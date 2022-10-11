kenneth-walker-3-1400-us.jpg

Since I'm asking you to trust me every time you open this newsletter and read my advice, I figure a little transparency isn't too much to ask in return. So, with five weeks of the NFL season in the books, here's how things stand in my 14 fantasy leagues to date: 

  • Six teams at 4-1 
  • Five teams at 3-2 
  • Two teams at 2-3 
  • One team at 1-4  

That comes out to a 44-26 overall record after I went 10-4 in Week 5. I'm pretty happy with that start, with that one 1-4 team being a SuperFlex league where a rotating door at RB2 -- J.D. McKissic was in there ahead of Darrell Henderson this week and the disappointments of George Kittle and Darnell Mooney really holding me back.

Of course, even in that league, I'm not giving up hope. I still have Lamar Jackson, and Alvin Kamara looks poised to take off after a very strong Week 5 and some flukey, injury-based concerns in the season's first month. And hey, I've got Eno Benjamin on my bench, and it looks like he could help solve by RB2 conundrum in a big way for at least one week. 

Benjamin is one of Jamey Eisenberg's top waiver-wire targets this week, and he's a top-12 RB in my first round of rankings for Week 6 for each position. You can find both of those in the rest of today's newsletter, with my top-150 flex rankings down at the bottom, too. For more help with injuries and waiver claims, make sure you tune in to Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ at noon ET today as we talk about the latest injuries and storylines. And for more help locking in your waiver-wire claims make sure you're subscribed to the FFT YouTube stream tonight at 8 p.m., where we'll be taking your questions live for an hour. 

Tomorrow, we'll have Heath Cummings' previews for each position plus some trade talk coming out of Week 5 -- email your trade questions to Chris.Towers@ViacomCBS.com with the subject line "#AskFFT" to be included. And here's what else we've got on tap in today's newsletter: 

  • ➕Top Week 6 Waiver Wire Targets
  • 📈Week 6 Rankings📉

➕Top Week 6 Waiver Wire Targets

usatsi-khalil-herbert-bears.jpg
Oct 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) runs against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. USA TODAY Sports

This might be the best crop of waiver-wire targets of the season, led by one running back who is staring at a significant rest-of-season role and another who could be a must-start option this week. Here are Jamey Eisenberg's top waiver-wire targets for Week 6:

Jamey Eisenberg's top targets

  1. Kenneth Walker, RB, Seahawks (70%) -- With Rashaad Penny out for the season, Walker is positioned very well to be an impact player. He's not available everywhere, but you need to make sure he's not out there in your league. Walker has a clear runway to season-long RB2 upside, and he's the kind of player you can blow out most, if not all, of your remaining FAB budget for. Just think about it this way: How much would you spend on Dameon Pierce if he were dropped in your league? That's what you should be willing to spend on Walker. 
  2. Eno Benjamin, RB, Cardinals (22%) -- If we were just talking about Week 6 ... well, I'd still prefer Walker, because I don't know if James Conner and Darrel Williams are going to be out this week. But if they are, I'm going to rank Benjamin higher than Walker this week as the Cardinals lead back. Hopefully, we get some kind of update on Conner and Williams before Tuesday night's run. 
  3. Taysom Hill, TE, Saints (52%) -- If Hill wasn't tight end eligible, I'd scoff at the idea that you should be buying his early-season production. At tight end? Well, he's my No. 9 player at the position this season. He has one target and one pass attempt this season, so you're better on a rushing touchdown, or at least a long run. It's gross, but I genuinely don't feel any better about the prospect of starting Tyler Conklin or Hayden Hurst this week, so here we are. 
  4. Geno Smith, QB, Seahawks (57%) -- I have no idea if Smith can keep playing at the level he is. I'd bet against it, because he's been one of the best passers in the league. But he's looked legitimately excellent and has two terrific wide receivers he's targeting on more than half his passes, which simplifies things quite a bit for him. He's just outside of my top-12 for this week, and that may be too low.  
  5. Jakobi Meyers, WR, Patriots (59%) -- If we're not considering positions here, Meyers might just be the second-best option on the wire this week for the rest of the season. He's earning targets at an incredibly high rate so far this season and his performance with rookie Bailey Zappe in Week 5 was one of the more impressive showings by any WR this season. He's legitimately good. 

