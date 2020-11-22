After several consecutive weeks of robust injury reports, the Fantasy Football landscape is quite a bit healthier in Week 11. We have a notably lighter load at some positions this week, although quarterbacks have seen their collection of walking wounded expand. Drew Brees' absence is naturally the largest of the week, but the good news for Fantasy owners is several of the other big names at the position are all trending up as gameday dawns. Additionally, there are some welcome returns set to unfold at both running back and receiver, so without further ado, let's dive into the latest as of early Sunday morning:
Week 11 Injuries
Injury Report Update
Drew Brees QB
NO New Orleans • #9
Age: 41 • Experience: 20 yrs.
The Saints' Drew Brees (ribs/lung) was placed on injured reserve Friday, sidelining him for the next three weeks at minimum. Brees suffered 11 rib fractures and a punctured lung on a violent first-half hit in a Week 10 win over the 49ers, and reports indicate Taysom Hill will get the first opportunity to replace the future Hall of Famer in a Week 11 NFC South showdown versus the Falcons. Despite his versatility and the fact he's logged just 18 career regular-season pass attempts in three-plus pro campaigns, Hill is set to serve as a full-time starter against San Francisco, with fellow signal-caller Jameis Winston not part of any offensive packages. It remains to be seen if Hill's ascension will equate to a boost or downgrade for New Orleans' talented array of skill-position players, but the BYU product will at least have a full array of healthy weapons to work with against a Falcons defense that's allowed the second-most passing yards per game (310.3).
CAR Carolina • #5
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The Panthers' Teddy Bridgewater (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Lions after practicing in limited fashion all week. He warmed up with the expectation of playing but was ultimately unable to get up for the game. P.J. Walker will start in his place and is a reasonable No. 2 QB option given his rushing ability and the matchup.
DET Detroit • #9
Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs.
The Lions' Matthew Stafford (thumb) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Panthers after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices. As per early Sunday morning reports, Stafford is fully expected to play without limitations despite suffering a partial ligament tear in his right thumb during a Week 10 win over Washington. However, he'll be down two of his primary receivers against Carolina, with both Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola set to sit out the contest with hip injuries.
Drew Lock QB
DEN Denver • #3
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Broncos' Drew Lock (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices, but as per Saturday beat-writer reports, the second-year signal-caller is expected to start versus Miami. Lock suffered a muscle strain and bruising in his ribs during a Week 10 loss to the Raiders, and if he were to suffer any type of setback Week 11, Brett Rypien, who split some reps with Lock this week and started Week 4 against the Jets in Lock's stead, would step in.
Andy Dalton QB
DAL Dallas • #14
Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs.
The Cowboys activated Andy Dalton from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, and after practicing in full all week, he'll return to his starting role Sunday against the Vikings. Dalton also cleared the concussion protocol that he entered as a result of a vicious hit he took in Week 7, and he'll look to improve his play over that of his first two starts (58.9 percent completion rate, 1:3 TD:INT) versus a Minnesota secondary that's struggled at times this season. His return does offer the opportunity for an upgrade to the Fantasy outlook of Dallas' wealth of skill-position pass-catching talent, as the veteran quarterback figures to be operating with a more expansive playbook than that which was afforded the inexperienced Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert in his stead the previous two games.
Sam Darnold QB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Jets' Sam Darnold (shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Chargers after once again missing practice all week. Darnold is still nursing an AC joint sprain that already cost him a Week 9 loss to the Patriots prior to New York's bye. Veteran Joe Flacco, who shined by completing 18 of 25 passes for 262 yards with three touchdowns in a near-upset of New England, is expected to draw a second consecutive start in Darnold's stead.
JAC Jacksonville • #15
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Jaguars' Gardner Minshew (thumb) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Steelers after practicing in limited fashion all week. Minshew has already missed the last two games with his injuries, and as per late-week reports, he's expected to remain out versus Pittsburgh. That projects to afford rookie Jake Luton his third straight start, although it will come in his toughest challenge yet against a Steelers defense that's giving up the fourth-fewest Fantasy points per game (17.33) to quarterbacks in standard scoring formats, picked off 11 passes and recorded an NFL-high 36 sacks.
Tyrod Taylor QB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #5
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
The Chargers' Tyrod Taylor (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins but did work back to a full practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week. If he's unable to suit up Sunday, Easton Stick will serve as Justin Herbert's primary backup.
CAR Carolina • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Panthers' Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) will not play in Sunday's game against the Lions, his second straight absence after suffering an AC joint injury late in a Week 9 loss to the Chiefs. His latest absence will once again thrust Mike Davis into a lead-back role, and in contrast to his unenviable Week 10 matchup against the Buccaneers' top-ranked run defense, the versatile veteran faces a Detroit unit surrendering the third-most rushing yards per contest (141.6), as well as the most Fantasy points per game (29.44) to running backs in standard scoring formats.
