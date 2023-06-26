On July 8, the game's brightest prospects will gather at Seattle's T-Mobile Park for the 2023 Futures Game. The Futures Game is MLB's annual showcase of the sport's best prospective big leaguers, some of whom will make their MLB debut in the second half. Chances are some will be traded at next month's trade deadline. That's how it has been throughout Futures Game history.

The 2023 Futures Game rosters were released in full Monday, though replacements will be added as players get called up to the big leagues (or injured). Here are 2023 Futures Game rosters with each player's MLB.com top 100 prospects list ranking (when applicable):

American League

The AL roster is headlined by Holliday, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft and the consensus No. 1 prospect in the minors. Several of these players were traded within the last calendar year (Beeter for Joey Gallo, Malloy for Joe Jiménez) and the AL team is fairly thin on the mound, at least in terms of top 100 prospects. Several top AL pitching prospects are either now in the big leagues (Gavin Williams, Bryan Woo) or injured (Daniel Espino, Ricky Tiedemann).

Former Mariners infielder Harold Reynolds will manage the AL team. His staff includes fellow former Mariners Jay Buhner (first base coach), Mike Cameron (third base coach), Alvin Davis (hitting coach) and Jamie Moyer (pitching coach).

National League

The NL roster features several elite prospects who were involved in blockbuster trades at least summer's deadline: Marte was part of the Luis Castillo trade and Wood was part of the Juan Soto trade. Crow-Armstrong was part of the Javier Báez trade at the 2021 deadline as well. Marte, Wood, Lawlar, and the Jacksons (Chourio and Merrill) headline the NL's top heavy roster.

Raul Ibañez will manage the NL squad. His coaching staff includes former Mariners Adrián Beltré (bench coach), Félix Hernández (pitching coach), Joel Piñeiro (bullpen coach), Jeremy Reed (hitting coach), Dan Wilson (third base coach), and Randy Winn (first base coach).

The Futures Game was first played in 1999 and originally featured a USA vs. World format. In 2019, MLB adopted an AL vs. NL format, and shortened the game to seven innings.