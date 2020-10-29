Watch Now: Start Of The Week, Brought To You By Nissan Sentra ( 1:09 )

It's nice to know that Dalvin Cook appears on track to play in Week 8 against Green Bay, and the Panthers are hopeful Christian McCaffrey could return against the Falcons on Thursday night. We've missed not having two of the top Fantasy running backs, especially McCaffrey who hasn't played since Week 2, and we could use some good news. Because all is not right still when it comes to injuries.

In the last week, we lost Odell Beckham (ACL) for the season, Deebo Samuel (hamstring) for a couple of weeks and Chris Godwin (finger) is out in Week 8 at the Giants. Joe Mixon (foot), Aaron Jones (calf) and Miles Sanders (knee) could also be out again this week, and Chris Carson (foot) isn't expected to play against the 49ers, either.

The status for Michael Thomas (hamstring), Allen Robinson (concussion) and Jamison Crowder (groin) remains unknown. And we have Arizona, Houston, Jacksonville and Washington on a bye, leaving many Fantasy managers searching for starting options.

Thankfully, we did see some starting Fantasy running backs emerge as a result of the injuries to Mixon, Sanders and Jones. You should feel confident if you're forced to start Giovani Bernard, Boston Scott and Jamaal Williams again this week. All three should be considered starters in the majority of leagues.

At receiver, guys like Brandon Aiyuk, Rashard Higgins and Sterling Shepard look poised for bigger roles -- and bigger production. And there are quality streaming quarterbacks this week in Teddy Bridgewater, Derek Carr and potentially Baker Mayfield.

It's been a frustrating season with all the injuries. But we do have replacement options you can trust in Week 8 to still get quality Fantasy production in all leagues.

Carson Wentz QB PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL PHI -9 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 25.5 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 1760 RUYDS 185 TD 15 INT 10 FPTS/G 23.2

You always want to be flexible and adjust in life when things don't go as planned. And that's the case with the Start of the Week for Week 8. We originally had Ryan Tannehill in this spot Wednesday, but weather concerns in Cincinnati have altered that selection. Now, we're going with another quarterback I like a lot for Weke 8 Carson Wentz.

Tannehill is still worth starting, as you'll read below. But we moved him from the marquee to a little lower on the list. Reports of wind gusts up to 25 mph could impact the ceiling for Tannehill, but he still should have a good game against the Bengals. Wentz, however, could be even better against the Cowboys.

Wentz might be the poster boy for adjusting to bad situations based on how the season has gone for him. After a slow start where Wentz combined for just 27 Fantasy points in his first two games against Washington and the Rams -- he had four interceptions, eight sacks and a lost fumble over that stretch -- Fantasy managers were dropping him. It was understood.

His offensive line and receiving corps was a mess due to injuries, and Wentz looked lost. But, thankfully, he rallied as a Fantasy quarterback. For the past five games, Wentz has scored at least 21 Fantasy points, including the past two outings against the Ravens and Giants with at least 31 points.

It hasn't been prett, as Wentz has a turnover in every game and is completing just 58.6 percent of his passes, a career low. But two things are working in his favor -- volume and rushing. Wentz is on pace for 635 pass attempts, and the Eagles are top five in pass attempts in the NFL for the season. Wentz also has a career-high five rushing touchdowns already, and he's run for at least 37 yards in three of his past five games.

He also could be getting reinforcements this week with Jalen Reagor (thumb) likely back to join Travis Fulgham and Greg Ward; Dallas Goedert (ankle) could return as well. But even if Goedert is out, Richard Rodgers can be a serviceable replacement at tight end -- for Wentz and Fantasy managers. On the offensive line, Jason Peters (knee) and Lane Johnson (knee) could play this week, which would be a huge upgrade.

This week, Wentz should love playing the Cowboys, who have allowed multiple touchdowns to five of their past six opposing quarterbacks. Over that span, Matt Ryan, Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray each scored at least 32 Fantasy points against Dallas. And Wentz has at least 20 Fantasy points in three of his past four meetings with the Cowboys, including two games with at least 24 points during that stretch.

I like Wentz as a top-five Fantasy quarterback this week. I never expected to say that after his slow start, but he's rallied and produced at a high level. He should have another strong performance Sunday night against Dallas.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN LAC -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 21.7 QB RNK 4th YTD Stats PAYDS 1542 RUYDS 121 TD 14 INT 3 FPTS/G 29.9 Herbert was a big boom in Week 7 as the Start of the Week against Jacksonville, and he should remain in your lineup in Week 8 as well. He had 43 Fantasy points against the Jaguars and has now scored at least 23 Fantasy points in four of five starts this season. The Broncos have limited Sam Darnold, Cam Newton and, surprisingly, Patrick Mahomes in the past three games, although I'm not counting last week as a win for Denver's defense in stopping the Chiefs. Prior to that, Ryan Tannehill, Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady all scored at least 22 Fantasy points against the Broncos, and Herbert will be in that category this week. Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN TEN -5.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 20.2 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 2023 RUYDS 121 TD 12 INT 5 FPTS/G 21.3 I liked Burrow a lot last week against the Browns, and he finished with his best Fantasy performance of the season with 39 points. He's now passed for at least 300 yards in five of his past six games, including over 400 yards against Cleveland, and he has three outings with at least 24 Fantasy points over that span. The Titans have allowed multiple touchdowns to five quarterbacks in a row, and Burrow is clicking right now with Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and A.J. Green. He's a top-10 quarterback again in Week 8. Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN TEN -5.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 24.4 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 1590 RUYDS 82 TD 16 INT 2 FPTS/G 27.4 The wind in Cincinnati could be an issue for Tannehill this week with reports of gusts up to 25 mph, but I'm still starting him as a top-10 quarterback in all leagues. He doesn't need to throw downfield to have a big Fantasy outing as guys like A.J. Brown, Corey Davis and Jonnu Smith can make plays after the catch. Tannehill has now started a full season's worth of games for the Titans going back to last year, and he's scored at least 20 Fantasy points in 14 of them. I expect him to keep adding to that total this week in a dream matchup. In Cincinnati's past two games against Philip Rivers and Baker Mayfield, they have allowed 668 passing yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions. Four of the past five quarterbacks against Cincinnati have scored at least 24 Fantasy points, and the average score of those quarterbacks -- Carson Wentz, Gardner Minshew, Lamar Jackson, Rivers and Mayfield -- is 26.6 points. Now, the concern for Tannehill is always that Derrick Henry can get going and just dominate, which is possible since Cincinnati's run defense is on par with its pass defense. But we've seen enough Titans games now over the past two years to know that shouldn't be a concern at all. Tannehill has 10 starts over that span with 30 pass attempts or fewer, and he's averaged 26.7 Fantasy points in those outings. Hopefully, the weather isn't a problem, and Tannehill should have another big game in Week 8. Teddy Bridgewater QB CAR Carolina • #5

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL CAR -2.5 O/U 51 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 23.3 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 1930 RUYDS 131 TD 9 INT 5 FPTS/G 19.1 Bridgewater just played the Falcons in Week 5, and he scored 24 Fantasy points against this defense. That's part of a nice stretch for Bridgewater coming into Week 8 where he's scored at least 23 Fantasy points in three of his past four games. Last week was the first time all season the Falcons didn't allow multiple touchdowns to a quarterback when Matthew Stafford only had one, but he still had 340 passing yards. Bridgewater should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues. Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -2.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 22 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 1726 RUYDS 53 TD 13 INT 2 FPTS/G 23.3 Carr has been a solid Fantasy quarterback of late and should stay hot against the Browns. He comes into this matchup with at least 22 Fantasy points in four of his past five games, and his worst outing over that stretch was 19 points in Week 3 at New England. The Browns pass defense is miserable, and four quarterbacks this season have already had three-touchdown games against Cleveland, including Burrow last week. Carr should be considered a borderline starter in all leagues.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV CLE -2.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 22.1 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 1392 RUYDS 36 TD 15 INT 7 FPTS/G 19.3 Mayfield just had the best Fantasy game of his career in Week 7 against Cincinnati with 39 Fantasy points, and he did that with Odell Beckham (ACL) hurt, Austin Hooper (appendix) out and Jarvis Landry limited to five catches for 48 yards. He doesn't have Beckham or Hooper again this week, but it shouldn't matter against the Raiders, who have allowed 997 passing yards, 11 total touchdowns with just two interceptions in their past three games against Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady. Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3 O/U 53.5 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 17.7 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 1012 RUYDS 21 TD 7 INT 4 FPTS/G 15.3 Garoppolo should be considered a low-end starter this week against the Seahawks, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Five of six quarterbacks against Seattle have at least 315 passing yards and three have at least three touchdowns. In two of three complete games this year, Garoppolo has scored at least 22 Fantasy points. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -6.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS QB 11th PROJ PTS 17.6 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 1475 RUYDS 55 TD 11 INT 10 FPTS/G 19.1 I'm hoping the Cousins we got prior to Minnesota's bye in Week 7 shows up again this week from the standpoint of his pass attempts. He had at least 36 pass attempts in consecutive games against Seattle and Atlanta, and he had 29 Fantasy points against the Falcons. Cousins also had 25 Fantasy points against Green Bay in Week 1, and the Packers have allowed multiple touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks in all but one game this year.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Cam Newton QB NE New England • #1

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 17.9 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 969 RUYDS 244 TD 7 INT 7 FPTS/G 18.7 I'm still hopeful Newton will turn things around and start playing like a star Fantasy quarterback again, but it's hard to trust him given his recent performances. In his past three games, he's scored a combined 27 Fantasy points, and he's been bad in two outings since coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list with 15 Fantasy points the past two weeks against Denver and San Francisco at home. Buffalo's defense hasn't been tough on opposing quarterbacks this year aside from two games against Sam Darnold, so there's a chance for a bounceback game for Newton in Week 8. But it's hard to trust him given his recent level of play, so keep him reserved in all leagues for now. Drew Brees QB NO New Orleans • #9