📈Week 6 Rankings📉

usatsi-mark-andrews-lamar-jackson-ravens.jpg
USATSI

Here are my initial rankings for Week 6, but you should check out the links below for more of my thoughts on more than 90 players for Week 6 at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. And those will be updated throughout the week, so make sure you keep them handy for when you're setting your lineups. These are all for PPR leagues:

Quarterbacks

  1. Josh Allen @KC
  2. Patrick Mahomes vs. BUF
  3. Lamar Jackson @NYG
  4. Jalen Hurts vs. DAL
  5. Justin Herbert vs. DEN
  6. Kyler Murray @SEA
  7. Tom Brady @PIT
  8. Kirk Cousins @MIA
  9. Joe Burrow @NO
  10. Trevor Lawrence @IND
  11. Aaron Rodgers vs. NYJ
  12. Russell Wilson @LAC
  13. Geno Smith vs. ARI
  14. Carson Wentz @CHI
  15. Matthew Stafford vs. CAR
  16. Marcus Mariota vs. SF
  17. Justin Fields vs. WAS
  18. Andy Dalton vs. CIN
  19. Kenny Pickett  vs. TB
  20. Daniel Jones vs. BAL
  21. Skylar Thompson vs. MIN
  22. Matt Ryan vs. JAX
  23. Jacoby Brissett vs. NE
  24. Zach Wilson @GB
  25. Jimmy Garoppolo @ATL
  26. Cooper Rush @PHI
  27. P.J. Walker @LAR
  28. Bailey Zappe @CLE

Running backs

  1. Christian McCaffrey @LAR
  2. Saquon Barkley vs. BAL
  3. Leonard Fournette @PIT
  4. Rhamondre Stevenson @CLE
  5. Austin Ekeler vs. DEN
  6. Alvin Kamara vs. CIN
  7. Dalvin Cook @MIA
  8. Joe Mixon @NO
  9. Aaron Jones vs. NYJ
  10. Nick Chubb vs. NE
  11. Eno Benjamin @SEA
  12. David Montgomery vs. WAS
  13. Breece Hall @GB
  14. Jeff Wilson @ATL
  15. Melvin Gordon @LAC
  16. Kenneth Walker vs. ARI
  17. Raheem Mostert vs. MIN
  18. James Robinson @IND
  19. Ezekiel Elliott @PHI
  20. Miles Sanders vs. DAL
  21. Devin Singletary @KC
  22. Kareem Hunt vs. NE
  23. Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. BUF
  24. J.K. Dobbins @NYG
  25. Najee Harris vs. TB
  26. Travis Etienne @IND
  27. AJ Dillon vs. NYJ
  28. Michael Carter @GB
  29. Darrell Henderson vs. CAR
  30. Deon Jackson vs. JAX
  31. Tyler Allgeier vs. SF
  32. Cam Akers vs. CAR
  33. Tony Pollard @PHI
  34. J.D. McKissic @CHI
  35. Mike Boone @LAC
  36. Phillip Lindsay vs. JAX
  37. Tevin Coleman @ATL
  38. Zack Moss @KC
  39. Antonio Gibson @CHI
  40. Mark Ingram vs. CIN
  41. Khalil Herbert vs. WAS
  42. Brian Robinson Jr. @CHI
  43. Caleb Huntley vs. SF
  44. Alexander Mattison @MIA
  45. Chase Edmonds vs. MIN
  46. Kenyan Drake @NYG
  47. Samaje Perine @NO
  48. Kenneth Gainwell vs. DAL
  49. Rachaad White @PIT
  50. DeeJay Dallas vs. ARI
  51. Joshua Kelley vs. DEN
  52. Jaylen Warren vs. TB
  53. Sony Michel vs. DEN
  54. James Cook @KC
  55. Damien Harris @CLE
  56. D'Onta Foreman @LAR
  57. Myles Gaskin vs. MIN
  58. Matt Breida vs. BAL
  59. Isaiah Pacheco vs. BUF
  60. Avery Williams vs. SF

