Since I'm asking you to trust me every time you open this newsletter and read my advice, I figure a little transparency isn't too much to ask in return. So, with five weeks of the NFL season in the books, here's how things stand in my 14 fantasy leagues to date:

Six teams at 4-1

Five teams at 3-2

Two teams at 2-3

One team at 1-4

That comes out to a 44-26 overall record after I went 10-4 in Week 5. I'm pretty happy with that start, with that one 1-4 team being a SuperFlex league where a rotating door at RB2 -- J.D. McKissic was in there ahead of Darrell Henderson this week and the disappointments of George Kittle and Darnell Mooney really holding me back.

Of course, even in that league, I'm not giving up hope. I still have Lamar Jackson, and Alvin Kamara looks poised to take off after a very strong Week 5 and some flukey, injury-based concerns in the season's first month. And hey, I've got Eno Benjamin on my bench, and it looks like he could help solve by RB2 conundrum in a big way for at least one week.

Benjamin is one of Jamey Eisenberg's top waiver-wire targets this week, and he's a top-12 RB in my first round of rankings for Week 6 for each position. You can find both of those in the rest of today's newsletter, with my top-150 flex rankings down at the bottom, too. For more help with injuries and waiver claims, make sure you tune in to Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ at noon ET today as we talk about the latest injuries and storylines. And for more help locking in your waiver-wire claims make sure you're subscribed to the FFT YouTube stream tonight at 8 p.m., where we'll be taking your questions live for an hour.

Tomorrow, we'll have Heath Cummings' previews for each position plus some trade talk coming out of Week 5 -- email your trade questions to Chris.Towers@ViacomCBS.com with the subject line "#AskFFT" to be included. And here's what else we've got on tap in today's newsletter:

📈Week 6 Rankings📉

This might be the best crop of waiver-wire targets of the season, led by one running back who is staring at a significant rest-of-season role and another who could be a must-start option this week. Here are Jamey Eisenberg's top waiver-wire targets for Week 6:

Jamey Eisenberg's top targets

Kenneth Walker, RB, Seahawks (70%) -- With Rashaad Penny out for the season, Walker is positioned very well to be an impact player. He's not available everywhere, but you need to make sure he's not out there in your league. Walker has a clear runway to season-long RB2 upside, and he's the kind of player you can blow out most, if not all, of your remaining FAB budget for. Just think about it this way: How much would you spend on Dameon Pierce if he were dropped in your league? That's what you should be willing to spend on Walker. Eno Benjamin, RB, Cardinals (22%) -- If we were just talking about Week 6 ... well, I'd still prefer Walker, because I don't know if James Conner and Darrel Williams are going to be out this week. But if they are, I'm going to rank Benjamin higher than Walker this week as the Cardinals lead back. Hopefully, we get some kind of update on Conner and Williams before Tuesday night's run. Taysom Hill, TE, Saints (52%) -- If Hill wasn't tight end eligible, I'd scoff at the idea that you should be buying his early-season production. At tight end? Well, he's my No. 9 player at the position this season. He has one target and one pass attempt this season, so you're better on a rushing touchdown, or at least a long run. It's gross, but I genuinely don't feel any better about the prospect of starting Tyler Conklin or Hayden Hurst this week, so here we are. Geno Smith, QB, Seahawks (57%) -- I have no idea if Smith can keep playing at the level he is. I'd bet against it, because he's been one of the best passers in the league. But he's looked legitimately excellent and has two terrific wide receivers he's targeting on more than half his passes, which simplifies things quite a bit for him. He's just outside of my top-12 for this week, and that may be too low. Jakobi Meyers, WR, Patriots (59%) -- If we're not considering positions here, Meyers might just be the second-best option on the wire this week for the rest of the season. He's earning targets at an incredibly high rate so far this season and his performance with rookie Bailey Zappe in Week 5 was one of the more impressive showings by any WR this season. He's legitimately good.

📈Week 6 Rankings📉

Here are my initial rankings for Week 6, but you should check out the links below for more of my thoughts on more than 90 players for Week 6 at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. And those will be updated throughout the week, so make sure you keep them handy for when you're setting your lineups. These are all for PPR leagues:

