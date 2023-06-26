gettyimages-12508559241.jpg
On July 8, the game's brightest prospects will gather at Seattle's T-Mobile Park for the 2023 Futures Game. The Futures Game is MLB's annual showcase of the sport's best prospective big leaguers, some of whom will make their MLB debut in the second half. Chances are some will be traded at next month's trade deadline. That's how it has been throughout Futures Game history.

The 2023 Futures Game rosters were released in full Monday, though replacements will be added as players get called up to the big leagues (or injured). Here are 2023 Futures Game rosters with each player's MLB.com top 100 prospects list ranking (when applicable):

American League

CatchersMLB teamMLB.com top 100 rank

Harry Ford

Mariners

No. 29

Edgar Quero

Angels

No. 72

Tyler Soderstrom

Athletics

No. 37

InfieldersMLB teamMLB.com top 100 rank

Junior Caminero

Rays

No. 17

Jackson Holliday

Orioles

No. 1

Colt Keith

Tigers

No. 43

Justyn-Henry Malloy

Tigers

Kyle Manzardo

Rays

No. 42

Marcelo Mayer

Red Sox

No. 5

Kyren Paris

Angels

Nick Yorke

Red Sox

No. 91

OutfieldersMLB teamMLB.com top 100 rank

Lawrence Butler

Athletics

Jonatan Clase

Mariners

Drew Gilbert

Astros

No. 76

Spencer Jones

Yankees

Heston Kjerstad

Orioles

No. 40

PitchersMLB teamMLB.com top 100 rank

RHP Clayton Beeter

Yankees

RHP Jonathan Cannon

White Sox

LHP Joey Cantillo

Guardians

LHP Shane Drohan

Red Sox

RHP David Festa

Twins

RHP Will Klein

Royals

RHP Sem Robberse

Blue Jays

RHP Owen White

Rangers

No. 48

RHP Yosver Zulueta

Blue Jays

The AL roster is headlined by Holliday, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft and the consensus No. 1 prospect in the minors. Several of these players were traded within the last calendar year (Beeter for Joey Gallo, Malloy for Joe Jiménez) and the AL team is fairly thin on the mound, at least in terms of top 100 prospects. Several top AL pitching prospects are either now in the big leagues (Gavin Williams, Bryan Woo) or injured (Daniel Espino, Ricky Tiedemann).

Former Mariners infielder Harold Reynolds will manage the AL team. His staff includes fellow former Mariners Jay Buhner (first base coach), Mike Cameron (third base coach), Alvin Davis (hitting coach) and Jamie Moyer (pitching coach).

National League

CatchersMLB teamMLB.com top 100 rank

Jeferson Quero

Brewers

No. 79

Dalton Rushing

Dodgers

No. 51

InfieldersMLB teamMLB.com top 100 rank

Ryan Bliss

Diamondbacks

Brady House

Nationals

No. 75

Jordan Lawlar

Diamondbacks

No. 7

Noelvi Marte

Reds

No. 19

Jackson Merrill

Padres

No. 12

B.J. Murray Jr.

Cubs

Nasim Nunez

Marlins

Endy Rodriguez

Pirates

No. 39

OutfieldersMLB teamMLB.com top 100 rank

Jackson Chourio

Brewers

No. 3

Justin Crawford

Phillies

No. 90

Pete Crow-Armstrong

Cubs

No. 10

Yanquiel Fernandez

Rockies

No. 97

Victor Scott II

Cardinals

James Wood

Nationals

No. 6

PitchersMLB teamMLB.com top 100 rank

RHP Mick Abel

Phillies

No. 46

LHP Kyle Harrison

Giants

No. 14

RHP Tink Hence

Cardinals

No. 66

RHP J.P. Massey

Pirates

RHP Jacob Misiorowski

Brewers

No. 93

LHP Patrick Monteverde

Marlins

LHP Spencer Schwellenbach

Braves

RHP Mike Vasil

Mets

LHP Carson Whisenhunt

Giants

The NL roster features several elite prospects who were involved in blockbuster trades at least summer's deadline: Marte was part of the Luis Castillo trade and Wood was part of the Juan Soto trade. Crow-Armstrong was part of the Javier Báez trade at the 2021 deadline as well. Marte, Wood, Lawlar, and the Jacksons (Chourio and Merrill) headline the NL's top heavy roster.

Raul Ibañez will manage the NL squad. His coaching staff includes former Mariners Adrián Beltré (bench coach), Félix Hernández (pitching coach), Joel Piñeiro (bullpen coach), Jeremy Reed (hitting coach), Dan Wilson (third base coach), and Randy Winn (first base coach).

The Futures Game was first played in 1999 and originally featured a USA vs. World format. In 2019, MLB adopted an AL vs. NL format, and shortened the game to seven innings.