Age: 41 • Experience: 20 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI NO -4.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 17.5 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 1618 RUYDS 0 TD 13 INT 3 FPTS/G 22.5 The Bears allowed multiple touchdowns to an opposing quarterback in Week 7 for the first time all season when Jared Goff had two Monday night, but he still scored fewer than 20 Fantasy points. No quarterback has scored 20 Fantasy points against the Bears, including matchups with Matthew Stafford, Matt Ryan and Tom Brady. Brees does have at least 23 Fantasy points in consecutive games, but both have come at home against the Chargers and Panthers. In two road games this year at Las Vegas and Detroit, Brees is averaging just 17.5 Fantasy points per game. We'll see what happens with Michael Thomas (hamstring) and Emmanuel Sanders (illness) this week, but I would still sit Brees if you can. Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -3.5 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 17.6 QB RNK 22nd YTD Stats PAYDS 9 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 0.3 Tagovailoa will make his first NFL start this week against the Rams, and I would only use him in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues. The Rams have only allowed two quarterbacks to score multiple touchdowns against them this season with Josh Allen in Week 3 and Garoppolo in Week 6, including matchups with Dak Prescott and Wentz. Tagovailoa will have plenty of big games this year and in the future, but I don't want to start him in Fantasy this week, especially given the opponent. Jared Goff QB LAR L.A. Rams • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA LAR -3.5 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 22.4 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 1789 RUYDS 40 TD 14 INT 4 FPTS/G 21.9 Goff has scored 20 Fantasy points or less in three of his past four games, and I expect him to have another down game this week against the Dolphins. Miami's defense has played well aside from two big outings from Josh Allen and Russell Wilson, and the Dolphins have allowed just seven passing touchdowns compared to five interceptions on the season. Coming off a bye week, I expect Miami's defense to be ready for this matchup, and Goff should be considered a low-end starter in deeper leagues at best. Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -10.5 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 15.1 QB RNK 24th YTD Stats PAYDS 1410 RUYDS 296 TD 5 INT 7 FPTS/G 13.8 This is for Fantasy managers in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues, and I wouldn't start Jones in those formats this week. He's been that bad, and this matchup with the Buccaneers is that tough. While Tampa Bay did allow Carr to score 22 Fantasy points in Week 7, and three quarterbacks have multiple touchdowns against the Buccaneers (Brees, Herbert and Carr), I don't see Jones having much success. It doesn't help that he has two games with at least 21 Fantasy points on the season compared to four games with nine points or less. Stay away from Jones in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues this week.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT Pittsburgh • #7

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 15.8 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 1446 RUYDS 6 TD 13 INT 4 FPTS/G 21.8 Roethlisberger comes into Week 8 with two down Fantasy outings against Cleveland and Tennessee where he's combined for just 28 points. He has three touchdowns and three interceptions over that span, and he should struggle against the Ravens, who are coming off their bye. A lot has changed since the last time Roethlisberger faced the Ravens in 2018, but he doesn't have a good history of playing in Baltimore. In his five previous trips there he averages just 237.4 passing yards a game with six total touchdowns and five interceptions. I would avoid Roethlisberger in all leagues if you can in Week 8.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Myles Gaskin RB MIA Miami • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -4 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 14.3 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 340 REC 27 REYDS 182 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.2 Gaskin will hopefully pick up where he left off prior to the bye in Week 7 with this matchup against the Rams. He's scored at least 16 PPR points in consecutive games against San Francisco and the Jets, and we'll see how he does with Tua Tagovailoa now the starting quarterback. The Rams run defense has certainly improved since the start of the season, and they haven't allowed a running back to score in five games in a row. But the reason I like Gaskin this week is the Rams have struggled against pass-catching running backs. Five running backs in the past five games have at least four catches against the Rams, and Gaskin is averaging 4.5 catches per game. He should be excellent in PPR. Giovani Bernard RB CIN Cincinnati • #25

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN TEN -6 O/U 53.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 11.3 RB RNK 10th YTD Stats RUYDS 81 REC 21 REYDS 174 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.4 This posting could change if Joe Mixon (foot) is able to play, but Mixon could be out in Week 8 against the Titans since Cincinnati has a bye in Week 9. Bernard started for Mixon in Week 7 against Cleveland and had 19 PPR points on 13 carries for 37 yards, as well as five catches for 59 yards and a touchdown on five targets. Bernard has now scored at least 12 PPR points in the past seven games he's had double digits in touches going back to 2017, and the Bengals have given their lead running back at least 18 total touches in every game this year. It also helps that the Titans have allowed a running back to score in every game this season. Boston Scott RB PHI Philadelphia • #35

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL PHI -7.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 10.7 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 113 REC 10 REYDS 94 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.2 Like Bernard, this posting could change also if Miles Sanders (knee) is able to play, but Sanders could be out against the Cowboys since Philadelphia has a bye in Week 9. In Week 7 against the Giants, Scott finished with 17 PPR points on 12 carries for 46 yards, as well as three catches for 46 yards and a touchdown. Scott has three games with at least 10 carries in the past two years, and he's scored at least 17 PPR points in all of them. The Dallas run defense has been a disaster all season, and in the past three games Devonta Freeman (16 PPR points), Kenyan Drake (28 PPR points) and Antonio Gibson (18 PPR points) have been exceptional. If Scott is the lead running back for the Eagles again, he's a must-start running back in all leagues. Melvin Gordon RB DEN Denver • #25

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -3 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 14.2 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 349 REC 13 REYDS 57 TD 5 FPTS/G 15.5 It's revenge game time for Gordon, who spent the first five seasons of his career with the Chargers. And it could come at the right time if Phillip Lindsay (concussion) is out. Gordon has four games this season with at least 18 total touches, and he's scored a touchdown in all of them, with at least 11 PPR points. The Chargers also have allowed a running back to score at least 18 PPR points in four games in a row. Gordon has the chance to be a top 10 running back in all leagues in Week 8. Leonard Fournette RB TB Tampa Bay • #28

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG TB -10.5 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 9.8 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 173 REC 13 REYDS 81 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.1 Fournette has two games with Tampa Bay where he has double digits in touches, and he's scored at least 15 PPR points in both, including last week at Las Vegas following a three-game layoff due to an ankle injury. He's going to share touches with Ronald Jones, who is still worth using as a low-end No. 2 running back, but Fournette seems to have an edge on Jones in the passing game. Against the Raiders, Fournette had six catches for 47 yards on seven targets, and he could be needed as a weapon for Tom Brady with Chris Godwin (finger) out. Fournette should be considered at least a flex option against the Giants, who have allowed a running back to score at least 14 PPR points in three games in a row.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline JaMycal Hasty RB SF San Francisco • #38

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3 O/U 53.5 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 10.5 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 103 REC 2 REYDS 25 TD 0 FPTS/G 3 At the time of publication, we don't know if Tevin Coleman (ankle) will return from injured reserve, or if Kyle Shanahan will again keep Jerick McKinnon in bubble wrap to rest him like he did in Week 7 against the Patriots. The latter likely won't happen given the lack of bodies for the 49ers with Raheem Mostert (ankle) and Jeff Wilson (ankle) out, and McKinnon can likely be used as a flex option in all leagues. But Hasty should lead the 49ers in carries if Coleman is out, and that makes Hasty at least a flex this week. Le'Veon Bell RB KC Kansas City • #26

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ KC -19.5 O/U 49 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 8.8 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 113 REC 3 REYDS 39 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.1 I'm sure Andy Reid will give Bell the chance for some revenge against the Jets, but this is also a good game to give Bell some extended work if the Chiefs are playing with a big lead. In his first game with Kansas City in Week 7 at Denver, Bell had six carries for 39 yards. You should still start Clyde Edwards-Helaire with confidence, but Bell can be at least a flex option against his former team. J.K. Dobbins RB BAL Baltimore • #27

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT BAL -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 8.6 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 154 REC 11 REYDS 74 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.6 I'm hopeful that if Mark Ingram (ankle) is out in Week 8 against the Steelers that we see more of Dobbins instead of Gus Edwards. Both are good flex options if Ingram doesn't play, even against the Steelers, but I'd love to see Dobbins get an increased workload similar to what the Lions did with D'Andre Swift following their bye week. The Ravens have a chance to do that with Dobbins if Ingram is out, and hopefully he's successful if the opportunity arises. Lamical Perine RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #22

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -19.5 O/U 49 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 7.6 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 122 REC 6 REYDS 24 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.5 Perine will hopefully continue to take on more work for the Jets, and he just had a season high in carries (11), rushing yards (39) and receiving yards (16), along with his first NFL touchdown. Frank Gore will continue to get touches, but Perine has flex appeal against the Chiefs, who have allowed six running backs to score or gain at least 100 total yards this year. Zack Moss RB BUF Buffalo • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE BUF -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 7.5 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 105 REC 6 REYDS 41 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.7 It's time for the Bills to commit to Moss and see what he can do after Devin Singletary has struggled to be the lead rusher this season. In Week 7 at the Jets, Moss had seven carries for 47 yards, along with three catches for 25 yards. The Patriots have allowed a 100-yard rusher in consecutive games with Lindsay and Wilson, and I have more faith in Moss doing damage on the ground against New England than Singletary. Use him as a flex option this week, especially in non-PPR.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Carlos Hyde RB SEA Seattle • #30

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SEA -3 O/U 53.5 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 7.6 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 125 REC 6 REYDS 34 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.5 This spot could be a filler for whoever the lead running back is for Seattle this week unless Chris Carson (foot) somehow plays, which seems doubtful. Hyde could be the starter, but he's dealing with a hamstring injury. And Travis Homer (knee) is also banged up. DeeJay Dallas could be the lone healthy running back in Seattle, but many Fantasy managers are hopeful that Hyde steps in for Carson. And Hyde did well in Week 7 at Arizona when Carson was hurt with 15 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown, as well as three catches for 8 yards on four targets. But this is a tough matchup against the 49ers, who have allowed just two running backs to score double digits in PPR this season (Drake in Week 1 and Gaskin in Week 5), including games with Sanders and Darrell Henderson. At best, consider the starting running back in Seattle this week a flex. Devin Singletary RB BUF Buffalo • #26

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE BUF -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 10.2 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 299 REC 20 REYDS 153 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.2 For the past three games against Tennessee, Kansas City and the Jets, Singletary has been a huge letdown. He has less than 50 total yards in three games in a row, four combined catches over that span and no touchdowns. He only has one touchdown on the season. With Moss now healthy, the Bills should give him more work and use Singletary as a change-of-pace option and on passing downs. And you know Josh Allen's rushing prowess will be a problem for all the Bills running backs, which is why neither of them is more than a flex option. For this week, use Moss ahead of Singletary given his recent lowly body of work. Justin Jackson RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN LAC -3 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 9.1 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 96 REC 12 REYDS 78 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.4 Jackson is still worth using as a flex option this week in PPR against the Broncos, but his performance in Week 7 against Jacksonville was a huge disappointment. He had 5 carries for 12 yards, along with five catches for 43 yards on six targets. Joshua Kelley played more than Jackson, and Justin Herbert's rushing ability continues to be a problem for both Chargers' running backs. Denver's run defense will also be a problem since the Broncos haven't allowed more than 53 rushing yards to a running back since Week 2, and Edwards-Helaire's touchdown last week was the first one Denver allowed in four games. Damien Harris RB NE New England • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 6.8 RB RNK 39th YTD Stats RUYDS 177 REC 2 REYDS 26 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.4 I'm still hopeful for better games ahead for Harris, but I can't start him this week against the Bills. He ran well in Week 7 against San Francisco considering it was a 33-6 loss with 10 carries for 58 yards, but he still hasn't scored or done much in the passing game (two catches for 26 yards on two targets). The Bills have allowed a running back to score in three games in a row, but it could be Cam Newton finding the end zone instead of Harris. And with James White working in the passing game, Harris' ceiling is capped. Maybe the Patriots turn Harris loose this week to help their struggling offense, but I would only consider him a flex in this matchup. Wayne Gallman RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -10.5 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 8.1 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 110 REC 10 REYDS 41 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.2 This is also a placeholder spot in case Devonta Freeman (ankle) is able to play against Tampa Bay. Then you can sit him as well. This is a brutal matchup against the Buccaneers, who have not allowed a running back to gain more than 59 yards on the ground this season, including matchups with Alvin Kamara, Christian McCaffrey, Melvin Gordon, David Montgomery, Aaron Jones and Josh Jacobs. Now, they have allowed six total touchdowns to running backs, but the Giants only have three running back scores for the season. Gallman had one last week at Philadelphia when Freeman got hurt, and Gallman finished with 10 carries for 34 yards, along with five catches for 20 yards on five targets. But I have little faith in him or Freeman if he plays against the Buccaneers.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -4 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 11.1 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 353 REC 25 REYDS 184 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.2 It's hard to sit Montgomery in most leagues, especially given how much work he's getting lately, including the passing game. He has at least 17 total touches in three games in a row, and he has 16 catches over that span on 18 targets. But he only has two total touchdowns on the season, and he's been held to under 60 rushing yards in five games in a row. His center, Cody Whitehair (calf) is hurt, which could be a problem for this offensive line. And this week, Montgomery is facing a Saints defense that is No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Montgomery can still be used as a low-end No. 2 running back/flex, with his value higher in PPR, but it's hard to expect a big game from him this week.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receiver

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Travis Fulgham WR PHI Philadelphia • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL PHI -7.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 14.5 WR RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 37 REYDS 357 TD 3 FPTS/G 19.2 I don't care if the Eagles get healthy this week with the potential returns of Dallas Goedert (ankle) and Jalen Reagor (thumb); I'm still starting Fulgham as a top-15 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He has at least 10 targets in three games in a row, and he's scored a touchdown in three of four games this year. The Cowboys defense is awful, and nine receivers have either a touchdown or 100 receiving yards against this secondary in 2020. Carson Wentz should continue to lean on Fulgham for big production this week. Justin Jefferson WR MIN Minnesota • #18

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -6.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 13.8 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 36 REYDS 537 TD 3 FPTS/G 17 Jefferson comes off Minnesota's bye in Week 7 with at least 100 receiving yards in three of his past four games, and he has three touchdowns over that span. In two of those games he had at least nine targets, and hopefully he continues to see that amount of targets while playing opposite Adam Thielen. The Packers just allowed three Texans receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in Week 7, so hopefully Jefferson and Thielen both excel this week. I'm confident in Jefferson being a top-20 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Brandon Aiyuk WR SF San Francisco • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3 O/U 53.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 13.3 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 32 REYDS 280 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.2 Deebo Samuel (hamstring) is out this week, so Aiyuk will be the No. 1 receiver against the Seahawks. It's a great matchup, and the timing is perfect for Aiyuk coming off the best game of his career in Week 7 against New England when he had six catches for 115 yards on seven targets. Thanks to a couple of rushing touchdowns, Aiyuk has scored at least 12 PPR points in three of his past five games. And the Seahawks allow the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, which makes Aiyuk a potential top-20 receiver in all leagues in Week 8. A.J. Green WR CIN Cincinnati • #18

