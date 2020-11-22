Kenny Golladay WR DET Detroit • #19

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Hip The Lions' Kenny Golladay (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing the last two practices of the week. Golladay's third consecutive absence is exacerbated by that of fellow wideout Danny Amendola, who will also miss the Week 11 contest with a hip injury. Golladay's absence will once again push Marvin Jones, who produced an impressive 8-96-1 line in Week 10 while serving as the No. 1 receiver, into the top wideout role once again, with Marvin Hall, Quintez Cephus, Jamal Agnew and practice-squad callup Mohamed Sanu behind him as complementary options.

Calvin Ridley WR ATL Atlanta • #18

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Foot The Falcons' Calvin Ridley (foot) is off the injury report for Sunday's Week 11 showdown versus the Saints after practicing in limited fashion all week. Ridley exited the Week 8 win over the Panthers with the injury and then sat out Atlanta's Week 9 win over the Broncos, and his return will bump the likes of Olamide Zaccheaus and Russell Gage back down a notch each on the wideout depth chart.

Allen Lazard WR GB Green Bay • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Abdomen The Packers' Allen Lazard (abdomen) is questionable for Sunday's interconference showdown versus the Colts after practicing in limited fashion all week. Lazard was activated from injured reserve Tuesday after missing the prior six games, and hasn't experienced any setbacks. As per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to play but remain on a snap limit as he's eased back into action. If Lazard is indeed able to suit up, he'll presumably split No. 2 duties at minimum with Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who's recorded six receptions for 202 yards and three touchdowns on 10 targets over the last two games. Green Bay's air attack will have a tall task under any circumstance, however, as Indianapolis is allowing an AFC-low 198.7 passing yards per contest.

Sammy Watkins WR KC Kansas City • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Injury Hamstring/calf The Chiefs' Sammy Watkins (hamstring/calf) will not play in Sunday night's AFC West showdown versus the Raiders, even though he started the week with a full Wednesday session and practiced in limited fashion both Thursday and Friday. The veteran apparently picked up a calf issue at some point between the first two practices of the week, which has led to him being ruled out for a fifth straight game. Mecole Hardman, who was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, and Demarcus Robinson should continue to see a boost in opportunity behind top wideout Tyreek Hill as a result.

Danny Amendola WR DET Detroit • #80

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Injury Hip The Lions' Danny Amendola (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing practice all week. Amendola will join position mate Kenny Golladay (hip) on the sidelines against Carolina, leaving the likes of Marvin Hall, Quintez Cephus, Jamal Agnew and practice-squad callup Mohamed Sanu as the top receiver options behind de facto No. 1 Marvin Jones.

Mecole Hardman WR KC Kansas City • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Illness The Chiefs removed Mecole Hardman (illness) from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, ridding him of a designation he'd carried since Nov. 11. Although he could be limited by the fact he hasn't been able to practice for much of the last two weeks, the speedster's return is nevertheless timely -- Sammy Watkins (hamstring/calf) has been ruled out for Sunday night's divisional battle against the Raiders, meaning Hardman and Demarcus Robinson should both enjoy elevated roles behind top wideout Tyreek Hill.

Kenny Stills WR HOU Houston • #12

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Injury Back The Texans' Kenny Stills (back) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Patriots after finishing the week with two limited practices. As per early Sunday morning reports, the veteran speedster is expected to play. Stills has logged just 23 snaps the past two contests, however, so even if he's healthy, he's expected to remain firmly behind the top trio of Will Fuller, Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb.

Adam Humphries WR TEN Tennessee • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Concussion The Titans' Adam Humphries (concussion) will not play in Sunday's game against the Ravens after missing practice all week. Humphries missed both Week 9 and 10 after sustaining his head injury in Week 8 versus the Bengals, and his third consecutive absence will once again push Cameron Batson and Kalif Raymond into potentially larger roles behind the top wideout duo of A.J. Brown and Corey Davis.

Equanimeous St. Brown WR GB Green Bay • #19

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Knee The Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown (knee) is questionable for Sunday's interconference clash against the Colts after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices. Even if St. Brown suits up, he'd potentially serve as no more than the No. 4 receiver if Allen Lazard (abdomen) is able to garner active status versus Indianapolis.

Dontrelle Inman WR WAS Washington • #80

Age: 31 • Experience: 7 yrs. Injury Hamstring The Washington Football Team's Dontrelle Inman (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after managing to work back to a full practice Friday. The veteran has missed the last three games with the injury, a span during which third-year pro Cam Sims has generated an 8-186 line 10 targets as his primary replacement. Therefore, even if Inman returns against Cincinnati, he may not lay claim to the No. 2 receiver job and instead bump down to the No. 3 slot at minimum.

N'Keal Harry WR NE New England • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Shoulder The Patriots' N'Keal Harry (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Texans after turning in a limited practice Friday and getting added to the injury report as a result. Harry returned from a two-game absence due to a concussion to log 35 snaps in a Week 10 win over the Ravens, a game in which he failed to record any statistics.