DET Detroit • #32
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
The Lions' D'Andre Swift (concussion) is out for Sunday's Week 11 battle against the Panthers. The origin of Swift's injury remains somewhat mysterious, considering he practiced in full Wednesday before being held out of Thursday's session and subsequently placed in concussion protocol. Swift is the victim of some particularly unfortunate timing, considering he just garnered 149 total yards and a receiving touchdown in what was his first official NFL start Week 10 against the Washington. In his absence Sunday, Adrian Peterson, Kerryon Johnson and Jonathan Williams are projected to handle Detroit's ground attack, with the exact division of labor likely to be determined within the contest.
Joe Mixon RB
CIN Cincinnati • #28
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Bengals' Joe Mixon (foot) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next three weeks, at minimum. Mixon has already missed three games with the injury, and in his continued absence Week 11 versus Washington, Giovani Bernard and Samaje Perine project to continue handling the bulk of Cincinnati's backfield workload.
Matt Breida RB
MIA Miami • #22
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Dolphins' Matt Breida is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing the last two games with a hamstring issue. Undrafted rookie Salvon Ahmed was impressive in a spot start in Week 10 against the Chargers with 85 yards and a touchdown on 21 rushes, so it remains to be seen to what degree his workload will take versus Denver with Breida back in the mix.
Sony Michel RB
NE New England • #26
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Patriots activated Sony Michel (quadriceps) off injured reserve Saturday, leaving him poised for his first game action since Week 3 in Sunday's conference battle against the Texans. Michel had 117 rushing yards on just nine carries versus the Raiders in the game during which he sustained his injury, and he'll get a similarly favorable matchup upon his return against a Houston defense allowing an NFL-high 167.4 rushing yards per contest. However, Michel's teammate Damien Harris (chest/ankle), who's questionable for Sunday's game, has compiled a trio of 100-yard performances during his teammate's absence, so it remains to be seen whether Michel is eased back in if Harris is also active.
NE New England • #37
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Patriots' Damien Harris (chest/ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans while practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday morning reports, the second-year running back is expected to play. Harris has notably put together a trio of 100-yard rushing efforts while Sony Michel (quadriceps) has been on injured reserve, but with the latter activated Saturday and expected to play Sunday, it remains to be seen how much of a dent he'll put into Harris' workload immediately.
LV Las Vegas • #30
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Raiders' Jalen Richard (chest) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs after missing practice all week. Even if Richard does suit up against KC, Devontae Booker appears to have clearly ascended to the No. 2 running back role behind Josh Jacobs.
DET Detroit • #19
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Lions' Kenny Golladay (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing the last two practices of the week. Golladay's third consecutive absence is exacerbated by that of fellow wideout Danny Amendola, who will also miss the Week 11 contest with a hip injury. Golladay's absence will once again push Marvin Jones, who produced an impressive 8-96-1 line in Week 10 while serving as the No. 1 receiver, into the top wideout role once again, with Marvin Hall, Quintez Cephus, Jamal Agnew and practice-squad callup Mohamed Sanu behind him as complementary options.
ATL Atlanta • #18
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Falcons' Calvin Ridley (foot) is off the injury report for Sunday's Week 11 showdown versus the Saints after practicing in limited fashion all week. Ridley exited the Week 8 win over the Panthers with the injury and then sat out Atlanta's Week 9 win over the Broncos, and his return will bump the likes of Olamide Zaccheaus and Russell Gage back down a notch each on the wideout depth chart.
Allen Lazard WR
GB Green Bay • #13
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Packers' Allen Lazard (abdomen) is questionable for Sunday's interconference showdown versus the Colts after practicing in limited fashion all week. Lazard was activated from injured reserve Tuesday after missing the prior six games, and hasn't experienced any setbacks. As per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to play but remain on a snap limit as he's eased back into action. If Lazard is indeed able to suit up, he'll presumably split No. 2 duties at minimum with Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who's recorded six receptions for 202 yards and three touchdowns on 10 targets over the last two games. Green Bay's air attack will have a tall task under any circumstance, however, as Indianapolis is allowing an AFC-low 198.7 passing yards per contest.
KC Kansas City • #14
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The Chiefs' Sammy Watkins (hamstring/calf) will not play in Sunday night's AFC West showdown versus the Raiders, even though he started the week with a full Wednesday session and practiced in limited fashion both Thursday and Friday. The veteran apparently picked up a calf issue at some point between the first two practices of the week, which has led to him being ruled out for a fifth straight game. Mecole Hardman, who was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, and Demarcus Robinson should continue to see a boost in opportunity behind top wideout Tyreek Hill as a result.
