- Hunter Henry @CLE
- Caleb Huntley vs. SF
- Mecole Hardman vs. BUF
- Julio Jones @PIT
- Nelson Agholor @CLE
- Alexander Mattison @MIA
- Cole Kmet vs. WAS
- Robert Tonyan vs. NYJ
- Will Dissly vs. ARI
- Parris Campbell vs. JAX
- Chase Edmonds vs. MIN
- Kenyan Drake @NYG
- Noah Fant vs. ARI
- Ben Skowronek vs. CAR
- Samaje Perine @NO
- Kenneth Gainwell vs. DAL
- Juwan Johnson vs. CIN
- Byron Pringle vs. WAS
- Rachaad White @PIT
- Shi Smith @LAR
- Daniel Bellinger vs. BAL
- Skyy Moore vs. BUF
- Jauan Jennings @ATL
- DeeJay Dallas vs. ARI
- Joshua Kelley vs. DEN
- Quez Watkins vs. DAL
- Equanimeous St. Brown vs. WAS
- Harrison Bryant vs. NE
- Jaylen Warren vs. TB
- Kendrick Bourne @CLE