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN TEN -5.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 11.2 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 58 REYDS 297 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.4 Give Green credit for rebounding after a poor start and looking like a legit Fantasy option once again. Through his first five games this year, Green combined for 24 PPR points, and it looked like this would be a lost season. But in his past two games against Indianapolis and Cleveland, Green has combined for 32 PPR points with 15 catches for 178 yards on 24 targets. He's still looking for his first touchdown in 2020, but that could happen against the Titans, who have allowed eight touchdowns to wide receivers in their past four games. Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and Green are all worth starting this week. Mike Evans WR TB Tampa Bay • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG TB -10.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 15.4 WR RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 39 REYDS 318 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.3 Evans has been exceptional every time Chris Godwin (finger) has been out this year, and Godwin isn't playing in Week 8 at the Giants. Godwin missed Week 2, Week 4 and Week 5, and Evans scored at least 15 PPR points in all three games. In every other game he's been at 14 PPR points or less. You should be trying to sell Evans in your Fantasy leagues because Godwin isn't expected to be out long, and Antonio Brown (suspension) is eligible to play in Week 9. It could be bad for Evans then, but he should be great against the Giants without Godwin on the field.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Cole Beasley WR BUF Buffalo • #11

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE BUF -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 11.9 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 49 REYDS 470 TD 2 FPTS/G 14 Even though John Brown should return this week from his one-game absence in Week 7 at the Jets, I'm still using Beasley as a borderline starter in all leagues, with his value slightly higher in PPR. Beasely has scored at least 11 PPR points in six games in a row, including at least 14 PPR points in his past two games against Kansas City and the Jets. The Patriots have allowed nine receivers to either score or gain at least 100 receiving yards in their past five games. Rashard Higgins WR CLE Cleveland • #82

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV CLE -2.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 12.3 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 12 REYDS 163 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.9 Higgins should see an expanded role with Odell Beckham (ACL) out, and he's worth starting as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues against the Raiders. He has either a touchdown or 100 receiving yards in three games in a row, and the Raiders just allowed three touchdowns to Tampa Bay's receivers last week. Hunter Renfrow WR LV Las Vegas • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -2.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 10.7 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 30 REYDS 283 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.2 The Browns have struggled with slot receivers all season, and Renfrow will hopefully continue to be a popular target for Derek Carr this week. He has at least six targets in three of his past four games, and should be considered a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in PPR. Nelson Agholor and Henry Ruggs have a higher ceiling for the Raiders given their big-play ability, but don't be surprised if Renfrow has a big game this week against the Browns. Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -10.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 9.7 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 18 REYDS 135 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.4 I liked what Shepard did in Week 7 at the Eagles after being out four games with a toe injury. He had six catches for 59 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, and he should again be heavily involved from Daniel Jones this week. The Buccaneers secondary is tough, but Darius Slayton should have the harder time with a likely matchup against Carlton Davis. Shepard should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Denzel Mims WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -19.5 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK 41st YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 7 REYDS 42 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.2 With Jamison Crowder (groin) and Breshad Perriman (concussion) banged up heading into Week 8 at the Chiefs we could see Mims as the No. 1 receiver for the Jets. Making his NFL debut in Week 7 against Buffalo, Mims had four catches for 42 yards on seven targets, and it would be great to see him get seven targets again this week. Four receiver have had at least seven targets against the Chiefs this year, and all four have scored at least 13 PPR points. Mims should be considered a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues if Crowder and Perriman are out.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline DeVante Parker WR MIA Miami • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -3.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 13.2 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 40 REYDS 364 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.9 Parker seems on track to play despite leaving Week 6 with a groin injury since he was limited in practice Wednesday. That's the good news. The bad news is he's facing a secondary led by Jalen Ramsey, and this will be Tua Tagovailoa's first NFL start. There could be some issues for Tagovailoa and Parker until we see how they work together. And the Rams have allowed just three touchdowns to receivers all year. Parker should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week in most leagues. Chase Claypool WR PIT Pittsburgh • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -4 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 10.2 WR RNK 38th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 25 REYDS 333 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.9 It appears like Claypool will be the No. 3 receiver for the Steelers when everyone is healthy, and that's a bad thing going into a matchup with the Ravens. In the two games where Diontae Johnson was out or left with a back injury against the Eagles in Week 4 and Browns in Week 5, Claypool dominated with 11 catches for 184 and four total touchdowns on 15 targets. But in Week 7 at Tennessee with Johnson back, Claypool was limited to one catch for minus-2 yards. He's had four targets or less in every game with Johnson on the field, and it appears like his production will be limited when Johnson and JuJu Smith-Schuster are playing. You should lower your expectations for Smith-Schuster and Johnson this week given Baltimore's defense, but Claypool should be kept on your bench in all leagues. Darius Slayton WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #86

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -10.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 12.2 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 48 REYDS 429 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.3 Slayton struggled in Week 7 at Philadelphia with a matchup against Darius Slay, and the same thing could happen this week against Carlton Davis and the Buccaneers. Slayton was limited to two catches for 23 yards on four targets against the Eagles, and targets could also be a problem for him with Shepard now back from his toe injury. There's always the chance of Slayton scoring a long touchdown, and he did score at least 12 PPR points in two games prior to Week 7. But I don't like the setup for Slayton this week, and I would try to avoid him if possible. Mike Williams WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN LAC -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 10.7 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 25 REYDS 213 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.3 Imagine if I told you before last week's game against Jacksonville that Justin Herbert would pass for 347 yards and three touchdowns, and Mike Williams would only have one catch for 4 yards on three targets. So far, he only has one game this season with a touchdown or more than 10 PPR points, and it was Week 5 at New Orleans when Keenan Allen left with back spasms. It's hard to trust Williams right now, and he doesn't have a great history against the Broncos. In his past four games against Denver, Williams has 18 catches for 312 yards and one touchdown, so he's easy to fade this week. T.Y. Hilton WR IND Indianapolis • #13

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET IND -2.5 O/U 50 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 10 WR RNK 42nd YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 37 REYDS 242 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.4 Hilton will hopefully improve his Fantasy production coming off a bye in Week 7, but I need to see it first before starting him in most leagues. In his first six games, Hilton failed to score a touchdown and had just one outing with more than nine PPR points. His worst game was Week 6 against Cincinnati with one catch for 11 yards on five targets. Maybe the time off allowed Hilton and Philip Rivers to get on the same page, which would be great. But until we see the two start connecting more on the field, especially in the end zone, Hilton will remain a risky Fantasy option in most leagues.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Amari Cooper WR DAL Dallas • #19

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -7.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 14.8 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 53 TAR 72 REYDS 583 TD 2 FPTS/G 18 It's hard to sit Cooper in most leagues, but two things are working against him this week. One, he might have Ben DiNucci as his starter with Andy Dalton (concussion) hurt. And two, Cooper matches up against Darius Slay. The two met last year when Slay was in Detroit, and Cooper finished with three catches for 38 yards on eight targets. Despite Dak Prescott (ankle) going down, Cooper has continued to play well with at least 15 PPR points in all but the game where Prescott was hurt in Week 5 against the Giants. I'd still consider Cooper a low-end starting option, and he's the best of the Cowboys receivers this week ahead of CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. But I don't consider Cooper a slam-dunk starting option this week given his quarterback and likely coverage from the Eagles.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Jonnu Smith TE TEN Tennessee • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN TEN -5.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 10 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 33 REYDS 243 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.4 Smith was quiet against the Steelers in Week 7 with one catch for 9 yards on four targets, and he came into that game dealing with a back injury. He should bounce back this week against the Bengals, who are No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends. Keep in mind that prior to hurting his back in Week 6, Smith had scored at least 11 PPR points in four games in a row. Hunter Henry TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #86

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN LAC -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 10th PROJ PTS 10.8 TE RNK 5th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 42 REYDS 291 TD 1 FPTS/G 10 Henry didn't have a great game in Week 7 against Jacksonville with three catches for 23 yards on seven targets, but I'm still starting him this week against the Broncos. He has at least seven targets in all but one game this year, and he does have at least 12 PPR points in three of six games. Better production is coming for Henry based on his targets, and he could go off this week against the Broncos. Rob Gronkowski TE TB Tampa Bay • #87

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG TB -10.5 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 8th PROJ PTS 11.2 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 36 REYDS 280 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.9 Gronkowski has looked like the Gronk of old the past two weeks against Green Bay and Las Vegas with 10 catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns on 16 targets. He has 22 targets in his past three games, and he could be more involved this week with Chris Godwin (finger) out. The Giants have allowed Logan Thomas and Richard Rodgers to each score at least 13 PPR points in the past two games.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Richard Rodgers TE PHI Philadelphia • #85

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL PHI -7.5 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 24th PROJ PTS 8.3 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 18 REYDS 184 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.8 Dallas Goedert (ankle) could return to action this week, which would negate Rodgers as a Fantasy asset. But if Rodgers starts for the Eagles again then he has top-10 upside in all leagues. Rodgers had six catches for 85 yards on eight targets in Week 7 against the Giants, which was more yards than Zach Ertz (ankle) had in any game this year. The Cowboys have allowed a tight end to score in four of their past six games. Trey Burton TE IND Indianapolis • #80

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET IND -2.5 O/U 50 OPP VS TE 3rd PROJ PTS 9.1 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 16 REYDS 107 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.3 When we last saw Burton in Week 6 against the Bengals he had his best game of the season with four catches for 58 yards and a touchdown, and hopefully he can build off that performance. The Lions just allowed Hayden Hurst to score 12 PPR points, and Burton can have similar success this week. Harrison Bryant TE CLE Cleveland • #88

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV CLE -2.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS TE 12th PROJ PTS 9.3 TE RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 18 REYDS 126 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.1 With the Browns needing help with Austin Hooper (appendix) out and Odell Beckham (ACL) hurt, Bryant stepped up with four catches for 56 yards and two touchdowns on five targets in Week 7. He could have another quality outing this week against the Raiders, who have allowed a tight end to score in each of the past two games against Travis Kelce and Gronkowski

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Eric Ebron TE PIT Pittsburgh • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -4 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 16th PROJ PTS 8.5 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 32 REYDS 215 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.9 Ebron had a solid game in Week 7 at Tennessee with six catches for 50 yards on eight targets, but that's only his second game with double digits in PPR this year. He only has one touchdown on the season, back in Week 3. And now he's dealing with an elbow injury, which forced him to miss practice Wednesday, although he's expected to play. With a matchup against the Ravens this week, I'd consider sitting Ebron if you can. Robert Tonyan TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN GB -6.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS TE 11th PROJ PTS 7.8 TE RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 20 REYDS 230 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.8 In two games with Davante Adams back for the Packers, Tonyan has disappeared. Part of it was an ankle injury he battled through in Week 6 at Tampa Bay, but he's combined for five catches for 57 yards and no touchdowns on six targets the past two weeks. It's hard to trust Tonyan until we see more consistent production, and the Vikings have allowed just two touchdowns to tight ends this year. Dalton Schultz TE DAL Dallas • #86

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -7.5 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 29th PROJ PTS 7.4 TE RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 40 REYDS 282 TD 2 FPTS/G 9 Including Week 5 when Dak Prescott (ankle) got hurt, Schultz has combined for 12 PPR points in the past three games. He only has 12 targets over that span, and now he could have Ben DiNucci starting for the injured Andy Dalton (concussion). Even in a favorable matchup against the Eagles, it's hard to trust Schultz as a starter aside from the deepest of leagues.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Evan Engram TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -10.5 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 14th PROJ PTS 9.5 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 44 REYDS 223 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.9 Engram wasn't the reason the Giants lost in Week 7 at Philadelphia, but he did have a key drop late in the game that allowed the Eagles a chance to rally for a 22-21 victory. It's been a rough start to the season for Engram, who has yet to score a touchdown and has just two games with more than 10 PPR points and none higher than 12. I'm hopeful there are better days ahead of Engram, but it's hard to trust him as a Fantasy starter in Week 8 against Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers have allowed a tight end to score in three of their past four games, but Engram has a lot to prove before Fantasy managers can start him in most formats.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

Start 'Em

Saints (at CHI): The Bears could be without receiver Allen Robinson (concussion) and center Cody Whitehair (calf) this week, which would further impact a struggling offense. The Bears have scored 20 points or less in three of their past four games, and Chicago has an interception in six games in a row, with nine interceptions over that span. Nick Foles was also sacked four times last week against the Rams. This should be a good game for the Saints DST.

Sleepers

Eagles (vs. DAL): In two games without Dak Prescott (ankle), the Cowboys have scored 13 points against Arizona and Washington, given up nine sacks and have five turnovers. With Andy Dalton (concussion) likely out, the Eagles should be coming after Ben DiNucci in his first NFL start.

In two games without Dak Prescott (ankle), the Cowboys have scored 13 points against Arizona and Washington, given up nine sacks and have five turnovers. With Andy Dalton (concussion) likely out, the Eagles should be coming after Ben DiNucci in his first NFL start. Chargers (at DEN): The Broncos have scored 18 points or less in three of their past four games, and Drew Lock was sacked five times in his past two games against New England and Kansas City. He also has four interceptions over that span.

The Broncos have scored 18 points or less in three of their past four games, and Drew Lock was sacked five times in his past two games against New England and Kansas City. He also has four interceptions over that span. Packers (vs. MIN): Kirk Cousins has thrown an interception in all but one game this season, he took a safety against the Packers in Week 1 and he's been sacked at least three times in three of six games.

Sit 'Em

49ers (at SEA): Russell Wilson did throw three interceptions last week at Arizona and does have an interception in three games in a row, but this is a good week to bench the 49ers DST. Seattle has scored at least 31 points in five of six games this year, and the Seahawks have only lost one fumble. The 49ers DST was great in Week 7 at New England, but this is a matchup to avoid on the road.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Younghoe Koo K ATL Atlanta • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS K 23rd PROJ PTS 8.2 K RNK 5th The last time Koo faced the Panthers in Week 5 he scored 12 Fantasy points with three field goals and one PAT. Koo also had 18 Fantasy points in his last road game at Minnesota. The Panthers have allowed eight field goals in their past three games overall.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Bass K BUF Buffalo • #2

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE BUF -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS K 15th PROJ PTS 7.5 K RNK 17th The Patriots have allowed eight field goals in their past two games, and Bass just made six field goals on eight attempts against the Jets in Week 7. Jason Sanders K MIA Miami • #7

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -3.5 O/U 46 OPP VS K 9th PROJ PTS 7.1 K RNK 14th Sanders scored at least 15 Fantasy points in two of his past three games prior to Miami's bye in Week 7. He also has scored at least 10 Fantasy points in two of three home games this year. Joey Slye K CAR Carolina • #4

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL CAR -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS K 21st PROJ PTS 8.1 K RNK 10th Slye made three field goals on four attempts against the Falcons in Week 5, and he's scored at least 10 Fantasy points in three of his past five games. Matt Prater also just had three field goals against Atlanta in Week 7.