DET Detroit • #80
Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs.
The Lions' Danny Amendola (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing practice all week. Amendola will join position mate Kenny Golladay (hip) on the sidelines against Carolina, leaving the likes of Marvin Hall, Quintez Cephus, Jamal Agnew and practice-squad callup Mohamed Sanu as the top receiver options behind de facto No. 1 Marvin Jones.
KC Kansas City • #17
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Chiefs removed Mecole Hardman (illness) from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, ridding him of a designation he'd carried since Nov. 11. Although he could be limited by the fact he hasn't been able to practice for much of the last two weeks, the speedster's return is nevertheless timely -- Sammy Watkins (hamstring/calf) has been ruled out for Sunday night's divisional battle against the Raiders, meaning Hardman and Demarcus Robinson should both enjoy elevated roles behind top wideout Tyreek Hill.
Kenny Stills WR
HOU Houston • #12
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
The Texans' Kenny Stills (back) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Patriots after finishing the week with two limited practices. As per early Sunday morning reports, the veteran speedster is expected to play. Stills has logged just 23 snaps the past two contests, however, so even if he's healthy, he's expected to remain firmly behind the top trio of Will Fuller, Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb.
TEN Tennessee • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Titans' Adam Humphries (concussion) will not play in Sunday's game against the Ravens after missing practice all week. Humphries missed both Week 9 and 10 after sustaining his head injury in Week 8 versus the Bengals, and his third consecutive absence will once again push Cameron Batson and Kalif Raymond into potentially larger roles behind the top wideout duo of A.J. Brown and Corey Davis.
GB Green Bay • #19
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown (knee) is questionable for Sunday's interconference clash against the Colts after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices. Even if St. Brown suits up, he'd potentially serve as no more than the No. 4 receiver if Allen Lazard (abdomen) is able to garner active status versus Indianapolis.
WAS Washington • #80
Age: 31 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The Washington Football Team's Dontrelle Inman (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after managing to work back to a full practice Friday. The veteran has missed the last three games with the injury, a span during which third-year pro Cam Sims has generated an 8-186 line 10 targets as his primary replacement. Therefore, even if Inman returns against Cincinnati, he may not lay claim to the No. 2 receiver job and instead bump down to the No. 3 slot at minimum.
N'Keal Harry WR
NE New England • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Patriots' N'Keal Harry (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Texans after turning in a limited practice Friday and getting added to the injury report as a result. Harry returned from a two-game absence due to a concussion to log 35 snaps in a Week 10 win over the Ravens, a game in which he failed to record any statistics.
JAC Jacksonville • #10
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
The Jaguars' Laviska Shenault (hamstring) will not play in Sunday's game against the Steelers after missing practice all week. The absence will be the versatile rookie's second consecutive after it forced him to leave Week 9, once again opening up opportunities for Keelan Cole and Chris Conley behind top target D.J. Chark.
Noah Fant TE
DEN Denver • #87
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Broncos' Noah Fant (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins but managed to progress from a missed Wednesday session all the way to full practice participation by Friday. As per early Sunday morning reports, the athletic tight end is expected to play.
Jack Doyle TE
IND Indianapolis • #84
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
The Colts' Jack Doyle (concussion) is off the injury report and will therefore suit up for Sunday's interconference showdown against the Packers. Doyle exited a Week 9 matchup versus Baltimore with his head injury and then sat out a Week 10 win over the Titans. He's projected to slot back into a solid role within a tight end rotation that also includes Trey Burton and the field-stretching Mo Alie-Cox.
Irv Smith TE
MIN Minnesota • #84
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Vikings' Irv Smith (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys after practicing in limited fashion all week, as per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to suit up. The second-year tight end missed the Week 10 win over the Bears last Monday night, a game in which veteran position mate Kyle Rudolph produced a 4-63 line on five targets across 57 snaps. Rudolph would be in line to handle primary duties at the position once again should Smith suffer a setback in pregame warmups.
Ryan Izzo TE
NE New England • #85
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Patriots' Ryan Izzo (hamstring/hand) is questionable for Sunday game versus the Texans after practicing in limited fashion all week. Izzo played through the same designation due to the hamstring issue the last two games, so recent history supports the notion he'll be able to suit up once again. If Izzo were to sit out, recent arrival Jordan Thomas, would serve as the top option at tight end against his old Houston teammates.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #9
Age: 27 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Jets' Sam Ficken (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Chargers after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around a full Thursday session. Ficken has missed four consecutive games with the injury, a span during which former CFL star Sergio Castillo has drilled nine of 10 field-goal attempts and all six extra-point tries. However, if Ficken is deemed healthy, he's expected to slot back into the starting placekicking job against Los Angeles.
LAR L.A. Rams
Age: 33 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The Rams placed Kai Forbath (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday, leaving Los Angeles with a choice of either Matthew Gay or Austin McGinnis as practice-squad candidates to be promoted for Monday night's game against the Buccaneers. McGinnis has yet to attempt a kick in a regular-season game after going undrafted out of Kentucky in 2018, while Gay was actually a 2019 fifth-round selection by Tampa who went 27-for-35 on field goals and 43-for-48 on point-after tries last season before losing his job to veteran Ryan Succop in training camp.
NE New England • #6
Age: 36 • Experience: 13 yrs.
The Patriots' Nick Folk (back) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Texans after practicing in limited fashion all week. Folk has played through the same issue and designation in the last two games, a span during which he's gone 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts and five of six extra-point tries. With New England not having promoted practice squad kicker Justin Rohrwasser as of early Sunday morning, Folk appears on track to play once again.
WAS Washington • #3
Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The Washington Football Team's Dustin Hopkins (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals but managed to log a full practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week. The veteran played through the issue in Week 10 against the Lions and went 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts while connecting on all three extra-point tries. Kaare Vedvik, who has one game of NFL experience in his career, is on the practice squad as an option if Hopkins can't go.
Key Defensive Players
Cornerbacks
- The Packers' Jaire Alexander is off the injury report for Sunday's Week 11 interconference showdown against the Colts after missing the Week 10 win over the Jaguars with a concussion.
- The Vikings' Cameron Dantzler (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's conference clash against the Cowboys but was able to practice in full Friday after a pair of limited sessions to start the week.
- The Raiders' Johnathan Abram was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday after being deemed a close contact with an infected teammate and will play in Sunday night's game versus the Chiefs.
- The Jets' Bless Austin (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Chargers after finishing the week with a limited Friday practice following a missed Thursday session.
- The Saints' Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) is questionable for Sunday's NFC South battle versus the Falcons after practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The Panthers' Donte Jackson (toe) is doubtful for Sunday's Week 11 tilt against the Lions after missing practice all week.
- The Bengals' LeShaun Sims is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team after missing the Week 10 contest versus the Steelers with a concussion.
- The Broncos' Bryce Callahan (illness) is questionable for Sunday's Week 11 tilt against the Dolphins after missing Friday's practice.
- The Panthers' Rasul Douglas (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions and downgraded to a limited practice Friday after a full session Thursday.
- The Jaguars placed C.J. Henderson (groin) on injured reserve Thursday, sidelining him for the next three weeks at minimum.
- The Patriots' Stephon Gilmore (knee) is questionable for Sunday game versus the Texans after a week of limited practices.
- The Ravens' Jimmy Smith (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans but did finish the week with two limited practices.
- The Steelers' Mike Hilton is off the injury report for Sunday's Week 11 contest against the Jaguars after missing Pittsburgh's last four games with a shoulder issue.
Safeties
- Washington's Deshazor Everett (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals after missing practice all week.
- The Titans' Kenny Vaccaro (concussion) is out for Sunday's showdown against the Ravens after being placed in league protocol Saturday.
Defensive Linemen
- The Ravens' Calais Campbell (calf) is doubtful for Sunday game versus the Titans after missing practice all week.
- The Browns placed Myles Garrett on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday after producing a positive coronavirus test, sidelining him for Sunday's game against the Eagles, at minimum.
- The Chargers' Joey Bosa is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Jets after missing Los Angeles' last two games with a concussion.
- The Titans' Jadeveon Clowney (knee) was place on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next three weeks at minimum.
- The Cowboys' Demarcus Lawrence (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after missing the last two practices of the week.
- The Ravens' Brandon Williams (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Titans after missing practice all week.
- The Patriots' Lawrence Guy (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday game versus the Titans after practicing in limited fashion all week.
Linebackers
- The Lions' Jarrad Davis (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after practicing in limited fashion throughout the week.
- The Chargers' Kyzir White was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, sidelining him for Sunday's game against the Jets at minimum.
- The Ravens' L.J. Fort (finger) is questionable for Sunday's conference clash versus the Titans but practiced in full all week.
- The Panthers' Tahir Whitehead (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's battle against the Lions but finished the week with two limited practices after missing Wednesday's session.
- The Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Texans after practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The Patriots' John Simon (elbow) is questionable for Sunday game against the Texans after practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The Dolphins' Kyle Van Noy (hip) is questionable for Sunday's road clash versus the Broncos but finished the week with two limited practices.