Wide receivers

  1. Cooper Kupp vs. CAR
  2. Justin Jefferson @MIA
  3. Stefon Diggs @KC
  4. A.J. Brown vs. DAL
  5. Ja'Marr Chase @NO
  6. Deebo Samuel @ATL
  7. Mike Williams vs. DEN
  8. Michael Pittman vs. JAX
  9. Marquise Brown @SEA
  10. Courtland Sutton @LAC
  11. Mike Evans @PIT
  12. CeeDee Lamb @PHI
  13. Tyreek Hill vs. MIN
  14. DeVonta Smith vs. DAL
  15. Diontae Johnson vs. TB
  16. Tyler Lockett vs. ARI
  17. Christian Kirk @IND
  18. DK Metcalf vs. ARI
  19. Chris Godwin @PIT
  20. Amari Cooper vs. NE
  21. Jakobi Meyers @CLE
  22. Jaylen Waddle vs. MIN
  23. Gabe Davis @KC
  24. Curtis Samuel @CHI
  25. D.J. Moore @LAR
  26. Adam Thielen @MIA
  27. Jerry Jeudy @LAC
  28. Allen Lazard vs. NYJ
  29. Rondale Moore @SEA
  30. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. BUF
  31. Terry McLaurin @CHI
  32. Drake London vs. SF
  33. Romeo Doubs vs. NYJ
  34. George Pickens vs. TB
  35. Josh Palmer vs. DEN
  36. Brandon Aiyuk @ATL
  37. Garrett Wilson @GB
  38. Darius Slayton vs. BAL
  39. Devin Duvernay @NYG
  40. Richie James vs. BAL
  41. Alec Pierce vs. JAX
  42. Allen Robinson vs. CAR
  43. K.J. Osborn @MIA
  44. Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. NE
  45. Darnell Mooney vs. WAS
  46. Marvin Jones @IND
  47. Tyler Boyd @NO
  48. Chase Claypool vs. TB
  49. Corey Davis @GB
  50. Zay Jones @IND
  51. Khalil Shakir @KC
  52. Noah Brown @PHI
  53. Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. BUF
  54. DeVante Parker @CLE
  55. Greg Dortch @SEA
  56. Elijah Moore @GB
  57. Cedrick Wilson Jr. vs. MIN
  58. Russell Gage @PIT
  59. Randall Cobb vs. NYJ
  60. Robbie Anderson @LAR

Tight ends

  1. Travis Kelce vs. BUF
  2. Mark Andrews @NYG
  3. Dallas Goedert vs. DAL
  4. Tyler Higbee vs. CAR
  5. Zach Ertz @SEA
  6. David Njoku vs. NE
  7. George Kittle @ATL
  8. Gerald Everett vs. DEN
  9. Taysom Hill vs. CIN
  10. Hayden Hurst @NO
  11. Logan Thomas @CHI
  12. Evan Engram @IND
  13. Mike Gesicki vs. MIN
  14. Irv Smith @MIA
  15. Mo Alie-Cox vs. JAX
  16. Tyler Conklin @GB
  17. Cade Otton @PIT
  18. Hunter Henry @CLE
  19. Cole Kmet vs. WAS
  20. Robert Tonyan vs. NYJ
  21. Will Dissly vs. ARI
  22. Noah Fant vs. ARI
  23. Juwan Johnson vs. CIN
  24. Harrison Bryant vs. NE

Top-150 Flex Rankings

  1. Cooper Kupp vs. CAR
  2. Justin Jefferson @MIA
  3. Christian McCaffrey @LAR
  4. Saquon Barkley vs. BAL
  5. Stefon Diggs @KC
  6. Leonard Fournette @PIT
  7. Rhamondre Stevenson @CLE
  8. Austin Ekeler vs. DEN
  9. A.J. Brown vs. DAL
  10. Alvin Kamara vs. CIN
  11. Dalvin Cook @MIA
  12. Travis Kelce vs. BUF
  13. Joe Mixon @NO
  14. Ja'Marr Chase @NO
  15. Aaron Jones vs. NYJ
  16. Deebo Samuel @ATL
  17. Nick Chubb vs. NE
  18. Mike Williams vs. DEN
  19. Eno Benjamin @SEA
  20. Mark Andrews @NYG
  21. Michael Pittman vs. JAX
  22. Marquise Brown @SEA
  23. Courtland Sutton @LAC
  24. David Montgomery vs. WAS
  25. Melvin Gordon @LAC
  26. Mike Evans @PIT
  27. CeeDee Lamb @PHI
  28. Tyreek Hill vs. MIN
  29. Kenneth Walker vs. ARI
  30. Jeff Wilson @ATL
  31. DeVonta Smith vs. DAL
  32. Diontae Johnson vs. TB
  33. Tyler Lockett vs. ARI
  34. Breece Hall @GB
  35. Raheem Mostert vs. MIN
  36. James Robinson @IND
  37. Christian Kirk @IND
  38. Ezekiel Elliott @PHI
  39. DK Metcalf vs. ARI
  40. Chris Godwin @PIT
  41. Miles Sanders vs. DAL
  42. Devin Singletary @KC
  43. Amari Cooper vs. NE
  44. Jakobi Meyers @CLE
  45. Jaylen Waddle vs. MIN
  46. Gabe Davis @KC
  47. Curtis Samuel @CHI
  48. Kareem Hunt vs. NE
  49. D.J. Moore @LAR
  50. Darrell Henderson vs. CAR
  51. Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. BUF
  52. Adam Thielen @MIA
  53. J.K. Dobbins @NYG
  54. Jerry Jeudy @LAC
  55. Dallas Goedert vs. DAL
  56. Tyler Higbee vs. CAR
  57. Allen Lazard vs. NYJ
  58. Najee Harris vs. TB
  59. Travis Etienne @IND
  60. Zach Ertz @SEA
  61. AJ Dillon vs. NYJ
  62. Rondale Moore @SEA
  63. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. BUF
  64. Terry McLaurin @CHI
  65. Drake London vs. SF
  66. Romeo Doubs vs. NYJ
  67. Michael Carter @GB
  68. David Njoku vs. NE
  69. Deon Jackson vs. JAX
  70. George Pickens vs. TB
  71. Josh Palmer vs. DEN
  72. Brandon Aiyuk @ATL
  73. Garrett Wilson @GB
  74. Darius Slayton vs. BAL
  75. Devin Duvernay @NYG
  76. Tyler Allgeier vs. SF
  77. George Kittle @ATL
  78. Richie James vs. BAL
  79. Alec Pierce vs. JAX
  80. Allen Robinson vs. CAR
  81. Cam Akers vs. CAR
  82. K.J. Osborn @MIA
  83. Gerald Everett vs. DEN
  84. Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. NE
  85. Taysom Hill vs. CIN
  86. Darnell Mooney vs. WAS
  87. Tony Pollard @PHI
  88. J.D. McKissic @CHI
  89. Robby Anderson @LAR
  90. Marvin Jones @IND
  91. Tyler Boyd @NO
  92. Mike Boone @LAC
  93. Chase Claypool vs. TB
  94. Corey Davis @GB
  95. Zay Jones @IND
  96. Khalil Shakir @KC
  97. Hayden Hurst @NO
  98. Phillip Lindsay vs. JAX
  99. Logan Thomas @CHI
  100. Mike Gesicki vs. MIN
  101. Irv Smith @MIA
  102. Noah Brown @PHI
  103. Tevin Coleman @ATL
  104. Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. BUF
  105. Mo Alie-Cox vs. JAX
  106. Zack Moss @KC
  107. DeVante Parker @CLE
  108. Greg Dortch @SEA
  109. Elijah Moore @GB
  110. Antonio Gibson @CHI
  111. Cedrick Wilson Jr. vs. MIN
  112. Mark Ingram vs. CIN
  113. Tyler Conklin @GB
  114. Evan Engram @IND
  115. Cade Otton @PIT
  116. Russell Gage @PIT
  117. Khalil Herbert vs. WAS
  118. Randall Cobb vs. NYJ
  119. Olamide Zaccheaus vs. SF
  120. Brian Robinson Jr. @CHI
  121. Hunter Henry @CLE
  122. Caleb Huntley vs. SF
  123. Mecole Hardman vs. BUF
  124. Julio Jones @PIT
  125. Nelson Agholor @CLE
  126. Alexander Mattison @MIA
  127. Cole Kmet vs. WAS
  128. Robert Tonyan vs. NYJ
  129. Will Dissly vs. ARI
  130. Parris Campbell vs. JAX
  131. Chase Edmonds vs. MIN
  132. Kenyan Drake @NYG
  133. Noah Fant vs. ARI
  134. Ben Skowronek vs. CAR
  135. Samaje Perine @NO
  136. Kenneth Gainwell vs. DAL
  137. Juwan Johnson vs. CIN
  138. Byron Pringle vs. WAS
  139. Rachaad White @PIT
  140. Shi Smith @LAR
  141. Daniel Bellinger vs. BAL
  142. Skyy Moore vs. BUF
  143. Jauan Jennings @ATL
  144. DeeJay Dallas vs. ARI
  145. Joshua Kelley vs. DEN
  146. Quez Watkins vs. DAL
  147. Equanimeous St. Brown vs. WAS
  148. Harrison Bryant vs. NE
  149. Jaylen Warren vs. TB
  150. Kendrick Bourne @CLE